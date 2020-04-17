White House says guidelines for re-opening economy will be 'data-driven' and 'governor-led'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five” April 16, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I am Juan Williams, along with Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, and Katie Pavlich. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. President Trump to outline brand new guidelines for reopening a nation under lockdown, he's set for a major news conference just one hour from now, the theme, opening up America again.

Officials say the guidelines won't be one-size-fits-all. Instead, they will be data-driven, tailored for each individual state focusing on a governor- led approach, the president's medical advisors, Birx, Fauci and Redfield, all signing off on the guidelines. That news comes as a group of seven Midwestern governors have announced a partnership to reopen their regional economy.

Meanwhile, the economy getting pummelled by a brutal new jobs report today, more than five million Americans filing for benefits just last week. That means over 22 million jobs have been lost in the past month, the president pledging to restore the economy back at full speed.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: -- also be leading a call with elected officials who will consult with my administration as we work to restore our economy to full speed. And we really think with all of the stimulus and all of the pent-up demand, we're going to have an economy that really comes back quickly. And would like to see it more than match what we had before.

What we had before was a miracle. And we think this is going to be even more than a miracle. We are going to do it because we have the greatest people in the world.

WILLIAMS: Dana, I was curious about what you thought about reopening. Given that we don't have a rigorous testing regime in place at the moment, what are you thinking about this?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think if you look back even -- it's Thursday. So I think it was Monday that there was a lot of sort of discussion and debate about who has the authority to reopen the economy. The president, the governors, etcetera. And what you see by Thursday is that the governors are working well in coordination and conjunction with the federal government.

And to the president of the United States is giving them really good guidelines and guidance in saying here's what we suggest. We will be here to help you if you need it. And the testing thing, I'm going to set that aside just for a moment, because I think it's a little bit separate. I think these regional packs that you will see that are bipartisan, they are happening on the west coast and now in the Midwest and you have one in the northeast.

I think that those make a lot more sense, and they are trying to do a one- size-fits-all approach. So I think all of that shows that people can start to, you know, lift their gaze a little bit and see that there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel, and that they are not going to be under some one-size-fits-all approach, because we all know that doesn't make sense and that that won't happen.

On the jobs numbers, I just wanted to mention, you know, 22 million people filing for unemployment. That is overwhelming, right? And you have to think that each of those people has a family. So you extrapolate that out. And it's millions of people who are impacted by this economically. And I think it's atrocious that you have the Democrats who are resisting refilling the small business loan fund.

It is out of money as of yesterday, out of money. So they're not even back in session until next Monday. Think of how many days that is as a small business person. You didn't get your loan. And how long those five days are going to feel for you until Congress figures out a way to get past this impasse and get it done? That is really should be our absolute priority.

And the president, I think if he put his shoulder behind it and push them, he should try to get this done.

WILLIAMS: Right. I think they're going to have to negotiate and do so urgently. Greg, I wanted to come back to this whole notion of reopening, because so much of it has to do with trust. That you can say things will reopen, but for you and me, are we going to, like, get back, you know, to a restaurant or get on a plane, or decide we are going to stay at a hotel if we are not quite sure in our hearts that we are safe?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah, I mean, it's -- I go back to what I said before. I think we are willing at this point to take that risk, because we kind of -- we all kind of like getting that feeling. That, like, you know what, we are doing the best we can. But right now, maybe it's time we start -- you know, as Dana would say, lifting our gaze.

I've never heard that before. It's very nice. But we have got to leave the vulnerable at home. If the vulnerable -- the older people with underlying conditions, if they are at home, the younger, the healthier people, the people that -- can go back to work. I do love how all of this is now governor-lead. And it makes me think that Trump just pulled, like, a Tom Sawyer painting the fence stunt.

It's like when he said I am in control and then he said no, no, no, you don't. He said, OK, you guys call the shots. So now, what's interesting is the governors have skin in this game. And it's really important, when you are criticizing the commander in chief or anybody that you have skin in the game, because that changes and alters the way that you criticize, because basically, you could be held responsible.

