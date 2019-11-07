Uproar on the left over Sean Spicer's 'Dancing With The Stars' success

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," November 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: We will pick up the baton up where you left it off. Thanks so much. I am Laura Ingraham this is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. Of course you saw President Trump just wrapped up a thunderous in Monroe, Louisiana.

Now, he is there stumping for Republican Eddie Rispone whom he hopes will unseat John Bel Edwards in Louisiana Governor 's race. Just a month ago, Rispone trailed by as much as 16 points, but now is down just three. So Trump is hoping to use his popularity in the state to pull him over the finish line. We will have full reaction to the rally in just moments.

Also tonight the dates for public hearings in the impeachment drama have been set. Oh, goody. We have details about the whistleblower, Bob Barr and Tom Fitton with reaction to it. And also what Sean was just talking about, the lawyers for the whistleblower and all of these tweets just on earth. Isn't it funny how we have media organizations not finding the tweets and then only certain people are allowed to apparently be reporters and actually find out what this lawyer was all about.

Plus, why ABC's "Dancing with the stars" is trying to kill up Sean Spicer. And we have seen the play of the dramatic reading. Now, the Mueller report is back in a new form. Raymond Arroyo has all the details and on that tonight in "Seen and unseen". But first, a Republican and media reality check that is the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Now, Democrats getting reaction to last night's election results in Kentucky and in Virginia. It was to be expected. They use the results in a bluegrass states Governor's race to wish cast a 2020 narrative.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald, my friend, you lost the state to Republicans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He was not on the ballot, but Trumpism was on the ballot.

UNIDETIFIED MALE: An excellent window into the state of play in the 2020 election.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It shouldn't be an open question whether Republican Governor can get reelected in a deep red state.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not just a referendum on the President but the shift voting to suburban areas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But you have to be complete political ignoramus or just a blind partisan to believe that Trump is to blame for Bevin's loss. Not only are these ignoring the fact that 5 out of 6 Kentucky Republicans running for statewide office won by huge margins. They are also conveniently forgetting that Bevin was the second most unpopular Governor in the United States.

One recent poll heading into last night's general election had Bevin down 19 points against Democrat Andy Beshear. Now Trump had not held a massive rally for Bevin the night before he would have lost by double digits.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Kentucky is thriving but like never, ever before. Kentucky's unemployment rate has reached the lowest point in the history of our country. The job that Matt Bevin has done as Governor, he set you up to be a rocket ship into the future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now come again Trump was responsible for a massive swing back in Bevin's favor which turned the election into a dead heat. The gubernatorial loss in Kentucky is on Bevin. He picked a fight with a teachers union that are very popular in the state. Very popular with the people of Kentucky and especially when his opponent was the son of a Former Governor who was himself very popular, Steve Beshear.

Also don't forget this fact again a lot of this is not being covered today. Bevin himself only won the first time around by 83 votes. And a screw a four way primary this was as wild, as we call them a lot a Sui Generis Case. The real lesson here is, know your state. Don't come in like the China shop to turn it into something that people don't want.

By the way the people of Kentucky don't want to be Tennessee. And here is an idea as a candidate, be likable. Trump can help but he's not a miracle worker. When attractive candidates embrace Trump's populous peace and prosperity agenda, they will usually have a better shot at victory, but you have to know the state.

And also, just ask Mississippi Republican Tate Reeves, he scored a huge win last night. But since that race did not fit the media preferred plot line it received scant attention. And that brings us to the great commonwealth of Virginia.

Democrats took control of both state Houses, giving them full control of the entire government for the first time since 1994. Now, the road to Democrat dominance in the commonwealth was paved long before Trump took the presidency. The undeniable fact is that demographic changes throughout the state, but especially in Northern Virginia have altered what was once moderate to write of center state.

And it made it really a Petri dish for radical left wing ideas. Virginia's foreign-born population nearly doubled from 2000-2017 and these immigrants are mostly concentrated in Northern Virginia Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County outside of D.C., and they are altering the demographic makeup of the state and as "The Washington Post" and others have pointed out, the electric.

And the newspaper of record here that, again "The Washington Post" noted that Fairfax County a third of the residence there are now foreign-born. Half of elementary school students there speak a foreign language at home. 182 languages in total spoken and one of those spoken in that huge percentage.

