Will impeachment push have repercussions for Democrats?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," December 13, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Laura Ingraham, host: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight and as expected the pathetic judiciary committee on a straight party-line vote moved impeachment articles, two measly ones, against President Trump to the full House floor. Congressmen Lee Zeldin and Matt Gaetz both stunningly effective in messaging will sound off right here in a moment. Plus, the Horowitz report exposed the FBI's gross abuse of power in spying on the Trump campaign. So, why is the media still lying about what happened? Jeffrey Lord and Tammy Bruce. Oh boy. They have this week's edition of the worst in media. A lot of competition there. Also, tonight, my angle lays out the repeated failures of the so-called experts both here and abroad, especially predicting the Trump presidency. What do we predict? All of it coming up. Ari Fleischer and Doug Schoen will also join us. And it's Friday and you know that means it's time for Friday Follies with Raymond Arroyo. He's going to take us through the hilarious behind the scenes moments that you didn't see during these impeachment hearings, but we had the camera angles the rest of the media didn't show you. We will show you. But first, the House Judiciary Committee, as I said this morning, approved two articles of impeachment. They now go to the full House for a final vote. Now, it's only the fourth time in American history this has happened. But what's really historic is the Democrat hatchet job that got us here. Now, remember how they said impeachment should be always, always bipartisan.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Rep. Nancy Pelosi: It will have to be something that has such a crescendo in a bipartisan way.

Male Speaker: If the evidence isn't sufficient to win bipartisan support for this, putting the country through a failed impeachment is not a good idea.

Male Speaker: You have to be able to think before at the beginning of the impeachment process that the evidence is so clear of offenses so grave, the opposition voters will say we'll reluctantly admit to them. So they had to do it. Otherwise, you have a partisan impeachment which could tear the country apart.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: So, where did those people go? Well, today's committee vote was strictly along party lines. The first time in history, the other first Democrats were constantly chirping about extortion, obstruction of justice, bribery in all measures of any crime they could think of.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: Some mountain of evidence shows that there was a bribe by the president.

Male Speaker: Evidence of bribery, powerful uncontradicted so far.

Female Speaker: The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement right to the heart of the issue of bribery as well as other potential high crimes and misdemeanors.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Well, that just went all down the drain. Their articles allege zero crimes. That, too, is unprecedented.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Donald Trump: You're trivializing impeachment. And I tell you what someday there'll be a Democrat president and there'll be a Republican House, and I suspect they're going to remember it.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Joining me now is Lee Zeldin, House Foreign Affairs Committee member, and Matt Gaetz, who's on the House Judiciary Committee. He had to endure this marathon the last few days. Congressman Zeldin, let's start with you, though, isn't it, as impeachment clearly heads for a final vote? Do you get any sense at all from your Democratic colleagues that they do realize how damaging this process has been to our political system?

Rep. Lee Zeldin: Well, I'm sure that there are many of them, some are going to be voting no. There will be a bipartisan vote on impeachment, there will be others who will be come aware of it in November of 2020 if they don't get the point now, because you have 31 House Democrats in districts that Donald Trump won. When those Trump voters sent those Democrats to Washington, they were being sent to work with the president in order to get really important substantive priorities across the finish line, not to actually impeach that president that they voted for. Also, some realize it now and others are going to be realizing it next November. And for people who have gavels in their hands, even if they're on the far left of their party, when they're no longer in the majority after next November's election, then their entire conference, we'll see it the hard way, kicking me back in the minority.

Laura Ingraham: Yeah what we heard last night from Congressman Buck is that maybe he said two double digit defections. But Scalise says, I think about three, maybe you'll get three votes against impeachment next week. But this is what Congressman Gaetz I know you were there so you witnessed this but a lot of our viewers missed it when Nadler last night recesses, because I guess just not enough people were watching. Watch.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Jerry Nadler: The committee is in recess.

Male Speaker: Chairman Mr. Chairman, there was no consulting for the minority ranking member on your schedule for tomorrow. This is the kangaroo court that we're talking about. We're all in this. Not even a soul.

Male Speaker: Stalinesque let's have a dictator is good to hear about that.

Male Speaker: 2 a.m. unbelievable.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Tell us about that moment, Congressman Gaetz, and that's the grounds for recessing because they wanted more people watching.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: Laura, Democrats would have you believe this impeachment springs from the organic output of some bad presidential conduct. But what you just showed proves that this is really all a substitution for the lack of an agenda. For Democrats, this is an impeachment with no crime. It's an impeachment without any direct evidence. And it's an impeachment largely motivated by the Democrats view of their presidential field. Because even as Michael Bloomberg said Donald Trump would eat alive any of the current Democrats running and that he's getting stronger by the day so now as we move to the floor of the House, the question is which direction is the momentum really going? Will the Democrats lose momentum? We certainly don't think they'll gain it because every Republican is going to vote against this impeachment and there will be Democrats voting with the Republicans. So they failed to meet their own standard. And you know what, Laura? The media needs to push back hard on this. Why are Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler getting off the hook when they said this had to be bipartisan? There had to be compelling evidence that way. And now it's none of those things.