Lastly, it will be a challenge to tabulate. You can count the deaths by a virus, but you have a hard time counting the casualties of a shut down. Whether it is suicides, failed businesses, hopelessness, like, consequences. A virus is scarier than the unemployment numbers, even though the unemployment numbers could end up killing as many people.

But the problem is we can't count that. It's too amorphous and anonymous. And I think that's always going to be a challenge for a lot of people to not -- they won't be able to see the invisible death.

WILLIAMS: That's a good point. Jesse, let's speak to that point, because I think that you have a situation now where people are saying we want to get back to work. We have got these record-level unemployment figures. But at the same time, if we reopen too quickly, it could damage the economy, because then if there is a second wave, a second peeking in terms of the curve. That will crater the economy once more.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, it's like when you go underwater and you hold your breath. If you keep holding your breath, you're going to sustain brain damage or you're going to drown. And you can tell this country is ready to stop holding its breath and get above water and get a gasp of air, because if you keep staying underwater, you have already seen depression-level economic jobs losses in just one month alone.

This country's not going to make it to May 1st. And that's why you see some states are going to have to open in phases. From what I understand about the plan, it is a three-phase plan. Before you even start phase one, a state has to demonstrate a two-week downward trajectory on cases. It has to have robust healthcare performance, and it has to have robust testing among those frontline workers.

Only then can you get into phase one. And phase one is just limited amounts of people going back to work. Phase two, you open up bars. You open up restaurants. And that is only with limited capacity seating and social distancing. And they suggest nonessential travel, kind of really be curtailed. Only until phase three, the -- have, you know, schools and camps and things like that and large events, still with certain amounts of social distancing.

Because right now, I don't know, man. You can feel this country getting angry. And it's not just at the Chinese. It's -- they are getting angry at the governors. They are not allowed to go to church. You know, they don't have freedom of association. They can't pursue happiness. This is getting pretty ugly. And we can't take it anymore.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think you have to understand. We are dealing with a virus. But Katie, speaking to that point again --

WATTERS: I understand, Juan.

WILLIAMS: When you are asking people -- right. When you are asking people to listen to the government to reopen, I think a lot of people are going to say, oh, well, didn't it people say it was just like the flu? Didn't people say it was going to disappear quickly? Why should I listen to them this time?

PAVLICH: I don't think that people are super worried about what we have been through. I think that they want their leaders to make the right decisions so they can get back to work and provide for their families. You know, the protests in Michigan are -- really interesting experiment about what you're probably going to start seeing around the country.

Because as Jesse said, when people feel continually that they are pushed in a corner and that they're continually told that they are not essential, when they are looking at their kids and not stocking their freezer full of $13 Ben (ph) ice cream like Nancy Pelosi is in San Francisco and they're on an even tighter budget than maybe they were before, and they are worried about what the next two months are going to look like for -- look like for their family.

That feels really essential. And it feels just as suffocating and serious and threatening to them and to their livelihood as getting sick from the virus does. And so there has to be a balance with these governors, and not overstepping their bounds, not telling people they can't do things on their own private property, not telling them they can't grow their own food, as the governor in Michigan has effectively done by banning the buying of seeds.

If you overstep those boundaries, you're going to have a revolt. And Americans are smart. They have done very well at being cooperative throughout this process. But there will come a time when they are not willing to trade this non-freedom that they now have, and pushing the rights away for some kind of security that they feel that they have given up already.

WILLIAMS: Katie, do you have any sense of when -- you know, the governor of New York said today, I think it was May 15th or 14th. Do you think that is reasonable?

PAVLICH: I think that the president will probably lay out a plan today. And as Dana said, it will be case by case and region by region. So we will just have to wait and see.

WILLIAMS: All right. Coming up, a shocking report on the possible origins of the Coronavirus, stay tuned to The Five for that important story.

PERINO: We could be one step closer to finding out the origins of COVID- 19. Fox News sources say there is, quote, "increasing confidence among the U.S. intelligence that the deadly virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan after sloppy handling, as opposed to a nearby wet market, as China originally claimed." China pushing back, saying there is no direct evidence the lab was involved.

The sources also adding that the World Health Organization helped China cover it all up. Katie, let me go to you first about this development. And I guess it helps. This has sort of been out there. But it helps sort of pin the tail on the donkey here about where this would have come from, and what the important point that it wasn't intentional, apparently.

