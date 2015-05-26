Who's responsible for the fall of Ramadi: Iraq or the US?

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 19, 2015. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Eric Bolling, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

ISIS has taken control of the key city of Ramadi, that's just 70 miles from Baghdad, generating new concerns about the Obama administration's strategy or not in the fight against the terror group. As U.S. military commanders continue to assure the American public, the Islamic state is on the defensive. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates says he does not see a strategy in the Middle East at all.

ROBERT GATES, FORMER DEFENSE SECRETARY: We don't have a strategy at all. We're basically sort of playing this day-to-day. And I think our interests remain important in the Middle East. My own view is you don't walk away from the people that you counted as your friends and allies for several decades. The question is how should those relationships evolve?

PERINO: Meanwhile, the White House is standing by its claims that the fall of Ramadi is nearly a setback and the overall strategy in Iraq is on the right track.

JOSH EARNEST, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: As with any military efforts, there will be days of progress and periods of setback. Again, that's something the president said back in October. I think over the course of the last four or five days, we've seen all of this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you say that overall the strategy has been a success?

EARNEST: Well, John, yeah. Overall, yes. Are we going to light our hair on fire every time there is a setback?

PERINO: So I have some empathy, Kimberly. He's got bad facts that he's trying to deal with them.

(CROSSTALK)

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: But they made them.

PERINO: Exactly.

GUILFOYLE: I'm not sorry for them at all.

PERINO: I think there is a general sense this is not their fault. They want to blame it on the Iraqi forces, but we were there and actually, we know that the Iraqi forces were screaming for our help and we didn't -- we weren't able to help them.

GUILFOYLE: Right and you've been talking about this. What does the president think that his administration and his responsibility is as it relates to policy or lack thereof in the Middle East? I really think he just wants containment, he wants to control the number forces that we have involved there, you know, keep boots off the ground, limit ISIS to Northern Iraq, hand it over to the next president of the United States, whoever that's going to be, and do what minimally he has to do to barely protect Baghdad. That's what I think is happening here.

PERINO: A mother of a lost Navy SEAL, her name is Debbie Lee and her son was Mark Allen Lee. This is what she said after her son died in Ramadi. She said this today. Nine years after Mark Allen Lee became the first Navy SEAL killed in the Iraq war, his mother sat watching TV images of the black flag of ISIS flying over the city where her son died. She said gut wrenching, the sacrifices that were made, the blood that's been shed. Eric, do you think that the military is writhing under some sort of pain given what has happened in the past, and they know they could actually with a little bit of effort with some Special Forces turn things around?

ERIC BOLLING, CO-HOST: So, you know, Robert Gates was on all the networks talking about this exact situation. He was asked from several different -- Fox & Friends, CNN, he was on MSNBC there. A couple of things to take away obviously that he pointed out that we have no real ISIS strategy, we have no real serious strategy in the Middle East. And then you hear about this mother who is literally crying because her son was lost in Anbar province. Gates also said that what's going on, it shows that ISIS is not in retreat. They can still take places. They can still take Anbar if they wanted to, maybe with this current strategy. They could take Baghdad, if they try to with a current strategy. A couple things come to light, Gates also pointed out he thinks boots on the ground are necessary to control ISIS. He did say it should be Arab or Kurd boots on the ground whether U.S. trained or not. It should be Arab. And that's a very important distinction. I would definitely agree with that. The scariest of all the things that he talked about and we've been talking about this here is that the Iranians are in a firm position to take control of a lot more land mass in the Middle East. That's got to scare us, it's got to scare the Israelis, and it must scare the Saudi Arabians, some of the other allies.

PERINO: And the people we didn't help are actually -- they have been the best allies that we have had there. They hate ISIS, they hate al-Qaeda. They don't like the militias. They don't like Iran. Those were our people. And now, 25,000 of them yesterday, it was reported have had to flee. So now, they are refugees as well. Let's take a listen to Brit Hume. His commentary on Iraq and the fall of Ramadi from last night.

BRIT HUME: There can be no threats made and not carried out. No hard won victories undone by hasty withdrawals. No announcement to enemies of what you won't do. Above all, there can be no fantasies about turning dangerous enemies into strategic partners by giving in to their demands. Politically, Vietnam and now, Iraq have American strength in the world hard to sustain. But we are seeing in the worlds is what happens when the U.S. cannot or will not lead.

