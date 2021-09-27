'Watters' World' on Biden's credibility crisis

This is a rush transcript from "Watters’ World," September 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, WATTERS' WORLD: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD, I'm Jesse Watters.



The jig is up for Joe Biden. His credibility is shot. The President's approval rating hitting a new low of 43 percent as his failures keep piling up.



In Afghanistan, Joe left Americans behind. He is covering this up, this whole hostage crisis; still taking orders from the Taliban. The Commander- in-Chief launching a hideous drone strike. They hit the wrong target, killing kids instead of ISIS.



Murders up everywhere, Biden's crime plan failed. Inflation is wiping out our wage gains. The recovery is weak and Biden hasn't crushed COVID.



He promised to unite us, but his mandates are dividing us.



France pulled their Ambassador. Russia hacked us to pieces. And OPEC told Joe to take a hike when he asked them to pump more oil.



And now, even Biden's beloved mainstream media is admitting there is a problem.



MANU RAJU, CNN CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: It has been a tough week for President Biden.



CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS ANCHORS: He's got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands because all of these problems in some ways showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What he has done so far hasn't really worked.



WATTERS: But that's not all, the crisis at the border, worse than ever before and Biden is blaming a broken system. Yes, he broke it. No wall, no remain-in-Mexico. Just let everybody in.



The Del Rio Bridge in Texas filled with thousands of illegal Haitians all week, third world conditions, garbage, sleeping and dirt in a hundred degree weather, suffering babies. It's awful. Biden let thousands of Haitian migrants into American and flew some back to Haiti, a few migrants biting I.C.E. officers on their flight home.



Liberals in the media pushing a fake claim that Border Patrol agents there were whipping Haitian migrants in Del Rio after these photos were released. The story was debunked within hours. These were the horses' reins. It's clear in the video and the photo. But the horse whip hoax was pushed by mad Maxine Waters, no relation, who said this was worse than slavery.



REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): What the hell are we doing here? What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery. Cowboys with their reins again, whipping black people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Al Sharpton got in on the race hustle, flew down to Texas and screamed about slavery. The Patriots in Texas we're having none of Sharpton's race baiting lies.



AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: ... catastrophic and human disgrace as people around this world watch the Border Patrol do slave like police matters on horses.



PROTESTER: Nobody wants to hear your racist nonsense in Del Rio.



PROTESTER: You're a disgrace.



PROTESTER: You're a racist. Nobody wants you in Texas.



PROTESTER: Why are you not a voice for children that have gone missing at the border?



WATTERS: Even the photographer who took the photo said it was all a lie. Paul Ratje saying, "I've never seen them with anybody with the thing. He was swinging it. That's something that can be easily misconstrued when you're looking at the picture." And that's the point.



The left wants to mislead with a fake crisis to distract from the real crisis they created down there. So the Biden team puts the agents on desk duty, banned the use of horses in Del Rio and launched an investigation into this stupid hoax.



A former Border Patrol horse coordinator says it's going to be hard for them to do their job now.



ROWDY BALLARD, FORMER BORDER PATROL HORSE COORDINATOR: The horse is a great tool we've used for almost a hundred years now and with that going, it's going to be harder to patrol that area.



When people look at what they're doing and interpret it another way, it's - - it can be frustrating. Now, we don't -- we don't have whips, we don't carry whips and they weren't whipping them, it was just a form of a pressure release. The horses were a little reluctant to do the job that the agents were asking and, you know, twirling the reins was a just another tool they used to get the horses to do what they're asking.



WATTERS: Joe Biden pretended to take responsibility for the whole border mess, but then passed the buck and pushed the hoax. Watch.



QUESTION: Do you take responsibility for the chaos that's unfolding?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Of course, I take responsibility. I'm President. But it was horrible what you see -- what you saw. To see people treat it like they did, horses running over people being strapped. It's outrageous.



I promise you, those people will pay.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: President Biden is a disgrace. He is either lying or his handlers don't show him the facts. He triggered this surge of illegals, then attacks the Border Patrol for trying to control it. This is straight up anti- American. The President's words and actions are despicable and he should be ashamed of himself.



