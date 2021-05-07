Will American cities see repeat of last summer's chaos?

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," March 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: Alright. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" on another busy night. The priorities of the Biden Administration are being laid bare. You bet a welcome mat at the border and razor wire in the nation's Capitol.



Candace Owen, Congressman Steve Scalise and Stephen Miller are all here to sound off also with the pending trial of the officers involved in George Floyd's death, and a radical anti-cop bill that just passed in the House.



One law enforcement leader says we are on a path to chaos. He's going to tell us how it could be worse than last summer. But first, the tale of two invasions that's the focus of tonight's angle.



Broadway will be opening its doors soon, but only for a small number of ticket holders who will be allowed now to attend performances. Good news, right? But have no fear. There's another scintillating drama available to everyone being directed by none other than Nancy Pelosi herself.



With our nation's Capitol as the backdrop no less. There are military props aplenty, and hundreds of camera-ready political actors on hand in the form of lawmakers who are deeply worried about the next insurrection.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know the traffic is out there and these crazy conspiracy groups, some of them are promising to come back in March 4th.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have to take this notion seriously. Let me be clear that there is a great deal of enhanced security around the Capitol.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's why we are continuing to keep the fencing up. The National Guard is still here. We're going to keep it that way until we have a real plan to move forward.



INGRAHAM: Yes, they want you to believe that Donald Trump supporters pose an ongoing threat to the functioning of our democracy. Now based on vague intelligence of a potential invasion of the Capitol, Pelosi cancelled today's session and rushed votes on two radical pieces of legislation that happened late last night.



How convenient? This is what democracy looks like under Pelosi voting while most people are sleeping, and then walling off the Capitol for the foreseeable future to prevent you, the American people from ever peacefully gathering and being heard there.



She's effectively canceling our First Amendment right to assemble and petition our government. But at least the cost of keeping what 5000 National Guard troops in DC it's minimal, right? Well, the price tag was more than $500 million just through March.



This is going to end up costing in the billions. But well, I waited, and I waited all day but no insurrection, no invasion, nothing. That is accepted requests from Capitol Police for another two months of National Guard presence.



They've also told congressional leaders that the razor wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months. It's all based on unspecified threats from unnamed groups. It's like a prison camp. When will the Capitol be open again? Is the president going to ask these questions?



I'll tell you what; it's never going to go back to normal until Republicans win back the House. Democrats want this dark image front and center all the way through 2022 to keep voters fearful of Republicans, of course Pelosi and pals they can always count and on messaging help. You bet they'll get it from their chief officer of disinformation.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not a surprise that these terrorists that attack on one six inspired other future terrorists that House having to shut down today because of fear that Trump terrorists acting, once again, on his instruction, acting once again, based on his big lie may come and try to take out try to kill Democratic lawmakers.



INGRAHAM: Oh, bravo, bravo, what a performance, Joe. But someone should tell him that the Emmys are delayed until the fall. Now aside from the blatant lie that Trump was or is instructing people to storm, the Capitol, Joe Scarborough is a proxy for all the media they feel absolutely zero obligation to question the suppose that Intel that shut down the Capitol today, perhaps it's time just to pose a simple question.



I don't know who's more deranged and dangerous news anchors with veins popping on their foreheads fear mongering about so called Trump terrorists, or Mr. Furball (ph) with horns and red, white and blue face paint? No, it's kind of a close call at this point.



The goal here on the left isn't a debate issues or win hearts and minds. No, it's simply to eliminate any political opposition by defamation.



O'ROURKE: You know, I think it appeared too many of us to be a cult of personality, the Republican Party in the era of Trump and it probably still holds true. It's hard to escape the conclusion that it's also a cult of death.



INGRAHAM: A cult of death, literally, up ending civilization. That's what he said. Now, this is from a guy whose party wants to zero limits on abortion, even in the third trimester, which is literally barbaric, and a cult of death.



Now, as much as I want to ridicule these phones, and that's easy to do there's something very serious and nefarious going on here. We all have to talk about it.



What Democrats are doing is preemptively smearing anyone who plans on attending a future rally for Trump or any other candidate that's a Republican, or anyone protesting any of the radical pieces of legislation that they're ramming through Congress, like last night's rush to pass universal mail in voting, and defunding the police measures.



