What do Detroit residents think about the state of their city?

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: To heck with them all.

Tucker, great show.

Welcome to “Hannity.”

And tonight, all across this country, liberal cities run by liberal Democrats -- again, all across the country. They are deteriorating right before our eyes and the president is doing the country a favor because now we are paying attention.

Now, the human tragedy is catastrophic. The far left politicians in charge, they are failing at a miserable level, their constituents, a spectacular level. What's happening in Baltimore, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, so many other great metropolitan areas, nothing short of a national disaster.

Yet, many prominent Democrats, they want to use these cities as a model for the entire country. Sort of like except they want these policies on steroids and human growth hormones. And that's why 2020 is the single most important election coming in our lifetime.

This is going to be a tipping point for the country. The single biggest choice election we will ever have under the leadership of Donald Trump or the crazy, insane, New Green Deal of radical socialist Democrats.

We are experiencing it right now because of the president's track record and policies, record breaking success, the best unemployment situation since 1969, demographically, records for African-Americans, Hispanic- Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment.

By the way, the president is not apologizing at all for calling out the real human tragedy in this case, Baltimore, Maryland. Good for him.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: People living in Baltimore are very happy that I'm bringing out the fact that it's like living in hell. All it is I'm pointing out facts. The most unsafe city in the country, in our country, is Baltimore.

It's received as much money. It receives top-of-the-line, billions of dollars, somebody said $15 billion over a short period of time. All of this money goes there and, take a look at it. I don't have to describe it. Take a look at it.

Elijah Cummings is in charge of it. And he ought to take his oversight committee and he ought to park them in Baltimore and find out what happened to the $15 billion, and a lot of other money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And, by the way, $1.8 billion in stimulus money from Obama. And the conditions in Baltimore, as we're showing again, have become worse and worse and worse, year in, year out. Democrats who have been in charge for decades, they continue to win reelection. Why? They continued to get a paycheck and nothing ever gets better. It gets worse.

We have a lot coming up in the course of this monologue in a few moments, including a special “Hannity” investigation into the Democratic-run city of Detroit where Democrats have been debating tonight.

But first, we turned other breaking news from our investigation into the investigators. It looks like the current FBI director, Christopher Wray, might be covering for his friends in the sewer and the swamp in D.C. According to reporting from "The Hill's" executive vice president, investigative reporter John Solomon, Director Wray has blocked the FBI from responding to congressional inquiries about political bias, on Christopher Steele another report issues surrounding the Russian witch hunt.

Now, Wray also blocked the House Intel Committee's request for the Gang of Eight material until Devin Nunes, congressmen, former chair, was forced to issue a subpoena. Also breaking tonight, John Solomon reporting that Director Wray is now fighting the public release of documents sent to the FBI just a week and a half before the first FISA warrant was signed by State Department official Kathleen Kavalec.

Now, these documents were directly related to the blatantly false claims made by Christopher Steele in the fall of 2016. And by the way, a full on warning, another warning to Comey before he signed the first FISA fraud and, of course, the DOJ was warned as well that Steele was a fraud. It's unverified. Hillary paid for it.

Now, my question tonight is, why doesn't Wray want you, we, the American public, to see these documents?

Here with more is John Solomon on this breaking news.

John, if Director Wray doesn't want to see it, and he is not willing to do his job, maybe we need a new FBI director because we need to save the single premier law enforcement in the world. This is not some -- you know, this is the best law enforcement agency, by far, why would he want this cleaned up?

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: It is.

Listen, I think there's a culture of resisting transparency in the FBI that goes back decades, all the way back to J. Edgar Hoover. Christopher Wray's doing a good job of extending that bad part of the legacy, the FBI.

The arguments of the FBI is making in this court case against Citizens United for not releasing these documents are preposterous. One of the arguments is, FBI agents have a presumption of privacy not to be questioned by the public about their conduct in investigations. That's an extraordinary argument. I don't think it's ever been made before in the courts.

They argue that these documents if they release would harm national security, and give aid to terrorists. This incredible over the top language, people who have seen the document, including Mark Meadows, the congressman from North Carolina, wrote a letter this week and said, I went and saw this document, it's not classified. It was transmitted through non-classified email and all it is as open source intelligence they could've gotten on the Internet and yet, Chris Wray is fighting us in trying to get that information. I think that's what concerns the people I talked to tonight.