Meanwhile, his buddy, Chuck Schumer says we need to keep the borders open because we need cheap labor.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): We are short of workers from one end of America to the other. One of the reasons, the Trump administration dramatically cut back on immigrants in this country



We need them. We need them in our labor force.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Biden created a labor shortage by handing out free money and slapping mandates on us, then invites cheap illegal labor to fill the gap. This is just what Democrat donors want, and just what the Democrats want, too, because it turns Texas blue.



So just like Afghanistan, Joe Biden was warned about the crisis at the border and did nothing. Border Patrol union e-mails from June revealed agents predicted this surge and we are begging for more help.



But Joe Biden ignored it. Biden doesn't want anything to do with this. He hasn't been to the border, not now or maybe ever it turns out.



FOX's Peter Doocy pressing Jen Psaki about it.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Has President Biden's ever been to the Southern border?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I will have to get -- look back in my history books and check the times he's been to the Southern border.



DOOCY: We have been looking all morning and we cannot find any records of him visiting the border.



PSAKI: I can check and see when the last time or when he may have been, but tell me more about why you're asking?



DOOCY: Because this is a President who makes a point when there are disasters in this country like a wildfire or hurricane to go and see for himself firsthand what the needs are of the local community so that he can have an informed POV to make policy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joe is not fighting for us. He is swamped by problems he created, and lies and hides when the pressure is on. This is a failed presidency and there is no telling what Biden will do or say to save it.



Joining me now for an exclusive firsthand look at the border crisis, Bill Melugin, FOX News national correspondent.



So Bill, this is really a third world situation now being brought to America's doorstep. It's a shanty town. Most Americans see this in impoverished nations. You're not used to seeing this up close and personal in America. Describe what it's like for you personally.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Jesse, I'll tell you what, the first time my crew and I rolled up to the scene here at the bridge, I think all of our jaws hit the floor to think that this is the United States.



The smell unbearably horrific. We've got porta-potties all behind us, some people weren't even using the porta-potties. It's just been remarkable to look at.



You've probably seen all the drone shots, all the video. They basically went out into the wilderness here in Del Rio and found sticks, plants, whatever they could find to build structures here to get out of the sun. And there's dust blowing all over the place, every time a gust of wind picks up, there is dust picking up who knows what out there in the field.



It truly is third world like conditions out here and local law enforcement are on record describing it that way. Third world like shanty town exactly as you said.



WATTERS: How are people washing themselves? How are people eating? Describe what a day in the life looks like for some of these illegals.



MELUGIN: So the first question, how are they washing themselves? We've got the Rio Grande just down behind us. They will literally go down to the banks of the Rio Grande, get naked, strip down, and they'll just wash themselves in the river. We were watching that as they were crossing over on live television.



They do have some washing stations here now, where they can wash their hands and that sort of thing. But other than that, we've seen moms getting their kids naked. They bring big buckets of water. They pour it over their kids, wash them down with some soap, and they just do it out in public like that.



WATTERS: What are people eating?



MELUGIN: They actually have food deliveries showing up here. So every now and then, there is a large truck that'll pull up and they get pre-packaged meals. We don't know where they're from, or what's in them. But the migrants were actually complaining to me that they feel it's not enough food. They only get one or two meals a day. They were asking us, as journalists, saying you need to find out why we don't have more food here.



WATTERS: Do they ever try to break out of the camp and escape? How behaved are they?



MELUGIN: What's interesting about this camp is they were never detained. They're not in Border Patrol custody. They're not in custody until they get put on a bus and processed. So everybody you saw under this bridge here, they weren't detained. They were just hanging out.



They were using the bridge for shade, and they just decided to start gathering there because Border Patrol was so overwhelmed. They're not in Border Patrol custody until they're actually with an agent, put onto a bus and taken to a processing center.



And I think that's one of the things people didn't understand. I think they thought everybody was kind of like walled in here and they couldn't go anywhere. Absolutely not true.



They would leave the camp and go through the bush -- the bushes and they would just walk back into Mexico whenever they wanted.



WATTERS: COVID protocols, do they have any?



MELUGIN: No, no. No vaccine mandates here. No COVID-19 testing here. Again, Border agents who do the processing and the transport tell me the only ones who get tested are ones who are showing blatant symptoms that they might be exactly what I just did on accident because of all the dust out here -- coughing, fever, high temperature, that sort of a thing.



WATTERS: Last question. Have you witnessed any violence? You've got a lot of people and a tight quarter -- men, women, children -- nighttime comes around. That can't be good.



