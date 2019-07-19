Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
US braces for dangerous summer heat wave

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Dangerous heat will be the biggest weather story today through this weekend.

Widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories stretch across the eastern third of the country.

Record highs will be likely for many and heat indices will soar past 100 degrees and be potentially deadly for those that don't practice heat safety.

Please take care of your children, check on the elderly and your pets.

And know where your cooling centers are in case the power goes out.