PERINO: Is that something you would agree with, Greg?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, I think the issue here is President Obama is not responsible for the deaths of the soldiers, but it's about honoring their deaths and it's about honoring the sacrifice for people who fought and died for a victory that we forfeited because of an anti-Western ideology that we felt somehow this wasn't deserved. This isn't just about Iraq, this is about all veterans who fought and died for the American Dream, which is then later in the last 30 or 40 years, recast as something that is deeply flawed, or even possibly evil. So you have all these great invasions and this massive freedom that were made possible by millions of warriors both dead and alive, and the very people sponging off these innovations and these freedoms, they're the ones who mock these activities by saying that somehow these battles were for not or they were pointless. They're mocking the very people that made it possible for them to go out there and say these things. It's a consequence. It's a true consequence of ideology that has compromised our judgment as a people. To the left, the American victory is nothing more than defeat. That is left over of the Vietnam and the anti-war movement, and any win by our military is seen as a symbol of evil imperialism. That's a shame. That's why that mother should be sad.

PERINO: There is some -- I understand as I said I am empathetic to Josh Earnest about when you're at the podium and you have a series of bad facts and your military is in the White House, National Security Council is telling you don't worry the overall strategy is good. It's going to be a hard slog as you're at the podium. But today, Congressman Adam Shift of California, a democrat high-up in intel, he was questioning the administration's communications on this and the messaging. And also, Brett Stevens, I thought he was calling in the Wall Street Journal was interesting because the headline was everything is awesome, Middle East style. Do you think that the White House is over-cheerleading or do you think they'll be able to prove out what they're claiming is a good strategy that will work?

GUILFOYLE: They are like the Lego movie.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, how can you know at this point? They've got a long term strategy. They don't want American boots on the ground. Now, the polling on this is very interesting because I think it said was 64 percent of Americans think it's going somewhat or very badly in the Middle East, so that's the way Americans fell. On the other hand, Americans also feel -- and this picks up on what Brit Hume and Greg were talking about, they don't want to put boots on the ground. They don't want to commit American forces to the fight again. So that's off the table. So you're in some intermediate ground. Now, the Pentagon says for their part, Dana, that they think, you know what? War is going ebbs in flows. We took out an ISIS commander last week. This week, they take Ramadi. They say we'll take.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: I know.

PERINO: I'm glad that we got the commander, but the fall of Ramadi was arguably worse than Mosul.

WILLIAMS: They don't think so at all.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: . the White House is -- is it spin or is it real?

WILLIAMS: I don't know because I'm sitting here with you. But I'm saying they have trust and they have their word. And so it's not a matter of a political war. You asked about political spin. That was spin if you say to Martin Dempsey, the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff, is about spin, I don't know.

BOLLING: Who also said that things were working out well. If you listen to the Pentagon and if you listen to the White House, they say that the plan is -- the strategy is working. And then, literally hours later, a town, a city like Ramadi goes dun down to ISIS. One of these things isn't right. Either ISIS is in retreat and you're listening to the Pentagon and they're right, or they're taking another town and they're wrong.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, it's not.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: The strategy is like when you're a neighbor and you have a drunk neighbor who is very loud. You wait for them to pass out and go to bed. That's our strategy with ISIS. But the problem is he gets drunk again and he is loud.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I am going to ask Kimberly about recruitment.

GUILFOYLE: Yeah.

PERINO: So again, we've been talking a lot about how ISIS is able to recruit. They're actually able to recruit people within this area who are telling on the tribesmen, who have been helping the United States and they're getting targeted, the amount of people that they are able to bring in because they think Jihad is succeeding.

GUILFOYLE: Because guess what? It is. You cannot underestimate the importance of the fall of Ramadi and the close proximity to Baghdad. Wake up. The administration now always a day late and a dollar short, hey, listen no problem, we'll do whatever it takes to help the Iraqis regain control over Ramadi. Why didn't you do something to begin with? Why did you let it fall? Now, you've got to try and get it back? In the meantime.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You know, you got to stop blaming America for everything.

GUILFOYLE: I'm not blaming America for everything. Excuse you, I'm very specific where the blame falls at.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: It should fall on the Iraqi government. Look, the Iraqi government. It was Maliki who broke apart the military, right? It was Maliki who did that. That's an Iraqi leader. And now, you've got Iraqi army, military failing, running away.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: You want to sit back and watch Netflix.

WILLIAMS: No, I don't.

GUILFOYLE: . while the Middle East falls and our enemies gain control. It's very naive.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I understand Maliki -- President Obama said Maliki is a problem. Maliki is no longer there. His person is Abadi. We're not even helping him.

WILLIAMS: We are helping.

PERINO: OK. When Ramadi falls.

WILLIAMS: That's their failure. It's the failure of their military. I think the administration -- in response to what Eric was saying, Eric was saying a moment ago we don't have a strategy. You know what our strategy is?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: What I'm telling you, let me tell you, our strategy is to have the Iraqis defend Iraq. We can't do that for them for all the time.

PERINO: OK. What is our strategy to get them to that point where they can do that?