MELUGIN: We have not. We were worried about that. There were a lot of whispers about that, which is why there's hundreds of Texas DPS troopers here. But what Border Patrol did was the first people they yanked out of this camp were largely the single adult males because they told us they were worried about that, too.



What happens once the word leaks out that that first plane gets back to Haiti. They all have cell phones here. They all have brand name clothes, not all of them -- a lot of brand name clothes, soccer jerseys, that sort of thing. Nice cell phones.



What happens when that first plane gets repatriated back to Haiti and they start texting people under the bridge, we got sent back, you're going to get deported.



WATTERS: All right Bill, great job and get some rest and go fix your hair. It's a mess.



MELUGIN: Thanks, Jesse.



WATTERS: Joining me now, someone who has been following the border disaster from day one, former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.



Tulsi, I'm just really disgusted with what the President said about those border agents on horseback. Everybody with the brain knows that there was no whipping of migrants going on. So, what do you think is happening? Why is he saying that it did and threatening to punish the agents.



TULSI GABBARD (D-HI), FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Jesse, the issue here and I consider Joe Biden a friend, but he is absolutely wrong and he needs to apologize to the American people for saying what he said and here is why.



You know, he is somebody who has been very outspoken as being against autocrats, autocracies, dictators, but what he essentially did was act as judge, jury, and executioner for these Customs and Border Patrol agents on horseback.



How can they expect to have any kind of fair outcome to an investigation when the President of the United States has already declared their guilt and that they will be punished? And the bigger issue here that this points to, which is one that that we all need to be concerned about is that if we are no longer a country of laws, if we are no longer a country where we know we will be presumed innocent, unless proven guilty, then we don't have a democracy and that's the increasing feeling that a lot of us have is that we are losing our democracy, and moving closer and closer to what essentially is an autocracy.



WATTERS: This is the same type of hoax that they use on police officers sometimes where they take something out of context, or they just hear something from one perspective, and they convict the person, and it creates a lot of animosity in this country.



We saw this kind of hoax, again, with Russia, when the Clinton campaign plants fake news about Trump and Russia. That lasted years, that was a hoax.



This type of disinformation is so dangerous to the country, I feel like they got away with it so many times that's part of their playbook, and they are going to keep doing it over and over again. Until when? When are they ever going to stop?



GABBARD: That the saddest part about this, Jesse, is you're right, they are getting away with it and it is the powerful elite working with the media, working with the Deep State, not acting in the best interest of the country.



They are acting in their own selfish interest to preserve their power, their position, or money or whatever their selfish drive is. They are unwilling to sacrifice their interest for the interests of the country, and they have no business being in positions of leadership at any level in our society, because who suffers as a result of this? It's the American people. It's our democracy.



And they don't care about the cost and the toll that that takes, and this is why leadership that puts service above self, that puts the interests of the American people in our country first is so critical and essential, especially now.



WATTERS: All right, well, Tulsi, that was very well said and you said that Joe is your friend, the President, so maybe you could get on the phone and tell him, friend to friend your opinion. Maybe he doesn't watch WATTERS' WORLD. Maybe he needs to hear it from you, Tulsi Gabbard.



GABBARD: I hope he is listening.



WATTERS: All right, that'd be a good idea. Thank you.



GABBARD: Thank you, Jesse.



WATTERS: All right. New developments in search for Brian Laundrie. John Walsh, famous for "America's Most Wanted" is next on WATTERS' WORLD.



WATTERS: Big developments this week in the murder of Gabby Petito. Her death has been ruled a homicide, but the cause of death not yet released. Her fiance, Brian Laundrie is the most wanted man in America and he is on the run.



The Feds hitting Laundrie with an arrest warrant for bank fraud, allegedly using Gabby's debit card after she went missing, extremely damning. And fresh details are emerging about Gabby's up and down relationship with Laundrie, a new witness describing an incident at a Wyoming restaurant and what could be the last time Gabby was seen alive.



NINA CELIE, WITNESS: We saw a blow out of the situation between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in Wyoming.



We were at this restaurant, you guys. Friday, August 27th, 1:00 p.m. sitting right next to them/



I went to the bathroom, I came back and they were like abruptly leaving like something happened.



She walks out. She is upset. She is crying.



