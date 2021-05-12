White House admits pipelines are 'safest' way to transport oil

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Katie Pavlich, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is "The Five."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME): The conflicting, confusing guidance from your agency has undermined public confidence.



SEN. BILL CASSIDY (R-LA): Walk outside and wear a mask. You are vaccinated and everybody else is in the room who is vaccinated, but you are wearing a mask. The American people just lost patience with us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: President Biden's COVID experts getting called out and Senator Rand Paul has another epic showdown with Dr. Anthony Fauci. This time over the controversial Wuhan lab.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, U.S. NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect.



PAUL: Government scientists like yourself who favor gain of function research --



FAUCI: I don't favor gain of function research in China. You're saying things that are not correct.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: That going down at the capitol while the CDC is being exposed for exaggerating the risk of COVID spreading outdoors. The air is so bad, the liberal "New York Times" is calling them out saying "It announced that less than 10 percent of COVID-19 transmission was occurring outdoors. Media organizations repeated the statistic and it quickly became a standard description of the frequency of outdoor transmission."



But in reality, the spread is more like 0.1 percent or less. So we were wearing masks outside for no reason. Dana Perino, this would be like saying Greg Gutfeld is under 6 feet tall. Very misleading because he is way under 6 feet tall and I don't know how something like this could have gotten out there.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I am even lower than that, under 6 feet tall. So, I get this newsletter from "The New York Times" every day and, you know, I get here real early. I was in the elevator and I was reading. I'm like, wait, what? Am I reading the right thing? Because I don't think the big news of the day is that Rand Paul had another epic showdown with Dr. Fauci. That happens all the time.



But when you have "The New York Times" and Susan Collins saying to the CDC that we have lost confidence in you, people don't trust what you say. To me, this is like -- that is epic that you have such a failure at the CDC.



It's not just a communication standpoint of which has been abysmal. But something fundamentally is happening there where they are not actually following the science. And they are not communicating that to the public. And that is very dangerous because this pandemic was extremely serious but it wasn't as fatal as some pandemics could be.



So I think one of the things the CDC has to consider doing is some sort of independent after action report where everything is turned upside down and looked at with a microscope so that they can figure out a way to improve their credibility for the next time, because there will be a next time.



WATTERS: Katie, so do you think the CDC purposely inflated the number to lie to the American people? And if so, why would they do that?



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know, but what I do know is that there was a lot of lying going on at the beginning of the pandemic, so it's hard for me to trust what the CDC and what these government officials have been saying ever since then.



But one thing I thought was really important today with the Rand Paul exchange was the questioning of Dr. Fauci about the funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology because Dr. Fauci tried to say that he doesn't approve of or he doesn't fund through the NIH any kind of gain of function data and research in a lab, which is a very dangerous way of dealing with viruses that you take out of the environment with animals and put them into a lab and try and see if they would infect humans and that it can get out into the rest of the world and cause a pandemic.



So, if we are going to make sure we don't have another one, I think finding out the reasons that we're funding that, finding out the causes behind that is going to be key. And Dr. Fauci today, despite there being evidence in grants in black and white showing that the NIH did fund this type of research, tried to distance himself and say he did not fund any of it.



Well, that's just not true. And so I think that was an interesting exchange in terms of him being the so-called "godfather" as has been recorded of this kind of research now trying to back off and say and he has no responsibility for it when we know that this lab is at the center of the beginning of this pandemic.



WATTERS: Yes. NIH funded the Wuhan lab through Peter Daszak Eco Alliance organization and he is also supportive of gain of function research. And I have a direct quote from him, which I won't read because I know Juan won't want to talk about that. Juan wants to talk about masks and the CDC.



So now, Juan that we know outdoor transmission is probably what, 0.1 percent or less, will you be walking outside in Washington, D.C. with your mask on still?



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Depends on the situation. If I have to go indoors, I sure will. I think you should too. But that's not what I really want to talk about.



WATTERS: Right, but outside.



WILLIAMS: Yes, outside, I don't think there is any need from what the data shows, right? So, I mean, it's no --



WATTERS: Okay.



