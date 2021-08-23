'Watters' World' on 'hostage crisis' in Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript from "Watters’ World" August 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, WATTERS' WORLD: Welcome to WATTERS' WORLD. I'm Jesse Watters.



The hostage crisis. That's the subject of tonight's Watters' Words.



You can only hide incompetence for so long. Biden has done a good job of it. He hid when he was in the Senate. He hid his VP. He hid during the campaign because of COVID. But when he became President, he wasn't able to hide anymore, and look what happened.



First he killed vaccine confidence with the J&J pause, look at the chart. Falls right off a cliff. Then he killed the border, and now Afghanistan.



We saw it coming. The guy botched the Iraq withdrawal, led ISIS takeover. His administration stranded Americans in Benghazi, remember that, left them for dead. Now, Joe Biden has stranded thousands of Americans in a warzone behind enemy lines, and the only way out is the airport, which is surrounded by the enemy, an enemy that's committing atrocities on live TV for the whole world to see.



In July, the President claimed this wouldn't happen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Is a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, it is not.



QUESTION: Why?



BIDEN: Because you have the Afghan troops of 300,000 well-equipped, as well equipped as any army in the world, and an Air Force against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable. There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: But the images look exactly the same. A mad scramble out of town, people clinging the wings, total chaos. Thousands of Americans left in a warzone. Billions -- billions of dollars of military equipment just left behind for the terrorists to take, Blackhawk, drones, planes, grenade launchers, night vision goggles, Humvees -- it's a war chest, all in the Taliban's hands.



But Joe said there were no mistakes.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: So, you don't think this could have been handled -- this exit could have been handled better in any way? No mistakes?



BIDEN: No, I don't think it could have been handled in a way that -- we're going to go back in hindsight and look, but the idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: It's so bad, even CNN can't spin it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CLARISSA WARD, CNN CHIEF INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: It is just an absolute mess. And we heard President Biden say yesterday in his comments to ABC News that this is not a failure, and I think a lot of people outside that airport, particularly those taking the kinds of extreme actions we're just talking about, would like to know if this isn't failure, what does failure look like exactly?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joe Biden created a kill zone at the airport. Every single person that wants to leave has to funnel through the same route, a route controlled by the enemy. Afghans are getting beaten, killed, kidnapped; Americans are being blocked or shaken down. Our people are having to bribe terrorists just to get out. It's a hostage crisis.



And planes are half empty because the Taliban roadblocks. On Friday, eight hours, no planes took off. The Biden administration doesn't even know who's inside the country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: How many Americans -- American citizens remain in Afghanistan?



REAR ADMIRAL JOHN KIRBY (RET.) PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY I don't know.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Ten thousand, fifteen thousand Americans stranded behind enemy lines. Can we get them past the Taliban to the airport?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LLOYD JAMES AUSTIN III, U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: We don't have the capability to go out and collect that large numbers of people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joe Biden said he planned for this. I'd hate to see what winging it looks like.



The State Department sent out a memo to all Americans saying they couldn't guarantee safe travel to the airport. So, let's check in and see what's happening at the airport now.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: Does the Commander-in-Chief have any idea how dangerous this is?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEPHANOPOULOS: Still a lot of pandemonium outside of the airport.



BIDEN: Well, there is, but look -- but no one is being killed right now. God, forgive me if I'm wrong about that, but no one is been killed right now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Wrong. Nearly 20 people have been killed by Taliban coming to the airport. The President has lost touch with reality. He gave a hard withdrawal date, September 11th, and he pulled out the troops before he pulled out Americans, Afghan partners, and all of our military gear. It is a massive mistake.



And the minute he set a hard date in April with no conditions, the Taliban advance began.



The next thing Biden did could cost him this presidency.



Biden was briefed on the Taliban advance. He was warned the Afghan Army was deserting. "The Wall Street Journal" reports in July, quote: "The administration had been warned by its own officials on the ground that the Taliban's advance was imminent, and Afghanistan's military may be unable to stop it."



"An internal State Department memo last month warned top agencies officials of the potential collapse of Kabul, rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and subsequent collapse of the Afghan security forces and actually offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and speed up the evacuation," unquote.