He walks out with her but then like right away, turns around walks right back in and he's you know kind of like, violently like talking to the hostess and you could tell he is angry.



WATTERS: Brian Laundrie's family still refusing to help police and many believe they even helped him escape. Neighbors say the parents packed up their camper and went on a trip with Brian 10 days after he came home without Gabby.



WILLIAM GUTHRIE, LAUNDRIE FAMILY NEIGHBOR: I noticed that they got a new camper for the back of the pickup. I saw them doing some work, and then when they prepared for their trip, I saw them loading the camper.



MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Now, you're talking about Brian and his parents after he returned home. Is that correct? In a different camper?



GUTHRIE: Yes.



WATTERS: Wow. His parents silent when confronted by FOX.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Where do you think he is?



QUESTION: Do you think Brian is in danger?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Here for reaction to all of this is host of "In Pursuit with John Walsh,' John Walsh himself.



All right, John. I know you know the Feds booted this, local police booted this. How bad is it now?



JOHN WALSH, HOST OF "IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH": Well, Jesse, before I answer that question, I want to say one thing. The White House owes the Mountain Border Patrol an apology.



I've ridden with that Border Patrol seven times. I live on a horse ranch. I raise and train polo horses. I play competitive polo all over the world. So, I know what I'm talking about. Those are reins, they're not whips.



The photographer that took the pictures has come out in public and said they have -- I did not see them hitting one illegal alien, and the President is causing -- and you know, I'm a centrist guy. I'm a centrist guy.



The President is humiliating the Border Patrol. It's to defuse the fact that there were 20,000 Haitians under that bridge, Jesse, and the Border Patrol I've ridden at night with those guys. They risk their lives. It's one of the worst jobs in law enforcement. The White House owes them an apology. Bit time.



WATTERS: I agree. I agree. And I don't think we're going to get one, but everyone agrees that he does owe those agents an apology. Go ahead on Gabby.



WALSH: They're risking their lives.



Well, I'll tell you what, on Wednesday night, my show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" you know, I have my own hotline. I have F.B.I. operators there and I have U.S. Marshals there because "America's Most Wanted" and this show works so well, because the public doesn't want to call the cops.



So we got over 500 good tips that we turned over to the F.B.I., and you know, everybody has seen that photograph of him at the restaurant. I know that one of our viewers, you know called in and said it's the Carboni restaurant in Merida in Mexico in the Santa Lucia District.



So we got terrific tips. People have been swamping our hotline, swamping our social media, texting us like crazy. We've got good tips of in Mexico from Mexico.



My philosophy is that he had at least nine days of a head start while his world famous lawyer and the dirty Laundrie parents, you know, we're given fake red herrings. He was never in that swamp.



So we got a lot of calls, I believe that wherever they took him in that camper and dropped him off, gave him a ton of money, probably burner phones that can't be traced, et cetera. I thought he was heading up the panhandle. He'd go across Alabama, Louisiana, get to Texas, with all that's going on, on the border, there is no border, so he could walk across into Mexico anywhere. So that picture makes some sense.



We also got a ton of calls from the people that live along the Appalachian Trail, and we got a call from one of Gabby's best friends who said, yes, I don't know if the police know this, but Brian lived on the Appalachian Trail for three months out of -- with a tent in a backpack.



So those tips we turned over, and that sounds very reasonable to me. But he got such a head start. And this family is so dirty and this lawyer, when he called the cops last week on that big red herring saying, oh, you know, the dirty Laundrie has called me up and said, you know, Brian went to the swamp and then we went out and found his car and we put a note in it because we're afraid and Brian would kill himself. And we said come home, Brian, and he didn't come home.



So Thursday, we went and got the car. And so you know this -- their lawyer Bertolino calls the cops on Friday and say I'm going to do the right thing and tell you that they're so worried that he might be in the swamp. Another big red herring.



So he left before Gabby's parents filed the missing person's report.



WATTERS: That's such a ruse, the swamp ruse, and I agree with your theory about them dropping him up towards the panhandle to scooch over to Mexico, which does not have -- or where they do have an extradition treaty with the U.S., so he is probably even going south of Mexico.



The Appalachian Trail thing is very interesting. That's rugged terrain. He has experience up there, but that's a risk because again that's still in the United States. I would bet -- I would bet he's out of the country by now, which makes it even harder for the Feds to track him.