WILLIAMS: -- you want to lash people because they were cautious, I think hey thanks, you know what, keep me safe. But anyway, what I do think we should talk about here --



WATTERS: No, I just want them to tell the truth.



WIILLIAMS: I think they are telling the truth. I think they are being cautious. That's all. I think they are being protective of public health. That's their job. To keep us safe. I think their number one --



WATTERS: No, they were lying to us, but that's okay. Go ahead.



WILLIAMS: I don't -- no. I don't think anybody was lying. Okay. So, the number one issue from my perspective, Jesse, is getting people vaccinated. You know, right now the president just had a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors at the White House. They discussed right now, 34 percent of Americans fully vaccinated, 45 percent one dose.



And now we have approval, FDA approval of a vaccine for people 12 to 16. So, we can get a new cohort of people eligible to be vaccinated. But we need 70 percent or close to 70 percent to ensure that there are no future spikes. And I just think that's us, the American people, against coronavirus. We are on the right track.



And I just think it's, you know, the infection rate now is down around 40,000. It was 200,000, an 80 percent reduction. That's real progress. It's real reason to say thank you to Dr. Fauci and the scientists and to Joe Biden and the vaccine rollout.



Today, when he was talking to the governors, he said that vaccine rollout was bigger than anything that we've done since, you know, war, kind of logistical war, you know, rollout. That was amazing. You know, you stop and think about how successful we've had this vaccine implementation. Now we just need people who have not been vaccinated to agree to it and, you know, there's going to be some hesitancy, but the governors think we can do it.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you, President Trump, former President Trump.



WATTERS: Yes, go ahead, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, it's so funny because like Joe Biden pretends that he came up with this metaphor of the war. It was Trump who said this was a war. And then he was the one that pushed for the vaccine rollout, which is still probably one of the greatest phenomenon we've seen. To take something that usually takes two years and boil it down to a few months.



By the way, I want to point out that when the CDC said that the transmission outdoor, transmission was less than 10 percent, when you are a bureaucrat, that's being honest, because 0.1 is less than 10 percent. That's how sleazy these people were. They manipulated the language so that as Juan could say, they weren't lying at all. And it always boils down to this weird bifurcation that bureaucrats and people in the media have.



It's like, well, one side is safe and the other side is careless. That's all it's going to boil down to. And it boils down to splitting Americans into two camps. Remember, if you wear a mask, you are a patriot, but if you don't, you're a Neanderthal.



You probably are one of those extreme far-white -- far-right and far white Trumpists. It was just another method. The mask was another political method to create some false polarization that helps, you know, anchors at CNN pay for their second mortgage.



But anytime you were skeptical -- anytime you were skeptical about the science coming from people that were wrong and had lied about the masks, remember, they had lied legitimately about the masks so that they wouldn't create a run on them, although it did create run on toilet paper.



But anytime you question the validity of people who have been wrong in the past, you are considered a dumbass. You were considered a rube, a redneck. And it's not just the CDC. This was the media. This is why reporters need to take basic statistics class --



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: -- because they misreport these stories from shark attacks to police brutality. You saw that study where liberals far -- liberals to the far left believe that 1,000 unarmed blacks were killed by police in one year when it was like 27 or something like that. They misreported that. They misreport shark attacks -- diseases transmission.



They don't understand numbers. And this is all based on of course to the fact that they know better when they are incredibly ignorant. The average American who goes outside knows more about this than anybody in the media. It's a huge problem with climate journalism and it's a huge problem now.



We have to pick a date and say that's it. No more outdoor masks. And if you accuse me of not being safe, I'm going to throw a bucket of water on your head.



PERINO: They should announce tonight that the advice -- the CDC guidance for camps, summer camps this summer.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: They should announced tonight that they are pulling that back and get kids a chance to go to summer camp and have fun.



GUTFELD: True.



WATTERS: That's right.



GUTFELD: Even though I hate kids.



WILLIAMS: They should announce that some of the kids can get vaccinated.



WATTERS: -- hit their heads on a rock.



WILLIAMS: Yes. I think parents want to see those kids vaccinated. Okay.