"The New York Times," quote, "Intelligence warned of Afghan military collapse despite Biden's assurances." Classified assessments by American spy agencies over the summer painted an increasingly grim picture of the prospect of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and warned of the rapid collapse of the Afghan military, even as President Biden and his advisors said publicly that that was unlikely to happen as quickly, according to all these people.



So, Biden was briefed on the collapse of the Afghan Army and a quick Taliban takeover, and he did nothing about it. In fact, he went on TV and lied to us saying the Afghan Army could hold and a quick Taliban takeover was unlikely. He pulled air support, he pulled ground support, and watch the Afghan Army get bribed and surrender.



Now, we're stuck with the Taliban as our travel agents. "Hey, Muhammad, can you get me to the airport? Oh, that'll be 20K. Okay."



So the question is this, did the Commander-in-Chief lie to the American people, strand thousands of Americans behind enemy lines, and abandoned billions of dollars of lethal military equipment, just to get a political photo op to pull out on the 20th anniversary of 9/11?



Republicans, when they take back the House, they're going to have to decide, is this an impeachable offense? This Afghan hostage crisis is going to dominate the news cycle until every single American is safely evacuated.



This was the man that was supposed to be an experienced Washington guy. He knew how to pull the levers of power, listen to his Intel people, hug our alliances, and in one single weekend, it's all shattered.



Who's going to trust Joe now? Oh, Joe is going to crack down on illegal gun trafficking in America? He just armed the Taliban. Oh, Joe, you're going to ask for billions for the Green New Deal? Really? How did the billions work out training that Afghan Army?



Let's take a look at the Afghan Army training. What a colossal waste of money.



Last couple months, we heard about the threat from MAGA grandmas, remember? The threat of white supremacy here? No. We missed the real threats. Pay attention.



Imagine having 20 years to plan for something and screwing it up this badly? The Pentagon priorities are shot. Biden and the State Department lost. Iran continues to nuke up, Russia may move on Ukraine, and China just held sole exercises near Taiwan. When are we going to get that lab leak report anyway? Are they just going to bury that, too?



The president just asked OPEC to increase oil production because of these high gas prices here. OPEC said no, Joe. The President just asked Putin for Central Asian basing rights to keep an eye on the Taliban, Putin said, no, Joe.



During the ABC interview, Biden couldn't remember where his late son served and forgot we still had forces in Syria. He thinks his Afghan exit couldn't have gone any better. Something is not right with this President.



He didn't speak to a single NATO ally when he was bungling the withdrawal. Our allies are furious. The President isn't feared or respected. Democrats here at home, silent, they won't defend him.



The Biden presidency is teetering on the brink of collapse. A prolonged hostage crisis in Afghanistan will bleed them dry. If U.S. soldiers take casualties defending the airport, or if the Taliban kills an American civilian, it's over for Joe Biden.



This is a fluid situation with serious consequences for this administration and for the homeland. And as always, WATTERS' WORLD will bring you the truth.



Joining me now, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and author of the new book "The Long Slide," Tucker Carlson and we'll get to the book in a second, but Tucker, I think it's clear we're watching the slow collapse of the Biden presidency. He cannot function as a Commander-in-Chief, but we're also witnessing I believe the collapse of the smart set that after 20 years, very well-groomed politicians and diplomats, what have they given us besides humiliation, a hostage crisis, and a bill for about a trillion dollars?



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: They're not good at their jobs. I mean, ultimately, that is the crime. It's not just that their ideas are bad, which they are. It's not just that they are self- righteous buffoons, obviously, that's true, too.



It is, they are not competent, and the sad and scary thing to think about is these really are the best we produce. I mean, these are the products of a very specific system in place since the Second World War to find the smartest people in America and bring them up through these various institutions, and put them in charge of everything. It's what we used to call the meritocracy, and they have all the merit badges and they went to Princeton, and they were McKinsey consultants.



The National Security Adviser was a Rhodes Scholar. You know, if they were writers, they would get the Pulitzer Prize with "The New York Times" bestseller list, like they've done everything that the system asked. They've collected all these merit badges, and they're horrible, like they have no idea what they're doing, and the results prove it.