WILLIAMS: We have been retraining.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I will tell you what it is if you give me a second. I will tell you. We have been involved in retraining military, giving them money for it, sending advisors over and air strikes and trying to coordinate.

GUILFOYLE: We're not doing enough.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: How many of those that we trained were just killed because we weren't able to protect them?

WILLIAMS: Oh, you want us on the ground protecting them?

PERINO: I am saying yes with Special Forces on the ground, yes.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: We have a strategy. The Iraqis are failing their own country.

GUILFOYLE: He's talking about something very specific, appreciate the distinction, please, which is talking about Special Forces on the ground, trained to do targeted operations and intelligence gathering, that will allow us to do targeted hits and reduce their capability and functionality in the region. OK. She's not talking about taking everybody's kids from around here and putting combat troops on the ground. That is not what she's saying. There is a better, more refined strategic way to do this, that is a full commitment, that's not going to result in further loss of U.S. lives. Let me tell you something, the mothers and fathers that are home when they see the Anbar province and they see Ramadi fall, and they see the blood and sweat of their children that was spilled on that ground, 30 percent of U.S. casualties there, we need to do something better to honor their memory and make sure that this doesn't happen again.

WILLIAMS: And you think they want us to get dragged back in to a prolonged war. Again, going back to what Brit said, another Vietnam or another Iraq where we put in special advisors.

PERINO: Juan, that is totally unfair.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: That is totally unfair to what Kimberly had said. She's making a very specific point about Special Forces that even Secretary Gates was talking about.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: We were actually quoting experts. Coming up, Hillary Clinton has been ducking the press for a whole month since entering the presidential raise. But the mainstream media made her buckle today. Get this, folks, she took questions. We're gonna tell you what happened next.

GUILFOYLE: Newly releases documents reveal Secretary Clinton was actually using not one, but two personal e-mail accounts while working at the State Department contradicting earlier claims from her office. Fox News' own Ed Henry has been on the trail with Hillary in Cedar Falls, Iowa and pressed her to speak.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(OFF-MIKE)

HILLARY CLINTON, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Wait. Wait. Yeah, maybe when I finished talking to the people here. How's that?

(OFF-MIKE)

H. CLINTON: I might. I'll have to ponder it, but I will put it on my list for due consideration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Well, apparently, Ed was successful because moments later, Clinton broke her news media blackout answering questions for the first time in get this, 40,150 minutes. Whew. She told reporters she's urging the State Department to release her e-mails and fast.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

H. CLINTON: I have said repeatedly I want those e-mails out. Nobody has a bigger interest in getting them released than I do. I respect the State Department. They have their process that they do for everybody, not just for me, but anything that they might do to expedite that process I heartily support.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Expedite away, Clinton also addressed her cozy relationship with long time ally, Sidney Blumenthal who is advising on Libya while at the same time being paid by the Clinton Foundation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

H. CLINTON: He's been a friend of mine for a long time. He sent me unsolicited e-mails which I passed on in some instances. And I see that that's just part of the give and take. I'm going to keep talking to my old friends, whoever they are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: All right, well, there you go. So, Dana, how did she handle this from a communications perspective?

PERINO: I thought the interruption by Ed Henry, she handled well. Charming, right? People like that. It's cute. They could understand like why are you interrupting her. But I also think the campaign was about to just -- be overwhelmed with the pressure from the media. It wasn't coming from the right, it was coming from the left saying this is outrageous. She announced her campaign 28 days ago. What are we supposed to cover? How are we supposed to write anything about you if you don't talk to us? You have to make a case for why you want to be president. On the e-mails, of course, she wants the State Department e-mails because she already sanitized them. These are the e-mails that she and her staff personally picked out of the garage (inaudible) in order to send to the State Department because they know they were safe to release. Yes, she wants those released. On Sidney Blumenthal, very curious, President Obama said he absolutely should not be a part of my administration, so he will not work for you or at the state department. So what did Hillary Clinton do? Hires him at the Clinton Foundation, hires him to do messaging as if they don't have great communicators there already, and I know that they do. And then come to find out, he is sending her secret intel memos that Monica Crowley actually first broke this story two months ago, saying that Sidney Blumenthal was doing this. I think the next best question is to President Obama, are you comfortable that Sidney Blumenthal was running a rogue intel information after you told her he wasn't supposed to have anything to do with the State Department? Those are the kind of questions I would ask if she or he would answer them.

GUILFOYLE: That's it. That's the question right there. Do you think they're going to answer that? I don't know.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Another bad day. All right, Greg, what's up?

GUTFELD: Going back to this, I don't know how she can keep going back to this. I want these e-mails out as though they're in this tiny little prison. It's like telling a narcotics officer that go ahead, search my house after you flushed all the drugs down the toilet. There is nothing to find. She curated those e-mails like she was running a museum. But she really is becoming officially the Big Foot candidate. We only see her in grainy footage for approximately 17 seconds.