PAVLICH: Yeah. As far as we know, The Pentagon says that they are still looking into that. But they do say, on the record, that they believe it is natural. Now, Senator Tom Cotton has been floating this theory for months now. And The Washington Post actually called him a conspiracy theory who was peddling something very dangerous.

Well, now, we have State Department cables and also evidence out of China that this is likely what happened. Why would China not allow the CDC into the labs there to take a look at what was going on? Why did they destroy evidence? Why did they get rid of a number of people working in these labs? Did it come from a lab?

And Dana, one thing that I think is going to be the bigger question here moving forward, is are we going to take China seriously when it comes to them stealing our information in America by working in labs here and going back to China. Because it is part of Bret Baier's reporting that said this lab was trying to compete with Americans in terms of the kind of technology in science that we have.

Well, they have been in our universities. Last year, they introduced a bill to try and bar Chinese military scientists from working in American labs. Do you think that that would be something we would not want going on? The visa program for Chinese students is riddled with spies who come here and steal information from PHG programs.

Harvard, that professor was arrested in January who was a top chemist at Harvard who was working with the Wuhan lab. So this is a bigger box of issues that are certainly going to have to be addressed. But I'm not surprised at all that this is where this is going.

PERINO: Juan, there was reporting that our government officials, health officials had raised concerns about this particular lab and the sloppiness of -- by, you know, how the workers there, the scientists there were not following proper protocols. This is going back even a few years ago.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. And so what you have is a situation that's plausible. I think that is your point. I mean, it's -- we have every reason to say this could be the case. And again, to reiterate what Katie just said, it's not that they created it, but that they were sloppy in their handling of a virus, as they were competing with the U.S. to say we can handle viruses and the like.

To my mind, what you get then is a situation where the real and provable sin is that China covered it up. That's what -- it strikes me is that, you know, let's not get away from China -- you know, the fact that they are culpable here for having worsened the situation. And one other point on, I would say, is why are we going after the WHO when we should be going after China?

But finally, none of this, it seems to me, mitigates the idea that our own government was slow to respond, and that we have to deal with, you know, sort of what's right here in front of us at the moment, which is a slow response has put us in a situation where we have been on lockdown and we see these high unemployment numbers.

PERINO: OK. Well, Greg, let me talk about China and what this brought (ph), right? So we were talking about the unemployment numbers. And it's not just here in the United States, of course, all over the world. This is -- there is this huge impact. And what sort of price should China have to pay for that?

GUTFELD: Well, I mean, the lab has one job. It's like the one -- it's like the occupational version of Las Vegas. You know, what happens in the lab, stays in the lab. That's the only thing you're required to do. That's the only thing. If you can't keep that stuff in the lab, then you are not a lab. You are like everybody else, you know?

I'm going to let Juan's little slight go by about how we, you know, how said we weren't prepared or whatever, because that's a bunch of BS, and we have gone over that. The big issue here is that --

WILLIAMS: What?

GUTFELD: The media -- the media always labels people as conspiracists when people ask questions that they are too scared to ask, right? They always apply this weird peer pressure on what's acceptable as a question. And that actually causes a delayed response, because nobody wanted to hear about shutting down travel, right?

Nobody wanted to hear about -- talking about Chinese cultural practices that might lead to disease, i.e., the wet market. So the most vital questions that needed to be asked, including the origins of the pandemic, were sacrificed for gossip, chatter, and finger-pointing blame. Oh, we were too late. Oh, we didn't act fast enough.

The problem is, the villain being foreign, just isn't a top media narrative for our press. The media is like every single Law and Order episode. You know, if the villain -- the villain has to be the rich American socialite, or they will kill the script. So they weren't interested in the fact that China was the villain or it came from the lab, because that is a foreign villain.

It isn't Trump or America, which is why Juan had to go back and say our response was slow, because he wasn't content with it being China's fault.

PERINO: Well, there were journalists from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, Jesse that were kicked out of China for reporting on this. And they were basically told that they had to leave the country.