Thirty seconds left, anything you want to say to the audience that's still looking.



WALSH: I say to my fans and the audience, they are going to break this case. I dragged 47 guys out of Mexico and more than half of them Americans, so the public is going to break this case wide open. If you don't want to call the F.B.I. and you don't want to talk to police, call my hotline. I guarantee you, you can remain anonymous.



We don't trace, we don't tap calls. The public knows that. I've been doing this for 33 years and caught the world's most wanted in 45 countries.



So make that call. No matter how insignificant you think it is, make that call.



This coward that killed 100-pound beautiful girl and my heart goes out to that family because they belong to the same horrible club I do, parents of a murdered child. I'm saying, however, inconsequential, you think that tip is, text me or call me and we'll get it to the authorities.



WATTERS: All right, get it to John, get it to the F.B.I., and we've got to get this guy alive. And that's the truth.



WALSH: Absolutely. He needs to pay.



WATTERS: John Walsh, thank you.



A major racial confrontation at Arizona State University.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're making this race uncomfortable.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're making me uncomfortable.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But you're white. Do you understand what a multicultural space?



WATTERS: And is this child abuse? Toddlers being muzzled with masks.



JILLIAN MELE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hello and welcome to "FOX News Live," I'm Jillian Mele.



Federal officials say they've cleared out that massive migrant camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the Border Patrol encountered up to 30,000 migrants in Del Rio since September 9th.



A roadside bomb hit a Taliban car in an Eastern Afghanistan province. The extent of the damage is still unclear. So far, no one has claimed responsibility. All this, as the Taliban reportedly hung the body of an accused kidnapper in the square of one city.



And Gabby Petito's funeral is set for tomorrow in New York. An emotional vigil was held last night in her hometown of Blue Point on Long Island.



Meantime, the F.B.I. today continued its search for her fiance, Brian Laundrie in a Florida wilderness reserve.



I'm Jillian Mele. Now back to WATTERS' WORLD. Have a great night.



WATTERS: College used to be so much fun. Now, it's just a briar patch of crazy people. Look what happens to these two white college students in Arizona State. They're just trying to study and they happen to be in the Multicultural Center where they're confronted by these two black students over there Police Lives Matter sticker.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What did I do wrong?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have a banner --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're offensive. Police lives matter?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have the same sticker.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're just trying to do school.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You guys have the same sticker of the other.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But this is our space.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got a police lives matter sticker and we're getting kicked out. Can't do school.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Nobody's kicking you out.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just said we have to leave.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, I said, you're making this space uncomfortable.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're making me uncomfortable.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But you're white. Do you understand what a multicultural space? It means you're not being centered.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there a room I can go?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. The whole rest of the campus. The whole -- the second floor, the first floor, the whole MU, every single part of the campus centers you. This is the only space that you're not centered and you're still trying to center yourself, which is peak white cis bull [bleep].



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Wow. Joining me now "FOX and Friends" Weekend cohost, Rachel Campos-Duffy and FOX News contributor, Lara Trump. Lara, a bumper sticker makes people uncomfortable. Listen, if that makes you uncomfortable, I think life is going to make you uncomfortable.



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, you've got a lot harder things coming at you in the future, I hate to tell you.



But honestly, Jesse, this is the exact reaction that the people pushing critical race theory are hoping to have. They want us divided. They don't want us to see each other as Americans, as students at the same university like clearly these people were. They want to divide us. They want to break us up into little groups and section us off because they know that there's a lot of power that can come from us all being together, all remembering at the end of the day that we are more alike than we are different and that we're all Americans.



You hate to see stuff like this and it really has gotten so out of control, but this is what they want to do to the entire country. They want us all divided up like this, and it is disgusting to see.



WATTERS: Yes, they should be able to study in the same place, Rachel, you know black, white, they're all Arizona State Aztecs. What are they? Devils? I don't even know. Sun Devils? Who knows?



RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: The Sun Devils. That's my alma mater.



WATTERS: Sun Devils. There you go. This is your alma mater.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: That's my alma mater.



WATTERS: All right, this is your alma mater.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Makes me sick. But here's the deal, the high schools that these girls came from, this university, all these universities are little indoctrination mills, and this is what we're turning out. And if we're not careful, these are the people who will be ruling all of us because they're also taking over a lot of territory culturally, in terms of the corporate boards now.



