'Watters' World' on Biden's vax push, Watters' book

"How I Saved the World." That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



If you haven't heard I wrote a book. Seriously, if you haven't heard, where have you been? I've been on TV more than Fauci. I know I've been plugging it hard, but that's just because I know you're going to love it, and if you haven't bought a copy already, I'm very disappointed.



Why would you disappoint me like that? I thought we had a thing here.



But for those of you who bought it, thank you. Everyone is saying it lives up to the hype. And by everyone, I mean me.



So, if you haven't picked it up yet, I'm going to close the sale right now.



There's a study that's already been done, says reading my book will add years to your life. I'm serious. Laughter makes you live longer. It's been proven.



So, buy the book, and you'll live longer.



You don't want to live longer? The book has got a serious side, too. It's very political. And if you read this book, you'll never lose an argument to a liberal, I guarantee it. That's a guarantee. I'll give you your money back if you lose an argument. Maybe.



So, my parents are liberals and sent me to survival camps growing up to build character.



[VIDEO CLIP FROM MOVIE "CAST AWAY" PLAYS]



CHUCK NOLAND, FICTITIOUS CHARACTER PLAYED BY TOM HANKS: Wilson, where are you? Wilson. Wilson. Wilson.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: That's what it was like.



Now, a socialist could never survive in the woods, and we explain the psychology behind global warming in the book. And after I save the great outdoors, which is what that chapter is called, I got fired from four jobs.



My first job was a bellhop.



[VIDEO CLIP FROM MOVIE "FOUR ROOMS" PLAYS]



WATTERS: That actually taught me a lot about capitalism, and it humbled me, if you can believe it. And I worked on a political campaign and I got in the door at FOX. I started in the basement, and now look at me.



So, for high school and college students, "How I Saved the World" is a great read to find out what it takes to make it.



I got a shot on the number one show on cable. But after I was hired, I was almost fired. Lucky for everybody, I turned it around. Here's my first on air appearance. I hunted down some slugs who aided and abetted a child rapist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Come talk to me for a second.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. I've got nothing to say.



WATTERS: Why didn't you give up John Kui (ph) to the police? Dorothy --



WATTERS: We found out, they basically don't work. No one has a job -- any of the three of them. And they are low lives and no one in the town wants anything to do with them whatsoever.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: I haven't aged a bit. Now, after that I started tracking down bad guys and holding them accountable for giving soft sentences to sex offenders.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Hey, Judge. Good morning, Jesse Watters of FOX News. How are you doing? You had a guy who repeatedly raped a 14-year-old girl and you gave him just 30 days in jail. Can you explain that, please?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Fifteen years suspended.



WATTERS: But 30 days in jail. You think that's an appropriate sentence, Judge? What if that had been your daughter? What if that have been your daughter, Judge?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Excuse me.



WATTERS: Judge, you answer the question?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And we explored the case of Jeffrey Epstein and explained how corrupt forces are rigging the system against us. "How I Saved the World" really takes it to the media.



We document their lies and prove how their jealousy and inadequacy produces power hungry propaganda. And in the book, I discuss stakeouts, ambush tactics, and how to handle reporters like me.



Even corporate CEOs were held accountable. Jeffrey Immelt was CEO of General Electric when I paid him a visit at a banquet.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Mr. Immelt, with FOX News, we'd like to talk to you about your involvement with Iran. Are you still trading with Iran while Iranians are killing Americans in Iraq? You're not selling them airplane parts?



JEFFREY IMMELT, FORMER CEO OF GENERAL ELECTRIC: No.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Nobody was ever happy to see me. I have no idea why. Rosie O'Donnell especially.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Rosie, he wants to know if you regret saying that 9/11 was an inside joke.



ROSIE O'DONNELL, ACTRESS: I didn't say that. He is quoting the wrong thing.



WATTERS: Did you kind of imply that building was demolished in an explosion, ain't that right?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's go, sir. Enough.



WATTERS: Sorry?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Enough.



WATTERS: It's filming. Excuse me.



O'DONNELL: Okay, don't -- everybody, stop, Eddie. That's what they want you to do.