HANNITY: Well, John Solomon, I got to tell you, we want this to be cleaned up. We want to have the premier law enforcement agency in the world. It has been. The 99 percent are, and not to clean it up is a disservice to all of those good that obey the laws, do the right thing, protect and serve this country and what is a very dangerous job every day.

All right. John Solomon --

(CROSSTALK)

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: We will have more. He has more breaking news tomorrow, by the way.

Now, before we get back to the disaster that I just said, liberal-run cities and states, we have other breaking news first. While the all- important investigation into the investigators is ongoing, while the Democrats, Russia witch hunt, just suffered yet another devastating setback. The DNC's frivolous lawsuit falsely accusing the Trump campaign of hacking. That was just thrown out of the federal court and the judge was not particularly kind in the ruling.

Here with more on this breaking news, a big win for the president, is the president's attorney, Jay Sekulow.

Jay, what do you got?

JAY SEKULOW, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY (via telephone): Well, this is -- look, this is as you just said, Sean, this is huge, because this was basically the DNC's trial of the Russia hoax. And they basically took this whole WikiLeaks inquiry that went on and tried to turn it into a federal lawsuit.

A judge appointed by Bill Clinton when he was president said that the allegations are divorced from the facts. The evidence doesn't support the allegations. They also raised, the judge raised serious issues involving the freedom of speech, freedom of association.

So what you have here is an attempt by the Democratic National Committee to litigate in federal court, allegations of Russia collusion, Russia conspiracy, involving the Trump campaign, and not only as a projected by the Department of Justice in the Mueller report but it's now rejected by a federal court judge, as his head, appointed by the federal Clinton, who throws the case out and says, no evidence supporting any of this, and that the evidence was divorced from the allegations. Nothing that would back up what they asserted.

So this is a very, very significant win in federal court. A very significant win for the president. I think, look, this was the death knell. This is the end point of this whole Russia hoax.

They couldn't win on a collusion conspiracy. They couldn't win on instruction. They couldn't win in civil court, in a civil litigation, in federal court, against the campaign either. Here's what you have, at the end of the day, as it started, this was a hoax from the beginning and this judge saw through it.

HANNITY: All right. Jay Sekulow, the attorney for the president, thank you, sir.

We now turn our attention back to the city of Baltimore where the president this week has been routinely bashed by the Democrats and, of course, their sheep, the media mob, for criticizing what is the -- what are the dilapidated conditions in Baltimore. Some, including Speaker Pelosi, even accusing the president of the United States of racism. And what we hear (ph), she made her criticism at a five-star hotel dining facility.

But the president is definitely not the first person to sound the alarm about the tragedy of Baltimore. 2017 movies actually named "Rat Film" actually documenting the horrific living conditions of some of Baltimore's poorest neighborhoods. We are not making it up. We've got the videotape. Let's go to it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

SUBTITLE: If you think this film is just about rats, think again.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It ain't never been a rat problem in Baltimore. Always been a people problem.

ANNOUNCER: Rat Film, part of Independent Lens on PBS.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, more recently, Baltimore County Republican political activists named Kimberly Klacik, she started filming areas of West Baltimore which is just absolutely covered in trash. Look at your screen - - piles of debris, human waste, dead rats, living rats, needles, in every direction.

This is a neighborhood where people live. This is a neighborhood where children are supposed to be safe into play. That is unacceptable. That is how many decades now of liberal Democratic rule?

Well, just today, Klacik documented even more garbage piled high all over the place. Not a city official in sight. No cleanup crews, no garbage trucks, just a neighborhood covered in just pure trash.

And meanwhile, a very different story at the major detention facilities at the border. Remember, the very same facilities that members of the so- called Squad are calling concentration camps. While the residents of Baltimore, well, they are suffering under piles of garbage mounting violence, rats.

Griff Jenkins reported illegal immigrants who have been detained by federal officials of their workout facilities. They are provided everything -- food, water, clothing, shelter, medical care, medicines, baby formula, diapers, even space for recreational activities. They even have a soccer field. They have basketball courts. They have televisions and they have telephones.

And that's not the case in the city of Baltimore. Officials can't even clean up piles of garbage and yet, no outrage from the Squad and no outrage from Congressman Cummings. The struggling cities of Baltimore totally ignored by those who claim to have a monopoly of compassion. On the poorest among us, on every demographic group.

Here with more is the person who shot that footage, Kimberly Klacik.