There are, you know, all these rules about how diverse that has to be and who gets to be on it and who is calling the shots and who is making the rules.



I'm concerned because these boys are interesting. They did the right thing. They picked up their phone and they videotaped. It's exactly what they should have done. But are minority among young people.



I'll tell you what concerns me the most about young people in America is that the majority of the kids that are coming out of our universities and our high school systems are like these girls. Believe it or not, that's what we're turning out, little Marxist activists.



WATTERS: This has to stop.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: And they use all the language, all the pronouns, they've got it all right, that's what they're doing.



WATTERS: You know, black students, white students at Arizona State, they play sports together, they sleep together, they should be able to study together, right? All right, we all agree.



So I want to show you this video, Lara, you can go first. Put it up on the screen.



This is a toddler, and I don't even know how old this kid is. He looks maybe two years old to me, daycare situation. And whoever running this daycare is just smothering this kid with a mask all day long.



He doesn't want the mask. He can barely breathe. He's crying. He's just trying to play with some blocks. This looks like child abuse to a lot of people watching this -- Lara.



L. TRUMP: Well, it certainly does, Jesse, look like child abuse. And, quite frankly, the politicians who are continuing to push this pandemic forward, and we know they're going to do it until after the election in '22 next year, they ought to be charged in some form of child abuse because we know the science as it relates to kids and COVID. Thank God, they don't get sick the same way adults do.



In fact, the seasonal flu is far more dangerous to kids than COVID-19. And yet these children have become the collateral damage in this push to extend a pandemic. We all want to get back to normal. But now you've got kids masked all day at school. We have all seen the videos of these poor children on planes, the one most recently of the kid with asthma whose entire family got kicked off of a plane because he could not physically wear a mask, he couldn't breathe.



This is crazy, crazy stuff. It's horrible to see.



WATTERS: Rachel, if some person did this at a daycare to one of your children, I bet Rachel Campos-Duffy might get a little physical.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: I might. And I'll tell you what, this doesn't look like child abuse. This is child abuse. The people who put these regulations in place that are forcing this daycare to do this, know that this is not necessary for this child.



They are willing to do anything, even to a child and they're doing it across the country. They know that there's no need to mask our children. They're doing it for exactly the reason Lara is talking about. Until the election ...



WATTERS: Yes, it's not scientific.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: ... they want to justify it. They want to create fear in order to do mail-in ballots. That's what this is about. And they'll do that to that little boy. Oh boy, this makes me mad.



WATTERS: Yes, that poor kid. Don't you dare do that to Jesse, Jr. Oh, there's going to be trouble.



All right, ladies, thank you guys so much. We appreciate you guys coming on WATTERS' WORLD.



L. TRUMP: You've got it.



WATTERS: A bombshell accusation of sexual harassment thrown at Chris Cuomo. Don Lemon facing a very similar accusation, the inside story that could blow up CNN.



WATTERS: Another week, another creepy Cuomo in the news, this time though, CNN's Chris Cuomo.



Shelley Ross, a former executive producer at ABC and CBS accusing Chris of sexual harassment at a party back in 2005. So in a "New York Times" op-ed, Ross claims Cuomo greeted her with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand, grab and squeeze her on the butt, upon greeting her at a bar.



She says Cuomo told her quote, "I can do this now that you're no longer my boss." Ross says she said, 'No, you can't," while pushing him off of her with her husband sitting right there as her witness.



Chris Cuomo later sent her an e-mail apologizing to both of them for his actions. With a subject line reading, "Now that I think of it, I am ashamed." Unquote. The email began with quote, "Though, my hearty greeting was a function of being glad to see you, I apologize to you as well for even putting you in such a situation." He closed out the e-mail, with "Next time, I will remember the lesson no matter how happy I am to see you."



Not sure if that was the lesson. Cuomo is not denying the allegations, telling "The New York Times" it happened 16 years ago, and was not sexual in nature. He said, I apologize to her then and I mean it.



CNN pretty much has their hands full at this point. Cuomo's buddy, Don Lemon was accused in a lawsuit of assaulting a man at a bar in 2019. And this all while the network is suffering from an ugly losing streak.



Ratings at CNN have been abysmal since Trump left office. They rarely crack a million viewers during a single hour day and night.



