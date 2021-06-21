‘Watters' World’ on political correctness, Biden and the media

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," June 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD, I'm Jesse Watters.



We're winning. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



Last week, we told you how the media committed suicide to drag Biden over the finish line. Now, their credibility is shot, and the truth is coming out.



WATTERS: So, Russian bounties were a lie, Cuomo was no hero, DeSantis was. The protests weren't peaceful. Trump didn't gas protesters for a church photo-up. COVID probably came from a lab Fauci funded. Masks apparently don't work, but hydroxy reportedly does.



The laptop is legit. Hunter lobbied his dad to fire the prosecutor and casually drops N-bombs when he is not dodging paternity tests from strippers he knocked up, after getting bribed with diamonds from Communist China.



WATTERS: It is moving in our direction. Finally, we're winning. The left is losing and folks are starting to jump ship. How do I know we're winning? I look at the left, and their top talent sounds just like us.



JEFF ZELENY, CNN U.S. CHIEF NATIONAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: I have no never seen a President covering the last four of them, who is so protected by his aides in terms of often not wanting him to answer some questions.



WATTERS: Well, what was it that gave it away, CNN? Was it your lack of access? The lack of press conferences? Biden saying he'll get in trouble if he talks to you.



So, the media is starting to confess they're not a free press. Most are okay with Biden hiding, because the more he talks, the less sense he makes, and that hurts Democrats. So, the media has this pathetic arrangement with the White House: protect Biden from himself. This can't last. The longer it does, the more the media is exposed in the cover up, and they can't afford another cover up after that last election.



One cover up is cracking after the other. The lab leak broke open on late night.



STEPHEN COLBERT, TALK SHOW HOST: There's a chance that this is created in a lab, there's investigation.



JON STEWART, COMEDIAN: A chance?



COLBERT: I -- if there was evidence, I'd love to hear it. I don't know.



STEWART: Oh my god. There is a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China. What do we do? Oh, you know we could ask, the Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab.



How did this happen? And they're like, a pangolin kissed a turtle.



WATTERS: Stewart finally hit it a year after we did. But that's okay, better late than never.



Stewart is retired, the guy lives on a farm. The Corporate Media doesn't control him, so he is free to point out the obvious. But if you are a rank and file corporate personality, you can't go there.



Parent companies like AT&T, Disney, Comcast, they have big stakes in China, and they can't zero in on the lab because Beijing will just start yanking their licenses. They put profit over the truth, which is why it takes an old comedian who isn't on the payroll to say what everybody else is thinking.



"The Washington Post" owned by Bezos, big money at play for him in China, still trying to control the narrative. They blast Stewart, "Celebrities aren't experts," they say. I'll remember that the next time Jane Fonda lectures us on global warming.



Even the scientists are confessing their sins. Now, the science says, they want a lab leak investigation. "We waited because we didn't want to be associated with Trump," they say. You can't make this up. A scientist didn't want to find the truth because of politics. Thanks for nothing, Doc.



Charles Barkley has had it with the PC police; calls corporate suits, cowards.



CHARLES BARKLEY, FORMER NBA PLAYER: The PC people out overboard right now. If people disagree with you, they're going to get fired. They're coming for your head. You know, and a lot of our bosses are cowards.



Now, if you crack a joke the wrong way, they are like, oh, no, no, no, no, you've crossed a line. I mean, they won't even let me talk about San Antonio anymore. You know, when I'm always talking about them big old women down in San Antonio.



WATTERS: Chuck's been joking about big old women in San Antonio for years. It's part of his shtick. He loves them. It's just a joke, but the mob is mad at Barkley now for fat shaming.



Barkley fat shaming. Nobody has been more fat shamed than Charles. His nickname is "the round man rebound." The NBA has cracked jokes about Chuck's weight for decades. It's all in good fun. That's why we tune in to TNT.



We're all laughing at ourselves here. These guys are all stars, not politicians. Chris Rock gets it.



CHRIS ROCK, COMEDIAN: What happens when everybody gets safe, and when everybody gets safe and nobody tries anything? Things get boring.



So, I see a lot of unfunny comedians, I see unfunny TV shows, I see unfunny award shows, I see unfunny movies, because no one is -- everybody is scared to like, you know, make a move.



