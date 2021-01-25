What will be the Democratic agenda under Biden-Harris administration?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

And tonight, President Trump will leave the White House now in less than 24 hours. This presidency has been a historic on so many levels. One thing I can guarantee you, this will be studied about and written about for decades and likely hundreds and hundreds of years down the road.

And the president signaling today is that this is perhaps just the beginning. We'll have more coming up.

And predictably, the vitriol on the left has never been worse. Democrats, the mob, the media, they are just out for a pure vengeance, continuing their never-ending hatred.

And as per usual, weak, spineless, pathetic establishment Republicans are all too happy to oblige, and now, a sham unconstitutional impeachment charade trial going to the U.S. Senate.

Now, if Republicans allow this, they shouldn't. And in a moment, I'll have a special message for Mitch McConnell and any other Republican in the Senate considering what is in unconstitutional, post-presidential impeachment Schiff show that hurts the country.

Let's start by stating the obvious. The Washington swamp, they don't like Donald Trump. Never have, never will.

He's always been an outsider, a disruptor, an iconoclast, a businessman. And you know what? He doesn't apologize for fighting and fighting and fighting to keep his promises to we, the American people.

As a matter of fact, I actually have right here -- the White House put it out today -- these are 1,000 Trump accomplishments in the last four years and, yeah, there is real stuff in here, real accomplishments.

Now, they may not like his style, but he connects with the American people from every walk of life. He does it with his America first policies.

You know, if you go back to 1964, Ronald Reagan gave a speech, a famous one, it's called "The Time for Choosing". Now, he asked the question rhetorically, is it a third party the Republican Party needs and he concluded, no, he said we need a revitalized second party with no bold -- with bold colors and no pale pastels.

In other words, a Republican Party that doesn't make apologies, set the bar high, would fight to keep their word and their promises and not let themselves become a watered-down version of Democratic socialists. They would have bold color differences.

Over the past four years, that is exactly everything that Donald Trump did. And earlier tonight, he reflected on some of his many historic achievements, 1,000, at least by the White House tonight.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: As I conclude my term as the 45th president of the United States, I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together. We did what we came here to do and so much more.

This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.

I want to thank the American people. To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description. Thank you for this extraordinary privilege, and that's what it is, a great privilege and a great honor.

This is a republic of proud citizens who are united by our common conviction that America is the greatest nation in all of history. We are and must always be a land of hope, of light, and of glory to all the world.

This is the precious inheritance that we must safeguard at every single turn. As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing that this nation cannot achieve.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: In November, the president won more votes by far than any other Republican in the history of our great republic, nearly 75 million nationwide.

Now, soon to be Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a handful of other long-serving establishment Republicans, they are trying to reassert control of the GOP. And their playbook, sadly, all too predictable. Instead of picking up the mantle and promoting the president's bold America first agenda, they are tonight cowering in fear, wilting under the pressure from the media mob, liberal Democrats, and big tech companies.

Many spineless Republicans are joining forces with their Democratic friends to repudiate all things Trump. In other words, they want to cancel Trump.

Mitch McConnell claiming that the Capitol Hill riot was provoked by the president. That's what the mob and the media, that's what Democrats have been saying.

So, Mitch McConnell, I'm all ears. Tell the American people exactly what part of the president's speech that you thought was violent. Was it when he urged his followers to peacefully and patriotically march to the capitol so their voices could be heard?

And did you know -- you like this snap impeachment process? Do you feel it's thorough? Do you think it's fair? Do you think it's constitutional? Do you think it's just? Mitch McConnell?

And do you think you ought to be validating what the House of Representatives ram through in a week without even any knowledge of those people that apparently we are discovering were part of a plan that was well-orchestrated to entice people to do this and get involved in this themselves? They planned it. Did you know about that, Mitch?

Now, if it's an impeachable offense, Mitch McConnell, I ask you tonight, where were you when Congresswoman Maxine Waters threatened on going to take Trump out tonight?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in the department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they are not welcome.

And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight.

