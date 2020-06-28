Who's next on cancel culture's statue cancellation tour?

This is a rush transcript from "The Greg Gutfeld Show," June 27, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: It was the hate crime that wasn't -- again, but did that stop the media?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KING, CNN CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: He has the Black Lives Matter logo on his car. He comes back to his garage stall and there's a noose.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: A noose was left inside Bubba Wallace's garage stall.

JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: Incredibly upsetting and discouraging that this noose was found.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: An ugly message of hate was placed in his garage.

BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN HOST: This is this disgusting display of hatred that happened overnight, a noose was found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So how can you hear that and not wonder how these idiots managed to get to work every day. I mean, by work, I mean emitting brainless noise from their chuckling pie holes.

Imagine everyday waking up to news that is a repeat of last week's news or last year's news and pretending it doesn't exist. It's like "The Groundhog Day" episode of "The Walking Dead." But we remember Jussie.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't like that it's being put out there in the media that this is a possible hate crime. I think that even sows the seed that makes people feel like, well, is he making this up?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was demeaned. He was degraded. He had bleach poured onto him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Even if it was a hoax. This is really happening all the time. And even if it was a hoax for the sake of bringing attention to this, then I'm like that's low key noble.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So, it doesn't even have to be real. And then just days ago, this happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LIBBY SCHAAF (D), OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA: These are symbols of torture and racial violence.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is so alarmed by the video she saw of a rope that looked like a noose in a tree at Lake Merritt. She is calling for a hate crime investigation.

Victor Sengbe told us the rope is part of a rigging used by him and his friends as part of a larger swing system. He even shared this video of it in action.

VICTOR SENGBE: No one has thought that it looked anywhere close to a noose. All right, folks have used it for exercise. Folks -- it was really a fun addition to the park.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I want to hang out with him seriously. Anyway, for the media to continue this grift they must see the skepticism of the journalist trade and pretend they were born yesterday.

Or they would remember that those nooses founded in a park turned out to be swings installed by a black man. How racist?

You think that would make these idiotic anchors actually think? But they can't. They're programmed. They're conduits and generators of this modern hysteria, where commonsense is replaced by rage farming.

And when it fails, they never learn, they just press repeat. It's funny if it's harmless, but this ain't harmless. Seriously, after three weeks of hell that ruined lives with rioting and burning, they embrace this unproven story that could make everything worse. And why? Because they don't give a damn.

Even if this story bodes horribly for a country, they are psyched because they have something to smear all of us with.

Meanwhile, studies show that less than a third of these alleged ads actually turn out to be real. Meeting much of this is media brood hysteria.

Right now in Australia, they're arguing over the inherent racism of chess because the white pieces go first. Wait until they tackle checkers.

How can a red piece jumping a black piece not be a hate crime? Fact is, you can make any story more explosive by adding the "it's racist layer." It's a simple equation. Topic plus race equals new story and maybe and Emmy.

Monday, you could do a piece on summer fashions. Tuesday, you could do a piece on the secret racism of summer fashions.

Why is everything so white? Except after Labor Day? What's that mean? What are they saying about labor and skin color?

So this is not about Bubba Wallace. It's not his fault. Someone else found the rope and I can see how that confused matters. The garage door rope and the look of a noose kind of go hand in hand. But that noose is for a hand.

So where were all of those intrepid reporters trying to uncover the truth? Waiting for another news story to fall into their laps. This story should have ended in one hour. Instead, Bubba was used as a pawn to keep this divisive flame alive.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BUBBA WALLACE, NASCAR DRIVER: People that want to call it a garage pull and put out old videos and photos of knots being in there -- as their evidence, go ahead, but from the evidence that we have -- that I have, it's a straight up noose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Another equation, take anything bad and the media makes it worse. Instead of expressing relief, this wasn't racist. The media regrets that hate crime is so rare because that undermines their fake narrative.

