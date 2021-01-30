White House declines to comment on GameStop controversy

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report" January 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret

Baier.



Breaking tonight, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is not to blame

for an alarming number of COVID deaths at nursing homes during the

pandemic. The report as we told you yesterday by the state attorney general

says Cuomo's figures were underreported by as much as 50 percent.



Correspondent Bryan Llenas leads us off tonight with Cuomo on defense. Good

evening, Bryan.



BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good evening. New York Governor

Andrew Cuomo said it's a tragedy that thousands of people died of COVID-19

in the state's nursing homes, but he did not take any personal

responsibility. He said no one was to blame, but in the same Bret, blame

the Trump administration.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Everyone did the best they could. The State

Department of Health followed federal guidance. So, if you think there was

a mistake, then go talk to the federal government. It's not about pointing

fingers of blame. It's that this became a political football.



LLENAS (voice-over): At issue is the March 25th order from the Department

of Health requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-19 infected patients just

released from hospitals. Grieving families believe this order helps spread

the virus that killed their loved ones.



On Thursday, an investigative report by New York's Attorney General

confirmed the order "May have put residents at increased risk of harm in

some facilities."



Cuomo said the state order was simply following federal guidance. But

Admiral Brett Giroir, former Assistant Secretary of Health says that's not

true.



ADM. BRETT GIROIR, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES:

In no way was this federal government guidance that is just absolutely

wrong, and he can't shift the blame, he has to own this one.



LLENAS: Cuomo said it was the nursing homes' responsibility to alert the

state if they could not properly care for COVID patients. But overwhelmed

nursing homes say they were left to fend for themselves.



STEPHEN HANSE, PRESIDENT AND CEO, NEW YORK STATE HEALTH FACILITIES

ASSOCIATION: New York State and policymakers did not prioritize nursing

homes with equal priority as they did hospitals.



LLENAS: New York's Department of Health now says the actual COVID-19 death

toll among nursing home residents is nearly 13,000. 4,000 more than what

was being reported. The state had not been including nursing home residents

who later died at hospitals.



New York now has the most long-term care facility deaths nationwide. Still,

the governor says there's nothing he could have done differently.



CUOMO: What could have been done differently? What could have been done

differently? It's still happening today.



LLENAS: Daniel Arbeeny's 89-year-old father, Norman, died in a Brooklyn

nursing home.



DANIEL ARBEENY, BROOKLYN, NEW YORK RESIDENT: Own it, say his sorry and

start reaching out to those who lost so much.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LLENAS: And Daniel said watching Governor Cuomo today speak and not even

acknowledge that he made some mistakes or say I'm sorry was like reliving

the pain of losing his father, Bret.



BAIER: Bryan Llenas in New York. Bryan, thanks. Panel on that in just a

minute.



Wall Street will take the weekend to recover from enormously hectic week

after another big surge for GameStop stock today. It shot up more than 70

percent in early trading after Robinhood reversed its decision to stop

handling the stock.



The market tumbled today, the Dow dropping 621, the S&P 500 fell 73, the

NASDAQ lost 266. For the week, the Dow was off two percentage points, the

S&P 500 dropped 1-1/10, the NASDAQ was up 1-1/2.



The Securities and Exchange Commission is also trying to ease some fears

pledging to protect investors. But how does that exactly work? And what did

they say about the people who fear that big Wall Street is really the one

being protected?



Kristina Partsinevelos of Fox Business joins us from New York. Good

evening, Kristina.



KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: Good evening.

You have this tug of war that continues between Wall Street and retail

traders. We know the story, GameStop the company right behind me is at the

center of it. Why? because big Wall Street hedge funds bet the stock price

would fall. Retail investors rally together online and push the stock up,

Wall Street lost billions.



But you have Robinhood, the trading app, that a lot of these trader's use.

They put restrictions on a lot of these volatile stocks yesterday. Today,

they did ease some of those restrictions, but users were furious, listen

in.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVE PORTNOY, FOUNDER, BARSTOOL SPORTS: To intentionally crater the stock

at the expense of all of your customers, well, that's criminal in my mind,

that's flat out criminal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PARTSINEVELOS (voice-over): You have at least two separate class action

complaints against Robinhood. You also have Texas, as well as New York, the

attorney generals that are looking into this in a probe if there's any

market manipulation.