(CHEERS)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hey, Mitch, she works in the same building as you. Did you ever call for her impeachment? Did you even strongly condemn her remarks?

Now, we looked and we couldn't find any.

What about Chuck Schumer? Remember, he works with you, Mitch, in the U.S. Senate. Now, did you threaten to expel your colleague on the other side of the aisle threatened to members of the U.S. Supreme Court?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-NY.: I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You will not know what hit you. You will pay the price, and he said it on the steps of the United States Supreme Court.

Mitch, is that in incitement for an insurrection and violence? You know, you did mention and condemn the remarks. You didn't lift a finger to impeach him. Why?

And then there's Joe Biden. Tomorrow, well, you'll be at the end the inauguration when he becomes president, but it wasn't long ago Joe openly - - did it a couple times fantasizing about taking the president of the U.S. behind a gym and beating him. Wow.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENT-ELECT: The press always asked me don't I wish I were debating him? No, I wish we were in high school and I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish.

I made a -- I did make a mistake, but they asked me what I like to debate this gentleman. I said no, I said if we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Beat the hell out of him. Mitch, where were you then? Did you stick up for the president? Did you call for Joe Biden to be reprimanded for his violent remarks? Will you remind him tomorrow?

What about soon to be V.P. Kamala Harris? During the height of the summer riots, right after that police precinct in Minneapolis was burnt to the ground, remember, Senator Harris had this to say. They're not going to stop, they shouldn't stop and we shouldn't stop.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, D-VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT: I'm telling you, they're not going to stop and everyone beware because they're not going to stop and it's going to -- they are not going to stop before election day in November and they're not going to stop after election day. And that should be -- everyone should take note of that on both levels. That this is -- they are not going to let up and they should not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Take note, beware.

Now, that has to be in incitement of violence and insurrection, right, Mitch, with your definition.

Did Senator Cory Booker, your colleague, incite violence when he urged his followers to get up in the face of Republican Congress people? You experience that in a diner. That shouldn't happen to any politician.

Hillary Clinton, did she incite violence when she told a crowd you can't be civil with Republicans? Or Eric Holder, when they go low, we kick them? Yeah, all right.

Did Nancy Pelosi -- what about her call for violence at the federal courthouse in Portland when she referred to federal law enforcement officers as Nazi stormtroopers who were kidnapping protesters? Where were you then, Mitch?

Now, Senator McConnell would have more credibility with now his new eagerness to reestablish the Republican moderates and establishment wing of the party and repudiate President Trump if you were consistent. But ultimately, this is why Americans voted for Donald Trump and not 17 other establishment Republicans, although some were.

The establishment Republicans have no backbone, no principle, no courage, no vision. Too many politicians in D.C. are just far too willing to go along, get along, and protect the swamp, and that is why conservatives like myself, well, we're tired of these empty promises and your rehearsed speeches and never getting anything done.

America voted, and, by the way, you helped elect Donald Trump if you want to know the truth. The American people voted for a president that would deliver even if that meant at times hurting people's precious little feelings and your swamp, and that's what President Trump did. Slashed regulations, cut taxes, unleashed American energy, expanded fracking, opened ANWR, negotiated new trade deals, built 450 miles of new border wall and as promised, no new foreign wars and he believed peace through strength so he built up our military.

Under the president, well, we lead on the world stage. Policy, peace through strength and he did all of this and all he could do a lot of times without the help of people like you and other Republicans in Congress like your Senate, you know, two years earlier voted for a straight repeal of Obamacare but then when it mattered, the same bill two years later when Donald Trump was president, you were nowhere to be found in your body.

The president -- the president forcefully stood up to the bias and corruption plaguing every corner of America's powerful institutions.

You know, Okay, Mitch, I'll give you an A+ on getting constitutionalist judges on the bench. You've been great on judges. But, frankly, it looks like it's time now, you're going to go along with all of this nonsense. We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate.

You can represent the people of Kentucky. You're showing basically right now that you are the king of the establishment Republicans that frankly have always had and remain having contempt for President Trump but more importantly, the 75 million Americans that voted for him.