PERINO: Sasquatch.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I'm talking about the times she shows up. If Leonard Nimoy were alive, he could do an in search of because it is so rare that we see her. But I will say this. I'm surprised that she's actually funny because I never see her.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: People around her say she's actually very charming.

GUTFELD: I have never seen that before.

GUILFOYLE: Call it the twist of fate look? What's going on?

BOLLING: Last night, the Sidney Blumenthal stuff came out. I literally turned to Adrienne, my wife, is there no end to the lies she's willing to perpetrate? President Obama said no, Sidney Blumenthal in the administration, no Sidney Blumenthal in the State Department. She took e- mails from Sidney Blumenthal, sent them into foreign groups, governments, corporations when she wasn't supposed to. Then she said no, anything with Blumenthal happened after I left the State Department. Now, there are some -- right?

PERINO: That's not true.

BOLLING: It is not true. No, they've got the dates while she was still at state forwarding Blumenthal's.

PERINO: And we forgot to mention he was being paid by businesses that had business in front of the State Department for Libya.

BOLLING: And being paid by the Clinton Foundation at the same time raising money for the Clinton Foundation. One of the most important things she said today had nothing to do with e-mails. Let me just read this quote. I think most Americans understand that the deck is stacked and I'm running the campaign to reshuffle the deck, so they can make more out of their lives. This is a woman who her and her husband made somewhere between $25 million and $30 million over the last 15 months or so, saying the deck is stacked against poor people.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: I'm tired of the whole Obama social progressive agenda of redistribute wealth. That's what that is. If you like this whole Obama you didn't build that, the whole class welfare, expect eight more years of that if you like Hillary Clinton. She just told you about it right there.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Do you think that there's not income equality in our country?

BOLLING: I'm saying for her to say -- I think most Americans understand I think the deck is stacked. Her agenda is to going to reshuffle the deck. What does that tell you?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: What does that tell you? She is going to get a lot of votes. Americans want the deck reshuffled. They think the rich are carrying on in Wall Street. Wall Street is too big to fail, and bigger than ever.

PERINO: Oh, my God.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The headline in the papers just this week indicates Wall Street is back to almost at the level it was at '07.

PERINO: Those are her best friends.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: All right, OK. So Wall Street is thriving, the economy is getting better and the middle class, working class people say you know what?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yeah. Thank you. They've been left behind.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: How about reviving the American economy and.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Poverty is at its highest levels, wages haven't budged.

WILLIAMS: Thank you. You're making my case. Go ahead. You're making my case.

BOLLING: No, I'm not.

WILLIAMS: Yes, you are.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Middle class is not making money.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: I think you need to go back to Eco 101. Poverty being up is bad, wage being stagnant is bad.

WILLIAMS: Yes, bad. You're making the case. That's why we want the deck reshuffled in America.

GUILFOYLE: You're saying the body is ill and so let's give it more of the same disease.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: You're saying more redistribution.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The rich are richer than ever, even though 1 percent earns about all 50 percent of the wealth.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: They pay a lot of taxes.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Oh, yeah. They pay a lot of taxes.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Redistribution never had a helpful solution. Nothing you've ever offered has worked.

PERINO: OK, yeah.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: After the great recession, what did FDR do? That didn't help? Social Security didn't work? Medicare didn't work?

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: We can't pay to that either.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: What programs have helped?

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: What has that done to help the poor? Nothing.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: We got to go.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: We got to take it to the break.

GUILFOYLE: All right. We'll take it. We're not going to redistribute anything at this table. You're becoming more liberal and troublesome.

Directly ahead, our celebration of the class of 2015 week continues right here on The Five. Greg's got some advice. All your college grads can't afford to miss this up next.

GUTFELD: Commencement addresses are usually garbage. They're for colleges seeking publicity. So you end up with a star, hawking platitudes to an audience suckled on baby formula called "The Daily Show." I was once asked to do one for a high school in Jersey, but I turned it down because they wouldn't pay my cab fare. So here is my advice for free.

Take any job, any job you can find. Work your butt off for one solid decade -- that will put you 10 years up on any pothead backpacking to Europe, videogame-playing drone who thinks success drops from the sky like a magical Kardashian. Modern culture has created a warped view of achievement. Not everyone gets a reality show. So instead, be a workhorse and by 2025, you'll surpass the famous people you see now. Hard work beats those who prefer identity over industry.

Also, ask dumb questions and listen quietly for the answers. That's a wisdom stair climber.

Steer clear of pot. It's an ambition zapper. Wait 'till you've made it. When you're 45 buy a bong. But for now, buy a suit.

Move somewhere with decent public transit so you don't drive drunk and hit somebody.

