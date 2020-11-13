Who will benefit the most from a Biden administration's policies?

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” November 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

So what has Joe Biden been up to lately? We're told that Joe Biden is our President-elect. Supposedly, he is going to shuffle into the White House in January, along with something called a mandate.

If that's true, what exactly is he going to do with this mandate? Now, that's an interesting question. It might be worth asking. But almost no one is asking it. Instead, our news media is busy swarming Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor who hasn't held public office in decades.

Why? Because Giuliani has questions about some of the voting that took place last week. Therefore, he's an imminent threat to the Republic. It's a coup. Better give him blanket coverage. More Giuliani coverage.

There's a fresh angle, but whatever you do, do not cover the guy that you claim is President.

Joe Biden is the President and that's enough. Shut up.

However, the Biden people are fine with this. They don't want to deal with the media either. So, they are not dealing with the media.

On Tuesday, Ryan Lizza POLITICO noticed this, quote, "Discouraging signs about the Biden team and press access so far." Lizza wrote, "No regular transition briefings. No readout of calls with foreign leaders. No open press access to the candidate and his people. This is a break with tradition."

Well, of course, it is a break with tradition and it's worrisome. But you're not allowed to notice it. Biden supporters immediately screamed at Ryan Lizza to shut up.

So, what exactly is going on behind this news blackout veiling Joe Biden from public view? Well, pretty much exactly what you expect is happening.

Over at the newly official office of the President-elect, they are busy rewarding the forces of repression that made these election results possible. Guess who is first in line?

Oh, you guessed it, the tech monopolies. They did their job. They shut down one side, protected the other, and now it's time for the reward. And here's the reward.

In one of his first acts as President-elect, Joe Biden named a man called Ron Klain to be his Chief of Staff. Now, Klain worked for Biden before.

That's the story that you've read. Oh, he's a close Biden ally. That's why he's got the job.

But that's not why he got the job. Ron Klain is also a lobbyist for Big Tech. Four years ago, he joined the Executive Council of Silicon Valley's lobbying arm in Washington. Oh, starting to make sense.

Ron Klain was not chosen for success as a public servant. We know that because last year, he acknowledged that the Obama administration where he was a senior official, totally mishandled the swine flu pandemic, the one that came before this one.

Quote, "It's purely a fortuity that this isn't one of the great mass casualty events in American history." Ron Klain conceded with admirable bluntness will say, quote, "It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck."

Okay, so he admitted that, but what's amazing is despite admitting this, mismanaging a pandemic, somehow Ron Klain managed to become Joe Biden's adviser on the coronavirus pandemic. And from the first day, he got that wrong, too.

Watch Ron Klain on television this year, in late January, explain that President Trump's ban on travel from China where the virus came from was a very bad idea.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Would you ban Chinese travelers from arriving in the United States?

RON KLAIN, FORMER OBAMA SENIOR WHITE HOUSE AIDE: I wouldn't. I think that's premature I think it's very important for exchange, very important for trade and tourism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's very important for exchange and trade. Oh, Silicon Valley's bottom line. You can't annoy or inconvenience China. That was Klain's position and then he kept going.

On February 28th, he tweeted this quote, "On COVID-19, if you want to do something useful today, go to Chinatown. Buy a meal. Go shopping. The virus attacks humans, not people of any ethnicity or race. Fear is hurting Chinese American owned businesses baselessly. Let's fight the disease and let's fight prejudice."

Now keep in mind, at the moment he wrote that in February, there were no attacks against Chinese Americans because of the coronavirus. This is a deeply decent, nonracist country. So why was he saying this?

Funny, the Chinese government was saying almost exactly the same thing. If you're worried about the coronavirus, you're a bigot. Got it.

But again, it doesn't matter whether Ron Klain was right about how to handle the coronavirus. What matters is that Ron Klain is on the right side of Silicon Valley.

As we told you before, if you want to understand what is happening now, keep in mind, this is not an incoming presidential administration. No, this is a corporate takeover of the country.

They paid for the campaign. They plan to assert full control.

At this point Joe Biden's transition advisers include executives from Uber, Visa, Capital One, Airbnb, Amazon, the Chan-Zuckerberg Foundation and the nonprofit run by ex-Google CEO, Eric Schmidt are also on the list. Are you surprised? No, you're not.