So, it tells you that our system itself, like internally, domestically, the system that we used to train leaders needs a revamp, like immediately.



WATTERS: Yes, it might just be a lack of street smarts, because the guy they installed fled in a helicopter with cash to another country. And then the Army they trained just took a few bribes and surrendered.



And now, we're in a situation where, you know, obviously, we care more about bringing Americans back than we care about Afghan partners that helped us. But clearly, Joe Biden can't vet these people.



CARLSON: Well, can I say one thing?



WATTERS: Sure.



CARLSON: The President of Afghanistan who ran away.



WATTERS: Yes.



CARLSON: Was a Johns Hopkins professor.



WATTERS: Yes.



CARLSON: His daughter is a visual artist in Brooklyn. His son was an adviser to the Pete Buttigieg campaign. I mean, he was installed to run Afghanistan because he is exactly like the people running our country. He is from that same world.



If they just picked some random warlord with, you know, an AK and some knowledge of Afghanistan, it probably wouldn't have fallen, right? You see, I mean, it is the only --



WATTERS: A warlord would have been a better shot ...



CARLSON: Yes.



WATTERS: ... than the guy we trained.



CARLSON: Way better. Way better.



WATTERS: Right.



CARLSON: Way better than the Johns Hopkins Professor whose son advised Pete Buttigieg, like it's an inside deal where they reward each other, but they are all terrible.



WATTERS: Right. And he did what he was trained to do, he ran away with the money.



CARLSON: Right.



WATTERS: So now, Omar, if you ever raised questions about vetting these Afghans that are now going to pour into this country, who knows who they are, if you raise any questions about them, that means you're insecure. Listen to the squad leadership on that. Run it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): And then you've got these crazy people on the right doing you know what they always do with their fearmongering and their hateful rhetoric. And I know what some of these people are worried about is that they're worried that refugees like myself, when they come to this country will outshine them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Yes, Omar is outshining everybody, Tucker, and that's what we're upset about.



CARLSON: Well, most American citizens haven't married a sibling to gain immigration system, she has. But what's so interesting in that, I mean, it's ridiculous, obviously, she's a total mediocrity, but notice the contempt that she has for American born Americans, for the people who are actually from here, who actually built the country that rescued her from a refugee camp in Kenya, she hates them.



She has total contempt for them. We're better than you.



I'm sorry, honey, you just got here. And you got here because we brought you here because we're nice. You left a country full of people who weren't nice, that's why you left. And you don't like us for that, you're not grateful for it. You hate us for it. And you're gleefully telling us you're going to replace us because we suck. Really?



Is that what you're saying? Where did you get these attitudes? You learn them in U.S. colleges, which trains you like Pete Buttigieg and the President of Afghanistan's son to hate the country you lead. Like that's the problem. Our system creates people who hate us. Let's change the system.



WATTERS: Yes, and they reward those people when they are in power.



Now, you have a new book out. I shouldn't even be promoting this. It's just going to knock me further down the "New York Times" bestsellers. But I'm such a nice guy that I want to talk to you about a story that you wrote about a while back.



You went to Africa with Al Sharpton.



CARLSON: I did.



WATTERS: Now, I don't think a lot of people know that, but you talk about this in the book. Can you tell the WATTERS' WORLD audience what that trip was like?



CARLSON: Well, basically, it was a piece I wrote for "Esquire." I went with Sharpton to stop the Liberian Civil War one summer when I had a little free time, took time off from hosting a show on CNN and I went with him. I had the best time ever, really enjoyed Sharpton's company very much.



Hard to imagine any of this now. "Esquire" would never print a story by me, I could never go anywhere with Al Sharpton. Al Sharpton probably will never talk to me now.



But that was a time in America where people's politics weren't the most important thing about them. You could talk to them about other things and appreciate people as people. You know, not everything was ideological, and that's kind of what we've lost.



I realized this in reading these pieces through again, that I couldn't write most of them now, just because the people I covered wouldn't talk to me now because politics are all that matters. They define you, they divide us. It's really a sad development. I hope we get past this because honestly, politics are not the most important thing to me. Never have been, I hope they never are.



