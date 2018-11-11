Watters' Words: Midterm myths

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," November 10, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to "Watters' world." I'm Jesse Watters. Midterm myths, that's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.

All year, we heard about a blue wave:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is possible, if there is a huge blue wave that the Senate could be in play.

BEN CARDIN, SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE, DEMOCRAT: I think you will see a very large blue wave and it will have consequences in both the House and Senate.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is definitely a blue wave coming and we have to get ready for it and stop lying to ourselves.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But on Tuesday night that didn't happen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The blue wave looked like a pee - Smurf that was peeing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Democrats are having so far a lot of vote to come in, a disappointing night.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is not a blue wave.

VAN JONES, CNN: This is heartbreaking though. It's heart breaking. It's not a blue wave, but it's still a blue war.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In these statewide races, no signature win for Democrats ...

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Maybe it's a red wave on the Senate side, at least.

Um I feel more like I got purple rain.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Now, the media is worse than your whole weatherman. No wonder nobody trusts the press. Going on to this weekend, Republicans have won three additional seats in the Senate and lost only 30 seats in the House. Just half of what Obama and Clinton lost in their first midterms.

Plus Republicans won key governorships in Florida, Ohio, Iowa and New Hampshire. Critical states to hold for President Trump's reelection campaign. Let's look at some more propaganda that went up in smoke.

The media told us that Barack Obama still had juice, but Obama still has the midterm jinx. The former President he went one for five for the big ticket candidates that he campaigned for aggressively. Abrams for Georgia governor lost. Gillum for Florida governor losing. Nelson for Florida senator, losing. Donnelly for Indiana senator lost. Only Sinema in Arizona is barely ahead right now and that could change.

Donald Trump went 9 for 11 in the big state races he rallied in during the last two weeks before the election. What about the celebrity endorsements and campaign appearances? Did those do the trick for Democrats? Stacey Abrams in Georgia endorsed by Oprah lost. Beto O'Rourke in Texas endorsed by Beyonce and LeBron James and others lost. Andrew Gillum in Florida endorsed by Didi and Chelsea Handler losing. Phil Bredesen in Tennessee endorsed by Taylor Swift, lost.

Celebrities have become the kiss of death for Democrats. Now, remember when the media told us the millennials hated Trump so much that they were going to turn out and vote in record numbers this midterm. No. Millennials made up just 12% of the electorate. The same percentage of millennials who turned out in the last two midterms.

Speaking of percentages. Let's look at the polls. Now, statewide polls were generally within the margin of error this year, but seemed to undercount Republicans by 2% in key races.

So let's look at the winning and losing pollsters in the big statewide match ups. Missouri, Now, Hawley won by about six points there. The worst performing poll was NBC News Marist who had McCaskill up three and the best poll, Trafalgar Group had Hawley, plus four.

And in the Florida Senate, final result there Scott 0.2% margin of victory and still counting. Now, the worst poll there Quinnipiac had Nelson up seven, the best poll again, Trafalgar Group had Scott plus two. And the Florida governorship, deSantis winning with about 0.7% of the vote. Worst again, Quinnipiac had Gillum up 7%. And best again, Trafalgar Group with deSantis three points ahead.

And let's take a look at Arizona in the Senate, final result there, Sinema with about a half a percentage point of victory, but that's still being counted. Worst there, NBC News Marist had Sinema up six points going into election day and the best performing poll, Emerson had Sinema up one.

Taking a look at Wisconsin governors. Evers beating Walker by a little over 1%. Worst poll again, NBC News Marist had Evers plus 10 and the best performing poll there, Marquette which had it at a tie. And there you have the polling team at Trafalgar Group had a great year, but the folks over at NBC News and Quinnipiac, check your samples, guys.

So leading up to 2020 when the media starts tipping the scales with predictions and push polls, telling you Obama has coattails, celebrity endorsements matter and it's the year of the millennial, take a step back and remember these words, "Watters' Words."

And here to react, Donald Trump for President advisory board member Gina Loudon and Fox News national security strategist and author of "Why We Fight," Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

All right, ladies first, Gina, what do you think about "Watters' Words?"

GINA LOUDON, DONALD TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER: I love them. But I also think, Jesse, it's important to note that those who ran closest to the President on the Republican side of things tended to win, and also ...