Laura Ingraham: Well, they're blaming the Republicans for that. You should make it bipartisan, Matt Gaetz, by voting for it that's their big argument. Now, Congressman, the White House and Senate Republicans are still trying to get on the same page about a defense strategy when this moves to the Senate. Here's how the president reacted today.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: I could do I'll do whatever I want. Look, there is we did nothing wrong. So I'll do long or short. I've heard Mitch. I've heard Lindsey. I think they are very much from agreement on some concept. I'll do whatever they want to do. It doesn't matter. I wouldn't mind a long process because I'd like to see the whistleblower who is a fraud.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Well, Congressman Zeldin, the White House is obviously still trying to figure out a game plan here. But given how thin the evidence was and how pathetic the Democrats were here. Isn't it better to actually, you know, really seal the deal here in a Senate trial and get a full acquittal instead of just moving for a motion to dismiss?

Lee Zeldin: Well, I agree with that. And now we've heard from certain witnesses so far. Fact based witnesses like Kurt Volker and Tim Morris, and I would want to hear them testify but beyond that, I'd like to hear from the whistleblower. I believe Adam Schiff is a fact witness. I believe that Hunter Biden is a fact witness. The investigations that President Trump was concerned about they were these were legitimate investigations that were Ukrainians interfering in the 2016 election. Whether it's, you know, Charlie's op ed or it's a Volkov statements or it's Chalupa working with the Ukrainian embassy to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign or the black ledger to help take down a Trump campaign official or the other investigation with regards to Burisma Chayefsky and Hunter Biden. These are legitimate investigations. I want the other 97 percent of this story to get out. And I believe that when you get the rest of the story out, the president is going to not just to be found not guilty, but actually acquitted and that's going to be the stories to be written for decades and generations, not having their side in this story, the entire story.

Laura Ingraham: OK. Congressman Gaetz, we're almost out of time, but you're at the White House tonight. What are you recommending they do?

Matt Gaetz: I have a different view than Congressman Zeldin. I think that even if you took every single fact that the Democrats alleged is true, this does not rise to an impeachable offense. So I'd have a two step process, one, acquit the president. Step two, engage in real oversight with Senator Graham or with the Foreign Affairs Committee let's call forward those very witnesses that Lee Zeldin just mentioned but we should not be doing it in the context of impeachment, because even the notion of impeachment right now is a total joke and we proved that in the House Judiciary Committee.

Laura Ingraham: Well, we can't wait to see how it all unfolds. You've both been really instrumental in making this a lot clearer to the American public. Thank you very much for joining us this Friday night. Congressmen, thanks so much. It's easy to become numb to the media bias these days, so the Ingraham angle is keeping track of the worst offenders of the week. Joining me now, Jeffrey Lord, former CNN contributor, author of Swamp Wars, and Tammy Bruce, author of President of the Independent Women's Voice and a Fox News contributor. All right. Let's start with you, Jeffrey let's begin with how CNN was gaslighting viewers this week on the whole DOJ inspector general report. Now, they knew just how damaging this report is to the narrative that they peddled for more than two years.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: There is no proof of spying. Zero.

Female Speaker: Michael Horowitz, he said under oath that he found no political bias.

Female Speaker: It turns out the FBI did not spy on the 2016 Trump campaign.

Female Speaker: It was unbiased.

Male Speaker: There was no evidence of political bias.

Male Speaker: In short, no spying, no political bias, no witch hunt, no traitors, just human beings doing their best.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Jeffrey, is that really what it is doing their best?

Jeffrey Lord: Oh, my, oh, my. What can I say? You know, I think I'm right that CNN refused to carry Senator Lindsey Graham's opening statement. He's just the chairman of the committee. Why bother listening to him? Right. I mean, this is bad I mean, journalist John Solomon and let me emphasize that first word he is a journalist, a serious journalist pointed out that the IG report had identified 51 violations and nine false statements and the FBI FISA request. And as John also noted, for allegedly making one false statement ex Trump aides General Mike Flynn and George Papadopoulos were convicted and George has already gone to jail and served his time for this. CNN agenda was set before this report came out. They wanted to cherry pick it. They did and let's remember, this is the network that has now hired Andrew McCabe who was fired for lying as a contributor.

Laura Ingraham: Yeah. It's pretty lucrative. All right, Tammy. We got to go on to you now. Here's another talking point that the media endlessly regurgitated this week.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: That is a lie that the attorney general told today to try to help Donald Trump.

Male Speaker: He is the president's lawyer.

Male Speaker: He continues to lie on Donald Trump's behalf at every opportunity.

Male Speaker: What should not surprise us is William Barr continues to lie. Any other attorney general would be forced to resign.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Tammy, is that what they tried to do post-Mueller? I mean, this is it now the media are blaming Bill Barr for this? Guy who's a second time attorney general?

