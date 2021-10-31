'Watters' World' on investigating George Soros

This is a rush transcript of "Watters' World" on October 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters.



Corruption is killing our country. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



Joe Biden limped to Virginia this week to stump for Democrat Governor Terry McAuliffe. It was a catastrophe.



Out of the gate, Joe Biden praise Virginia's current Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat who got caught rocking blackface. Remember when that photo broke? Joe Biden buried him. But a year later, Biden appreciates his pal Governor Blackface.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: First of all, it goes without saying how much I appreciate your current Governor, Ralph Northam. Where is Ralph? There you are, pal. Thank you.



WATTERS: The corrupt media didn't even touch it. Blacked out Biden endorsing Governor Blackface, got to keep Virginia blue. Then Biden decides to go full CNN. You never go full CNN. He talks about Trump the entire time.



BIDEN: I ran against Donald Trump.



BIDEN: And Terry is running against an acolyte of Donald Trump.



Donald Trump.



Donald Trump.



Trump Donald.



Trump.



Donald Trump --



Is there real problem with Trump in here? Is he embarrassed?



WATTERS: Donald Trump isn't running for Governor of Virginia, but that sleepy strategy. Dump on Trump. That's all he's got.



But then a funny thing happened. A "We love Trump" chant broke out.



CROWD: (Chants "We love Trump.")



BIDEN: That's all right, let them go. Let them go. That's okay. That's all right. Why don't you hang out and talk to me after this is over, okay?



WATTERS: The media spiked that, too, and they juiced the crowd numbers, reporting 2,500 in attendance. Now, WATTERS' WORLD fact checked it, nowhere near that count. Didn't even crack a thousand.



We're estimating around 800 people showed up, 800 people to see the President of the United States in a blue state that he won by double digits. Something doesn't add up and we all know what it is.



The whole thing was cringe, like Terry dancing. Nobody wants to see that. He is worse than Elaine from "Seinfeld."



WATTERS: In another speech in Jersey this week, Joe Biden raps, coughs into his hand, and then starts shaking other people's hands. Media is silent. No masks, media dead silent. But make sure you have to mask your six-year-old.



The whole thing is a fraud. It's like the Emperor with no clothes. The Democrats and the media are afraid to say this guy has got no clothes on, because if they call him out, his entire presidency collapses. So everybody sits around pretending that this is normal, like they don't see anything, pretending they don't see how nuts this is.



Biden and the Democrats don't see how awkward this is, they take this silence as a license to steal. Because they're not being called out for anything, they can get away with everything. That's what they think. And they are.



Hunter Biden's paintings are valued at a half a million dollars. That's more than a signed Picasso's worth. Hunter and Joe shares secret bank account and Hunter's associates do Joe's taxes. Is anybody paying attention here?



Our Attorney General's family is getting rich off critical race theory in schools. Merrick Garland's daughter married a dude who is making millions pushing CRT in Virginia. So, the dad, Garland, uses the F.B.I. to silence parents who don't want CRT. Angry parents are now the new domestic terrorists.



The Attorney General is using the F.B.I. for profit. Ted Cruz called them out and he stonewalled.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): If critical race theory is taught in more schools, does your son-in-law make more money, yes or no?



MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: This memorandum has nothing to do with critical race theory or any other kind of curriculum --



CRUZ: Will you answer if you -- will you answer if you saw it ethical?



GARLAND: I am answering the best I can.



CRUZ: Yes or no did you seek an ethics opinion?



GARLAND: This memorandum has nothing --



CRUZ: You seek an ethics opinion?



GARLAND: This memorandum has nothing to do with --



CRUZ: General, are you refusing to answer if you sought an ethics opinion?



GARLAND: I'm telling you that there's no possible --



CRUZ: So you're saying no, just answer it directly. You know how to answer a question directly.



WATTERS: Of course he won't answer a question. He's above the law. He doesn't even need to know a ninth grader was raped in a gender fluid Virginia School bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt. He doesn't need to know the Superintendent covered it up.



Garland and the Democrats just want critical race theory rammed down our family's throats.



"The Washington Post," the worst newspaper in America wrote: "Parents claim they have the right to shape their kids' school curriculum. They don't."



Joseph Stalin famously said, "Education is a weapon whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and whom it is aimed." See, public schools have become a weapon, straight out of the communist playbook. That's another reason why they are pushing free college, free pre-K, and free daycare in Biden's welfare bill.