And since immigrants more likely to vote, Democrats, well, this, of course has drag the electric to the left. That is a fact of life. But the Schiff left has also been aided by women, especially in the suburbs who tend also vote Democrat. This is something Trump absolutely needs to pay attention to and not just wave it away. It is impossible to do that.

You combine all of this with expansive growth of government in Washington, D.C., and the Democrat is going to have an advantage. It was bound to develop this way. Lobbyists, consultants, lawyers and federal government workers are simply not inclined to support draining the swamp because they are the swamp.

Also, two weeks ago, we warned you about another factor that is important to note in this Virginia race. And it should jolt Republicans into action itself. In this cycle, huge amounts of outside money flowed into Virginia's local election. George Soros pumped millions into elect commonwealth attorneys who pledge to radically change how we prosecute crime at the commonwealth prioritizing so-called social justice concerns over public safety.

In September alone, Virginia Democrats running for State House and Senate Offices has got 3.34 million out-of-state donors. Well that bigger source of that out-of-state money was from D.C. Don't you just love the government? It is self-funding. To make matters worse, in many races, there was no Republican candidate running at all. I told you in Fairfax County no one running.

Arlington County same deal. Think about it in nearly 40 percent of State Senate seats, there was no Republican choice. A friend of mine in L.A. messaged me last night and said even in liberal la-la land in California, Republicans run in every race. There is some alternative. The state party also in Virginia was led by never Trumper until earlier this year, and then the party was just totally adrift.

So I've got to say though, I cannot understand that a party can just give up on a state whose Governor is best known for infanticide and wearing black face. But was it a KKK hood, he still won't say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There has been controversy surrounding you since last February. Did you ever think you would be here today assuring in a new era of Democratic Party.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, certainly rates and equity is something that I fought for since I've been in public office even practicing as a pediatrician, you know, I've always been inclusive. We have got a curriculum, a process going on where we want to make sure we are teaching our children the truth about history in Virginia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I mean, this is just so pathetic. We do a whole hour just on that statement. He is a pediatrician. He is inclusive except towards babies that are nine months developed in the womb. Not exclusive towards them at all. Lucky for him, voters he cannot run again.

Conservatives though need to regroup and slowly rebuild the party apparatus in Virginia. It is important and away from the Bush Republicans who used to run it and closer to pragmatic America First set of policy that actually works. Suburbanites have to be convinced and policy is policy but ultimately they will take your money. It is going to take time though.

And frankly it requires billionaires of our own to pony up real money and deal what the left does. Cultivate and fund our own slate of conservative, common sense, attractive candidates who are media savvy and unafraid. Burrow into colleges and universities, fund student organizations that offer sound alternatives to the grape and grous culture of the left. And that is THE ANGLE.

Joining me now, is Matt Schlapp Chairman of The America Conservative Union Governor Mike Huckabee 2016 Presidential Candidate and Fox News Contributor and Richard Goodstein, Former Clinton Advisor and Attorney. Governor Huckabee let's start with you. What did last night's results tell you about 2020?

MIKE HUCKABEE, FORMER GOVERNOR OF ARKANSAS: It tells me that Donald Trump is the hardest working President I have ever seen campaigning for candidates and his party. And he is effective.

Look, if I were a Democrat I would be touting that Virginia went totally blue. I would be talking about the Kentucky Governor's race but the fact is and you pointed out, very effectively in THE ANGLE tonight, that this really wasn't some grand moment for Democrats.

Bevin was in real trouble in Kentucky. I like him, I was hoping he would win and he got awfully close to it but there's never been a President in my lifetime who has worked like Donald Trump to help other candidates and he gives so much of his political capital. And I'm going to tell you something, it's paying off and it will pay off in 2020.

And I still believe that Donald Trump is going to win in a landslide. So put me down, laugh at me this week, but next year, this same time, see if I'm not right.

INGRAHAM: Matt, Chris Coons spoke out and he claims that essentially, Bevin lost because he followed Trump. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHRIS COONS, D-DEL: It's slavishly following President Trump's policy, having President Trump come down and campaign for you just the day before the election is not a path towards winning.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Okay, what are the real facts there, Matt about the dynamic and the state of Kentucky. People who don't know the state at all commenting about what the dynamics was and will be.

MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIRMAN: Well, it's just that when they tie everything negative to Trump syndrome. The fact is it is hard to win and the Governor knows this it's hard to win a race when your approvals are 35 percent which is where Matt Bevin was.