And it's not just the trading apps, it's also social media coming into play

with this. With many social media platforms banning some of these stock

trading groups. Facebook vaguely tells us they closed down one of these

stock trading groups because it violated their community standards.



And I'd also like to point out too, the SEC did put out a statement saying

they are closely reviewing the actions taken by the regulated entities that

may disadvantage investors.



PARTSINEVELOS: We have everyone looking into this, GameStop share price

still climbed 67 percent, just today alone.



And interestingly enough, Robinhood did put a post online today, and they

are searching for someone based in D.C. that has senior professional

experience on Capitol Hill and experienced a focus on regulatory and

legislative affairs. Interesting timing, Bret.



BAIER: That may be a big job. Kristina, thank you.



The Biden administration is taking a hands-off approach to the Wall Street

turmoil, at least publicly. So far, the president met with his economic

team today.



White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher is here to tell us live from the

North Lawn about all that. Good evening, Kristin.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Bret. For the third

day in a row, the White House is declining to weigh in on this story that

has consumed both Wall Street and mainstream, even though, President Biden

met with his economic team this morning.



And shortly before, I asked the White House press secretary if there were

any chance that the GameStop controversy was going to come up during that

meeting and if not, why not?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, the focus of the meeting is

about the recovery plan, about the status of the economic recovery, about

obviously the data that we saw yesterday. I'm sure they'll cover a range of

topics during that meeting. But that's not the focus.



FISHER: Big story.



PSAKI: I know it's a big story, but it doesn't -- you know, obviously the -

- our focus and our big story is getting the American people back to work.



FISHER (voice-over): So, the White House is focused like a laser on getting

a COVID relief deal through Congress. During this meeting in the Oval

Office with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, President Biden called for

quick action on his $1.9 trillion plan.



He says the risk is not doing too much, the risk is not doing enough. And

while his preference is to get bipartisan support, the president made it

very clear that the priority is simply getting it passed.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I support passing COVID relief

with support from Republicans if we can get it, but the COVID relief has to

pass. There's no ifs, ands or buts. Thank you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FISHER: So, there you have it, President Biden carrying on his

predecessor's tradition of chopper talk by Marine One.



As for next week, we can expect more executive actions in orders on

Tuesday, this time on immigration, including a task force to reunite

families that were separated at the border during the Trump administration,

Bret.



BAIER: Kristin Fisher live on the North Lawn. Kristin, thank you.



President Biden is trying to drum up support for his almost $2 trillion

COVID aid package as you heard there. Most Republicans and some Democrats

are having a tough time swallowing the price tag.



Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tells us what that means tonight from Capitol

Hill.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): As President Biden is

working the phones to sell his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, Vice

President Kamala Harris is making their case in the media, local media in

the home states of two Democratic senators who helped kill a viable but

partisan path to pass the bill without Republican support.



Harris hold one paper in Senator Kyrsten Sinema's home state of Arizona, if

we don't pass this bill, I'm going to be very candid with you. We know more

people are going to die.



And in Senator Joe Manchin's home of West Virginia, the vice president also

dial-up multiple news outlets after Manchin joined Republicans saying the

bill needs reworking. Especially over stimulus payments to high income

Americans, urging his party to work with the GOP.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): Let's do that first showing that we can start out

the new Congress bipartisan.



HEINRICH: Progressives are growing impatient, attacking members of both

parties for wasting time with bipartisan talks.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do these so-called moderates have in common? Three

millionaires, who think hardworking Americans don't need major support

during these difficult times. Tell President Biden, don't give in.



HEINRICH: But Republicans including one who got a phone call from the

president don't see the urgency. Senator Rob Portman telling Fox it was

only several weeks ago that we passed a $900 billion package for COVID

relief on a bipartisan basis. It has yet to be implemented. And if we had

to get it done yesterday, why didn't they consult with us?



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is edging closer to yet another tool, budget

reconciliation which Presidents Obama and Trump both use to pass Obamacare

and tax cuts.



REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA): We want it to be bipartisan, always. But we

can't surrender if they're not going to be doing that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEINRICH: While moderates want to pare things down, progressives want even

more. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is pushing for a $3-4 trillion

coronavirus relief package and Ilhan Omar called for recurring monthly

$2,000 checks, Bret.



BAIER: Jacqui Heinrich live on Capitol Hill. Jacqui, thanks. Regulators in

the European Union have authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for use there.

The E.U. has taken criticism for not moving fast enough to get its people

inoculated.



Here in the U.S., there is also encouraging word from another drug maker

about its single dose vaccine. Correspondent Jonathan Serrie tells us

tonight from Atlanta.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Today, Johnson & Johnson announced

its experimental vaccine. It's 66 percent effective in blocking moderate to

severe COVID-19 and had an 85 percent success rate in blocking the most

serious symptoms of the disease.



Although, less effective than current vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's

candidate can be stored at higher temperatures and requires only one shot,

producing protection against the severest forms of the disease within seven

to 10 days.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: In fact, in the study, including in the South African isolate,

there were essentially no hospitalizations or deaths in the vaccine group,

whereas in the placebo group, there were.



SERRIE: Federal health officials are concerned about a highly transmissible

strain first detected in South Africa that has now been confirmed in two

patients in South Carolina.



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CDC: These cases were identified in

different parts of the state and not believed to be epidemiologically

linked. They each did not have any travel history.



SERRIE: Which most likely means the variant has already been spreading in

the community. Current vaccines still protect against the South African

strain although not as well. Researchers are working on a vaccine boost in

case new mutations develop resistance to the current shots.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SERRIE: Federal health officials say the faster Americans get vaccinated,

the less time the coronavirus will have for further mutations.



In the meantime, they are urging everyone to mask up, Bret.



BAIER: Jonathan, thank you.



One of the major issues surrounding the pandemic continues to be whether

students and teachers should be back in the classroom in-person.



Tonight, Chief Correspondent Jonathan Hunt takes a closer look from Santa

Monica, California.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PSAKI: The president wants to not only reopen schools; he wants the schools

to stay open.



JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CHIEF CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): Few parents or

teachers argue with that goal for reopening schools. But there is intense

disagreement over how it can be achieved. Children may be less susceptible

to COVID-19.



WALENSKY: The children not only have decreased rates of symptoms but have

decreased rates of transmissibility.



HUNT: But many teachers worry about returning to the classroom before they

are vaccinated.



In California, that's left Governor Gavin Newsom frustrated and saying on a

call with the Association of California School Administrators "If we wait

for the perfect, we might as well just pack it up and just be honest with

folks that we're not going to open for in-person instruction this school

year."



But in a letter to Newsom, the California Teachers Association warned

against shortcuts to reopen. And said, "The virus is in charge right now

and it does not own a calendar. We cannot just pick an artificial calendar

date and expect to flip a switch on reopening every school for in-person

instruction."



Teachers in Massachusetts are concerned that the state plans to vaccinate

people over 65 before many essential workers, including K to 12 teachers.



MERRIE NAJIMY, PRESIDENT, MASSACHUSETTS TEACHER ASSOCIATION: The governor

pays lip service to getting students back in school, but his decision today

is delaying a safe return by weeks if not months.



HUNT: And in Chicago, a showdown looms Monday with the public schools chief

insisting in-person classes will resume then for tens of thousands of

students, even as many teachers say they simply won't show up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HUNT: So, the hopes and fears over school reopening seemed to hang as does

so much else on the availability of vaccines. Job number one for President

Biden, Bret.



BAIER: Jonathan, thank you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CUOMO: The State Department of Health followed federal guidance. So, if you

think there was a mistake, then go talk to the federal government.



I understand, maybe the instinct to blame or to find some relief for the

pain that you're feeling? Why COVID? Why did God do this? I don't know.



GIROIR: The one place you don't send infected patients back to is nursing

homes. There were numerous other choices that were better. In fact, every

choice would have been better than that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: For patient's families that press conference by New York Governor

Andrew Cuomo, they said was very painful. Many news organizations wrote it

up differently. The New York Post wrote deadly lies scathing A.G. report

says nursing home COVID deaths massively underreported. Team Cuomo has

failed on both the transparency and action fronts from the pandemic start,

repeatedly opting instead for various whitewashes.