WATTERS: Notice something? It's the comedians leading the jailbreak here. There's nothing funny about being offended, and the truth isn't safe. It's just the truth.



Bill Maher was one of the first victims of cancel culture, fired from ABC decades ago, over 9/11 comments. Maher is on HBO now, so he can basically say whatever he wants, and what he wants to say is this, America has made progress on race.



BILL MAHER, TALK SHOW HOST: Kevin Hart expressed a view many hold when he told "The New York Times," "You're witnessing white power and white privilege at an all-time high."



This is one of the big problems with wokeness. That what you say doesn't have to make sense or jive with the facts wherever it be challenged, less the challenge itself be conflated with racism. But saying white power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous.



Higher than a century ago, the year of the Tulsa Race Massacre, higher than the years when the KKK rode unchecked and Jim Crow went unchallenged, higher than the 1960s when the Supremes and Willie Mays still couldn't stay in the same hotel as the white people they were working with, higher than during slavery? And I mean, actual slavery, not Prince doesn't like his record contract slavery.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Facts cannot be racist. And it's a fact that America is less racist today than it's ever been. Which is why critical race theory is so dangerous. It is dragging us backwards. This parent sees it.



TY SMITH, RADIO HOST AND CONCERNED PARENT: So when you talk about critical race theory, which is pretty much when we are teaching kids how to hate each other, how to dislike each other. That's pretty much what it is about. That's pretty much -- all I can say is it's pretty much what it is going to all come down.



You're going to purposely tell a white kid, oh, the black people are all down to suppress -- how do I have two medical degrees if I'm sitting here oppressed? Well, how did I get where I am right now if some white man kept me down?



I work for myself from off the streets to where I am right now. And you're going to sit here and tell me this lie of critical race theory?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The only way the mob wins is if they stick together. That's how communism lasted so long -- no dissent in the ranks. But the left is losing control of their narratives because they are losing the argument. It's like the Emperor with no clothes. Once one person says the truth, all their lies come crashing down.



Joining me now for reaction, former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie. All right, Governor, you have a great tan, I'm very jealous, but I do want to get serious with you about this.



Do you feel like the tide is turning in this country with all these things I just laid out?



CHRIS CHRISTIE, FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR: I absolutely do, Jesse, and I've said to Republicans, we just need to be a bit patient here, because the Democrats are going to do what the Democrats have always done, except this time, they're going to do it more radically than they ever had before.



When Bill Clinton won in 1992, they overreached. We took back the Congress in '94 with Hillary Care. In 2008, Barack Obama wins, he overreaches with Obamacare and many other things, and we take back the Congress again. And it was nowhere near what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing here.



So, I think it's moving in our direction. We've got to keep looking forward, putting forward our positive agenda, and fighting them every day on these issues. Don't give them any room to breathe.



WATTERS: And one of the things that they're really treading water with is crime. It's exploding now. It's every other day, I mean, some guy is going into a bodega and getting his head beat in.



You were a big time prosecutor, you've known how to handle these issues. What are we needing to do right now to get a handle on this if the Democrats aren't going to give us any help?



CHRISTIE: Well, look, as Republicans all across this country, we need to be talking about this issue and standing up for empowering our police. Right now, I can tell you, I've been speaking to police here in New Jersey, who come up to me and say, "We wish you were back. We feel abandoned."



And when those men and women feel abandoned, they simply cannot do their job, when they feel like they're the problem rather than the people committing crimes because that's what Democratic politicians here in New Jersey and all across the country are saying, that's a huge problem.



So, we need to be standing up fighting and speaking on their behalf all the time. And in the states where we control things, we need to be making sure that we're getting tougher and tougher on violent crime.



WATTERS: And psychologically, I don't know if you've noticed this, Governor, but the airplanes are out of control. You go on a flight, mostly Southwest, no offense Southwest, but people are just losing it. They're confronting stewardesses. They're kicking people. It's absolute Armageddon in the sky.



What's going on right now? Are people just crazy after COVID and they don't remember how to behave? Or have we just not taken a hard enough line?



CHRISTIE: I believe it's both, Jesse. I do think that people are crazy after COVID because these restrictions were placed too hard for too long. Take a look at New Jersey, for instance.