So are you like a passionate believer in gun rights and thinking of organizing a pro Second Amendment rally? Well, who's to say you won't land on a potential domestic terrorist watch list for doing that? Maybe the FBI sends around your photo and asked for the public's help and identifying you.



Of course, you did absolutely nothing wrong but for exercising your rights. You could get fired from your job, kicked out of school and lose everything. You think I'm exaggerating? This is already happening. That's what Dana Kurtik of Bucks County, Pennsylvania says happened to her after she attended Trump's January 6th rally.



She was one of the many peaceful protesters who didn't storm the Capitol that day. But she was detained and interrogated by TSA anyway. TSA now after that, she says that the FBI showed up at our house with questions. My friends, you could be next.



Seconds now 10:08 still no invasion, still no insurrection? Well, I'm shocked because Democrats seemed really sure there'd be an imminent attack. The other cables treated it like the Oscars. CNN had reporters camped out at the Capitol, and they brought in their sharpest experts.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Many QAnon believers many of whom are Trump supporters believe that Trump would come back on this day. Today will not be proof that all QAnon is a nonsense conspiracy theory. They'll continue it probably come up with a new case and move forward.



INGRAHAM: He's there QAnon expert. Now Biden, the gang are going to continue to bloviate about the supposed invasion of rabid white supremacist are on every corner under every bed. But like all poorly written dramas, there are plot problems here, like their tall tale of an armed insurrection.



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): Just weeks ago, white nationalist helped lead an armed insurrection against our democracy.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was an armed insurrection.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: An armed insurrection.



INGRAHAM: And what about those pipe bombs that were supposedly placed by pro Trump militants?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They were fully functional but never went off. And now law enforcement believes they could have been diversionary devices designed to take crucial support away from the Capitol just as the writers were arriving.



INGRAHAM: It was all untrue. No armed protesters going to the Capitol, and the pipe bombs were placed the day before. Meanwhile, they don't want to talk about the real invasion, of course, happening right now at our southern border.



We had around what 800 people marching into the Capitol on January 6th, but we could see hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants breaching our border by the end of the year. DHS expects to see as many as 117,000 unaccompanied children.



And our sources say that's only about a fourth of the total number, because you only end up apprehending one out of every four that cross in. Now, Trump didn't tell people to go into the Capitol and commit crimes. That's a lie.



But Biden, through his policies, has told foreigners that if you get here, however you get here, you can stay. He has single handedly sparked one of the worst immigration crises our country has ever confronted.



And during a pandemic, nonetheless, what's better spending billions on security and fencing, where there is literally no threat at all at the Capitol. Meanwhile, our leaders in DC are exacerbating the situation at the border by encouraging more illegal immigration, while Biden dismantles Trump's border wall. That's what's happening.



Now Biden in his puppet tears. They don't value American citizenship. Obviously, they feel free to crack down on our rights, call us names like Neanderthals and deplorables. And they feel free to drive down wages and favor of millions of migrants who are gaming the immigration system.



You see, there is an invasion in America that the Democrats wholeheartedly support. It depletes our resources. It endangers Border Patrol. It erodes the public trust and our rule of law. And when migrants are being put in hotels, and our National Guard troops are forced to rest in a garage and eat moldy food, you get a sense of where the Democrats real priorities are? And that's the angle.



Joining me now is Candace Owens, founder of the Brexit Movement and Author of Blackout. Candace, this isn't just about this moment. This is about making conservatives think twice about attending a march or a rally, or pretty much anything that relates to an issue they care about if it involves a group of likeminded individuals.



CANDACE OWENS, AUTHOR, "BLACKOUT": You are absolutely right. And let me also say, and conservatives need to start saying this more, QAnon has now transformed into blue and on right? This is a Democrat run, they are coming up with conspiracy theories and saying that all these things are going on so that they can rush through policies and push through policies and say, because there's some obscure threat.



They're not providing any details regarding this threat. And let me tell you, as a DC resident, it looks like we are under a military occupation. We have been under a military occupation under Joe Biden. You mean to tell me Laura, remember, this is the most popular president in American history?



Why don't need to erect all of these walls around the White House? Shouldn't he be able to just simply walk down the street and shake hands because he's the most loved and popular and most voted for president more popular than Barack Obama in 2008.