Americans want somebody that will fight for their values and principles, not skiing behind closed doors with your buddy Chucky Schumer. Every Republican in the Senate, let me be even more clear. Not one Republican senator should be wasting a second of precious time. You're off half the year anyway on this post-presidential impeachment charade.

Every Republican senator needs to walk out of what would be in impeachment Schiff show, probably Romney, Sasse, and Murkowski will stay, and when it's over, Republican should walk back in and acquit the president of the United States or former president at the time, and stop the unconstitutional Schiff show.

And, Mitch, if the choice, to be frank with you, is weak establishment Republicanism versus America first, I choose the latter. If I venture to guess the overwhelming majority of Republicans would agree with me. It's why I'm not a Republican. I'm a registered conservative.

Your fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is absolutely right when he stated that if the Senate but you supposedly lead, Republicans go along with this snap impeachment nonsense, it will be the end of the Republican Party. It's unconstitutional, it's beyond divisive, it's a political ploy by Democrats to seek revenge on President Trump, and, of course, humiliate the 75 million people who voted for him, 93 percent according to a recent poll would vote for him again today.

This is also an attempt to banish President Trump from ever running again. Hey, Mitch, that decision should not be yours. That needs to be left with we, the American people, not Republican senators.

Now more than ever, we need elected officials to stand up we, the people. The rhetoric from the left downright chilling. It's gotten progressively worse over the last five years with Donald Trump now powerful institutions in D.C. That would include the Democrats, the media mob, big tech, all moving to silence and cancel any opinions they don't like.

And as you all know, President Trump has been banned permanently from nearly every social media platform, so to have many of his supporters, American citizens. For days, our friends of Parler who were competitors of Twitter were kicked off the Internet altogether, thanks to an alliance of big tech companies.

And meanwhile, the incoming President Joe Biden is actually comparing Senator Cruz and Josh Hawley and propagandist Joseph Goebbels because they supported a legal audit of election results. Oh, something Democrats in 2000, 2001, 2016 and ‘17 and 2004 and ‘05 also called for. Other top Democrats want them to be treated like domestic terrorists put on the no- fly list when they were expressing an opinion and looking for a legal audit. That's all.

Students at Harvard now calling for the school to revoke any degree from anyone associated with President Trump. Have you or have you ever been a President Trump supporter? "The Forbes" magazine writes that if you worked in the Trump administration, we're going to take note. You better not be hired.

What? Is that the America we live in? Now going after the president, going after his daughter, son-in-law, his other son who can even buy a house without being persecuted and live in a neighborhood when they pay -- that's America?

A truly insane column in The Washington Post today all but accusing people like me on this network of sedition, wanting us to be silenced, ripped off the air. And that's not all, former PBS lawyer -- thought it was probably an outlier, I was wrong, caught on tape, going to empower the government to take us away from their parents and have them go to reeducation camps and watch PBS all day.

Many other outlets in the mob openly searching ways to deprogram Trump supporters. You can't make this up. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Seventy-four million people are going to believe that because they've been brainwashed, Joy. I really believe that they have been brainwashed by this misinformation campaign over the past four years.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The bottom line is all of America needs deprogramming because we've all been negatively influenced by Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Make no mistake, this is a common theme now of the left and the mob, big tech. Not good enough to win the election and the White House, they don't just want power over your government, your paycheck and your business, they now want to control the way you think. If you don't think right, though deprogramming when reeducate you.

And from the radical new Democratic Party, freedom apparently is a dangerous thing. These are dangerous times.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have to turn down the capability of these conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences. There are people on YouTube, for example, that have a larger audience than daytime CNN.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There were millions of Americans, almost white, almost all Republicans who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It's as if they are members of a cult, a Trumpist cult.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Bought into this big lie and the question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: By the way, hearing from the people who were part of the cult of rage, psychotic hatred of all things Trump, deprogram, reeducation camps, the kind of rhetoric on the left. Americans will need leaders in Washington who were willing to boldly fight for our ideals and our rights.

