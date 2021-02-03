'Wolf of Wall Street' lauds 'brilliant' revolt by retail investors

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," February 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to Tucker Carlson Tonight. Happy Monday.

The news is moving with bewildering speed, in case you haven't noticed. We've noticed.

No presidential administration has ever changed so many basic institutions and facts of American life, and done it so quickly. We've done our best to bring you nightly updates on what's happening for the week and a half that Joe Biden has been President, but at times, it's overwhelming, there's just too much to cover.

The other day, for example, we learned that the Biden administration plans to make the tiny District of Columbia, our 51st state, a more corrupt English speaking version of Monaco, as if lobbyists in Washington didn't have enough control over your life. Now, there will be U.S. senators.

But that's not even the biggest news. Just a few hours ago, Biden officials informed us that after almost 65 years of working to build a nuclear weapon, the nation of Iran maybe finally -- and you'll find this amazing, quote: "just weeks away" from getting a bomb. After 65 years of trying. What a coincidence.

You already know how that story is going to end, another pointless foreign war, trillions spent many dead, the United States gaining nothing. We've seen that a lot and it's happening again.

Joe Biden just sent American troops to Syria. Well, you didn't know that? Yes. Hours after he became President, American soldiers crossed into the nation of Syria, sending them to Syria was one of the first things Joe Biden did.

Somehow most of the media forgot to even mention that. In their defense, as noted, there's a lot going on in the news, including a lot of troop mobilization. Syria is not the only place they're massing. Washington, D.C. looks like occupied Sarajevo tonight, a small city overflowing with soldiers.

The troops came last month, tens of thousands of them. We were told they're going to protect the capital from the inevitable right-wing violence, certainly certain to accompany Joe Biden's Inauguration. Then Joe Biden was inaugurated, and there wasn't any violence. Donald Trump didn't chain himself to the North Portico. Trump voters didn't rush the stage. The Trump restoration never happened. And yet, the troops stayed.

No one in Congress seemed to notice, but in fact, they're still arriving, as of tonight, thousands of them. As of last Thursday, National Guard troops from 23 states were stationed in Washington. That number seems to have risen over the past few days. We called the National Guard today to find out by how much, but they couldn't give us numbers or wouldn't.

We do know that more states have sent troops since last week. You may have seen the video of soldiers getting off buses downtown near the Capitol. What are they all doing there? Again, National Guard leadership wouldn't tell us quote, "for operational security reasons," the spokesman said, "We will not get into specific details of the ongoing mission."

Oh, soldiers in our capital, but we don't have a right to know. Got it.

JB Pritzker, who is the Governor of Illinois was not so shy about the purpose. He laid it out very clearly. In a press release announcing the deployment of more soldiers to Washington, D.C., Pritzker explained that, quote, "We must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy and disinformation that have created this moment." Let that sink in.

The military has been deployed to Washington, D.C. to fight disinformation. So say something a Democratic Governor doesn't like and he will send troops. Does that sound like the country that you grew up in? It probably doesn't.

This is not the way things are done in America. It's not the way they have been done since the Civil War. No one alive has ever seen anything like this. So why is everyone -- everyone pretending it's totally normal to have thousands of troops in the Capitol to fight disinformation? Because obviously, they're in favor of it. They think it is fine to mobilize the Army in order to put down domestic opinions.

MSNBC though, let us remind you, an opinion channel, is completely in favor of this. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And now, nearly 5,000 National Guard troops will be deployed in D.C. through March as some congressional staffers and extremism researchers say there are concerns about possible violence surrounding the upcoming impeachment proceedings.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The National Guard will have to stay there as a symbol to those people who think that that building is vulnerable, and that includes the American citizens who went up there and performed insurrection.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Inside The Pentagon's decision to keep thousands of National Guard troops in the streets of Washington, D.C. as we get a new gut punch from the F.B.I. affirming the greatest threat facing the American people is already among us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh extremism researchers. So the Southern Poverty Law Center is now in charge of the Pentagon. You should know that. The whole thing is a gut punch, by the way, they just told you. Gut punch? Not to the people in charge who have ordered up an unspecified number of soldiers for an unspecified number of soldiers for an unspecified period of time for purposes they refuse to explain to us.

No, that's not a gut punch. It's not a big deal. It is business as usual here in Kurdistan.