And yet you have the Capitol under lockdown and under a military occupation? And now you're extending that occupation? Because there's some arbitrary thought that we don't know. And you are correct. Right now we are seeing the DOJ and the FBI being essentially weaponized against Americans.



I've had friends that attended Trump's speech that have had the FBI show up on their doorsteps and essentially, just politically harass them to question them to intimidate them to make them feel uncomfortable being conservative or going to any conservative gatherings in the future.



INGRAHAM: Candace also tonight, I just saw this on Twitter, that Republican Roy Blunt, has said that he hopes that military police bolster the Capitol Police for the foreseeable future at the Capitol grounds. These are so called establishment Republicans.



Now they're pushing for more military presence. I don't even think that's constitutionally allowed, by the way, but nevertheless, Republican?



OWENS: I know and that it's so insulting. And like I said, this does not look like we live in a free nation. And this does not look - like this looks to me more like what you would expect to see in Venezuela under Nicolas Maduro. This is the kind of protection--



INGRAHAM: All right, a "Banana Republic".



OWENS: --Maduro has. Yes. Who is also by the way, Laura, the most loved and popular president of all time in Venezuela. He's the most popular president ever the most voted for president ever is Nicolas Maduro. And it doesn't looks like it's our country anymore.



And as I said, when they started saying that this was only going to be temporary I laughed. I tweeted early.



INGRAHAM: Me too.



OWENS: If you guys made to that these are being erected because of January 6th, Capitol riots were only Trump supporters died, but Democrats are terrified, right? Then you're out of your mind. It's like saying you know, two weeks to slow the spread. Yes, that's exactly what these are all these centers that are being erected around DC are.



This is going to be permanent; they will keep kicking it down. They will keep saying you know what, now we have to have it because of this threat because of this, right? And they're always going to be scant on details, because what they want is DC under military lockdown. That's exactly what they're getting under Joe Biden, our most popular president ever.



INGRAHAM: They don't want - they don't want the people to have access to the representatives whose salary they pay. That's the shocking, they don't like the people - didn't they spent like $2 billion on that visitor center? They shoved everyone underground. Now there's going to be a visitor center so that money was wasted Candace unbelievable.



OWENS: I thought walls don't work, Laura. Didn't we hear that for four years walls don't work so why are they erecting it all around DC?



INGRAHAM: Yes, they work in Napa around. I think Nancy Pelosi is house up there. They work pretty well there. Candace. Thanks. Thanks so much.



Speaking of Madam Speaker's handpick security review panel is calling for massively increasing the number of cops in DC. Now, the task force's list of recommendations obtained by Fox includes creating a quick reaction force to provide 24 seven security, retractable fencing, what does that mean, and hiring nearly 900 more Capitol police officers.



But when it comes to the reason for these heightened security measures, still, Nancy can't get her story straight.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): The threat of all the president's men out there. We have to ensure with our security that we are safe enough. We have a short schedule today because the Republicans are going to their issues conference.



INGRAHAM: Could someone diagram that sentence please for me? Was there a subject verb and direct object? I'm not sure. But joining me now is Congressman Steve Scalise House Minority Whip.



Congressman, I keep thinking that I'm going to be less upset by DC because I lived in DC, or live in DC for 30 years almost off and on. I am so disgusted by this. I can't even see straight. I'm so upset about it. But she just embarrassed herself because these claims were wild conspiracy theories about a coming nun post January 6th insurrection. We all know it's phony, and yet they're still getting away with it.



REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): Yes, Laura, I think what you seen as this movement over these last few weeks to try to pay it every Trump supporter, every Republican as a threat to America. And frankly, if you look at why they did some of these things, where they compressed votes yesterday, to not be voting today, it was at the Capitol all day today.



It was very quiet. We were supposed to be voting. But during the daytime, we would have been voting today on a bill that that Speaker Pelosi brought that would have gotten rid of qualified immunity, which is another method of defunding police. They brought that bill not today during the day. They brought it at 11 o'clock last night.



Last week, when they brought their $1.9 trillion spending bill which included the $140 million subway to Silicon Valley for Nancy Pelosi in a bailout of failed states so that Cuomo can get more money and Gavin Newsome can get more money. They didn't bring that bill during the day. They brought it at two o'clock in the morning, on Friday night, Saturday morning, when no one was watching.