Chris Cillizza with CNN also had kind of a scathing assessment of the New

York governor's performance, or at least semi-scathing.



Let's bring in our panel. Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for

Reuters. Kimberley Strassel, a member of the editorial board at The Wall

Street Journal. And Byron York, chief political correspondent of the

Washington Examiner.



Panel, we'll start there. Kimberley, listen, those families who have been

fighting this battle to kind of say this happened despite the New York

authorities saying it didn't, feel vindicated, but then, listen to the

press conference and not so much.



KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it was a remarkable press

conference. It was really something to hear Andrew Cuomo say, oh well, no

one's really to blame. And then turn around and blame it on the federal

government. Turn around and blame it on the nursing homes themselves.



And by the way, his point about federal guidance doesn't even make any

intellectual sense. If that was the guidance that gone out, you would have

seen this happening across the country instead it was a New York problem.



So, they have a reason to be very angry, especially because it is a

democratic attorney general who put out this report in a democratic state.

He can't claim this is his opponents going after him.



BAIER: Right. Jeff, there is an instinct, I think, among some when

President Trump was in office that it was all focused-on President Trump.

And there was a lot of laudatory coverage of the governor that seems to

have a second look now.



JEFF MASON, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, REUTERS: It does and his reaction or

mis performance today was a contrast with what many people -- I think, he

watched Governor Cuomo in the early days of the -- of the pandemic saw. And

it was unusual, I think, to see that, and certainly underscores the fact

that mistakes have been made with regard to this pandemic and treatment of

the virus on a, shall we say, bipartisan basis.



BAIER: Yes, and I mentioned Chris Cillizza, Byron, and I was kind of

tongue-in-cheek, saying he was scathing. Here's a part of it. He says, "If

Donald Trump was seen as the public face of the failed government response

to the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Cuomo was seen by some as the opposite.

Well, it turns out that all the hype obscured a troubling reality." Seems

like there is a -- this realization that is hitting.



BYRON YORK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is a stunning reality.

Remember, in March of last year when president say -- President Trump said

he didn't feel any responsibility -- take any responsibility for this,

there was an uproar. And basically, Andrew Cuomo who's said the same thing,

and as Kim pointed out, this is a democratic attorney general's report.



The attorney general race in New York State was basically a race to see who

could be the most anti-Trump. And Letitia James, the current attorney

general won that race. So, it's very -- it's very unlikely that she'd be

doing anything to support the Trump administration.



And one last thing, what's striking in all this is that Cuomo keeps a high

approval rating in New York State. A new Siena poll asked specifically for

job approval of Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, 63 percent

approval among Democrats 79 approval. It's really difficult for some of us

to understand.



BAIER: This story gets a lot of passion from viewers and obviously the

families involved. The other thing that really gets a lot of viewer e-mail,

Kimberley, is the question of schools, and the going back, not going back,

what exactly is happening. Dr. Anthony Fauci talking about the going back

to school battle.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: The president is taking very seriously the issue both from the

student standpoint and from the teacher standpoint. And he really wants to

and believes that the schools need to reopen in the next 100 days,

essentially, all the K-8 schools within 100 days. That's the goal.



That may not happen because there may be mitigating circumstances. But what

he really wants to do is everything within his power to help get to that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: I guess there's a sense that the White House chief of staff Ron

Klain saying the teachers unions have a point because there's not enough

money to deal with all of this in public schools, they're trying to hang it

on the COVID bill right now. But obviously, a number of private schools

around the country are doing it.



STRASSEL: Well, not just private schools, public schools. My kids have been

in schools since August. They all go in -- for in school not remote

learning, but in-person learning, and there haven't been any issues. And

that's what parents are seeing across the country at this point.



And I think there's being this moment of realization which is that there

are districts that have been making this work from the start. And then, the

places and they're really beginning to stand out that aren't refusing to go

back to school a day after day are all big cities that are controlled by

teachers' unions.



We've already spent $50 billion out there on schools, Bret, and a lot of

schools are making it work. A lot of parents are beginning to say why not

hours and really 100 days? Because at that point, you might as well not

even open school this year.



BAIER: Yes. Jeff, I have 15 seconds. A little different covering the Biden

administration.



