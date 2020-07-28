Victor Davis Hanson says violent radicals have made a Faustian bargain with the Democratic Party

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 27, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" tonight from Washington. We are packed out tonight. We have a lot to get to. We have important issues on the table. So, I want to get right to it.

The riot and ruin party, that's the focus of tonight's Angle. Now imagine if thousands of let's say pro-life Christians decided to surround a federal courthouse in Texas, where pro-abortion rights cases had recently been decided. Now imagine if some of these protesters were peaceful, but others came to cause real trouble.

Imagine if they threw bottles of cement, bricks and shot fireworks. Imagine if they use lasers at federal officials that were protecting the building. Imagine they made Molotov cocktails and set cars on fire. And that they did this night after night after night. Then imagine, if Republican elected officials in the state not only refused to end the violence, but actually tried to blame a sitting Democrat president for inflaming tensions by sending federal law enforcement and to protect the federal property and the federal staff working inside.

Now, how do you think the media would be covering that situation. Well, the protesters, we called selfish, dangerous, and out of control. The press would then demonize those protesters and demand that they'd be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Well, remember when Michigan citizens held peaceful protest to reopen businesses a few months ago, the media treated them with utter disgust.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, we have video today. Governor Whitmer from outside the capital during the protest, you can see people standing together on the steps, people talking. I want to make it clear. Most people in their cars. But there's a lot of people standing around. Some of them not wearing masks. Do you think that the protest put people at risk today?

GRETCHEN WHITMER, GOVERNOR OF MICHIGAN: Absolutely. I absolutely--

INGRAHAM: Over the past month, we've seen nonstop violence in major cities and blue states across America. Now, Portland, Oregon is a battleground with criminals attempting to takeover and burn down a federal building.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The fed, the fed, the fed is on fire. We don't need no water, let them burn. Burn this down.

INGRAHAM: This has nothing to do with George Floyd. It has nothing to do with racial justice. This is about raw power. And politicians in blue states, they've decided that the riots are helping them politically. They're looking at the polls and they think that opposing anything and everything that President Trump does or says is more politically advantageous than opposing these criminals.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Their forces are not needed here. They are not wanted here and they're making a challenging situation worse.

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY, D-ORE.: They look a whole lot like protesters from the Far Right who come to make trouble.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Crime in Portland and across Oregon was down before Donald Trump sent in secret police.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Then these guys came in like a bulldozer. That's a disaster of the administration's own making.

INGRAHAM: And of course, the media, they're so polluted with anti-Trump bias that they don't even bother trying to hide it anymore.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Peaceful protests across the country were up ended by violence over the weekend enflamed by President Trump's plans to deploy more federal agents.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump is continuing to focus on and perhaps even fuel the already volatile.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It really is just throwing gasoline on a fire.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president's inactions of federal paramilitary troops in Portland against the wishes of city and state leaders has very much inflamed tensions. There are hundreds if not thousands of ordinary citizens who come here day-after-day to peacefully demand racial justice.

INGRAHAM: Sorry, but ordinary citizens do not protest after dark shooting off mortar style fireworks at law enforcement. I love how she said paramilitary forces too. That was sweet. And peaceful protesters by the way don't tie ropes to fences or statues or stay out until 3 AM trying to set fire to a federal building. They don't do that. Reporters used to know that.

Now again, imagine conservatives upset by the injustice of abortion or upset by school closures or anything, for that matter. Imagine if they did anything close to this. Would ABC's tweet read like this one from last night that protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified. Oh, is that what we're calling it? Intensified.

And by the way, stop calling them protesters. They're violent revolutionaries trying to overthrow our government. And in the interim, they're basically trying to intimidate you, the voters, to support Biden or else.

And the more cover they get from Democrat elected officials and the media, the more they will fan out across other liberal havens in the United States. And now one of their favorite unlawful tactics is to block federal interstates or other major thoroughfares that are used by law abiding motorists in order to terrorize those people and then post the video on social media.

Now, they tried this on the key bridge that connects Rosslyn, Virginia, to Georgetown in Washington over the weekend, where again, peaceful protesters surrounded a woman's car, blocking her from driving through, and then they began hitting it with their hands and other objects. Then they posted this video, this photo of the elderly woman behind the wheel of a car and then showed her license plate. She was terrorized in her car for 45 minutes.