Now, sir, could you put down your camera?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: We had a lot of fun with celebrities.



At the White House Correspondents' Dinner, at the Academy Awards, and at the Sundance Film Festival, "How I Saved the World" explains the backstory behind all these adventures.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Are you feeling the burn?



JEFF GOLDBLUM, ACTOR: I love Bernie Sanders.



WATTERS: I like your music.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right, well, it's all right.



WATTERS: High gas prices, what do you make of all of that?



GEORGE CLOONEY, ACTOR: High what?



WATTERS: High gas prices. What do you make of all that?



CLOONEY: Well, we'll see. We'll see what happens. Are you really going to ask me political questions right here?



WATTERS: Yes.



CLOONEY: Good. Good for you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Politicians paid the price for their dishonesty. Occasionally, I'd have to visit our elected officials.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So you know, while we have you here, what's your reaction to the fact that --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't have me here. I'm not doing an interview.



WATTERS: What's your reaction to the fact that the Arctic ice is actually increasing?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not doing an interview right now?



WATTERS: Why don't you support Kate's Law?



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): Tell me what that's all about?



WATTERS: You forgot already with the hearing last week?



DURBIN: No, I was at the hearing. But tell me what aspects of it you're asking.



WATTERS: Protecting Americans from criminal illegal alien killers.



DURBIN: I think we should work to make sure that Americans are protected.



WATTERS: Now you said that FOX News chokes us and lies to us. Who's us? And what are the lies?



Are you afraid of Hillary Clinton? Maybe we could do this another time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: I was unleashed on the world, and sometimes it just got weird.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, you can feel the music, right?



WATTERS: Yes, I'm feeling it. What are you doing right now?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm going to smoke this gas mask.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've been here about eight years now.



WATTERS: Do you know what the internet is?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hello. I'm from Key West, but I'm not stupid.



WATTERS: Are you meditating? Just meditating, right? You're meditating.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The book talks about whether these people were actually real? Whether I edited this footage and my process for selecting interviews? It was an educational experience for all.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Who did America fight in the Revolutionary War?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The French.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's a good question. I don't know.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Countries.



WATTERS: Countries.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: China.



WATTERS: China.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wow, I feel really dumb. Was it the French?



WATTERS: Who did America fight?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Revolutionary War. Ourselves. Whoa, North versus South. The Confederate versus the Union.



WATTERS: That was the Civil War.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Britain.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Britain.



WATTERS: What was George Washington's job?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: George Washington was one of the Presidents.



WATTERS: Which President?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was the second President after Lincoln.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was a general or something.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He was -- he didn't work with horses, did he?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: There were all kinds of trips that the book recounts.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: What is this festival?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Mushroom Festival.



WATTERS: Mycology -- the study of mushrooms.



WATTERS: What kind of things would you use shrooms for?



HOMER SIMPSON, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: Wolfy.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You'll actually see like sounds, potentially, like --



WATTERS: You can see sounds.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, sometimes.



WATTERS: Can you hear smells? What is the craziest thing you've ever seen tripping?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The screen savers on the computers were swirls. I was watching the hillside and it was doing that to the trees.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On the bus right now, everyone was told to bring their own cannabis. I personally love to have a glass of wine and a couple of tokes of the J, and that puts me in a really nice place for the evening.



WATTERS: A J is a joint, right?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A J is a joint. Exactly.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you get a contact high already, Jesse?



WATTERS: Yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Now, once in a while things got a little cheeky.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why are you wearing a pink shirt?



WATTERS: I'm trying to fit in here. Its flesh color. It is a lot of spending and a lot of debt. Are you concerned about that?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that --



WATTERS: Nice weather out here today.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's gorgeous. I love it out here.



WATTERS: It sure is. I love it out here, too



Why do you think the press is so in bed with President Obama?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mainstream media is to control and brainwash the average American person.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is a little charismatic. More than most of the other presidents.



WATTERS: Did you like Bush?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I could really have a good joke there.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: No, it wasn't all fun and games. Sometimes, I had to go to war. I fought in the war on women. On the side of women of course.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: I'm here to surrender.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How come?