Kimberly, I know you've taken a lot of heat. I don't see this as hyperbole. There are 17,000 homes we have been able to discover and I will go through some of the statistics in a minute that are empty in Baltimore.

Is it as bad as your showing us?

KIMBERLY KLACIK, GOP ACTIVIST: Actually, Sean, and I'm so glad you showed my video from this morning and the fact that nobody has come to pick up the trash or even evaluate and try to find out how they're going to pick up the trash, but it's actually worse than you saw my video. I'm so glad today some reporters from the Baltimore side was down there to document it.

And for anybody on city council or for Rep. Cummings or anyone to say that I've done this to shame Baltimore in any way, because that is what they're saying about me, is ridiculous. I mean, they should be ashamed of the living conditions that they are constituents are living in.

But I have to point out, I'm sure that because they don't donate to campaigns or they are not tourist areas and making money for the city, I'm sure that's why they are forgotten but that is not morally correct and we hear how they always talk about good morals and look at how they are doing now. This is their own constituents, their own voters.

HANNITY: You know, I want you to stay right there as I go back to my monologue, Kimberly, because I want people to know, the video you shot, we are going to continue to show up unit and then ask you one question after I give you the statistics about Baltimore because we documented this last night, and we'll get back to Kimberly in a second.

And Baltimore is a human tragedy. 2017, Baltimore named the most dangerous big city in America. That year, more people murdered in Baltimore than ever before.

2018, the city's murder rate was higher than in the country of Honduras. People are trying and dying from Honduras to come here. If they come here, don't go to Baltimore. It's not a good place. It'll be worse than that from which you came.

And believe it or not, this year, Baltimore's murder rate is on the rise again. During the first half of 2019, a 16 percent increase in murders, 28 percent increase in nonfatal shootings, even as the city loses population.

We're going to show you what Obama, Bernie Sanders and even the former mayor had to say about Baltimore. It's coming up later in the show, but they don't paint a pretty picture at all. Today, nearly 17,000 abandoned and structures within the city limits.

In 2017, zero students, none, not one student in 13 Baltimore high schools, not a single kid was able to be found proficient in math. You got to be kidding me. Five schools, high schools, enrolled zero students proficient in English and math.

Baltimore's unemployment rate is the third highest of any major city in America. The poverty rate, look at this, a whopping 22 percent. Household median income, 11,000, less than the national average.

And sadly, Baltimore is not the only city suffering. Over the weekend, look at Chicago. By the way, the murder rate per capita is higher in Baltimore than in Chicago, nearly twice the rate. We have eight people murdered in Chicago, another 40 people injured; gang violence there, typical weekend, spiraling out of control still.

Look at San Francisco. The homeless population has become so large that the city is offering them a one-way bus ticket anywhere out of the city.

And not too long ago, we documented the conditions, just one mile away in one direction, Nancy Pelosi's gated community with the wall and everything. Her office, one mile and the other direction -- in the middle, let's see, drug use, right there out in front for every kid to see. Needles, they're thrown everywhere. Human waste -- there's no facilities, people urinating, defecating on the streets, and the feces smell, stench is out of control, right near Nancy's house.

And we did the same thing in Los Angeles. Homeless encampments have become huge and massive. And while city officials are unable or unwilling to address that problem, well, it's getting worse.

And don't forget about the city of Detroit, Motor City, one of the greatest cities of all time, now home to the second highest murder rate of any major city in America, along with the highest unemployment rate, almost triple the national average.

And today, we sent Lawrence Jones to Detroit where the Democrats are to see what life is really like for residents there. Let's take a preview.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE JONES, CONTRIBUTOR: Tell me about the crime.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, my God. It's horrible.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My kids said did you all hear the gunfire? They jumped on the floor and that's where they slept. They refused to get back in the bed because they heard gunfire back there.

JONES: You're ready to leave?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, because I'm tired looking at this mess. It's horrible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Ever wonder why New York, California, Illinois, cities like Detroit come Baltimore, people are leaving? That's why.

And by the way, what else to the cities have in common? All of them exclusively run for decades by Democratic liberal politicians that claim they love and care about people so much more than Republicans. You don't have to wonder what years of constant far left policies, what this results in.

It's playing out right before our eyes. I guess what? The 2020 Democrats, they want to take these failed policies nationwide, put little human growth hormone, a little steroids in there and they want all of us to suffer this way.

We go back to Kimberly Klacik.