They don't want people seeing what they're doing. That's what this is about. And look, as Candace said earlier, they're taking down the border wall at the southern border where there's actual super spreader caravans coming across the border over 100 COVID positive people cross the border into Texas just the other day.



President Biden's OK with that taking down the wall and then they put up the wall at the Capitol so that people can see what they're doing at dark of night passing the socialist agenda.



INGRAHAM: Yes, well, they said they were going to be all transparent. All we're going to be the most transparent administration in the history, Biden said.



SCALISE: How many conferences he had, by the way, Laura?



INGRAHAM: The big Zippo. That's how many. All right CNN reporting tonight that federal investigators are examining communications between U.S. lawmakers and Capitol writers now, Congressman, this entire piece, by the way, reads like their Russian collusion theories. So are you concerned now that Congress - members of Congress are being surveilled in some way?



SCALISE: Look, who knows where they're going with all of this? What I'm concerned about are the bills that Nancy Pelosi is bringing up on the House floor that are passing to take away abilities for police officers to do their job safely. They brought a bill out again last night dark of night after 10:30 at night.



That bans states from showing picture ID to vote. You got to show a picture ID to buy a six pack of beer, but to vote, they're banning you from doing that. They mandated same day voter registration, all of the voter fraud initiatives that have undermined voter confidence in so many states.



They're trying to make that the standard that passed last night at dark of night. Hopefully it won't pass the Senate. But it's an example of what they're bringing. That's what I'm concerned about those socialist passes that are passing the House of Representatives right now.



INGRAHAM: You bet. It would be nice if Republicans move that fast when they had the majority in the House. We're like debating travel bans and stuff like we got to roll fast. That's what they're doing. They're rolling fast and it's all socialist. Congressman, great to see you tonight as always, and as shocking as the numbers of illegal apprehended at the border are?



As I said they could be and it looks like four times higher. Former Senior White House Adviser Stephen Miller is here. He brings us the real numbers.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does that mean that you consider it an actual genuine emergency?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I would say that that's probably a question for the Department of Homeland Security, who obviously oversees that and influx of kids a rate in a pace that is going to require us to, you know, make considerations about where we're going to safely house them?



INGRAHAM: I think Jen needs to spend some time with a border patrol, like we did, and live their lives for just a few hours. I don't think they have a firm grasp on anything including reality now internal documents obtained by AXIOS showing that during the last week of February Border Patrol referred an average of 321 migrant kids each day to HHS shelters, which assumed they're all soon going to be at maximum capacity.



There are about 94 percent. It's actually worse though, than this. "The Washington Post's" immigration reporter is tweeting that the number of families and minors arriving is expected to be the highest in over 20 years and the government will use hotels if it runs out of space, what's the last time you went to a hotel?



Now if it wasn't that bad? Get ready for this. My next guest says that the Biden Administration is vastly under counting the real extent of this crisis. Here now is Former Senior Advisor to President Trump, Stephen Miller.



Stephen, you and I have been talking about illegal immigration and what it's doing to the country for years and years and years. But you have a lot of sources and border patrol as well. They're briefing you about the real situation on the ground today. What are you hearing?



STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, the administration has publicly admitted which is rather shocking, that 100 percent of minors traveling alone, many of them teenagers, are being resettled and released all throughout the United States, all 50 states.



But what they're not telling you is that most family units are now also being released to and that's why we're seeing now 4000 apprehensions a day, because word has spread not just in Central America, but throughout the world, that if you come as a family or as a miner, you're going to be released that's not being publicly disclosed.



So what they're saying publicly, oh, no, we're still turning away family units. In reality, the majority of family units are now being released into the interior of the country. And a lot of them are going to go into communities that don't have the hospital capacity, or the healthcare resources to deal with them.



And that's going to mean during a pandemic, low income Americans are going to be denied the health care resources that they need. So this really exacerbates a public health crisis in addition to a national security crisis.



INGRAHAM: Well, the DHS Secretary Mayorkas, as a radical he's blaming the Trump Administration, big shock for the situation unfolding at the border.



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: We do not have the capacity now to address the asylum seekers claims because that system was dismantled in its entirety by the prior administration. We have to address those implications not only for the benefit of the communities in the United States, but for the migrants themselves.



INGRAHAM: So Stephen this wouldn't be happening, right? What if they hadn't rolled back the Trump border policies and rolled out the red carpet for illegal?