The nonstop vilification, censorship, Orwellian deprogramming, reeducation, unlearning B.S., that would be dangerous in the end of our country. And this impeachment Schiff show parade and charade is just going to throw fuel on the fire.

And tonight, I'll end with another quote from Ronald Reagan: Freedom is a fragile thing. It's never more than one generation away from extinction.

This cannot, my fellow American citizens, happen on our watch. You know why? Because our children and our grandchildren deserve better.

And, Mitch McConnell, if you're not going to fight, we deserve better. You can go back to representing the people of Kentucky and let somebody that knows how to lead the lead.

Here with reaction, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, the host of "Justice", Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Judge, we'll start with you tonight. Your reaction?

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, HOST, "JUSTICE": Well, first of all, I think that your monologue was terrific and what we are seeing with Mitch McConnell right now is he's going to be the minority leader, we saw him is the ring of Chuck Schumer and basically trashed President Trump on his last day in office which to me makes him ineligible as far as I'm concerned as someone who wants to sit on a jury for an impeachment trial. But then, again, I think any impeachment of someone who's not in office is unconstitutional, given the fact that they can't then remove him from office because he is already out of office.

But having said that, living out the tipping point right now, where the left is so hateful and so vengeful, and I wrote a book about this, "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge", that they are determined to cancel not just the president of the United States who has done more good than you just outlined, but they want to cancel anyone who's a conservative. They want to cancel conservative thought.

They want us to lose our jobs. They want us to be arrested. They want us -- you know, people in our faces. This has to stop, Sean. This is America.

And Joe Biden is not the guy who's going to stop it for sure. And McConnell seems like, you know what, he's already on the side of the left, and I'm as disgusted with him as you are.

HANNITY: It's time for new leadership. That's it. I mean, and Rand Paul is right, it will be the end of the Republican Party. And, frankly, at that point, it would be if they go along with this, in my opinion.

PIRRO: Yeah.

HANNITY: You know, I look at this, Dan Bongino, and it's like they've learned nothing from Donald Trump this is what I was thinking about they didn't seem to learn that why does Donald Trump have this passionate support? Is it because we've been -- we're in a cult?

No, because he kept his promise. He cut taxes, ended the bureaucracy, kept his promises on constitutional judges. He protected the border, he made us energy independent, better trade deals peace through strength, no foreign conflicts or wars in his time as president. Those are big promises and he kept them all.

Republicans, I don't remember them, you know, 65 show votes to repeal Obamacare when it mattered, they didn't show up.

PIRRO: Yeah, yeah.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. Goes back to my golden rule of the feckless Republican Party which is this you'll never be disappointed if you respect the golden rule. It's that most Republicans are really Democrats, but no Democrats are really Republicans, folks.

It's an axiomatic truth. If you ever want to be let down, you can always rely on the Republican Party in your moment of need to kick you in the face as you try to get up.

Listen, Mitch McConnell, right, you did a decent job on the judges. Great. Congrats. That's what we hired you to do. You had one job. What does he want? An award.

Listen, on my own podcast, I said, hey, nice job, great, that's what you're getting paid what, $200,000 a year to vote for conservative judges while pretending to be a conservative? Congrats, nice job.

But if Mitch McConnell wanted to put together a recipe and a cookbook on how to destroy the Republican Party, this is exactly how you do it, by falling right into the trap of falling for media narratives.

Now, I want to make a point because it's important, I'm hearing a lot of chatter about we need a third party. Folks, forget it, that's not the solution. It's a strategic disaster. We don't have a parliamentary system and we have winner-take-all congressional districts, it's not going to happen.

Here's my suggestion because I owe you a fix not just a complaint, it's your Republican Party. You built it. You donated, you knocked on the doors, you built the email list, many of you gave your email. We have a primary season coming up.

HANNITY: Hey, Dan --

BONGINO: Why forfeit the infrastructure of an entire party to them to these idiots. It's your party. Not theirs.

HANNITY: Do not legitimize, no Republican should legitimize an unconstitutional act. They need to walk out and walk back in when it's time to acquit when Schumer's done putting on a Schiff show.