According to an analysis by "The Wall Street Journal," at least 40 members of the Biden transition teams announced earlier this week were or are registered lobbyists. Oh.

And speaking of transitions, "Stars and Stripes" newspaper reporting today that one of Biden's key Pentagon officials will be a transgender veteran, chosen to defend the country, maybe on the basis of identity. Because in 2020, corporatism is highly woke, the wokest.

They are hoping their wokeness will distract you from their plundering, and it is working.

Now, you won't be shocked while the government of China looks on all of this and is highly pleased. A weak divided America obsessed with narcissistic identity politics is good for them and by the way, very different from them.

In the United States, we're told your identity is the most important thing.

They don't think that in China. In China, they think their country is the most important thing and that's why they are winning and that's why they are very pleased to see more identity talk -- childish as it is.

Its very childishness, is its appeal to the Chinese because it suggests that we're buffoons.

This week, the state-run Communist Party newspaper in China, "The People's Daily" celebrated Joe Biden's ascendance by mocking the sitting President.

"Ha-ha," the paper tweeted, along with a laughing emoji as the news networks called it for Biden.

There was deep relief to see this in China. The markets corrected, too. On Election Day, markets in China crashed when returns showed Donald Trump leading in the swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin.

The Chinese currency plunged. More than one full percent, 1.4 actually, against the dollar early Wednesday morning. It was the largest single day drop in nearly three years when they thought Trump was going to get re- elected.

And then when the news changed, that changed, too. Chinese markets immediately recovered when votes started coming in for Joe Biden. Was there a connection? You bet there was.

The Chinese government is happy now. Should you be happy? Let's see.

Joe Biden has announced that as President, he will not deport a single illegal alien from this country in the first hundred days. It doesn't matter who they are, it doesn't matter what they've done. It doesn't matter whether they were convicted or not. That would include rapists and murderers. Literally, they could all stay here.

Now, that's great news if you're Silicon Valley. They've pushed for this.

The tech companies wanted this because they rely on cheap labor. But for the rest of us, what's the upside exactly?

And by the way, if you live anywhere along the southern border, good luck to you. And by the way, don't bother locking your doors or pining for a border wall, or thinking that immigration restrictions might improve your life because if you think that, you're a bigot.

Joe Biden explained it to us over the summer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'll be a Commander- in-Chief and I'll make sure that our National Guard and their families have the support and resources they need -- note not one -- not one who diverts more than $1 billion in National Guard funding to pay for a border wall, taken out of the National Guard for a border wall. It's not really keeping us safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, the military shouldn't be used to protect the country. They should be in Syria doing whatever they're doing in Syria. Protecting America? That's unconstitutional.

You think that's absurd? You think he couldn't do it?

As President, Joe Biden could do that on day one with executive action. It wouldn't require the Congress to weigh in at all. But if Democrats wind up controlling the Senate, they will do much more than that. They will give amnesty to every illegal alien in this country. That's more than 20 million people and they will be on a pathway to citizenship immediately.

We know that because Joe Biden has already called for it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Within a hundred days, I'm going to send to the United States Congress, a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people and all of those so called DREAMers, those DACA kids, they're going to be immediately certified again to be able to stay in this country and put on a path to citizenship.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Eleven million. That's how you know they're lying. Because no one who knows anything about the subject thinks it's 11 million. No, it's over

20 million. It's over 20 million, citizens in one day.

That's a big change. It's the biggest change of our lifetimes, but it's just the beginning.

This show has obtained exclusively a memo from the Glover Park Group.

That's a lucrative lobbying shop in Washington with ties to Joe Biden. The memo outlines Biden's chief priorities. Those would include financial aid for illegal aliens, a big increase in refugee resettlement, more taxpayer funding for Critical Race Theory indoctrination. Quite a list of priorities. Who is for this stuff?

Well, America's unhappy rich ladies. They're the ones who got Biden elected and they love this stuff. It's no cost to them. It makes them feel virtuous, so they're going to get it. They are Joe Biden's base. They're in control now.

But wait a second, you might be asking, what do policies like that do for everyone else? How does resettling refugees in the country and Critical Race Theory make the middle class more secure? Happier? Richer?