Joining me now are "Outnumbered" cohost and author of the upcoming book "For Such a Time as This," Kayleigh McEnany.



So Kayleigh, I wonder if he's going to use his brother's excuse, "Hey, I'm just Italian."



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CO-HOST, "OUTNUMBERED": Yes, I think he will. Yes, I was just joking. In fact, he kind of went on in this e-mail. So he apologizes to her in it, and then goes on to kind of cover his legal tail feathers by saying, "Hey, Christian Slater did this, but he had negative intent. I didn't have negative intent." He's a lawyer. Your intent doesn't matter, you grabbed someone's butt.



WATTERS: So, he is saying, I grabbed the girl's butt, but it wasn't sexual in nature.



MCENANY: What does that mean?



WATTERS: What does that mean?



MCENANY: Yes.



WATTERS: So that just means that's a friendly greeting. Is it a power move? I don't see how great grabbing some girl's butt is not sexual in nature.



MCENANY: You caught yourself.



WATTERS: I did catch myself. So how does CNN handle this, Kayleigh?



MCENANY: They're going to ignore it. They're going to put their head in the sand. The most -- think about all this man has done. He received that special testing from his brother. Now, the sexual assault allegation, advising his brother on those phone calls we have all talked about.



What has CNN done through all of these ethical scandals? Issued one statement saying we don't stand beside him advising his brother, I'm paraphrasing there. They will do nothing.



WATTERS: So you think he's going to skate?



MCENANY: Yes.



WATTERS: But they have ratings problems. This could be an excuse to toast them. He has not done well and that's an objective statement. That show has not done well with the ratings.



I'm just wondering if you can #MeToo someone like this. Is it even possible anymore?



MCENANY: Yes, I think --



WATTERS: This guy is the Golden Boy over there.



MCENANY: Well, you'll notice the woman who made this allegation says she doesn't believe he should be fired, and she says that twice in the piece. So, I think it gives him a little bit of cover there. I mean, the accuser is saying that, but yes, maybe this is the excuse to get rid of him.



Although I would say, isn't Chris Cuomo, not that I check CNN's ratings often, isn't he the best among the worst? They're all pretty bad.



WATTERS: That's true.



MCENANY: He is the best of the worst.



WATTERS: That's all they got over there. Now, WATTERS' WORLD has reached out to ABC News to ask if there were any confidential settlements involving Chris Cuomo during his tenure there. We have not heard back from ABC, but we will let you guys know if they get back to us.



MCENANY: Yes, it is very interesting and also what motivated this producer to come out and say this is how galling it was to her that this man wears a truth t-shirt, and that this man says, "I deeply and sincerely care about these issues."



No, you don't, Chris Cuomo.



WATTERS: All right. Kayleigh McEnany. Thank you so much. And good luck on the book.



MCENANY: Thank you, Jesse.



WATTERS: Up next, viewer warning, gorillas getting busy at the Bronx Zoo.



WATTERS: Time now for Triple Play. Up first, chaos at "The View." Two hosts positive COVID tests in the middle of the show just minutes before Kamala Harris was supposed to make her first in-studio talk show appearance as VP. Check this out.



JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": There seems to be something happening here that I'm not a hundred percent aware of. Can someone please apprise me of the situation?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We need the two of you to step off for a second.



BEHAR: Ana and Sunny.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And we're going to bring you back later.



BEHAR: And we'll tell you why.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More information later. It's a tease.



BEHAR: We will tell you why in a couple of minutes. So, shall I introduce the Vice President?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



BEHAR: Okay. So Vice President --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.



BEHAR: Okay. Shall we dance? Let's do a tap dance.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: What a mess. Joining us now is FOX News 24/7 Headlines reporter Carley Shimkus. That was nuts.



CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 REPORTER: Yes, okay. Well, it ended up being an abbreviated interview. But the Vice President still had time to sneak in that lie. That Border Patrol is treating Haitian migrants like slaves.



There's always time to falsely accuse someone of racism, right?



WATTERS: That's right.



SHIMKUS: As for COVID though, I think that Joy Behar responded to this situation accurately because she said that Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin are going to be okay because they're vaccinated.



WATTERS: They are vaxxed, so they had breakthroughs.



SHIMKUS: Yes. Exactly.



WATTERS: The day the VP was supposed to be on set.