Guess what else they slipped into the Biden welfare bill? Hundreds of thousands more green cards, all backed by Big Tech like Facebook and Microsoft. Silicon Valley doesn't want to hire American, they want to hire foreign nationals on the cheap.



The government is supposed to be working for us, but no, they are working for Big Tech instead. Politicians save companies on labor costs, and then the company send those savings back to politicians in the form of donations. That's the game.



But Bernie Sanders wrote the bill. Isn't Bernie supposed to be against this kind of thing? He used to be.



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): The middle class in this country continues to shrink. I don't know why we need millions of people to be coming into this country as guest workers who will work for lower wages than American workers and drive wages down even lower than they are right now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Where did that Bernie go? Sanders is just another corporate sellout, but with better branding -- totally corrupt.



Biden has no respect for American workers either, despite his little lunch pail persona. While the working man's wages are getting grinded into dust by inflation and illegal workers, Biden killed the wall.



JOE BIDEN (D), THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: It is costing taxpayers $5 million a day not to finish the border wall. It just sits there rotting, while illegals scooch through the open holes, but taxpayers are footing the bill for a new wall. But not on the border, around President Joe Biden's Delaware beach house.



Almost a half a million coming out of your pockets for Biden to have his own wall. It's sickening, isn't it? Politicians protecting their own homes with your money, but leaving your home and country wide open to caravans. Joe says he has nothing to do with the caravans coming into the country, but that's not what they say.



QUESTION: Why now?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is the best time.



QUESTION: The best time. Because of the administration?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because of Joe Biden.



QUESTION: Because of Joe Biden.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Biden hasn't even been to the border. He hasn't visited a jammed up port either. But Biden had time to unveil a first ever national gender strategy. Nobody really knows what that means. It is gibberish.



We did find out Biden's strategy for getting Americans out of Afghanistan though. A smoking gun e-mail released shows Biden ordered the planes out of Afghanistan to be filled to excess with refugees, not caring if they weren't vetted. Just fill them up and bring them over so the planes look packed for the cameras.



There is even another hostage crisis besides Afghanistan. Haitian bandits took 16 U.S. citizens hostage. Joe Biden hasn't even mentioned it. Just a few miles off our shores and they sit there languishing. The media covered up two hostage crises. It's got to be hard to be that corrupt. These countries take Americans hostage and we give their people amnesty.



Now, an Afghan evacuee was just charged with raping a woman in Montana. Biden flew back an Afghan rapist, but stranded Americans. The #MeToo media didn't get around to covering that, did they?



But Hillary's flack, Huma Abedin says a senator once made a pass at her.



HUMA ABEDIN, FORMER VICE CHAIR OF HILLARY CLINTON'S 2016 CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT OF THE United States: I did go back to the Senator's apartment, a Senator who I knew and I was very comfortable with and he kissed me in a very shocking way.



NORAH O'DONNELL, HOST, "CBS SUNDAY MORNING": Are you suggesting that that Senator assaulted you?



ABEDIN: I'm suggesting that I was in an uncomfortable situation with -- I was in an uncomfortable situation with a Senator and I didn't know how to deal with it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: More media covered this than the ninth grade transgender bathroom rape and the Afghan evacuee rape in Montana. But a senator going in for a kiss with Crooked's consigliere, front page news.



U.S. Senators worry about who else an unnamed senator may have sexually abused -- sexually abused.



Meanwhile, a Senator who we will name, Republican Richard Burr from North Carolina, sold a bunch of stock right after he got a secret Intel briefing on the coming coronavirus last year. Has he been charged? He called his brother right after, and then his brother called his broker, and sold a bunch of stock also. His brother hasn't been charged. Insider trading must be legal for politicians



But they want the I.R.S. to look at your bank account if it has over 600 bucks in it. Washington is corrupt to the bone. The voters are getting hosed, but Biden is just throwing it in our face just how lazy he is. He has logged in more personal travel days than any other modern President.



Out of the first 276 days of his presidency, he spent 108 of them either vacationing or working from his Delaware homes or from Camp David. More than Trump, Obama, Bush -- all of them.



The politicians keep raiding the Treasury, the Fed keeps buying the debt. The dollar gets destroyed, pushing oil prices higher and the fuel costs are passed down to the consumer whose wages are eaten up by inflation and open borders, wages wasted on empty shelves since everything is made in China, a communist country that just sprung a killer virus on us, but we can't criticize because they're in bed with our wicked media and tech giants who will cancel you for coming too close to the truth.