But it's not about Bubba. He came out of this looking pretty good. It's the media who deliberately forgets the past to guide the future. Check out this guest.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AL SHARPTON, MSNBC ANCHOR: It's clear what a noose represents --

And then did someone know that it was in the stall when they did belatedly assign Bubba there? I don't not think that we've seen closure in this particular inquiry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So why is MSNBC interviewing Al Sharpton over a fake hate crime? Because he practically invented them. He was the one who pushed the Tawana Brawley story decades ago. She was a young black girl who didn't come home in time and rather than upset her parents, she claimed she was raped by a bunch of white guys.

Al pushed her story big time and made his name fronting this hoax pretending his self-promotion was actually victim advocacy. It ruined lives, but you know, he is still doing fine, thanks to the MSNBC bookers.

So we're living in a textbook definition of a panic. What we are told isn't happening is and if you stand up to defy it, you could lose everything.

Meanwhile, the media ignores mobs waging violent war on our streets preferring to demonize other citizens just standing by who were worried sick.

Riots, burnings, destruction, lies, hoaxes, nooses, and smears. And what do we do? Americans of all colors stand in our yards waiting patiently for it to end so we can get back to being a country.

But what if it doesn't end? Or what if this is how it ends? It's not good for you and me. But CNN is smiling all the way to the bank.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He's so patriotic, his liver stands for the National Anthem. Author of "American Crusade," "Fox and Friends" Weekend cohost, Pete Hegseth. There he is. All those flags.

He claims he's deplorable, but I think he's adorable. Cohost of "The Deplorables Tour" now on Fox Nation, comedian, Terrence K. Williams.

She lives her life by one code. That codes are stupid, so drink tequila. Host of "Sincerely, Kat" on Fox Nation, Kat Timpf.

And to him, mountains are mole hills. My massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on Fox Nation. Tyrus.

All right, Tyrus, what the hell happened? What do you think happened? Because I don't know.

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: What the hell happened? Well, the young man Bubba Wallace, I couldn't be prouder of in terms of taking the platform that he has and we're actually on the cusp of some real, real good changes.

You know, we're seeing some stuff with police reform. We're having the conversation about equality and getting equal stuff for schools.

We've got a lot of good things going on. There's a lot of awareness and there's a lot of people coming forward asking questions and we're looking for a better tomorrow.

But unfortunately, we still have to deal with the media, but I commend NASCAR and how they handled the situation. They handled what they thought something was a hate crime, a noose, I get it. They investigated it, and they showed that it wasn't.

And the media didn't care about the results. They cared about keeping the fire going. Keeping it because it's the wrong message. We're seeing a lot of that stuff.

We're seeing music groups that haven't been relevant in years coming up saying we're going to change our name, you know?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Dixie Chicks are like we're not Dixie anymore, were the Chicks.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: I'm pretty sure there's a group that would have a problem with calling yourself Chicks.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

MURDOCH: You know what I am saying? You know? So I mean, that's just -- we have to be aware of during this time.

I am glad I think NASCAR is taking down the Confederate flags, it is a great thing. I think permanency with the Confederate flag is not necessary.

If a man wants to have a Confederate flag on his car window, no problem with it. No problem with it. But again, it's about the bigger prizes and this type of stuff is like, look what we're doing for you. Look what we're doing for you -- but you're not doing anything.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

MURDOCH: Much ado about nothing.

GUTFELD: It is so -- that's a funny thing. Terrence, you know what I noticed when I was watching the news? It's the white journalists that are overboard exaggerating these stories. And it always seems to me -- it was like Robert Johnson of BET who was just like shaking his head like going, what is going on? But it's always like the overwhelming virtue signaling of the journalists that makes this worse.

TERRENCE K. WILLIAMS, ACTOR AND COMEDIAN: You know, it's always the loony white liberals that gets this started. They're always rounding up black people about racism.

Black people never complain about stuff sometimes until the white journalists get on TV tell them what is racist and what they should be offended about. And this Bubba Wallace thing was absolutely ridiculous.