Tammy Bruce: Well, the media, and this is interesting, the Democrats know what Durham and Barr are finding. You know, we don't yet. The media, the friends of the Democrats, know what they're going to find and so now what they've got to do is try to discredit William Barr because they know what the report is going to say. What this tells you, you know, there's been some discussion by some others that Donald Trump is responsible for the decline in how Americans view the media but this is why we haven't liked them for years. This is when you think about an enemy of the people or why someone would even maybe interpret that the media certainly legacy media or CNN as an example don't have the best interests of the country in mind when they're using that format their foundation to move a political message in an effort to cover for themselves. I mean, it's a -- because there's enough information out there. Certainly, our network and the internet where the American people know exactly what's happened and they see that for what it is.

Laura Ingraham: That's a good segue. That's a great segue. Jeffrey, the media has a new scapegoat for their failure to sell impeachment to the public.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: Today, half the country is watching a completely different version of these events of news. How much does that impact the way all this has been absorbed? That wasn't the case in the last two impeachments.

Chris Matthews: I think you need a medium to fight your case. the Republican right-wingers found one. It's called Fox.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Okay. Earlier this week a CNN contributor wrote a piece calling Fox a threat to national security. Jeffrey, these people don't really like free speech. Period.

Jeffrey Lord: No. They don't. Laura, I mean, this is classic. You know, nine years ago long before Donald Trump was on the political scene, Professor Angela Codvia [spelled phonetically] wrote a book on the ruling class and talked about their sense of intellectual superiority to the rest of us. This is what this is. The ruling class of the media is deeply upset that they have lost their monopoly to Fox, to talk radio, to conservative websites. They cannot stand it. That's the real threat to them and that's why they're upset.

Laura Ingraham: And I will say they're just as upset across the pond after this election last night in the U.K. Jeffrey and Tammy, thanks so much and in moments my angle exposes just how wise the so-called wise men and women are. The elites. Hint. Not a lot. Plus, the can't-miss reaction from Ari Fleischer and Doug Schoen. Seriously, this is going to be good.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Laura Ingraham: Yeah, yeah, big surprise today that Jerry Nadler and his evil band of elves from House Judiciary voted to move articles of impeachment against the president to the floor today at the House. Well, I think much more relevant to your life is what we bring you tonight. Impeaching the expert, the Christmas edition. That's the focus of tonight's Friday angle. All right. Ever since the day you elected President Trump three years ago the pundits and the scholars, the Hollywood elites, have been confidently predicting he would destroy the country and drag the rest of the world down with him. But as we see time and again the president keeps proving the supposed experts wrong. Like these economic geniuses.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: This is if we're going to have a recession it's going to be s smorgasbord recession.

Male Speaker: Fears of a global recession. That's right. The R word.

Male Speaker: He could be seeking re-election during a recession.

Male Speaker: The market has nowhere to go but down. The recession is written all over the forehead of this economy.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Well stupidity is written all over the foreheads of these people. So much for the dire economic forecast of them.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: 266,000 jobs in November.

Female Speaker: This blows away expectations.

Male Speaker: This is the best number I've ever seen in my life. You can't contradict that these are the best numbers of our lives.

Male Speaker: Everyone should be thrilled with.

Male Speaker: The great jobs number has let this market go from shrugs to hugs.

Male Speaker: This is a good number for re-election.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Well, the same dullards predicting recession also presume President Trump would fail to deliver on major trade promises.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: The only meaningful things coming out of Washington were potential trade resolution, USMCA, maybe infrastructure, maybe health care, three of those four things were never going to happen.

Female Speaker: They maybe thought that was a sign that Trump was getting closer or maybe mentally closer to a deal with China. They're coming to terms with the reality that that may not happen.

Male Speaker: The expectation would be that if China trade deal between, you know, the U.S. and China was going to happen. Obviously [unintelligible] shifted.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: But Trump once again defied the expectations of the liberal intelligentsia and proved them dead wrong.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: The House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment against President Trump and gave him his biggest legislative win of the year, a deal on the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement.

Female Speaker: One of the president's signature priorities, a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Male Speaker: That's the biggest legislative achievement that President Trump will have had since Democrats took over the House of Representatives a year ago.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Look at how sad they all are reporting the success of the third and about it and remember how the tariffs were supposed to sink the economy against China?

Remember?

Well, they ended up being the only thing that finally forced China to make some concessions. Now, Trump knows they may renege on that new partial deal, which we're going to talk more about next week, which is why the administration left some tariffs in place. And they're saying clearly those tariffs will fully be reinstated if China does go back on its word. And you'd have thought that Mueller's failure to uncover any wrongdoing by the president would have humbled the punditry. Who was doubting him all along. But no, they all eagerly fell for Adam Schiff's Ukrainian whistleblower plot.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Adam Schiff: And that's what Nancy Pelosi does so beautifully, and we do have a tight case on Ukraine.

Female Speaker: Trump is going to get himself impeached in the House for doing this with Ukraine.

Male Speaker: When the history of the Trump presidency is told, will Ukraine be the number one thing for those critics?