They did this in Aurora, Colorado, outside of Denver, when a jeep drove down the highway blocked by more peaceful protesters.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Car just ran through. There were shots. Don't know what kind of shot. Car ran through.

INGRAHAM: Well, gunshots were fired, and this is getting completely outrageous. Extremely dangerous situations developing. Motorists either stop and they subject themselves to potentially violent attacks by criminals that are surrounding their vehicle, or they continue driving and then they put lives in danger. So, it's like a catch-22 if you're a driver coming into one of these situations.

Then in Austin, Texas, BLM protester Garrett Foster was shot and killed after he approached the driver side of a vehicle while he was carrying an AK-47.

INGRAHAM: Now, I want everyone to understand this tonight. Democrats are allowing this to happen across America. In fact, I'm going to go further and I'm going to say many are tacitly greenlighting this. They literally fight harder to keep people from going to church or outside picnicking than they do against this lawlessness.

The unspoken offer that I think Democrats are making the voters this November is the following. Vote Trump out of office and we'll put an end to this. But I'm telling you, if you reward this, you're going to get a lot more, not a lot less of it. And going forward, it's going to get more violent and the intimidation that'll just metastasize and consume the entire country. It will continue until Democrats feel that it is hurting them politically.

And by the way, where's Joe Biden? Why doesn't he have the decency or frankly, the presence of mind to speak against this and forcefully day- after-day? Why hasn't he told us what he'd do to stop the ongoing destruction of public property in the endangering of lives? Remember Joe, silence is violence, right?

Now, the Democrats are working in lockstep with each other, the politicians, and even after a city like Seattle lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and countless jobs due to the violence, they still don't care. Seattle dismantled that CHOP zone, remember last month. But this past weekend, the chaos returned. So, of course, this ignorant fool of a mayor, Jenny Durkan blames Trump.

JENNY DURKAN, MAYOR OF SEATLLE: The President's actions clearly have escalated things in Seattle and across the country. I was just talking to a number of mayors throughout the country who saw a similar thing, that people wanting to act out against the President and his administration coming to the streets.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, what are you talking about? They were smashing the windows of liberal Starbucks. I mean, are there actually voters who are actually buying what mayors like Durkan are saying?

DURKAN: We had a number of peaceful protests. And what we've seen is every time this President promises to sow division, he's successful at it. I hate to say it, Erin, but I really believe that we are seeing the dry run for martial law again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Again, all out of the Alinsky playbook. Her own police force declared Seattle a riot over the weekend and she's still calling it a peaceful protest.

Now, Donald Trump knows that no U.S. President should sit idly by and allow this destruction to continue. He knows that we need to support state and local law and federal. By the way, law enforcement officers and prosecute these domestic terrorists or these criminals or what's going to happen. We're going to get this every election season.

In fact, just minutes before this show started, the DOJ announced 22 rioters were arrested and that they face federal charges for their roles in setting fire to the courthouse in Portland. That's good news. And I have to say, there are some signs that the country has had about enough of these Birkenstock Bolsheviks and bike helmets. They're hurting the very people they claim to care so much about trashing businesses and private property.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 45 years I've been black. This is what Black Lives Matter does. I'm not with them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They trashed her car. It was her only mode of transportation. I'm sorry, the claim that somehow the President, by stepping in, is trying to stir the pot. It's just a flat out lie. You're better than being lied to. Don't accept it. It would have been far easier. Right. And perhaps less politically risky to just let Portland burn. They want to burn, burn. But to do so would have violated the presidential oath of office. Trump was going to do that.

The Democrats have made a calculated decision to form common cause with these modern-day Maoists. They want one party rule just like they have right now in California, except even further to the left of California. They want monopoly power that lasts for decades. And you're going to pay the price.

So, the question is, what are we, the people going to do about it? How long do you intend to be silent? Whether you're a native born American or an immigrant. You don't work as hard as you work to have your businesses burned down. They have your kids feel unsafe or to be threatened because you refuse to recite the latest radical slogan of the day or have your car surrounded by ANTIFA or other radicals because you had the nerve to try to drive home or, heaven forbid, to the store to get something.

It's time to punish the lawbreakers and punish the politicians at the ballot box who are letting this unrest worsen night after night after night. Only then will it end. And that's The Angle.