The gut punch is, the fact is, it definitely is a fact, it is not at all terrifying Rwanda level propaganda. The fact is that, quote, "The greatest threat facing the American people is already among us." Already among us. They're here.

Terrified yet? The woman that you just saw on television went to Harvard, incidentally, so you can believe it when she tells you what the real threat is. It's not like she was reading from a ministry of truth press release issued by some creepy authoritarian regime. No, not at all. She knows who the enemy is.

And this week, the enemy was a freshman Congresswoman from the 14th District of Florida. No one is more scary. No threat is more imminent or dangerous tonight to this nation, ladies and gentlemen, than this freshman Member of Congress.

The threat that she alone poses, as they say in cable news, it existential. Indeed, this single Congresswoman maybe just weeks away from developing nuclear weapons. If you watched television this weekend, you already know quite a bit about her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump has also been in touch with Florida Congresswoman and noted QAnon devotee, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

PAMELA BROWN, CNN HOST: Marjorie Taylor Greene has spent the weekend scrubbing her social media accounts.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People who are spreading conspiracy theories and doubling down on inciting violence. That, of course, is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

ABBY PHILLIP, CNN SENIOR LEGAL ANALYST: You know, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been in the news this whole weekend is a conspiracy theorist.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: Certainly, news outlets have been exposing Representative Greene's history of hate. But is the coverage also building her up?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so how dangerous -- just how dangerous is this three-named Congresswoman, you probably have never heard of? Well, so dangerous, that in the name of democracy, she must be expelled tonight from the Congress. That's what they're saying.

No one is claiming voter fraud here. The member in question was elected just months ago with 75 percent of the vote. Now, that's roughly the same percentage of the vote that Nancy Pelosi got out in San Francisco. So there's no question that her voters very much wanted her to represent them in Washington.

On the other hand, what do her voters have to do with democracy? That's not how democracy works. In the new democracy, CNN gets the veto. If cable news doesn't like your views, you have to leave Congress. That's the rule.

The test is entirely ideological. You don't actually have to harm anyone to lose your job. This new Member of Congress has barely even voted. She just got there the other day. But CNN says she has bad opinions, therefore, she is the greatest threat we face.

Now, if you're skeptical about any of this, our advice is keep it to yourself because free inquiry is dead. Unauthorized questions are hate speech. Anyone who suggests that this one Member of Congress is not really America's greatest enemy is by definition, one of America's greatest enemies, and that would definitely include this show, which CNN spent yet another weekend trying to get pulled off the air by force.

Censoring a news program is not censorship when the people at CNN don't agree with what that program says. Okay. They actually said that.

They are children obviously, but that does not mean they will not win in the end, or that it won't get worse in the meantime. Why? Simple. Donald Trump is gone now. That's very bad news for the many people who made a living yelling at Donald Trump, and it is especially dangerous for their political party. A party whose nonsensical coalition can only hang together by collectively throwing rocks at whomever happens to be at the center of the hate circle today.

So there's no more Donald Trump. That means you get to be Donald Trump now. See how that feels.

It's all pretty predictable, you could have written this script. The sad thing is, they are missing a lot. This is the media after all, their job is to cover the news, and there are tons of interesting things happening right now. Things that you tend to miss when you spend all day screaming about a single Member of Congress from Georgia.

For example, there's the populist revolt underway on Wall Street. That's not a small story. It's still going on tonight. In fact, it is spreading.

What began as attack on short sellers will likely change our economy permanently and forever. So why are the Reddit guys doing this in the first place? It would be nice if someone somewhere had asked that question. Is it possible that the Reddit guys have a point, however destructive their tactics may turn out to be?

Could it be that COVID has so dramatically accelerated the concentration of wealth in this country to a degree that's dangerous and completely unsustainable, that this was a reaction to it? But because corporations have made it impossible for people to say anything that's true out loud anymore?

Simple things like, hey, hedge funds aren't actually very good for the country, or, whoa, why don't we still have something as obviously corrupt as the carried interest loophole in our tax code, things like that? Because you can't say any of that in public without being called a racist by some goon from the H.R. department down the hall, the Reddit guys maybe had nowhere else to express their justifiable frustration and instead took it out on our public markets.