Scalpel your online footprint to a fly's toe. Twitter is the contrail of life. When I'm hiring I don't need to see your naked butt. And I'm pretty open to new things. Real experience beats Web activity. Everything is being filmed. So any public rant you do to a clerk at a shoe store, that scars you eternally.

Which leads me to my last point: If you're hiring -- if you're the person doing the hiring -- forgive a scar or two. Remember that when we were young, we were also idiots. There were just no cameras there to catch it.

All right.

PERINO: Speak for yourself.

GUTFELD: What, you filmed everything, Dana?

PERINO: No, I wasn't an idiot.

GUTFELD: You know what the thing is? Well, I don't know. I've seen the photos.

One thing I noticed when I was young was I was impatient for success. I think everybody is impatient for success. It will come. But don't -- you shouldn't let that impatience drive you crazy.

PERINO: Well, I think right now, though, there is some overwhelming concern by graduates, because if you look -- remember that book we talked about last week, called "Disinherited."

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: It's talking about the amount of student loan debt, the regulations and taxes. All those things add up so that graduates now, they're starting out the marathon of life with 20-pound lead weights on their ankles.

So -- but I agree with you. Take any job, get started and stop with the video games and pot. I'm not for that.

GUILFOYLE: How about ever?

PERINO: Well, 45.

GUILFOYLE: He said do it when you're 45.

GUTFELD: No. Because my point is delayed gratification is the one thing we ignore these days. And if you delay it, it becomes more pleasurable later in life. You don't want to put it before you do something.

GUILFOYLE: But how would you know to give advice on that? Because I do not believe you lived your life that way.

GUTFELD: That is true.

GUILFOYLE: OK. Thank you.

GUTFELD: Yes. I'm a hypocrite. Thank you very much. Let's move on now.

PERINO: You know the people that you cannot promote, because they live like that.

GUTFELD: Here's my point. I have friends my age who started smoking pot when they got out of college. They didn't get anywhere. But if they drank, they managed to go somewhere. Does that make sense?

GUILFOYLE: I think what you're saying is correct. I mean, I believe in that. I think you should work hard and earn it. It's the proper mental strategy and mentality. I wasn't sitting there going, "Who can I hang out with that's, like, smoking pot?" I would not do that. I would avoid people like that. I never did any of that.

I was trying to be appreciative for the education I had, for the sacrifices my parents made. I was very interested in perfect attendance, OK, and straight A's and, you know, dean's list, because those I think were worthwhile, you know, endeavors. And it was important to spend my time in that way and become well-rounded.

WILLIAMS: You know what I find so interesting with this generation, these people graduating?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Oftentimes they have very low expectations for themselves. They don't really think that they can do it. And so I would say, you should believe in yourself.

GUILFOYLE: Yes.

GUTFELD: I disagree with you.

WILLIAMS: I'm going to tell you something, in church, kids, I'll say, "Where are you going to college." And they'll say they're going to the community college or this state school. I'll say, "You're really bright. You have great grades. Why aren't you applying to some of these big, famed schools?"

GUILFOYLE: They're afraid of rejection.

WILLIAMS: And they say things like, "Oh, well, my mom doesn't want me to move away." Or "I don't know anybody over there." Or, "You know, that school has a lot of white people." I just think it's crazy. I think you know what? You've got to believe in yourself. You can do it. That's what I would say to them.

GUILFOYLE: What do you say about the...

PERINO: But community college or a state college would be a good option for people.

GUTFELD: But Eric, you know what? He brings up a good point. You have to be willing to travel.

BOLLING: In the C-block he brings up a good point.

WILLIAMS: That's right. Why does Eric attack me?

BOLLING: Yes. Can I throw one caveat to your -- I love your idea. Take a job, do it for ten years and work at it, and you'll succeed. Can I just add, take a job that you enjoy.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BOLLING: Not necessarily any job. Because if you don't enjoy the job, it's going to be a decade of hell. But if you do enjoy the job, even if they don't pay, I agree with you.

GUILFOYLE: But Bolling, what was your philosophy? Because you achieved a lot. You were really going (ph) out there with baseball and trading and everything.

BOLLING: Good point. Well, if it's what you like and you desire it and want it, just don't -- so many things, bumps in the road or potholes, you know, and you want to give it up and throw it in. And you just have to keep going.

PERINO: Don't move home. Got to be a little hungry.

GUTFELD: I never quit. I just got fired.

GUILFOYLE: And community college is OK.

PERINO: So don't listen to you, basically?

GUTFELD: No. You should try to get fired once in a while. It's good for you. Coming up next -- not here, though. I'm very happy. It's "The Fastest Seven," featuring Snoop Dogg, a Steve Jobs movie and "Dancing with the Stars."

But before we go, here is some graduation advice from a couple of our friends at "FOX and Friends."