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, I had a viral expert on my show last weekend, and he spoke about this theory. And the media said he was a conspiracy theorist. To Greg's point, it's a theory. It's not a conspiracy. And now it looks pretty accurate. He said the Chinese in this lab were conducting such dangerous and risky research on this virus in a city next to 15 million people in a sloppy lab with the bad protocols that the U.S. had to actually pull out of their collaboration.

He says this is gross medical malpractice. It's extremely reckless. And it was made worse by the communist government. Think about it like this way. And I'll speak to Juan on this. Imagine if ExxonMobil was doing some sort of chemical research at a facility and cutting corners in order to save a buck, and the thing got loose and ended up killing tens of thousands of people, and taking a trillion out of the U.S. economy.

And ExxonMobil covered it up, and the Trump administration then covered it up and pushed a propaganda plan to cover it up. And if that was uncovered, ExxonMobil would be bankrupt. They'd be paying billions in settlements. And Donald Trump would be hauled in front of The Hague for war crimes. That's how serious this is.

But everyone's going soft on China, and the media, like, they can't talk about it. Let's be honest about what happened and not be scared to tell the truth.

PERINO: All right. Good talk, guys, good talk. All right, next up on The Five, a plea Joe Biden to form a shadow government in his battle against President Trump. We will talk about it.

WATTERS: Welcome back. The media is just getting more and more ridiculous with their anti-Trump hatred. Listen to this one MSNBC host to drop all pretense of objectivity and actually give Joe Biden advice on how to counter the president during this crisis.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do they need to do it in a bigger way? What did you just call it? The president's daily clown show, that's his press briefing. Should Joe Biden be counter-programming that? Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow cabinet, shadow SWAT team, and getting up there at a podium every night and saying, here is the crisis we're in. Here is what we need to do to address this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And here is Sleepy Joe's latest attack on Trump's leadership.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: These are people who are frightened and they're looking for leadership. What bothers me, what bothers me so much is the president of the United States doesn't take responsibility. The president of the United States acts like this is not -- nothing is his fault. Nothing is his responsibility.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Dana, I'm not really sure who that was on MSNBC. I don't think she was a primetime host, because I have never seen her in primetime before. So she shouldn't really be giving that much of an opinion. I guess she is during the day or something. That seems a little out-of-bounds in my opinion. What do you think?

PERINO: Jesse, I actually -- like, regardless of what hour she's on, it's such a bad idea. It is such a bad idea. It's so terrible. I mean, we've just spent a week and a half talking about how there's confusion about whether the federal government or the governors are going to reopen the economy. And now, we all agree. OK, so there is collaboration and the governors help make decisions based on some guidelines you get from the federal government.

Look, I understand that Joe Biden is in a bind. That's bad. But what she is suggesting, one, it is a terrible idea if you are a patriotic American, because you cannot have two presidents at the same time. You have one president at a time. And I'm sorry they're in this predicament where they have to try to campaign during a pandemic, but that's the situation they're in.

This idea is like what I used to do with my sister when I got home from school after I had an after-school snack. I would make her play school with me. And this is like playing government. You don't do this for -- it's like make-believe, and I think would just make terrible, terrible sledding for Joe Biden.

WATTERS: Yes, well, you played school and Gutfeld probably played doctor. What do you think, Greg?

GUTFELD: I think I saw that joke coming like a frisbee in the desert 10 miles away. All right, what I find interesting is that Joe literally is in the shadows. That's what's so funny about her commentary. But here's the thing. Nobody, Joe, Nancy, Chuck, Liz AOC, nobody can answer the question, what would you do differently than Donald Trump? What would you do? When would you start the economy? How would you do it?

They can't -- they can't say it, because they know they have a 50 percent chance of being wrong. So they're petrified of actually raising their hand and going, oh, I have an idea. Let's do it now. They can't. So instead, they're not going to step forward. What they're going to do is they're going to wait for President Trump to flip the switch or the dimmer and any collateral damage that there is, then they will leap forward and they would go ha, we wouldn't have done that. No surrey, we wouldn't have done that. You did that too late or you didn't do enough or you did too much, or you're an autocrat or you didn't take control.

But they will not tell you when they're going to start. They're not going to tell you how they're going to start because they're too scared of being wrong.