WATTERS: And that's why we have Alan Dershowitz screaming at Larry David at the Chilmark store in Martha's Vineyard. They used to be friends, you know, but now they're throwing bagels at each other's heads because of politics.



What has this world come to? I just want to see Dershowitz on his rocking chair.



CARLSON: I admit that I wasn't in Chilmark this summer. Exactly.



WATTERS: All right, Tucker, Carlson, "The Long Slide," go check it out. And check my book out, too while you're at it, buy both. Tucker, thank you.



CARLSON: Definitely. Especially yours. Good to see you, Jesse. Thank you.



WATTERS: You, too.



Joe Biden continues to lie to the American people on Friday, he is either not telling the truth or he doesn't know what's going on. Here's what he said about a deal we supposedly have with the Taliban.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: We have no indication that they haven't been able to get in Kabul through the airport. We've made an agreement with the Taliban thus far. They've allowed them to go through. It's in their interest to let them go through. So, we know of no circumstance where American citizens who are carrying an American passport who or trying to get through to the airport, but we will do whatever needs to be done to see to it they get to the airport.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: That's straight up not true. Thousands of Americans are stranded in Afghanistan. We've heard from some of them directly here on FOX.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, I got an e-mail from the embassy that says, safely get yourself to the airport so we can get you in. But when I got there, there's thousands of people on the street and crazily walking around. They just opened it for us to get in.



But there's a lot of people, it's really tough. It's really hard to get it.



When I went to the airport, what I saw was all the checkpoints. They were checking. They were not asking, where are you going? Are you going to the airport? No, why are you guys going? Where are you guys going? Why are you leaving? This country need you guys.



I'm trying to get my family out of here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joining me now is Hoover Institution senior fellow, Victor Davis Hanson. I mean, Victor, I have "The New York Post" right here, Friday. There's like a half dozen people stranded Americans that are in "The Post" "I had a gun pointed to my chest." The other one, "I'm stuck here. I'm a U.S. citizen, I can't get out. I'm shivering. I'm panicking."



Joe Biden says he hasn't heard of any Americans that can't get to the airport. Are you serious?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: That was the most absurd press conference I've ever heard, Jesse and it was also dereliction of his own duty. If people heard that in Afghanistan, and 10,000 of them came out of hiding and they started to go to the airport, a lot of them would be killed and he would be responsible for giving them false information.



It's entirely absurd and everybody knows it that you pull your military out first, and you let civilians and their families fend for themselves. It's absurd that you don't coordinate with your NATO allies. It's absurd that you leave $50 billion of top-notch military equipment and you turn Afghanistan into a weapons mart for the next 20 years.



And it's absolutely absurd that you tell people they can go to the airport with impunity when they'll be shot or killed, harassed, or worse if you take him up on that. He was either incoherent or was as you said, he was flat out telling untruths.



WATTERS: Yes, both of them are just terrible to witness, Commander-in- Chief clueless about the truth on the ground. And then he actually said that, no, he hasn't heard from any of our allies that things are going badly. He thinks everything is going great.



Meanwhile, you read every single paper over in Europe, and they're all calling it a catastrophe. All the leaders in Great Britain, Germany, and France, they're saying, where is this guy? What the hell is going on?



HANSON: Well, they're using superlatives. They're saying this is the worst setback for the West in 50 years. This is the worst thing NATO has ever suffered. And then they're fighting in the British Parliament on who is to blame for listening to Joe Biden.



And the idea that Joe Biden and the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs have no idea how many Americans are there after they've had seven months in office? This is disgraceful.'



And the media thought that they were going to get out of their obsequious lap dog role, but they didn't ask the necessary questions. But the few questions they asked were damning in themselves.



WATTERS: Yes, it was a pathetic job by the press. They didn't have the emotion. They couldn't get the questions right.



And Victor, I've had you on the show for a couple years. I've never seen you this angry. I've never been this angry in a long, long time. I'm usually cool, calm, and collected. I'm pissed.