Getting even close in a race like this when you're running against the Democrats who is running away, by the way from the D.C. Democrats and The Squad. This Governor-elect, Beshear was running against the socialists that are running the Democratic Party, and Matt Bevin was simply unpopular but Republicans won every other statewide contest. We obviously won in Mississippi that Governor's race in Mississippi was supposed to be a lot higher than it ended up being.

We actually won a statewide contest in Pennsylvania. I look at last night, yes I would love to win the Governorship in Kentucky but I look at last night, Laura, and I think the harbinger is that we are going to have another close election in 2020. Republicans and Conservatives, better stick together because we have a barn burner on our hands.

INGRAHAM: Richard, Tom Perez spoke tonight on CNN. And he had an interesting take, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM PEREZ, DNC CHAIRMAN: We are a 50 state party. We have been winning. We have had three elections, now Chris, 2017, 2018, 2019 and every single election we have been able to win whether Virginia two years ago and again last night, Doug Jones two years ago in December, and now we see the continued victories.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: 50 state party, really? I mean, Mississippi, Kentucky is a conservative state, but they often elect Democrats Governors and Beshear is an incredibly popular family. I feel like Democrats are gloating, but this is a little bit ridiculous in the Kentucky gloat.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FORMER CLINTON ADVISER: So I think Democrats should stop gloating. And I think Republicans should stop whistling past the graveyard.

INGRAHAM: My ANGLE whistle passed the graveyard.

GOODSTEIN: Let me show one - I want to take a page out of Karl Rove's book, this was a poll on November that showed Bevin up 5 percent against Beshear. So this notion is that somehow he was down 17.

INGRAHAM: That is one poll.

GOODSTEIN: Okay, fine. I didn't hear reference to the Philadelphia suburbs. Delaware County where I grew up which until a couple of years ago had no county commissioners that had been elected Democratic since the civil war. Now 5 for 5.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely.

GOODSTEIN: What is happening is--

INGRAHAM: How much Soros's money - do you care that people live outside of Pennsylvania and are running Pennsylvania local politics? Does that bother you?

GOODSTEIN: Was there Soros's money in the Cincinnati suburbs and the Philadelphia suburbs.

INGRAHAM: In Philadelphia, there absolutely was.

GOODSTEIN: Again in Mississippi Republican won by 6 four years ago won by 35, four years before that won by 26, sorry, something is happening that Democrats are out performing at state and local and national elections and across the board ever since the day that women's march in 2017. It's happening.

INGRAHAM: So you believe that the economy as it is today will redone to suburban Democrat benefit because they want to give up those economic gains ultimately, so they will vote against their own fitting themselves.

GOODSTEIN: I think any Democrat who think that somehow or other this is going to cake walk it's kidding themselves. I think that Matt and Mike Huckabee have forgotten more about politics then I will ever know. So I will differ to them, I'm saying if you look at the numbers, everything that Donald Trump, you just pointed out could have and said in 2018 and it was the biggest historic win the for one party that Democrats won by 10 million more votes at the congressional level ever in the history of the country.

INGRAHAM: Mike, I think one thing that we do know coming out of this. And I'm not looking at it in rose-colored glasses. I don't have any idea what the turnout is going to be in next year except that it should be big for both parties.

Suburban women, Donald Trump has got to go to get some of those voters back. A lot of people say, oh, it doesn't matter. It does matter. It mattered in Virginia. It matters in Pennsylvania. It doesn't mean you change your views. But suburban women and suburban voters cannot be written off. You cannot just talk to your pals in southern states who agree with you. You have got to go into these suburbs and that is going to be a bit uncomfortable but I think you can win some of them back. Common sense policies versus radicalism and hate on the left that's how I would call it.

HUCKABEE: Well, I think when we get closer to the election the reason he will win many of them back is because they are going to vote on their own self-interest women have the best employment rate they've ever had. They look around the minorities they've got the best employment rate they've ever had.

Do they really want to see their taxes go up? Do they really want to lose the health care they have to be given Medicare and even reminding us that when you get Medicare for all and he pays for the supplements that fills in the gaps that Medicare doesn't even pay. There are so many things that this President has done that ought to be celebrated and applauded by suburban women but I agree with you, Laura, you can't take it for granted.

You have to go out there and a lot of women surrogates will be needed on the field. Because you know, some of them might not like his tone, his style. I get all of that. But when it gets down to it, when they are going to facing Elizabeth Warren, or perhaps, Bernie Sanders versus President Trump.

