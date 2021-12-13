'Watters' World' on media ignoring liberal policy failures, Biden's drop in polls

This is a rush transcript from, "Watters" World," December 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD, I'm Jesse Watters.



Biden begs for help: That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



Do you believe in karma? I do. What goes around comes around.



We've all seen bad people do bad things. They get away with it for a while, don't they? But sooner or later, it all comes back to bite them.



Well, finally the left is reaping what they sowed. Every liberal precinct in America is getting rocked.



Two Hollywood actors in back-to-back weeks have dominated the news, mired in massive scandals, Jussie Smollett and Alec Baldwin, both Trump-hating narcissists both reckless liars bringing shame to their industry.



One convicted of a race-baiting hoax the other shot a woman dead on set -- both ran to ABC News and cried.



ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: [Music].



JUSSIE SMOLLETT, ACTOR: I was -- I was talking to a friend then, and I said, I just want them to find them.



WATTERS: But ABC didn't save them. Both interviews blew up in their faces and now, they are facing national scorn and possible prison time.



The media and other liberal institutions, terminally ill, and in no shape to rehab anybody. CNN's top anchor, Chris Cuomo facing his own sexual misconduct allegations fired by Jeff Zucker for cause, and Cuomo is going to sue CNN to get the rest of his contract paid out. CNN says it won't pay, so it's about to get ugly with leaks.



Unable to crack a million viewers in any hour of the day, they may be forced to put Don Lemon in Cuomo's spot, an unappealing anchor who is also facing a nasty, nasty sexual assault allegation.



CNN doesn't come on in airports anymore, so now we'll know nobody is going to be watching them.



CNN could also lose millions after Kyle Rittenhouse takes them to the cleaners for defamation.



WATTERS: Liberal cities turn into war zones after defund the police and bail reform, 12 American cities smashing murder records so far this year. All these cities run by Democrats.



Philly, my hometown, 524 homicides, but the radical DA, Larry Krasner doesn't see the dead bodies.



LARRY KRASNER, PHILADELPHIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY: We don't have a crisis of lawlessness we don't have a crisis of crime. We don't have a crisis of violence.



WATTERS: The streets call him Uncle Larry because they know Larry is going to let them out.



Uncle Larry is Soros-funded, a left-wing billionaire is buying off DA's and causing a crime wave and so, Jen Psaki blames COVID.



Smash-and-grab teams tearing through cities, this has nothing to do with COVID. They aren't stealing vaccines. They are costing business millions of dollars and shutting down shopping districts before Christmas, but AOC says, don't believe what you see with your own eyes.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): A lot of these allegations of organized retail theft, they're not actually panning out like when -- like these, I believe it's a Walgreens in California cited it, but what the -- but the data didn't back it up.



WATTERS: AOC is trying to play you for a fool. Jen Saki said at least, the Biden administration is sending Federal support to deal with these smash- and-grabs. Well, we checked and she lied. The National Sheriffs Association said they haven't seen any help from the Feds.



The white house played you for a fool on immigration, too. Remember Kamala went to Guatemala to fix root causes, so the Guatemalan President was asked how Harris has been figuring that out with them.



QUESTION: Other than your meeting with Kamala Harris in June?



ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI, GUATEMALAN PRESIDENT: That's the only one.



QUESTION: That is the only communication you've had with the Biden administration about illegal immigration?



GIAMMATTEI: Yes.



WATTERS: Guatemala hasn't heard from Kamala since June. That old trip was a stunt Kamala's entire vice presidency is a stunt, hiring child actors hiding after Afghanistan and as you know, fake laughing.



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Slow down everybody [Laughter].



No. [Laughter].



Can I get a witness? [Laughter].



WATTERS: She falls for every hoax, too.



Kamala thought Rittenhouse was guilty and Smollett was innocent. The woman has the lowest approval rating in VP history and her staff is leaking and jumping ship.



The resignations just keep piling up and so does the bad press. A former staffer told "The Washington Post," quote, "It's clear that you're not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work. With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of self-confidence, so you're constantly sort of propping up a bully and it's not really clear why."