Blatant corruption is staring us right in the face. Are your eyes open yet?



Here with reaction, former Texas Congressman and presidential nominee, Ron Paul.



All right, Ron Paul, it's good to have you back. A lot of people know this, but you predicted this. You predicted the destruction of the U.S. dollar. You predicted the inflation. You saw this coming. How does it feel to be right?



RON PAUL, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Not much fun. You know, but it's a mixed blessing. You know, you think, well, it is good if you're thinking straight and some of these times, people think, how do you sit down and make these predictions?



No, it's sort of spontaneous thinking about just having a natural reaction to the stupidity of what the government's doing and it shouldn't be that hard to figure out. But you know, it's a disappointment in one way, but it also gives me a little reassurance that, you know, I've talked about the money issue for a long time, and you know, I had this wild theory about money.



If you put too much of it, it will lose value and this will hurt the middle class, and of course, everybody laughed at that. But it's something that people will wake up on after a time, as long as they think they're getting a benefit.



You know, the big thing that bothers me about all this corruption right now, I think everybody is starting to recognize it and that's good news. But the corruption -- the corruption is worse than it was when I first went to Congress in the 70s. So it is definitely, you know, a lot worse.



But what really bothers me why I think this is so dangerous, there is no shame, no shame whatsoever. It used to be and I met two people in Congress over those 30 years, who actually said, "You know, I made a mistake. I wished I hadn't done that." But no, right now, when you -- can you think of a President who ever made a mistake and lives were at stake and people died and people lost their jobs, and people went bankrupt, and all these kind of thing. People had stupid policies that paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to invite people into our country and become legal citizens.



And you know, they don't lose shame on that. They don't -- they don't pay - - they're not shameful about it. They don't believe there's anything wrong. So, it's the set of standards of right and wrong, good and bad and evil and what you should be if you're a public servant, representing the people, that's where the problem is.



So yes, all the things that you talked about, they are absolutely true and they are scary. But the big picture is this understanding about what morality is all about. Our founders talked about -- our founders talked about this and they knew this system wouldn't work if you don't have the people being halfway decent.



WATTERS: Right. And the reason we don't have the shame factor anymore is because the media is dead. The media used to be a little bit of a check on these crooked politicians. They used to sometimes go after both parties and stick mics in their face. Remember that old school journalism? They don't do that anymore.



They cover up all the corruption because they are in on the corruption. And speaking of corruption, I want to talk to you about this new thing. You just mentioned it, Joe Biden is considering paying -- paying illegal immigrants who were briefly separated at the border $450,000.00. To round, a million dollars per family. And this is more than American families get when their sons or husbands are killed in action overseas defending our country.



And now the ACLU has signed up thousands of these illegals just to claim these reparations. Those people broke the law and came here illegally, and now this total payout is looking to maybe clock in at over a billion dollars, your thoughts on that?



PAUL: Well, first off, they don't have any shame for doing something so stupid, but they don't have understanding. They don't have any belief that there is a cost to this. They tell you, it's not going to cost anything. It's just going to happen. And that, to me, is the most bizarre thing.



And in a way, the immediate cost goes to somebody else. It is to the middle class people who are the victims and they are thinking, as long as they vote a certain way, they're going to get checks in the mail.



But that -- this is an indication of how governments spend money that they don't have and then what they rely on his corrupt counterfeit machine that they have over to the Federal Reserve, and then they print at will, and then they wonder why we have a problem.



You know, Facebook the other day -- this one blows my mind -- Facebook was having, you know, a little bit of PR problems and their stock was going down a billion here and a billion there. But they said well, it doesn't look good for our stocks.



So the in one day, they put in $50 billion to buy up their own stock to prop up the system. And you were talking about, you know, misleading the people. They will admit there's a lot of misleading going on in the marketplace.



WATTERS: There absolutely is.



PAUL: When realize what's happened, people better be prepared.



WATTERS: They're waking up and you were raising this issue years ago, and I know it doesn't always feel good to be right. But when the repercussions are what they are, but you are right, you saw it coming.