WATTERS: The war on women? Have you guys ever been water-boarded in the war on women?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In what?



WATTERS: Do you think there's a war on women going on right now in this country?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, there is a big war.



WATTERS: Do you guys get paid the same as men?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: More.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, more.



WATTERS: You get paid more?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



WATTERS: Well, there's a reason for that.



Do you guys think you get paid the same as men do?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Of course not.



WATTERS: So do you think the WNBA players should make the same as the NBA players?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Of course.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, they're working just as hard doing the same thing.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, it like sucks.



WATTERS: So, you guys don't believe in supply and demand?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Now, I served in the war on Christmas also, and we won that war. You're welcome.



We pinpoint the Scrooges in that chapter. So, I've studied liberals in their natural habitat, whether on the streets of San Francisco, in the wild on Martha's Vineyard, or at Brown University. I know their insecurities and how they project their guilt onto the country for power and relevance.



Their lives lack meaning. So, they invent fake movements like political correctness. Terrified of being exposed, the left polices humor because they fear the power of ridicule.



Why conservatives can't be funny or likeable is explained in very good detail. It's easier to cancel someone evil and subhuman.



So, I landed a seat on "The Five." There's a story behind that, too, and immediately my liberal mom started watching with her Martini and hate- mailing me. We called these mom texts.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: I cannot and will not identify myself as the mother of Trump's wingman. Change it up.



You are on Fantasy Island. And don't make statements about what I, as a Democrat want. Illegal immigration?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Now in the book, I actually respond for the first time to my mom's texts. I get the last word. That's how I like it.



Also juicy stories about FOX, stuff nobody has ever shared, even things about Greg Gutfeld. Many, many lawyers involved in that chapter.



Some amazing stories about my times with Donald Trump are also included.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: I think you need better security.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Look at this. Look at this.



WATTERS: I brought you something. This is for you.



TRUMP: Oh, this is very important. Wow, Jesse. Be proud of you. You're a big star now. Look at that.



WATTERS: You can hang it up on your wall.



TRUMP: I think it's great. Thank you.



WATTERS: Let's do a WATTERS' WORLD quiz.



TRUMP: Okay.



WATTERS: Don't be nervous.



TRUMP: Okay. I won't. I promise.



WATTERS: I think you'll do just fine. Chuck Schumer, the President of CNN, and Alec Baldwin. If you had to fire one person right now, who would you fire?



TRUMP: I don't want to say, but I will say I'm disappointed in all three. I think the portrayal of me is ridiculous.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: "How I Saved the World" goes behind the scenes with Trump. Great stories from the White House and Air Force One. It's all in there.



The book tells the true story of the 2016 election, and the real story behind the 2020 election. That story has never been told before, so it's very important to read.



And in the end, we talk about saving yourself before you try saving other people, something to think about.



So, thank you all for buying, "How I Saved the World." Contact me on social media and tell me what you think and we'll read some of the reviews next week.



Here are some of the reviews of me that I decided to slap on the back of the book. You ready?



"Jesse Watters is officially out of control." "The Washington Post".



"Does Watters have the most punchable face in America? The answer is obviously yes." "Daily Beast."



"Keep this guy off TV." Mayor Bill de Blasio. Probably the only thing de Blasio got right.



So, go buy the book where books are sold. I love saying that phrase. Buy it right now on Amazon. It's only 20 bucks. You guys can afford this. It's the best 20 bucks you'll ever spend.



Or you just stay in a seated position and just do it with your fingers if you don't want to walk your little tired bones into a Barnes & Noble. Do you are right here.



Or if you don't like Amazon because you think Jeff Bezos is a villain, go to harpercollins.com, and grab it there. No excuses.



The book is timeless, and as I said it'll add years to your life.



Do you really want to die early? Save yourself. Buy it now.



The Biden administration is getting pretty scary. They're going to be knocking on your door and harassing you to get vaxxed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Now, we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times, door to door literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joe Biden's top health guy, H.H.S. Secretary Becerra says it's the government's business to know your vaxx status.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: I wonder if you can answer that criticism. It's none of the government's business knowing who has or hasn't been vaccinated. What do you say?