MILLER: The comment from Secretary Mayorkas is an offense to human intelligence and reason. When we left office, the border was fully secure. If you came illegally, you were detained and you were safely returned home.



That is the definition of border security, that if someone crosses illegally, border agents can apprehend them, and then they can be safely returned to the country they came from. We had that system in place because we had deals with Mexico we had deals with Central America.



We reformed our asylum regulations. We reformed our intake procedures we expedited return flights home. We had charter flights leaving every single day to have a safe secure humane border.



He and his fellow political appointees at DHS dismantled all of that they dismantled the most effective asylum system that had ever been created in this country, and they launched this border crisis. And he needs to own up to that fact and not lie to the American people, and not disrespect the ICE officers and border agents who painstakingly achieved that security plan.



And I'll say one other thing. While they're pretending to be compassionate, not only are their plans deeply injuring American families and American communities, but they're destroying the northern triangle. Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador cannot possibly succeed if this mass exodus of young people is allowed to continue. Those countries won't have a future. They're sentencing those countries to generations of poverty and misery.



INGRAHAM: Look, this is about exploiting the labor of these migrants coming across the border.



MILLER: Exactly.



INGRAHAM: Let me say that. This is just brutally honest. This so a lot of rich people can have cheaper landscapers, nannies, and whatever. That's what this is about. It's nothing humanitarian about it. There's nothing compassionate about it. It's so rich people can have cheap labor and businesses don't have to pay the wages to American citizens. Stephen, it's great to see you.



MILLER: The middle class is suffering, and those countries are suffering to make rich people richer.



INGRAHAM: Meanwhile, we have 13 illegal immigrants die in this fiery crash because human smuggling is on the rise as well because of these policies. It's all hideous.



MILLER: It's depraved. It's depraved.



INGRAHAM: It is.



And with migrant shelters filled to the brim with these unaccompanied kids, the Biden administration has been forced to do the unthinkable, reopen the very holding facilities they ruthlessly attacked the Trump administration for using.



Joining me now is Congressman Tony Gonzales of Texas. His district includes an 820 mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border, the most of any district in the United States. Now, you are the only member of Congress to have toured one of these unaccompanied child shelters. So what did you see, congressman?



REP. TONY GONZALES (R-TX): Thank you, Laura. Look, our southern border is on fire, as many people have highlighted. And the Biden administration is absent. There is nobody home. In my district, as you mentioned, 800 miles of border, I am on the border every single week. I was just at the Carrizo Springs facility where unaccompanied minors get sent. It opened up, and within three days it was at max capacity. I'm hearing this story over and over again up and down my border. We have a humanitarian crisis and there needs to be action.



INGRAHAM: Congressman Gonzales, we have millions and millions of American kids who aren't in school still because of this pandemic. And now we're releasing people in to the United States, some of whom are COVID positive into communities as far as Maryland and upstate New York, to Oregon and beyond. I thought COVID was a problem, congressman? Apparently not.



GONZALES: It is. It is. Look, I believe in the American dream. My life is the American dream. I believe the American dream doesn't always start in America. We need to push legal immigration. What we're seeing now is a broken system that the Biden administration does not want to tackle. Meanwhile, as you mentioned, we're fighting a pandemic. We're trying to fight to make sure our schools reopen along the border. They have the same issues. In Texas just a couple weeks ago, we were without power and water for nearly a week. There are so many issues at hand.



Meanwhile, the Biden administration and his open border policies does not help. It makes everybody dangerous. I'll share a brief story. A constituent of mine who lives in Brewster County. She has lived on the border for years. And she is afraid to go out and feed her livestock every day without carrying a weapon for her safety. It should not be that way.



INGRAHAM: American citizens are in the backseat right now. They're not driving the car. They're in the backseat. Congressman, thank you so much. And we want to have you back soon. I hope President Biden reaches out to you for some actual, real input.



There are more questions at the White House briefing today about Americans traveling to Texas or Mississippi than about Biden releasing these COVID positive illegal immigrants into the country. Berenson and Kerpen are here on that issue next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: After a year of breathless COVID fearmongering from our esteemed press corps, you'd think they would be a little concerned that Biden was releasing hundreds of infected migrants into the country. But at today's White House briefing, the intrepid reporters were more concerned about restricting the movement of you, the American people.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is there a concern that as we see states like Mississippi and Texas take these actions if others follow suit?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you encourage or discourage other Americans from travelling to Texas or Mississippi right now?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you know if he has talked to any other Republicans who might be flirting with this idea of opening prematurely?