Ron Paul, thanks for coming on WATTERS' WORLD and I agree with you, it is sick, that -- you know they're going to spy on someone's bank account that hasn't committed a crime. But if you're an illegal, you commit a crime by coming into this country, they're going to put $450,000.00 into that bank account. Shameless.



PAUL: That's crazy.



WATTERS: Shameless. All right. Thank you so much, Ron Paul.



Now, a viewer warning about this next story. Lap dances, gang rape, and gay porn in the public school system. The Virginia Governor's race is blowing up.



WATTERS: If Virginia goes red Tuesday, it'll send shockwaves across the country. Biden won the blue state by double digits, but now Democrat, Terry McAuliffe, is down eight points to Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. This is because education is now the number one issue with voters in the Commonwealth.



You know about the critical race theory plague, the transgender bathroom rape cover up, and the domestic terrorist scandal. A 12-year-old student says she was gang raped at Fairfax County Middle School. McAuliffe's former law firm is now fighting against that young girl in court.



It's sick. Parents are incensed, but Barack Obama says it's all just fake outrage.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We don't have time to be wasting on these phony trumped up culture wars. This fake outrage that the right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Barack's BS doesn't really work anymore. Too many Americans now know the truth because of the internet, but viewer warning. We're about to air some explicit images here.



Would Barack Obama want his daughters while in high school to wander into the school library in Old Dominion, Virginia and peruse this book? "Gender Queer" depicting oral sex, promoting gay porn, gay or straight, it doesn't even matter. Why are public schools inflicting this on children?



Joining me now to react, senior policy analyst at the Independent Women's Voice and Loudoun County mom, Kelsey Bolar.



Kelsey, this is just disturbing, and I'm not like a square guy or anything like this. But even for me, this is way too much.



KELSEY BOLAR, SENIOR POLICY ANALYST, INDEPENDENT WOMEN'S VOICE: It is absolutely insulting that we have a former President and a dad of two daughters doubting parents' sincerity when they express outrage over these types of images being available to students in public school libraries here in Virginia. Independent Women's Voice thought it was important enough that parents see these images for themselves.



And so we produced an ad, tried to play it during the 11:00 p.m. hour when adults are watching TV here in Virginia, but those TV stations deemed this ad too explicit for adults to watch. And yet, we have these images available freely and accessibly to public school students, teenagers, and even children.



It is unacceptable and it is absolutely insulting that we have the Biden administration labeling parents speaking out about this as domestic terrorists and a former President doubting our sincerity when we, as parents, try to have a voice and fight for our children.



WATTERS: Yes, there is also disturbing report coming out of Eastern Kentucky, Hazard Independent School. Students are doing lap dances, they are cross dressing. They're throwing cash at students giving lap dances to teachers. When I went to school, you know, we didn't do any of this. We played basketball in the gym and now, look at them.



I don't even know what to say. What do I even say to this, Kelsey?



BOLAR: Right. We're hearing a lot about these scandals playing out in Virginia. But the truth is, they are happening all across the country. Parents are finally waking up to the curriculums and content their children are being exposed to in public schools. And rightly so, they are engaging with their local school board, speaking out and fighting for their children.



WATTERS: That's disgusting.



BOLAR: There is no reason that any school administrator should be getting lap dances from students.



WATTERS: No, it's disgusting, and --



BOLAR: I think parents should be shocked by this and they are.



WATTERS: And Republicans are now winning the education debate. They have taken this issue from the Democrats, a traditional Democrat issue, and now it's a Republican issue because of how far the left has gone and this is a really good thing that's happening in a sick way.



Kelsey, thanks so much for your reporting. We appreciate it.



A WATTERS' WORLD investigation into George Soros is next.



And public schools turning into fight clubs. We're going to look into the source of the brutality.



WATTERS: A WATTERS' WORLD investigation into George Soros. He is one of the richest people in America with an estimated net worth of nearly $9 billion. A hedge fund tycoon, Soros has been funneling his money into politics for decades.



Soros is now funding Good Information, Inc., which launched this week. The goal? Tackling disinformation. Oh, that's reassuring.



It'll fund new media companies and invest in local news. Soros media backed by Soros money, controlling the narrative from the ground up and deciding what qualifies as disinformation. Courtesy of this guy.



GEORGE SOROS, HEDGE FUND TYCOON: I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world, but I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020 or even sooner.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: He has resources that could make politicians that doesn't like just disappear from the ballot if he uses them. The Hungarian-born billionaire threw millions into liberal networks and causes and boosted national politicians like Clinton, Kerry, Obama.