WATTERS: True.

LOUDON: ... and the other thing that we are seeing is that we have a total new psychology where I believe that a lot of Democrats believe it's okay to steal elections or cheat to win because they believe this President is evil, and I think the psychology behind that has prompted them to act in some ways that we've never seen before in elections and I think that's making a major play in this election, too.

WATTERS: Yes, it looks like they are recounting things now in Florida governor, Florida Agriculture, Florida Senate, and I guess things are coming in a little late in Arizona, but we are going to get to that in a minute. Dr. Gorka, what did you think about "Watters' Words" and all of the myths that were exposed on Election Day?

SEBASTIAN GORKA, NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, FOX NEWS: Jesse, isn't it enough for you to have a world, now you have to have words in your world as well? I mean ...

WATTERS: I want it all, Dr. Gorka. I want it all.

GORKA: I mean, really? What is this? Julius Caesar. No, you nailed it and I'll add one thing. So Obama was an albatross around the neck of the Democratic candidates. Donald Trump roared victory, and also, the most important thing. These people who have been sold to America as the messiahs of the Democratic Party -- Beto, Gillum -- what happened? Crushed?

I'll give you two examples of what really was the underlying dynamic. You have people like Ron deSantis who I campaigned for who cleaved to the Make America Great Again agenda was proud of being a soldier for Donald Trump's Make America Great Again agenda and what happens? He wins.

Then you have people such as the district where I live in in Virginia, Barbara Comstock, incumbents Republican congresswoman in her last flyer through my post box doesn't mention anywhere Donald Trump, doesn't mention the last two years. What happens to the incumbent rhino, she gets crushed.

WATTERS: That's a great point and then look at --

GORKA: And this tells you ...

WATTERS: Yes, and look at the policies that these people on the left came out with. Not only did they run far away from the mainstream of the Democratic Party, they went so far out there, if you look at Stacey Abrams, you look at Gillum in Florida and you look at Beto O'Rourke. Those are pretty red states, middle America states, and Gina, they ran on gun confiscation, kneeling for the National Anthem is patriotic and socialized healthcare. Obviously, they went down in flames.

LOUDON: Well, Jesse, the Democrats have an identity crisis. Their votes exist in the middle of the country and their money exists on the two extreme coasts, and also on Wall Street, and so when they are getting their money from Hollywood and Silicon Valley and Wall Street, they are going to have to preach the issues that those crazy leftists espouse.

But they're not going to be able to attract the votes of the say the Midwestern states or the southern states that used to, in some cases be traditionally Democrat. So they have a real identity crisis here, Jesse, and I don't know how they fix it.

WATTERS: Yes, and even the red state Senate Democrats, like in Missouri with McCaskill or Braun in Indiana, Dr. Gorka, you know, they take all that outside money, and then they pretend they are not Democrats and run on birthplace citizenship, run on even the wall and run way to the middle and those people still lost.

GORKA: Yes, well, thanks in part. I think Project Veritas and those undercover videos from O'Keefe where you see what they really mean when they are running as middle-of-the-road Democrats. But Gina is absolutely right. We should get down on bended knee and thank the founding fathers for their genius. This is why we have the Electoral College. This is why we guarantee that these urban centers have become hives of radical left- wing politics can't dominate rural America.

So whether it's 2016 or whether it's 2018, the Electoral College is incredibly important and so is the system that we have. It's not first pass to post. It's not this the popular vote that the Democrats are crying over.

WATTERS: I don't even know what that means ...

GORKA: We are a Republic and God bless the founding fathers.

WATTERS: Right, they have all of these pockets of crazy that have a lot of influence and that it all evens out in the end. All right, Gina, you brought up the point earlier in the segment about stealing elections. And what we've seen and I'm not accusing anybody of stealing elections, but I am just saying, it looks fishy down in Florida what's happening.

All of a sudden, on Tuesday night you have Gillum and you have Nelson who lost, but you had Rick Scott win by about from 60,000 votes to 80,000 0 votes apiece, and then as the days go on, you start coming up with new votes. You are looking at a woman here, her name is Snipes and she is the Broward County in charge of elections, Brenda Snipes and she all of a sudden has discovered tens of thousands of votes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRENDA SNIPES, BROWARD COUNTY'S SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS: We've counted five pages or six pages for each of the people who voted.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But other counties have been able to do it.