Those numbers are shocking. Is that the city you know, Kimberly?

KLACIK: Yes, and that is what all of the residence that I spoke to said as well, and it's really strange to me that the mainstream media will go out of their way to pretend that nothing is going on. The residents are crying out for help and, you know, to ignore that, it's -- I don't understand why they are doing it, but they are doing it.

And for city council, if you look at my Twitter feed right, city council member emailed me today and asked me how dare I bring shame to the city and it's like residents they keep calling me, they are sending me videos, they are sending me pictures of the rats that they find, I mean --

HANNITY: Hey, Kimberly, where would you -- I want to give you a choice. Living in this part of Baltimore or living in a detention center that people are comparing to Auschwitz and concentration camps.

I think I'll choose the ones with the soccer fields, and medical attention, food, water, baby formula, cots, blankets, and pillows. I'll take that city.

KLACIK: Absolutely. Yes. It seems cleaner, three meals a day, and people seem to actually care about you. There is security there.

I mean, this is a violent city.

HANNITY: All right, Kimberly.

KLACIK: Of course I would choose that over West Baltimore any day.

HANNITY: Please keep doing what you're doing. We'll keep showing the American people.

The people in Baltimore are part of our American family. They deserve better. They deserve a lot better. They have not been served by these failed policies.

Joining us now with more, HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

You know, Dr. Carson, this is every big liberal city in America. We are now chronically the same failed policies and we've got these idiots that are in Detroit and they want to implement not only the same policies, but they want to implement it nationwide and worse.

Does that then become America?

BEN CARSON, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: Unfortunately, it has become to a large degree. You know, we have gone from a can-do society to a what-can-you-do-for-me society, and this really does need to change. You know, a lot of this has been focused on the president and his language.

The only thing the president is guilty of is not being politically correct, and bringing attention to things that are supposed to be slipped under the rug. You probably know some people who, you know, are extremely messy and then when somebody is coming over, they sweep everything in the closet and covered everything over and act like, you know, this is what's going on.

We can't have this because these children, they deserve so much better. You know, my heart was broken --

HANNITY: We have failed every one of those kids. It is almost mathematically impossible to have 13 high schools that don't have a single child proficient in math.

CARSON: Absolutely.

HANNITY: That is -- that's not their fault here that's not their failure. It's the failure of the people that are in charge of those schools and the politicians that allow that to happen. What did they do it with the $1.8 billion that Obama gave them?

CARSON: Well, there's been billions and billions of dollars over the years, and we will continue to put money in there, but we are going to have, you know, some real controls on it. And we invite the people -- I'm going to be in Baltimore tomorrow, actually.

HANNITY: Where are you going to be?

CARSON: At one of the neighborhoods and an opportunity zone, and I want to look at some of the things that have been done that are positive and contrast it with the things that are negative.

I've invited Congressman Cummings, I hope he'll be able to join us.

HANNITY: Don't hold your breath. I bet he doesn't go.

CARSON: And, you know, the president and I talked about this today. He wants to do something for the people in Baltimore. That is really the key.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this, would it be possible for HUD to go into these 70,000 abandoned homes, check out whether or not structurally they are capable of being saved, got them, rebuild them with a partnership, perhaps a partnership with Home Depot.

I know Bernie Marcus. I'll call him myself and asked if we can get a cut rate on everything we need for supplies. I bet he would say yes in two seconds.

CARSON: Well, you know, this is one of the whole purposes of the opportunity zones. You know, this is a game-changing program in which people can invest unrealized capital gains in these areas that have traditionally been neglected. And, already, wonderful things are happening all over.

Maryland has 149 of them. Baltimore City has 42 of them. Congressman Cummings has 31 of them.

This is an incredible opportunity to do something.

HANNITY: Let me ask you, would you pick the detention center that we showed that Griff Jenkins was at or would you pick Baltimore to live in? I think I'd pick the detention center. It's not ideal. At least it has got a soccer field, TV, phones, medical -- medicine, medical help.

CARSON: It does -- but Baltimore does have some nice places, too. I will tell you that. I lived there for a long time.

Ann Arbor is a great story. It can be done with mayors like --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: We have failed those children as a country.

CARSON: Yes.

HANNITY: That is -- that is an abysmal failure. That's not on those kids. That's on us. That's on the policies and the politicians that allowed it to deteriorate into that hell hole of the king. That is on the adults.