Here, we had some of the toughest restrictions in the country, if not the toughest restrictions for the longest time. Yet more people per capita died in New Jersey than anywhere else in the United States.



People already know this, they're recognizing it. They're frustrated, they're angry. They see what's happening with their educational system, and they're taking that anger out everywhere they go.



WATTERS: You mentioned the education system, critical race theory, it's just exploding. There's a huge, huge backlash against it.



We played some sound earlier, let's play some more of this gentleman who's really just pouring his heart out at this meeting.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Martin Luther King said he wanted his kids to grow up in a world where they are judged by the content of their what --



CROWD: Their character.



SMITH: Their character, not their skin. If they let this go on right now, it is absolutely doing the complete reverse of what he is doing. So, when February comes, don't talk about Martin Luther King. So, when February comes, don't talk about blackness and Martin Luther King if you're going to sit there and just pretty much just pee on his grave with this nonsense.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So, education was a big priority for you in New Jersey when you were Governor. So, do you suggest parents just rise up? Is that the only way we're going to be able to snuff this out?



CHRISTIE: It is the only way and the people in our party should be encouraging parents to do that all over the country. Look, what we learned is, especially now in the Biden administration, that the teachers union runs the White House when it comes to education policy.



Jill Biden is a teacher's union member. She has said that the teachers union will have a seat in Joe's White House for as long as he's here. And their policies, as you could see, were all being created by the teachers union. And I fought this for eight years in New Jersey, Jesse, and we need to stand up because it's even worse now.



I'll give you one quick example. In Randolph, New Jersey, the Board of Education voted to remove the names of all holidays, off of the calendar, because they want us to name Columbus Day, Indigenous Persons Day, and we're getting pushed back. So, they said, we're removing Memorial Day, we're removing Labor Day, we're removing Veterans Day.



This is insanity, and this is what's going on. It is teachers union driven, supported by the White House.



WATTERS: And quickly tell us about your vaccine situation.



CHRISTIE: Well, look, Jesse, the most important thing I want people to know out there is everyone has the right to make their own choice on vaccine, there is no doubt about that. But what I will say is, having had COVID, seeing how random it is in the way it goes after you and having a number of members of my family, two in fact, die from COVID and young people, it seems to me that taking the vaccine is like putting on your seatbelt.



You know, it can't guarantee you that if you get an accident, you're not going to get hurt or killed. But it makes it much, much less likely. So, I want people to talk to their doctors and think about it because I think it's very, very important.



WATTERS: All right, Governor, thanks so much. And again, very jealous of that beautiful tan.



CHRISTIE: The Jersey Shore is a great place, Jesse, as you know.



WATTERS: I'll be there.



Is Joe Biden going soft on cartels at the border because of Hunter?



And WATTERS WORLD hits the streets to discuss the Biden-Putin Summit.



WATTERS: How would you, if you were President get tough on the Russians?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I know them Russians is crazy, I ain't going to lie.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Cartels creating a bloodbath at the border -- kidnappings, assassinations. They're murdering Mexican police officers asleep in their homes. This is the CJNG cartel, one of the most violent and powerful. They have their own elite teams of killers, professionally trained, and have access to technology that even American law enforcement can't even get.



Biden is being beat at the border. There's just no other way to spin it.



Joining us now with an exclusive look, Lara Logan, host of "No Agenda" on FOX Nation.



All right, so Lara, what are the images we're looking at? These guys look like U.S. Navy SEALs.



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST, "NO AGENDA": Yes, they are exceptionally well- trained and this group is -- their name is the Elite Group and what they are enforcers for Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, which is CJNG, and they are -- you know, they specialize in targeted assassinations, executions, kidnappings, and all the rest of it.



And this gear isn't just for show, Jesse. They're wearing cell phone jammers on their uniforms, which are critical because many of the cartels are now -- have now adopted a tactic that terrorists in the Middle East have used very successfully, which is targeting people with drones and using drones to drop bombs on, you know, opposing cartels and on the Mexican Armed Forces.



I've experienced a little taste of that on the battlefield in Mosul with the Iraqi Special Operations troops fighting to take back Mosul. I was with a Commander who was being hunted by these drones, and I can tell you, it's pretty terrifying and very effective.