STEVE DOOCY, CO-HOST, "FOX AND FRIENDS": Hey, "Five," it's the two, as you can see. Elisabeth, what is your advice for the class of 2015?

ELISABETH HASSELBECK, CO-HOST, "FOX AND FRIENDS": I would say be the first to say you're sorry and the first to forgive.

DOOCY: That's good.

HASSELBECK: In life.

DOOCY: Sure.

HASSELBECK: Yes.

DOOCY: I have just been to two college graduations.

HASSELBECK: What was the advice you heard that you would share?

DOOCY: I don't remember that. But I do know in life two things are important. No. 1, work hard. No. 2, never drink anything out of a boot.

HASSELBECK: Good advice. I could have used that. Years ago.

BOLLING: ... "The Fastest Six and a Half Minutes" on television. Three enormous stories, seven energetic minutes, one enigmatic -- can I say that? -- host.

GUTFELD: No.

BOLLING: First up, rapper Snoop Dogg is known up to weed five times a day everybody. Last night Bravo's Andy Cohen asked Snoop what the biggest event he ever attended stoned was.

SNOOP DOGG, RAPPER: The White House.

ANDY COHEN, BRAVO HOST: The White House. And when you went to the White House, who was president, Obama?

DOGG: The man that's in there right now.

COHEN: OK.

DOGG: It was an awesome experience. It was one for the ages. And I can't wait for him to, you know, come out of the office so we can talk about what really, really, really went down.

BOLLING: We can't wait until President Obama's out of the White House, but who does he want to see in the White House? Now the sophisticated Snoop Doggy-dog.

DOGG: I would love to see a woman in office, because I feel like we're at that stage in life to where we need a perspective other than the male's train of thought. And just to have a woman speaking from a global perspective as far as representing America. I would love to see that. So I will be voting for Ms. Clinton.

BOLLING: Dana, your thoughts?

PERINO: Well, hopefully, he's not stoned when he goes to vote, you know. And he can make it there on time.

GUILFOYLE: Or hopefully he does and he checks the wrong box.

PERINO: I think that the gender issue, there are people that are going to vote in America because -- when it comes down to it, they're like, "If I have to make a choice, I'm going to go with her."

I don't think that the Democrats should overestimate the power of gender in this election. But I also don't think the Republicans should underestimate it, because that is real.

BOLLING: Your thoughts on the Snoop analysis?

GUILFOYLE: I think that -- yes. I didn't like the first part of it. I liked the second part where at least he was articulate and explaining his point and saying the reasons why he thought he would like to have a woman. Fine, you know? I want everybody to vote. Get out there, even Snoop Doggy-dog.

BOLLING: Mr. Greg.

GUTFELD: He bores me. He might be the least interesting entertainer around. He's as edgy as a gum ball. This act is getting so old. We get it. It's not an achievement to be high all the time. In fact, he turns marijuana into a kind of a joke.

He's like in the '70s when Dean Martin would pretend he was drunk or Foster Brooks. It's becoming so stupid and -- by the way, there are woman global leaders.

PERINO: No kidding.

GUTFELD: Idiot.

BOLLING: Carly Fiorina ran the global corporation.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but I don't think she's Hillary Clinton.

BOLLING: Meg Whitman ran another global corporation.

WILLIAMS: We'll see. To me, the most interesting thing is here, I mean, the simplicity of the thought. That's what I think Dana was speaking of. I mean, who cares? I mean, OK, so he's a celebrity. We have a list here. I'm not even going to read it off. But there are a bunch of celebrities who have already said who they'll vote for. Overwhelmingly, they'll vote for the Democrats.

No surprise. That's America today. We're sort of locked in. And all the celebrities, guess what? They vote for the Democrats.

The most interesting thing about that interview, by the way -- I know this will be interesting to you, Mr. Gregory -- he said he does not -- he smokes marijuana five times a day, as Eric said. But he does not do edibles.

GUTFELD: Because they're too...

WILLIAMS: He can't handle it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BOLLING: All right. Let's do a quick one on this. Next up, Apple Inc. is a huge success story. The 2013 movie starring Ashton Kutcher called "Jobs" was a flop. But a new film called "Steve Jobs" is creating some serious buzz with an Aaron Sorkin script and some big-name actors, Fassbender, Winslet and Seth Rogen. This one might be worth your while.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can't write code. You are not an engineer. What do you do?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The musicians play the instruments. I play the orchestra. I sat in the garage and invented the future because artists lead and hacks ask for a show of hands.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love that you don't care how much money a person makes. You care what they make. But what you make isn't supposed to be the best part of you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're the one who sees the world the same way I do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No one sees the world the same way you do.

BOLLING: Dana.

PERINO: I's say fascinating life, great book. Terrible trailer. What was that? That was boring. Isn't it?