Could that have happened? Just spit-balling. Totally possible that's what's going on here.

But that segment was not on cable news this weekend, nor was any speculation about how long a market that is this disconnected from reality can continue. How long before the whole thing crashes, not just the stock market, but any society built on mandatory lying? How long before Davos man, the flimsiest emblem ever created of our new age evaporate like meringue in the rain, and we return to the real things? Physics, gravity, reason, God. How long? Anytime?

Those are all good questions. None have been addressed lately in the media. Instead, we saw "Newsweek" fret about the quote, "far right extremists who may be using Reddit to mock our noble hedge funds."

"The Washington Post" meanwhile, saw the resemblance -- not unreasonable, if we're being honest here -- between what's happening on Wall Street right now and what happened in the 2016 presidential election. They were appalled, of course. When the hedge funds take a hit, it's mob rule.

Even the corporate comedians weighed in, bowing before their masters in finance. Watch this guy tell you that it must have been the Russians doing this. No decent, loyal American would hurt a hedge fund, and for once he is not joking.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, TALK SHOW HOST: Over the past six months, their stock price has grown by 8,000 percent because a bunch of amateur investors, maybe even some Russian disruptors who are part of a Reddit community called WallStreetBets, decided to buy a bunch of GameStop stock and drive the price up and screw over the hedge fund guys.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, if you're screwing over the hedge funds, you must be Russian because there are no underlying problems that American citizens might be reacting against, none.

What is going on here exactly? Here to tell us, a man whose name has become a synonym for Wall Street's recklessness and corruption, but someone who has actually learned from his experiences, and has interesting things to say about the moment we're in right now.

He is Jordan Belfort, the original Wolf of Wall Street. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Jordan, thanks so much for coming on the show.

JORDAN BELFORT, AUTHOR, "WOLF OF WALL STREET": My pleasure.

CARLSON: So, you've participated in this from every possible angle. You've watched it for decades, what do you think is going on here with the Reddit guys?

BELFORT: Well, I think you hit it right on the head, and that was my thesis for tonight. It was: this is really a convergence of a few different things. Number one, finally, the little guy has the ability to fight back through a convergence of technology, the platforms for trading, the ability to communicate as a group.

CARLSON: Yes.

BELFORT: So in the past, you could have never have done this before. So there are two types of short sells in this world. There's legitimate ones, that's a natural part of the market, and there's another part that are these hedge funds that gang up and literally will short a stock almost down to zero, out of business. They try to spread negative news, they'll start investigations.

And that's what started with GameStop, massively over shorting the stock, and this I think, as you said, connects to a far bigger thing than just trying to make a few bucks on a trade. This is about the end of the movie, "The Big Short" where like it said all the bad guys went to jail. Ha-ha. Just kidding.

No. No one went to jail.

CARLSON: Exactly.

BELFORT: So I think everyone knows there is something really wrong in the pit of their stomach. You can silence people, you can de-platform people. You can, you know, break things with BleachBit and hammers and get away with it. Everyone knows whether you're on the Republican or Democrat, there's something wrong.

CARLSON: That's right.

CARLSON: That's why both sides of the aisle united on this one thing. You notice that. Both sides united because it was money sort of takes the politics out of it. So what happened here is these people, like if you actually dig into the boards, like I did, because my first reaction was, it was a pump and dump. But no, it's really not what's going on.

If you actually look at the messages, these people are mad. They have something they want to prove. It's not really about money, they want to make some money here, but they are angry as hell and they're sick and tired of getting stomped out by Wall Street, which they have been forever, and they finally now have at least some ammunition to get back.

The danger is, it is going to end badly for the stocks, and I hope people you know, don't lose money in the process.

CARLSON: I wonder though, I mean, now that this has happened, everybody knows it has happened and that the hedge funds and Wall Street are more vulnerable maybe than anyone imagined and the internet still exists. I mean, what does this portend going forward? How -- I mean, we can't continue as we have, can we?

BELFORT: Sure. So one thing Wall Street and hedge funds are very good at is closing gaps and finding these sort of inefficiencies and closing them up. So what these people on Reddit -- I mean, my hat's off to them, by the way, it was brilliant what they did is they found a real inefficiency in the market and a gap where something had been dramatically over-shorted and they could actually, you know, get enough buying power. They did that.

