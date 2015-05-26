Where Is Taylor Behl?

This is a partial transcript from "On the Record," September 20, 2005, that has been edited for clarity.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: College student Taylor Behl disappeared after leaving her Richmond, Virginia dorm room on September 5. Police say there's no evidence that she left the city and they're hoping that her abandoned car will help lead them to her.

Taylor's father Matt Behl joins us live in Washington. Your daughter is supposed to be at college tonight.

MATT BEHL, FATHER OF MISSING VA COLLEGE STUDENT: That's right -- should be in class.

VAN SUSTEREN: Tough isn't it, I mean it's unthinkable what parents have to go through on this.

BEHL: Very tough.

VAN SUSTEREN: When did you last speak to your daughter?

BEHL: The day she left for Labor Day, the day she turned up missing, I saw her at about 4:30 in the afternoon at my home in Springfield.

VAN SUSTEREN: So, she was leaving the Northern Virginia area headed back to school?

BEHL: Correct.

VAN SUSTEREN: She give you any idea what she was going to do that evening or plans?

BEHL: No. She called me about 20 minutes of seven and let me know that she arrived at school safely and that there, you know, she basically didn't have any problems so that was it.

VAN SUSTEREN: So you never heard from her the rest of the evening or into the next day until you received a phone call from Janet about 5 a.m. Wednesday?

BEHL: Wednesday, right.

VAN SUSTEREN: And saying that she was missing?

BEHL: Right.

VAN SUSTEREN: Where did she usually park her car do you have any idea?

BEHL: She parked it over by an acquaintance of hers from Madison High School where she graduated from over on Marshall, pretty close to the intersection of Hancock and Marshall across the street from the VCU Police Substation that's located there.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, so that's near Ben Fawley's house coincidentally.

BEHL: Right around the corner.

VAN SUSTEREN: And but that's about a mile and a half from where her car was discovered at least.

BEHL: Yes. Yes.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. And you don't know that she did it for sure but that's usually where she parked her car?

BEHL: She parked it there all the time because she didn't have to pay for parking there.

VAN SUSTEREN: You've met Ben Fawley?

BEHL: Yes, I have.

VAN SUSTEREN: When did you first meet him?

BEHL: Early February when Taylor was interested in going to VCU I ended up taking her down there to spend the night at that house and go with her friend from high school to classes the next day and to the student union to eat, things like that.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, your impression of him, I mean which may be favorable or unfavorable? It doesn't necessarily mean he had anything to do with her disappearance but I'm curious what did you think about him?

BEHL: At first I didn't know at that time, of course, that he was 38 years old. I honestly thought he was probably mid to late 20s. He was a little different with greenish hair and different colors in his hair but very personable to me, shook my hand, invited me into the house with Taylor, told me that the boy that she was going to see down there and his girlfriend would be back.

I didn't have any apprehensions at that time of, you know, letting Taylor be there, you know. I look at it from a standpoint that in a few months she was going to be going to college there anyway and I didn't see anything wrong. Nothing caused the hairs on the back of my neck to rise.

VAN SUSTEREN: Are you suspicious that he knows something about where your daughter is?

BEHL: I honestly don't know if he's telling everything. Certainly he knows something and whether he's told the police or not I don't know.

VAN SUSTEREN: Why do you think that? I mean it's conceivable that she walked to her car if she left her dorm room with the keys and she could have been nabbed by somebody else and never even made it to his house.

BEHL: Could have been, absolutely. I just don't know. It's just a very strange relationship.

VAN SUSTEREN: In what way?

BEHL: Thirty-eight-year-old man, 17-year-old girl, do the math.

VAN SUSTEREN: Any idea, I mean the stolen tags on the car or the car give -- any clues in this car?

BEHL: Well, all of us are still waiting for the forensics information from the police, which has not been released yet.

VAN SUSTEREN: So how do you get through this?

BEHL: You just wake up every day and try to think about it and see what's coming up next. Some days are good. Some days are not so good. You go through euphoric highs like Saturday when they discovered the car thinking your daughter is coming home the next day and here we are four days, three days later and she's still not home.

VAN SUSTEREN: And still not a word. Well maybe tonight someone will call who knows something or sees something. I hope soon.

BEHL: That would be great.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you, Matt.