GUTFELD: You lived on a farm so you'd know about bad trailers.

WILLIAMS: Oh!

GUILFOYLE: Oh, no you didn't say that.

GUTFELD: Yes, I did. Yes, I did. I have nothing to say. I had to make a joke.

GUILFOYLE: Obviously.

I mean, it was OK.

BOLLING: You know, for a long time I got very heavily involved in picking the stories...

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh. Editorializing.

BOLLING: Then they kept blowing my stories up, and they picked them for me, and I have to come up with interesting stuff to talk about. Juan, your thoughts on the Steve Jobs movie? Seth Rogen.

WILLIAMS: Seth Rogen? It's interesting, you know, all the talent that's invested in this. And I think, you know what? He's a star to the stars. Because you know, Apple, you know, richest company in the world.

GUTFELD: The status symbol.

GUILFOYLE: Nice save, Juan.

WILLIAMS: You know, I'm trying. I'm working here.

BOLLING: This one, you don't have to be a fan of "Dancing with the Stars"...

PERINO: This is a good one.

BOLLING: This is a very good one -- to appreciate what happened last night. Watch Iraq war veteran and double amputee Noah Galloway perform a perfect 40 out of 40 dance routine. The performance had the crowd, the judges and finalists cheering, with many in tears.

(MUSIC: "Titanium")

BOLLING: All right. I'll bring it around to you. Start it.

GUILFOYLE: I just think, you know, as a former dancer, in a nice way, in a Catholic school, that was amazing routine. You know what I'm saying. Unbelievable.

BOLLING: A former dancer. You know what's going to come out at the table.

GUILFOYLE: Unbelievable precision. His movements, the lines. I'm all in on all it. It was fantastic. Good for him. God bless him.

BOLLING: Great job. Great job. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Makes me emotional. You know, I just love it when human beings do something you think is beyond...

GUILFOYLE: Incredible.

WILLIAMS: ... beyond what anybody can do. That was beyond, you know, any expectation.

And by the way, did you notice his body? He's got a fabulous body.

BOLLING: He is. He's in great shape.

GUILFOYLE: I'm glad you said it.

PERINO: I did notice. I did notice that. No, I think it's great. I hope he wins.

BOLLING: Yes, I think -- Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes. As a professional dancer myself, I have to say he's fantastic. You know, this is -- you know this is a guy that doesn't want any charity. He doesn't care about compliments. But you have to admit, he's pretty amazing.

GUILFOYLE: He's amazing. The indomitable human spirit. I love it.

BOLLING: Leave it right there.

Up next hip hop star Jay-Z calls critics of his new music streaming service racist. You'll see his crazy rant ahead.

WILLIAMS: At a concert last weekend hip mogul and rap superstar Jay-Z slammed competitors' attacks on his Tidal music service, claiming the critics are racially motivated by capitalistic powers. Jay-Z went on to connect racial unrest and his struggling business in a rap performance. Here it is.

JAY-Z, HIP-HOP MOGUL: Google, they give around the crazy check. I feel like YouTube is the biggest culprit. If you pay a tenth of what you're supposed to get. You know what it's not, but you can play, right? You know what I'm worth. I ain't your slave, right? But I can't tell how the way that you're Freddie Gray, right, shot down Mike Brown, and Tray, right? (EXPLETIVE DELETED). We're going to turn style (Ph). I ain't your token. (EXPLETIVE DELETED). (UNINTELLIGIBLE) Steve Jobs is rich. Phil Knight is worth trillions. You still bought those kicks. Ba-da-bah nine million (Ph), say (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

WILLIAMS: Now, you tell me, Eric. I don't get this. He is going to connect himself, this super zillionaire, right? He's not even a one percenter; he's a zero-zero-zero-point-one percenter. And he's going to connect the failure of this effort with Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Freddie Gray? I mean, how crass?

BOLLING: I have no idea why he's doing that. The guy is going to be -- if he's not already a billionaire, he's going to be a billionaire. Just about everything he does in music works. The things he's done outside of music have worked.

So he picked a business model that was stupid. Jay-Z, you're a brilliant rap artist. You're a great businessman. You picked a dumb business model. Ten bucks a month for music, 20 bucks if you want a higher quality music. People can get it online for free. Don't blame police. Don't blame culture. Blame your own business choice and let it go. It's not going to be another billion-dollar venture.

WILLIAMS: You know, in fact, Greg, it says here in this article Mumford & Sons, Lili Allen, Death Cab for Cutie -- I'm not sure what this -- that they all told him it wasn't going to work. They said this is about making rich people richer.

GUTFELD: He's right, though. It's the fault of capitalism, the very same system that made him worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

What he's saying is the residue of a failed ideology of radicalism. That any system linked to the American past is inherently evil. Even when that very system helps you achieve your wildest dreams, it's still inherently evil.