Wall Street now knows that. So I would be very shocked if hedge funds would create another situation so quickly where it was so overly shorted that it would be that easy for people to come in as a group and bring the stock back up and start a short squeeze, so that might end.

But I believe this is a paradigm shift right now. The little guy finally is equipped, information travels instantly now. It used to be only the big guys: they paid the analysts, they had you know, all this stuff happened before the little guy, the big guys were colluding doing this stuff, right?

So now the little guy finally has the ability to play that same game at least somewhat and there's going to be a radical change, it's not going to be the same.

CARLSON: So I know you've had an exotic and famously wild personal life that was so much more interesting and insightful than anything I've heard on any other channel about what we're seeing and I'm grateful that you came on tonight. Thank you.

Jordan Belfort, good to see you.

BELFORT: My pleasure.

CARLSON: At some point, someone is going to make the obvious observation, which is income inequality, which is making our country unstable is being driven really from one main source, and that's the Federal Reserve, which is shoveling money to Wall Street excluding most people from that payoff, and hurting a lot of people like savers in the process.

Maybe we'll have that conversation at some point, hopefully soon.

Well up next, dozens of our elected leaders have just made a major push to add a 51st state, a new star to our flag. That state would be Washington, D.C., which is actually a city not a state. It's unconstitutional. They're aware of that, they're doing it anyway.

Who are these 38 members of the Senate? We're going to name them for you because you should know exactly who they are. That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Let's see. Can Washington, D.C. become a state? It's not a state, it is a pretty small city, probably the most dysfunctional city in America. But can we make it a state if we want it to? Well, let's check our Constitution.

Oh, there it is. Article I, Section 8. Washington, D.C. is not a state. It can't be, it's a Federal jurisdiction. So that's pretty clear. Anyone who read it would know. But Members of Congress either haven't read it or don't care. They're trying to make D.C. a state anyway, quite a news story.

And for that, Rick Leventhal joins us with details. Hey, Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker, it's Delaware's Democratic Senator Tom Carper who was leading the effort to pass a D.C. statehood bill along with more than three dozen others who we are showing you here.

Carper says it would rectify a historic injustice because the 700,000 residents of the nation's capital endure taxation without representation. The issue of D.C. statehood has been proposed for years, but this would be the first time a bill could actually make it. The 51st State has actually passed the House and moves on to the Senate where there are 38 co-sponsors who you're seeing on your screen.

They say D.C. residents pay more in Federal taxes per capita than citizens of any of the 50 states. The residents have no say in how that money is spent. The city's mayor says the momentum in Congress is quote, "a promising sign that our country is finally ready to right this historic wrong."

And on the plan, D.C. would be renamed Washington Douglass Commonwealth in honor of Frederick Douglass. If we get two senators and one House rep in the area around the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court, the National Mall would be a separate Federal District controlled by Congress and named the Capitol.

But for all that to happen, Tucker, Senate Democrats will need at least 10 Republicans to support the legislation, which could be very difficult to accomplish.

CARLSON: Rick Leventhal, great to see you. Thank you.

LEVENTHAL: You, too. Thanks.

CARLSON: We need at least 10 senators unless they get rid of the filibuster, which Barack Obama just told us is racist because it's a relic of another age. Okay. Right. That could happen very easily. You should be aware of it, and it's not about empowering anybody, obviously.

They run Chicago and Detroit, are those cities empowered? No. It's about power for them. And of course, silencing dissent from you.

Speaking of Chicago, Democrats have the same goal and they don't care about the consequences. Twenty one people were shot in that city just this weekend -- 21. The city's mayor, Lori Lightfoot doesn't seem that upset about it. Her priorities are different. She wants to suspend all cooperation with Federal immigration authorities, anyone who disagrees with her, obviously, is a bigot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Being an immigrant or a refugee is not a crime. Alderman Napolitano and Alderman Ray Lopez, I just have to say, shame on you. Here to debate, which is at the heart of our democracy is not the same as using racist tropes and xenophobic rhetoric to promote yourself on the backs of others and demonize them.

And we dare not be silent when that happens, particularly not when it is coming from the mouths of City Council members.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Why is it the dumbest people are always the most self-righteous? We asked the mayor to come on to explain that phenomenon, she wouldn't come. Anthony Napolitano is an alderman of Chicago. You just heard his name from the mayor. He joins us tonight with his side of it.