Portland, Oregon, again. It looks like war and war zone most nights. So, what is it like for someone who lives and works there? We decided to go to James Louie, who's the co-owner of the iconic Huber's Cafe. James, you're about, I guess five blocks away or so from the heart of where the riots have been. How destructive have they been to downtown Portland, which is a beautiful city, by the way. And then your business specifically?

JAMES LOUIE, CO-OWNER, HUBER'S CAFE: Well, it looks like a ghetto with all the graffiti, all the shops boarded up. It is not the city that I have come to know and love. I lived here all my life and it's just kind of tragic that it's been kind of torn up and destroyed the way it has been.

INGRAHAM: James, here's what one BLM activist says about these actions, which some say are protesting. Watch.

ERICA FORD, LIFE CAMP, INC. CO-FOUNDER & CEO: If they just leave the folks alone and allow them to protest, there will be no violence, right. There's no reason for the police to engage with the individuals doing the protest. Just leave them alone and allow them to let their voices be raised.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: James, this is your home. Would you be comfortable if law enforcement basically just let the rioters have their space and time and sidewalks and buildings, wherever they want it?

LOUIE: I seek mainstream Americans who live here in Portland, they would like the police to be a little bit more assertive. People who live in downtown Portland, they are frustrated by the constant noise at night and the tear gas. Yes, it's not a pretty sight.

INGRAHAM: Well, James, I'm going to say to you, and I know like a lot of business owners are afraid, I get it. It is scary. But there is strength in numbers. And you have a lot of friends who also own businesses in the area. You all have to stand up and you all have to form common cause against this lawlessness. This is not political. This is about safety and security and the right to earn a living. And you worked hard for your business. You work hard every day. All your employees, everyone else, you need to have your space.

So, I hope you all can stand up and demand accountability for these politicians who won't get it done. And I hope you end up thriving after this, because this cannot go on, James.

LOUIE: Absolutely. Thank you very much, Laura.

INGRAHAM: All right, James, you take care. We'll follow up. And wanting to feel and be safe. It's not a ridiculous demand and it shouldn't be political, any of it. But that is exactly what the Left is doing. And the Democrats know it. They think they can ride this chaos all the way to election. Despite the shootings, the fires, the looting, they just don't want federal agents in their cities because they know that it will get better.

TED WHEELER, D-MAYOR OF PORTLAND: The rhetoric, take these people out of our city. They are not helping us. They are hurting us. They're escalating an already dangerous situation. What we're seeing is a blatant abuse of government by a Trump administration that's falling in the polls.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. Victor, it's very clear that these blue state mayors, governors, elected officials are all in cahoots with each other. They're all reading from the same script. It's Trump's fault. It's the federal agent's fault. It's not the local and state officials' fault.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, you can see it with the protesters, Laura. When they take down Frederick Douglass's statue or Ulysses S. Grant, they don't erect another one. They don't say we want Al Gore's statue instead. When they get rid of a name of a school or they cancel a program, they don't say we want this instead.

They have very few demands other than defunding the police because that's not their purpose. In some ways are the armed wing of the Democratic Party if I could use that term. And they're saying to the Democratic partners, we give you chaos, we give you anarchy, and we're going to make life miserable for the average American, at least psychologically on top of the virus, the lockdown, this recession, we're going to make it miserable and then we're going to give you the lever.

You can say - well, we can make it all go away if you just vote for us. And then an exchange ANTIFA, and BLM say to the Democratic Party, now we own you in this falsity and bargain. So, when you come to power, this is what we want. All those issues that failed to resonate in the Democratic primary, you remember them, the New Green Deal, reparations, Medicare for Everybody, well tech. Now, that's what you're going to give us in return.

So, you're right. That's why they change the language and say violence is a myth and its peaceful summer of love because they're in a partnership. It's a quid pro quo between the street and the Democratic Party. And the Democratic Party says to themselves, these guys, the out on the street, they can do with that phony Steele dossier did not do. They can do what Robert Mueller could not do. They can do what we couldn't do with impeachment. They can get rid of Donald Trump. And that's the bargain that they've entered win with these guys.

INGRAHAM: Victor, do you think this may be a turning point for Trump and the Trump campaign? I'm just getting - I'm getting a sense - I don't know if it's accurate, but it's a sense that this has now gotten to the point where people outside of these five-block radiuses are getting worried. I'm hearing it in conversation.

HANSON: I think they are.