WATTERS: Yes, they do, Juan. Yes, they do. Up next, Biden's border crisis gets even worse. Migrant children, including a baby abandoned in the desert.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: New video shows the border is anything but under control. Fox News cameras capturing exclusive footage again of dozens of migrants crossing the Rio Grande River in broad daylight. And a Texas farmer and his family found five young migrants including a baby abandoned in the blistering heat. Here is the moment they were found.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNKNOWN: No mother, no mother, no father, no nothing. This is one of our worker's wives right here taking care of this tiny one. No one with these children.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So Juan, you got 20 governors urging Biden to act on this crisis. There is a Harvard poll that says that the respondents overwhelmingly want action now, even to embrace Trump's former border goals because they seem to be working. Can you actually say that these people, hey, this has happened before, this has been around forever. Do you think they're going to buy that shtick?



WILLIAMS: I don't think it's a shtick and I don't think anybody has to buy it. I just think they have to look for themselves. And then you can show these videos. You did one yesterday, did one today. You know, it's one video out of context about, you know, as I said yesterday, people have been crossing the Rio Grande for centuries in terms of illegal immigration.



But the broader point about whether the border is open or the border is closed, I think that, you know, again, I just people to look at the facts because the facts are that the coyotes may have told people oh, with President Biden, they are going to let you in.



But the fact is, over the last month, we've seen an 88, nearly 90 percent drop in the number of unaccompanied minors crossing that border. And we've seen on also a similar --



WATTERS: False.



WILLIAMS: -- high level of drop in terms of the number of arrests of illegal immigrants of any age crossing the border --



WATTERS: False.



WILLIAMS: -- indicating that there are fewer people trying to cross. So to my mind, we have to just stop all the alarmists' type of, you know, attitude and like making this video into something that's never happened before and say we need action.



And I think that's what you're hearing from the governors. We need action to deal with our broken immigration system, and really, the president, for you know, all you talk about build a wall this, that wouldn't stop people crossing the Rio Grande.



GUTFELD: I did.



WILLIAMS: What we need is Congress -- what we need is Congress to organize a legal immigration system, a better border security system. Make a deal with Republicans and Democrats. Let's come together and stop the selfies and the, you know, tweeting about this, oh yes, we've discovered a scandal.



GUTFELD: You keep saying stop the selfies, but it was the Democrats who pioneered the selfies. You remember AOC? You keep saying stop the selfies. You need new talking points? Number one, I'm glad that you agree that videos out of context are wrong, finally. And number two, the number of migrant children have actually doubled.



WILLIAMS: You're showing me one.



GUTFELD: You've actually -- the number of migrant children have doubled in the last two months. Jesse, are there any other facts you would like to add?



WILLIAMS: The number of children has decreased, Greg. It's gone down, Greg.



GUTFELD: No, it's doubled.



WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh, Greg.



WATTERS: False, Juan.



GUTFELD: It's false.



WATTERS: It's false, Juan. Let me address some of Juan's talking points because I don't want the audience --



GUTFELD: Are you accusing our producers of incompetence?



WATTERS: -- to be misinformed here. The situation on the border is not improving. Border crossings are not down. We've had two straight months of over 170,000 border crossers. Those are two straight months of 20-year highs.



In fact, month over month, adults are found crossing more than they were before. Also, Juan says this is normal. It is not normal for a parade of 50 people from Venezuela pouring across the Rio Grande River in broad daylight and then just turning themselves over to our Border Patrol agents to gain the asylum system.



The second thing they like to say is, oh, well they are really speeding up the process of getting these kids out of custody. That was debunked today by the Associated Press, who says the Biden administration has more than doubled the amount of children in custody over the last two months.



They are now keeping 21,000 unaccompanied minors in federal custody and a secret network of 200 different facilities across the span of over two dozen states. There is one -- four in Texas that has over 4,000 unaccompanied minors packed tight into it.



And the last thing you always hear about Republicans taking selfies and Congress needs to act. Republicans were taking pictures of kids in cages because Biden wouldn't let the press into the facility. And the last time I checked, Republicans don't control either chamber. Nancy and Chuck have not moved on any immigration policy change and that is on them.