SNIPES: But other counties didn't have 600,000 votes out there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Miami-Dade did.

SNIPES: Well, have you been in - never mind. Let me get it checked. I'll check.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I don't know where they came from. She is supposed to have reported them. We don't know about the chain of custody. And all of a sudden, these margins have shrunk to the point, Gina, where now, they are triggering automatic recounts and I am thinking Broward County. Palm Beach County is the same type of shenanigans that we saw in 2000. What do you think is going on here?

LOUDON: Yes, well, around here, Jesse, where I live, we've also got this problem in Palm Beach County, but Snipes has earned the moniker Sneaky Snipes because there have been so many problems ...

WATTERS: Is that a Trump nickname or did she get that on her own?

LOUDON: Not yet, but I'm sure it's forthcoming, Jesse, watch for the tweet.

WATTERS: That's a good one.

LOUDON: But it's a known fact and these problems go back with her for several years and there have been several times where she has been in trouble for that. Why is she is still there? I do not know. And I certainly hope that the Secretary of State takes over this entire process because there is a lot of bad things going on here, I'll tell you that by chance, it's known around Florida that this happens.

But, Jesse, I think one of the really important things to note here is that, you know, stealing elections is evil. Nobody doubts that. But the left has so painted Donald Trump and his administration and even his supporters like myself as evil that anything you do to them is okay, even if it's stealing elections. So I think we have gone from where you know, attacking people in restaurants ...

WATTERS: Yes, it's the end justify the means. If your enemy is evil, then it allows you to do pretty much anything.

LOUDON: Exactly.

WATTERS: Dr. Gorka, Dr. Loudon was mentioning Snipes and her history, she has been accused and I think found guilty of a few things -- destroying ballots, illegally posting results before polls closed. She has been sued for leaving amendments off the ballots. She is probably one of the most of corrupt officials in that area and she has a bad track record. I'm not sure why she is still in charge down there. What can be done about this? Now, I think Rick Scott is filing a lawsuit.

GORKA: Yes, I mean, Sneaky Snipes shouldn't be allowed to be country dog catcher. I mean, yesterday, on Friday, we had demonstrations down in Florida, "Make your voice heard." Make sure that the thugs, the cheats, and the liars and don't win. Think about this? It's Aaturday and there's still almost half a million votes not counted in Florida? What is this? Vanuatu? Are we in Venezuela?

WATTERS: You know, it's so funny, one of the counties that suffered so horrifically in the hurricane got all of their votes in like that, no problem at all.

GORKA: Right.

LOUDON: Yes. Great point.

WATTERS: But they are having a lot of trouble here at Broward, and Dr. Loudon, I mean, I thought the Democrats were very concerned about integrity of these elections, Russian interference, the sacred ballot box, and now all of a sudden they are discovering thousands of ballots days after the fact? It sound fishy.

LOUDON: Well, yes, Jesse, they are concerned about Russian interference, but they will create a fake Russian dossier. They are concerned about women's rights, but they'll create false rape accusations to try to take down Kavanaugh.

WATTERS: And Dr. Loudon, speaking of a fake dossier. Guess who the Democrats just flew down to be in charge of this election situation? Marc Elias who is this Democratic operative that was in charge of paying for the fake dossier and hiring Christopher Steele. I mean, it's like, where does this go now? Is Al Gore going to come back, too?

GORKA: I'm going to make a prediction right now.

WATTERS: Yes.

GORKA: So if this attempt to steal the election fails, if it works for the Democrats. If they steal the election in Florida, there will be no mention made of Russia ever again, ever again. If they don't get to steal it and the Republican wins, suddenly everybody is going to talk about Russia. They couldn't care less about the truth. It's about power. That's all it's about.

WATTERS: All right, doctors, I've got to run. Thank you guys very much.

GORKA: Thanks, Jesse.

LOUDON: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: The White House pulled the credentials from CNN reporter, Jim Acosta after this ridiculous performance display at the White House on Wednesday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, REPORTER, CNN: Thank you, Mr. President, I wanted to challenge you on one of the statements that you made in the tail-end of the campaign in the midterms.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Here we go.