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: But the weeks of investigations and hearings that followed were just embarrassing for the left. They produced zero evidence of an impeachable offense, no crime, and only turned public opinion gradually against removing President Trump from office, including those key battleground states. Now, while the House Judiciary Committee did approve, as we said earlier two weak, articles of impeachment today, it's hardly the victory that the Democrats wanted.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: President Trump is winning the messaging more about impeachment Democrats are losing.

Female Speaker: We were talking about the polling. The polls did not do not look good for the Democrats.

Male Speaker: Donald Trump, in a way, has already won.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Again, it pains them to say that. But it's not just the elites who are consistently missing the mark. All the globalist EU friendly prognosticators who poo-pooed this idea that anyone in his right mind would vote to leave the EU back in 2016, remember the big Brexit vote?

Well, they've been trying to turn the public in Britain against Brexit for three years. They were at it again this year.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: The vote today, Jake, was a devastating blow. Brexit deal is not popular.

Female Speaker: Brexit is not popular there. You've got a mood of nationalism again.

Male Speaker: I mean the Brexit would never happen.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Oh well the consensus Brexit was dead, but it will in fact happen. It's a virtual certainty now after last night's political earthquake in the U.K.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: But major victory for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his quest to get Britain out of the European Union as soon as possible.

Male Speaker: The central message, the broad strokes of went into this campaign with was get Brexit done and he had a resounding success on that front.

Boris Johnson: In this election, your voice has been heard in the background too I will put an end to that, nonesense and we get threats all the time by the 31st of January.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Do you hear what he said?

Your vote matters the people actually get to decide the future, not a few highly educated elites. The Brexit vote in 2016 was a harbinger for Trump's electoral upset later that year. The experts refused to see it. But you and I did. We saw the people were fed up with the elites and the so-called experts running free countries into the ground. People in the U.S. and Europe are still fed up after years of globalist obstruction. The movement sweeping Europe it's not dying and Trump's a huge part of this shows that the people aren't going to be silenced they're not going to be cowed and they will not stand by idly as the elites attempt to disparage them or sideline them or silence them. In the midst of this fraudulent impeachment struggle a Trump 2020 victory is actually now closer than ever before. No matter what the experts say. And that's the angle. Joining me now is Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor, along with Doug Schoen, former adviser to President Clinton and a pollster now for Bloomberg 2020. Ari, let's start with you. Do you see another resounding victory for Brexit as a harbinger for Trump in 2020?

Ari Fleischer: You better believe it now I still think it's going to be a close election it could be a 50/50 election in 2020 for President Trump, but there is no question what's going on in England definitely echoes in America. What is going on in America is echoed in England, and Laura that's why I thought your segment was so good. I particularly like to pay attention to the press. And the press is the biggest organization in America. I think that doesn't understand America. And this is your job to understand America but even up to last night, we were hearing that the election for Boris Johnson might be close. And yet they missed this one, too. And it just keeps happening, doesn't it?

Laura Ingraham: Yeah. I mean, down to the wire, tight election like we heard the same thing in 2016, though, Doug. I mean, I remember being at our network that night and I was hearing all these, you know, it's over for Tromp. Ha ha. And basically, as I was i don't think so here's how Joe Biden reacted Doug to last night's Brexit blowout. He said Boris Johnson is winning in a walk. Look what happens when the Labor Party moves so far to the left. It comes up with the ideas that are not able to be contained within a rational basis. Quickly so you're going to see people saying, oh, my God Boris Johnson is kind of a physical and emotional clone of the president is able to win. Doug, does the Bloomberg camp feel the same?

Doug Schoen: Well, I -- I can't speak for the Bloomberg camp on that, but I can say as a centrist Democrat, I agree with part of what former vice President Biden said. Corbyn was so far left that he was outside the mainstream of British opinion and if we nominate somebody like Sanders or Warren, they, too, will be outside the mainstream of American opinion. I think the Democrats, as Ari suggested, can make it a close election if we nominate someone who runs closer to the center and I think that really giving people a rational choice like that, rather than going outside the mainstream is the message I take from last night's blowout in Britain.

Laura Ingraham: All right. All right. Take a listen to what the president said today about who's really funding the European Union.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Donald Trump: Why are other European countries paying?

Because we're paying the suckers. Why is it always the United States with 7000 miles away? Why is it always the suckers that pay? So we've changed that. But nobody brings that up.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: All right. I'm going to say I love the fact that we finally have a president who talks about how much all of this costs. It's not like money grows on trees, as my mother used to say. It's the taxpayers or we have to borrow it from Japan and China and Germany and other countries. So, does this resonate still with the voters?

