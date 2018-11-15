Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Wintry precipitation moves through Northeast; flood watches posted across Southeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Wintry and icy conditions are ongoing from the Ohio River Valley to the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic.  More significant icing is possible across portions of Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

All of this wintry precipitation moves north and eastward today and tonight.  The heaviest wet snow will fall across the Appalachians and interior Northeast.   5-10” is likely across central Pennsylvania into Upstate New York and interior New England.  More of a snow/sleet mix, then rain will fall near the coast.  Most of the rain, snow, and ice will wrap up by late Friday morning.

Farther south, flood watches are posted across the Southeast and coastal Mid-Atlantic as heavy rain continues over these areas.  Isolated strong storms are even possible from coastal North Carolina to southeastern Virginia.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX and Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.