BONGINO: Listen to me, buddy, we got losers. You got Ben Sasse who would - - I mean, the guy, listen --

HANNITY: Then it's time for them to retire, go home.

BONGINO: Wait, this is important. Smart stupid people are the most dangerous people in the world. Stupid, stupid people know they're stupid. They're not as much trouble as smart stupid people, and the Republican Party is populated with smart stupid people like Ben Sasse.

HANNITY: Quick last word. Judge, 30 seconds.

PIRRO: Here's the bottom line. We've got to get these wusses who are in the Senate and in the House out of -- out of office, and America is mad enough to do that in 2022. America understands the pulse of what's going on with this leftist fascist ideology, and none of us are going to be erased or canceled and we're not going to -- we haven't been brainwashed. They've been brainwashed.

And in the end, all we want is a free country and we get them out of office. I don't care what party you want to use. You get them out of office.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

Coming up, breaking tonight the president has now officially and formally declassified documents related to the Russia probe. John Solomon has been pouring through and has the details exclusively.

And Lindsey Graham will join us live to explain why impeaching Trump will destroy the Republican Party. Well, maybe it's time for a new Republican leader in the Senate.

HANNITY: This just breaking, a Fox News alert. President Trump has just formally declassified more documents tonight exposing the Crossfire Hurricane Russia hoax, proving once again and once and for all this was nothing more than a political witch-hunt and a conspiracy theory fueled by the mob in the media for four long years and Democrats. In other words, the Russian collusion truthers.

Now contained in tonight's documents is more proof that in fact it was Christopher Steele that leaked the Russia collusion story to help Hillary Clinton, telling the FBI, quote, Steele explained that as the election season went on, they as a company were riding two horses, their client and the FBI. And after the FBI Director Comey's reopening of the Hillary Clinton investigation, they had to pick one horse and chose the business client relationship over the relationship with the FBI. Wow, that's pretty deep.

And why aren't we trying to extradite Christopher Steele to the U.S. and wasting time on a guy in the media named Julian Assange.

Joining us now with the latest, justthenews.com founder, John Solomon, investigative reporter, chief editor.

Okay, this is big.

JOHN SOLOMON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, it is, Sean. I've been through all the documents at least one time now and I'll give you some of the highlights from the early stuff. The most important of all the documents is what I call the September 2017 confessional, a year after he was fired terminated by the FBI, Christopher Steele sat back down by the agents and he described his motives, his tactics, what he did.

And there are some bombshell revelations. First off, as you just reported, his motive for going to the news media and creating the false Russia collusion narrative during the 2016 election was because the email scandal had come and reared its head again against Hillary Clinton, he was concerned it was going to hurt Hillary Clinton's chances so he put the Russia story out there to help kind of distract from her -- from her scandal.

Secondly, he admits that another one of his motives was that he considered Donald Trump to be his main opponent. He considered Donald Trump to be bad for Great Britain, for the U.S.-U.K. relationship. So that's another reason he leaked.

Now, let's think about that. He's a foreigner interfering in our election by leaking information to help Hillary Clinton and to help Great Britain. That's what he admitted to in this interview with the FBI.

Third, he divulges where he got his sub-source, the famous sub-source; the primary sub-sources the FBI called them. This is the person that gave him most of the bad garbage that was ultimately discredited by the FBI, proven disproven. He got that a relationship with that sub-source from none other than Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council for Donald Trump, who became an impeachment witness against Trump in 2019.

Why is that significant? Well, beyond the interesting connections, by the time, Fiona Hill turned over this sub-source to Christopher Steele, the FBI was already investigating the sub-source as a possible Russian asset. In fact, they were trying to get a FISA warrant on him when he fled the country and they dropped the effort.

So, Fiona Hill, someone who worked for the Trump NSC gave Christopher Steele a bad source that the FBI ultimately feared was a Russian asset.

HANNITY: Wow, pretty amazing developments here. And then one has to ask, okay, now that we know Durham had these documents the whole time, where is he?