Look at the policies. I cannot imagine it would be suburban women to say that person would be better for me than President Trump has been.

INGRAHAM: But Matt, I have got to say when Virginia has a Governor who is in blackface or KKK, or whatever it was, and after we heard the Democrats care so much about this issue, they care about the blackface issue, him and the Justin Fairfax, and yet, that party, Richard is right. They came out big yesterday.

I mean, voting in Fairfax County, friends voting in Arlington County, they were reporting pretty high turnout. There are different places than they were in 1986 when I first arrived in Washington. A completely different in Northern Virginia. It is a totally different place.

SCHLAPP: I agree with you and even the Republicans who live in Northern Virginia, Laura are all part of the government system. So it's not exactly the greatest of federal territory for Donald Trump. I think switching to Pennsylvania just for a second when Richard talks about Delaware County, this is a county that Trump lost by double digits.

So what happens in many of these County races in many of these states is that it was just the Democrats picking up again and that they are that - even Trump didn't do well in those counties. Now, what you look at when he wins a state, a statewide contest in Pennsylvania. Some of these other victories, which is the following. Donald Trump can win these difficult states but you know what, Laura it is very hard. Trump is so unique. It is very hard for him to easily transfer that to Republicans on ballots. That is a tough riddle for all Republicans to solve in these down battle places.

INGRAHAM: Well, I can tell you who's doing the best in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump in the last so many Presidential Election Donald Trump has done better in Pennsylvania than all the Bush Republicans combined. Richard, one of the issues that the Democrats arguing around clearly its impeachment that there is corruption, they want to remove the President from office and they are doing their constitutional duty. That is what they have been saying. Interesting though what the voters are saying to even some of our friends in the other cable universe, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do people talking about impeachment here?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not what you are hearing at the coffee shops.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is the document and there was absolutely nothing concerning to me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it is a sham. The President is doing a great job.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How many people think the impeachment process will hurt President Trump? Is there anything thing that he could do or anything that could happen that would make you not vote for him?

UNIDENTIFIED FMEALE: No.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now with Allison - cat by a wall. This is a risk for Democrats. But I'm laying out frankly what the risks are for Republicans. Is there a risk that Pelosi kind of hinted at a little bit with overdoing it on impeachment?

GOODSTEIN: Of course. I mean, if the evidence doesn't support impeachment that go ahead anyway, absolutely. But the reason that the Clinton impeachment was so unpopular, when there was backlash in '98 is because the public just did not buy it and now with each passing week it seems like more and more the public--

INGRAHAM: Support has dropped by 7 points for impeachment over the last--

GOODSTEIN: 49 percent in the Fox News poll, we subscribed to that--

INGRAHAM: No, that's wrong. Go ahead quick.

SCHLAPP: We do this every show, Richard the battleground states show that impeachment--

GOODSTEIN: I'm talking Fox News poll, we're on Fox Matt. 49 percent.

SCHLAPP: I agree with you that is right. That battleground poll have to be an eye opener for Democrats. They can't ignore that.

INGRAHAM: Your answer to peace and prosperity is impeachment and socialism. If you put that to women voters across the country, wake up they are coming for your schools, they were coming for parental choices and they are coming for your wallet. If I going to make the case to women voters, that's the case I'm going to make morning, noon and night.

Gentlemen, thank you so much and coming up the Democrats are, well Bob Barr and Tom Fitton are here with some breaking news. That is just happening. Lawyers for the whistleblower, his old tweet, Sean hinted at that, well, revealing real motives. We will find out coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It's all a hoax, it's a scam. And you know who helps them, these people right back here the media. That's the whistleblower, you know the whistleblower the one that came out with a sword, Trump said this and Trump said that, and then when they heard my real phone call, the whistleblower disappeared.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What was President Trump talking about tonight in Louisiana? One of the whistleblower's Attorneys, Mark Zaid has been very public about his hatred for the President. I want to read a few of his tweets from 2017. For some reason, they were just on earth. Get rid of Donald Trump. It is very scary. We will get rid of him. Coup has started rebellion impeachment?

Joining me now Bob Barr Former Clinton Impeachment Manager and Former Georgia Congressman and Tom Fitton President of Judicial Watch. Ton, it is he just continuing the coup, it cheering two years ago online?

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Well, it certainly looks that way and his client--

INGRAHAM: It took long enough for people to find these tweets, come on.