ACOSTA: Well, if you don't mind, Mr. President.

TRUMP: Let's go. Come on ...

ACOSTA: ... that this caravan was an invasion, as you know, Mr. President ...

TRUMP: I consider it to be an invasion.

ACOSTA: As you know, Mr. President, the caravan was not an invasion, it's a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the US.

TRUMP: Thank you for taking the time, I appreciate it.

ACOSTA: Why did you characterize it as such?

TRUMP: Because I consider it an invasion. You and I have a difference of opinion.

ACOSTA: But do you think you demonized immigrants in this election to try to keep ...

TRUMP: Not at all. No, not at all. I want them to come into the country, but they have to come in legally. You know, they have to come, Jim, through a process. I want it to be a process. And I want people to come in and we need the people.

ACOSTA: Your campaign ...

TRUMP: Wait. You know why we need the people, don't you? Because have hundreds of companies moving in, we need the people.

ACOSTA: But your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on.

TRUMP: Well, that's true. They weren't actors.

ACOSTA: They're not going to be doing that.

TRUMP: They weren't actors, but no, it's true. Do you think they were actors? They weren't actors. They didn't come from Hollywood. These were - these were people - this was an actual - you know, it happened a few days ago and ...

ACOSTA: There are hundreds of miles away though, they are hundreds and hundreds of miles away. That's not an invasion.

TRUMP: You know what? I think you should, honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN.

ACOSTA: All right.

TRUMP: And if you did it well, your ratings will be much better.

ACOSTA: If I may ask one more question ...

TRUMP: That's enough.

ACOSTA: Mr. President, if I may ask one other question, are you worried ...

TRUMP: Peter, go ahead. That's enough. That's enough.

ACOSTA: Mr. President, I was going to ask one other ...

TRUMP: That's enough.

ACOSTA: ... the other folks - pardon me ma'am, Mr. President.

TRUMP: That's enough.

ACOSTA: Mr. President, I have one other question, if I may ...

TRUMP: Peter, let's go.

ACOSTA: ... on the Russia investigation, are you concerned that you may have to --

TRUMP: I'm not concerned about anything with the Russia investigation because it's a hoax. That's enough, put down the mic.

ACOSTA: Mr. President, are you worried about indictments coming down in this investigation? Mr. President ...

TRUMP: I'll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person and you shouldn't be working for CNN.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now with reaction, conservative film maker, Dinesh D'Souza and media reporter for "The Hill" Joe Concha.

So, I just want to start off before we get to the whole arm push whether it was or whether it wasn't. This is the President of the United States. He's the Commander-in-Chief and he can characterize something happening at our border however he wants. It's an invasion, it's an incursion, it's an intrusion. He has authority over the border when it comes to national security.

Remember, Barack Obama in Benghazi, he said that terrorist attack was a protest over a video. Now, that was an extreme mischaracterization of the truth and the media never challenged him on that at all. They let him slide on that.

So to have Acosta come up over a difference of opinion, over the choice of words and try to argue with the President in such a rude and disrespectful way, I thought was uncalled for and just yanking the press pass is basically just saying, "Listen, Jim, get on the time out, cool off for a second and we'll let you back next week." Dinesh, what do you think?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILM MAKER: Well, first of all, the exchange - this to me was highly entertaining. It reminded me of some of the skirmishes between Reagan and Sam Donaldson from the old days, except Reagan and Sam Donaldson were grownups.

Now, the funny thing here, I think with Jim Acosta, I'd have to say I'm looking at an overgrown infant. I don't know if this is medically possible that you physically grow, but emotionally, you remain an infant and intellectually, because when you're an emotional infant, you want to grab something, you don't want to stop, you don't know enough, you want another cookie, another piece of candy and you won't take no for an answer.

And the other thing is, you have a sense of entitlement and arrogance because you don't have ...

WATTERS: Right, he thinks he's above everybody else in that room. He thinks it's the Jim Acosta Show and he is there to trade barbs with the President of the United States and if he gets called out for it, he is the victim. He thinks he's the Rosa Parks of the press corps. And he is too dramatic.

