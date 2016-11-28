Will Barack Obama be a thorn in President Trump's side?

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

President Obama Says He'll Speak Out Against Trump If He Thinks America's Ideals Are at Risk

Charles Payne: Can you imagine any job do you want the last person that had it opining on your performance? And I tell you what makes it even richer. Barack Obama really has had no criticism from George Bush, even though he threw him under the bus every opportunity he could. George Bush didn't say anything. He didn't comment. The economy was -- he never -- he had so many chances.

Charlie Gasparino: Well, I remember when Jack Welch gave -- picked Jeff Immelt to run GE. Afterwards -- that was jack's pick, but afterwards they didn't get along. Very much at odds about the management of the company. Immelt used to say stuff behind Jack's back, vice versa, yet they never boiled over publicly. Jack never came out and said a word publicly about the way Jeff Immelt acted, even when Immelt started cozying up to Obama being on the economic councils which I'm sure jack did not like.

Kennedy: Look what he's done during the campaign? He's made the entire thing about him. It wasn't really an outreach to voters.

Adam Lashinsky: I think it's no question it's annoying for the person in office or in the position. In jobs' case he had been booted from a company, so he was bitter. I've admired George w. Bush's behavior immensely, but remember, he left the office with very low popularity. I'm sure that helped him stay quiet. I think Kennedy made a very good point, which is that so far the president-elect has indicated that he wants to throw away the rules of deportment, so it doesn't shock me that president Obama would say he's not going to abide by the same rules.

Gary Kaltbaum: We have the most divided -- we have the most divided country we have seen in decades. And when you're going to have the media, you know, dribbling to the hoop every day trying to destroy this president, you can't have the ex-president also doing the same thing. We've got to move forward, not backwards. And if he's out there every day -- by the way he's basically telegraphed that he's going to be after maybe a little bit of a vacation, if he does that, we're not going to get anywhere. Going to continue to move backwards and not go forwards.

Rep. Tim Ryan Challenging Nancy Pelosi for House Minority Leadership

Gary Kaltbaum: Well, look, my man Albert Einstein once said if you keep doing the same things over and over again expecting different results, you're insane. And look, this is not just about the presidency, this is about governorship, state, local they're getting destroyed. It's because their policies continue to be more government, less for the people. And basically the country has said enough's enough. So let them keep doing the same thing and, guess what, they're going to be in the desert for a very, very long time.

Kennedy: That's really what the Democratic Party has to do if they're going to sort of service that authenticity and that Bernie sanders wing that has been begging for more. And the elitist progressives haven't even been doing that. Nancy Pelosi rules with a fist that is both iron and ham. And I'm shocked that she's still in power. And it's taken this long for someone to really make a legitimate charge at her reign. You know, they've had losing election after losing election. They did not expect to lose the presidency. They expected to gain the Senate.

Charlie Gasparino: He's talking about the white working class which has completely abandoned the Democratic Party that put Trump in office. And we should point out Democratic Party politics -- policies for many years have marginalized the white working class.

Adam Lashinksy: This is quite appropriately about rhetoric. I mean, I also thought that line was great, Neil, these people take showers after work. He's saying we're not talking to those people. It's hard to argue with him. He's completely right. This is what's great about elections in a democracy.

Charles Payne: People have frustrations, particularly white working class people became an unseen minority in their country, their wages haven't moved for the most part maybe down the last decade or so and solutions are you can pull yourself up by the boot straps, hence the shower after work, or you can allow government, Big Brother, to redistribute wealth and create a welfare state around you. They reject that. That's why Nancy Pelosi is the worst, absolute worst thing they could do.

Student Loan Debt Now $1.26 Trillion

Charles Gasparino: It's going to fall on the taxpayers. I think the scary number beyond 11 percent, think about the mortgage crisis. I believe mortgages were 8 percent in default, right? So we're talking 11 percent default. There were countless trillions of all that garbage during the financial crisis. Gary came up with this statistic the other day. 40 percent is in delinquent. This thing is -- the train is coming down the tracks.

Gary Kaltbaum: All I can tell you, if the trajectory is not changed, it's going to be on the taxpayers head again. I don't blame the students.

Kennedy: I do think you let it happen. I was one of those people in 2008 who said that there's no such thing as too big to fail and we've gotten so dependent on government we no longer allow market forces act the way they're supposed to and we shouldn't be encouraging people to go to college for $60,000 a year for a degree that's never going to materialize into anything, but parents and administrations grow, the cost of tuition grows and it's a cartel. The cycle is unbroken and we're allowing it.

Charles Payne: Let's not forget that Barack Obama pushed out the middleman. Donald Trump has to bring back the private sector and secondly He's going to have to save it even though he probably shouldn't.

Adam Lashinsky: He absolutely will rescue these debt holders. He won't let them go down.

Stock Picks

Charles Payne: (MDR)

Adam Lashinksy: (XLF)

Gary Kaltbaum: (FDX)