INGRAHAM: The grocery store, your thoughts there.

HANSON: No, I think you're absolutely right. I think the last week, Trump has tried to have one-on-one discussions with people, he's brought in some more advisers. He understands the stakes now. It's not about Trump. It's not about you and me. It's about the country. It's an existential attempt to really have a slow-motion coup and remove him from power and everything he represents.

And he understands that, I think and that's a long time. 99 days is a long time. We know there is a lot of known unknowns. We don't know where this wild torpedo of a virus will be in November. We do not know what the lockdown status will be. We don't know what the economy will be. We don't know what John Durham is going to do. We don't know what Joe Biden is going to do if he has to come out and actually go onto the campaign trail. We don't know the significance of the ramifications of his vice-presidential pick. All of those are unknown right now. But we know, they're coming.

And so, things can radically change. I can remember when Mike Dukakis was cruising into September with about a 10-point lead and all of a sudden, wham, wham, wham, he didn't do very well in his campaign. Now, these ads and the next thing you knew, he was not the competent miracle worker from Massachusetts. He was inept. So, we have a long way to go. And I don't think - the Democrats have got on back of a tiger and they think they can ride it for their benefit. I'm not sure they can. These people are capable of anything at anytime, anywhere.

INGRAHAM: And the only thing, imagine if they have the Justice Department to terrorize people. Now they have people at a bridge stopping cars and they're throwing Roman candle, shooting them at federal officials. But imagine when they have the full force of the Justice Department to harass every American who doesn't go along with their nonsense. That's what people have to start thinking about. Victor, it's always great to see you. Thank you so much tonight.

And as violence continues to rock Chicago, I have a question. Where's Al Sharpton? Where's BLM? Ahead, a powerful pairing, the head of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police and Southside pastor. Our friend Corey Brooks. Stay there.

LORI LIGHTFOOT, CHICAGO MAYOR: We can't just allow anyone to come into Chicago, play police in our streets, in our neighborhoods when they don't know the first thing about our city.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, while Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot plays politics, of course, crime is totally out of control in the streets of her city. It was another violent weekend. 59 people shot, three fatally by gun violence. And today, a 10-month-old infant was shot and critically wounded.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least 14 children under the age of 18 have died in Chicago from gun violence since June 20th. The murder rate overall is up a shocking 190 percent just over the last 28 days. And remember that funeral that was shot up last week? We covered it live on the show. Well, an arrest was made of an 18-year-old high school senior. He's a reputed traveling vice lord member and a main driver of violence in the Harrison police district on the city's west side is connected with several shootings and homicides in the community within last year alone.

Authorities also noted that he was a YouTube rapper who posts multiple videos of firearms, narcotics, and street gang activity. YouTube keeps his videos up apparently.

Joining us now is Pastor Corey Brooks of New Beginnings Church in Chicago and John Catanzara, President of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.

Pastor Brooks let's start with you. I have a question here. This has been a horrifically violent time in Chicago over the last month or so. Have you heard from Al Sharpton? Where are the leaders of Black Lives Matter? It seems they care about other narratives besides actual lives.

PASTOR COREY BROOKS, PROJECT H.O.O.D. FOUNDER & CEO: Right. Unfortunately, we haven't heard from any of those individuals, but thankfully we have organizations like Project H.O.O.D. that are drilling to do the work and step in and do the things that others aren't doing. That's the reason why in our area, why murders and shootings are going up all over across Chicago, the area where we worked and minister, they're going down. And that's because we're not waiting on Al Sharpton or Black Lives Matter or anyone else to come in and do the work. We do the work ourselves. And I'm really proud of that.

INGRAHAM: John, the defund the police effort is picking up across the country. It's not slowing down. And you have mayors like Lightfoot seeking to blame shift to President Trump or to making arguments. We'll get into a moment about the guns that are actually being used in the city. As you see it now, what is the lay of the land in Chicago? Who's to blame?

JOHN CATANZARA, CHICAGO FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE: Well, it certainly seems like she's making a concerted effort to blame everything on the federal government and President Trump. She's become somewhat of a national celebrity when she can't even take care of her own backyard, which is pretty inexcusable because that's your first duty. But I don't know what she's thinking.

Clearly, it's not the guns. There are people who we like I said, oh, well over 5000 guns already confiscated this year. And that means an awful lot of arrests and repeat offenders who are back on the street in a very short time, looking for another gun, looking for another person to rob, another person to shoot.