WATTERS: You're right, because I think Biden stuck his neck out early on the travel ban and he was dead wrong. Juan, grade Joe Biden's, I guess, performance in this quarantined campaign. Would you give them an A, B, or C, and why would you give them that grade?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that in Biden's case, it's a matter of getting out in public and not allowing the virus, which has changed the whole campaign landscape definitely for everybody on either side here, and not allowing himself to be pushed out of any spotlight because he's not campaigning.

So what you get is he's now on T.V. more than ever. And of course, he's doing those live streams from his basement in Delaware somewhere. So he's on a lot of T.V., and he has also, as I mentioned, these streaming efforts that are going out, so I think it's gotten much better. In terms, of a grade, I'd say initially, not so good, and now pretty good. But, you know, he's up against President Trump, who has this daily press briefing. That's, you know, as the President likes to say on par with the bachelors finale and Monday Night Football.

I do think that you know, in answering this question though, you've got I think everyone I've met who's run for President thinks they're about to win. And so if you're going to win in this environment, you better have a plan. And I don't think there's any reason that he shouldn't be saying to the American people, here's how I would be dealing with it.

And I think that he's been pretty clear, and I think others have said so as well, we need to do a better job when it comes to testing in this country, providing supplies to our medical workers, making sure that, you know, the bank computers don't get all screwed up when we try to deliver stimulus checks to our workers.

These are legitimate criticisms of this administration. And he's got to be able to say I would do a better job.

WATTERS: Yes, Katie, maybe he could ask Liz Warren to have a little help with the plan. She now wants to be his V.P.

PAVLICH: That is true. But do we really think that Joe Biden is capable of running a shadow government? He can hardly run his own interviews. When he's getting -- he can hardly figure out what it is at this point. There's no way he could start running a shadow government.

And I'm sure that the Communist Party of China would love for Joe Biden to start doing something like that, considering he's been -- lacks on China, he's unsympathetic to them, his son has ties to -- business ties to China which questionably may still be there. I mean, he was against the travel ban and allowing, you know, people going in and out of the country while the virus was spreading around the world.

I mean, I'm sure they would love for him to continue the work of the World Health Organization and covering for China on this issue.

WATTERS: And he still needs to learn how to cough into his elbow. We're going to give him a little suggestion there.

PAVLICH: Exactly.

WATTERS: Coming up next, getting life back to normal. How professional sports could make a comeback during the lockdowns.

PAVLICH: All right, well, as the White House prepares to reopen the economy, the world of professional sports having a similar conversation. Unfortunately, if you live on the West Coast, the mayor of Los Angeles says it's likely that large gatherings like sporting events and concerts will not be allowed until 2021. But there could be other options on the horizon. The NFL has discussed playing an empty or half full stadiums, which aligns with what Dr. Anthony Fauci has been saying on the sports -- at how sports can make a comeback.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: There's a way of doing that. Nobody comes to the stadium, put them in big hotels, you know, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled and namely a surveillance, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: All right, Jesse, you've been trying to save the football season. What are your thoughts?

WATTERS: Yes, this is a no brainer. I mean, you resume sports immediately. You test everyone, the coaches, the players, and the refs, and then you don't play in front of a crowd. I mean, people need to start gambling again. People need to start watching sports on T.V.

I'm even okay with sports, competing against "WATTERS WORLD" on a Saturday night at 8:00. I'm willing to make that sacrifice just for the good of the country. We're talking about golf. You don't touch anybody in golf, tennis, their social distance all the way across the court. I mean, football doesn't start camp until August, racecar driving -- I don't see -- there's no contact there. Let's play baseball.

I think basketball, the worst part, you can get infected is maybe in the locker room. Let's get this thing going.

PAVLICH: Juan, are we ever going to be able to watch a national game together again?

WILLIAMS: Oh, I pray. Oh, Katie, you know, I want it so bad. I got a baseball joint. I think -- you know, I noticed that Mark Zuckerberg, you know, one of our great business leaders in this country says that his company is not going to have any meetings with more than 50 people until June of next year, 2021. So that's a private company that's going to lose money making a decision on his own.