GUTFELD: And just to point out from our research packet, and I trust our producers on this, I would never doubt the data that they give us. This is confidential data, Dana, obtained by the AP, which shows the number -- I mean, you can laugh, I guess. He's laughing about the migrant children.



In government custody, more than doubled in the past two months. So that's just -- I mean, you can laugh at this. I guess it's funny to you. But anyway, I think Dana is --



WILLIAMS: I said over the last month. If you don't distort the numbers, I won't have to, you know --



GUTFELD: No, I'm reading it. I'm actually reading it went up. You had your chance. You had your chance. You had your chance. All right, Dana. It is amazing --



WILLIAMS: Yes, you had your chance and you distort the numbers.



GUTFELD: I know, I'm reading it from -- oh, god help us.



WILLIAMS: I said it's down 80 plus percent over the last month. Good god.



GUTFELD: it's up two months. If you can't read the stats --



WATTERS: You are confused, Juan.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Yes, you're confused.



WILLIAMS: Yes, I think -- oh, yes, right. Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: Dana, I'm trying to get to you. I'm having a hard time.



PERINO: Okay.



GUTFELD: You could argue that those -- that farmer saved those kids' lives and if that farmer wasn't there, we would have a very -- we'd be having a very different discussion right now.



PERINO: Well, right. And what about that farmer, like, what if it had gotten to the point where the little baby who was so dehydrated -- they said she was barely moving. What if she hadn't survived?



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And then the farmer and his wife happen upon this tragedy and then they had that on their conscience? That's not fair to them at all. It's terrible for these girls. This is the inhumanity of all of this. And I have another question. When you show that video, it's actually news footage. And look, other networks --



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: -- they are free to go and do coverage too. Our cameras were just there. They just happened to be there. Like, okay, we're just showing you what we're seeing here. And you can decide with your own eyes, like what you are seeing. But there is a video -- the guy in there, Jesse pointed him out yesterday. He's the coyote with the mask around his face.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And we saw him yesterday and we saw him today.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And he's bringing the Venezuelans across and he gets paid once they get across. He doesn't care what happens to them after that. I want to know this. Why isn't that guy getting arrested?



GUTFELD: Right.



PERINO: Why aren't we taking him out?



PAVLICH: Good question.



PERINO: I don't understand that. We got eyes on him. He's right there.



GUTFELD: Yes. (Inaudible) Fox more often than MyPillow guy. Katie, to Dana's point, it's amazing how tragedy is covered when the media's chosen leader is in power. It suddenly become -- journalism suddenly becomes like an act of smothering. They put out the story or they just don't even look at it.



PAVLICH: Well, yes, and to Dana's point, I have a friend who has a ranch down on the border in Texas and spends a lot of time working on other ranches. And yesterday he texted me and he said ranchers are starting to find bodies more often, but they won't ever show that because it's getting hot and they aren't prepared to deal with the situation.



So, it is not normal for people to be dying on private property in ranches in Texas. It's not normal to drop off little babies that can't even walk yet on ranches and abandon them. That is not normal. And it's certainly not humane as the Biden administration has repeatedly argued.



They've said over and over again, our policies are more humane than the Trump administration's policies. Well guess what? This is the opposite of humane. Open borders are inhumane borders. We know this. And to say that it is being blown out of proportion or that it just happens all of the time is opposite of what this administration told us they were going to do and it's not right. It's wrong.



GUTFELD: Yes. And we have to remind ourselves that the wall is a literal representation of a disincentive. And you remove that wall that is a message. Up next, liberal states are spending like wild after a massive bailout from President Biden that they don't need.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PAVLICH: It's a blue state spending spree courtesy of you, the American taxpayer. President Biden bailing out states with $350 billion even though many don't need it. For example, liberal California just announced a $75 billion budget surplus, but it's still getting $27 billion from Biden, you.



Governor Gavin Newsom is now sending stimulus checks to two-thirds of the residents in his state. And on the East Coast, New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio, is being accused of spending billions in COVID cash like a drunken sailor. So, Jesse, did we found a good thing about California getting a check.