Nobody ever wants that. They just keep acting like - there are Martians coming down from outer space committing these crimes. It's ridiculous. And now, they want to try and make it sound like it, I don't know if you noticed the language they used, he was a repeat offender, investigated in multiple shootings, referred to about multiple incidents like he's the cause of all the problems and violence in Chicago. They're going to try and pin it on one person. And I'm not saying he's not, but our problems are a lot more than one shooter, I can assure you of that.

INGRAHAM: Yes. That's a fair point. I hadn't even thought of that. So, excellent point. Pastor Brooks, there has been a lot of discussion about the need for investment and communities that had a tough time, to say the least. Now, Chicago Tribune reported that disinvestment in black and Latino Chicago neighborhoods is rooted in policy. Is that policy, Pastor Brooks, or is business just making a decision that they can't risk the violence, and they can't make the money as long as there is no security or safety?

PASTOR COREY BROOKS, PROJECT H.O.O.D. FOUNDER AND CEO: Well, I wrote an article in "The American Conservative" and I talk about both of those issues. I think it's both. I think there are policies that keep people, corporations from investing in communities like the one I live in. I also think that corporations are making wise decisions. It's hard to make investments in areas where the crime is high, where your insurance is going to be high, the property taxes are going to be higher, things are going to be higher. It's very difficult.

In our neighborhood, we saw Walgreens pull out, we saw McDonald's pull out, and it's very unfortunate because when these individuals pull out, it gives opportunity for individuals not to be able to make a living to take care of their families, thus turning to violence, thus turning to crime, and keeping the vicious cycle of violence going on over and over.

My hope and goal is that corporations will see the need to invest in other things besides Black Lives Matter and see that there are communities that are working like ours where they need to make investments and get people up and working and taking care of their families. Those are the type of things that need to happen in communities that we have.

INGRAHAM: I think people are going to go in if they can make money. Businesses aren't charities. They have to make money. I know a lot of these radicals don't get the idea of the free market, they don't believe in it, but they're not going to go in if they think people can just walk through the front door, take merchandise, and not get prosecuted. No matter where they come from, their ethnicity, background, a law is a law, John. And I think businesses are seeing this happen to their chains. Target says it's not going to be open on Thanksgiving. I guess they are focused on COVID for sales, which does not bother me, really. I hate it being open on Thanksgiving. But you get the sense that these businesses are making calculations. Can they survive and thrive in an area where there is no safety?

JOHN CATANZARA, CHICAGO FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE: Well, it is like the old argument, which came first the chicken or the egg? We can talk about disinvestment and obviously businesses leaving and the reasons why, safety issues, obviously, profit margins, et cetera. But it all goes back to a simple, basic mindset of law and order. Civilized society has law and order. Until we restore law and order and consequences, it's not just the businesses that are going to go away. Civilized society is going away day by day by day.

And I think it's almost partly by design, because law and order is on one side of the pendulum, and they push the pendulum so far the other way that when it does start to swing back a little bit, close enough will be good enough. But you won't even recognize the world you live in at that point. It will be nothing like the old one.

Gentlemen, both of you, I really appreciate it. We want to get back to Chicago as soon as possible. Pastor Brooks, and I know I'll be seeing you there, and I hope John as well. Thank you so much.

And Hollywood's biggest stars, they came out to support Biden. And hello, Barbra Streisand takes on the president. You won't believe what she said. Raymond Arroyo has all the details, "Seen and Unseen" next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. Joining us now with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. All right, Ray, there was a star- studded fundraiser, can't believe I didn't have the link to go in virtually. Joe Biden was being vetted, it was called "Celebration for Change." Didn't we hear that before?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It was indeed. I guess calling a fundraiser "Hope for Change" was out of the question, Laura, so they settled for this. It was hosted by Jay Leno. The virtual event featured Hillary Clinton and home performances by John Legend, some Broadway singers, and this telling number by Broadway's Kristin Chenoweth. Listen.

(SINGING)

KRISTIN CHENOWETH, ACTRESS: Don't be hidin' out, bring Joe Biden out, and very popular you'll be, just not quite as popular as Jill, or Michelle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Who could ever be more popular, Laura?

INGRAHAM: Oh my God.