Doug Schoen: Yeah, absolutely it resonates with the voters it's called good stewardship and look, Laura, I used to sit in on the meetings with the NATO leaders specifically and others where President Bush would follow the American foreign policy tradition of politely imploring them to do more and spend more on NATO and sometimes President Bush wasn't so polite. He'd lay it out pretty bluntly and they never did a thing. They never did a thing when Bill Clinton asked them to pay more, when George Bush ask him to pay more in when Barack Obama politely asked them to pay more. So what happens? Trump comes along, breaks all the China in the china shop. And you know what? All of a sudden, the NATO allies of ours are paying more for defense and this is where I sometimes defend the president to his truculent style. Just because people used to do it one way. Doesn't mean we should lock into always doing it that way, especially if the rest of the world doesn't respond. So yeah President Trump's tough guy approach on this is actually getting other nations to do what they've always been supposed to do.

Laura Ingraham: And they're kind of grumbling and there, you know, tough talking and gossiping at cocktail parties, but they know what. They know the trick of like free riding on the United States. That's over. And those days are gone. They're never coming back. I don't think they're coming back in a Democratic administration. Doug, but you have failed messaging on impeachment public's not moving in their direction. You have the Brexit vote. I'm calling it the Brexit vote but it's obviously it's a certainty now it's going to happen. The EU is going I think it's going to be a domino effect throughout the EU after this. So, are the Democrats sufficiently freaked out now? Or is it just going to be business as usual?

Doug Schoen: Well, my sense is that impeachment, as you suggested, will not be a net positive, probably a net negative for the party in swing states with swing voters. Democrats win on issues. We do better when we talk about health care, climate change, job creation and stay away from these type of issues where people don't quite know what's going on or why it's being done, notwithstanding the Democratic left and I would say to my Democratic colleagues, if we bring the message to Donald Trump on what needs to be done and how our approach differs from his will have a much better chance of winning the election than running on impeachment.

Laura Ingraham: Good luck with that I don't know any of your policies and Doug, you know I love you I love you like a brother but are any of your policies are going to bring China to the table. Otherwise Obama would've done it, would've gotten this economy humming, would've brought wages up finally contracting wages for blue collar workers. I haven't heard one proposal that's going to do any of that. Anyway, they're -- I'm filibustering. I can't.

Doug Schoen: Stay tuned, Laura.

Laura Ingraham: Gentlemen, thank you. All right. Coming up, the moment from the impeachment markup this week, the moments you didn't see. Trump's new impression of a potential 2020 rival and more when Raymond Arroyo joins us for Friday Follies.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Anna Kooiman: Hi everyone and we are live from America's News Headquarter. I'm Anna Kooiman. An historic day on Capitol Hill as Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The president is accused of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress. The vote came after two days of bitter partisan debates. On Wednesday the full House is expected to vote and approve the articles. The president would then stand trial in the Senate next year. He's called the vote a "scam" and a "hoax." And the mayor of New Orleans declares a state of emergency after the city is hit by a cyberattack. All government computers have been shut off. Suspicious activity was first detected this morning. So far, no ransom has been demanded. Authorities say none of the city's information was compromised or lost during the attack. I'm Anna Kooiman and now back to the Ingraham Angle.

Laura Ingraham: It's Friday and that means it's time for Friday Follies. You know. I can't trick you anymore. Behind the scenes of the Democrats' impeachment debacle a Christmas spectacular on Fox Nation that you don't want to miss and more. Joining us now with all the details Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor. Raymond, President Trump summed up this ridiculous impeachment today this way.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: I got to see quite a bit of it yesterday and I watched these Democrats on the committee make fools out of themselves. Absolute fools out of themselves.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Well, that was pretty accurate.

Raymond Arroyo: Laura, the president was referring to the judiciary hearings that were broadcast. Now, there were other moments over the last couple of days that were not shown. Much of this was rehashed, grandstanding, and reprises of what those non-witnesses told us weeks ago. Even the members of the committee were bored to tears as this historic impeachment hearing began. Now, this is Congressman Luis Correa of California. He was so enthralled with Nadler's opening address that he became a citizen journalist. Do you see him there? He's holding up -- they had a moment where he went around the room like this. Look, he's taking pictures of everybody.

Laura Ingraham: Oh, there he is.

Raymond Arroyo: Of the media and the people gathered. Amazing. Even Nadler was disinterested, Laura. While the Republican Doug Collins was speaking Nadler pours himself a little coke and heaven knows what else there.

Laura Ingraham: Is that mixers?

Raymond Arroyo: I don't know. He's mixing the drinks and then he nodded off. Clearly there wasn't enough caffeine in the bottle.

Laura Ingraham: Oh, he is sleeping.

Raymond Arroyo: Because he was caught in the middle of the hearing snoozing.

Laura Ingraham: Oh.

Raymond Arroyo: Poor man. I mean, his mouth was hanging open at one point. We're going to have to check with Jim Jordan if he was snoring. But apparently, Laura, he's a repeat offender because he was pretty close to dozing off during the impeachment hearing on December 4th as well.

Laura Ingraham: Oh, yeah.

Raymond Arroyo: Laura, the wide shot of the hearing room was very revealing. At one point we caught several committee members playing on their cell phones.

Laura Ingraham: Shopping.

Raymond Arroyo: I guess playing Candy Crush was preferable.