But he found a way for his money to make an even bigger impact, plow it into local politics. Soros money went towards the defund the police movement, which was a big factor in the crime wave. For example, Austin, Texas defunded the police and murder exploded 74 percent in September. The streets are so bad that voters are desperate to get that money back to the police department.



And there's a proposition in Austin to get the money back, but Soros donated a half a million to fight the proposition Keep Austin PD Defunded.



Why would Soros want the crime to continue? More on that later.



Soros is buying local prosecutors all over the country. PACs tied to Soros helped Travis County, Texas DA Jose Garza get elected and Garza helped a dangerous felon get out on low bond and days later, the perp allegedly murdered two people, ba-boom.



He helped get Texas DA Kim Ogg elected. Afterwards, she dismissed 800 cases filed against violent Black Lives Matter protesters.



Soros funded Philly Da Larry Krasner known on the streets, Uncle Larry, because if you're calling for a crime Uncle Larry is just going to let you walk. Soros's PACs have given a lot to St. Louis attorney Kimberly Gardner. Gardner is the crooked prosecutor who slapped the McCloskeys with felony charges just for protecting their home from that dangerous mob.



He spent $2 million beefing up Cook County, Illinois State's Attorney Kim Foxx's campaign, the woman who dropped charges against Jussie Smollett after he allegedly staged a fake hate crime framing Trump supporters.



Money in the millions makes all the difference in local races, automatic blowout. Soros knows that and spends lavishly to empty jails. Soros has invested nearly a quarter billion into racial justice organizations. His Open Society Foundation funds groups who've push critical race theory big time.



And if you get in the way of the Soros agenda, his network will hunt you down. Senator Kyrsten Sinema was followed into the bathroom by operatives working for Living United for Change in Arizona, backed by Soros to the tune of millions.



In April, Soros pledged $20 million to jumpstart Biden's progressive agenda. He wants Joe to go full radical, AOC style. Soros was one of the biggest donors in the 2020 election and gave over $28 million to Democrats just in the first three months of this year.



And this is very interesting. Soros's PACs have given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Perkins Coie for legal and compliance services. Does that name sound familiar? It should. That was the firm that paid for the dirty dossier. Hillary's lawyer Michael Sussman, who was just indicted by Durham for lying and laundering the Russia hoax was a partner at Perkins Coie.



Hillary, the D.N.C., and Soros were all using the same law firm. Soros, you know, gave Hillary at least $9 million to beat Trump in 2016. So, a former partner at the firm, Mark Elias, was Hillary's top election lawyer.



Elias was the one who pushed to get the election laws loosened before the 2020 elections. He is tied into Soros's PACs and money big time. This crooked lawyer who was the one who claimed the Russians hacked the D.N.C. server, but never let the F.B.I. see it.



Another Soros tied group, the Democracy Integrity Project pushed the Russian collusion hoax the F.B.I. The group even hired the discredited dossier author, Christopher Steele, to help them.



So behind every hoax, dirty prosecutor, and crooked lawyer, behind every crime wave, loose election law and critical race theory, you might find money originating from George Soros.



So what drives them? Well, we can only speculate. White guilt perhaps? Anarchy? Ideology? Hatred?



The crime wave and the permanent pandemic makes city real estate prices a bargain. Chaos invites more social spending. Democrats' crony capitalism is definitely an opportunity. And wild fluctuations in America create market volatility that can be taken advantage of.



Whatever motivates Mr. Soros is a mystery. But one thing is clear, he is having a dangerous effect on America. Time for some deep pockets on the right to step up and beat him at his own game. Go local, go big, and go hard.



We reached out to Soros for comment and the response we got was pretty nasty.



Our next guest is the author of the new book, "Our Broken Election: How the Left Changed the Way You Vote," John Fund.



John, your thoughts on Soros and his influence?



JOHN FUND, AUTHOR, "OUR BROKEN ELECTION": It's everywhere. But we shouldn't just look at Soros because he is 91 years old. He's going to be passing on, but he has a whole bunch of protegees out there who are going to take his place. I suspect one of them is going to be Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.



Mark Zuckerberg was just found to have contributed $10 million to a rogue prosecutor candidate in the Portland, Oregon area. We all know how well that's worked out, right? There are others.