SHIMKUS: Yes. So vaccinated people, if that's the perk of the vaccine, if you get a breakthrough infection, you are most likely going to be okay. You don't need to protect vaccinated people as the Vice President had previously said.



WATTERS: But Kamala can't catch a break. I mean, first, right, she goes to Central America, that blows up. Then she goes to Vietnam during the Afghan hostage crisis, and now this. She can't even skate through "The View."



SHIMKUS: No, well, I think it was missed opportunity by her because she is fully vaccinated as well. So she was supposed to be in studio. She should have said, you know what, I'm fully vaccinated, I trust the vaccine. I'm going to keep doing the interview in studio.



They put her in like a closet or something to do the interview.



WATTERS: Yes, well, she's going to come out of the closet, all right, and that's not a reference to anything.



SHIMKUS: Literally, if she was in a closet, she is walking out the door.



WATTERS: That's not a reference to anything. All right, Carley, I wanted to show you some video of Conor McGregor. I know you're a big UFC fan.



SHIMKUS: Huge.



WATTERS: Huge. You should even know who Conor McGregor is probably. Here he is throwing out the first pitch. Oh my god. No, so he's lefty, and he is Irish. Now, here's my opinion.



This is no offense to the people of Ireland. They don't have baseband there.



SHIMKUS: They don't have baseball, nope.



WATTERS: And they don't have football, so they don't throw things.



SHIMKUS: Also, he is wearing the tightest suit I've ever seen in my life.



WATTERS: Yes, and he's wearing like a million dollar watch.



SHIMKUS: But, Jesse, by all means make fun of Conor McGregor.



WATTERS: You know what, I apologize, Conor.



SHIMKUS: It's really smart.



WATTERS: You know, with all due respect, that was a great pitch.



SHIMKUS: I like Conor McGregor because he does the Tunnel 2 Tower commercials.



WATTERS: That's true.



SHIMKUS: So he's okay in my book.



WATTERS: So you're kissing his butt also.



SHIMKUS: Well, I just think, I appreciate --



WATTERS: Both of us kissing Connor's butt.



SHIMKUS: I just appreciate the fact -- I think that I get a pass if I make fun of Conor McGregor because I'm a girl, but --



WATTERS: Okay, I know, he is going to knock me out.



SHIMKUS: Once again, Jesse takes the horns.



WATTERS: All right, he is not going to throw a ball, he is going to throw a punch right here. Most punchable face in TV.



SHIMKUS: You have him on a reach. You don't have that.



WATTERS: Even you say that. Thank you, and we're paying you to say.



All right, we have video of gorillas. Viewer warning if kids are here, be warned. This is at the Bronx Zoo, Carley. You've been investigating this video very thoroughly.



SHIMKUS: I have not, one hundred percent haven't.



WATTERS: Okay, well, so they got a little show. There was --



SHIMKUS: Oh my god.



WATTERS: A show.



SHIMKUS: Why are you doing this to me?



WATTERS: At the Bronx Zoo. Children were there. And the funny thing is, I was just at the Bronx Zoo last weekend. I didn't see this, and I paid a lot of money. And these gorillas didn't do this when I was there. But the week I leave that I'm not there, they do this.



SHIMKUS: Well, all of your viewers just saw it.



WATTERS: We gave them a warning.



SHIMKUS: Of all the viral videos in the world, you put me on set and show that. I saw a viral video, Jesse this week of a puppy becoming best friends with a cow. We could have done that.



WATTERS: Look, it is consensual.



SHIMKUS: No, we don't need to look at it again.



WATTERS: This was consensual.



SHIMKUS: Oh my god, can we talk about the infrastructure bill?



WATTERS: Yes.



SHIMKUS: Can we talk about COVID?



WATTERS: All right, Carley is leaving. She is --



SHIMKUS: I am walking off set.



WATTERS: She is walking off like the co-hosts that tested positive. She's just going to get up and leave.



SHIMKUS: I'm out. I am going to hide in the closet.



WATTERS: Up next, "Last Call" -- with Kamala.



WATTERS: Today is National Daughter's Day and I just want to take a moment here to celebrate the twins, Ellie and Sophie, who bring my life so much fun and so much joy. Love you guys so much.



And I hope they didn't watch that last segment -- for everyone's sake.



That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



"JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" is next and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.



END