FITTON: It's been well known that the whistleblower's clients are anti- Trumpers but we see the nature of their activities here and it certainly reflects on their client, whether fairly or unfairly and this highlights the need for the public to know the name of this whistleblower or the so- called whistleblower, who he is communicating within the White House about the nature of his communications with Adam Schiff because these are issues of public corruption potentially, because there could be classified information that was not properly shared and it looks like - case with Adam Schiff was not appropriate was not covered by whistleblower law. And the idea that because he should be kept secret or his name be kept secret because he might be called out or attacked.

INGRAHAM: It's not in the statute that the name has to be kept confidential. It's not in the statute. I don't know why this obsession of so many out there but I would say Congressman Barr, the left will say in response to the whistleblower comments or the lawyer tweeted this - okay, the Republicans cannot defend the substance. They are focusing on the process to which you say--

BOB BARR, FORMER CLINTON IMPEACHMENT MANAGER: If that is what we do, then shame on us. Once you get down into the weeds and we, lawyers of course love to do that but once you get down into the weeds and start arguing and words and phrases, you essentially lost the argument.

I suspect that the vast majority of Americans could not find Ukraine on a map. They have no idea what a whistleblower looks like or what the law is, but they do know a snitch. They do know what basic fairness is. They do know what a liar is. Those are the ways that the Republicans ought to be communicating this problem and not worrying about so much about communicating process and procedure and so forth.

INGRAHAM: I mean, the idea that a Republican President is not somehow allowed to put in his own Ambassadors. And that in and of itself is a sign of corruption. He wanted his own person in Ukraine and not Yovanovitch. And they are actually citing that as a reason, that oh, these just shows that it's entirely corrupt situation. That is just the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard, you have every right to put in your own people who actually support your approach to foreign policy diplomacy and so forth.

And we know, Yovanovitch Tom Fitton was working against this President from the day she was in there and Trump's people knew it and they were concerned about it.

FITTON: And of course it's a bit no cross-examination of the Ambassador, we haven't been able to vet these issues a big concerns that she was ordering the staff to monitor your social media accounts of folks like you Laura seemingly confirmed--

INGRAHAM: Yes, I was monitored. Let's put up the list of the people that Marie Yovanovitch wanted to monitored on social media. They have some bogus reason for having done so, but its Jack, Posobiec, Donald Trump Jr., myself, Hannity, other people Dan Bongino - half of our guests list here, John Solomon, Sara Carter I mean, anyone else--

FITTON: What was - about all of those testimony is how silly this all was. It's a lot of bureaucrats whining about losing jobs. Were worrying about what the nature of the foreign policy is, they were being asked to implement by the President. This coup is not only corrupt but it is boring.

INGRAHAM: Bob Barr, the William Taylor testimony, the Democrats are clinging to that like a life raft in a storm because they think that is really a key to unearthing the so-called corruption, abuse of office of Donald Trump. And yet when you look at the transcript of his testimony, and we'll put it up on the screen, it's shocking what he doesn't know.

Check this out. "You've never spoken to Mr. Giuliani," Taylor was asked. "No, no," he replied. "Has anyone ever asked you to speak to Mr. Giuliani?" "No," Taylor said. "And if I may, have you spoken to the president of the United States?" "I have not." "You had no communications with the president of the United States?" "Correct." William Taylor, the Charges de Affaires of the U.S. embassy in Kiev. Again, this is their star witness, Bob.

BOB BARR, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: That is one example. Another one, of course, is the bits of transcript that we see from Ambassador Sondland where person doing the questioning peppers him over and over and over again to admit or to speculate or to ponder whether or not the link between aid and Burisma and Hunter Biden was illegal. And Sondland keeps saying I'm not a lawyer, I'm not a lawyer, I'm not a low year. But they keep pressing him and pressing him.

Clearly the quid pro quo argument has gone nowhere, so now what they are doing is they are grasping at straws. They are talking about extortion and bribery, which are not even in the same universe as national security issues and the powers of the president to appoint his own ambassador and to make sure that U.S. aid is not squandered.

INGRAHAM: Congressman Zeldin from the New York of course says, "And this isn't firsthand. It's not secondhand. It's not thirdhand. But if I understand this correctly, you are telling us that Tim Morrison told you that Ambassador Sondland told him that the president told Ambassador Sondland that Zelensky would have to open an investigation to Biden?" Taylor then says, "That is correct."

BARR: You couldn't do better on a "Saturday Night Live" skit than that.