So, they use the cell phone jammers to stop those attacks. They use them to prevent people from calling for help or calling for their families, when they are -- you know, when they're doing kidnappings. And they also use them for, you know, very sophisticated maneuver operations on the battlefield where they can mask their routes, they can mask their attacks, and also they can mask their exfil from, you know, the way they exit it difficult situations.



WATTERS: Right, and Lara --



LOGAN: And so, it requires a lot of training and it's a real threat.



WATTERS: You mentioned off air that there has been a hostile takeover of one of the major cartels south of the border, tell us about that.



LOGAN: Yes, the Gulf Cartel has been around since the 1980s. They control much of the Texas border. The CDN has a little bit around Laredo, but really around Roma, Texas, the most important smuggling route -- all of that area has been Gulf Cartel for a very long time. And Cartel Jalisco New Generation, CJNG have now absorbed much of the Gulf Cartel. And that's one of the reasons you're seeing an uptick in fentanyl along the border. And you know -- and other levels of violence going up.



WATTERS: So it is a merger.



LOGAN: It's more an adoption rather than a merger.



WATTERS: Right, it's just like a corporate takeover here in the United States, these big companies, they get bigger, they take them over and the profit margins get even higher because they have vertical lines of distribution. Thanks, Lara.



LOGAN: Okay.



WATTERS: So, did people pay attention to the Biden-Putin Summit? And did any of it makes sense?



WATTERS: The Putin-Biden Summit, we came back empty handed. Putin has been hacking us to pieces and so Biden invited him for a Summit handed Putin a list of targets we don't want them to hack. That's it. Biden called the Summit constructive.



So when the press asked Biden a simple question, he lost his cool.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAITLAN COLLINS, CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Why are you so confident he'll change his behavior, Mr. President?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. What the hell, what do you do all the time?



When did I say I was confident?



Let's get it straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world. I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating the fact.



COLLINS: So, how does that account to a constructive meeting as President Putin framed it?



BIDEN: If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Oh, that's the most memorable part of the whole deal. So, do people know actually what happened at the Summit or that the Summit even happened itself? WATTERS' WORLD, of course, hit the streets to find out.



WATTERS: What did you think of the Summit?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There was a recent Summit? Oh, my God.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What's in it?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I thought it was a joke.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Very disappointed. Biden really didn't do too much. Putin came out a winner.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: The big Summit this week? What was your reaction?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you to the people who, you know, came in and do what we had to do.



WATTERS: Do you know what Summit I'm talking about?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.



WATTERS: Putin has been hacking the hell out of us, so Biden went over there and gave Putin a list of targets he is not allowed to hack.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I lost you at Putin.



WATTERS: How would you, if you were president, get tough on the Russians?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I know them Russians is crazy, I ain't going to lie.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would tell him just the way Trump told him.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There's been no president ever as tough as I have been on Russia.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Putin is really going to listen to what Biden tells him to do? I mean, come on, now, Biden. Take a stronger stance. Don't just hand him a [bleep] piece of paper.



WATTERS: When Trump was over in Europe, he dropped sanctions on the Russians and he yelled at a female reporter.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, Trump isn't [bleep].



WATTERS: Actually that was Joe Biden that did that.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, Joe Biden. Wow.



TRUMP: I told you so.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: What do you think Biden has done really well, so far?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well. You've got to give me a minute on this one.



WATTERS: Yes. Take your time.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I had to pick one, I probably cannot pick one accomplishment.



BIDEN: Come on, man.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: What do you think about Joe Biden's Vice President?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, it is good. This is diversity, you know.



WATTERS: Who is Joe Biden's VP?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not too sure.



WATTERS: Can I give you a hint?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



WATTERS: Kamala --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Camila, Camala. COVID, COVID hit me bad, now.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I never liked Kamala, you know, or Kamala, however, she wants to be called.



TRUMP: Kamala. You now have to say it, Kamala.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Don't offend her.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't want to offend her. She gets -- that's the only time she gets spiced up.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: Do you miss Trump?



TRUMP: Do you miss me yet?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think he did better on -- what was that show that he was on?



WATTERS: "The Apprentice."