INGRAHAM: While reporters fret over states actually living, reopening, my next guests say this reveals a new truth about how the public views the pandemic. Here now is Phil Kerpen, president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, and Alex Berenson, author of "Unreported Truths about COVID-19" and "Lockdowns Part Three." Alex, health officials seem to be lagging behind red state leaders who are rightfully reopening. So what does that tell us?



ALEX BERENSON, FORMER "NEW YORK TIMES" REPORTER: Well, I think it tells you that the governor of Texas and the governor of Mississippi can read the polls, and they see that DeSantis is leading, or certainly high up in straw polls for 2024 as a Republican candidate. They see he's getting more and more popular among Republicans, and they don't want to be left out.



What is fascinating to me isn't just that Texas and Mississippi did this earlier this week, but that Connecticut today said, although they didn't drop the mask mandate, the governor there, who is, of course, a Democrat, dropped almost everything as of March 19th. And I think that is going to put real pressure on other northeastern states. And what you're seeing is there were all these metrics that these Democratic governors said their states had to meet, and that is all basically being thrown out the window right now because people know -- the governors are starting to see that people have had enough.



INGRAHAM: Yes, my home state of Connecticut, if they actually moved to start reopening, then you know it's all coming undone for the lockdown crowd.



Phil, Dr. Fauci, he doesn't just move the goalposts, he makes them magically disappear, and he did this tonight on CNN.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I wouldn't want to see a light switch go on and off with regard to restrictions, Jake. I would like to see as we get the level of virus in the community somewhere -- just pick a number. Even though there's not a good model there yet, but I would say less than 10,000 and maybe even considerably less than that.



INGRAHAM: First of all, it's fewer than 10,000, not less than 10,000, but that's just grammar. He just is throwing out random numbers. He's just throwing out random numbers. He's like let's just pick a number, 10,000. Phil, this is now beyond "Saturday Night Live" stuff. If they were really good at "Saturday Night Live," like really good and fair, they would be hitting Fauci every week along with Biden and the rest.



PHIL KERPEN, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: The guy is incredible. First of all, you have got to be jealous of him, Laura. You only get an hour on T.V. a day. He's on T.V. all day long every day. The guys is like the media star of the universe. He has got to get his own channel because he's on there all the time, all day long.



This is really absurd, and he has to know better than to put out a number like 10,000 cases. At the level of testing that we're doing right now in this country, false positives alone create a floor at about 15,000 cases or so, which means he's literally setting an impossible number. Even if we were at zero COVID, we would not meet the standard that he's now setting.



I think all of this, including the attacks on Texas and Mississippi, are just ant keeping the political timeline that this administration has to celebrate their great 100-day victory, and they don't like states getting out ahead of them. They see the same trend lines that everyone sees, but they want to get the bill passed first, spend the $2 trillion, and then claim credit for it. So they don't like these states moving too quickly.



INGRAHAM: It's all about getting that honey pot. They have got to get to that honey pot.



Now, this was "Vanity Fair's" -- hold on, let me read this to you and then you can get that point. So Bess Levin in "Vanity Fair," this is what was said on the Texas and Mississippi reopening, that "Republican governors celebrate COVID anniversary with bold plan to kill another 500,000 Americans." Here's what Levin wrote when Georgia ended its lockdown last April, "Front-runner for country's dumbest governor to reopen essential bowling alleys, nail salons Friday."



So Alex, the snobbery, right, but she thought no one would remember her last screw-up when she claimed that Brian Kemp was going to kill all those people.



BERENSON: Right. You literally are hearing them rehash the same points that they made about Georgia, they made about South Dakota, they made about Florida. It was going to be a national emergency when Florida reopened last September. And I think that really has shown the way to other states that are paying attention that whether you're open or closed, you're going to basically have the same number of cases. So you might as well open and let people get on with their lives.



I am surprised because Fauci is such a political animal that he has taken this tact. I would have thought he would want to be the one to turn the corner. But actually it's fallen to Scott Gottlieb, the ex-FDA commissioner, who is also incredibly political, to be the one who is starting to say, hey, let's reopen, let's reopen. And the day that Fauci loses his political moorings, it's interesting to see.