I don't know Jim Acosta. I've never met him, he seems like a fine guy personally, but his behavior is totally out of line. And Joe, taking a press pass away isn't attacking the First Amendment. It's just telling the guy, "Hey, behave yourself and conduct yourself with a little bit more decorum and have a little bit more respect for the presidency."

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER, THE HILL: I am glad you played the entire clip because all I've seen is the microphone exchange. If you watch the clip, he tries to ask Acosta four different questions. The way a press conference like this works, if you are a White House correspondent, you get one question and maybe a follow-up, maybe a second question.

As you said, it's not his show. There are dozens of other reporters in there, good ones, by the way. John Karl, ABC; Jeff Mason, Reuters, John Roberts from Fox News; Haley Jackson, NBC. They are not trying to ask four questions in this case.

And remember the way Acosta started that. He says, "I want to challenge you," and then he goes into a lecture around whether it's an invasion or not.

This is the mid-40s version of the captain of the debate team, right, and that's not ...

WATTERS: And how look how many question President took. He took 68 questions from 35 reporters and Dinesh, Jim Acosta just wants to monopolize the whole thing. I think, if you want to go up there and ask a question, fine. If you have a follow up, see if you can squeeze it in.

But to say to the Commander-in-Chief, "You know what, I'm running the press conference. You don't get to decide when you want to move on to another reporter. I'm the one holding the mic. I get to decide when the President of the United States wants to moves on to another reporter." Who does he think he is?

D'SOUZA: Well, I think what Trump finds maddening and this explains the sharpness of the way Trump responded is I think Trump recognizes that this same press corps with Acosta in the lead, perhaps was just lap dog sycophantic to Obama.

WATTERS: Right.

D'SOUZA: And they are unremittingly hostile to Trump. Now, they have the right to do that, but to pretend that they are doing that, to pretend that they are just being objective and quote "doing their job" when the transparent bias, the agenda is so obvious to anyone watching, I think that's what Trump find maddening.

WATTERS: They have no credibility because they treated both Presidents totally different and then just lastly, real quick, I guess the White House is being accused of altering or doctoring that video or something like that. I don't know what they did or not. All I know is that if you look at it in real-time, he has the mic in the one hand and he pulls his arm down on the woman's arm, and you can see it go down. So he is obviously provoking a physical confrontation.

CONCHA: Hey, Jesse, I don't even think it is even the point really of what happened with the microphone. This is two years of Acosta doing this. It has built to this crescendo.

And let me go back to Neil Munro. He was with the "Daily Caller" and he interrupted President Obama in 2012. I asked your producers to put together a couple of headlines here as far as the reaction when he interrupted the President once. "POLITICO" - Obama interrupted by heckling a reporter. Who is Neil Munro and why is he interruption the President, "The Atlantic." And finally, this is the best one. From Media ITE, "CNN White House reporter, Obama heckler let him sound passionate." That White House reporter wasn't Jim Acosta. I don't hear anybody calling Jim Acosta a heckler now.

WATTERS: One man's heckler is another man's hero. All right, guys, I've got to run. Thank you very much.

D'SOUZA: Thank you.

EBONI K. WILLIAMS, CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Eboni K. Williams. Election news out of Florida where a recount will begin tomorrow morning in the Senate and governor races. Now, in the race for Senate, Republican Governor Rick Scott has a 12,000 vote lead over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson. The gubernatorial race is tight with Republican Ron deSantis ahead with 33,000 votes over Democrat, Andrew Gillum. Gillum conceded on Tuesday but has since withdrawn his concession.

At least 11 people are dead from the wildfires in California. The biggest is so-called campfire in North California. Nearly 7,000 structures have been destroyed. Also there is another blaze burning in the southern part of the state. President Trump has issued an emergency declaration providing Federal funding to help the affected areas. For now, I am Eboni K Williams, and back to "Watters' World."

WATTERS: With election coverage in full swing this week, politics has dominated the headlines, so we wanted to share other news you probably missed. And with me to go over these is Fox News chief national correspondent, Ed Henry.

ED HENRY, CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Good to see you.

WATTERS: Okay, so Ed, remember the Bowe Bergdahl, Obama trading away these five top Taliban guys at a Gitmo in exchange for the accused deserter Bowe Bergdahl?