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



TRUMP: You're fired.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I miss all the good things he did to this country that Biden is undoing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not going to lie, I do miss. I do miss Trump. I miss -- I miss that big tax check that I would get. I miss his bravado.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I miss that he made the presidency feel like it was something to reckon with.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know who you are.



WATTERS: Who am I?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're Jesse Watters.



WATTERS: That's right.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I've seen your face on FOX "Five."



WATTERS: You think I'm the weatherman, don't you?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.



WATTERS: I'm Watters, and this is my world.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Okay.



WATTERS: So, on a more serious note, cyberattacks on the rise and Biden just hands Putin a paper with our tenderest targets.



Tonight, one of the world's most controversial hackers has a warning for the U.S.A. We are in big trouble.



"Sabu" Hector Monsegur is a former hacker behind the anonymous Lulz hacking collectives. They attacked places like the Senate, Visa, and Mastercard. They called themselves hacktivists.



In 2011, Hector hacked the F.B.I., and he got caught. He became an informant. And after serving time in jail and being banned from the internet for years, he turned things around.



Now, he hacks for good to help people.



Here with why the U.S. should be worried, former Black Hat hacker Hector Monsegur.



All right, Hector, what is the United States missing with this new cyber war it seems like we're now involved in?



HECTOR MONSEGUR, FORMER HACKER: Well, it's a great question. We do not have enough people to deal with the threats. We don't have enough law enforcement that actually understands cyber, and all of the organizations that I've worked with around the nation and we see the news all the time, you know, still haven't reached a certain threshold in their security posture.



So, we're going to continue to see these attacks just happen every day, and as they get worse and worse, it'll be exponential.



WATTERS: So remember, we launched Space Force. Do we need like a new cyber war department like a separate from the Department of Defense, just to beef up with a bunch of hacktivist people like yourself, maybe ex Black Hat hackers to show us what to do to handle these Russians?



MONSEGUR: Well, we do have CISA, right? And there's other organizations around there. We do have the Computer Emergency Response teams and all sorts of organizations. The thing is that we kind of need to work together.



I think that for a long time, the U.S. government has relied heavily on Federal contractors, which I have no problem with, for the most part. I think they've improved over the years. But we still need more outside help. That's for sure.



WATTERS: So, from a strategic perspective, when Joe Biden hands Putin a list of our top 16 targets that we don't want the Russian hackers to touch, does that sound like something maybe we shouldn't have done from a former hacker's perspective?



MONSEGUR: Well, I don't think it's a good idea. But the truth of the matter is, and I'll be very honest with you, most of the sophisticated actors will go around those targets. So you know, yes, they may have a list of 16 targets or more, but then they will find equivalence, counterparts within the same industries, and just target those, and still create the same sort of chaos.



Yes, that's pretty much, you know, what we need to be concerned about.



WATTERS: So when you hacked the F.B.I., how did they catch you?



MONSEGUR: Well, it wasn't necessarily attacking the F.B.I. directly, it was again, going around right, if you go around the target and they caught me because of bad operational security. I mean, I really didn't care to get caught and that's kind of -- it led to my downfall.



I think at that point in my life, I wanted to be caught, and, you know, start my life anew.



But, you know, the one thing I would have to say, Mr. Watters is that, a lot of these threat actors, you know, their modus operandi shifts pretty much daily. Their strategies and techniques, tools and procedures are constantly lifted from open source technologies or from each other. So, it's very hard to make attribution claims for a lot of these attacks, which is problematic for not only the government, but for yourself as a journalist.



WATTERS: All right. Well, thank you very much, Hector. We appreciate it. And we're glad that you're on the straight and narrow now, because you could have hacked me and I don't want any of my goodies getting out.



MONSEGUR: Thank you.



WATTERS: It's a world of hurt. Thank you so much. We appreciate it.



MONSEGUR: Take care. Thank you so much. Bye-bye.



WATTERS: A war on America's children. Some shocking video. Plus, Karens gone wild.



WATTERS: Take a walk through Times Square and you can see just about anything. Thank you, Bill de Blasio.



This video here, though, ignited outrage the minute it went online. It shows a little girl who looks to be about three, maybe four years old, twerking, as the crowd applauds and actually encourages her. Normal Americans shocked by this. This is a problem. New York City is a den of sins, and this is sexual exploitation of a child.