There's these groups of Soros inspired millionaires who get together, Arabella Advisors, the Tides Foundation, Barack Obama used to be on their board. So, it's not just Soros. It's the ecosystem that he is building.



Now, the good news is, if we know that Soros money is involved and if we can tackle the arguments, a lot of his candidates do lose. Now, he has won Chicago. He has won Philadelphia. He's won Los Angeles. But there's a recall effort to get rid of the Soros DA in San Francisco, Chesa Boudin. And that's been backed by 50 prosecutors who have left Boudin's office.



Now, I'm from San Francisco. Let me tell you what Soros has done. They have gotten rid of felony charges for any shoplifter who steals less than 950 bucks. So basically, you're off the hook. If it's less than 950 bucks. Twenty two Walgreens drugstores have closed in San Francisco. Senior citizens can't get their prescriptions filled. Many of them don't want to do it by Internet.



They can't get basic groceries. They can't get a lot of things. This not only leads to high crime rates, it isolates our seniors in places where they're basically alone.



WATTERS: Yes. He has destroyed cities. They're going one by one down the tubes and we called them out for it because his money is a real, real powerful player in these local districts. And we're going to put a stop to it and I think it's time for some Republicans to step up and take advantage of it because it's got to stop.



John Fund, nice book.



FUND: Thank you.



WATTERS: Everybody is going to be checking that out.



Brawls in the halls, a sudden surge in school violence across the country. Judge Joe Brown knows why. He is next.



WATTERS: Just a few months into the first semester and violence in the public school system is out of control.



WATTERS: Students are brawling in hallways across the country in classrooms, bathrooms, school buses. Some say it's pent up anger after the pandemic, but there is another reason we believe.



Joining me now as host of "The Judge Joe Brown Show," Judge Brown.



All right, so judge what do you think is going on here?



JUDGE JOE BROWN, HOST, "THE JUDGE JOE BROWN SHOW": We've gotten our country emasculated and it's a big problem. When you take masculinity out of the equation, you destroy the control factor.



See, when you input masculinity into a young boy and he becomes a man, he has been acculturated and socialized to be about public peace, dignity, and order. He's a man of peace until he needs to be brave and courageous. He is about making where he lives a better, safer, more secure place filled with economic prosperity, sense of purpose, morality, and ethics.



He follows the law because the law is of value to him and it helps him do his thing as a man in terms of fulfilling his obligations to home and family. We don't have that.



We've turned a lot of places in this country into a matriarchy, which is not a good thing. And the problem with that is, we have had 50 years' worth of propaganda wherein emotionalism, throwing what you feel like, forget all of the rules is supposed to be paramount, not what you ought to do but what you want to do. That doesn't work.



And see when Mama who has the boy and he's a nice little cute kid in elementary school, she doesn't get it that when he hits puberty and he quickly shoots up and he is a few inches taller than her and he doesn't understand discipline, authority, manners, courtesies. He's out of hand.



We are the apex predators, so when you don't acculturate and socialize right, we kill each other. And that leads to the violence in the hallway and into the -- in the hood.



Now you have a lot of things that have contributed to this immediate uptick, which I understand is about 30 to 32 percent increase in homicides over the last 18 months according to some F.B.I. statistics, if I'm not recalling that wrong. You've got your rival, CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC grinning at all of the street unrest for the last two and a half, three years they were trying to get rid of President Trump.



But kids see this and they say, oh, everybody is out of control. Why not me? And you see this mess down on the border where people get rewarded for breaking the clear law. Wowee. Let's go do it.



WATTERS: I think you're right. I think you nailed it, Judge. It's the lack of positive male role models in children's lives. It's the destruction of core masculinity. Young children are not taught how to control themselves or how to respect each other and keep things straight.



And now, they're just kind of flying off the handle because they can't control their emotions because they haven't been taught to do and now we're seeing that play out in the school system. We're seeing it play out on the streets and it is really destroying the country.



We have to run, Judge, but I want to have you back because we've got to pay some bills, but very, very provocative analysis.



BROWN: I understand, you go to commercial break. I'll just stay --



WATTERS: Thank you very much, Judge. "Let's go Brandon" is the top selling song in America and Instagram model poses next to her father's open casket, and the left-wing has a warning for your children's Halloween costumes. "Triple Play" is next.



WATTERS: Time now for "Triple Play." Up first, the single "Let's go Brandon" mocking Joe Biden is the number one track in the country. Different versions of it are in the top 10 even beating out Adele's new song. Check it out.