XAVIER BECERRA, U.S. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: The Federal government has had -- it spent trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic, so it is absolutely the government's business.



Knocking on a door has never been against the law. You don't have to answer, but we hope you do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joining us now to discuss, Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, and former Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann. Congresswoman, I have not seen you in a while. It's good to see you again.



MICHELLE BACHMANN, DEAN, ROBERTSON SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT, REGENT UNIVERSITY: Good to see you, again. I can't wait to buy a copy of your new book.



WATTERS: Thank you. I'm shocked you haven't ordered it already. But I'm going to give you a pass only because it's you.



BACHMANN: Oh, thank you.



WATTERS: So, door to door. They're coming. They've got syringes. I don't think this is going to go too well, Michelle, what do you think?



BACHMANN: Well, I'm glad that actually this is an issue, and I want to urge all the viewers to go out and buy "no trespassing" signs at the local hardware store, "no solicitor" signs, affix them to your front doors and put them right out by your front stoop end of the driveway, because the government has zero business to do this -- zero right.



And what they're wanting all of us to do is to check our Bill of Rights, our civil liberties at the door. And it's amazing, all of America is based upon the fact that we have rights against the government and they want us just as a matter of idea, just give up all of our first 10 Bill of Rights, our civil liberties, and say, we'll take it from here, we're the Federal government, because don't let anybody suffer any illusions about this.



There is a database, there will be a database, and everybody will be in that database. And it's not just vaccine status, it will be your entire medical history. It will be connected to your finances. I mean, this is going to get bigger, bigger, and bigger. So, you stop it now and you don't give any information to any government questioner at your door.



WATTERS: All right, I got vaxxed, I'm just saying, if you show up at my door, I don't open the door for Girl Scouts. I mean, if you show up when you're a Fed, forget about it.



BACHMANN: Good idea.



WATTERS: All right, Michelle Bachmann, there she is. Thank you so much. And we enjoyed having you on the show.



BACHMANN: God bless you. Thanks.



WATTERS: The head of one of the largest teachers' unions in the country, the American Federation of Teachers is claiming critical race theory is not being taught in classrooms around the country, but then says teachers are being bullied for teaching it and will defend them in court.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: Critical race theory is not taught in elementary schools or middle schools or high schools. Cultural warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism, or discrimination as CRT to try to make it toxic.



They are bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching students accurate history.



Our union will defend any member who gets in trouble for teaching honest history. We have a legal defense fund ready to go and we are preparing for litigation as we speak.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joining us now, co-host of "FOX and Friends" Weekend, Will Cain. I have never seen the left so discombobulated when defending something. You know, when you drink a lot, then you spin around on the baseball bat, you try -- that's them.



First it is -- we don't teach it, then well, it's a good thing, and we're going to litigate anybody that comes after the teachers. Which one is it?



WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, I don't understand your analogy. I've never done that. I think you should show us next time, not just explain it.



WATTERS: We will fire that up at the end of the next show.



CAIN: Yes, we don't teach critical race theory, but we will defend any teacher who does teach critical race theory. They're playing a semantic game, Jesse.



The truth is this, it is not culture warriors. It is parents showing up at School Board meetings that are saying, you're not going to teach my child how to be a racist. And let's be clear, that's exactly what they are teaching.



WATTERS: They are losing the parents.



CAIN: That's right. They're losing to actual culture warriors, the people that have a stake in this game, parents. That's the line in the sand. Don't touch people's retirement plans and don't touch their children.



WATTERS: And don't make mom's mad because nothing is worse than a mad mom, and you know that better than anybody because you were a terrible child.



CAIN: Right.



WATTERS: But in all seriousness, if you get regular folks activated and off the sidelines, there's really nothing stopping this movement.



CAIN: And what's going to get them off of the sidelines is not being engulfed in this semantic battle, if they know that they're being taught more than just the full history of the United States, they're being taught that white children are oppressors, that black children are somehow born victims, that's insulting not just to white children, but to black children.