President Obama assured us that the Taliban five were being closely monitored and would not return to the battlefield. That was false. Listen to this. Taliban spokesperson confirming that all five of the terrorists have rejoined the ranks and are heading back to Afghanistan.

HENRY: You know what, you don't remember the terms of that trade. It was the Taliban five for a terrorist to be named later. It sounds like a baseball deal to me because it's absurd. I was at some of the news conferences when I was covering President Obama that kept saying "This is not a big deal, they are going to be monitored," and as you say, they are not going back on the battlefield. And that the media was making too much of it. No, it turned out to be a bogus deal. You have the terrorists back on the battle field number one; and number two, remember what the - let's not forget what the Obama administration did. They misled us about Bowe Bergdahl. Remember, Susan Rice saying --

WATTERS: She said he was a hero, yes.

HENRY: Served with Army distinction. He deserted the military.

WATTERS: And very closely monitored. They have everything very ...

HENRY: And yet, you hear these terrorists are back on the ground.

WATTERS: All right, next one, we have China. All right, so this big trade war with the Chinese. Here is an update, China blinked. President Xi promised to lower tariffs, and increase imports and better protect intellectual property rights.

We didn't hear anything about this last week. This is a big deal for Trump's trade war against China.

HENRY: It's huge. I would caution that a lot of the details have to be filled in, number one.

WATTERS: It's still a rhetoric, right?

HENRY: Right, it's rhetoric, the Chinese have to back it up. Number two, President Trump is supposed to meet with President Xi of China at the end of the month, some diplomatic talks, that's where this will be sealed, not at the beginning of the month.

WATTERS: But it's a big moving of the position.

HENRY: But he is moving it forward and what I would say big picture is that the President continues to not get credit from the mainstream media about these trade policies. We have seen it with Canada and Mexico.

WATTERS: The NAFTA deal got renegotiated.

HENRY: Everyone laughed and said this is killing our economy.

WATTERS: Right.

HENRY: He'll never get new trade deals, and he's getting them.

WATTERS: All right, here's an update for all of you green people out there watching "Watters' World." After years being told we are headed for an atmospheric apocalypse, Earth maybe not that doomed after all.

According to a UN report, the hole in the Earth's ozone layer is on the mend expected to fully heal within 50 years. And guess what? Researchers said that the layer has recovered at the rate of 1% to 3% per decade since 2000s, it's because America banned all of those aerosol spray cans. You when Ed Henry goes to gym and shhhh in the armpits and the hair, everywhere, you just saved us because you don't do that anymore.

HENRY: I don't go to the gym anymore? Is that a shock? Come on. I look trim right now. Here is the bottom line. I think that both sides have exaggerated. I think the President has to move toward the middle on this. He sort of says, it's a hoax, there is nothing to climate change? That's not the case, but I think, we have seen on the left huge exaggeration of this situation. If you read the actual details, it's not as bad as some are making it out to be. It's somewhere in the middle here and the most important part of this report is that, if we cut down on your hairspray, I am told, 28% of horrible climate change. Let, cut down on that and everyone is going to be fine.

WATTERS: Nearly 6,000 migrants walking through Mexico are now headed towards the United States. The caravan left Mexico City on Friday morning and are slowly making their way to the border.

This is as the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice announced that migrant seeking asylum will not - will not be allow to enter illegally. Instead, they must enter through official ports of entry.

Joining me now, the founder of Millennial Politics, Nathan Rubin and Director of Hispanic Engagement at Turning Point USA, Anna Paulina. So I am doing this segment because you get a lot of heat on social media, Anna and they say, "You know, Fox News, once the election was over, you guys stop covering the caravan.

Well, "Watters' World" is covering the caravan and we are telling you it's continuing to head north. Why is the caravan such an important issue for you?

ANNA PAULINA, DIRECTOR OF HISPANIC ENGAGEMENT, TURNING POINT USA: I say number one hands down biggest issue is human trafficking. You have Polaris Hotline Statistics saying that a third of human trafficking victims are coming from South America, not to mention what the ACLU put out, the State Department, the Justice Department, it's an issue.

WATTERS: All right, so Nathan, come on, you are looking at thousands of people now walking up toward the United States border. We don't know who they are, there is no way to vet them because of the legal loopholes in this country. Once they set foot in America and they have a child, who knows if it's really their child, they get to stay.