WATTERS: Yes, I might have to move out there. I could sure use the money with these high gas prices. Let me tell you. It is funny to look at the Republican governors who are out there managing land and following the science and opening up schools and trying to balance the budget and then you have the media just calls him racist.



And then you have Democrat governors, all they do is spend and they say they care. And that's all they do, surplus, spend, deficit, spend, we're in a recession, spend, we're in a boom, spend. Hey, if there's a problem on the border, you spend in Guatemala. It's so easy -- I wish I could be reincarnated as a Democrat. It's so easy. Just spend and anybody that disagrees, they're racist.



PAVLICH: Dana, this is exactly what Republicans warned about. This is why they voted against the COVID relief package because it's -- a lot of it's a big waste of money going to Democrats.



PERINO: Well, this is the other thing about the Gavin Newsom piece. So, he announces that he's going to send additional stimulus checks to everybody, right before there's going to be an election about his recall. And if you remember, when President Trump -- and I also disagreed with this, right -- he wanted to put those stimulus checks right away right before the election. He wanted his name on it, and one letter to go to every American and the Democrats cried foul. Well, the same is true here.



And another point on this. When they pass that COVID relief bill with that money in it, they said, the Democrats said, that states could not use any of that money to go towards tax relief for their citizens. Now, 13 attorneys general are suing the federal government saying you can't tell us what we can and can't do in terms of taxing our own people. But if you -- apparently, you can't give it back in the form of tax relief, but you can give out stimulus checks. That doesn't make any sense.



PAVLICH: Yes. Greg, maybe De Blasio can use some of that money to clean up your neighborhood after it was looted.



GUTFELD: Well, that's a good point. I think I got a good -- a good motto, build, bribes, better, because this is what it's about. It's bribing people. That's what -- that's what everybody's doing. And don't insult drunken sailors by comparing them to Bill de Blasio.



So, OK, this is why people are leaving California. If you go outside to the boardwalks that you used to enjoy maybe a decade ago, they're swapped with derelicts. Some are very violent, some are mentally ill and freshly released. And they're co-mingling with others and they're committing -- they're committing crime, including hate crimes against Asians, yet California get a surplus.



They could solve everything with that money if they wanted to, but for some reason they don't. You bring up De Blasio. This is a really interesting thing that's going on. It's infuriating to somebody like me who lives here. But in New York City right now, you have a mayoral race in which the left- wing candidates are running on a get tough-on-crime platform.



So, what is this tell you? The writing is on the wall and it's in blood, and they realize that it's not getting better. And as the summer gets hotter, as Axios pointed out, they are -- they are counting on more violence, just like what we saw in Times Square two days ago when a child was injured. People were shot in broad daylight at Times Square, but we couldn't talk about it. It's left-wing policies that are destroying these cities, and people keep reelecting them.



PAVLICH: They do. Juan, why did they keep doing that?



WILLIAMS: Let me get this straight. There was never anybody shot in Time Square under a Republican? OK, all right, I mean, if you believe that, fine. But anyway, I think that --



GUTFELD: You remember Giuliani? That the dumbest comment --



WILLIAMS: No, no, you had -- you had your turn. You had your turn.



GUTFELD: No, but you said something stupid. Donald Trump -- forget it.



WILLIAMS: I mean, that's so silly. I mean, I don't know what to say to it.



GUTFELD: It is silly what you said.



WILLIAMS: But it's an attempt to divide us constantly.



GUTFELD: It is -- what you said was silly.



WILLIAMS: So, here's the thing.



GUTFELD: Giuliani turned New York into the greatest tourist attraction in the world.



WILLIAMS: Right.



GUTFELD: Do you remember that?



WILLIAMS: Yes, right, OK.



GUTFELD: Do you remember that?



WILLIAMS: So, what we -- what we have --



GUTFELD: Is that not true?



WILLIAMS: It's not true. OK, not true. What we had was a revival of New York and I --



GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE)



WILLIAMS: You know, you talk about crime crackdown, I mean, you know --



PAVLICH: What about the stimulus checks? What about that?



WILLIAMS: OK, let's go back. I'll go back to the stimulus checks because I'm much more interested in that.



PAVLICH: Yes, please.