And I think when I think about, you know, going to the game with you or hanging out, I just think boy, I don't -- I wouldn't want to see any of these players get infected and get, you know, hospitalized or die. And I think it would be very painful for all of us as not only just fans but as Americans. So you got to be cautious, but I would love to see a game.

PAVLICH: Yes, me too. Dana, our sports expert here, do you have any analogies for us?

PAVLICH: Well, I do. And my sister is in Denver and a big Denver Broncos fans. They have season tickets. And the other night I was talking to her, I called in the middle of -- I didn't text beforehand. I said, what are you doing? And she said, oh, we're watching this game between the Broncos and some other team from 2009. Why aren't you doing that?

But that's what big sports fans have been doing. They've been going back and rewatching games from before because there's a hunger for it. Plus, just economically, you think of just how many things happen around sports, the tickets and the concessions. And you think then, about the people who are working those concession stands. To me that's why I would love to see everything get back to normal because a lot of people are making their livings and taking care of their families and contributing to society, because they are working in and around sports.

PAVLICH: Yes. And some of the team owners are still paying all those people thankfully and they're turning stadiums into food -- places where people can come for food kitchen. But Greg, what are your thoughts on this, sports fanatic or not?

GUTFELD: Well, I mean, sports is -- I mean, it's just one facet of actually the bigger -- the bigger issue here, and that is any kind of mass gathering, whether it's concerts, comedy shows, comedy clubs, restaurants and bars have people too. We're going to eliminate an entire industry of live events.

I was planning on seeing King Buzzo from the Melvins and Trevor Dunn from Mr. Bungle on their acoustic tour. I probably won't be able to. I have two shows in August. I don't think I'm going to be doing them. But I want to -- I wanted to -- because we're talking about athletes. Athletes are pretty wealthy. People in the media do pretty well.

There are -- bands, bands are not millionaires. They travel in a van. Almost all bands are in a van. They live by the tour. There may be 30 comedians in America that are rich -- that are rich. Most comedians are not rich. Most comedians are sleeping on other people's couches. They look at restaurants and bars with razor-thin margins.

It's easy for people in entertainment to say, let's heed the experts, but these are -- all these people that don't have that luxury, and they're all getting screwed, not just the professional athletes and their 12 bedroom mansions, you know, with our deluxe fridges. Anyway, I'm done.

PAVLICH: Well, Greg, I know that you have a brand new guitar so I'm looking forward to your live YouTube channel for some new songs.

GUTFELD: Bass guitar from the Misfits. Thank you, Jerry.

PAVLICH: There you go. All right, straight ahead, love on lockdown. The terrible breakup trend sweeping America, thanks to Zoom.

GUTFELD: Welcome back. Video conferencing app Zoom is delivering some terrible relationship news to star crossed lovers. It's called Zumping, sounds disgusting, the act of unceremoniously dumping your significant other on the platform so you can socially distance from them forever.

But that's not all the mayhem Zoom has to offer. People are paying a lot of money to get into virtual nightclubs. That sounds pathetic. And as you know, animals are great, so a farm is charging 60 bucks, 65 bucks to invite a llama or goats, oh boy, to your next digital work meeting. That seems pretty interesting, Dana, to have a goat at your meeting.

Is this just another one of those trends, Dana, that board feature editors come up with or do you think this is real?

PERINO: I think the breaking up thing on Zoom is probably real. Imagine -- you know, that I would assume that if you can't see anybody, and you weren't really that into that person in the first place that if you're polite, maybe you would want to do it over Zoom so you could actually have a face to face conversation.

I also love the idea of the innovation of these farmers suggesting that you could have a llama for $65.00 in the background of your Zoom. This is -- this could be a whole new industry.

GUTFELD: Yes. In the background, not the back seat though. We don't go for that sort of thing here. You know, Jessie, as you know, my favorite T.V. show Sex in the City, Carrie was dumped by posted note. Remember that?

WATTERS: No, Greg. I didn't watch Sex in the City.

GUTFELD: You're watching Entourage?

WATTERS: It explains a lot about you. And no, I didn't watch that either, Greg. I watch sports.

GUTFELD: Of course, he did.

WATTERS: And you think -- you think you can just get away without doing a monologue and, like, no one's going to realize what just happened? I want everybody in America to just focus on one thing. Greg, didn't do a monologue today. So what were you doing that you were so busy that you couldn't do a monologue?