ARROYO: Nothing says entertain me like a Broadway diva screaming in her kitchen. But even she knows Biden is in lockdown and this basic routine can't continue.

Then the climax of the evening, Laura, came. I know you are very sorry you missed this. A political speech courtesy of Barbra Streisand. I guess she's not on the road so she has to do this. And though she hasn't done a movie since "Guilt Trip" since 2016, this thing was lit like a feature film with a performance to match.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARBRA STREISAND, ACTRESS: I don't know whether to laugh or cry at Trump's blatant narcissism. Let's face it, Trump is unfit mentally and morally to hold this distinguished office. Joe Biden is a decent, ethical man with an open mind and an open heart.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: I'm not sure if Barbra Streisand is the best spokesperson to condemn blatant narcissism, Laura. But as far as Biden's open mind, perhaps a little too open.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: All men and women are created by -- you know, you know the thing.

Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

I got hairy legs that turned -- that turned blonde in the sun. And the kid used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Can't make it up, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, I still can't believe Barbra Streisand, because what was this movie, that really great when she was in, "The Mirror has Two Faces"? Was that --

ARROYO: Yes, "The Mirror has Two Faces"

INGRAHAM: Was that right? That was a classic.

ARROYO: Are you trying to bait me to tell that John Simon line, the great film reviewer, who said "The Mirror has Two Faces, both of them ugly," a cruel, cruel line from John, Simon.

INGRAHAM: That was cruel from him. But she needs a political sage. Is she still on her farewell tour? I thought she retired, but then she came back. OK, it's like Cher.

ARROYO: OK, we're going to run out of time here.

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, one of the howlers of the evening was when Streisand said this about the rioters in Portland and Seattle.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARBRA STREISAND, ACTRESS: A few weeks ago, Trump called out the troops against peaceful protesters. That is what cowards do when they are scared.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now, does this look peaceful to you, Laura? Is this the decent, ethical behavior that Streisand wants to see all across America? I doubt if many people will find this funny, lady.

INGRAHAM: I have a feeling they didn't see "The Way We Were." I don't think that was their favorite film. Maybe "The Way We Were," that will be America, the way they were.

ARROYO: These scattered pictures are not the ones Americans want to see.

INGRAHAM: Must we do every song? Go ahead --

ARROYO: Well, we've got to keep moving here. Joe was a no-show, Laura, at this event. It raised nearly $800,000. Let's hope he makes this next event.

The University of Notre Dame announced today they will not be hosting the first presidential debate on September 29th owing to COVID restrictions, but it has been rescheduled. The Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University will host that debate in Cleveland instead to start off the debate season. You always said this would never happen, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, is that a joke, the Cleveland Clinic? Is that because there is some episode, you can get Joe right to the -- God bless him? If there is an issue with sort of the basic cognition? OK, all right. Notre Dame, what is it? We have got to go to the University of Alabama, go to Tuscaloosa and do it. Come on, it's ridiculous.

ARROYO: I think it's a brilliant move by the Trump campaign to try to keep the COVID thing down, because who else do you trust more than the Cleveland Clinic?

And speaking of Notre Dame, Laura, broadcasting icon Regis Philbin, a Notre Dame grad, is going to be buried at the university. Regis was 88. He passed away this past week, a real throwback to the last generation. A television icon, he worked with Joey Bishop who was a member of the Rat Pack. Of course, Regis pioneered great morning television with Kathie Lee Gifford. He was explosive fun. I always said, Laura, he was the improv Catholic version of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." He made annoyance an art form. I loved Regis, and of course he inspired both of us and our show.

INGRAHAM: He was one-of-a-kind. That is such a cliche, but he is going to be missed. And what an amazing career and an amazing man. Raymond, that's a nice thing to end on, after your cruel remarks about Babs.

ARROYO: I agree, a real legend.

INGRAHAM: That's horrible.

ARROYO: You baited me into it.

And look, there is a great video of Regis and Trump singing together. I put on Twitter. People should go see that. It's worth the price of admission.

INGRAHAM: Oh, good, I've got to see that. That will make me smile. Raymond, thanks so much.

ARROYO: OK.

INGRAHAM: And some pretty remarkable numbers on COVID are being obscured. Alex Berenson is here to tell us what they are, what is flattening, and what should give your real hope tonight. Isn't it about time? That's next.