Alderman Napolitano, thank you so much for coming on. So she just called you a racist. Someone who uses quote, "racist tropes." What was she talking about?

ANTHONY NAPOLITANO, CHICAGO ALDERMAN: You know, she was talking about -- they made an amendment to an ordinance that we had in the City of Chicago that came in in 1985 by the late Harold Washington. And in that ordinance, now, it had a certain amount of stipulation set up where our Chicago police officers had the ability to work with Federal governments on behalf of illegal immigrants, especially those that have -- or convicted felons, ones with warrants for arrest, or ones that are named in the gang database.

This amendment to the ordinance completely removes that from the ordinance now and pretty much gives a free or the key to the city to any criminal that wants to come here.

I didn't agree with her, so that makes me a racist now.

CARLSON: So she is undoing the misdeeds of that famous racist black Mayor Harold Washington. She is obviously a Civil Rights hero for doing that. What effect would this have on the City of Chicago, do you think if she gets it through?

NAPOLITANO: Well, the effect is going to be catastrophic. I mean, if you look the last 13 months, we've had over 4,300 people shot, over 800 homicides in this month alone -- starting in January alone, we had over 200 carjackings. Now you're inviting people that pretty much have amnesty for any type of criminal prosecution in the City of Chicago to come to Chicago and find a harbor -- a safe haven, I should put it for our protection because our Chicago police officers can help anyone federally now and it's -- this is wrong.

And for me to be called a racist because I stood up against this for what's right, I've been a Chicago police officer, a Chicago firefighter and now an alderman for 21 years served proudly, and I get called a racist by someone that's been working for the city not even long enough to finish a cup of coffee is a disgrace. It's disgusting to me.

CARLSON: Yes. Someone who is presiding over that many murders is lecturing you. People are fleeing that city, one of the best cities that we have, and they're running away. And this is her response to it. It's just the saddest thing I've seen.

NAPOLITANO: I'd like to see the census in about -- do the census a year from now and see what our numbers are.

CARLSON: It's shocking, and everyone should be upset about it regardless of party, I think. Anthony Napolitano, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.

NAPOLITANO: Thank you for having me, Tucker.

CARLSON: So Joe Biden just in case things aren't out of control enough has just named an NBA cheerleader to a top job to the State Department. But somehow that's not the most amazing part of this story. What she said off the court when she wasn't cheering for the team. It is the most amazing part. We have it for you after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: As part of our new meet your Joe Biden administration series, I want to introduce you to someone called Jalina Porter, now a top spokesman at the State Department. In that role, Jalina Porter is responsible for communicating American foreign policy to the rest of the world. Now, you may not know much about her job history, but trust us, that's a pretty stunning promotion for her.

Before she joined the Biden administration, Jalina Porter was best known as a part-time cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders and the Washington Wizards. She also moonlit for time as a staffer on Capitol Hill, and took the occasional gig as a consultant pushing various strains of identity politics.

Of course, those aren't her real qualifications. Jalina Porter's real, quote, "credential" like so many in the Biden administration is that she despises millions of Americans and says so. These are the very people she represents overseas.

Here's what Jalina Porter wrote on Facebook in September of 2016, and we're quoting, "The largest threat to U.S. national security, our U.S. cops, not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else. If you all don't wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct." Those comments by the way, first reported by "The Washington Free Beacon."

Now it's worth pausing for a moment to consider the implications here because they matter. She is speaking to the United States State Department for our government, for you. In the year 2016, when she wrote that on Facebook, a total of 19 unarmed African-Americans have been shot and killed by police. Twice as many people died by lightning strike in the United States that year.

In the last two years, 2019 and 2020, the number of police shootings was even lower than that, lower than 19. But according to a new State Department spokeswoman who now represents the United States government and you, that's genocide. Yes, that's genocide. Not what's happening to Christians in the Middle East, not what is happening to Uighurs in China, not what's happening at the hands of American police officers?

Does the Biden administration agree with its own spokesperson on that? Does he even care? Will anyone even respond? The answer, of course is no, no chance.