Laura Ingraham: No, they're shopping. Oh, I missed the Black Friday sale. Best Buy has it cheaper. Oh no. They're all on their phone.

Raymond Arroyo: Well, but like -- and then there was this moment. A historical and religious [unintelligible] from Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Hakeem Jeffries: George Washington in his farewell address to the nation counseled America that the Constitution is sacredly obligatory upon all. The scripture says in the book of Psalms for the Lord loves justice and will not abandon his faithful ones. We undertake this responsibility prayerfully.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Raymond Arroyo: Prayerfully. And apparently he was very ecumenical you were telling me.

Laura Ingraham: Oh. Yeah. He actually made a comment about, you know, Elijah Cummings is no longer with us. He's in heaven and he said with the prophet Mohammed. So, that was -- we brought in all faiths.

Raymond Arroyo: Wow.

Laura Ingraham: Wow.

Raymond Arroyo: We also caught Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, Laura. Now he was getting some screen time in. He was apparently so bored during the impeachment debate, this solemn prayerful occasion, he is watching a golf game. It is the president's cup --

Laura Ingraham: Oh, there it is.

Raymond Arroyo: --- golf tournament. He was watching it during the 14-hour markup. Now, if this is so solemn, so prayerful, so weighty, how can you have -- how can you take minutes away watching a golf game? Look, they even know this is not a serious undertaking.

Laura Ingraham: Let me just say –

Raymond Arroyo: It just isn't.

Laura Ingraham: Let me just say this. If -- okay, what can I -- if the pope was being selected in Rome, okay, and you're waiting for the white smoke to come up and Raymond's there reporting on that, and the Saints were playing at the same time, let me tell you, let me tell you, who would have the Saints game on streaming in Rome in Vatican City?

Raymond Arroyo: Yeah, but if I were impeaching a president I --

Laura Ingraham: Yes, you would.

Raymond Arroyo: No. They're doing the people's business.

Laura Ingraham: You would never -- you would always have the Saints on.

Raymond Arroyo: That's not true.

Laura Ingraham: Maybe he has a real -- you know, real thing for one of these [unintelligible].

Raymond Arroyo: Laura, you've long said that Donald Trump could be a comedian in his next act. Well, in the great state of Pennsylvania this week he tried his hand at some stand up at the expense of Elizabeth Warren.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: Anybody see her beer deal where she said oh, darling? You ever see that deal? Darling, it's about her husband. Darling, it's great to see you. What are you doing here? It's like that's her husband. He's supposed to be living in the house.

Elizabeth Warren: My husband Bruce is now in here.

President Trump; Can I get a beer? Let's get a beer. She wants to be one of the group.

Elizabeth Warren: You want a beer?

Bruce Warren: No, I'll pass on the beer for now.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: That is one of the worst.

Raymond Arroyo: He --

Laura Ingraham: He likes to act.

Raymond Arroyo: He loves this stuff. The back and forth. Don't you like the call and respond?

Laura Ingraham: Oh, yeah, but he does it himself. But this was something that happened early this year, as I recall.

Raymond Arroyo: It was, but Trump remembers it because it's a visual for the public.

Laura Ingraham: Yeah, but Trump remembers it because it's a visual for the public. This is why he cuts through. And I think all the things that you pointed out, the behind the scenes reading the phones being on the Golf Channel pouring mixed drinks so there was non-alcohol, but I think all of that is going to appear. I bet in a Trump campaign commercial. They didn't even take this seriously. All right. Before we go, you've got a Christmas special premiering on Fox Nation Raymond, tell me about it.

Raymond Arroyo: Well, as you know, it has something to do with New Orleans. Christmas time.

Laura Ingraham: Always mentioned of New Orleans.

Raymond Arroyo: No, no. This is a beautiful special. It's a culinary and musical special. It celebrates the rituals and traditions of the people of New Orleans. Here's just a tiny taste on Fox Nation.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Raymond Arroyo: We do Christmas in New Orleans like no place on earth. You can taste the season here, feel its rhythm and experience it. Enjoy the music, the food, the sights, the sounds of New Orleans are never better than at Christmas time.

Leah Chase: New Orleans. Some people say New Orleans, New Orleans it's New Orleans. We don't care how you pronounce it. As long as you don't forget.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Raymond Arroyo: That's the Great Leah Chase. She died this past year she was the inspiration for Disney's Princess and the Frog. That animated special.

Laura Ingraham: That's amazing.

Raymond Arroyo: There's a band here the NOLA players. It's kind of my --

Laura Ingraham: I've got chills, I have chills on my arm.

Raymond Arroyo: It's a really fun special musical, culinary some of Wendell Pierce, the actor, is in it So we'll talk more next week. Christmastime in New Orleans it's available now on Fox Nation and you can get a free trial at FoxNation.com.

Laura Ingraham: And I'm going to be playing it at my Christmas all.

Raymond Arroyo: Oh well then, I hope I can hear it.

Laura Ingraham: You've created Raymond apparently has created one of my playlist at my Christmas party. So, it's going to include some great compliment.