INGRAHAM: Gottlieb is on the board of one of those big pharmaceutical companies, right. They're all doing COVID consulting on the side. They're making big coin. Gentleman, thank you so much.



And with the anti-police bill the House passed overnight and the upcoming George Floyd trial, my next guest says this summer could make last summer look like a walk in the park. And he's here to explain it next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



SHEILA JACKSON LEE, (D-TX): There is no defunding of the police. It is standing up the police and the community.



REP. ILHAN OMAR, (D-MN): Time and time again we have witnessed the people who are sworn to protect our communities abuse their power.



REP. CORI BUSH, (D-MO): We don't need good police, bad police. We need police if we're going to have police. But I'll move on.



INGRAHAM: If we have police? Wow. That argument was made in favor of the so-called George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, and it just might be the most honest assessment of where the left wants to take policing. The new bill, which passed the House in the dead of night, imposes hundreds of millions of dollars in costs on police departments, the equivalent of taking 3,000 of them off the streets. Throw in the upcoming trial of the man accused of killing George Floyd, and my next guest says you have a powder keg that is ready to blow. Joining me now is Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association. Ed, you say we're heading toward more riots this summer. Why do you think that?



ED MULLINS, NEW YORK SERGEANTS BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION: What we're seeing right now across the country is de-police and defunding. New York City alone, we have plummeted in arrests 55 percent. We have a 45 percent increase in homicides. When you look across the nation, Chicago is another city that is totally out of control. When you look at the cities that they're calling for defunding the police, we're seeing a clear increase in crime. And we have the trial of Floyd that will be coming up. As we have seen in past trials, there's always been protests. And the nation itself is in turmoil right now. So I think it's fair to say that we're heading back in to more riots and more protests. The truth is, in New York City itself, they have not stopped.



INGRAHAM: Well, the city of Minneapolis has spent more than $600,000 on barricades across the city ahead of Chauvin's trial, $600,000 because they saw what happened on East Lake Street there last Memorial Day weekend when city block after city block, police precinct burned, wrecked, smoldering for weeks and weeks and weeks afterward. This is the new normal now?



MULLINS: It seems to be the new normal, Laura. We saw what happened in Seattle. We saw what happened in Portland. We saw it again in Minnesota. New York City itself had riots throughout the summertime into early fall. We have taken a very soft approach to what is being described as peaceful protests when in fact they're violent, they're businesses that are being destroyed, looting is occurring, police officers are being assaulted on a regular basis. And government is standing back. We had an inauguration where we had the National Guard in Washington D.C. for months, but we never deployed them -- I'm sorry, for week, but we never deployed them during the months of riots and protests. There's something out of balance here, and the American public needs to wake up.



INGRAHAM: So you say it's going to more explosive, the trial, than O.J. Simpson, and that's because we have just come to tolerate the violence, correct, and the aftermath. Just put the razor wire up, right?



MULLINS: The O.J. trial was a national trial, and everybody paid attention to it. And it was divisive when we look back in time. What we're watching now is an upcoming trial for the George Floyd case. And we already have a nation divided. So it would be very difficult to not anticipate that, especially when we're seeing Minnesota spending $600,000 for barriers. I'm sure they're anticipating that also.



INGRAHAM: Yes. When you tolerate violence and destruction night after night, and you don't do anything, then you're going to get more of it. That is just what is going to happen.



Ed, thank you so much tonight.



And if you thought Trump calling the media the enemy of the people went too far, the last bite might change your mind.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's not just the Biden administration that has distain for you. The preening press corps does as well.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why doesn't the president consider ratcheting up his rhetoric beyond neanderthal. Why doesn't he think about saying folks, here is the deal? If you don't wear masks people are going to die because of you. That would certainly get people's attention.



INGRAHAM: Is that a Texas A&M mask he has on? Shocking. Yes, the president labeling Americans who disagree with him as murderers, that would get attention, buddy.



But I do have a question that you lapdogs in the press could ask tomorrow. The "Wall Street Journal" just reported that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's top aides requested changes to a COVID-19 report that resulted in the death toll in nursing homes being significantly undercounted. And I know Shannon Bream and the FOX NEWS AT NIGHT are going to take that story from here.