The most damaging thing you could do to a child is say you're a born loser, you're a born victim, and you're up against the eighth ball from the start. This is racist, not just towards white people, but towards black people and parents can see it, and they don't want anything to do with it.



WATTERS: You're exactly right.



CAIN: And bravo, Jesse, bravo to these parents.



WATTERS: Thank you very much, Will Cain. Everybody check him out on "FOX and Friends" Weekends.



And I might be visiting you. I think I saw you this morning.



CAIN: I think I saw that you were in the --



WATTERS: I think we saw each other this morning.



Is Tucker Carlson being spied on by the Biden administration? A report on that next.



WATTERS: FOX host, Tucker Carlson, he claims Biden's National Security Agency spied on him. He alleges that the N.S.A. read his e-mails, unmasked them, and then leaked them to the media.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Late this spring, I contacted a couple of people I thought could help get us an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I told nobody I was doing this other than my executive producer.



But the Biden administration found out anyway by reading my e-mails. I learned from a whistleblower that the N.S.A. plan to leak the contents of those e-mails to media outlets. Why would they do that?



Well, the point of course was to paint me as a disloyal American, a Russian operative.



Some of the media are claiming that we deserve this, e-mailing with people who know Putin, are you? Of course, the N.S.A. is watching you. That's what you get.



But that's hardly the point. By law, the N.S.A. is required to keep secret the identities of American citizens who have been caught up in its vast domestic spying operations. So by the law, I should have been identified internally merely as a U.S. journalist or American journalist, that's the law.



But that's not how I was identified. I was identified by name. I was unmasked.



I had a shouting match last week with N.S.A. officials, where I asked them point blank, they said, well, you're not a target of an investigation, which is a term of art used in the so-called Intel community. And I said, stop with your BS. Were you reading my e-mails or weren't you? Well, we're not going to respond to that. Really? You're not going to tell me whether you are reading my e-mails? Clearly, you were. Why can't you tell me? We can't respond to that.



So in other words, they won't answer your questions. They won't tell you why they won't answer your questions. And it's just like, shut up and obey, serf.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: And so, a journalist from AXIOS, Jonathan Swan reported this week that Tucker had reached out to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about a potential Putin interview, which Carlson then confirmed. This happens all the time.



NBC News just did a Putin interview a few months back. AXIOS also asked the N.S.A. for comment on whether the agency would be willing to deny that they intercepted any of Carlson's communications. An N.S.A. spokesperson declined to comment and referred AXIOS back to the agency's earlier statement, which was pretty lawyerly.



The N.S.A. is denying quote, "targeting Carlson," but is not really denying that his communications were collected and read and leaked.



Here now for more on this, Jonathan Turley, FOX News contributor and GW University Law Professor.



So, Professor, I don't know what would the legal implications be in this situation? It is a little murky, what is your assessment?



JONATHAN TURLEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it is murky. This type of intercept or surveillance could have occurred legally in a couple of ways, and maybe that Tucker Carlson was corresponding with someone who is subject to an N.S.A. surveillance order or that person may have forwarded the e- mail to another party who was subject to that type of order.



So, that could occur without his being a target, as the N.S.A. suggested.



WATTERS: Right.



TURLEY: But that doesn't answer some of the more serious questions. I mean, what Tucker Carlson is alleging is that his e-mail was circulated with his name displayed. That doesn't make any sense within the law. That would constitute a crime if somebody took an intercept and leaked it to the media.



The reason is that even though the content of the e-mail might not be classified, the intercept is. You know, for those of us who do national security litigation, it takes a lot to try to get your hands even as a defense counsel on a criminal case, on FISA or N.S.A. material.



So, the intercept can be classified. There's no legal way to leak that to the media.



WATTERS: Right. And so this would have to go all the way to the top of, you know, Biden's appointees at this agency would have to know what was going on. So, we're going to follow that story, obviously, because it would be a huge constitutional violation of Tucker's rights.



So, Avenatti, sentenced to two and a half years for a failed shakedown and also hosing Stormy Daniels, his client at the time. You were his Law Professor. Is that true? Did you see this coming?