WILLIAMS: I am taken by the idea that you see Republicans out there right now campaigning, going home to townhall meetings and saying, taking credit as if they had voted for this package. And you say, well, wait a second, Republicans didn't vote for it.



PAVLICH: Who'd doing that?



WILLIAMS: But they want to take credit for it now. And the thing about this is when you look at the criticism, either of stimulants or unemployment benefits, and that's the big argument right now, you know, why do we have enhanced unemployment, is it driving down the number of people who willing to go back to work. It just strikes me as almost insulting to the American people in saying somehow we don't want to work, the people don't want jobs.



People I meet all want to work and all want better jobs. And I just -- you know, but it oftentimes gets into anti-immigrant stuff. Why is the New Jersey governor spending money on stimulus unemployment benefits for illegal immigrants.



PAVLICH: Oh, come on, Juan, that's not true.



WILLIAMS: Well, remember, these are the janitors, these are the truck drivers. These are the people that have delivered essential services to us. They're our neighbors.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE)



PAVLICH: All right, we got to run. It's not about racism. We don't have to make it about that. All right, up next --



GUTFELD: Amazing.



PAVLICH: -- major gas shortages after that pipeline cyber attack. What's Joe Biden doing about it?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WILLIAMS: Republicans tearing in to President Biden over his response to the massive cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline. New video showing long gas lines in the south and there are reports of places running out of fuel. Russian hackers are being blamed for the attack. But President Biden says there is "no evidence that Vladimir Putin is involved."



So, Dana, I guess he's a smart guy, President Biden. It's good not to get ahead of the intelligence, no tweeting, no panic, but at what point do you say, yeah, if it was a Russian gang, we don't doubt that Vladimir Putin's behind it?



PERINO: Well, you know, obviously, there's a lot to uncover there in terms of the classified information or whatever sort of intel he's getting. But one thing we do know is that this group, Darkside, has never once attacked a former Soviet bloc country. And so, you know, if you have a criminal game operating out of your country or your territory, do you have some culpability? I would assume that would be the same if it was happening here under us.



And as to the gas shortages, you know, we've been talking for a long time about what do we need to be prepared for in terms of the next war on terror -- next stage and the war on terror. And you can't say that America has not been warned about cyber hacking. We know that. Countries like North Korea, or Iran, Russia, are very good and very sophisticated. They have -- they're state sponsors of this kind of thing.



We, I think, need to do some sort of major hiring push to hire a lot of kids that want to come and work on behalf of the country just like they did after 9/11 and signed up in the Intel Community or join the military. Right now, we need their expertise because this is the next stage of the war. We got to be prepared to fight it.



WILLIAMS: So, Greg, is this an act of war?



GUTFELD: Absolutely. It is terrorism and an act of war. And I was talking about incentives and disincentives. And a disincentive for this is to seek out these people and kill them. I assume that we will be able to find them because they found out. So, I think that immediately they should be tracked down and they should be executed.



I do feel though that we -- I feel like we are living in the 70s. We have a gas crisis. We have a Middle East crisis. We have terror. We have inflation. We have gas lines. It's basically like 1976, but we have the internet. It's like death wish but with smartphones. It's very -- it's very depressing at my age to see that.



I thought we got out of this. But whenever you get a Democrat back in power, you get all the problems that that come with not understanding human nature.



WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, do you think that Putin is responding to the Biden sanctions and saying, hey, you know what, Russia can hit back at the United States and hurt you, Mr. Biden.



WATTERS: I do, because these criminal organizations, they don't act without tacit approval from the Kremlin. Organized crime in the Kremlin overlap. And for Biden to say, it wasn't Russia, it was just a bunch of Russian hackers operating within Russia -- like, Imagine if Trump had said that, Rachel Maddow's glasses would have exploded out of her face.



So, I would recommend the U.S. respond another cyber attack, counter-attack against maybe Rosneft, the oil company in Russia with ties to Putin. Secretary of Defense Watters, that his recommendation. But Biden has been kind of in denial domestically, too. He says there's no fuel shortages. There's long lines throughout the southeast. There's planes diverting their flights to refuel, and like what, 17 states declared a state of emergency.