WILLIAMS: And Dana, you know what I think is he's just kind of retreated automatically. It's racist because he failed. What a bad model for kids.

PERINO: I wonder where he got that idea. I mean, that's basically how most famous people have been dealing with it for the last three years. Ever since Trayvon Martin, everybody brings it up.

I would also say there are alternative music distribution methods that are working. There's that company called Loud (ph). It's run by Pham Tesh (ph). And one of their singers is Levy Lowrey and everybody who has bought into that, those artists have all made money.

WILLIAMS: What do you think?

GUILFOYLE: Look, I mean, look, he's got his freedom of -- First Amendment rights to be able to say whatever he wants, freedom of speech. But you know, I mean, it's a tough sell. It's a tough sell, coming from a man who he's so much in a free market capitalist society.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's -- you've got my heart, girl.

"One More Thing" up next.

GUTFELD: That's a song. "You've Got My Heart, Girl"?

PERINO: It's time now for "One More Thing." I'm going to go first, even though I know Greg would like to. I read a great book today, and I've been excited for this book. It is called "Superpower." It is by Ian Bremer. He's one of the smartest people in America. He's a political scientist, and he gives America three choices for the future in foreign policy in this book. Indispensable America, independent America, Moneyball America. He asks you to choose. Here's him talking about indispensable America, how he would describe it.

IAN BREMER, AUTHOR, "SUPERPOWER": Indispensable America means that, you know, we don't necessarily want to be the world's policeman, but the fact is, no one else is going to do it. No one else wants to. No one else is remotely capable. We have to still be in charge in sort of building and supporting international institutions. We have to still be the vanguard for promoting values that matter to us.

PERINO: Guess what? He was on "FOX and Friends" this morning. You'll see him around. But this book is really good, and it made me think that I've got to rethink some things. I was explaining that to K.G.

GUILFOYLE: He's very smart. He's interesting. We were discussing it today.

PERINO: He's great. Juan, you're next.

GUILFOYLE: Moneyball.

WILLIAMS: I'm not so serious as you are. Anyway, Robert Kraft, the Patriots owner, has decided that he will not challenge the $1 million fine, the first and fourth-round loss of draft picks that have been imposed by the NFL. Here is Robert Kraft.

ROBERT KRAFT, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER: I don't want to continue the rhetoric that's gone on for the last four months. I'm going to accept, reluctantly, what he has given to us. And we won't appeal.

WILLIAMS: So that doesn't affect Tom Brady, Eric tells me, but no appeal from the Patriots.

PERINO: All right. Eric, you're next.

BOLLING: Brady will still appeal.

OK, so Sunday's episode of "Game of Thrones" has a lot of people talking about some -- a serious topic, a gratuitous rape scene. A lot of people are upset, people walking around and saying they're not sure if they're going to still stay with "The Game of Thrones." In fact, Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill tweeted this: "OK, I'm done with 'Game of Thrones.' Water Garden, stupid. Gratuitous rape scene disgusting and unacceptable. It was a rocky ride that just ended."

So as a big fan of "The Walking Dead," "House of Cards" and "Homeland," you're welcome to come on over and watch a real great show.

PERINO: I'm sure she'll enjoy being with you for that -- Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: It's time for...

GUTFELD: Greg's Celebrity Corner.

GUTFELD: So how does the legendary lead singer of Aerosmith, Steven Tyler, relax? He likes to sleep outdoors, apparently.

(A HORSE LYING DOWN ON THE GRASS, COVERED WITH BLANKETS)

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: Look at that.

PERINO: That's so cute.

GUTFELD: It's amazing. Amazing.

GUILFOYLE: Cuddle up.

BOLLING: It's amazing.

GUTFELD: Hey.

BOLLING: Aerosmith song.

GUTFELD: Hay?

PERINO: Hey, bartender.

GUTFELD: Where are we?

PERINO: Kimberly.

GUILFOYLE: I don't know. Let's go to the Cannes Film Festival, shall we, where they had a big controversy because they were saying that the women were unable -- who cares?

GUTFELD: She did a British accent for a French story.

GUILFOYLE: Because I'm saying the controversy, which doesn't matter. You destroyed my "One More Thing," and I'm sick of it.

OK, anyway. The point is, you're not allowed to wear flats. They're going to, like, throw a flag on the play; you won't get to do the red carpet. Emily Blunt and everybody is upset. Maybe you can wear these, which I can't even, like, feel the blood going through my body anymore.

PERINO: All right. We're celebrating the class of 2015 all week. Did you graduate? Did one of your kids graduate? Send us your pics on Facebook, Twitter, and all the rest. We'll feature them throughout the week. "Special Report" is next.