SOLOMON: Yeah, I think he's fast at work trying to build the final parts of a criminal case that's what my source reporting and indicates and talking to defense lawyers and other people it looks like he is still going forward to build a significant criminal case.

Now let me tell you about something we're going to have in the morning, it's going to take some time to develop it overnight. But I think people will be surprised by this revelation. In 2014, the FBI determined that a foreign power was trying to influence Hillary Clinton and her campaign when she ran. In fact, they feared that they were going to do it through the delivery of money. The FBI tried for several months to get a FISA warrant, but they -- according to these documents -- they were turned down or held up by the seventh floor. James Comey and Andrew McCabe is the seventh floor.

They ultimately decided not to investigate it any further and unlike what they did to Donald Trump, they went to Hillary Clinton and gave her a defensive briefing and told her what this foreign power was trying to do. They did it through her attorney David Kendall. It shows the entirely different system of justice.

Hillary Clinton gets a defensive briefing, no FISA. Donald Trump gets a FISA, no defensive briefing, and three and a half years of pain and suffering to his presidency and campaign. These documents are extraordinary. They were kept from the American public and the Congress as President Trump said today when he declassified the documents.

And this is the tip of the iceberg. We're going to have more with John tomorrow night.

John, thank you. That is unbelievable, unreal.

All right. Now, tonight, there are GOP senators standing up to the madness that's being promoted by Chucky Schumer, the mob, and apparently Mitch McConnell, about what would be an unconstitutional, post-presidency impeachment, because one thing's for sure, Republicans go along with another one of the Democrats Schiff shows on the capital. It would I think destroy the GOP for good.

Here with reaction, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senator, Rand Paul said it, you've been warning people, and then you heard Mitch McConnell today.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Yeah.

HANNITY: Thoughts?

GRAHAM: Well, number one, our country needs to heal and a second impeachment of Donald Trump after he leaves office won't heal the country. It will further divide the country. So that's a good reason not to impeach the president.

Another good reason, I think it's unconstitutional to impeach a person who's out of office. That will create never-ending revenge against presidents, particularly former presidents.

And as to the Republican Party, if we throw in the towel or perceived to having thrown in the towel and not fighting against this impeachment, the Republican Party as Rand Paul said will crack up. Ninety percent of Republicans at least believe a second impeachment of President Trump is unconstitutional, unfair and should not go forward.

So I'm asking Republican leaders in the Senate to lead. I like Mitch McConnell. He did more than confirm judges. He really helped President Trump with everything that he did. He's a street fighter legislatively. He's a smart guy.

But what we need right now is for Senator McConnell to unequivocally say that the second impeachment of Donald Trump after he leaves office is not only unconstitutional, it is bad for the country, and stand up and fight back.

HANNITY: Well, you got constitutional scholars Alan Dershowitz, you got people like Ted Cruz, you got people like Mark Levin, the great one, and you're an attorney yourself.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: And former judges that sat on the bench for years and years have all said the same thing.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: Now, the question is, is what -- the last day the president's in office, why -- what was the point of that if not to signal that it's okay to do this and drag the country through yet more hell? And on top of that, you'd be giving -- you'd be validating what the House did with the -- you know, snap impeachment as Jonathan Turley has said is extraordinarily dangerous?

GRAHAM: If you're an institutionalist and I consider myself very much an institutionalist, why would you want to legitimize an impeachment in the House that took less than 24 hours, the president did not have a lawyer available to defend him and no witnesses were called? That to me is just something we don't want to legitimize in the Senate.

In terms of the Senate's role in all this, we have a chance here for the future of the country to say that there's an end to all of this. Once the person leaves office, we're not going to pursue them. We're not going to have a scarlet letter impeachment to bar them for running for office.

The Democrats have one goal here and that is to deny President Trump the ability to ever run for office again.

That should not be the Republican Party's goal. The Republican Party's goal should be to stand up to unconstitutional impeachments and realize that President Trump did a lot of good for the conservative movement.

You can be disappointed with the president's behavior but applaud his actions, and the people who defiled the capital, they did that. Not me, not Donald Trump, and that does not represent the 74 million people who stood behind President Trump and would vote for him again today.