TURLEY: Yes. No, I mean, the thing is when I first met Michael, he was working his way through Law School. He was a very talented law student, and he became a very successful trial lawyer. I've spoken to him since his conviction, and it is a great fall and some people enjoy watching, folks leap from great heights --



WATTERS: What did he tell you when he talked to you after he was convicted?



TURLEY: He was very contrived, I mean, his life had turned into an absolute morass. And, you know, it's clear that he lost control of his life even before he became famous with these cable programs and with the litigation involving President Trump.



He simply lost control. He became massively in debt. He's accused of shifting funds to cover those debts. But he was a man in a freefall, even when he was on these cable programs.



WATTERS: Yes.



TURLEY: It's a terrible waste of talent.



WATTERS: You're right. And while he was getting --



TURLEY: Well, you know, I am saddened by it.



WATTERS: Right, and while he was just getting the Fauci treatment, I mean, on every show, it was at that time that he was spiraling out of control, and everybody could see this coming except a lot of the press, and it's a shame, because, you know, it didn't have to happen that way.



TURLEY: It's a very sad -- it's a sad thing for his family.



WATTERS: It is.



TURLEY: I said that this is a modern Icarus --



WATTERS: It is sad for everybody and also the people that he tried to go after, you know, we've got to keep those people in mind, too. All right. Thank you very much, Turley. We appreciate it as always.



TURLEY: Okay. Thank you.



WATTERS: Hard evidence of critical race theory taught in schools. We have the pamphlet here. The book says it all, in studio. Stay with us.



WATTERS: Critical theory and anti-white propaganda coming to a school near you. The book, "Not My Idea," a book about whiteness is being taught around the country. The picture book focuses on the notion of anti-whiteness.



According to Discovery Institute Director, Chris Rufo, the book is being taught in at least 25 public school districts in 12 states. It tells kids, quote, "Whiteness is a bad deal. It always was," unquote.



The devil shows up in a book with a contract binding you to whiteness, getting with it, quote, "stolen land, stolen riches, and special favors." The book also teaches that, quote, "Whiteness gets your soul, and with it, you get to mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones and all fellow humans of color."



This book is even being read to preschoolers at the Sorenson Early Childhood Center in Washington.



Joining me now, Discovery Institute Director, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and journalist, Chris Rufo. So, tell us about this book, Chris. It's unbelievable.



CHRISTOPHER RUFO, DIRECTOR, DISCOVERY INSTITUTE: Yes, this is really one of critical race theory's core tenets, this idea of whiteness. It's an almost metaphysical category that is inherent in you, and the critical race theorists tell us that whiteness is inherently oppressive, racist, white supremacist, and this book is really outrageous.



They depict whiteness as the devil, luring children into a sense of racial identity. This is totally inappropriate, and it is being taught to kids as young as four and five years old, and the latest numbers, Jesse are in.



I've now had whistleblowers tell me that it is being taught in 30 school districts in 15 states, and it should be taught nowhere.



WATTERS: So, because I'm born white, I'm the devil and I'm racist, and this is supposed to be good for students according to the liberals.



Also, the Air Force is pushing this. A Professor wrote a piece in "The Washington Post" saying, yes, we're going to teach this to the people that are supposed to be defending this country. I don't see how that brings us together. What do you say?



RUFO: Yes, I mean, this is another instance of a kind of fake money funding a fake ideology, where we have government spending that has just gone through the roof, and they have to try to figure out things to do to get their friends in academia that have kind of useless postgraduate degrees and oppression studies.



And then they bring them into the Air Force Academy, where we should be figuring out how to defeat China, in this geopolitical conflict that we have, rather than teaching our cadets how to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and engage in endless solipsism. It's ridiculous, it has to stop.



WATTERS: So, it is a financial racket. You have a ton of taxpayer money. They have to spend it according to the law. So, they hire a bunch of diversity consultants and critical race theory consultants. They come in, they do their thing, they get paid about 100K. And then the Air Force says, we're woke, you can't mess with us, and that's a little bit of a deal.



All right, last one, Raytheon biggest defense contractor, one of, in the world, they're going woke. The people that are building missiles to kill our enemies are now woke.