The Biden administration is rotting from the head. Joe is toast and the voters know it. Even the Democrats know it. POLITICO spoke to several Democrats and wrote this week that they are trying to distance themselves from President Biden because his poll numbers are getting so, so bad.



The Democrat-controlled Senate just passed a Republican bill to overturn Joe's vax mandate for private business.



Even the media can't help but notice how bad things really are. Here is NBC News throwing a haymaker in the briefing room.



KRISTEN WELKER, NBC NEWS CO-ANCHOR: The withdrawal from Afghanistan over the summer was widely criticized. There are increasing tensions with China and Taiwan, and now you have Russian troops amassing on the border with Ukraine.



Candidate Biden campaigned on a pledge to restore America's credibility on the world stage on his foreign policy experience. Is he living up to that pledge?



WATTERS: Psaki stammered. She had no answers. I'm not even going to air any more of their spin, it's just going to give you a headache, but it's a catastrophe wherever you turn in liberal America. Their education monopoly poisoned by critical race theory. Bill Clinton's gal pal, Ghislaine Maxwell on trial for underage sex trafficking.



Michigan, with all the mandates, clocking in is the number one state with the highest COVID case rate. Media obviously silent.



Media is still silent on the black supremacist, ex-con, sex offender out on low bail who murdered six innocent Americans during a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. They blamed an SUV, then just blacked out the massacre.



FOX hit with a Christmas crime this week as a deranged freak burned down our tree. Our top-notch security though, they tackled him and the Fire Department quickly put out the blaze. But of course, the arsonist walked out of jail the next day because dangerous Democrats have hotwired the laws around here.



And "The New York Times" actually wrote "The tree caught on fire." Maybe we should blame the Bic lighter. But FOX was back up with a new tree within 24 hours.



And while FOX is fixing problems, Joe Biden causes problems and then just blames everybody else. Now, he is begging the media to help him out.



This week, the Biden White House held secret meetings with journalists and begged for better coverage. How bad does the Democrat President have to be doing for him to have to beg Democrats in the media for better spin?



Joe, hasn't the media done enough for you already? Buried the laptop, ignored the border, and stopped the fact checking? I'm afraid they will ask what better coverage would look like? There might be kids watching at home.



Biden runs away from reporters and now he wants them to lie for him?



The media has lied about so much already -- Russia, Kavanaugh, the lab leak -- surely none of those reporters would lie on demand. Of course, they would.



Dana Milbank, "Washington Post," as I've said, worst paper in America came out with this piece quote: "The media treats Biden as badly or worse than Trump. Here's proof." I must have missed the media calling Biden a fat white supremacist troop hating traitor, but another hack raised his hands and answered Biden's SOS call.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Big economic relief for millions of Americans who have been dealing with soaring energy prices. Cost at the pump finally easing up with the national average for a gallon of regular falling to $3.35, the lowest since October. Just look at that.



WATTERS: That was esteemed economist, Don Lemon celebrating the price of gas going down seven cents after gas went up over a dollar since Biden's inauguration. Not to be outdone, more hacks stood up.



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, HOST, "THE VIEW": The question is why don't people want to hear the good news for a change? Is that what we need to hear when something good is happening?



JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": You said, you know that people are not picking up on the good stuff. I believe that that's because the media is not portraying him as a winner.



They are minimizing what he is doing.



When the chips are down, Americans are going to understand that if Republicans take control of this country again, we are done as a country. Believe it.



WATTERS: With friends like Dana, Don, Whoopi, and Joy, who needs enemies? Keep telling Americans you're great. Keep saying how great things are. See what happens in the midterms.



Everything on the left is collapsing across the board. The press can't rescue you this time. The press helped you get into this mess, and they're in just as much trouble as you.



The press and all of their decrepit institutions conspired to knock Trump out and foist an unvetted empty suit on this country and the country knows it and the country is paying for it, and now it's payback time.



Here with reaction, journalist and co-founder of "The Intercept," Glenn Greenwald; and FOX News contributor and "The Hill" media columnist, Joe Concha.