And to be honest with you, NASCAR should have waited. They could have waited until the F.B.I. investigated. They didn't have to tell CNN and they didn't have to tell MSNBC and the entire world the crazy part is, Bubba Wallace never saw the rope and he still went on "The View." He still went on CNN. He should have waited.

You know, I mean, what's next? They're making everything about racism. I mean, I wouldn't be surprised if they started investigating shoelaces, you know? Like, why are these shoe laces looking like nooses? These people are ridiculous, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Pete, I have a theory based on what Terrence just said that I couldn't associate myself with white losers. I would rather associate myself with black winners.

So it's actually not a race thing. It's like an achievement thing. It's like I am totally against -- like, when I see white activists and protesters, I go, no, don't put me with them. I'd rather be with black winners than white losers.

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I think that's fair. I'd rather just be with winners all together.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

HEGSETH: Whenever possible. I mean, the whole idea of your content of your character, not the color of your skin is where we were supposed to be going.

Now, it's chess. Okay, they're making us think this way, Greg. They're forcing this into our brains in ways we never think before.

Now, when I want to cross the crosswalk and I look up, and I see the white man in the crosswalk, because it's a white guy that tells you, you can walk or a white hand that tells you to stop. Is that racist? Should I be thinking that way?

What about when I'm looking at the -- what about the Joe Biden event where the white circles were around the five attendees that were there? Should have they been white?

I mean, here's the thing that I have with Bubba Wallace. Listen, if he was told about it, or whether he saw it, NASCAR overreacted.

My issue with Bubba Wallace is that once he knew it wasn't an intentional hate crime, he didn't back off it and that's what frustrates observers on the outside.

It's like listen, guy, you can -- listen, man, you can admit you made him mistake, and that you were maybe quick to react to it. But then recognize that to say, no, no, no, it still is to me -- it makes a lot of people feel like well, you can't win in that scenario.

GUTFELD: I will give them credit. I will give them credit when he did his Twitter response. And he said, I'm okay. I would rather be embarrassed by my behavior than this actually be being real.

And I thought that was a really smart -- I mean, obviously it was PR and PR people know how to thread that needle, but Kat, I don't understand is how does the media report these stories as if they'd never happened before? So, it's like we know -- the park swing story was a week before. It was a week before.

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, and I just feel like everything is very upside down right now with the way that it's handled.

I saw a piece in CNN that was talking about and I certainly got the impression that this was in a chastising way, and there's some people who are celebrating the fact that it wasn't a noose on Twitter because they thought it was hoax.

I'm like, hold on a minute. I read it again. I was like so, these are bad people and they're racist because they're happy that it was not a noose, but you're an anti-racist if you are disappointed it wasn't.

Because I just think that, you know, the anti-noose seems to be the clearly non-racist, correct opinion, but they're chastising people for that, because it's outrage above all else rather than facts.

GUTFELD: Yes, good point. All right. Washington, Jefferson Hamilton, who's next on the statute cancellation tour? They better keep their hands off my Lou Dobbs figurine.

GUTFELD: They came from a quarry. Now, they are the quarry. What a great lead.

A bad week for people made of stone. Protesters in Portland tore down statues of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. D.C. protesters went after Andrew Jackson and in San Francisco, vandals toppled the statue of U.S. Grant. That's Ulysses S. Grant. I guess that's the thanks he gets for defeating the Confederacy.

Remember when Trump predicted this in 2017, and this guy mocked him?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?

You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay, I'll tell you where it stops, somewhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That didn't age well, Oliver. He's kind of a cross between Harry Potter and Benjamin Button. Anyway, the guy who saw this coming wants prison time for these losers. But what about as far as Democrats are concerned?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: As far as Democrats are concerned, I think they could care less whether or not it happens.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, they're not saying much. So, perhaps it won't stop with statues of Presidents. If that's true, I have suggestions for future targets.

What about Michelangelo's David? The dude has been exposing himself to millions of people for years. He's a pervert. What about Bob's Big Boy? Straight up fat shaming. A very shiny face.