Raymond Arroyo: That's a great accomplishment.

Laura Ingraham: Yeah, the great, great music from Christmas in New Orleans. All right. Up next, the president is pitching black voters as part of a new campaign that mainstream media types, well, they're not telling you about. Candace Owens and Leo Terrell. Oh, no, they're back this is going to get fierce. Don't go away.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Donald Trump: For decades, countless children had been trapped in failing government schools in my administration these children are forgotten no longer. We have certain groups that are very powerfully against that but we're breaking through very strongly. We believe that every parent should have educational freedom for their children.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: That was the president making the case for school choice, an issue that we conservatives have been talking about literally for decades. And it's an event that took place at the White House that received basically no media coverage because everyone's obsessed about impeachment. It's just one part, though, of Trump's plan to improve the lives for African Americans and all those in underprivileged areas and Politico reported today that Trump's 2020 campaign has spent a million dollars thus far on African American outreach, touting record low unemployment support for historically black colleges and universities and, of course, his signature criminal justice reform legislation. But how much of the vote getting the vote is really realistic. Here to debate is Candice Owens, founder of the Brexit movement and author of the forthcoming book Blackout. Along with Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney. All right, you guys you guys really mixed it up last Friday, as I recall. So we're going to get through these topics and in the spirit of the season, allow each other to actually speak. OK, with passion. All right Leo I'm going to start with you now. Are you going to just tell us all of this is meaningless? These successes don't really resonate. Or are you going to start being realistic yourself about how positive these legislative initiatives are for the African American community?

Leo Terrell: Judge Laura, I'm going to tell you right now, I start laughing when I heard a million dollar a million dollars in political campaign is tip money Bloomberg spent 30 million dollars. So, when he talks about a million-dollar investment, that is an insult as far as voter outreach. Now let's get to the facts.

Laura Ingraham: Just down outrage take a breath take a breath let it out.

Leo Terrell: Okay million dollar is...

Laura Ingraham: I t's only on outreach and it is only thus far, if you think the Trump campaign is only going to spend a million dollars the whole year, you don't know these people very well. They're going for broke on this.

Leo Terrell: OK but that's my opinion that's called tip money. Now let's get to the issue he's talking about. Hey, Democrats are in favor of choice, but we're not in favor of eliminating public school I'm a recipient of public schools and it works. More importantly, as I said to you before, that the fact that he talks about low unemployment, why is black unemployment higher than white? I'm begging Candace to answer that question.

Laura Ingraham: What was it do we know the differential during Obama, the first African-American president? You know that differential back then. Leo has it improved.

Leo Terrell: That's a good that's a good switch.

Laura Ingraham: Yes I know.

Leo Terrell: He touts that and then finally the issue of high low unemployment, which is our wealth. Black wealth is one tenth of whites I hope Candace answers that question because those are facts.

Laura Ingraham: Okay Leo so your answer is that things really haven't gotten any better?

Leo Terrell: I'm say to. I'm say to you that blacks would rather have equality than a few extra coins in their pockets. They want equality. We want to be treated the same way as white America. That's all we want.

Laura Ingraham: OK so that's what the point of the pro school choice movement is all about, that kids who don't have the money Candace from families is really rich backgrounds. You know, the Obama kids, they went to Sidwell Friends Elite Private School in D.C., as do many of the well-known people in D.C. send their kids to private school, not because they don't like public school, because public school tends to not sometimes give the same quality education. That, to me is a great initiative for this president, but should have been a great initiative for the for President Obama as well.

Candace Owens: Yeah. First, I wanted to destroy the bad information that Leo just put out saying that it means that we're not going to have public schools anymore. This is a big myth surrounding the school choice thing initiative and it's completely wrong. You do have a choice. You'll have a choice. Black moms will have a choice to send their students, their sons and their daughters to better schools, not based on their districting. So, that is completely wrong on every single level and I want to say that first and foremost and Leo is not contending your point because it is a better opportunity for black Americans and Democrats hate to admit that this president has done more to help black America. Now, to answer your questions, Leo. Why do we have a higher unemployment rate? Because black Americans compete first and foremost with illegal immigrants that come across this border. It's a fact and it was done over -- it was done under Barak Obama's presidency –

Leo Terrell: Shame on you. Shame on you.

Candace Owens: --- in 2008 to determine that illegal immigration hurts black American jobs first and foremost, black American men between the ages of 18 and 21.

Leo Terrell: Wrong.

Candace Owens: And you want to talk about white Americans are doing better?

Leo Terrell: Yeah, yeah.

Candace Owens: You fail to admit that when black Americans make the same decisions, meaning married. If you look at the levels of poverty amongst married citizens in this country it's virtually the same amongst blacks and it's for white –

Leo Terrell: You should be ashamed of yourself.

Candace Owens: --- as it is for white Americans.

Leo Terrell: You should be ashamed of yourself.

Candace Owens: These are all facts. You say being ashamed and you always use emotional arguments.

Laura Ingraham: All right. One thing.