GUTFELD: I was doing charity work with you know, with the Orphans, The Orphans.

PERINO: Pictures.

GUTFELD: Juan, do you believe -- do you -- would you Zoom with a llama?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, I was reading about it for this segment, and it sounds like people think that their comfort animals. You know, it's just fun. I mean, someone should call Jasper. You could get a big job or all of a sudden here. But you know, what are the options? The option if got to break up with someone these days --

PERINO: That's not a bad idea.

WILLIAMS: That's a bad one, OK, OK. But the options these days are texting, video, you know, phone call, and with the coronavirus, I guess the best option would be Zoom. You can't stand on the street corner like six feet apart and scream at them.

GUTFELD: That's true. You know, Katie, hundreds of employees for Zoom live and work in China, the engineers. They -- couldn't be compromised by the Chinese government? And then they could they could listen in on our meetings and see what kind of animals we like, and then perhaps, invade?

PAVLICH: I saw a report that China mixed a monkey and a pig, so that's weird.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: I think that Zumping is better than ghosting, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Isn't Zumping better than ghosting and just leaving someone hanging? I mean, I don't know. That's probably good.

PERINO: Yes, I think so.

PAVLICH: It's not so bad.

GUTFELD: Yes, I guess we'll end it there, some hard-hitting news. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WILLIAMS: Oh happiness. THE FIVE gets to do "ONE MORE THING" today. Let me kick it off with a question. How do you get to Sesame Street? Well, we can't tell you because everyone is staying home due to the coronavirus, and that's also the case on Sesame Street. Take a look at how they're dealing with being unable to get together with their neighborhood friends.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Elmo knows it can be hard to be away from your friends, so Elmo's mommy and daddy are helping Elmo set up a video playdate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, look, look, I can make myself look like a bunny rabbit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Those tapes came from Sesame Street special that aired this week on how children are dealing with being at home and with the fear that they feel surrounding the virus. In addition, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, we're joined by celebrities Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tracee Ellis, and Anne Hathaway.

This is another example, folks, of Americans helping each other as we get through this crisis together. Way to go USA. Greg, you're up.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, we got two this time because we're piling up on them. And these are a special food edition. First one, look at this poor dog just watching this groundhog eating a slice of pizza. He's social distancing. There's a pane of glass between him. Life is so unfair. Look at that groundhog taunting him. Oh, I'm hungry now for pizza and a groundhog. Groundhog pizza would be delicious.

Anyway, here's another one. This is a what happens when you fill a cup full of whipped cream. This fella shows up. There he is. Let's see that again. You fill up that cup and what happens? What happens? There it is. Yes. Anyway, I'm done.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, your "ONE MORE THING."

WATTERS: Well, my "ONE MORE THING" has no redeeming value so my mom is going to be very angry, but let's just run it anyway. Here we go. You know those roundabouts that they have mostly in Europe? This guy in Poland, he couldn't figure it out, just drove right through it. It's not a Polish joke, it just happened to be in Poland.

The guy is fine. I like showing crazy video. He's not injured. He's recovering at the hospital. But that's one way to do a roundabout, probably not the smartest way but whatever.

WILLIAMS: Wow. Dana, "ONE MORE THING."

PERINO: I loved yours, Juan. I love Sesame Street. I love -- I loved everybody's today and Greg's and Jesse's. All right, I want to say happy birthday to my dad, Leo Perino. Big birthday today, so Happy birthday to you out in Denver. And also I've been dying to show you this "ONE MORE THING."

So there's this Texas couple, and they're using the hit show Tiger King to have a little fun. So they have a question right there on their door and it says did Carol Baskin kill her husband? Yes or no? And then the Amazon delivery people decide whether they're voting yes or no. So far, it's a big yes, big yes. That's the Tim and Agata Scott out there in Texas.

WILLIAMS: Katie, you're up.

PAVLICH: OK, so Jeremy Tuck did not let Atlanta stay at home order prevent him from taking his family to this kind of restaurant. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What's up?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: All right, so Jeremy's two sons both love hibachi and they go for their birthdays.