So, to my Republican colleagues in the Senate, we have to rise to the occasion. If we don't, we're going to destroy the party.

HANNITY: The American people should decide if anybody's wants to run if they want to elect them. That's number one.

GRAHAM: Yeah, amen.

HANNITY: Number two, as it relates to this entire process, it is extraordinarily divisive and dangerous and yes, the main thing, unconstitutional. And what specifically -- Mitch has to lay out a case because the Democrats didn't in their sham snap impeachment.

All right. Lindsey Graham, thank you.

Coming up, mainstream media mob continues to trash the first lady. Their obsession continues. We'll tell you what grotesque comment was just made about Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Joe Concha, Mike Huckabee react, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, the mob and the media. They're not just attacking the president as they've done for the last four years. They continue their nonstop, never-ending, rage-filled, hateful psychotic rhetoric about the Trump family and the first lady, nothing but poised, professional, courteous over the last four years.

That's not stopping the mob from continuing their cheap shot smear tactics. Here's one small sample.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHEN COLBERT, LATE NIGHT TV HOST: Folks, this week, it isn't just the president who's leaving the White House, because Melania Trump is also getting ready to make a transition from first lady to unnumbered dame.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You suck. You suck.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Such colorful characters with their local expressions.

JOY BEHAR, TV HOST: Let me first all say that I will miss these two like I missed PMS and hot flashes. I say good-bye. Don't let the door hit you.

But the question is, is she as bad as Trump? That's what people want to know. Is she an active conspirator? Does she agree with him or is she under duress? I don't know. Is she afraid of him?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Not just Melania Trump and the Trump kids and family.

As the Albany newspaper The Times Union, look at this, under fire tonight, rightly so, after a vicious piece attacking Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik because she and her husband decided not to have children, like it's any of their business.

Now, the congresswoman and her husband released a statement said in part: "The Times Union's" decision to publish that article that mocked us as "childless" is new a new low and truly heinous and wildly inappropriate. Shameful statement is not only inherently sexist also hateful, abusive and heartless.

Here with the reaction, media reporter for The Hill, Joe Concha, along with former Arkansas governor, Fox News contributor, Mike Huckabee.

You're up early on "Fox & Friends," Governor. I give you A-plus for effort.

Okay, let me ask you -- you know, just in general, the Trump kids, the first lady, you know, Elise Stefanik really?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The whole thing is disgusting, but let's keep in perspective something -- when you resort to the kind of hateful, name-calling and pettiness that we've seen, it's because people deep in their hearts are jealous of the people they're trying to tear down. They want those people to be pulled down to the level which they deep down feel themselves to be in.

Melania Trump is a lovely lady and she has been a gracious and graceful first lady. We ought to be grateful to her, and grateful for her.

Elise Stefanik, a terrific congresswoman from New York, who's bold and absolutely effective.

And the people who criticize the Melania Trumps. the Elise Stefaniks, and all the other women show two things: one, they don't care about women. They're not about gender. They're about hate.

And, two, they're deeply jealous because they see in others what they know they can never be themselves. And it reveals a heck of a lot more about the critic than it does about the criticized.

HANNITY: You know, we've watched this for five years, Joe. Five years and for people like Stephen Colbert who was in a distant third place in late night to mock the first lady in the way that he did with such hate to the governor's point, well, guess what, in a couple of weeks, Stephen Colbert is going to actually have to find a way to be a comedian again because he's turned his show basically into an extension of CNN or MSNBC and serving at the pleasure of the Democratic Party.

Now, suddenly, with President Trump gone, so does the gravy train for him go and as a result, you're going to see Stephen Colbert become irrelevant in an awful hurry.

Look, Melania Trump was mocked by the Jimmy Kimmels of the world, you remember, Sean, for having an accent. She's an immigrant. So, now, it's okay to mock immigrants for their accent? She speaks five languages which is four more than Kimmel speaks. So I found that pretty interesting.