NATHAN RUBIN, FOUNDER, MILLENNIAL POLITICS: So I think we do have a process for people applying for asylum and I agree that we do not know who every single person is in that caravan. We do know that there were as many as 10,000 people at one point in this caravan. It's now down to 6,000. They are still several hundred miles away in Mexico City. They are going to probably continue north.

Whoever does make it to the border, they should have their legal right to file for asylum.

WATTERS: So you're okay with people crossing the border illegally?

RUBIN: I'm okay with them coming to legal ports of entry and filing for asylum.

WATTERS: But they are not going to legal ports of entry.

RUBIN: But it seems now that Donald Trump has made that an executive order and re-vigor the process.

PAULINA: Thank God, he did.

RUBIN: So what I will say is that, they should have the legal right under the Refugee Act of 1980. This was established by law that people fleeing persecution, political instability they have the right to come forward in - -

WATTERS: Yes, but Anna, a lot of these people are not fleeing violence in their country. All of the interviews conducted by these caravan members say, they are there for money. They want to come up here to work and then wire it back home to El Salvador.

PAULINA: Exactly, they were offered an ability to stay in Mexico and they said, no. So they are cutting the line and that's not fair. What about - you know I have family members in Mexico. That's not fair to them. It's wrong.

WATTERS: So if you're at Starbucks, Nathan, and someone cuts the line and you can't get your mocha frappuccino, do you say that's fine?

RUBIN: I don't usually go to Starbucks, but I recall ...

PAULINA: ... a bit of Starbucks.

RUBIN: Yes, sure, so I think it's more complicated and nuanced than an example like that.

WATTERS: I don't. I thought I pretty much nailed it all right. Let's talk about Michelle Obama versus Donald Trump. So Michelle Obama came out with a book and this is what it says, you ready? "The whole birther thing was crazy and mean spirited. Of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and the kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump with his loud and reckless innuendos was putting my family's safety at risk and for this I'd never forgive him."

Well, Donald Trump is not a forgiving person either, it looks like. He was asked about the Michelle Obama book and here is how he responded.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I guess she wrote a book. She got paid a lot of money to write a book. And they always insist that you come up with controversial - well, I'll give you a little controversy back. I'll never forgive him for what he did to tour United States military. By not funding it properly, it was depleted. Everything was old and tired. And I came in and I had to fix it and I'm in the process of spending tremendous amounts of money. So I will never forgive him for what he did to our military. I'll never forgive him for what he did in many other ways which I will talk to you about in the future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Anna, so neither of them is in a forgiving mood. What do you think?

PAULINA: First and foremost, I love Donald Trump. I think that he and what he has done for this military has been incredible, not to mention, I will add that he goes Walter Reed and visits our service members who have been hurt overseas. So for him, I give him an A plus on that.

But aside from that, Michelle Obama needs to learn something that I learned in the military called integrity. She doesn't even uphold the fact, she will say that Trump is xenophobic, well her husband was forcing the exact same policies and laws.

And by the way, I will add that I did have the pleasure of meeting President Trump. I'm a Hispanic American and he didn't throw his chancla at me and rock and say, "Get out of the White House." So he is not xenophobic. It's ridiculous.

WATTERS: What do you say, Nathan?

RUBIN: So there are a couple of pieces I wrote when I jumped on there. First and foremost, President Obama cut funding to the military as a result of the sequester. So we all remember that that was done via Congress. So he doesn't shoulder all the blame for something like that.

I think for President Trump visiting people at Walter Reed. That is certainly valuable and should be respected. He still has ...

PAULINA: He is amazing.

RUBIN: ... he still hasn't been to a combat zone yet, so President Obama has visited troops abroad, so there are these little different things that we --

PAULINA: The troops didn't want Obama there.

WATTERS: I think the combat zone is in the White House by the way. These press people throw grenades at him.

RUBIN: No, that's fair, but I think on the point of the ...

PAULINA: The troops didn't even want Obama there. Obama in combat, that's a joke. I'm serious. I'm serious about that.

RUBIN: Well, I do want to talk about the book for example because I think Michelle Obama, you know, now that she is out of the White House, she was the first African-American First Lady, she certainly has a right to speak and a right to write about whatever she would like. I think she suffered a lot of different vitriol and ...