I don't like the fact that the Commander-in-Chief stranded thousands of Americans behind enemy lines, and he won't own up to it.



HANSON: I am, I am too.



WATTERS: And he thinks everything's just great, and he is going to pay a huge price for this politically. I'll give you the last 20 seconds.



HANSON: He is. I'm very upset that the families of 2,500 dead and 20,000 wounded were told that this was inevitable, that this mess at the airport and this carnage and this chaos, it had to happen that way. There were no other choice. That's not what they died for and sacrificed for.



There was a way out if you wanted to leave to do it with order and dignity and honor and he chose the opposite in every single case. And then he walked off in kind of a huff as he usually does. It's pathetic.



WATTERS: A dishonorable disgrace is what we're watching. All right, Victor Davis Hanson, thanks for coming on the show. We always appreciate your insight.



HANSON: Thank you.



WATTERS: Kamala Harris in hiding after Joe Biden's Afghan bungle. What is the VP plotting? We have inside information.



But next, WATTERS' WORLD crime watch.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Now, for a new edition of Crime Watch. Dangerous and violent crime surging all across the country, especially in those cities that turned their back on police.



Let's start with Chicago. Body cam footage showing a shootout with police in the middle of the day in a residential neighborhood.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, watch the crossfire. Move to the side.



[Gunshots]



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me see your hands.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hands.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm right behind you. I'm right behind you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hands.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Show me your hands. Hands.



[Gunshots]



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is moving. He is moving.



[Gunshots]



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: That wild video showing the danger a police face. That suspect was shot and killed after he opened fire on those officers and he was wanted for more than a dozen counts of aggravated sexual assault and assault with a firearm. He also cut off his electronic monitor bracelet.



Here to analyze crimes caught on camera, former Philly police officer, Nick Gerace. All right, Nick, this guy, man, this is a nasty dude and he'd rather die in a blaze of bullets then go back to prison probably for the rest of his life. People don't understand that most of the time do that.



NICK GERACE, FORMER PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER: No, and you know what, if he played to cool, and he is in Chicago with Lori Lightfoot, he probably would have just got a light sentence and would have been out and cash his bond soon anyway, so he did himself with a rope service there.



But these cops did an excellent job tactically. They are watching the crossfire, you know, they had civilians in mind. I've been in shooting before. You kind of get tunnel vision, but everything slows down, you're hyper aware of everything. And you know, it is easy if you're not mentally prepared -- and these are problems the police officers face. You know, it can get out of hand, you know, you can leave yourselves and other people -- I mean, these cops just did a real excellent job.



WATTERS: Yes.



GERACE: I mean, the Civilian Over Watch Committee, I am sure is crying about excessive force. I mean, these guys did exactly what they needed to do. Moral of the story, if you listen to police, they won't shoot back.



WATTERS: Brilliant tactically. Because they're in a residential neighborhood, there is crossfire coming who knows where and they really do have to be aware of strays because oh, my God, that could have been a lot worse.



Another situation in the Bronx. Another wild shoot out, broad daylight. Geez, watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stand right. Stand right there.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm standing right here. Where am I standing here for?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Stand right there. Stand right there.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't move.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not even doing nothing, man.



[Gunshots]



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shots fired. Shots fired.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So again, it's compliance, just comply. And now you have a shootout, you have a foot pursuit, anything could happen.



GERACE: If you watch the video, when he is in the store, he's so cool, calm. Like he's in there just paying his cell phone bill. You know, these defund the police cities, these havens for criminals. We've created a society of sociopaths. And it's really, really scary, and dangerous times.



And you know, and these cops, thank God, they're well, tactically the opposite of what we just saw in Chicago, you know, really bad, bad decisions that they made. The outcome, you know ended up not well. You know, there's crossfire, there's civilians in the way and even from the very beginning, this defund police, the doxing that goes on of police officers even when they are justifiable with shootings and making lawful arrest.



Cops are afraid to use the tools they have, pull their guns out on suspects. We're starting to see a trickle-down effect. Police departments would rather teach critical race theory and tactics than actual policing.