CARSON: And we are willing to help those adults. They need to be willing to work with us though to get it done.

HANNITY: All right, thank you so much. Ben Carson will be in Baltimore tomorrow.

We have a lot more on this coming up. Dan Bongino, Geraldo Rivera weigh in on the crisis in Baltimore. And, yes, they want to do this to every city in America.

You won't believe, by the way, how much the New Green Deal is going to cost the average American family. For year one, the price tag, we've got it, we'll tell you about it. It's shocking, it's staggering, and more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. The media's fake, selective, moral outrage on full display once again following the president's comments about the struggles of Baltimore, even defending Bernie Sanders after resurfaced video showed him saying the city resembled a third world country.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The fact of the matter is, is that America is the wealthiest country in the history of the world. But anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you're in a wealthy nation. You would think that you were in a third world country. A community that does not even have decent quality grocery stores where moms can buy a quality food their kids. A community in which the dream of getting a higher education for many kids is as real as it is going to the moon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It doesn't stop there because remember, major public officials, including the mayor and then President Obama, they were raising the alarm bells, too, about crime and the poor conditions in Baltimore. Of course, their name isn't Donald Trump.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: About a year ago, city leaders identified some of the city's most violent neighborhoods. To target under Baltimore's violent reduction initiative. Baltimore's violent reduction initiative is about taking steps to reap communities of the cornerstones that contribute to crime.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my god, you can smell the dead animals.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: I think we have to give them credit. My understanding is, is you've got some of the same organizers now going back trying to clean up in the aftermath of a handful of protesters -- a handful criminals, and thugs, who tore up the place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here now with reaction, former Secret Service agent and FOX News contributor, Dan Bongino. Along with Fox News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

Well, I kind of know that Dan Bongino knows Maryland because I snuck down once and I did what was really supposed to be a fund-raiser but became a fund-raiser for Dan Bongino because I wanted him to win. True or false, Dan Bongino?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: That's absolutely true, Sean. You were very helpful. I appreciate that.

HANNITY: I broke the rules, but the statue of limitations have run out, Geraldo. Nobody caught me until I just admit it.

But in reality, this is not the kids fault, that no kid in 13 high schools is proficient in math. That's not their fault. It's the fault of the people who have been leading that hellhole for all of these years. You get $1.8 billion in stimulants and Obama makes them spend $200 million on the environment?

How about tutors for reading, writing, and math first. Then we will worry about the environment. Maybe get rid of the rats.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: How about knocking down these slum dwellings, these horrors that we are looking at right now. You know why they don't knock them down? Because the owners have abandoned them, owing real estate tax. So the city carries the unpaid real estate tax as an asset on its books so it can borrow more money to keep the city going.

HANNITY: Why don't we find out how many are structurally sound and you partner with Bernie -- Bernie Marcus is going to kill me after this show. But partner with somebody like Bernie Marcus can get best price you can possibly get on materials, let people get people--

RIVERA: It won't work unless Baltimore - Baltimore has to agree to give up on the unpaid real estate taxes because no developer in their right mind will take the responsibility.

HANNITY: They remember saving that money.

RIVERA: President Trump and can I say something about President Trump and Baltimore? In April 2015, this Freddie Gray Riots showing you assigned me to cover the writing in Baltimore.

HANNITY: I did.

RIVERA: --which was extremely depressing. The Barry tents violent, wanted destruction of a property, trashing stores making a troubled neighborhood even more desperate. Then next morning, the very next morning, I got a call, I was in a Baltimore radio station, by candidate Donald Trump, track me down to share with me in April 2015 how dismayed he was over the conditions he was seeing on television during the Freddie Gray Riots. So President Trump is not new to this issue. He has been paying attention.

HANNITY: You know what? Oh! That's why the - But I will tell you, Dan, you know, the six officers in that case, the expectations of guilt were universal. Everybody was told those cops were guilty. I was sitting here saying, I don't think so because I went down we did our own investigation. Those cops were never going to be found guilty and then one by one, they didn't get the verdict that they were told they were going to get by the same politicians that have allowed this deterioration.

BONGINO: Yeah, I mean, there were a press conferences given beforehand by people in charge who basically indicted and convicted them right there. It was grotesque. You know, I have to say to Geraldo, I have a little bit of a beef with you tonight and I addressed it on my show but now you're here so I will address it with you out of respect for you.