All right, so Glenn, you've studied the media for quite some time. This is a new situation. They've always had White House behind the scenes briefings to preview a policy or you know preview a State of the Union speech, but kind of getting on your knees and saying, guys, can you save me?



This seems like a new development. Is that your estimation?



GLENN GREENWALD, JOURNALIST: I'm not sure I would say it's new if you look at the history of the relationship between the media and the government for the last several decades. There were oftentimes, for example, during the war on terror especially in the aftermath of 9/11 when George Bush would summon the media to the White House in order to urge them to give better messaging about the war on terror or would suggest that if they didn't, they would be blamed for future terrorist attacks.



There is often been cooperation, I think, excessive cooperation between the media on the one hand and the government on the other. Obviously, that did not happen during the Trump years and I think that's why this looks so striking, it is because they were so openly and aggressively hostile to the Trump presidency that to now simply return to the normal model of acting like the people in the White House are their partners that they're there to take messaging orders from them, even though that is a traditional thing they've done, it just looks so extreme to watch them do a 180 in comparison to the last four years.



WATTERS: It's just tawdry, Joe, you know literally days after they had the secret meeting you just have people popping up out of their seats, raising their hand and say, yes, yes, things are great. Things are really great.



I've never seen anything that dramatic before.



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Jesse, and I think the problem that people have with media not just trust and not just bias is that they insult our intelligence in the process on a daily basis in the most pious way possible.



You talked about it before. Exhibit A: that a few cent drop at the pump is a real game changer? The cure for inflation? And that comes from Don Lemon who resides firmly in the richest one percent and likely isn't pumping his own gas?



By the way, tell that to the people who filled their tanks today and see almost no difference. Tell that to the lower and middle class folks who are experiencing 40-year high inflation, skyrocketing crime across the country.



Here is where the country is now and it ain't good. We live in a much more expensive country. We live in a much less safe country. We live in a country that is a lot easier to enter illegally and more and more Americans, including many Democrats are now saying, they don't want the current President to even entertain the thought of running again.



So people ask, how is CNN for instance, down nearly 80 in ratings since the beginning of the year? How they are getting beaten by and quite easily I might add by the Food Network, INSP, Paramount TV, TLC, two Hallmark Channels, Home and Garden TV, and a partridge in a pear tree.



Well, this is how, because no one trusts this network because they're full of activists and it's not journalism anymore and for good reason they don't trust them.



WATTERS: Yes, I think Steltzer was losing to repeats of "Martin," which is not a bad show, but it's a repeat of "Martin."



CONCHA: Great show.



WATTERS: All right, Glenn, in your opinion, define the relationship right now -- December 2021 with the Biden White House and the media? I see it as a couple that is getting a divorce, but they're kind of forced to live under the same roof.



GREENWALD: Yes, you know Joe said earlier that he thinks the reason -- one of the reasons people are losing trust in the media is because they constantly insult the intelligence of the public and I don't know how much of it you saw, but there was this week beginning with that Dana Milbank column, an earnest attempt to create this narrative that the media was somehow treating Joe Biden worse than they treated Donald Trump at least for the first year of his presidency. And obviously, everybody who is remotely sentient understands what a lie that is, and yet, they were claiming the data proves that.



I think the media in the Trump years bought into the overarching view that the Trump presidency, the Trump movement poses a grave existential threat to American democracy that there is some sort of -- it's a kind of fascist movement never before seen in the United States and that it's their moral duty to do everything including lie in order to undermine the Trump movement, which means helping the Democratic Party.



And I don't think they've changed very much in their posture since and I think that's what those meetings are about, is the Biden people telling the media, you know that if you continue to criticize us, you're helping bring back the big bad wolf, Donald Trump, and it's your moral duty not to do that, and I think that continues to be the dynamic between the two.



WATTERS: I think you're right about that. All right, good analysis.



Glenn, Joe, thank you, guys for coming on WATTERS' WORLD.



CONCHA: Thanks, Jesse.



GREENWALD: Great to be with you, thanks.



WATTERS: The craziest moments of the Jussie Smollett trial. Adam Carolla is next.



WATTERS: Jussie Smollett found guilty for the hate crime hoax.