I mean, listen, Jesse, I've read your book, "How I Saved the World." You have to do a second one, how I saved law and order. We have to keep in mind how dangerous --



WATTERS: You should write it and I'll sell it on this show, and I can't believe the guy is ducking behind a Mr. Softee truck. Just dodging bullets. Unbelievable, in the Bronx, in the middle of the day.



Yes. Nick, all right. I've got to run.



GERACE: All right, Jesse. Thanks.



WATTERS: Love the shirt. Got to go. Nick, thank you so much.



GERACE: Thank you.



WATTERS: We may have found the most insane teacher in the entire country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LEAH KINYON, FORMER TEACHER, LEHI, UTAH: Most of y'all parents are dumber than you. I'm going to say that out loud.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JON SCOTT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Welcome to "FOX News Live." I'm Jon Scott. Forty two million people are in the path of Hurricane Henri as it heads for the northeastern U.S. it is expected to make landfall tomorrow in New York's Long Island or Southern New England, but the National Hurricane Center warns Henri's potentially deadly storm surge and heavy rains could arrive as early as tonight.



A state of emergency is already in effect in New York. Three to six inches of rain is in the forecast with some areas expecting as many as 10.



And this word out of Chicago, the Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline are hospitalized tonight for the treatment of COVID-19. Jackson has been vaccinated for the virus getting his first dose back in January. The famed Civil Rights leader is 79, his wife is 77.



I'm Jon Scott, we take you back now to WATTERS' WORLD.



WATTERS: Joining us for his take on Afghanistan "FOX and Friends" Weekend co-host Will Cain.



All right, Will, just big picture. This is Joe Biden, the guy who was against the bin Laden raid.



Now, you have a total catastrophe over there. How do you think this is going to shake out?



WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL COHOST, "FOX & FRIENDS": Well, first of all, I think this is the price that the American people pay, not necessarily anybody watching this program, but when you make a vote, when you cast a vote that is simply anti someone else. Joe Biden wasn't vetted. Nobody voted for Joe Biden.



The only decision process that anyone made was, am I voting for or against President Trump? You end up with an empty suit, an absolute buffoon, incapable of handling a crisis, and in fact, incapable of handling a crisis that you yourself create.



WATTERS: Yes.



CAIN: This could not be -- you might as well have carnival music playing. But the sad thing is, Jesse, it's more dangerous than carnival music would imply. We've got planes flying over Kabul. We've got 15,000 stranded. We've got the Taliban beginning beheadings. We've got everything you could possibly imagine, except the Biden administration didn't imagine any of it.



This is what you get when you vote against someone and not for someone.



WATTERS: That's a good point. All right now, I want to bring you on to talk about probably the craziest teacher we've ever seen on FOX News. She's in Utah. She's going on this vicious tirade. She's a chemistry teacher at the Alpine School District, not a political science teacher. She teaches the periodic table, and she's blasting students and their parents. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Are you a liberal?



KINYON: Yes. We will just keep getting delta -- we will just keep getting variants over and over and over until people get back vaccinated. I hate Donald Trump. I'm going to say it. I don't care what y'all think.



Trump sucks.



Turn off the FOX News. Do your parents watch the FOX News? This is my classroom. And if you guys are going to put me at risk, you're going to hear about it. Because I have to be here.



Most of y'all parents are dumber than you. I'm going to say that out loud.



My parents are freaking dumb. Okay, oh, I could go off on it the whole entire class period if you want me to. But I'm not going to.



If you believe in climate change, get the hell out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: So, she is no longer teaching there, but I guarantee you, she's still collecting a paycheck.



CAIN: That was a greatest hits. She got out all of her angst in one rant from climate change to COVID, she got it all out.



WATTERS: What's your favorite part -- when she goes Trump sucks.



CAIN: No, my favorite part was the students going, this is a chemistry class. But this is -- this is -- the serious part of this is that this woman is unhinged and not well. She believes variants are floating around like you know ghosts in the room.



WATTERS: Do you think she's mentally ill? A little bit?



CAIN: I do. I do think she is mentally ill.



WATTERS: I think she's mentally off.



CAIN: I'm not going to split hairs here.