INGRAHAM: You are going to impeach a president a year out from a presidential election on that? And meanwhile, they are going to take some of these candidates off the trail. This thing extends into the new year, Tom Fitton. Suddenly these candidates are off of the trail, and Pete Buttigieg gets to roam all about Iowa cleaning up votes.

FITTON: I think Mitch McConnell should do his colleagues a favor on the Democratic side of the aisle and rule out any Senate impeachment trial based on this absurd coup. And they're going to have their show trials next week with these pretend public hearings that, again, will only present one side of the issue, practically speaking. The president will continue to be denied his due process rights. There's nothing that has happened that warrants the Senate holding a full-fledged impeachment trial on this. And they should build a firewall to protect the Constitution from this --

INGRAHAM: Bob Barr, do you agree with Tom? When this gets going next week in public, is this going to be like popcorn and all the drama built up on the left? They got him this time. They build this whole thing up, right? But do you agree with Tom that Republicans have to hit hard and hit often on the process and the substance?

BARR: They do. And it's good to see Lindsey Graham get out there and Rand Paul get out there, but then the Republican leadership comes behind them and sort of cleans up and says, oh, no. We really need to protect the whistleblower. We need to protect the process, and so forth.

INGRAHAM: Oh, please.

BARR: The leadership ought to get out of the way and let Lindsey Graham and Rand Paul and the other few that have some backbone know how to articulate this like President Trump does. They ought to be the voice of the Senate.

INGRAHAM: All right, gentlemen, thank you so much tonight.

And coming up, Sean Spicer's dancing is triggering liberals, the Mermaid gets fileted, and the Mueller Report as you have never seen it before. Raymond Arroyo is here with all the details, "Seen and Unseen" next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. Targeting a dancing press secretary, a new label for singles, and the Mueller Report as you've never seen it before.

Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. All right, Raymond, Sean Spicer has survived week after week after week on "Dancing with the Stars," but the snobby judges don't seem to care about the people who actually vote for him.

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: They are a little cranky because he survived, Laura. As you know, the stars survive by getting a majority of viewers to vote for them, and through the scores provided by the judges. This week, Spicer, who has no fear of being confused with Gene Kelly, did a jazzy sailor number, and the judges were downright surly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We keep throwing you out the boat, and the viewers keep throwing a life preserver.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't have many jazz bones in your body, do you? And your ship at times looked like it was going to get lost in the Bermuda Triangle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Needless to say, he got the lowest scores of the night, but he survived due to support of the audience, Laura. Now Spicer and the president, really, changed the game up on "Dancing with the Stars" because the president has turned this into something of a campaign. He has urged his Twitter followers to vote each week for Spicer. And at this point, the man could literally do squats in the middle of Fifth Avenue in his undershirt and the audience would probably support him.

All of this has pushed Judge Carrie Ann Inaba to the brink. She told "Us Weekly," "My reaction to Sean being saved, it's frustrating. There are really great dancers being sent home. I can't be mad at it, but it's frustrating."

INGRAHAM: They don't like democracy. Let me tell you, they didn't like democracy in 2016. If they don't get the results next year, they're going to claim Ukraine meddled in the election, for goodness' sakes. Now, maybe Ukraine or Russia meddled in this. Maybe we can --

ARROYO: ABC should be thanking this audience and Sean Spicer, because he has kept the ratings pretty high, 6 million people tune in just about every week. If he leaves, those ratings will go down.

INGRAHAM: I have a prediction. If Spicer wins this in the end, OK, the rule for "Dancing with the Stars" --

ARROYO: They're going to change --

INGRAHAM: It's like they want to pack the court or change the Electoral College.

ARROYO: They'll have an Electoral College.

INGRAHAM: This one will be -- no more rule by democracy.

ARROYO: Now, ABC should be thrilled about Spicer. At least he's an amateur, Laura. Last night ABC featured professionals doing what was billed as a live "Little Mermaid." They played chunks of the 30-year-old movie then performed musical numbers live.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: Auli'i Cravalho and Shaggy led the cast as Ariel and Sebastian the crab.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SINGING)

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Audiences wanted to go under the sea after hearing this. The audiences panned this thing, even though 9 million people tuned in. Just let the movie run.

INGRAHAM: It looked like -- you have kids in the theater in high school, it kind of looks like a junior high school production.

ARROYO: It was over-the-top and campy. And if you are going to be a crab, have claws.