Joining me now to react FOX News contributor, Lara Trump. Lara, am I being too uptight? Or is this actually sexual exploitation of a child?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's exactly what it is. I think it's insane that we are seeing this happen. I mean, yes, it's in New York, but it is out on the street with all of these people around, Jesse. We know that everything ends up on the internet, it's going to end up online.



I am so shocked by the, like push to pervert our children that I feel like we constantly see. Look, it was different, I feel like when we were kids. You didn't have social media, you didn't have smartphones, all these devices. Kids these days grow up fast enough as it is, why are we pushing them in this direction? Why are we sexualizing them?



As a parent of two kids myself, I can tell you, you're not going to catch my kids out in Times Square twerking anytime, as long as they are under my roof. I think it is disgusting. But these are probably the same folks cheering this on and applauding this, that think that it's acceptable for you know, a five-year-old to tell them what their gender identity is. So, I am not surprised that there's a group of folks out there on the woke left that think this is really cute.



WATTERS: Well, you mentioned the gender identity situation and this has been an issue with this -- I believe, it's called "Drag Queen Story Hour." It's a PBS situation. It's spreading all across the country where drag queens read very provocative stories to young children at libraries and in all sorts of different platforms. Here's just a little look at what it looks like.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And you may be wondering yourself, what on earth is a drag queen? Well, don't worry, because I'm going to tell you. Drag queens, we are everyday people who loves to play pretend and dress up as often as we can.



We love to wear shiny sparkly outfits with all of our sequins and all of our glitter and a lot of jewelry and maybe a little too much makeup.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So Lara, they're presenting this to eight-year-olds. Now, when I was eight, I didn't think about anything sexual. I don't -- we are not trying to say anything about drag queens or transgender people, they can dress up or be whoever they want to be, but to hoist them on eight-year- olds or seven-year-olds, there has to be some sort of ulterior motive here, isn't it?



L. TRUMP: Well, it's on PBS, Jesse. I mean, this is not on some obscure online. It's on PBS, which, you know, most parents can turn to and say, well, this is acceptable programming for my child.



Look, I don't care what makes people happy. If it makes you happy to dress up as a cow, knock yourself out. But why are we pushing this on our kids? I think you're asking a very appropriate question: what is the motivation behind this? My goodness, there are a lot of adults that are still confused about you know, why is it that people feel like they want to do this?



Don't you think the kids are going to be ultra-confused?



WATTERS: Yes, you want to let the kid decide on their own, right? You don't want to -- you don't want to course correct his path subtly at that tender age and the head of PBS, Paula Kerger, I guess, is okay with this.



Real quick they did a study, a bunch of parents took masks off their young children, gave it to a lab. It turns out all these masks of these kids have been wearing just infested with these disgusting things. Meningitis, pneumonia -- it's horrible. You've got to take the mask off these kids. I'll give you the last word quickly.



L. TRUMP: Oh, absolutely. The kids should not be wearing masks. Yes, they found pretty much everything on these masks, except COVID-19. We know that it's not -- the efficacy of them with COVID has been disputed for ages. Nobody is washing their masks. Get them off of our kids. It is absolutely ridiculous. Enough is enough with the masks on the kids.



WATTERS: Maybe put the mask over their eyes during drag queen story time. Maybe we can cut a deal.



L. TRUMP: There you go. Great use.



WATTERS: All right, Lara, thank you very much. Children really under assault in this country these days.



Next, Karens freaking out across the country. What does this actually mean?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We come here to have a swim in peace. In peace. In peace.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Karens on the loose. Their crazy meltdowns getting worse and worse -- all caught on camera.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Say it to my face.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If you don't want to hear me out and like get to the resolution of this, you can leave and have your color on.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you [bleep] going to hit me?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We've come here to swim in peace. In peace. In peace.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's mine. Literally, get it back.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you kidding me? You feel like there's only one iPhone made in the world?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Get my phone back. I can't -- I cannot. My phone.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Listen, get your hands off.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 REPORTER: Oh, my goodness.



WATTERS: That was wild.



SHIMKUS: That's some bad behavior.



WATTERS: It sure is. Now for people that don't know and most people do, tell us what a Karen is.



SHIMKUS: Okay. Yes. You don't want to be labeled a Karen.