How does it put your kids through college? It doesn't. It doesn't do anything for anyone else.

But who cares? Those people didn't vote for Joe Biden. They're not getting anything.

Charles Hurt is the opinion editor over at "The Washington Times." We're always happy to have him. Charlie, great to see you tonight.

CHARLIE HURT, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR: Good to see you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So I'm looking at these priorities, and by the way there, there may be others. No one seems to be able to get close to Joe Biden, our President-elect to ask him what exactly as President he is going to do.

But from this list, and the Glover Park Group is a pretty connected operation, I would say, this does seem like a very specific kind of boutique lifestyle liberalism, appealing only to about 10,000 unhappy rich ladies in like nine zip codes. It doesn't seem like a national agenda.

HURT: No, it's not. And of course, that's the -- that's the trick here.

That's why the secrecy is so vitally important because not only is that something that was not going to appeal to regular voters across the country, it's not going to appeal to Democrat voters. This stuff is poison within the Democratic Party.

And that is how Donald Trump won in the first place. He cleaned the slate among Republicans, and then he took over part of the Democratic Party, because it was a very simple strategy.

He looked at all of these policies you've just laid out, all of these things you've just talked about, and said, hey, you know what, actually, enforcing our border, our southern border, that's actually probably something that might be in the top, I don't know, top three, four or five things that we should be doing at the Federal government.

Another thing you know, should we be a globalist nation, or should we look out for America first? He said, okay, let's be America first. Let's try -- let's put our priorities ahead of China's.

Well, this crew -- and the sad thing is, and this is the thing that's so terrible about all of this is that for so long, while Democrats have sort of led a lot of these things, Republicans have either, you know, gotten in there with them on this stuff, or they've stood back by idly and been completely run over on and Donald Trump is the first guy that came along and called them out on it.

And that's the secret to the guy's success.

CARLSON: You've just got to wonder, though, I mean, Scranton, Joe, I think he actually won Scranton, according to the numbers from Pennsylvania anyway. These are not issues, it seems to me that are going to benefit a single person in Scranton, Pennsylvania, or any other country or county that's not Malibu.

So like, I don't -- right? Shouldn't he at least think about everyone else who's not a huge donor or, you know, married to a tech mogul.

HURT: Yes, exactly. And of course, you know, and when you talk to other Democrats, you talk to House members with things like this, you know, they claim to represent these people.

They don't represent these people, and a perfect example is, you mentioned the transgender person that Joe Biden has picked to be on his transition team for DoD or whatever.

What is the point of the military? Is the military supposed to be a lethal operation in which we send American troops to defend our borders, and to protect our country from enemies and to kill as many enemies as quickly as possible with the fewest fatalities to our people?

Is that the point of our military? Or is it supposed to be some social engineering project where we put colors and things up on a board that make us all feel good about stuff or make certain people feel good about things.

The disconnect between what people like Joe Biden want out of our government, and what regular normal people in this country want has never been -- has never been wider -- ever.

And again, Donald Trump is the first guy to come along and just sort of pick out these very basic simple things and say, hey, this is actually what regular normal American people in Scranton want.

CARLSON: Couldn't agree more. Anyone who talks about identity should be immediately disqualified from service. Who cares about your identity?

HURT: Amen.

CARLSON: It's the least interesting thing about you. Let's talk about the country. How are you going to serve and protect the country? Your identity.

It really is the apogee of narcissism.

It's really -- get your head out of your butt.

HURT: It is.

CARLSON: Charlie, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

HURT: Good to see you.

CARLSON: So we told you last night about voter fraud. We don't know its extent, we know that it happened. Dead people voted, quite a number of them.

One political analyst on Twitter was banned for sharing what he has discovered about last week's election. We will hear what he has found straight ahead.

CARLSON: A lot of the big polls were way off in this election, way off, so off that they probably affected the election itself. They won't admit that, but it's clearly true.

At the same time, some of the smaller independent pollsters, the one that everyone else ignored or mocked turned out to be more accurate. One of the more accurate pollsters is known as the Big Data Poll. It's run by a man called Richard Baris.