INGRAHAM: OK. Well, tell me about Harry Potter actress Emma Watson. She is single, and she is calling it what?

ARROYO: She is approaching 30, her 30th birthday. And she told "British Vogue" she is not single.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EMMA WATSON, ACTRESS: I never believed the whole I'm happy single spiel. It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self- partnered.

ARROYO: She is self-partnered, Laura.

INGRAHAM: No, partnered.

ARROYO: Don't you love this bending language to evade reality? We had a conscious decoupling, uncoupling, which is what Gwyneth Paltrow. We had the menage a trois became a trouple with Representative Katie Hill.

INGRAHAM: Let's not go there.

ARROYO: What's next? What is next?

INGRAHAM: That image is an image --

ARROYO: I don't like this twisting of language. Just say you are single. It's fine. Be who you are.

INGRAHAM: Well, I'm not worried about her.

ARROYO: Finally, Laura, there are people who just can't quit the Mueller Report.

INGRAHAM: Can't quit you.

ARROYO: They can't quit it. It has failed to gain traction as a Congressional reading, a star-studded staged reading.

INGRAHAM: Oh, God.

ARROYO: And now courtesy of "The Washington Post," and Scribner, the Mueller Report is now a graphic novel.

INGRAHAM: What?

ARROYO: The Mueller Report illustrated will feature a fly on the wall account of life in the White House. Is this for the teens who couldn't read it? Who is this for?

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Let me just say, they have tried to sell this every which way to Sunday. They have tried to sell it as a live dramatic reading. But you know what they should do? They should combine that mermaid cast with the Mueller team.

ARROYO: They're waiting for the musical. Mueller the musical.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

ARROYO: We should produce that.

INGRAHAM: Oh, no, no. Now someone is going to steal our idea.

ARROYO: You know they will. Except I'm looking forward to an illustrated Starr report, Laura. Remember the kids Starr report, lots of thrills in that story, Bill and Monica during those presidential phone calls in the White House. That will be rated NC-17. I just read them the other night. How about an illustrated Clinton email report? Imagine the smashing of those servers, what action. And what about the illustrated Page and Strzok report? Those illustrations will be a doozy.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: First of all, I love how Raymond refuses to call it Peter Strzok.

ARROYO: All right, Strzok.

INGRAHAM: And Mueller, Mueller. It's Mueller, not Mueller. And Strzok, not Strzok.

ARROYO: Can you write a pronunciation guide for me next time?

INGRAHAM: I will.

ARROYO: Never have so many workded so hard to peddle so little as this Mueller thing. The iterations of it, I'm waiting for the opera or the dance.

INGRAHAM: You know what it is, Raymond? It is actually the same thing as Hollywood repackaging all the old 70s sitcom, "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons." There is no new ideas. They have nothing new.

ARROYO: They won't touch any of the things we mentioned because of the political bias behind it. And that is the problem. They only want to popularize this stuff because it serves a political end. I don't like that. If you're going to illustrate, if you're going to do musicals and staged versions, do it for everybody, not just for the people you like.

INGRAHAM: They're putting, all the kids' books are very left now. Watch what your kids are getting at Barnes & Noble. But a lot of these leftwing books aren't selling for kids.

ARROYO: You mean the ABCs of AOC? You're not buying --

INGRAHAM: Wait, the Colin Kaepernick, he had a big book out. By the way, what is the new Hollywood reprise of the 70s that you just mentioned to me yesterday?

ARROYO: "All in the Family" and "Good Times," which, you remember Norman Lear. Jimmy Kimmel did this last year. they're doing a Christmas special. I hope these people who are doing this musical Mueller report, they could do a Christmas special. Rankin and Bass, Comey and Richard, what is his name, Rosenstein, like you've never seen them before. That would be a Christmas special.

INGRAHAM: A Claymation with Comey, he could hide behind those blue curtains in the Oval Office, then walk up and do that odd hug. He has kind of like a Claymation.

ARROYO: You've got to go.

INGRAHAM: Coming up, why is the media ignoring that Project Veritas bombshell video that showed an ABC anchor venting about the network's refusal to publish her Jeffrey Epstein story? And does that tell us anything about his alleged suicide? Answers when we return.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMY ROBACH, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: I've had the story for three years. I've this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told who is Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story. It is unbelievable what we had, Clinton, we have everything. I am so pissed right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The media trying to cover up this bombshell Project Veritas video that exposed "ABC News" for spiking the Jeffrey Epstein story. FOX News did not find a single mention of it on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, or NBC. In fact, the media are actually defending the coverage of black out. CNN's Brian Stelter writing the "clip caused widespread outrage, particularly on the right, with many commenters using it to stoke hatred of the media writ large." Unbelievable.