Pizza Hut? Nomadic cultures live in huts and you want to sell pizza out of them? It's disgusting. Caesar's salad name for a blood thirsty dictator. No, thank you.

Crazy bread? Making light of mental illness. I won't eat it. And "The Karate Kid" which appropriated Japanese self-defense methods to terrorize teens in the San Fernando Valley. We can't forget that.

All right, Pete, when you look at the statue pullers, I've actually never seen a sadder group of people. They're mostly these pasty, white, homely individuals. It just -- it's true, and I can't help but wonder is it the --

TIMPF: Worst of all, they are not hot.

GUTFELD: I didn't say they were --

MURDOCH: Or jacked.

GUTFELD: Yes, they are not jacked. No. It's weird though. I'm wondering, is it the chicken or the egg? Are just unlikable, repulsive people gravitate towards annoying activism or does activism create the annoying person?

HEGSETH: Ooh, that's a great question. I think they probably gravitate toward it, a lot of time in their parents basement, a lot of time on the internet, a lot of rabbit holes, not a lot of weight lifting sets down there or sunshine.

So, when they find themselves on the street, they find a bunch of other people to grab a few ropes and try to pull statues down. First of all, don't touch my Pizza Hut, Greg, appropriate all they want is my favorite pizza on the planet.

The President was precisely correct three years ago. We have no idea where this ends, and it is precisely because they hate America because they see America as defined by her sins, as opposed to what we have overcome over all these many years.

I mean, there's a statue of Vladimir Lenin. I believe it's in Seattle or Portland. I mean, take your pick. They're not tearing that one down. They're living by that ideology and -- George Washington. They're talking about wanting to tear down statues of Jesus Christ.

Anything that could be a symbol of Western civilization is something they want to destroy. You can't negotiate with these people. You can't say, well, you know what, let's sit down and talk about marginal tax rates.

No, they want to topple the United States of America. The President should go even stronger than he has so far.

GUTFELD: You've got Washington. You've got Jackson. Who's next? The Jeffersons? If they take that off the air, all hell breaks loose. Kat, I have a joke for you. Do you want to hear my joke?

TIMPF: I would love to.

GUTFELD: Okay. What did Drew Carey say to "The Price is Right" contestant dressed as a statue?

TIMPF: What?

GUTFELD: Come on down.

TIMPF: There you go. There you go. Yes, that's my question. So, all right. I'll leave it wide open.

MURDOCH: Can I go to commercial?

TIMPF: Look -- I'm just -- with the statue stuff.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry.

TIMPF: I'm not statue gal myself, I don't -- I think they're a little -- it's just like, why is this human in bronze and gold, whatever?

But when it comes to these statues, I also know, I'm a white lady, right? And so I don't know what it's like to see a statue of a person and know that that person had enslaved my ancestors during that time. My family didn't go -- I mean, my family wasn't even here, we were in Poland, so neither here nor there.

But on the one hand, you people say this is traumatizing. It's not okay to have this here. These people on the left, but then they are the same people who will say, it's so wrong that we are ignoring ugly things in our country's history and whitewashing our country's history and that is a part of our country's history and our country's reality.

So, I just want to know, which is it and what do we do? I'd like to have conversations about okay, now that that's on fire, what do we do about it?

GUTFELD: Right. Terrence, at a certain point, are people just going to say we've had enough and this could get -- like what if we start like, okay, you take down that statue, we're going to take down one of yours and then it's going to -- it's like a Scott Adams calls it like a giant game of chess. Everybody is like taking each other's pieces.

WILLIAMS: You know, they should be taking down Ronald McDonald because let's be honest, he is one step away from black face. This is getting ridiculous, you know.

And I heard that there is a petition out to take down Mount Rushmore.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Now let's be honest, these lazy loony liberals, they can have that project. I'll give them two days, maybe three seconds and they will give up. You know, this is ridiculous. We shouldn't be trying to erase history at all, you know? Yes, white people owned slaves, but white people also freed slaves also.

You know, let's not live in the past. We are, you know, we can remember the past but we don't need to live in the past. You know, we have come so far.