This trial was just the gift that kept on giving and I'm sad to see it end, but I guess the truth always has to come out.



Smollett took the stand in his own defense, one of the worst mistakes I've ever seen in Court. Actors should never ever testify in their own defense because the jury can tell the difference between acting and lying.



Smollett testified he'd never fake a crime because he doesn't like attention. An actor who doesn't like attention, that's a new one. Smollett said he paid the Osundairo brothers 3,500 bucks for personal training. Have you ever heard of anybody hiring two personal trainers? One usually does the trick.



He texted the brothers after they were arrested saying, "A thousand percent I have your back," because you know that's the normal thing to do when people jump you. He told police his attackers were white and then he changed his story to pale. Do these guys look pale to you?



And his only injury was a scratch. If these dudes really jumped Jussie, he'd have a little more than a scratch. Their motive, Jussie claimed the brothers beat him up because they wanted him to hire them as bodyguards, because most bodyguards jump their future clients in order to get hired.



Here is what Smollett told ABC News at the time.



ROBIN ROBERTS, ABC NEWS HOST: Why do you think you were targeted?



SMOLLETT: I can just assume -- I mean, I come really, really hard against 45. I come really, really hard against his administration, and I don't hold my tongue.



WATTERS: Oh boy. He just wanted to frame Trump supporters to get attention and a raise apparently. His story never added up.



DAVE CHAPPELLE, COMEDIAN: The whole country was up in arms. We were talking about it all the time on the news and for some reason, African- Americans, we were like oddly quiet.



We were so quiet about that [bleep] that the gay community started accusing the African-American community of being homophobic for not supporting him. What they didn't understand is that we were supporting him with our silence because we understood that this [bleep] was clearly lying.



WATTERS: The liberals were blinded to all the facts, they just couldn't wait to eat this story up.



Joining me now, comedian and host of "The Adam Corolla Show," Adam Carolla.



One of the biggest injustices of the year was that there were not cameras allowed in this courtroom, Adam, because that would have been the levity that we needed here.



ADAM CAROLLA, COMEDIAN AND AUTHOR: Yes, exactly and you know, I was kind of thinking about it philosophically, like everyone is angry because Jussie Smollett was trying to enrage the United States and you know pull the Band- Aid off of racial justice and open the wounds and all that kind of stuff, and you know, so everyone is rightfully outraged at what he was essentially attempting to do, which was start a huge racial fire in this country.



But think about CNN, MSNBC, "U.S.A. Today," "New York Times," "LA Times," think about what they did with the Michael Brown case, "Hands up, don't shoot." "Gentle giant shot in the back by a cop," you know, the same news outlets that are outraged over Jussie Smollett lying have been lying all along.



The Breonna Taylor case, the Nicholas Sandmann case, I mean think about what they're doing. They are stoking much more anger in the black community and much more disharmony than Jussie Smollett could have ever done.



WATTERS: Now why do you think the media does try to stoke this anger in the black community? I've always thought they'd do it to keep the African- American vote upset at the white establishment, at the system, so that every four years when the elections come around, they are motivated to, you know, give it back to the man because the Democratic Party will be there to protect them against this, you know, white supremacist system.



CAROLLA: Well, I live in California, we just tried to recall the Governor, Gavin Newsom, the "LA Times" called the middle-aged black man who was running against him, the new black face of white supremacy, meanwhile Larry Elder -- just picture this -- so we had no power on Thanksgiving. We had no power in my sister's house, no power. My house, no power -- all day on Thanksgiving.



Larry Elder is trying to talk about infrastructure and the power grid, right? Gavin Newsom and the "LA Times" are calling Larry Elder a racist; meanwhile, the power goes out every 20 minutes. Like that's exactly who it is and people in California are so dumb, they vote for the guy who is calling the other person a racist, the black person a racist, rather than keeping the power on.



That's essentially our two parties.



WATTERS: Just going back to the Smollett thing, the lies that he perpetrated on this country, the fact that he would say, "My new trainer, my dietitian told me to go get a Subway sandwich at 2:00 AM," and yet still, the corporate media bought this thing. They just have no street smarts.