I don't know what he's thinking. I just got an SUV. It's like very expensive to fill up that tank. I have to ask Jesse Jr. to pitch in for gas money. He doesn't even have an allowance yet.



PERINO: Oh, Jesse.



WILLIAMS: Katie, can you hear me?



PAVLICH: Yes, I can hear you, Juan.



WILLIAMS: Oh, I think I lost Katie. Katie --



PAVLICH: Oh, OK, so --



WILLIAMS: So, Katie, in terms of --



GUTFELD: This is so cool.



WILLIAMS: Go right ahead, Katie.



PAVLICH: All right, well, I'll just tell you what I was going to say. I heard that all the guys who could fix this problem left their jobs for solar panel manufacturing. So, unfortunately, they're unavailable to help solve this problem.



The White House today admitted, the Energy Secretary admitted today that actually pipelines are the safest way to transport oil when I think it was Peter Doocy who asked if they were going to bring in gas from other places to make up for the shortage. And she admitted that pipelines are actually the best way to go. They just canceled Keystone.



So, it would have been nice to have a backup pipeline for when one of these pipelines goes down. But they canceled that project even though it was an infrastructure project which they claim that they want to be putting forward. So, you know, their loss.



WILLIAMS: Well, I guess we have to look for infrastructure. Look out. There's a giant Tiger on the loose. That and more coming up for you in "THE FASTEST SEVEN."



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, somebody call the tiger king. There's a big cat on the loose in Texas. A tiger stalking the streets of a Houston suburb after the alleged caretaker lost control. That man was reportedly out on bond on a 2017 murder charge and was busted for evading arrest after fleeing the scene with the giant animal that is still missing. This is a big caper, Jesse.



WATTERS: Yes. If Rookie was down there, he'd probably take care of this tiger. No doubt about that. I think he'd put him down real quick. I'm just shocked this is not a Florida story. Maybe Texas was getting jealous of Florida and they decided to do something like this. But this has Florida written all over it.



PERINO: Apparently, Juan, it's not -- it might not be illegal to own a cat like this in Texas.



WILLIAMS: I just -- you know, my bottom line is I think wild predators should not be pets. I think that's crazy. But anyway, I mean, I read a story today about how in China a zoo or a safari park, they lost three leopards, Dana. They just -- and then, they said they didn't warn the local community because they didn't want to create panic. Oh my gosh. This is crazy.



PERINO: Juan, is that -- it sounds like the CDC.



WATTERS: Just like the coronavirus.



PERINO: I'm just kidding, CDC. But honestly, clean up your act. Greg --



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: What would you do if you looked outside and there's like a tiger sitting outside of the street?



GUTFELD: I don't know. But you know what's driving me crazy about this story is that what's more dangerous, a tiger or that you have a murderer living next door? I mean, we're sitting here talking about a wild predator. What is a wild predator, but a human murderer, a person that has two legs, it could go out and kill you.



This tiger -- look, this tiger has more to worry about from Texans than Texans have to worry about the tiger. He's in Texas. Texans carry guns. But literally, we're missing the point here.



PERINO: You're right.



GUTFELD: There's a dude living on the street who's a murderer.



PERINO: We really -- we buried the lead.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WATTERS: Alleged murderer.



PERINO: Katie, we should have lead with that.



GUTFELD: Alleged murderer.



PERINO: Katie.



PAVLICH: I have a fun fact for you, Dana, but I think it's going to terrify you.



PERINO: OK.



PAVLICH: There are more tigers living in Texas in captivity, like this Tiger, than there are tigers in the wild.



GUTFELD: Really?



PERINO: Wow.



WATTERS: No way.



PAVLICH: Yes. So, you're allowed to own --



WATTERS: Come on, Texas.



PAVLICH: It's true.



PERINO: I mean, I know everything is bigger in Texas, but like either go to the pound and get a rescue cat like my sister has got four of them.



GUTFELD: A murderer doesn't do that.



PAVLICH: Maybe they thought it was a cat and was a tiger.



GUTFELD: A murderer gets a tiger.



PAVLICH: That happens to pigs -- little Pigs and get to big pigs.