We know that because last month, we told you about Kristen Clarke. She is Joe Biden's nominee to head the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department. Just to be clear, heading the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is not like representing the State of Georgia in the 14th Congressional District. It's a job with actual power. We can send people to prison like that. We have a lot of armed people working for you.

Kristen Clarke is getting that job and Kristen Clarke once wrote that African-Americans were genetically superior to other races.

Now we've said this, we've read the quotes for you which are even worse than we're characterizing and the more shocking. We haven't heard a word from the White House about Kristen Clarke.

The Justice Department will not tell us whether her theories of black supremacy have any place in the Civil Rights Division of the D.O.J., the party responsible for enforcing equal rights among all Americans.

The truth is, none of this bothers the party in charge. They don't mind if you hate America, if you're a bigot, even if you call for violence as long as they are benefiting from it. And if you don't believe it, recall this clip of Maxine Waters, one of the top Democrats in Congress back in 2018.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): Now, if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them, they are not welcome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So because there are still geniuses on the internet -- this is such a great story -- an anonymous user on Twitter remembered that moment and decided to conduct a social science experiment.

He took Maxine Waters' own words, but he swapped out the phrase Trump Cabinet officials for quote "Democrats and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration," here's what he wrote, quote, "If you see anyone from the Cuomo administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, get out and you create a crowd, you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

So how did that go over once it wasn't Maxine Waters who was saying, well, of course, Democrats in New York were apoplectic. "This is appalling and dangerous," barked a Democratic New York State Assemblyman called Carl Heastie. "Encouraging violence must never be tolerated. Shame on whoever is behind this kind of garbage." It's unbelievable.

New York State Senator Diane Savino said this, "This is beyond outrageous." And within a few hours, virtually every Democrat in the State of New York had condemned this anonymous tweet.

But the best response came from a congressman called Richie Torres who sits with Maxine Waters on the Financial Services Committee in the House. He said this, quote, "As a congressman who lived through the insurrection against the U.S. Congress, I am appalled by the tweet below, which is an invitation to violence against public officials. We must all denounce in no uncertain terms any attempt at inciting violence," end quote, except attempts committed by Maxine Waters the dangerous insurrectionist I sit next to on the committee, but who I will ignore when she says things that are inconvenient.

So according to Maxine Waters, his own a logic, heavy air quotes around that term, Maxine Waters herself is a dangerous insurrectionist white supremacist. I just want to set the record straight on this.

Well, the Chinese company BGI Group is one of the largest biotech firms in the world that also has close ties to the Communist Party of China. Now BGI Group is offering to set up coronavirus testing labs in the United States. That sounds like a nice thing. Oh wait, it is part of what Intel officials call a plan to steal Americans' bio data.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM EVANINA, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL COUNTERINTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY CENTER: This shows the nefarious mindset of the Communist Party in trying to take advantage of a worldwide crisis like COVID.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Bill Evanina suspects these lab offers are modern day Trojan horses. BGI comes to the U.S. bearing gifts, but harboring other motives. The labs are a way to establish a foothold to bring their equipment here, start mining your data and set up shop in your neighborhood.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In the last decade or so, you'll see that China has heavily invested through the purchase or acquisition of actual companies, access to our data.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Question is: where is this data going? All roads lead to China.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: China's government understands that their future success hinges on accumulating large amounts of human DNA.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Dr. Marc Siegel here to assess this troubling story. Great to see you, Doctor, would you get tested at one of these labs?

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely not, Tucker. Tucker, here is the secret. The future of medicine has to do with individualized DNA, massive amounts of bio data that will predict our diseases before we even get them.

And you know, whoever has that information is going to control healthcare in the world, and China knows that. So BGI Group is the biggest of these companies that works directly with the Chinese government. It took a $1.5 billion amount from the government just in 2010 alone.

And last March, while you and I were focusing on Washington State and their poor testing of the new disease, COVID-19, so was BGI Group, Tucker. They went over there. They offered to build a huge lab, do all the testing that was needed. They offered it to New York. They offered it to California. They offered it to five states.

And you know what happened? Our own Intelligence Community said, there is no free lunch, but Tucker, that didn't stop BGI Group. They are involved in 60 countries around the world. They're involved in investing heavily in our hospitals and our healthcare sector. You know what they're doing, Tucker? They are mining my DNA, your DNA. They're going to combine it with lifestyle data that's hacked from us and they're going to control healthcare.

