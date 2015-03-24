Twitter turns seven

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," March 21, 2013. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: So, you know, it's Twitter's birthday and it's my sister's birthday. I just remember, what a coincidence! Because I use Twitter every day.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Who do you like more?

PERINO: I love my sister. I'll tweet her, too.

My co-hosts use it. I'm talking about the social network that transformed the way that the world communicates. It turns seven today.

I was a late comer to Twitter, Kimberly. It wasn't until February of 2010 that I finally said OK, fine. I'll try it.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, CO-HOST: You dominated Twitter.

PERINO: I don't know if I dominate. I get almost all of my news from there. I feel like I'm much more well-rounded news consumer because of it.

I follow a lot of different people. If they tweet a link for the article, I'll print it out or I'll e-mail it to myself. I have different levels, you know, I'm very organized.

What do you think about Twitter? Do you love it?

GUILFOYLE: I really enjoy it. First, I was a little bit skeptical. Like, oh, gosh, here we go, another Facebook thing. But I know people like Facebook, too, but it's a lot to keep up with.

Twitter I find to be very helpful because of the news content. You really are able to get instantaneous updates with respect to the global hot spots, third world countries, conflicts going around the world. Even places where they try to sensor information. It's almost impossible for the places to prevent the news, the media from being transmitted across the world. That I really like.

PERINO: I want to ask Bob about that, because -- given your State Department and presidential experience, can you imagine if that technology was available at the time? Because as the Arab spring was unfolding in Tahrir Square in Egypt in particular, all that Twitter stuff was happening. And also, during the Green Revolution in Iran.

Can you imagine having to be the guy to explain to Ahmadinejad what a tweet was and how it was going to bring down the whole regime?

BOB BECKEL, CO-HOST: You know, it was -- I think about if this was available during Tiananmen Square, when the Chinese were almost brought to their knees, which they should have been. If the organized groups and that country had been able to tweet one another, they would have been able to have a much better organized response to the Chinese government.

I don't -- I don't use Twitter much. I was introduced to it by you. I didn't know you got news -- how do you get news off of it?

PERINO: I'll show you.

Let me ask Eric, you are an active tweeter, and a consumer of Twitter. But also, can you tell me about the company? Because it is pretty amazing, 11 Twitter accounts are created every second.

ERIC BOLLING, CO-HOST: And 400 tweets I guess per day.

BECKEL: Four hundred million.

BOLLING: Four hundred million, I'm sorry.

GUTFELD: No, just 400.

BOLLING: Can I tell you something about Jack Dorsey, the guy who invented Twitter, founder of Twitter.

He is an interesting guy. He grew up in, I believe, San Francisco. He used to watch the rail yards. He watched how the trains work. He actually hacked in to the San Francisco train system and said I have a better way of doing that. They hired him.

And while he was there, he developed different ways of looking at things, social media, different way of how traffic works.

He is such an interesting guy. You know what his next project is? He wants to become mayor of New York City. He thinks New York City, the whole mass transit system is messed up. He can fix it.

PERINO: Will he let us drink big sodas? I'm for that.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Greg, you have a love/hate relationship with Twitter.

GUTELD: Like our relationship.

PERINO: What do you love about it and hate about it?

GUTFELD: Well, at one hand, it serves a valuable service. It gives 280,000 lost souls something to focus on their lives, which are pictures, tweets of your dog. But it's conflict between putting out and taking in. If you want to go public with your thoughts, then you allow this influx into your life that you didn't have before.

And you find yourself looking at it when you should probably be talking to your wife. Or doing something with humanity, but you're there. And you also realize attention is a narcotic.

I mean, you can sit there and refresh and refresh and refresh. And not even notice you're doing it. That is freaky.

PERINO: People can be so mean on Twitter.

GUTFELD: Oh, shut up.

BOLLING: Can I say, Adrienne, my wife, says you have a Twitter addiction - you have a Facebook and Twitter addiction.

GUILFOYLE: You do.

BOLLING: And you want to know something? I'm like this all the time. Refreshing, responding. Retweeting.

PERINO: Also, sometimes you have to hide you're laughing. If somebody says something funny on Twitter and you're supposed to enjoy a dinner, oh, well, somebody --

BECKEL: you know people get in trouble on it. For example, most of your tweets.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Anthony Weiner. Remember Anthony Weiner taking a picture of his you-know-what?

GUTFELD: He lost his job.

BECKEL: By having (INAUDIBLE), what's good about it, it's 140 -- is it 140?

PERINO: A hundred forty characters. Love that part about it, because it makes you think about how you could condense it. Also, I'm terrible about this. But sometimes you have a grammatical error or a misspelling, or iPhone always corrects you and it's not meant to be corrected.

I want the show you -- you mentioned Jasper. Twitter, we got in touch with them today to talk about their birthday. They spent the most retweeted Jasper picture is that one there. It was night of the vice presidential debate. That was Jasper and all of his friends.

GUTFELD: I can't see his junk.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, we can fix that.

I want to show you the sweater that started a Twitter war. It was about a year ago. Good Friday last year. That is Greg Gutfeld --

GUILFOYLE: Oh my gosh.

PERINO: -- on Good Friday last year when he started Twitter war against me.

He lost the Twitter war against me. And he still hasn't paid up.

GUTFELD: That is one of the greatest sweaters of all time.

(CROSSTALK)

BECKEL: You look like Arafat's grandson.

PERINO: I have one last thing. Full screen of all the addresses for the hosts of "The Five." You can find us all on Twitter. The only one that is hard is RobertGbeckel and TheJuanWilliams, in case you mistake it for someone else.

GUTFELD: A lot of people are tweeting Bob Beckel. And you are lucky you don't get those tweets.

GUILFOYLE: I know.

GUTFELD: They are horrible.

BECKEL: Well, most of them are horrible.

GUILFOYLE: I see them and I go, oh, no, I hope he doesn't see them.

GUTFELD: Because people forget that it's RobertGBeckel. But you never get the really bad one.

BECKEL: Does somebody go on to Bob Beckel?

GUTFELD: Because people just assume it's your Twitter handle.

PERINO: We'll explain. It's RobertGBeckel. We can't miss him. We're going to get him to tweet a little bit more.

So, happy birthday, Twitter.

Content and Programming Copyright 2011 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2011 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.