Martin Luther King, this man dies so that we can all be united, you know, and they're taking us back and we need to move forward.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, you could probably remove statues without any help. What is your feeling on these statue --

MURDOCH: I flipped a car in college one time and sorry --

GUTFELD: Was it a white car?

MURDOCH: Matter of fact it was. I was playing Burt Bacharach and I just had it. I'm going to be honest, I get you know, you want to take down the Jesus statue because he invented wine, which I'm sure caused alcoholism.

But here's the deal, I think a lot of the Confederate statues need to go, but what I don't think needs to go, I don't think anyone has the right to destroy public property.

I don't think anyone has the right to put a rope on something and tear it down. You're no different than a rioter or a looter. You're not protesting anything. You're defaming property and causing destruction, and you're bringing violence supposedly to stop violence.

So nothing gets settled with that. So anyone who does those things needs to be arrested and charged. There needs to be restitution. No one in this country has the right to go destroy or defame something.

You don't like it, you go to the proper channels. You get it voted out. You get a petition. If you want to protest around it. Great. No problem with that. But you don't put your hands on property, you're not -- you're not doing anything by being quote, unquote, "a thug," regardless of your color. That's what you are.

And if I decided that, you know what, I really don't like the fact that I have to pay for my food. So I'll just go into a restaurant and gawk in the kitchen, take what I want and walk out.

You know, I don't have the right to do that. I can't do that.

So again, this is no different. Like this -- it is appalling to me that we're sitting around acting like, oh, they tore a statue down. Everyone in that video should then have a nice glossy 8x10 like this and like this.

Like that's exactly how it should be. You don't put your hands on nothing in this country.

GUTFELD: Yes. Although, I think you could probably go in any restaurant you want, Tyrus, and eat and I think --

MURDOCH: But I'm still going to pay.

WILLIAMS: Speaking of food, they need to leave Aunt Jemima alone.

MURDOCH: I agree. Agree.

GUTFELD: There you go. See, I can't weigh in. I can't weigh in on that because you know. I am more of a Butterworth lady, but I don't know anything about Butterworth.

MURDOCH: He is gone. He won't be here after the break.

GUTFELD: All right, baseball is back. Well, sort of. We discussed. It's weird.

GUTFELD: Once again, it's time for --

ANNOUNCER: Pandemic-Con.

GUTFELD: First up, potentially good news. A new study finds that the midday summer sun can wipe out 90 percent of the coronavirus on surfaces in just 34 minutes. That's the same time it takes me to solve a Rubik's Cube. If by solving you mean eating, although it takes longer to pass, Tyrus.

Anyway, but that study is good news for the boys of summer, which is what I call my abs. Major League Baseball is set to play a 60-games season starting in late July, and there's a few notable rule changes.

If it's tied after nine innings, the 10th inning will start with a runner on second base and he'll be fully nude -- I'm kidding, actually, he'll still have his helmet on.

Still, I am disappointed. I actually sent a suggestion of what I'd like to see the players wear.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: I did that. I can't beat up, Tyrus, but I know that I can make him sick to his stomach. And I think I did that with that segment. Did I make you sick to your stomach?

MURDOCH: I miss the green room. Listen, I didn't think there was any reason to bring kids into Major League Baseball, but good for you, Greg, you did it.

I think the season coming back is great. Me and Pete actually, last time Pete was on the show, we talked about it, and I had to rethink it. Because originally I was like, let's just not have it. I'll take it. I can't watch any more reality TV. So I am excited that baseball is come back.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's true.

MURDOCH: The only thing I don't like is the ninth inning, the 10th inning with a guy on second. If you want to make it fun, you want to make a different. Why don't you just take a page out of hockey's book, have a Home Run Derby, something cool or fun like that, you know? Opposed to just putting the guy on second.

You know, just teams up, whoever hits the most home runs, you know, Home Run Derby, and make it exciting. Everybody goes home. But that's just -- that's my opinion, but I'm glad it's back.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, I have to say I honestly hate it. I honestly hate it when guys go straight to second. It's just so rude.