She also once had a kidney procedure and you had conspiracy theorists posing as media reporters on CNN openly wondering where is Melania Trump after she literally had a procedure on her kidney and she was recovering from something like that.

So this first lady has been treated worse than any first lady in modern history by a country mile.

And as far as Elise Stefanik, she's 36 years old. At last check in New York, it's not really that big of a deal or really that much of a newsworthy item that if you don't have kids in your mid-30s while you're pursuing a career like she is I know in my case and with my wife, I didn't -- I wasn't until I was in my early 40s until we had our first child obviously. My wife, much younger, looking much younger as well, can attest to that.

So this whole thing, as far as Elise Stefanik is concerned, if there wasn't an "R" next to her name, this isn't a story. But she's mocked as childless at 36 in New York, I'm sorry. This is why 86 percent of the American people believe that the media is biased because they see this crap and that's what it is, absolute crap, Sean.

HANNITY: Well said both of you. Thank you, Joe. Thank you, Mike Huckabee.

Coming up, Hillary Clinton obsessed with Russian collusion. Wait until you hear what she said this time.

And, of course, our breaking news, yeah, all of the Russia hoax, yeah, it was all done by Christopher Steele to protect her from her email problem, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Hillary Clinton still peddling her Russia trutherism and Russia collusion conspiracy theories, suggesting to Nancy Pelosi on a recent podcast, Vladimir Putin might have known about the Capitol Hill riots. Listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I hope historically we will find out who he is beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our capitol.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I'd like to see her emails too that she deleted.

Anyway, here with reaction, Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer, author of the upcoming book, "They Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: The truth About Disaster Liberalism", Jason Chaffetz.

Ari, you got a big smile on your face tonight. And I'm like thinking, we just learned tonight from new documents, Christopher Steele manufactured the whole thing. She paid for the only Russian disinformation -- now, tonight, corroborated completely. We're exonerated.

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Sean, we live in an era, of course, where the Democrats in the media want to put the word QAnon in the middle of every Republican's name because it's a conspiracy theory and they want to tar all Republicans with it. So thank goodness for Hillary Clinton's reemergence today that reminds everybody that the previous Democratic presidential standard-bearer herself is the wackadoodle who traffics in conspiracy theories.

And, you know, if you really want to get into the conspiracy theory business, every anchor on CNN who was touted the Steele dossier and all collusion stories, the CNN anchors who touted Donald Trump receiving an email alerting him about the WikiLeaks leaks ahead of time, all of that was conspiracy theory nonsense and everybody in the mainstream media chased the collusion conspiracy theory.

So I'm against conspiracy theories and all the fringes and just a reminder, they exist on both fringes.

HANNITY: What did you think about that proof tonight, the declassification? That means John Durham has known the whole time that Steele did it Hillary and he did it for political reasons.

(CROSSTALK)

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I hear Hillary Clinton come up with it --

HANNITY: Yeah, sorry. Jason?

CHAFFETZ: I -- you know, I hear Hillary Clinton come up with this crazy stuff and part of me thinks that she has those fawning eyes and she really actually likes Donald Trump because she's kind of got a crush on him.

But the more serious Jason Chaffetz looks at this and I think, you know what? This is all projection. It's the reason in the way that they operate. She is deflecting from the very fact that she paid millions of dollars to create this fiction in order to get away from her emails and they do this so we don't talk about Hunter Biden, and all these other scandals that actually have proof and evidence and are real.

And the reason that she comes up with this wacky stuff is because she doesn't want us to think about or look at what's really a scandal out there. All the other media other than the Fox News and Sean Hannity in a couple of others all take the bait and followed Hillary Clinton. But only the show and a couple of others actually will produce the results and show the evidence, and it's sad, but I think that's where we're at today, Sean.

HANNITY: Last word, Ari?

FLEISCHER: Yeah, I can't wait to see where this ends and I don't think we've heard the last. I think John Durham is a serious prosecutor. He's going about this in a serious way, and what a headache it's going to be for the Biden justice administration when this comes out on their watch.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both, Ari. Jason Chaffetz, congrats on the new book.

More HANNITY after this.