Now Baris, who on the basis of that we should probably listen to, says he's found new information about voter fraud in this election, and as soon as he announced that, as if on cue, Twitter suspended his account, so we wanted to hear what he found.

Actually, he is joining us right now. Richard Baris joins us. Richard, thanks so much for coming on.

So, right to the news worthiness part of this, what did you find that Twitter tried to suppress?

RICHARD BARIS, DIRECTOR, BIG DATA POLL: Well, first, it's good to be here, Tucker, I appreciate the time. What we did find, I mean, it's a work in progress.

But, we, like everybody else and we had spent two months talking about the differences between mail-in voting in this election, and mail-in voting in prior elections. And we did like everybody else, see the allegations on Twitter and we decided, because we do have the resources, we do have voter files, that we should probably take a look into them.

So we did, and some of them panned out, some of them didn't, but it did warrant further investigation. And Americans should understand the voter rolls -- we call them dirty, there are a lot of change of address flags, there are a lot of deceased people. And that would be the low hanging fruit that someone like me would look at first in order to try to find whether somebody died and voted.

So there are questionable records that we have found, Tucker. And when we refused to give them up to certain media outlets, they banned me, they banned my wife -- my wife, Laura, and they banned the polling firm, all for good measure, all at once.

CARLSON: That's just shocking, because that's true. I mean, we found exactly the same thing, looking at voter rolls. And this is widely known.

And by the way, the state has admit it, a lot of these rolls are, as you said, dirty, and they had people on there who don't exist or who have moved and some of those people voted.

So what you -- it sounds like what you said is provably true.

BARIS: Yes, we took a step back from this, so we gave it to an independent investigator, the list that we have. So far, we've gone through a couple of states, when we thought we were pretty much done with and we gave that list to an independent investigator, a fraud investigator to look at it further, to tell us whether or not they agreed.

And from there, we were going to take it to officials in the state to see if they had some kind of an explanation. But before we even got a chance to do that, that's when we got zapped.

But it is -- you know, it's important for Americans to understand this time around, we basically use COVID as a predicate to put a moratorium on election integrity laws. It was going to lead to this kind of level of distrust. That's where we're at now.

So everybody should let these kinds of investigations move forward, instead of squashing them. It'll be better for everybody all around.

CARLSON: So I think you're making very reasonable points that any American no matter who we voted for, could nod along with. Why wouldn't you want a country that trust its elections? And of course, transparency is the only way you get to trust.

I guess what bothers me most is, we assume that tech companies are clamping down on speech and imposing censorship because they wanted their guy to win. We had the election nine days ago, and they are still clamping down.

What do you make of that?

BARIS: You know, we had four years of being told that the President may be illegitimate. A lot of us out there just don't want another four years.

They seem to want to close the book and just move forward.

And, you know, I don't know what -- I don't know where that ends, Tucker.

That's ultimately my concern. So, if we don't have this carry forward, we just can't continue like this. Right?

So we can't go from one administration to another where half the country thinks it was stolen or robbed.

CARLSON: That's right.

BARIS: We have to have some kind of conclusion. That's how self-governance works. You have to accept it and move on.

CARLSON: Again, I think everything you are saying is completely reasonable and fact based and the idea that someone is saying the things that you've just said would be banned, suggests a terrifying level of social control, I think.

Richard Baris, I appreciate you coming on tonight.

BARIS: Thanks for having me, Tucker.

CARLSON: So there are two Senate run offs in Georgia, of course, you know that. They'll take place on January 5th, and they will determine control of the Senate and to some extent, the future of the country.

Now for years, and this is a concern, Georgia has been chipping away at election security. What have they been doing and what kind of effect will it have on January 5th?

John Daniel Davidson has taken a close look at this. He is a political editor at "The Federalist" and he joins us tonight to explain what he has found.

John, thanks a lot for coming on. How do you assess election security in the State of Georgia right now?

JOHN DANIEL DAVIDSON, POLITICAL EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": Well, just as you said, for years now, Georgia officials have kind of been whittling away at their election security, both through actions of the legislature and through lawsuits that either Georgia -- the Georgia government has lost or that they've agreed to in these sort of settlement decrees going back, you know, for years now, and a lot of it was driven after Stacey Abrams lost the 2018 governor's race.