PERINO: Right. Yes, right. If somebody in your neighborhood has a tiger, you might want to check their arrest record.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



PERINO: There's a tip from THE FIVE.



WILLIAMS: Yes.



PERINO: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.



GUTFELD: Murder.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Katie P.



PAVLICH: OK, so, we all love a good science experiment, right?



WATTERS: No.



PAVLICH: So, this woman in Wales bought a pack of free-range Clarence Court duck eggs at her local grocery store and she shined a light on one of them because she saw this hack on TikTok and she saw that it had some veins. So she put it in the cupboard with an incubator. And then, magically, a month later, it hatched into a little duckling. And it hatched in her -- in her cupboard.



And now, she has a little duckling. So, maybe you can try that at home, free-ranged duck eggs. Maybe you'll make your own ducks.



WATTERS: That is one ugly duckling.



PAVLICH: It's very cute.



GUTFELD: And then, she ate all of her siblings.



PAVLICH: It's cute. She did. That's very rude.



WATTERS: All right, Dana.



PERINO: I hope that doesn't put off anyone from eating scrambled eggs in the morning. Hey, it's graduation. And Jesse is going to write a book that's coming out this -- he's written a book that comes out this summer. It's How He Saved the World. I wrote a book called Everything Will Be Okay and it's a great one for graduation season.



So, here's the thing. If you want to get a personalized copy of my book for your grad, all you have to do is go to this Web site, tinyurl.com/everythingwillbeokay to order. I offer congratulations to the Class of 2021. And we will get those books out to you personalized.



WATTERS: I had no idea you can sell books off graduation. That is just brilliant. I'm going to have to do that now. Greg, go ahead.



PERINO: I mean, yours is going to be huge for graduates.



GUTFELD: Tiny URL.



WATTERS: Huge.



GUTFELD: Tiny URL.



PERINO: Tiny URL, never forget it.



WATTERS: Perfect.



GUTFELD: All right, Greg's travel news. As you know, a lot of the airline pilots have been rusty because they haven't been flying as much. So, now a few of them are actually going out on dry runs just to get their skills back. That's captain Furball and co-captain Gerbalitis (PH). They're going out there and just getting it back.



And these are basically -- they're not really flying right now. I know it doesn't -- it looks like they might be. They're just getting there -- you know, they're kind of getting their instincts back those little furry kids. Don't you just love them? There they go. All right, I'm going to shut up.



PERINO: You follow some cool stuff.



GUTFELD: Yes, please do. I thought you'd never said that. So, big congratulations to Russell Westbrook who actually beat Oscar Robinson's triple-double record, a record which stood since 1974. Westbrook got his 182nd triple-double against the Hawks, 28 points, 21 assists, 13 rebounds. It's just an amazing achievement.



And I think anybody that breaks that record should go out and get my book, How I Saved the World by Jesse Watters. I'm going to send Russell a copy of that. I'm going to sign it for him and I think he'll really appreciate it. Juan.



PERINO: I thought a triple-double is was what you ordered at the bar. It may not be.



WILLIAMS: Not quite, not quite.



WATTERS: You can get -- you can get one of those too. Juan, go ahead.



WILLIAMS: All right, so, by the way, Jesse, that's my -- that's my team, the Wizards. I love that team. Anyway, here's a slam dunk of a sports story to inspire you all. Take a look.



Yes, that's Hansel Emanuel, age 17. And as you can see, he has only one arm. That hasn't stopped him. He's a basketball star in the Dallas Fort Worth area. A wall fell on him when he was six, living in the Dominican Republic. The arm had to be amputated. But he never let that handicap stop him.



And now he's playing at the highest level, and scouts say he's likely to get a scholarship to a top college program.



PERINO: Awesome.



WILLIAMS: It's an incredible show of human resilience, never giving up. I just think that's an amazing story.



PERINO: That's a great -- I love his smile too.



PAVLICH: It is.



WILLIAMS: Yes.



WATTERS: Yes. And the white guy, number 32, he got posterized. Not a good look when the guy has got one arm, but my goodness, that'll live forever.



PAVLICH: Yes.



WATTERS: That is it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. Hey, Bret.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.