Do you think they just don't have street smarts or they knew it was a lie, but they pushed it anyway?



CAROLLA: Well, we put corporate media and we put corporations and we put citizens in a really bad place and the bad place is, if there is ever a story that has a racial component to it, you must believe it, hook, line, and sinker otherwise you're a racist.



I mean, it is tantamount to me, too. If a woman says she was inappropriately touched, even if the story doesn't seem to hold together, you have to go all in on it.



So, if you really think about it, how could we ever get logical answers if the predicate was, you have to go all in on one side even if the story sounds like it's not going to hold together, if it's anything to do with a woman and a #MeToo situation or anything that has a racial component to it.



So of course, you're going to get it wrong all the time.



WATTERS: Yes, you're exactly right. The race-baiting destroys the logic and that is what they want. They want -- they don't want people thinking clearly.



All right, Adam Carolla, check out the show, "The Adam Carolla Show," thanks for coming on the show, Adam.



CAROLLA: Thanks, Jesse.



WATTERS: You won't believe why Hillary Clinton is crying. It is unbelievable.



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: As hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up and become the President of the United States.



WATTERS: Crooked just can't let it go. Hillary decided to deliver the 2016 victory speech she'd prepared to read on that fateful night five years ago. Listen.



CLINTON: Today with your children on your shoulders, neighbors at your side, friends, old and new, standing as one, you renewed our democracy and because of the honor you have given me, you changed its face forever.



I think about my mother every day. I dream of going up to her and sitting down next to her taking her in my arms and saying, "Look at me, listen to me, as hard as it might be to imagine your daughter will grow up and become the President of the United States."



WATTERS: Here to react, FOX News contributor, Lara Trump and "Outnumbered" co-host, Kayleigh McEnany, author of the new book, it is actually in stores now, "For a Time Such as This: My Faith Journey through the White House and Beyond."



Am I being mean, Kayleigh? She was talking about her mother. Am I being mean?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CO-HOST, "OUTNUMBERED": You are not at all being mean. I mean, this is the woman that like serially has a blame problem.



I mean, Jesse, you've seen the list of everyone she blames. Jim Comey, gullible American voters. I mean, the list goes on and on. You should be over this.



We are what? Four or five years out, like you're still crying about this? I mean, it makes you wonder what life is like at home for this lady. I guess, poor Hillary. I don't know. I don't think you're being too harsh.



WATTERS: Oh poor Hillary, is that what you think, Lara? Poor, poor Hillary.



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I went through a couple of phases with this video. First I saw it and I was a little bit sad for her because who wants to see somebody crying? Then I remembered, of course, how she started the Russia collusion hoax and it cost tens of millions of dollars to taxpayers, two years of all of our lives, got over that.



And then I kind of transitioned to laughing at her, and then I transitioned to actually being slightly upset because Kayleigh can understand this. Women in politics don't need Hillary Clinton up there crying about losing the presidency. When else have you ever seen a man who ran for President weeping while reading their supposed victory speech? Just what a way to set women back, what a stereotypical woman thing to do.



So I didn't love it for that reason.



But maybe Kayleigh is on to something. Maybe there is a lot more going on at home than we know about. Maybe somebody needs to reach out to her and help her.



MCENANY: Can I share a bizarre conspiracy theory?



WATTERS: Sure.



MCENANY: Okay, Hillary is the least likable politician maybe in all of time, only surpassed by Kamala Harris and I think she sees how unlikeable Kamala is and she is staging a comeback, hence, the tears we see, her taking shots again at a bar. She may be throwing her hat in.



WATTERS: That breaking news.



L. TRUMP: Oh my gosh.



WATTERS: Crooked 2.0. All right, we all want that rematch by the way.



So we have another woman who has kind of lost it. She is, I guess, now a Federal prosecutor. She just got confirmed up in Massachusetts.



She was getting out of her car, FOX reporters wanted to ask her a question. She played the race card and went nuts. Watch.



RACHAEL ROLLINS, MASSACHUSETTS U.S. ATTORNEY: Yes, so as a black woman in this moment, in this country, you're going to put my [bleep] house on the screen. If I get hurt or harmed because of this, you are on the record for that -- or my kids are [bleep] killed.