MURDOCH: Okay. Can I go to commercial?

GUTFELD: Terrence, you know who was right about sunlight? President Trump. Remember he kept saying that -- he had this -- he basically sensed that this stuff would kind of like die in the summertime, although we are seeing a spike. But I think that has to do with widespread testing and younger people because the death rate seems to be low. I'm just babbling, feel free to answer any question you want.

WILLIAMS: You know, they made fun of President Trump when he said that, but now they're saying that it's true, you know, but to be honest with you, Greg, our sunlight can't kill stupidity. Because if it could, we should leave a lot of all these loony liberals and Democrats in the sun and let the sun burn the stupidity out of their heads.

But President Trump took the virus -- listen, I was with the President at the White House, and he was taking this thing very serious. Okay.

So, he was the first one to say let's put a travel ban on China. Let's stop this from coming. And they called the man a racist. They called him stupid when he said the sun can kill the virus in seconds. They told him he must be out of his mind.

So the President has been right this whole time.

GUTFELD: Yes. Kat, are you excited about baseball coming back? You know what baseball is, right?

TIMPF: Yes, you know, I've got to say that the pandemic has been very tragic. I'm not saying it's not, however, I've kind of enjoyed the no sports.

And keep in mind, before you get upset, baseball, I'm actually okay with. I'm fine with baseball. I am fine with hockey, but I never ever want football to ever come back.

And don't get mad at me because I am a victim. Okay. You think that I enjoy not liking something that everyone else likes that consumes the world? I try to understand it. And I know what some -- I know what interception is. I know what pick is and they are the same thing.

And last year, I figured out what pick six was. You get a touchdown, because there are six points. I thought they were seven points, but that's when you kick for a new one.

So I was gearing up to watch the Super Bowl. And then I found out there's something called the run for two. What's that? They're running in two? I don't know. How do people learn this stuff? It's like a story problem on a math test with like tights and helmets and I hate it.

Baseball I kind of get that's okay, but football, I don't understand it. I'm a victim and I'm being taunted by a culture that tries to make me like it.

GUTFELD: We should tear down all the statues of football players in honor of Kat.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: Because she's a victim.

TIMPF: I am.

GUTFELD: Pete, what do you make of it like what Tyrus brought up, this weird second base rule? It seems so arbitrary. Why don't just cut the games in half and each team gets three runs to start with.

HEGSETH: It feels arbitrary, Greg. I want to hate it because I hate rule changes. I don't like the replays. I don't want -- I want the ump to be back there. I love the human factor. I love the error.

Errors are involved in sports because if you benefit from one, you know it's going to come back and bite you two seasons later when an ump makes a bad call.

So, I don't want -- I don't want things to change, but I kind of like this. You know, I kind of like -- and I like the plays at the plate. You're going to get a lot of close finishes. So I'd be okay with trying it in the 60- game season, see how it works out.

And then if we don't like it, we ditch it. Problem is, a lot of these bad ideas just stick around forever.

GUTFELD: All right, thank you Captain Flag. Hey, need someone to restore your 17th Century Baroque painting? That's what we call a tease.

GUTFELD: I'd be fainting if this happened to my painting. A copy of a 17th Century painting by Spanish artist Bartolome Esteban Murillo -- that guy -- was destroyed after a private collector had it cleaned by a furniture restorer.

Multiple attempts to repair the work left the original image unrecognizable. Look at that. I find it sexy. Anyway, I haven't seen art this weird looking since we saying with Paul Simon. Nobody gets it.

Anyway, the same thing happened to a painting of Christ a few years ago also in Spain. What's with Spain? There aren't any legal requirements to become an art restorer there. Anyone could do it even including this guy.

Anyway, it remains to be seen if the painting in its current condition is fixable, but it may be an easier face to fix than this one.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: Rest in peace. All right, Terrence. What do you think of this and please link this to loony liberals.