RUFO: Yes, that's right. They published a manual to encourage their employees to do everything from decolonize their bookshelves, to defund the police, to join racially segregated, quote-unquote, "white spaces." It's absolutely insane.



And I think it really strikes at the heart of this question of what's happening in American life. How is this ideology, critical race theory, devouring our public schools, devouring our public agencies, and even devouring corporations and military contractors? This is the story of the year. It is going to be the story for years to come.



We need to shine a light on exactly what's happening, because I have faith in the American people that they will reject this ideology. But we need to get those policy victories to defund critical race theory and defund the ideologues who are striking at the very roots of our country.



WATTERS: Ironic that the policeman of the world, Raytheon, wants to defund the police. I don't even think they know it makes sense.



All right, Chris, you're doing a great job and you got the left running scared. That's a good thing. Thank you.



RUFO: Thank you.



WATTERS: The battle between good and evil has never been fiercer. Are demons real? An American exorcist enters WATTERS' WORLD.



[VIDEO CLIP FROM "EXORCIST" MOVIE PLAYS]



WATTERS: The graphic scenes from a movie obviously, but my next guest, Catholic priest, Monsignor Steven Rossetti says he performs up to 20 exorcisms each week liberating people in homes from what he calls demons and satanic evil.



Monsignor Rossetti he has witnessed eyes turning yellow, a man hissing at him like a snake, doors banging, TVs turning on and off, dogs howling, and victims communicating in ancient languages they've never learned.



But now, he says, these demons have evolved and are now possessing victims through technology and text messages.



Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, the author of the new book, "Diary of an American Exorcist" joins me now. All right, so Monsignor, what are demons? And how do they manifest themselves? And the obvious question, how exactly do you deal with them?



MONSIGNOR STEVEN ROSSETTI, CATHOLIC PRIEST AND AUTHOR, "DIARY OF AN AMERICAN EXORCIST": Well, start with the Bible. And as a matter of fact, it reminds me of Father Gabriele Amorth, the famous exorcist from Rome who was speaking to a Vatican Cardinal who said, he didn't believe in that sort of thing. And Father Amorth said, you know, Your Eminence, there's a book I want you to read. He said, well, what book is that? He said, the Bible.



Let's start with Jesus and his exorcisms. And then what he said was, he said, I give this authority to you, my disciples and apostles to cast out demons. And so ever since then, for 2,000 years, we've been doing that, and the power to cast out evil is from Jesus. Jesus Lord, His death and resurrection crushed Satan's kingdom. And so he -- an exorcism is nothing more really than a prayer, where we're asking God and Jesus to cast out these demons.



So, it's not magic, but it's really a prayer.



WATTERS: So, the phenomenon that you're observing, the eyes, the speaking in ancient tongues, describe what you're seeing when someone is, quote- unquote, "possessed"?



ROSSETTI: Well, as you may know, I'm also a licensed psychologist, and so one of the things I need to do is discern the difference between a psychological illness and a demonic problem. And sometimes it's rather stark. Sometimes it's very obvious.



There is this evil presence manifest. As you mentioned, sometimes the eyes will change. There'll be spewing forth evil, they'll know things they should know. We call that occult knowledge. Sometimes they will speak in foreign languages.



So oftentimes, I speak in Latin or Italian just to see if the person will understand it, and sometimes they do so. Or another thing for example, we had a young man, for example, woke up in the morning with this huge like a claw mark on his back. And what it look like was a beast took his claw and raked that across his back, that's exactly what happened and a demon is kind of what did that, and there was no way he could have done that to himself.



So, other times, another one woman, for example, she woke up with these burned upside down crosses on her on her arm, and I get this is happening - -



WATTERS: Well, I've woken up with claws on my back, but I don't think it was from a beast.



ROSSETTI: Not that kind of claws. You saw that -- if you saw that claw mark, you would go, whoa.



WATTERS: All right, so here's the book. It's actually endorsed by Cardinal Dolan here in New York, Archbishop so check it out if you so please, and thank you for joining Monsignor, WATTERS' WORLD.



ROSSETTI: It's been a joy. God bless you all.