There was all these outside groups that came in to sue the state to say, oh, we need -- you know, we need more voter access. And that was -- it was done in the name of voter access.

But what they were really doing is weakening the controls around things like mail-in voting, which we saw a massive expansion of in the name of COVID in this presidential election.

And there's all kinds of ways that they've weakened those controls in Georgia.

CARLSON: Why would you want to weaken election integrity laws? I mean, everyone knows, because it's obvious that that's going to make the population paranoid. It's going to radically decrease social trust. It's going to make the country more divided. Why would you want to do that?

DAVIDSON: It makes it easier to cheat. I mean, it's simple, really. This is not a complicated high tech scheme here in the states that have expanded mail-in voting, and it's not just fraud that we're talking about. It's not just dead people voting like you went through last night.

It's also changes in how the mail-in votes are counted, and the procedures that are put in place to make sure that the person who mailed in the ballot is the person who is allowed to vote under that name or that number, and so they've changed all of these laws.

Just back in March, Georgia agreed in a lawsuit, they agreed to loosen a key aspect of voter -- of how they process mail-in ballots, and they said that the signature on the ballot didn't have to match the signature on the voter rolls. It just had to match the signature on the mail-in ballot application.

Well, anyone can put two and two together to see how you could use that to fraudulently cast a mail-in ballot. You get a ballot. You sign that or you apply for a ballot, you sign it, you get it and you sign it and then signatures match, and if they don't match the one that's on the roll, it still counts.

CARLSON: This is so much more third world than what happens in the third world. I covered in election in Nicaragua 30 years ago. Everyone who voted put a finger in ink to hold it up to prove to everyone else, you know, I voted.

I mean, they would never allow this in a place like Nicaragua, which is really revealing.

John Daniel Davidson from "The Federalist." Thanks so much.

DAVIDSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: So you're hearing politicians say all of a sudden that they have the right to control what goes on inside your home during Thanksgiving dinner. But apparently they do.

Will they follow their own rules? You know the answer. Of course not. We had the video to prove that, next.

CARLSON: You remember when coronavirus hit last winter. We were told we might have to make certain accommodations in response to it.

I don't think anybody in America quite understood what that would come to mean. Tonight, FOX's Rick Leventhal has a report on what it has come to.

Hey, Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey Tucker. The corona crackdown continues. Last night, we told you about strict new rules in New York and California, telling people to limit their holiday guests and eat outside for two hours or less.

Now, we've learned there's no more talking loud in Minnesota and you can forget about Thanksgiving in Chicago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: We need resources to fight this plague. We need resources to stop people living on the streets. We need resources to make sure that people are not evicted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LEVENTHAL: On Saturday, a maskless Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot used the bullhorn to celebrate the election results with a crowd in the streets.

Now, she says gatherings like this are not okay, ordering the entire city to shelter in place starting next Monday at 6:00 a.m. announcing via Twitter, "All Chicagoans should stay home unless for essential reasons.

Stop having guests over, including family members you don't live with.

Avoid nonessential travel and cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans."

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz hasn't canceled turkey dinners yet, but he is shutting bars and restaurants down at 10:00 p.m. every night starting this Friday, limiting weddings and funerals to a max of 50 guests after Thanksgiving and just 25 effective December 11th.

And he is warning people not to get too rowdy in public. Avoid singing or yelling or talking too loud because he says that can help spread the coronavirus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. TIM WALZ (D-MN): It's certainly not our intention to demonize any industry or any activity. It's simply important for us to understand what we know eight months into this what spreads this thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LEVENTHAL: The governor says he feels like the guy in "Footloose" telling people not to dance or have fun. He says his intention is to keep people safe so they can dance a lot longer -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Rick Leventhal for us tonight. Thanks a lot, Rick.

LEVENTHAL: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, you may have noticed it's kind of weird thing that has happens in Washington, the goals of The Pentagon and the defense industry that supplies it are aligned. Why? Take a look at the executive ranks at any major defense contractor.

A former flag officer after former flag officer, everyone in D.C. has known this for generations now. Back in October, the sitting President decided to point it out in public.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are bringing them all back home. Many of them home. Very, very few left. We're bringing them home. We've got to fight the Military Industrial Complex. Eisenhower would talk about it all the time. The Military Industrial Complex.