MASON: It is different, yes, on many levels. What I would say just quickly

though about education is President Biden wants the schools to be open. And

that is -- that is a similarity between him and President Trump. He just

sees it as something that requires some money, and that's why they're

pushing really hard for this coronavirus relief package.



BAIER: And how they get that is really a big question. Panel, we'll see a

little bit later in the show.



Up next, our "WHATEVER HAPPENED TO" segment with new developments in the

murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.



And later, what has four legs, a really sensitive nose, and can help detect

coronavirus?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good girl. Good girl. Yes, (INAUDIBLE).



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Senior FBI official say it appears the pipe bombs discovered in

Washington on the day of the Capitol riot were placed during the evening

before the protest. The Bureau says the bombs were found at the

headquarters of the Republican National Committee and at the offices of the

Democratic National Committee. Officials are offering a $100,000 reward for

any information leading to a conviction.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met today with National Guard troops

protecting Washington the past couple of weeks. Pentagon spokesman John

Kirby says there about 7,000 troops still in the capital region right now.

Kirby says the numbers will go down over the next month.



In tonight's "WHATEVER HAPPENED TO" segment, the murder of American

journalist Daniel Pearl. Yesterday, a Pakistani court ordered the release

of four man who had been convicted of that crime. That sparked outrage here

in the U.S.



Correspondent Benjamin Hall has the story for us tonight from London.



BENJAMIN HALL, FOX NEWS FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): The

murder of Daniel Pearl shocks the world. The brutal execution of an

innocent American reporter in the aftermath of 9/11.



Pearl was South Asian bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when

abducted in Pakistan in January 2002. Days later, the first pictures were

released, a gun to his head and the demand of the Pakistani terrorists in

Guantanamo be released.



They accused Pearl of being a CIA spy and threatened to execute him.

President Bush look to ally Pakistan for assistance.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEORGE BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are deeply concerned

and as -- is the Pakistani government. And we will continue to do

everything we can to rescue them.



HALL: Pearl's French wife Mariane who was seven-month pregnant made a

direct plea to the kidnappers.



MARIANE PEARL, WIFE, DANIEL PEARL: And Danny is my life. So, I need -- I

need some indication of exactly precisely what I should do. You know,

regarding what they want.



HALL: Secretary of State Colin Powell made it clear the U.S. would not

negotiate with terrorists. While Pakistani President Musharraf raised

hopes.



PERVEZ MUSHARRAF, FORMER PRESIDENT OF PAKISTAN: I am reasonably sure he is

alive.



HALL: But despite all of the pleas, days later, Pearl was beheaded. And a

video of the brutal execution released on the Internet. Six months on, a

Pakistani court convicted Omar Sheikh, a British-born Pakistani of

kidnapping, terrorism, and murder. And he was sentenced to death. Three

others were given life in prison.



But on Thursday, the country's Supreme Court ordered their release, and

cleared them of wrongdoing, saying only that it would explain its reasoning

at a later date.



The White House has called the decision an outrage.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We're committed to securing justice

for Daniel Pearl's family and holding terrorist accountable for their

heinous crimes.



HALL: Daniel Pearl was 38. His senseless death only deepened U.S. resolve

to fight terrorism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HALL: For the moment, Sheikh is still in detention in Pakistan. And the

U.S. government is looking at legal options to bring him to America to face

trial, hoping to secure justice for Daniel Pearl and his family. Bret?



BAIER: Benjamin Hall at London. Benjamin, thank you.



Up next, there could be a storm cloud ahead for President Biden's big solar

initiative. We'll explain. First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates

around the country are covering tonight.



Fox 11 in Los Angeles says a rare Southern California downpour leads to

flooding and mud slides in the region. Dozens of car crashes littered

slippery roads last night. Small mudslides were reported in some parts of

Orange County, south of Los Angeles, Thursday evening.



KFOX 14 in El Paso has 11 soldiers at Fort Bliss, in just an unknown

substance during a field train -- training exercise, the military is saying

the soldiers fell ill after consuming a substance which was required

outside of authorized food supply distributions. Two of the soldiers are

listed in critical condition tonight.



And this is a live look at New York from our affiliate Fox 5, one of the

big stories there tonight. A plan for Mayor Bill de Blasio to give

bicyclists their own lanes on the Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges.