We have to stop it, Tucker.

CARLSON: And you were making me very paranoid and for good reason. I guess, I appreciate it. Dr. Siegel, it is worth knowing. Thank you very much.

SIEGEL: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So Joe Biden has been in office for less than two weeks, it will be two weeks on Wednesday, but already he has eliminated thousands of jobs. Where are they? We will tell you exactly where they are and who has been thrown out of work. That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So the Keystone XL Pipeline was slated to create 11,000 good paying jobs. Now, it will create precisely zero. Joe Biden killed it in his first week in office. But there is some good news and then news comes from John Kerry. He is now the White House's global warming whisperer. He flies around on a private jet to better understand the enemy.

John Kerry's message is simple: all the people who are out of work actually have an alternative. They can go build solar panels in China.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KERRY, U.S. SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people who go to work to make the solar panels. They were making them here at home.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Salena Zito is a reporter at "The Washington Examiner" and a columnist at "The New York Post." We're happy to have her on tonight. Salena, thanks so much for coming.

There's something about that clip that really -- no matter how you feel about fossil fuels is infuriating. The high handedness with which he dismisses adults -- Americans' jobs. I mean, what do you make of that?

SALENA ZITO, REPORTER, "THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Well, it's incredibly insulting to tell someone they're going to have a better job. What's the description of better? Better paying? I don't think so, solar panel technician jobs are notoriously sometimes three or four times less than what you would make on the Keystone Pipeline, and they are also jobs that will uproot them from their communities and their families. These are aspects that are very important to these workers that they're very -- because they're very connected to their community.

CARLSON: I noticed there's sort of a built in bias among our leaders against traditionally masculine jobs and in favor of kind of neutered, sad, Davos-type jobs. I mean, do you see a threat in this at all?

ZITO: Well, the problem I see is a problem that people that make these decisions are people that more likely than not haven't worked with their hands, and they don't quite understand the satisfaction of doing that. They don't understand why you would even want to do that.

But you know, I would argue, if you're going to impact someone's life, why don't you go to where they live and look them in the eye? Or maybe do what they do and understand why it is important to them, and why it is part of their identity.

CARLSON: Right. You've covered the news for a while. How many times have we heard whatever they're taking away is going to be replaced by something better? Didn't they say that NAFTA, trying to join the WTO? We were going to retrain you for something better. How'd that work?

ZITO: So what this really reminds me of is what happened in around in my area in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, 1977, it was known as Black Monday, where thousands of people lost their job in one day in one industry.

But what they didn't take account for was that the barber shops, the hotels, the schools, the school districts, and President Carter, at that time refused to meet with those union workers who went down and asked him to listen to them and help them about their jobs. It's the same thing we're seeing here.

CARLSON: What they got was broken families and heroin. It's just so sad. Oh, it's crushing. Salena Zito, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.

ZITO: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: So Mike Rowe has a brand new show digitally. It's called "Six Degrees with Mike Rowe." We will be watchers of it. It's sponsored by the energy industry and some people are mad about that. Mike Rowe joins us tonight to tell us about that show.

Mike, great to see it. What is this?

MIKE ROWE, AUTHOR AND TELEVISION HOST: It's been a very exciting week here, Tucker at Mike Rowe Works world headquarters, where we're embarking upon a new series of work ethic scholarships to help more people get the kind of training they need to do the kinds of jobs that Salena was just discussing, which I don't for the record, believe are dead and gone.

I had a show on Facebook, it got canceled a couple of days ago. It started up an incredible rumor mill that I'm trying to deal with, and my new show that you kindly mentioned "Six Degrees" is in fact sponsored by API and DCA and all aspects of the energy industry, and I'm now dealing with rumors suggesting that because of that association, the show on Facebook was canceled, and so forth and so on. A very exciting week for me.

CARLSON: Is any of that -- what is the truth about it?

ROWE: Well, regarding the Facebook show, it was a hit show. It won an Emmy Award. People loved it. It was cancelled after a hundred episodes, and I do not believe it was the result of anything other than the show simply running its course.

I'm very concerned, as you know, about cancel culture. I'm very concerned about safe spaces. I don't think anything good comes from those things. But in this case, Facebook was very kind to me, they support my foundation and they let us do a feel good show at a time when the country needed to see it. So I'm grateful for that.