Candace Owens: Always call people names because you know I'm telling the truth. There is no racism.

Leo Terrell: One key fact. I give facts.

Candace Owens: There's just better decision making and black conservatives –

Leo Terrell: Laura, she's -- did you hear what Candace just said?

Candace Owens: --- are waking up to that and –

[CROSSTALK]

Candace Owens: Leo, I didn't cut you off. Stop cutting me off.

Leo Terrell: I want to make sure every person –

Candace Owens: I did not -- Leo, I did not cut you off. Don't cut me off.

[CROSSTALK]

Laura Ingraham: You both got about the same amount of time.

Leo Terrell: Filibustering.

Candace Owens: He's disrespectful.

Leo Terrell: But Laura, let me just simply say this. Now that's a personal attack. She just said on national TV black Americans compete for jobs against illegal.

Candace Owens: That's correct.

Leo Terrell: I'm a lawyer. I'm a lawyer.

Laura Ingraham: Entry level. Entry level.

Leo Terrell: I'm a black lawyer.

Laura Ingraham: Entry level jobs.

Candace Owens: That's correct.

Leo Terrell: Oh, entry level jobs. See how you played -- see how you changed it?

Candace Owens: I said between 18 and 21.

Leo Terrell: I'm a lawyer. I'm a teacher. I'm a lawyer. I have a license. I don't compete against illegal aliens, Candace.

Candace Owens: I said ages between 18 and 21.

Laura Ingraham: 18 and 21, Leo. That's what she said.

Candace Owens: If you did less talking and you listened, you would've heard what I said.

Laura Ingraham: Okay. All right. Okay. I think most people do understand what Candace was getting at, Leo. She wasn't saying people who are surgeons or lawyers or television commentators they're not competing in those jobs but the jobs where you kind of start get your foot in the door like we all had those jobs and those jobs are more likely to be taken by people with lower skills, you know, maybe if English isn't their first language, et cetera. All right. Let's talk about what the president said a month ago. This was interesting and Leo, curious to hear what you thought about this.

Leo Terrell: Okay.

Laura Ingraham: The president was directing his comments to African American voters and their tendency to vote Democrat. Watch.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: For decades the Democrats have taken African American voters totally for granted. They have. They didn't do anything for you. We've done more for African Americans in three years than the broken Washington establishment has done in more than 30 years. I want to invest in black American communities.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Laura Ingraham: Well, approval rating now 34.5 percent in November. October it was 17.5 percent among African Americans. That's essentially double according to Emerson polling. It's not a conservative group. It's a pretty well respected polling organization. Leo.

Leo Terrell: Let me just simply make another one of these outlandish predictions. Joe Biden if he's the nominee will have five times as many African Americans supporting him than Trump. Let me be very clear, when Trump sits there on national TV and said that he has done more for blacks in three years than any Democrat, Laura, you know that's not true. Factually that is just hyperbole.

Laura Ingraham: Actually, I think it is true.

Leo Terrell: Oh my.

Laura Ingraham: For a three-year period it is true.

Leo Terrell: Wow.

Laura Ingraham: Maybe not in the whole course of human history but in the last three years.

Leo Terrell: Yes.

Laura Ingraham: Of any president I have absolutely no hesitation in saying he's done more for black Americans than any other president. Absolutely.

Candace Owens: I completely agree.

Leo Terrell: I'll just simply say this. I would not be –

Laura Ingraham: Candace, quick. All right, Candace.

Candace Owens: You know, Leo, again is -- I'm glad he started with calling himself outlandish. Everything you say is pretty much outlandish. He's failing –

Leo Terrell: Personal attack.

Candace Owens: --- to answer anything you're saying.

Leo Terrell: Personal attack.

Candace Owens: You said outlandish. I'm quoting you. And –

Leo Terrell: Personal attack.

Candace Owens: And he's refusing to answer things that you're saying.

Leo Terrell: Oh, I give you facts.

Candace Owens: The president is absolutely spot-on. The Democrats have done nothing for –

Laura Ingraham: Real quick.

Candace Owens: --- black America in 60 years and they're going to pay for it in 2020.

Leo Terrell: Oh, 60 years. Voting civil rights act. The reason why I'm here right now on Laura's show –

[CROSSTALK]

Laura Ingraham: Civil rights movement. All right. Candace and Leo, you kind of violated the rules but I guess I did, too. All right. My final thoughts on this wild week in news when we come back. Stay there.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Laura Ingraham: If you thought this week was a roller coaster, wait until the bogus articles of impeachment are brought to the House floor next week. And just like every night, the Ingraham Angle will be the spot to get the best legal and political analysis out there. No, we're not going to spin it. We're going to tell you the way it really is.

And don't forget to send me any questions or comments, even the nasty ones, I don't care. They don't affect me. But I like to read them. Keep it, you know, no [unintelligible] responses. It has to be all fairly cogent. At ingrahamangle@foxnews.com. Have a great weekend. Come on. This is advent season. Keep it going. Look forward to seeing you right here back on Monday.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Fox News Network, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.