So the rantings of a white woman get you here and scare my children.



PRODUCER: No, no, no.



ROLLINS: Get off of our private property, and I swear to God, I'm dead serious, I will find your name.



WATTERS: I've done hundreds of these ambush interviews, some at the house, some outside the house. There is nothing racial about it.



I don't know why you'd play a race card in this situation, Kayleigh.



MCENANY: Yes, well this woman plays the race card continually, which is so disturbing. She does it even more than I think CNN does.



She was on this panel where a District Attorney said, hey, maybe we should reconsider radical criminal justice reforms from liberal DA's -- I'm paraphrasing him -- because it's resulting in increases in homicide and crime, to which this woman responded, "I really don't have much time for more white men telling me what communities of colors need.



So, she has a history of this kind of race-baiting. Wow. Good choice, Joe Biden, the great uniter.



WATTERS: Yes, Lara, good choice. I mean, he really knows how to pick these people, doesn't he?



L. TRUMP: Yes. This is the example of a calm and unbiased individual, and put in a position of leadership by the Biden administration, so congratulations to Massachusetts, I guess are in order here.



But you know, the irony of this whole situation, you see her, you know getting kind of crazy with this woman, the reporter. This woman, she kind of threatened her, but the District Attorney herself, actually, if you go back and look at her track record has a history of not even trying to pursue criminal charges against people who have trespassed, which she alleged they were doing there. A whole host of different things that she has failed to actually pursue charges on.



So the irony is that there she is like ranting and raving at this reporter for something that she refused to actually, you know, take a handle of whenever she had the opportunity.



WATTERS: Yes, lock up the FOX reporter.



L. TRUMP: This goes to show you how -- yes, of course -- but this is what you get with the Biden administration, of course.



WATTERS: That's right. All right, "For Such a Time as This," as I said, it's out.



MCENANY: It's out.



WATTERS: Congratulations. Go check it out on Amazon.



L. TRUMP: Congrats, Kayleigh. Number one.



MCENANY: So excited.



WATTERS: Yes, you know I've almost heard about enough of this as I have of "How I Saved the World," but it's going to do well.



MCENANY: Make it number one like Jesse, please.



WATTERS: That's right. It is going to do well. Thank you, guys, Kayleigh and Lara.



MCENANY: Thanks.



WATTERS: Next, inside the smash-and-grab game. An ex-jewelry thief explains how these heists go down and how to stop them.



WATTERS: Smash-and-grabs despite what some out of touch politicians say are happening across the country. Brazen gangs of thieves rush into stores, smash protective glass, and steal thousands of dollars of merch.



With scenes like this playing out pretty much everywhere, retailers paying a big price and so are the Holiday shoppers shocked by what they've been witnessing. And most of these robberies happen in blue cities run by spineless mayors and soft prosecutors.



My next guest knows a thing or two about crime. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing roughly 15 million bucks worth of diamonds and gold from jewelers at gunpoint, and he is now a youth advocate and author of the book "Gangster Redemption," Larry Lawton joins me now.



All right, Larry, what have you observed when you're watching these videos of these smash-and-grab gangs.



LARRY LAWTON, AUTHOR, "GANGSTER REDEMPTION": Well, Jesse, thanks for having me. They could be prevented that's number one; number two is, they are organized, so it could be gangs, gang initiations. It could be a couple of other ways I think they're doing it.



And I think, it is preventable by the police themselves. I think the police can be more proactive in preventing it.



Listen, there is a saying in prison, three could keep a secret if two are dead.



There are so many of these guys doing it that there is no way somebody is not talking even beforehand, so this -- it is terrible. It should be prevented. I feel bad for the owners. Obviously, I do a lot of jewelry robbery prevention and stuff of that nature, so this could be prevented.



WATTERS: So you said gang initiation. So you know, it used to be, you join a gang, you've got to beat somebody up. You're saying now, in order to join the gang, you've got to commit a smash-and-grab, you think?