WATTERS: No.



SHIMKUS: Karen is sort of an umbrella term for usually a middle-aged white woman, although a lot of those folks were young, who want to speak to the manager. It's also associated with white privilege and unnecessarily calling the police on a black person like the Central Park Karen. That's classic.



WATTERS: So, they think they're the boss of everybody.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



WATTERS: And they're the judge, jury and executioner and they have a hair trigger temper.



SHIMKUS: Clearly.



WATTERS: And can go off at any time, and you just have to be wary of the Karen.



SHIMKUS: Yes, exactly. I'm terrified of the first woman who stuck her tongue out. I don't know what that was about, but yes --



WATTERS: That was a Jurassic Park situation.



SHIMKUS: Yes, that's right.



WATTERS: Let's look at another Karen situation here and then you could assess.



SHIMKUS: Okay.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Sorry. Really sorry.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, it's -- it's my fault.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is your fault.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I know it's my fault. That's why I'm saying sorry.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stopping in the middle of the road is going to help?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're being [bleep] is going to help.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I didn't say anything.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know. Calm down. Calm down.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're calling -- sorry, but you're calling me a [bleep]. That's setting an example.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, sorry. I'm sorry. My kids can't hear me calling you a [bleep].



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your window is open.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They can't hear me because they're listening to KIDZ BOP.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SHIMKUS: Well, actually, you know, Jesse, I feel like I just know you so well, because I had a feeling you were going to ask that. So I, in preparation for the segment did a deep dive on the psychology.



WATTERS: And prepared.



SHIMKUS: Of course.



WATTERS: That makes one of us.



SHIMKUS: You know me. And it's all nonsense. I mean, I read a lot of silly theories. The reason that there is a seeming rise in Karen behavior is that people think that this kind of video is funny. So every time somebody posts on social media, it goes viral, it gets a lot of views. It's not that this is happening more frequently. It's just getting more attention.



WATTERS: Okay, so there have been Karens since the beginning of time. Now, everybody has an iPhone and Karens are exposed.



SHIMKUS: Well, yes, I think that every group of people has some bad actors in it. And by the way, I feel really bad for the women named Karen who are wonderful like my aunt, I have an Aunt Karen, she is the nicest most wonderful person in the world and I adore her.



WATTERS: She doesn't act like that.



SHIMKUS: Absolutely not. No.



WATTERS: I'm also hearing that the name Karen is plunging in popularity. It used to be a popular name, but as of this year, it's gone way to the bottom of the list.



SHIMKUS: I heard some people who were trying to change their names because of this.



WATTERS: Legally change their name.



SHIMKUS: The video that you played though that what -- she was labeled KIDZ BOP Karen.



WATTERS: Okay.



SHIMKUS: Because she said, my kids are -- oh, yes.



WATTERS: Now, they have their own monikers.



SHIMKUS: Oh yes. Oh, absolutely.



WATTERS: Okay.



SHIMKUS: There is the Central Park Karen and there's the Permit Patty also went viral on social media.



WATTERS: Do we have a FOX News Karen that I need to know about?



SHIMKUS: No. Absolutely no FOX News Karen.



WATTERS: Are you sure? Like if someone doesn't get their hair and makeup done in time?



SHIMKUS: What would the male Karen equivalent be?



WATTERS: Kilmeade.



SHIMKUS: Absolutely not. No.



WATTERS: Kilmeade or Gutfeld, one of the two. Male Karens.



Up next, "Last Call."



WATTERS: Father's Day is tomorrow and not too late to get that perfect gift. A signed copy of "How I Saved the World," obviously. Look at that.



Now, you don't get the physical copy in time, that's July 6th, but you're going to get a little special certificate right here. You print it at home, let dad know a signed copy will be on his steps, July 6th.



And obviously, you haven't gotten dad a gift, I know. It's the day before. It's very hard to shop for dad.



So head to savetheworldbook.com and you can go do that right now.



And guess what? I did the same thing for my dad. I gave my dad for Father's Day my book. So Happy Father's Day, dad. I love you very much. Great father. Obviously, I turned out fantastic.



And you taught me a little bit how to write, and now, I have a book. Thank you. Go read it.



That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. "Justice with Judge Jeanine" is next and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