Right now, cyclists share the lane with pedestrians. The mayor announced

the plan during his final State of the City speech last night.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll

be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: A former FBI lawyer has been sentenced to probation for altering a

document the Justice Department used during its surveillance of an aide to

President Trump for the Russia investigation. At his hearing today, Kevin

Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page's

relationship with the CIA. Meantime, many lawmakers and others are

wondering where the accountability will be in the Durham probe of the

Russia collusion investigation.



We are taking a closer look tonight at President Biden's energy policy,

specifically his call to accelerate the use of solar power. Correspondent

Mark Meredith reports the proposal brings with it some serious potential

problems.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's not time for small

measures. We need to be bold.



MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: President Biden wants America to

embrace solar technology, but he admits converting the country's existing

energy infrastructure won't be easy.



BIDEN: We need solar energy cost competitive with traditional energy.



MEREDITH: Last year the Biden campaign set a goal to install 500 million

solar panels within five years. China currently dominates the solar

manufacturing industry. The president of the Solar Energy Industries

Association says the U.S. can catch up under the right circumstances.



ABIGAIL ROSS HOPPER, SOLAR ENERGY INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION: We have been

talking with the new administration about proposals to help build up

domestic manufacturing, things like tax credits, things like strengthen by

American.



MEREDITH: Competition in the solar industry is expected to remain fierce.

China's president said this week his country is committed to supplying the

world's renewable energy needs.



XI JINPING, CHINESE PRESIDENT, (through translator): We believe that when

the interests of the entire humanity are at stake, China must step forward,

take action, and get the job done.



MEREDITH: The U.S. solar industry hopes Americans will see increasing

domestic solar production as a national security benefit. For the White

House, it's also about new jobs through its climate agenda. Critics see it

as an insult.



SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): Telling this people, well, you can go get a job in

solar power, computer code, something that's better for you to do anyway.

Nothing could be more condescending.



MEREDITH: Solar advocates insist there are opportunities for those willing

to work.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's already 250,000 Americans working in the solar

stomach industry, 30,000 of them in manufacturing jobs. And we can grow

that.



MEREDITH: Domestic panel production is booming, and experts say more growth

is expected in the years to come.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



MEREDITH: The administration says it's focused on more than just solar

energy. It's also focused on wind technology with the goal to double the

nation's wind output by 2030. Bret?



BAIER: Mark Meredith in the White House briefing room. Mark, thank you.



The annual March for Life held today, with some major adjustments because

of the coronavirus pandemic, as everything has. The speakers were all

virtual. They included athlete Tim Tebow and Cissie Graham Lynch, the

daughter of the late Reverend Billy Graham.



Up next, the effort to screen basketball fans for the coronavirus goes to

the dogs. And later, this week's "Notable Quotables."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She's my little buddy, and she's going to sit here with

me while you finish up.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Uninstall Robinhood. Get it off your phone.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It sounds like a magical creature a

little bit to me.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: There's something new tonight in the effort to diagnose and screen

people for the coronavirus, especially people going to events. This

particular device is able to sniff out evidence of the bug by to detecting

a molecular scent. It's relatively cheap, requires no software or

electricity. It has four legs. Correspondent Phil Keating shows us tonight

from Miami.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



PHIL KEATING, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Cute, cuddly, and super well-trained,

these dogs are special. Call them COVID canines. The Miami Heat is the

first NBA team to utilize these sensitive sniffers who can detect if a

person is COVID positive. It turns out, there is a molecular difference in

smell from someone's sweat.



MATTHEW JAFARIAN, MIAMI HEAT BUSINESS STRATEGY VP: When a dog's signals on

a person, it's a really simple process. They simply sit down next to them,

which gestures to the handler that, hey, you should check this person out.

We then remove that person from the line and their entire group, and we

send them on their way and give them a full refund.



KEATING: For the Heat, the dogs are another layer of public safety and

confidence, along with mask wearing and spectators spaced far apart. And

for the first time in 10 months, 1,500 fans watched and cheered inside the

arena. And as schools move to get back to full in-person learning, Florida

International University is also using coronavirus trained canines. Thiers

are trained with contaminated masks, so they smell the molecular difference

in a person's breath if they are COVID positive. These dogs sniff around

classrooms, desks, and auditoriums, alerting when a major disinfectant job

is need.