INGRAHAM: A lot has been made about the surging cases over the past few weeks in Arizona, Texas, and Florida. Of course, we are talking about the coronavirus. So we wanted to take a look at some of the most recent headlines coming out of all those dates. In Arizona, deaths have never been as bad as some of the worst days in the northeast. They peaked at 90. But they've fallen like a rock of late. The previous three days saw three, two, and 11 deaths. And now the Arizona Department of Health, their website says that they were negative one death in the state today, noting a mislabeled death.

Then on to Texas. It's medical center system has seen a drop in new hospitalizations every day now for the last two weeks. In Florida they still have a large number of new cases each day, but today, they were below 9,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks. The number of new cases has been on a steady decline since reaching its peak on July 17th.

Here now is someone who has been providing some context for these numbers from the start. His name is Alex Berenson, author of "Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns." Alex, you actually made an observation today that ties into the violence we were talking about the first couple blocks of the show. Tell us about that 35 and younger stat.

ALEX BERENSON, FORMER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER: Sure. So the United States, I don't need to tell you or your viewer this, has seen a large increase in violence in the last couple of months in homicides. And most people who are killed by homicide are under the age of 35. Obviously it's a young person's crime, and most victims are young. And so if you look, it looks like it will be somewhere between possibly 1,700 to 2,000 additional homicides, additional murders of people under 35 this year if trends continue, which would be a huge increase, really an unprecedented increase. You really have to go back 50 years to look at a year-over-year increase that is even close to a 20 percent national increase in homicide, which appears to be where we are heading.

And if you look at total coronavirus deaths in that age group, because coronavirus deaths skew so heavily towards people who are older, it looks like it would actually be fewer coronavirus deaths in people under 35 than just that increase. I don't mean total homicides, because it's likely there will be more than 10,000 total homicides in people under 35. I mean simply the increase in deaths this year compared to last.

Now, we are not at the end of the year. We can't say this for certain yet, but it certainly looks that way. And that was very striking to me because we know that lockdowns, they have caused lots of problems. They have increased unemployment. They cause people to be bored. They cause people to use drugs. We know there have been increased debt by overdose. But the fact that homicide alone might kill more people additionally this year than coronavirus is very striking to me.

INGRAHAM: Alex, also CNN and others have been going wild over this. And we predicted this would happen, especially if the economy was really improving -- 150 so-called experts, medical experts, are demanding that the United States shut down now. They say shut it down now and start over. Nonessential businesses should be closed. People should stay home, going out only to get food and medicine or to exercise and get fresh air. Masks should be mandatory in all situations, indoors and outdoors where we interact with others. You should bar nonessential interstate travel.

Alex enormous amount of pain has been caused by these shutdowns, and even in places like Germany where they did shut down, and really shut down, they are still seeing upticks. Haven't we gone far enough? And do they really believe people want --

BERENSON: Honestly, I have no idea what these people are talking about. So first of all, it's the United States. There's 300 million people. You can get 150 people to sign anything. You can get 150 people to sign something saying that UFOs should be released from Area 51 tomorrow. You'd probably get more than 150.

But let's talk seriously about this. What was the point of the lockdowns initially? It was not that nobody should ever get sick and die from coronavirus ever again. It was we're going to flatten the curve. OK, what has happened in the last month, even as we have seen this large increase in positive tests, which the rest of the media are calling cases, even though for most people they're not clinically significant? We have seen some deaths, many fewer deaths in the last month than in March and April in New York and in the northeast. And we have seen no hospital overrun, no evidence that the system, the medical system cannot handle --

INGRAHAM: We flattened the curve. Alex, we have got to go, but we flattened the curve, that's what you're saying, and yet they keep move the goalpost because they want to shut the economy down.

BERENSON: You got it. You said it better than I. Not only are they moving the goalposts, they've blown up the stadium. I honestly don't know --

INGRAHAM: We've got to go. We've got to go. We're going to go to commercial break. But Alex, thank you. Sorry I had to do that.

A response to the Black Lives Matter murals is popping up in cities across America next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Last month we saw D.C.'s mayor painting the streets yellow with a Black Lives Matter slogan. I wonder if she will show the same support for this, "Baby Lives Matter." Well, it's a slogan painted outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in the heart of the district? Well, for some reason, I doubt it. That's great to see though. I hope we see more of it.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team have it all and they take it from here, Miss Shannon.