They don't like them coming home, but they've been brought home and Afghanistan, 19 years I think is long enough we're serving as policemen, right?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, within about 20 minutes, you started seeing stories in the usual propaganda outlets claiming the President hates our troops. Criticize The Pentagon and you hate the troops.

No one is writing stories like that about Joe Biden. Biden has been a defender of the defense industry for decades. Back in 2003, he was an avid defender of the invasion of Iraq.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Some of my own party have said that it was a mistake to go to Iraq in the first place. The cost of not acting against Saddam, I think would have been much greater. And so is the cost, and so will be the cost of not finishing this job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So under a Biden presidency, our foreign policy is likely to change and the question is how. Well in May, Joe Biden's foreign policy adviser gave us a preview of that. He is a man called Tony Blinken.

He said he considers America's military presence in Syria to be quote, "leverage."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TONY BLINKEN, FORMER DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: And to the extent the United States had any remaining leverage in Syria to try to effectuate some more positive outcome. Unfortunately, the Trump administration has more or less torn that up, too, pulling out entirely in Syria, it has taken away significant leverage.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Significant leverage. Well, it turns out, we haven't pulled out of Syria. In fact, we learned today that there are more American troops in Syria than any of us knew. The Pentagon apparently lied to the administration about that.

So we're not leaving Syria because it's leverage. Are we ever leaving Afghanistan? Apparently, the administration is trying to pull out in the next month. Is it going to work?

Jimmy Dore is the host of "The Jimmy Dore Show." This is something he has followed very carefully for a while. Jimmy Dore, thanks so much for coming on. Are we ever getting out of Afghanistan, do you think?

JIMMY DORE, HOST, "THE JIMMY DORE SHOW": Well, if we ever are going to get out of it, it's got to happen before the end of the year before Biden and his Military Industrial Complex goons take over because they're never going to get us out of there.

So, you know, Donald Trump has a chance right now, right? Mr. Art of the Deal, don't be afraid of Mitch McConnell. What he has got to do is order those troops home right now and then have them fight it out in Congress, have them revealed -- if he has to blow up the G.O.P. to do it, do it.

He can be a man right now who goes into history books if he does that. Or does he want to go down of being a big shot on Twitter. He can do it right now.

I mean, he has been Commander-in-Chief for four years. Now, I know he's head fake, and said he wanted to take people out before. He has drawn down troops here and there, and then he has ramped them back up in the Gulf and done all of these things.

Now is the time for Donald Trump. Everybody is sick and tired of these wars. You know it, I know it, left, right and the center. Everybody knows this war is over. Donald Trump can do it and he can be a man of consequence, instead of letting it -- because he didn't -- he didn't give everybody healthcare. He didn't drain the swamp. He didn't bring our troops home, he can still do that.

He can pull this off. It's not too late. Is Trump for real? Because if he brings our troops back home and invests that money back here, he will be remembered as a historically consequential President instead of an aberration and a reality TV show host who got lucky.

Trump, he is forgetting what got him elected in 2016. He didn't fulfill those promises. Now is a chance for him to do it. Bring those troops home and show Mitch McConnell you're the boss, not him; expose the war mongers in Washington and in the Military Industrial Complex, like he said, and do it now.

If he doesn't bring the troops home by Christmas, then Donald Trump is not the art of the deal. Donald Trump is weak. Donald Trump doesn't follow through on his own promises.

So he's got to bring those troops home by Christmas and then you'll know Donald Trump is the art of the deal. And then you'll know he means business.

But if he doesn't, you know, he just rolled over again for the Intelligence community and the Military Industrial Complex, because it's been four years.

I get it -- hey, he is appointing Macgregor now. That's fantastic. It's a little late, right?

CARLSON: What does it tell you? You said a second ago that the public supports this left, right and center and I think all the polls show that.

No one can explain why we're in Afghanistan, and yet we're still there.

What does it tell you about our system? About the democracy and the health of the democracy? The public wants something and has wanted something for a long time, but it doesn't happen under any administration. What does that reveal?

DORE: Well, we have to resist the undue influence of the Military Industrial Complex is what it tells me. That was another President who told us that. What it also tells me is that, votes doesn't really matter when it comes to foreign policy one bit, right?