The business with the energy industry sponsoring my new show is a different matter altogether. And honestly, watching that last segment, I read Salena's article earlier today, and she says in there, something we hear a lot, she says, elections have consequences.

But what they really have are unintended consequences and policies like this drip with unintended consequences. It's not just those 11,000 jobs that went up in smoke, it is people who run hotels and car washes, and so much local business. It's all tied and connected together in a way that's so easy to forget until you start pulling on the string, and you see the whole quilt buckle up and turn into something kind of ugly and worthless.

CARLSON: I mean, this is a much longer conversation, but just in a minute. I mean, you've spent your life covering work. You've also seen what it looks like when people don't have work. I mean, how crushing is that for people, particularly men?

ROWE: It's not -- it is not just vocational. It's your identity. And these aren't -- you know, I heard somebody say the other day that kind of dismissed all this, as, well, they weren't full-time jobs. Are you kidding me? There's no such thing as a full-time job in construction, first of all.

CARLSON: That's right. Exactly right.

ROWE: Secondly, I know a lot of these guys. They are making six figures. These are welders and steamfitters and pipe fitters. These are union jobs for the most part. These are the kinds of jobs that people aspire to and they are the kinds of jobs that my foundation has been helping train people for, for the last 13 years and it's hard to sit here and watch it.

Honestly, you know, I'm not a political guy.

CARLSON: I know.

ROWE: But the flick of a pen, and I guess it just comes down to if you really believe the world is going to end in 12 years, you'll do just about anything to keep that from happening, I would. But if you don't believe that, and if you believe that we're all connected through energy as I do, then I think you just have to step back and take a deep breath.

CARLSON: If you really believe that you wouldn't be flying private and buying a big place on Martha's Vineyard, I'm just saying. So I don't think anyone really believes that, but maybe they do. I don't know.

I'm so glad you have a new show. And I love how fast you're coming out with it.

Mike Rowe, we will be watching. Thank you.

ROWE: Appreciate it.

CARLSON: Well, we learned this weekend that detainees at Guantanamo Bay, including the guy who planned 9/11, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed deserve the coronavirus vaccine more than you do. That's the decision they made. They pulled back a little bit because the rest of us found out about it. But they made that decision. Why did they do that? That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: A lot of news out of The Pentagon recently that ought to make you very concerned if you're an American. Most recently, leaders at The Pentagon just got caught pushing a plan to distribute the coronavirus vaccine quote, "to all detainees and prisoners at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba." That would include 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. He will get the vaccine before millions of Americans get it.

Now, The Pentagon was caught doing this, so this weekend, the chief spokesman backed off and said this quote, "We're pausing the plan to move forward as we review force protection protocols." Almost beyond belief.

Joey Jones is a retired Staff Sergeant. He joins us tonight. Joey, thanks so much for coming on tonight. What do you make of this story?

JOEY JONES, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it's infuriating. I'll tell you what. You give me five minutes with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and I'll make sure he never gets the coronavirus another day in what would be left of his life and I'll sleep well at night knowing that.

These are people, they really don't deserve to walk this Earth with us anymore. That's just the truth of it. The fact that they're even breathing air is more grace than they deserve, and the idea that in 2020, you can enlist in the military, serve honorably, get blown to pieces doing it and your government will honor that sacrifice by making military service and identity politics petri dish by restricting your First and Second Amendment.

And oh, by the way, prioritizing the terrorists that tried to kill you over you when it comes to getting a vaccine for this virus that we're all dealing with. You know, it's just -- I'm old enough to remember when Representative Cohen from Tennessee was calling white male National Guardsmen insider threats because they voted for Trump.

That's where the Democrats are when it comes to that unifying message of support the troops that we've enjoined since 9/11, and God forbid that it really takes something like 9/11 for half the country to support our military. This is -- it's ridiculous.

CARLSON: Yes. It's a betrayal. That's exactly -- you're exactly right. That's why -- you must feel it especially acutely. Joey Jones, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you.

JONES: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: That's it for us tonight. Again, Happy Monday.

We'll be back tomorrow, 8:00 p.m., the show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. In the meantime, Sean Hannity takes over from New York.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