You tweeted earlier and you seem to kind of say that this was racially charged by President Trump these attacks. I've got to be candid with you man, I don't know where you're getting that from. I don't know why pointing out the fact that the neighborhood they live in is rat infested or that a politician like Elijah Cummings who may be a nice guy, I don't care, I don't want to date him, I don't know the guy.

All I'm interested in his leadership. He has failed. The fact that Elijah Cummings has an elevated melanin content of his skin and it happens to be black is entirely completely 100% irrelevant and I got to be honest pointing out that there is as racial as completely fabricated.

RIVERA: It is not Dan, it is not irrelevant. Here you have a situation we have Dr. Carson said the President is being criticized for being politically incorrect. You've got to separate the rats from the people. You've got to be careful, particularly coming a week after to send them back Baloney which had clearly racial overtones. The week after come you've got to demonstrate some sensitivity. He's the President of all the people of Baltimore just like he is the President of every place else. He's got to use sensitive language.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Geraldo, what the hell of sensitivity done? I can't pay in there to two years, I sat in corner those streets and shook hands with people for two years. Whether it was Lexington market or a Middle Street, no one is going to lecture me about Baltimore. Tell me this. What the hell has sensitivity done?

Let me just point out to Sean you had some numbers. Geraldo, explain these to me. They have not had a Republican Mayor since McCalvin in the 60s. Not a Republican City Counsel Member since the 40s, what is happened? They have some of the worst schools in the country. They have a higher homicide rate than New York, despite one fourteenth of the people. A kid can't get an education. They have no jobs, and since the 1950s, do you know what was one of the wealthiest cities in America in the 1950s? Do know that Geraldo? You know which one of the--

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: But you want to string people along with you. Dan, wait a second. You want to string people along with you. You want to join it's--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Geraldo, listen. The world of Christian people's assets are over. Those people deserve better--

RIVERA: Only people names and ranking out their--

BONGINO: He wasn't calling people name. He was telling the truth.

RIVER: You want the newspaper. You want the folks. You want the people pulling together--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Stop the nonsense.

HANNITY: Hey guys, I want to say thing. To keep electing the same politicians that don't resolve this problem, that's putting good money to bed. We need a massive change. The President is done Baltimore a favor.

RIVERA: Where you don't insult everybody in a way that makes them feel inferior.

BONGINO: Now no more delicate language. Fix it.

HANNITY: I'll let you guys battled it out.

BONGINO: No, the top crap, just fix it.

HANNITY: When we come back, now, there are the same politicians they're actually - they want to be your President. And they are offering those same failed policies except, on a nationwide scale which would be a financial disaster for every American town and city, small and large.

And we have a new study tonight revealing just how much the initial cost will be for you and your families that's next. Also later Lawrence Jones looks at the city Detroit where the liberals running for President had been all day. The story you will only hear on “Hannity.”

HANNITY: All right the Green New Deal making headlines yet again after a study shows that the radical policy will cost swing state households at least $70,000 each within the first year of being implemented. This after an outside group found the policy to be practically impossible after it crashed the government's own economic modeling.

On the show, we broke down all of the Utopian promises in that Green New Deal for you which would be a disaster. This would lead to policies that would overtake this country's economy almost instantaneously. Cripple the great economic growth, we've achieved in the last two and half years under the current administration.

Those facts have well not stopped. Almost the entire Democratic 2020 field of candidates from embracing some version of this radical vision proving once again that "The Squad", they are the ones truly running the show. Not Pelosi, not Schumer, for sure.

Joining us now with reactions Fox News Contributors Lisa Boothe, this guy has 40 shows on the Fox News Channel, "Watters World", "The Five", "Fox Nation", Watter this, Watter that, "Watter My World" everything my world thing. Jesse Watters, hello.

LISA BOOTHE, CONTRIBUTOR: It's this right the--

HANNITY: Lisa, you break this down. Oh, sorry I got to do it the right way. Sorry. I've been on TV since the beginning of the Fox News Channel and now I've got to take lessons from the new guy. I love this, it's unbelievable. But in all seriousness -Jesse you going to punch me one day, but you're regret that too.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: No. You know tae kwon do?

HANNITY: No, I don't know tae kwon do or karate. That's not what I do.

WATTERS: What do you do? I'm sorry. I don't know. I don't know how to keep up with you.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let's keep up with your - you want to know what I really do? Eclectic Blend Tempo, Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, and generally, situational street fighting to win very quickly that's what I do.