CARLSON: That's right.

DORE: Because even a President who wanted to bring people home and who really is pulling the levers, it's the Military Industrial Complex and their toadies in Senate and in the Congress. Donald Trump is the Commander- in-Chief, do this.

CARLSON: I agree with that. Jimmy Dore, thanks so much for coming on tonight. Good to see you.

DORE: Thanks.

CARLSON: Well, back in August, you'll remember, a kid called Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, I think was charged with murder for shooting two men during BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

His lawyer say it was an act of self-defense. They have video to show that.

Now Kyle Rittenhouse's family is suing Joe Biden's Campaign for defamation.

What's the basis for that? We'll talk to Kyle Rittenhouse's mother straight ahead.

CARLSON: This show can report conclusively tonight that former President Barack Obama does not have a self-esteem problem. Obama is still in his 50s and he has already written his second autobiography.

The new one drops next week with a thud. The book is 768 pages long.

Congratulations, if you can read the entire thing. You'll be the only one.

We'll save you the trouble tonight. Here are the cliff notes.

Barack Obama is a genius. You are a racist. Remember that. It was the theme of Obama's entire presidency. He doesn't seem to have learned a lot since then.

Here's Barack Obama's explanation for why Donald Trump won in 2016. Quote, "For millions of Americans spooked by a black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety."

So Trump won because you're a racist. That's his explanation. Not because Obama himself presided over the death of the middle class. Middle income Americans became a minority in this country for the first time under Obama's presidency, but it wasn't that at all. No, not at all.

And it wasn't because the Obama administration accelerated the worst income inequality in our history were or sat by while hundreds of thousands of rural Americans died of drug ODs. No, not at all.

Donald Trump one because America is an awful country. So says Barack Obama.

How do we ever elect this guy President twice in a row? Well, because he threatened to call us names if we didn't.'

Have we learned our lessons yet? Maybe it's a bad idea to vote for people who use moral blackmail. So let's never do that again. What do you think?

Well, this past August, Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha, Wisconsin. BLM riders were torching these car lots and furniture stores and Kyle Rittenhouse wanted to defend businesses that were still standing. He was on video saying that.

Video also shows that several men attacked Kyle Rittenhouse and he shot them when they did that. Rittenhouse has been accused of murder, first degree murder. His attorney say it was self-defense.

What is clear is that there's no evidence whatsoever that Kyle Rittenhouse had anything to do with white supremacy, no evidence at all.

But in September, the Joe Biden Campaign posted this video anyway. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of big cities as we saw in Kenosha?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So now the Rittenhouse family is suing the Joe Biden Campaign for defamation.

Wendy Rittenhouse is Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, and we're happy to have her on tonight. Wendy Rittenhouse, thanks so much for coming on.

WENDY RITTENHOUSE, KYLE RITTENHOUSE'S MOTHER: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So what did you think? And you've got a lot to think about, obviously, at this point in your life. But when you saw the Joe Biden for President Campaign smear your son as a white supremacist, what was your reaction?

RITTENHOUSE: How dare him do that to my son? That's my son that he did that to and I'm not going to back down from him. And he is not a white supremacist. He is not a racist.

He's my son and I know him. And he is none of that what Joe Biden said.

CARLSON: So there's no -- as far as I know, and we looked today, but I don't think there's any evidence at all that that's true. I don't think there's no online evidence or video evidence showing your son endorsing extremist racial positions, is there?

RITTENHOUSE: No, there isn't. Kyle -- he is a caring young man. He went to Kenosha to help people and what Joe Biden did and showed my son's picture, his image and labeled him as a white supremacist, I will take him down.

CARLSON: Well, he's not the only one. I mean, the people around Biden have casually attacked very many people with that label, which is a very serious thing to call someone as you know in this country. The F.B.I. will investigate you for it, so it's not a small thing at all. Why do you think he did that?

RITTENHOUSE: Because to win the election. Cheaters don't win. And he used my son's image to get votes.

CARLSON: Yes. Have they -- has the Biden Campaign -- the people around Joe Biden, have they responded to you, in any way?

RITTENHOUSE: No. What I know of, no. I don't know about the lawyers or anything like that. But towards me in my family, no.