WATTERS: You, too.



Brand new segment ahead. The most annoying things -- the most annoying. Carley is here to probably just watch me get mad.



WATTERS: "The Most Annoying Things." This is a new segment on WATTERS' WORLD where we just vent, or I vent.



Now, you know, I am a very happy man, very calm, even tempered, so if these things annoy me, they must really annoy you.



First up, I am getting a ton of calls about my car warranty expiring.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Courtesy call before your warranty expires and coverage is voided. This would make you financially responsible for all service repairs. Press one now if you wish to extend or reinstate your car's warranty. Once again, press one now or press two to be placed on the do-not-call list. You can also call 833-304-1447.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



WATTERS: Here to tell us more, Carley Shimkus. Carley, every day I get the calls.



CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 REPORTER: Same.



WATTERS: And I don't know if I should answer it or not, because I might know the number, but I might not know the number.



SHIMKUS: It could be something from work.



WATTERS: It couldn't be something important.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



WATTERS: And then I push it, it's my car warranty. How do they know? I don't need a car warranty renewal. Why is this happening to me?



SHIMKUS: No. Your credit is fine.



WATTERS: Is it happening to you?



SHIMKUS: You did not win that trip to Disney. You actually tapped into a huge problem in the nation right now.



WATTERS: I did.



SHIMKUS: Did you know that an average of 159 million robo-calls are made per day?



WATTERS: I knew you would research.



SHIMKUS: Which is roughly 1,911 per second.



WATTERS: Per second.



SHIMKUS: How is that even possible?



WATTERS: It's driving the American people crazy. I speak for the American people.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



WATTERS: We cannot stand these car warranty calls anymore.



SHIMKUS: I hear you.



WATTERS: Stop it. Up next, we have -- I'm mad at traffic. We talked about this on "The Five," Carley, sometimes it takes me three hours to go 60 miles. Where is everybody going? And why are they going in places while I'm going places.



SHIMKUS: Because you should be the only person on the road.



WATTERS: Stay off the road. Friday afternoons, everybody starts driving to the beach and then Sunday night they drive back from the beach. Can we start inventing flying cars? Why have you not researched flying cars?



SHIMKUS: We've got to get Elan Musk on that.



WATTERS: Get Musk on this.



SHIMKUS: I hear you there.



WATTERS: Are you stuck in traffic, too?



SHIMKUS: Well, can I say that I'm not a road rage person.



WATTERS: No.



SHIMKUS: But I could get -- I get a little aggressive on the street.



WATTERS: Oh.



SHIMKUS: Not like aggressive in terms of me showing it, but I get really frustrated.



WATTERS: You're passive aggressive.



SHIMKUS: No, slow walkers. So, I just internally seethe.



WATTERS: Imagine being in the car in front of 5,000 slow walkers. That's me, every single weekend.



SHIMKUS: I'm killing into cocktail hour.



WATTERS: I also really don't like rain.



SHIMKUS: You're picking really --



WATTERS: I hate being wet and it's raining constantly here. I thought it was like July and it's a flood. Why can't they build better drainage systems? This is a like a third world country sometimes. Look at New York City.



SHIMKUS: I was talking about this video with Janice Dean earlier this morning. That is a New York City subway. I mean, you could not pay me enough to get into that water.



WATTERS: We need goggles to ride the subway.



SHIMKUS: I mean, there could be rats in there.



WATTERS: Oh, there are swimming rats, Carley. It's like the "Indiana Jones: Last Crusade."



SHIMKUS: Awful disgusting stuff.



WATTERS: I'm angry, Carley, thank you for letting me vent.



SHIMKUS: That was it, huh?



WATTERS: I feel much better now.



SHIMKUS: Good. You know what? You should -- I charge $100.00 an hour for this psychological therapy that I just gave you.



WATTERS: I can't afford it. I spent all the money on gas. Up next, "Last Call."



July 19th, I'm going to be in Tampa at a Turning Point Student Action Summit; July 26th, my first appearance at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California. And then August 1st, it's a Sunday afternoon, catch me in Manasquan, New Jersey.



That's all for tonight.



"JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next