LAWTON: Well, or other things. They have -- they used to call them beat- ins. Now, they have stuff and I know for a fact they have those. They'll have to do a crime with another partner or multiple people. Smash-and-grabs have been going on for a long time, Jesse, and what they did to stop them back then when there were smaller groups is they would put buzzers on doors so you had to be let in on high-end stuff.



WATTERS: Yes.



LAWTON: Obviously in malls, they don't do that. So smash-and-grabs aren't out of the ordinary, but the multitude of them like you said all over the country and the amount of people doing them, you have like 80 people.



WATTERS: Yes, it's interesting because they all spread in different directions when they leave the store with the merchandise. Why -- is that because it is like harder to catch one or they won't rat on each other if you only catch one?



LAWTON: Well, first of all, they will rat. Eventually they will rat and ratting is so -- it's so common today, it's -- you know, that's a whole another show, so you could get one and start going to others. There is no problem about that.



But yes, they are doing it so they'd multiple, so they can sell whatever they have and help the other one out with money for a lawyer or bail money and stuff like that. Obviously, people were saying that in California, they raised the minimum to $950.00. I don't think that matters because there's other states that's at $200.00 and it's still happening.



So I don't think it's that. I think it's more, they don't care. They are not scared of the system. The police are not proactive and what I mean by that is, they should have more Intelligence. Forget defunding the police, we need to give the police more money and use it differently.



We don't need tanks. We need Intelligence. We need people on the inside.



WATTERS: Yes, the paid informants, exactly.



LAWTON: Absolutely.



WATTERS: So you said they're selling it on the black market. So, do you think they go in knowing they have buyers on the black or on the internet wherever they're selling it? Is that the game?



LAWTON: Well, you know when I did it, I mean I had buyers before, of course, what I did was a little different. But what these guys are doing is so many multitude, they might even be doing it on the streets you know with cars at red lights getting, you know, ten percent on the dollar they got a thousand dollar bag. They'll take a hundred dollars or two hundred dollars, three hundred dollars.



They're not getting to the mass, they're not getting like you know $50,000.00 bags so it's not like they have to have an operation.



So getting rid of them will be pretty easy for these guys. Obviously, everybody will want one. Let's face it. A guy wants a Louis Vuitton bag for $300.00, he is going to get it.



WATTERS: Especially, yes, when his girlfriend is asking for a Christmas present around the corner.



LAWTON: Exactly.



WATTERS: And you know what, Larry, the mask mandates, those things aren't helping this. You know, they're just sliding right in with the mask mandates. It's outrageous.



LAWTON: Look --



WATTERS: Real quick.



LAWTON: Yes, Jesse, I'm against mask mandates. I'm against masks. Period. You know, vaccinations is one thing, mask mandates to me is not right because of this. You could wear a mask anywhere around and even in Florida where I'm from, but I mean in the colder states, they're going to wear a mask anyway and you won't know.



And you know disguises are real easy so that didn't shock me, but the Intelligence should get these guys.



WATTERS: Yes, absolutely. All right, Larry Lawton, check out the book. We really appreciate you coming on and sharing your expertise.



LAWTON: Thank you, Jesse. Great show. Thanks for having me.



WATTERS: Thank you.



Anthony Fauci messes around with Christmas, a transgender swimmer is breaking all kinds of records and would you date somebody from a different political party?



"Triple Play" is next with Carley.



WATTERS: Time now for "Triple Play." Up first, did you guys hire a bouncer for Christmas dinner because according to Dr. Fauci that's exactly what you're going to have to do if you invite guests over for the Holidays.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: When you get vaccinated and you have a vaccinated group and you are in an indoor setting, you can enjoy as we have traditionally over the years dinners and gatherings.



People should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated.



WATTERS: Here now to break it down, Carley Shimkus, co-host of "FOX and Friends." First, Carley, I'm not posting up outside the door and checking Uncle Larry's vax card. I don't think that's a good idea.



CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 REPORTER: Well, this is the same guy who just a few weeks ago said that we might not be able to celebrate Christmas together too soon to tell. He also took the anti-handshake stance. So remember that? No handshakes anymore.