WATTERS: I want to read Trump's book and six years from now, Nathan, I think that book is going to be a hot seller, it would probably sell more copies than Michelle Obama.

RUBIN: Yes, we'll see.

WATTERS: All right, Anna Paulina, I've got to run. Thank you, Nathan.

PAULINA: Thank you.

Finding true love is difficult for anybody. But if you are a Trump supporter, you may get a little resistance when trying to find a date. So my next guest created a new dating app named Donald Daters that's specifically tailored just for Trump voters.

Joining me now, the founder of Donald Daters, Emily Moreno and Jared Barker, who has signed up to find love. All right, Emily, did you create this because you saw that people that supported Donald Trump might be having trouble in the dating world?

EMILY MORENO, FOUNDER, DONALD DATERS: I did. You know, I saw a real need for this. People that go on the mainstream apps like Tinder and Bumble, they are told that if you're a Trump supporter, swipe left.

WATTERS: Oh, so if you're going on regular dating app and people find out you like Trump, they are just going to diss you and you've got no shot.

MORENO: Absolutely.

WATTERS: So this is - you've created an environment just for Donald Trump supporters like Jared Barker who is a sign up person. He has now participated. Jared, have you found any love connection as a Donald dater.

JARED BARKER, SIGNUP, DONALD DATER: Absolutely. I mean, I've had a few matches. Obviously, it's only been out a few week, so I haven't gone out on any dates yet, but yes, it looks promising.

WATTERS: All right, so you found other Trump supporters that you've matched with online. How does that work?

BARKER: Yes, absolutely, so you go through an app just like any other kind of dating app, swipe left, sweep right. Obviously, depending on your preference and then if you get matched up with the other person, you can start talking from there.

WATTERS: Did you talk to them about the wall?

BARKER: Absolutely, the first things out of my mouth is build that wall. Depending on their response, is --

WATTERS: And what did she say? And who's going to pay for it?

BARKER: That would be on Bumble, not Donald Daters.

WATTERS: Right, right. I mean, they could have a field day with this thing. So this is financially successful so far as the President congratulated you on all of your love connections?

MORENO: The President has not endorsed us yet, but we are hoping that he's watching this and he will be supportive.

WATTERS: The President always watches "Watters' World." Do you find that there could be problems though, what if there was a secret liberal who was signing up and was going on there to expose these people and to make fun of these people and then shame them online afterwards, after there was an embarrassing date? Do you see a risk there?

MORENO: Absolutely. And I think that, I mean, the liberals right now, they are unhinged and of course, they are going to see this and they are going to want to attack people like Jared that are on here to find true love.

WATTERS: Are you on the Donald Daters?

MORENO: So I actually have a boyfriend and it's a nice thing for me as politics has never affected our relationship and we put politics aside and focus on what really makes a strong relationship, which isn't about who you vote for every four years.

WATTERS: Do you think that having political similarities is key to finding love in the Trump era?

MORENO: I think that politics and love is definitely - you can have politics and love if you choose to, but with Donald Daters, what we offer is you don't have to just talk politics. Now, on a lot of these main stream apps, it becomes a deal breaker and the way I see it is this should be an icebreaker.

WATTERS: That's nice. Jared, when you are online and you're on the Donald Dater scene, would you not even consider dating a Hillary supporter and you are just interested in dating Donald Trump supporters? What if there was a Hillary supporter and she was a knockout and you were infatuated with her, but I mean, she was just a crazy radical, would you make an exception?

BARKER: I mean, I think it's all about more or less of what they are thinking of Trump supporters. I would definitely be open to it, but the second that you open your mouth and say you're a Trump supporter, they get more hostile than we get and you can see that --

WATTERS: So you are the open-minded one, it's the Democrats that are closed minded when it comes to dating.

BARKER: Well, I think there is a little bit of both to that, but yes.

WATTERS: Okay, all right, well, listen, Jared, I hope you find love and I hope that you guys have a love connection and I want you to come back on the show with your love connection and report about how things are going in the world of Donald Trump dating. All right, Emily, thank you very much. You have done a lot of good work for a lot of people out there.

MORENO: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: All, right. Thank you.

BARKER: Thanks, Jesse.