WATTERS: Okay. I'm sick of winnings.

HANNITY: I'm only a brown belt second degree.

WATTERS: So I'm going to let you win Sean.

HANNITY: Oh, God. Lisa Boothe, look at all of these and I'm thinking this will destroy just getting bit oil and gas alone, the light part of our economy it kills the economy overnight?

BOOTHE: Well, absolutely. This isn't even about the climate, Sean we know that because Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Chief of Staff said this is about in changing the entire economy and all you have to do is look what the Green New Deal does to see that?

And I asked, for what? They are talking about outlawing and eliminating major industries in the United States and for what? Because America only makes up a small portion of the global omissions worldwide and so what Democrats are essentially asking us to do is to walk our economy off a cliff and who do you think is going to be the beneficiary of that? It's going to be countries like China. We are sending jobs and manufacturers overseas to countries like China who are just going to keep admitting freely.

HANNITY: By the way, Jesse, I forgot to mention, Crab Mega, Firearm - training, too.

BOOTHE: I do some boxing.

HANNITY: You were asking--

WATTERS: I'm going to get a license to carry. I'm a little nervous over here.

HANNITY: No need to be nervous. I only strike when first attacked. But in all seriousness, you know, I mean I guess it sounds great on paper. Everybody has a natural fear in life. How am I going to be able to afford my house? A safe neighborhood, good schools for my kids, take my kids to Disney when they're six years old? Hate it, but they'll love it. Go out to dinner twice a month? You know, those are all natural fears people have but how did keep your doctor keep your plan and say money workout and that's only one tiny part of what they are proposing.

WATTERS: Well, $70,000 in a tax cut for an average family? That's a little bit more than crumbs, Sean. We can't afford that. And then they say will come you can't afford not to do it or else you're going to die. That's not a deal, that's a death threat. This is what this is. This is a Trojan horse for socialism.

I actually have the Green New Deal right here, it's probably the only document in D.C. dumber than the Mueller Report look at what it says. They are going to give you a free house and then they are going to give you free money if you don't feel like working.

Eliminate oil and gas, the internal combustion engine, and airplanes and cow flatulence so you're going to have no NASCAR, no motorboats, no gas grilling, no hamburgers to grill it on. And then they are going to uproot every single house and everything will building in the United States.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: --bad idea.

WATTERS: I mean, we're going to go defer them all to hammering, Sean. Not only that, it says here, the Native Americans have to sign off on every single Green New Deal project. That's actually in the thing. So it boils onto the spirit how will you pay for? This is a direct quote.

The question is, how hot are we not going to pay for it, but what are we going to do with the new shared prosperity? They think wrecking the U.S. economy is going to create wealthy that's how dumb they are?

HANNITY: Last word, Lisa?

BOOTHE: Well, I also say how dumb they are as well. Part of the reason why we've been leading in the world reducing emissions is because of natural gas and what the Green New Deal does is take us entirely off of fossil fuels and use this entirely to renewable. So it's idiotic.

HANNITY: All right guys, good to see. It is everybody's world tonight. Great job everyone. When we come back, we continue an exclusive Hannity investigation. This time we've been to San Francisco, we've been to Ocasio- Cortez's district, we've been to Los Angeles, and Baltimore. Tonight we got to Detroit where another liberal city is in crisis after decades of liberal politicians running it. That's next.

HANNITY: We showed you last night of polling conditions in the Democratic run city of Baltimore tonight, we want to tell you about another liberal city pretty much destroyed kind of like San Francisco, right near Nancy Pelosi's house in Los Angeles.

2020 democratic hopefuls, they are there in Detroit this week yes trying to win their party's nomination. To impose the Green New Deal disaster, what they probably won't talk about are the liberal policy failures that took place in the motor city, now going on decades.

According to the most recent data available, Detroit has the worst unemployment rate of any major U.S. city, a whopping 8.8 percent. And has worse poverty rate 39.7 percent and as the second highest murder rate only behind Baltimore and the worst violent crime rate as well. We sent our own Lawrence Jones, our Traveling Correspondent, to Detroit to see what people live there have to say about the way their city is being run. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRANCE JONES, CORRESPONDENT: So the leaders here, do you think they are representing the community effectively?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Who are they?

JONES: You don't know who their leaders are? You never seen the coming ounce?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's hard when it comes to campaign time to select someone. Everyone talking a good game but nobody's doing it.