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. Victor, the media are circling the wagons on this. Why might that be?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION: I think the left in general believes that because they have such exalted ends, that is radical quality and concern for the victimized, that any means necessary, whether that's covering up the truth or lying about things are deemed necessary.

Laura, they have always loved humanity in the abstract more than humans I the concrete, so if you are right on abortion or you're right on feminist issues, then you get more latitude about maybe sexually assaulting women. That's the price that we sometimes the left thinks has to pay. And the result of that, it erodes deterrence. If you are a conservative, you know one wrong word, one wrong act can ruin a career. But once you establishment the principle that maybe there will be a second chance, a third chance because you are so woke or so progressive on the right issues, then that almost encourages a lack of accountability for your behavior.

And I think there's also a final thing, Laura, and I don't think the left has ever squared the circle between sexual liberation and sexual etiquette. So a Charlie Rose or a Matt Lauer or Harvey Weinstein, or Jeffrey Epstein, that type of behavior is in some sense edgy or cool or art of the 60s hook up culture, and yet it's also cruel and crass and not very nice to people. And they never really reconciled that. And so I think there's a confusion not just about the coverup but about the acts themselves.

INGRAHAM: Victor, get this, though. ABC is focused more on who leaked the video than the allegations that Amy Robach is referencing. The network saying in a statement today, "We take violations and company policy very seriously, and we're pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak." So Victor, finding out why they shelved the story isn't important, but finding out who pulled it off the satellite is?

HANSON: No, it isn't, because, remember, we live in an age now where 90 percent, according to the Shorenstein Center, of all media coverage is negative toward Trump. And we have seen a fusion, a nexus, if you will, between the media and the progressive political movement. And so in some sense they view this as treason, that if anybody were to report that, it would only weaken the movement, and in the long term that would hurt the right people.

And so again, any means necessary to advance the political cause are deemed necessary. And I think that is what journalism has been the last three years. It's not journalism as we once knew it.

INGRAHAM: Here is something else the media refuses to touch, and it doesn't surprise us about the Epstein scandal. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMY ROBACH, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Do I think he was killed? A hundred percent yes, I do, because he made his whole living blackmailing people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Her belief is not a conspiracy, and actually far from it. Here's what famed pathologist Michael Baden, who observed the autopsy said just last week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. MICHAEL BADEN, BOARD-CERTIFIED FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST: The evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why?

BADEN: There are multiple, three fractures in the hyoid bone, the thyroid cartilage, that are very unusual for suicide, and more indicative of strangulation.

A photograph taken of scene shows what appears to be an attempt to make it look like a suicide, a staged attempt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Victor, the story, though, just goes away, doesn't it?

HANSON: I don't think we're ever going to know about Jeffrey Epstein. We really don't know who he was, how he made his money, and how an ex-high school teacher, or teacher, became a financial wizard. It almost seems like he would engage in side sort of a bribery blackmail scheme of very important people.

So obviously when he dies mysteriously, and we have renowned pathologist suggest that it might not be necessarily suicidal, we're never going to really know, because there is a lot of vested interest, and we don't know where those vested interests are or what their aims are. And it remains a mystery, and it shouldn't, because how can you be in a detention center and all of a sudden everybody who is supposed to be monitoring you, human and inanimate, and suddenly cease to work, and then you die in that moment. It doesn't make sense.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, again, you have to consider the people whose lives would be upended by more information and an ongoing trial. And that is why people have questions. Victor, thank you so much, great to see you, as always.

And a double dose of Trump is tonight's Last Bite. First, he has an update on that hero dog from the Baghdadi raid, and then a line that only Trump could say. Stay there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The dog was the great hero.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Conan, Conan, he is coming to the White House very soon. I said bring him now. They said, sir, he is on a mission. I said, you've got to be kidding. Come on. Give him a couple of days rest, please.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was President Trump, of course, tonight about that hero dog from the Baghdadi raid earlier today. And then this hysterical line from tonight's rally as well.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: How old is your son? How old is that young man there? How old are you? How old? Yes. Eight. Let me tell you, he's eight. He knows energy better than Joe Biden's son.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here. Another raucous rally for Trump, Shannon.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.