WILLIAMS: You know what? I could fix it, but I'm still trying to learn how to color inside the lines.

But listen, I will try my hardest, but I only need money for it. If they can bring back Aunt Jemima pancakes, I can fix this or we have no deal -- or we have no deal.

GUTFELD: No deal. Maybe replace Aunt Jemima with the restore. That would work. Probably not.

WILLIAMS: Exactly, exactly. Let's replace her with that. We can't get rid of this woman. You know, white and black people have been eating pancakes together for a long time, and now they're trying to divide.

You can't take pancakes from us. You know, pancakes has brought us together over the years. So, let's -- yes.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, I have a theory. Would you like to hear it?

MURDOCH: I have no choice. You're the host.

GUTFELD: This -- okay. This painting is the visual depiction of an argument with a spouse. You know how you start off making a little small suggestion and when you went too far, you try to remedy it and remedy it and it goes even further.

And then you have -- in an hour, everything is absolutely ruined and your golf clubs are on the lawn and the putter is stuck in a tree. That make sense?

MURDOCH: No, you ignorant rich, no. Listen, I'll tell you exactly what this is. This is the problem we have. Spain has the same problem that we have in America.

People with no background claiming to be something they're not, i.e. Instagram model.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Director on Twitter. Clever and witty writer, op-eds. Now, apparently in Spain, you can say, I once held a brush at a Holiday Inn, so I can restore art because my mommy says I draw really good pictures.

So we have a whole generation of dumb asses who think they can do stuff. And I guarantee you when that person looked at that, he is like, oh, yes, no problem, no problem. And then literally with a ballpoint pen decided to fill in the restoration of that.

I mean, that is horrible. They said amateur. No, that's not amateur. That's literally someone who has -- I think paint allergies who was like, you know, this is a problem that we have in our country with all kinds of geniuses with no wisdom or experience and you get paintings like that.

GUTFELD: Yes. Kat, do you think that this is real or -- is this one -- is this a real story? I was wondering when I was looking at it, because it's so ridiculous.

TIMPF: I don't know. If it is though, I've got to say I'm kind of tempted to leave my current life behind in common art restorer myself.

MURDOCH: See.

TIMPF: Two reasons. Number one, we keep all mentioning this person who did this, right? We don't know who they are. They screwed up real, real bad, but nobody knows who they are. Nobody can find their Twitter and you know, tell them they're worthless and a moron or whatever else.

And number two, amateur restorer, you're an amateur. And you're given a 17th Century piece. I mean, that is amazing -- a career with amazing upward mobility. That would be like if my first time I came off like "Fox and Friends" as a guest. They were like, all right, come to the next studio. You're filling in for "Hannity." It doesn't work that way.

Art restorer is the way to go.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know what, I wonder if the guy who did it is also the guy who found the noose? You know, Pete. I think that the actual improvement is much more attractive because I find non-dimensional flat faces, especially cartoonish flat faces to be highly erotic.

HEGSETH: Like "Phineas and Ferb" or any sort of cartoon, I don't know what to do with that. I don't know what to do with that, Greg. So, I'm just going to leave it right there.

TIMPF: You're supposed to explain what you find erotic is what --

HEGSETH: Exactly, I can't. I would say this. Painting is hard. Have you tried to paint something recently? I mean, I have because I have kids that paint. It's impossible. I could not paint a picture of myself that looks remotely like myself.

So whoever signed Esteban, it is their fault there. We don't want to do a bunch of credentialing and schooling and you need 6,000 hours of painting to be a restorer. You should just be able to be a restorer or you might want to find a better one like the one who retouched my face on my book, Greg? This is all retouched.

This is not really me. I had them restore it. And that's why we sold so many.

GUTFELD: Pete, do you know the guy who did your book how to make you less good looking, because it was just too intimidating.

HEGSETH: It's not true.

GUTFELD: They did that for me. Yes, they did it for me.

HEGSETH: They entered an extra cheekbone.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, a really awesome story about cats and dating. That's next.