WATTERS: I think she needs to be medicated.



CAIN: But the serious aspect of this is her pitting students against their parents. That's the worst of it.



WATTERS: Yes, subversive.



CAIN: Yes, telling you that your parents are stupid. You're smarter than their parents, which by the way is false. Along with her COVID analysis, that's false. You're not smarter than your parents yet.



WATTERS: She's not smarter than anybody. You see her grammar. I know she's a chemistry teacher. We're not sending our best.



Will Cain, the only reason she got busted because the kid had a camera.



CAIN: That's right. Cameras in the classroom, remote classrooms, Zoom classrooms. That's the one thing we've learned. I'm doing Jesse Watters hand signals now. You see me moving my hands?



WATTERS: I know, I'm a bad influence.



CAIN: Maximillian, watch out. I just noticed that as I was talking. Yes, this is one benefit. The only benefit perhaps ...



WATTERS: The only benefit.



CAIN: ... to the COVID era is we now get to see what our students are being taught, what our kids are being taught.



WATTERS: Exactly. All right, Will Cain, thank you so much.



CAIN: All right, man.



WATTERS: Where is Kamala Harris been hiding during Biden's Afghan disaster? We'll tell you what she's up to, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: In the spring, Kamala Harris bragged about being the last person in the room when Joe Biden made his Afghan exit call.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: He just made a really big decision. Afghanistan.



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Yes.



BASH: Were you the last person in the room?



HARRIS: Yes.



BASH: And you feel comfortable?



HARRIS: I do. He is someone who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes, based on his years of doing this work and studying these issues, what he truly believes is the right thing to do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The last person in the room and the first one in hiding, Kamala Harris largely silent and out of sight after the collapse of Afghanistan. According to reports, she was asked to address the American people and refused, saying "They will not pin this (blank) on me."



It's a real loyalty test for the VP. What's her move now? Get Biden's back and risk the stench of disaster sticking to her, or duck and hide so she remains in play for her own run? Now, in a twist of irony, Kamala is set to travel to Vietnam, halfway across the world, the scene of our last stinging withdrawal.



Joining us now to discuss California Congressman Darrell Issa. All right, Congressman, what do you think is going on behind the scenes because I'm hearing Kamala is plotting something?



REP. DARRELL ISSA (R-CA): Well, she's always plotting something, but what seems to be happening is that President Biden now has the same confidence in his Vice President as President Obama had his Vice President.



You know, obviously she's been less than loyal. Obviously, she wanted to be there when it looked good and she's ducked out when it's bad. But it has never been this bad before because she has ducked out when they are trying to fix something that they don't know how to fix.



When President Trump left office, there were 2,500 Marines and Army and they were -- the country was stable. Now there's 7,500 just to try to do a chaotic evacuation that they keep making mistakes that are monumental. The latest of which is giving out these re-printable visa blanks that are now causing confusion with tens of thousands of people showing up that have no right to show up.



WATTERS: And she has been silent on the Afghan female situation. You'd think she'd say something, she hasn't said a thing. And, you know, she is in charge of root causes, Congressman. I guess, the root cause for this situation is actually sitting in the Oval Office. But it is interesting how she's getting out of town. She is going to Vietnam.



ISSA: She is going --



WATTERS: Yes.



WATTERS: She is getting out of town at just the right time because you hit on an important point, and that is that the tragedy to women, to half of the population of Afghanistan, they are not on the evacuation list in any priority. They are going to be there. Those children are going to be forced married off, those young girls are no longer to get an education, and society is going to return to the 600 A.D. where it was when we came in.



WATTERS: Now, I'm hearing she's going to start leaking that she had advised maybe they had to pivot, she was warning about the collapse and no one listened to her because obviously sexism. So, we'll see how this plays out. You know, it's going to be a mess. And you're going to have to clean it up, Congressman, good job. Thank you.



ISSA: Well, we're going to be cleaning it up for a long time and not just in Afghanistan, but the reverberations around the world are going to cause trauma in the China area with Taiwan. It is going to cause problems for Israel with Hezbollah. The list is long of what we're going to deal with as a result of this failure.