WATTERS: Are we back to handshakes or are we still fist-bumping? Does Fauci know?



SHIMKUS: On a scale from like one to nuts, I would say that this comment is like a four or a five. I think that when it comes to Dr. Fauci though, you either absolutely love this guy or just tune him out.



And that means that he's doing it wrong because if you're a medical adviser, a government medical adviser, people shouldn't have strong feelings.



WATTERS: Right. They shouldn't feel anything.



SHIMKUS: He should just be somewhere in the background people, may or may not know your name and he should just be doing, you know the medical thing unfortunately, the reason people do have strong opinions on him is because he made it political.



WATTERS: Right, and my mother is a huge Fauci fan and that is a big red flag.



All right, up next --



SHIMKUS: I love her texts.



WATTERS: Yes, everybody does. Everybody likes watching me get my blank handed to me. So, Leah Thomas, born a male.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



WATTERS: Now transitioned to a female swimmer at University of Pennsylvania shattering records.



SHIMKUS: That's right.



WATTERS: How does this happen?



SHIMKUS: Okay, so this is big talker this week and a bit of a controversy because she is beating competition by like 38 points or 38 seconds rather.



WATTERS: Thirty eight seconds is a long time in the pool.



SHIMKUS: Well, so one of her teammates said that everybody on the team sort of knows that this is wrong, but the coach just likes winning a lot, in the words of Donald Trump, I think this might be a little bit too much, winning --



WATTERS: And you know what, it's not fair for the women that she is smoking in the pool because they don't have that kind of testosterone.



SHIMKUS: It doesn't even become a competition anymore.



WATTERS: Here is her, she, in her own words. Listen.



LEAH THOMAS, TRANSGENDER SWIMMER: I've experienced a lot of muscle loss and strength loss.



Struggling to be anywhere close to where I was previously is very interesting. The guidelines they step forward are very good and do a very good job of promoting inclusivity while keeping competition integrity.



WATTERS: I want to be respectful because I want this person to have a nice career in swimming, but if my daughters are racing against her, and they were losing by 38 seconds, I'd kind of feel like they were getting robbed.



SHIMKUS: Well, Caitlyn Jenner actually had -- she's got some thoughts on this and she says that if a female -- a transgender female athlete starts to transition when they are young, starts taking home hormone therapy when they're little, then she thinks that that person can compete as a woman.



But if you transition later in life, it doesn't -- it's not fair.



WATTERS: Yes, it's not fair. And I think everybody also agrees that it is not fair.



SHIMKUS: Right, like you said, 38 seconds it's not even a competition.



WATTERS: That's right. That's right. All right so, big dating poll turns out Democrats do not want to date Republicans. Republicans don't mind so much like Republicans will date pretty much anybody, right?



SHIMKUS: Right.



WATTERS: Democrats, no, no, no, no.



SHIMKUS: Wait, aren't Republicans the inclusive party?



WATTERS: I think so, when it comes to dating.



SHIMKUS: Wow. Yes. Well first of all, I feel -- just give it time because Democrats who are in college saying that they're -- they don't want to date Republicans, they're going to be Republican in 10 years, so just give it time there.



WATTERS: That's true.



SHIMKUS: I also think that a lot of these kids are lying because you know, get them in a bar. No one is talking politics.



WATTERS: After a few drinks, yes, in college, after a few drinks down my throat, I'll be an Antifa. I don't care.



SHIMKUS: I was going to ask you if you if thought about politics when you were dating in college?



WATTERS: No. No, I never thought about politics at all in college. I thought about a lot of other things, Carley, not politics.



All right thanks for coming on.



SHIMKUS: Thank you so much for having me.



WATTERS: Up next, "Last Call."



WATTERS: Time now for "Last Call." Check this out. A pet groomer transforms this little dog into the Grinch. That's right, just in time for Christmas.



You know, "The Grinch Stole Christmas" and he probably stole your shoe.



I think Judge Jeanine likes to spray paint her dogs, maybe, she can look at that and get maybe a green spray paint bottle after the show.



Right, Jeanine?



All right, that's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. As I said "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next and remember I'm Watters, and this is my world.