CARLSON: So where's your son now?

RITTENHOUSE: My son is in Kenosha County Jail at the moment. He's been there for 77 to 79 days there. We are raising money to try to get them home. I just need people to help me to bring my son home. Please donate anything you can to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.fightback.law&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=bf_t_zb6KM-N6AEZJbgMtAyLy8skQQfyRI0Np9aefeI&m=sWLo0WH-HyV0sSuZ74uTU9PmSXA1iPlrJUjQKpJ0b40&s=fKviFFD3a7-hYuOqfMXOFyAjC1ftcoqR1TNcyi78ico&e= . We just need that little help to get him home.

CARLSON: Did you know he was going to Kenosha with a gun that day?

RITTENHOUSE: No, I didn't.

CARLSON: When did you find out about --

RITTENHOUSE: He went there --

CARLSON: Yes.

RITTENHOUSE: I'm sorry.

CARLSON: Sorry. No, I interrupted you. What were you saying? He went there

--

RITTENHOUSE: Well, he went there to help people. He was there earlier to clean debris off the buildings and he went there with his medic kit. He had his gun there for protection.

He helped injured protesters that was BLM and Antifa. He helped them.

CARLSON: Yes. You wish he hadn't gone?

RITTENHOUSE: You know, every day, I think about my son. I wish he didn't go.

CARLSON: Yes.

RITTENHOUSE: But he is a caring young man that wanted to help.

CARLSON: Well, there's no evidence he is a white supremacist, and they should stop calling people that. They call a lot of people that.

RITTENHOUSE: Yes.

CARLSON: And so I hope you can get them to acknowledge that that was an unfair thing to say. Wendy Rittenhouse, I appreciate you coming on tonight.

RITTENHOUSE: Yes.

CARLSON: Thank you.

RITTENHOUSE: Thank you, Tucker. And one more thing. My son wants to tell everybody out there, thank you for all the support. He is being strong and he wants to come home soon. All we have to do is just please help bring back Kyle home to me and his family.

CARLSON: I appreciate it. Thank you. Sad story all around. So here's an amazing story. Amusing, but also revealing. What happens when a politician most famous for trying to defund the police calls the police for a completely frivolous reason and then refuses to apologize for it?

That happened. We've got the 911 tape. We can't resist playing it for you.

We hope you'll stick around to hear it.

CARLSON: The whole defund the police hysteria was a disaster for everyone involved. A lot of people died because of it. They got murdered.

When the police retreated, neighborhoods got much more dangerous, of course. But the other thing we learned was just how deeply hypocritical the people in charge are. There's really no depth to their hypocrisy.

We've got a news story tonight that tells you how deep it goes. The story begins on November 1st when a Portland City Commissioner by the name of Jo Ann Hardesty used the Lyft app to get a ride.

Now, in case you're not familiar with Jo Ann Hardesty, she is the member of the Portland political class who made defunding the police her main mission.

She has called for $18 million in cuts to the Portland Police Department.

She says most calls for help aren't real. So with that in mind, here's a

911 call that Jo Ann Hardesty made during her Lyft ride just last week.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

DISPATCHER: Nine-one-one. What's your emergency?

JO ANN HARDESTY, PORTLAND CITY COMMISSIONER: Well, I got a Lyft driver that decided he would just drop me off at a filling station and he wants me to get as and I'm not getting out of the car, in the dark at a filling station, not happening.

All because I asked him to put the window up, but I am not leaving.

He says, I've got to get out of car or he is calling the police, so I decided to call for him.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, she sounds like a lot of fun. So what's the emergency? Nine- one-one, what's your emergency? Well, Jo Ann Hardesty's emergency was the driver didn't want to roll the cars windows up, presumably because COVID.

The police arrived and concluded that no crime had been committed. It turns out even in Portland, it's not a criminal offence to have your windows open, or maybe they'll make it one.

So in response to all of this, Jo Ann Hardesty claims that she quote, "proactively called the police" because as a woman of color, she was worried that officers would put her in danger if someone called them first.

In other words, we have to call the police to protect us from the police until we defund the police.

There you go. Sean Hannity can explain. Have a great night.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Whoa. Can you say that three times faster?

CARLSON: I can't. I can't. It's too good. I love it.