WATTERS: All right, Representative Issa, thank you so much for joining WATTERS' WORLD.



Up next, Triple Play. Britney Spears and a hungry alligator. Carley is on deck.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Time for Triple Play. Up first, my biggest fear.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



WATTERS: There is a Utah animal trainer pulled into a tank by 150-pound gator, who bit down and wouldn't let go. It all happen in front of horrified kids who were there for a birthday party. Can you imagine? And one of those brave party goers risked his own life to save the day.



I would have done it. Totally.



Joining me now on this, FOX News 24/7 reporter, Carley Shimkus. Carley, you know everyone says toxic masculinity -- look at that toxic masculine man dives and saved that woman.



CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 REPORTER: I loved that. Yes. How do you even put into words what just happened in that video? Do you focus on the woman who almost just had her arm ripped off? The guy -- the nontoxic masculine man. I know his name. We've got to give him credit. His name is Donnie Wiseman -- who jumped on the alligator --



WATTERS: Not so wise, man.



SHIMKUS: Or the fact -- yes, right -- or the fact that this is all playing out at a kid's birthday.



WATTERS: You can hear the kid yelling, "Mommy, mommy."



SHIMKUS: In front of children. Imagine being the dad who hosted that party for their son and then the conversation you have to have with the parents when they come to pick up their kids.



WATTERS: Oh, that's not a good one. The conversation, which could lead to a lawsuit.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



WATTERS: Because those kids were a little traumatized, I would say.



SHIMKUS: But it happened at the party, but you know, they're getting goodie bags.



WATTERS: Yes, as long as they've got goodie bags.



SHIMKUS: You know, pretty good -- yes.



WATTERS: I just couldn't believe the woman got thrashed around in a circle like that. That's the kill shot.



SHIMKUS: That is --



WATTERS: Before they do that, you're dead.



SHIMKUS: That's why she said she jumped into the water because she knew the alligator was going to do that. Alligator is named Darth Gator by the way.



WATTERS: Darth Gator.



SHIMKUS: And she's okay.



WATTERS: May the force be with you.



SHIMKUS: She's okay. Thank God.



WATTERS: All right. Let's go to Britney. I've been trying to save Britney, but Britney is having a hard time saving herself.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



WATTERS: Here is Britney. She's naked again, taking her clothes off dancing around and now what -- she got accused of hitting staff.



SHIMKUS: Right. Yes, okay, so the headline on this one is that Britney Spears is under investigation for striking one of our staff members.



WATTERS: By police?



SHIMKUS: Yes, but I feel like it's blown out of proportion because apparently what happened is that her dog walker accused her of neglecting her dog and then took her dogs away from her.



WATTERS: Oh, don't take Britney's dog.



SHIMKUS: Yes, so then the housekeeper gets involved. And the striking incident was Britney Spears all reportedly striking the phone out of the housekeeper's hand.



WATTERS: Oh, that's nothing.



SHIMKUS: And then the housekeeper files a police report.



WATTERS: Leave Britney alone. Knocked her hand like that.



SHIMKUS: Yes.



WATTERS: That's nothing.



SHIMKUS: Police said this is a very minor incident.



WATTERS: But again, Britney, put your clothes back on.



SHIMKUS: Yes, I know. Stop smacking people in the hand and you can get out of this stupid custodialship, whatever you call it.



SHIMKUS: Are you still on the free Britney train?



WATTERS: I am, but now, I am wavering because she's always naked.



SHIMKUS: I am, too.



WATTERS: I feel like that's not a good idea.



SHIMKUS: That's a unique element of what's happening right now.



WATTERS: Just don't hop in with a gator, Britney.



SHIMKUS: No, no, especially not naked.



WATTERS: Not now.



All right, up next, Last Call.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: Thank you so much to everybody who bought "How I Saved the World." We sold 100,000 copies in just the past six weeks.



And don't forget, I'm on tour. Catch me in Long Beach Island, New Jersey on August 31st. I'll sign your book. Take a picture. You get tickets at the LBI book swap. I might even let you touch me.



That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. "Justice with Judge Jeanine" is next and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.