DEETTA MILLS, FLORIDA INTERVIEW UNIVERSITY: This is another way our four-

legged friends want to please us. And they are so good at it because of

their ability to smell different odors and distinguish different odors at

very minute levels, that it's another tool in the toolbox to try to help

stop the spread of this virus.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



KEATING: And the Heat he is getting a lot of phone calls as well as a lot

of interest from other NBA teams, casinos, cruise lines, Major League

Soccer, as well as airlines. Bret?



BAIER: Pretty cool. Phil, thank you.



Up next, the panel rejoins me for the Friday lightning round. First, Beyond

Our Borders tonight. Iran says it will not accept U.S. demands that it

reverse its acceleration of its nuclear program before Washington lifts

sanctions. Iran's foreign minister saying the demand is not practical and

will not happen.



China, meantime, says it will no longer recognize the British national

overseas passport as a valid travel documents or form of identification.

That decision comes amid a bitter feud with London over a plan to allow

millions of Hong Kong residents a route to residency and eventual

citizenship.



And Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a bill extending the last

remaining nuclear arms control treaty between his country and the U.S. The

new START agreement expires in one week. The extension is for five years.

Critics say the U.S. didn't get anything for the signing. We'll see.



Just some of the other stories Beyond Our Borders tonight. We'll be right

back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VLAD TENEV, ROBINHOOD CEO: I know how Clorox and Lysol felt at the

beginning of the pandemic when they couldn't provide enough hand sanitizer

and wipes to shoppers. And these are unprecedented times, and everyone is

trying to do the best they can to navigate them. That is doubly true for

Robinhood.



DAVE PORTNOY, BARSTOOL SPORTS FOUNDER: The day trader, the retail trader,

they're never going back. So he willingly blew up his company today. He

knew that was going to happen. Why? Who was in the back end? Who was

pulling the strings? Who was making the decisions? We have to find out. And

by the way, it's not enough just to be like, oh, we're going to slap you on

the wrist and give you a fine. Somebody has to go to jail for this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: What a week on Wall Street. But the story about GameStop and other

stocks, the squeeze was on the big Wall Street investors. I think we've all

explained that over the last couple of days. These two stocks, GameStop and

AMC up 67 and 53 percent. The Dow taking a wild ride today, and who knows

what next week holds in this current environment.



We're back with the panel. Kimberley, this is quite something to watch, and

at the evolution of the story and how Wall Street kind of defends itself in

this moment.



KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yes, it's also really fascinating

because it's unprecedented. And you have both sides claiming manipulation.

You have these hedge funds saying these small investors banded together to

incorrectly drive up the price. You have the retail investors saying that

Robinhood incorrectly stopped them at the behest of hedge funds. And it's

going to take a while to sort this out, so over to the SEC.



BAIER: But Jeff, it seems like the Biden administration is taking a

Heisman, a stiff arm away from this issue broadly.



JEFF MASON, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, REUTERS: Yes. And you asked me

earlier how it's different at the White House. This is one of the examples.

President Trump, and perhaps a President Trump spokesperson would have

engaged on that. But that was unusual during the Trump years, that he would

talk about the dollar, that he would talk about the stock market. Most

presidents and people who represent them keep that kind of a thing at an

arm's length and refer to the treasury secretary, who also most likely

won't say anything either. That's what Jen Psaki has done all week, the

White House press secretary, and that is on some level a return to normalcy

politically.



BAIER: Yes. Another thing that's different is the executive orders and

executive actions. Take a look at these numbers. This is just in the first

10 days, 25 executive orders. This doesn't include the executive actions

which actually add up to more than that. And you see the recent

predecessors in the first 10 days. A lot of criticism on Capitol Hill about

this. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RON JOHNSON, (R-WI): He doesn't need this on it. He's using his pen and

phone, I guess. He's just flooding the zone. And he's just satisfying every

desire of the radical left wing of his party.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY, (R-MO): It's just an attempt to basically govern the

country by executive fiat. It's breathtaking what he is trying to do on

substance. It's breathtaking that he's trying to do it without any

democratic debate or legislation.



SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): He's gone way too far in some of these executive

orders. He preached unity last Wednesday from the inaugural platform. But

why don't we go ask some of those 11,000 blue-collar workers on the

Keystone pipeline if they think it was unifying to cancel their jobs.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: So Byron, that's three Republican senators. Bu this is "The New York

Times" this week, "Ease up on the executive actions, Joe. President Biden

is right to not let his agenda be held hostage, but legislating through

Congress is a better path." Thoughts?



BRYON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": In the

past, a president would resort to executive action when he couldn't get his

policy preference through Congress. And now President Biden is just doing

it all immediately, certainly satisfying a lot of the Democratic base that

was very hungry to overturn everything Donald Trump did.



We've only seen one real pushback from the courts so far, and that was the

president's executive action halting almost all deportations. A court in

Texas, a single judge said no, you can't do it, and put an end to that.



The question is, will Republicans across the country start challenging

these executive actions the way that so many Democrats did to so many of

President Trump's executive actions.



BAIER: And the other question is, if you're preaching unity and you're

trying to court Republicans, whether this is the right move to try to do

that right off the bat. Let's go to Winners and Losers. Kimberley, first

winner then loser?



STRASSEL: My winners this week are actually two, Senators Joe Manchin and

Kyrsten Sinema, for very bravely, in my mind, saying that they would not

vote to kill the legislative filibuster. If you do believe in

bipartisanship, which they say they do, that is the way to go ahead.



My loser, the San Francisco school board, which cannot manage to educate

its kids, but did have time this week to vote to strip 44 schools of their

names, such as Washington, Jefferson, and even Dianne Feinstein.



BAIER: Jeff, winner and loser?



MASON: My winner is one that I don't think anyone is going to disagree with

-- Champ and Major, President Biden's two dogs now in pretty fancy digs at

the White House. So it sounds like a pretty nice place, especially for some

rescue dogs, which is pretty cool.



On the losers' side, I went with the South African variant of the virus,

which I also don't think anyone would disagree with. That's just a loser

for everyone.



BAIER: Yes. Byron, winner and loser, quickly?



YORK: Apropos our earlier discussion, my winner is anybody who bought

GameStop stock at $5 a share. That's what it was last year, and now it's

$325. The trick is, when to get out. You don't want to be the last one at

that party.



And my loser is Washington, D.C., and everybody who visits it after the

Capitol police floated the idea of making permanent the huge fence and

razor wire around the capitol. A lot of bipartisan opposition.



BAIER: To your winner -- I have a winner -- 10-year-old San Antonio boy

Jaydyn Carr. His mother got him $60 in GameStop stock for a gift. It turned

into $3,200. He was on the Charles Payne show this morning. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: At the time, I didn't know what it was, but I didn't

know it was deeply. So I just kept it like, as an achievement. It was a

gift for Kwanzaa.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: It was a gift, and he says he's going to use it on college. Very

cool. Panel, thank you.



When we come back, "Notable Quotables."



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BAIER: Finally tonight, it is Friday. That means "Notable Quotables."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The markets just naturally has to shake off all of

this irrational exuberance.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Uninstall Robinhood. Get it off your phone.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They don't want you to win because they want to save

their yachts, their mansions, and everything else they have.



SEN. RAND PAUL, (R-KY): Impeaching a former president, a private citizen,

is the antithesis of unity.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have to take a stand and have a fine line about

what is acceptable for a president to do or not.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She's my little buddy and she's going to sit here with

me while you finish up.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Sounds like a magical creature.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, what did you talk to Vladimir Putin

about?



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm the one that had to look these people in the eye and

tell them they didn't have a job anymore.



JOHN KERRY, SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL CLIMATE ENVOY: The fastest growing job in

the United States before COVID was solar power technician. The same people

can do those jobs.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, (D) NEW YORK: Incompetent government kills people.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't want to call it a win. I just want to call it

maybe some justice.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a great disappointment, and for now remote

learning for all students will continue.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People like me and a line of other people out there who

will gladly take your seat and figure it out.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A disruption of a strike to these vulnerable children

is traumatizing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I need a break from my mom.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now, does that not make you smile?



END