GUTFELD: Is your feline mate making it harder to date? A new study from Colorado State University finds that men who like cats may be less likely to get a date.

Researchers showed hundreds of women photos of two guys both pictured with and without a cat. It turns out when shown the cat-free picture, 38 percent of the women said they were likely to date him.

But the same guy holding a cat, all the women violently threw up. Not really, just 33 percent of the women would give him a shot.

Apparently, men holding cats are viewed as less masculine and more neurotic. Interesting, but what if the dude's cat is a total jerk?

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: I don't know. So, Kat, you like cats. You like cats and you like men. What's wrong with a man and a cat?

TIMPF: Look, I have dated many men with cats. I mean, dated and millennial -- dating is more of a spectrum truly for our generation oftentimes, but even one man who had very -- I would say very, very many cats, and from what I see from his Instagram, they actually keep multiplying. They reproduce on their own.

He has very many cats. But the cats were not why things didn't work out. I think it is fine to love cats. I love my cat. I love all cats. Men with cats, you know, you're all great. You're doing a great job, even if you have like 40 cats.

GUTFELD: I disagree. You know, Pete, I think this is like a tell. Taking care of a cat isn't really a commitment because the cat take care of itself. It's like your dog is a vacuum cleaner. But the cat is a Roomba.

You know, a dog, you've got to push it around. Cat does its own pushing while it's staring at you. I don't like that. It's scary.

HEGSETH: A dog is a kid and I have seven kids and if I wanted another one, I would get a dog. Okay? I love -- listen, I'm a cat guy all the way. I'm cat over dog all the time. I do think though -- listen, dogs are predictable. They're easy.

I'm not against people liking dogs, but cats you've got to really build a rapport with. They're interesting. They're intriguing. I'm a big fan.

Now whether they help with dating, Kat, I've got a question, your judgment of sticking around with a guy who had 40 cats? That's not okay.

TIMPF: Yes, he has like 40 cats not. He only had like 10 cats at the time.

GUTFELD: You know what's ironic, Kat? You know what's ironic, Kat? There was only one cat he wanted. It was a person thing he found on the street. Tyrus?

MURDOCH: Yes.

GUTFELD: What's your analysis? Wisdom?

MURDOCH: Okay, first of all, I thought neurotic and masculine was the new masculine.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MURDOCH: I thought that was the new thing that being a big giant weightlifting sport-a-holic was completely unattractive.

So I am very glad to be out the game. Three things I don't care about in this world and I think people back me up here is one, a profile on a dating site, owning cats because I have kids to look after together you and I have a Baker's Dozen, Pete.

And two, fellas, if you really want a date and you have to go on the internet -- that should be a red flag not to date. Focus on your career. You don't want this.

GUTFELD: That is so true.

MURDOCH: You don't want this. You don't want it. Marriage life, kids, dating, responsibility. You don't want none of it.

TIMPF: He also had bullfrogs.

MURDOCH: Build your build your empire. Take this note. Give it to my friends. Tell them I am okay. You don't want this. Stay off the internet. Go work out.

GUTFELD: Terrence? Last word to you. Can you, again tie this to loony liberals?

WILLIAMS: Listen, real men do not take pictures of cats and put them in their dating profile.

MURDOCH: Sure.

WILLIAMS: You're not looking for a girlfriend taking a picture with a cat. That is clearly a loony liberal.

If you want to -- listen, if you want to get a girlfriend, take a picture with a champagne bottle. Take a picture with me. The ladies love me. They love chocolate.

But taking a picture with a cat, come on, grow a pair --

GUTFELD: Grow a pair of cats. There you go.

TIMPF: They multiply.

MURDOCH: This is when ATMs work, too. Take a picture with an ATM and somebody else's car.

TIMPF: Dating site -- I am just picturing a dating site with a guy holding wads of cash. I don't think I'd be into that.

GUTFELD: All right. More show after this, I think.

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Pete Hegseth, Terrence K. Williams. Good first shot. Katherine, Tyrus. I'm Greg Gutfeld, and I love you America. I do.