WATTERS: YouTube and Instagram banned the song by rap artist Bryson Gray for quote, "harmful false information." Of course.



Joining me now is, FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo. Raymond has been rocking out to the song all weekend. What's going on, Raymond?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I have been all night long, Jesse. Look, you can't hold the people down. The fact is they tried to strip it from platforms, but whoever that NBC reporter is who came up with "Let's go Brandon" and replace "F Joe Biden" with those lyrics, she should get an award or residuals at least. I mean, this is incredible.



She has created a family friendly touchstone that I have heard in Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and right here in Louisiana. That's something. That's quite an accomplishment beating Adele.



WATTERS: That's right. It's blowing up and they can't stop it.



Now, next, we have Halloween and I don't know, Raymond. I think kids should be able to dress up with whatever they want to dress up with, but with the ADL, the Alliance Defense League, they say no, you have to talk to your kids about you know, you can't dress up as a superhero. Don't be a hobo. Don't dress up as a Native American. What do you think?



ARROYO: Well, I mean, they're saying don't dress up as a superhero or a princess because it might offend kids in the class that are trans or have some kind of fluidity issues. But you read these recommendations and you're like, well, what are the poor children supposed to dress as, Jesse?



So I went through a list. Can you dress your daughter as Snow White? No, it reeks of privilege. Then you've got Pinocchio. Can't do him. That's Italian appropriation for a lot of people.



WATTERS: Oh, right.



ARROYO: He was made of wood, which is environmentally, you know, insensitive. Frosty the Snowman? Nope. Too gender specific. So, I guess the kids can dress as inanimate objects -- rocks and bookcases would be good options for them this Halloween, if you follow this crazy advice.



WATTERS: Also crazy. We have this woman, I guess, they call her an influencer. She's some model. Well, she took a selfie in front of her father's open casket at his funeral and she doesn't see anything wrong with that, Raymond. She thinks that's just find.



ARROYO: Yes, this is just whatever daddy pines for, to have his daughter stand in front of his dead body and use him as a backdrop.



Look, when a dead relative is photo bombing you and you're not a member of the Munster's family, it is never a good idea. Your dead relatives are not your backdrop. But this is the Kardashian-ing of America. Everybody thinks every moment needs to be on display. And I'm sorry, we don't need to see your derriere when dad's dead behind you.



I mean, have a little self-respect. Just a tiny little bit for your family, if not yourself.



WATTERS: Well, there was another woman who I think posed for a smiling selfie at Auschwitz. You know, Raymond, there's just -- there is no shame.



ARROYO: Oh, God help us.



WATTERS: Like Ron Paul said at the top of the show, there is no shame left, Raymond.



ARROYO: We need to -- we need to shame these people into decency.



WATTERS: Yes.



ARROYO: And that's what we're doing here, Jesse.



WATTERS: Yes, we are.



ARROYO: This is an intervention.



WATTERS: It is an intervention, the shamer-in-chief, Raymond Arroyo here to set everybody straight.



ARROYO: Thank you.



WATTERS: Happy Halloween, Raymond.



ARROYO: Happy Halloween to you and the kids.



WATTERS: All right. And a Halloween WATTERS' WORLD flashback is next.



WATTERS: Do you consider any Halloween costumes offensive?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe the people that have nothing on at all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Halloween is tomorrow and nothing is scarier than Joe Biden's America. But never mind what I think, let's take a look back when I hit the streets to find out what scares New Yorkers.



WATTERS: Halloween is coming up. What scares you the most?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ghosts.



WATTERS: Do you believe in ghosts?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. But the concept.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Clowns.



PENNYWISE, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: I'm Pennywise. Menacing clown.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Anaphylaxis or appendicitis?



WATTERS: It sounds like you've got some issues.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm freaking out now.



WATTERS: What scares you?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The state of this country.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Liberals. Liberals on this campus here.



WATTERS: They can be a little spooky.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're very scary. Yes.



WATTERS: Do you consider any Halloween costumes offensive?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe the people that have nothing on at all.



WATTERS: When they go in their birthday suit?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're going streaking. Yes.



WATTERS: Are you going to dress up as anything?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think I'm going to be you for Halloween.



WATTERS: I'm Watters and this is my world.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay.



WATTERS: That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



"JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.