JONES: Elected officials that promise all this change, are they delivering?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not to me. I don't see it.

JONES: Tell me about the crime.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my god, that's horrible. We just had five people shot last night. Here a lot of crime behind me.

JONES: A homicide right behind this very venue.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah. Shooting always back there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: My kids say did you all hear the gunfire? And jumped on the floor and that's where they slept. They refuse to get back in the bed because they were too scared.

JONES: Tell me about the housing situation here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, well, the housing is bad. It's a lot of slum there. So I used to many.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: With the housing going down they need to build more Rec centers, bring some more Rec centers to give the young kids something to do in the neighborhood. There wouldn't be so much crime around the area.

JONES: So you're getting out of here?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah.

JONES: Why?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's time to go. Nothing's here. Nothing's here.

UNIDENFIED MALE: I feel bad. I want to go. I've been here 66 years and I want to go.

JONES: You're ready to leave?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm tired of looking of this mess.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, joining us now is Hannity Special Correspondent and Investigative Reporter, and also Editor in Chief Campus for Former Lawrence Jones also with us, the CEO of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump that would be Pastor Darrell Scott.

I actually preached from the pulpit of his Church, it was the worst hour you've ever heard but I did it. I tried my best. Lawrence, let me share with you. I'm watching the people in Baltimore, I'm watching your reports in San Francisco, L.A., and you've been to Baltimore, now you're in Detroit. Those are our fellow citizens. They are suffering. And they deserve better. The question is why are the same liberal politicians elected every cycle?

JONES: That's a good question, Sean. I don't know it's because people aren't showing up to the polls but it's a depressing state here. I went to Detroit without the camera crew we come back an hour later and it's a crime scene. A homicide happened within an hour of going to one location, looking it and surveying it was already a crime scene.

When mothers have to tell their kids to sleep on the floor, can you imagine that? For the audience out there telling your kids that they belong to bed they are to feel safe that they have to sleep on the floor so they don't get gunfire? That is a tragedy and like I said last night, there has to be an opening for conservatives and Republicans to go on these communities. I don't think these people care about party at this point. They just want someone to fix the pain.

HANNITY: You know, Pastor Scott, I've gotten to know you. I - you look like the pastor in the streets and I know because you asked me to help whenever I could and now my answer is always yes because I love what you're doing. You are helping our fellow citizens out.

You took a lot of crap for voting for Donald Trump, supporting Donald Trump a lot. By the way anyone who is friends with Donald Trump gets a fair share of heat. But, we have record low unemployment right now for African- Americans. The best employment situation since 1969, record low unemployment for Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace.

That doesn't sound to me like a racist President. It doesn't care about people of other races. That sounds to me like a problem solver who is willing to call out a problem for what it is. And I think Donald Trump did the bed best thing that Baltimore has ever seen because now we know how bad they run this place.

REV DARRELL SCOTT, NATIONAL DIVERSITY COALITION FOR TRUMP: Yeah, you're absolutely right. Back in 2011, Donald Trump told me that he believed unemployment, under deployments, deep rest living conditions contributed to a lot of the crime and the disparity that existed in the black community and that if he became President, now he said this eight years ago, that he would do what he could to address those problems and he's doing it.

But Irvine Blade is a reality throughout America. The politicians show up every two to four years, they walk through the hood they shake their head, they promised to come back, but win or lose, they don't come back. And what Donald Trump has done, he is called the Mayor to examine, to address, to acknowledge that this depressed conditions exist in America and that it has to be something done about it and that's the reason why we form the Urban Revitalization Coalition so that we can adjust urban Blake and revitalize these neighborhoods.

HANNITY: Absolutely Lawrence, great job a Special Correspondent Investigative Reporter. Pastor, we need to keep us all in your prayers. We know who Fake News CNN leader Jeff Zucker is going to support for President will tell you next.

HANNITY: All right, so Fake News President at CNN, Jeff Zucker. We might know who he is supporting for President in 2020. By the way not surprising according to McClatchy, Zucker, hosted power play your breakfast back in 09' for then San Francisco DA Kamala Harris. We reached out to Fake News CNN for a comment but he is too busy looking at ratings and solving because they can't get a million viewers in a single hour of any show. Sorry, Jeff.

That's all the time we have left. Thank you for making us number one. Laura Ingraham is here. Let not your heart be troubled.

How are you?

