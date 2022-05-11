Tucker: Why Karine Jean-Pierre is perfect for the White House press secretary job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



So, if you're the White House Press Secretary -- and thank God you're not - - but if you were, you would have two tasks every day. You've got to learn the President's views on what's happening in the world so you can repeat them, and then you've got to try to remember the names of those weird- looking people sitting in the folding chairs in the briefing room.



So, it's not an easy job, but it's not a very rewarding one, either. You're not making policy. You're not making decisions. You're repeating the party line.



Under normal circumstances, it takes a lot more creativity to, say, sell lipstick for L'Oreal than it does to be White House Press Secretary. They're all worn out by the end, except under Joe Biden. It's a totally different job under Joe Biden. The rules have changed.



If you're Joe Biden's Press Secretary, you've got to be able to think on the fly because your boss can't. So, every time Biden goes outside, you're going to be called upon to translate what he said or explain what he really meant, assuming for the sake of argument that he really meant anything at all.



"I know you're frustrated," Biden said today, for example. "I can taste it." What does frustration taste like? An earthy, slightly unctuous blend of bacon notes, mango, and raspberry with an undertone of saddle leather? Maybe. Joe Biden didn't say. The White House Press Secretary would know. That's her job.



Or to name another example, which United States senators represent the State of Florida and which represent the State of Wisconsin, which is not near Florida. Well, the Press Secretary would have to know that, too, in case Biden screws it up as, of course, he just did today, et cetera.



So it is not an easy gig, and it's a particularly tough job when the topics are serious, like nuclear war.



A few weeks ago, Joe Biden pledged to overthrow the government of Russia, which is fully capable of waging nuclear war, possessing, as it does, at least 6,000 nuclear warheads. That's not a small thing, starting a global conflagration and ending human life on the planet.



So, it fell to the Press Secretary to clean it up. "We are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or regime change," Jen Psaki explained, despite the fact that Joe Biden had just advocated for regime change in Russia.



So, it's a lot of power. How did somebody like Jen Psaki -- someone so demonstrably talentless, a humorless gender studies major from Greenwich -- how did this person get this much authority in our government? Good question. Nowadays, it just comes with the job of Press Secretary.



Just hours ago, Psaki explained that Federal law no longer applies to mobs of Biden voters. They get to intimidate all the Supreme Court Justices they want as long as they're on the right side of abortion and we're quoting now, "We certainly continue to encourage protests outside Judges' home," she said, and in so saying, reversed hundreds of years of policy and tradition and took yet another blow against civilization and decency.



She could do that because she's the Press Secretary. She's Jen Psaki -- or was. Next week she's headed to MSNBC for a new life as a cable news contributor. Wish her luck, of course. Good luck, Jen Psaki.



But in the meantime, you've got to wonder who's going to replace her. Who could replace her? Is anyone qualified? Is there another person in this country as shallow, nasty, and partisan as Jen Psaki is? Well, there is. Her name is Karine Jean-Pierre.



Listen to Jen Psaki -- Jen Psaki describe Karine Jean-Pierre.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: First, as you all know, she will be the first Black woman, the first out LGBTQ+ person to serve in this role.



TIFFANY CROSS, MSNBC HOST: The first Black woman and out gay person to speak for the President.



AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: Becoming the first Black woman and LGBTQ person.



STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC HOST: The first Black woman, first openly gay person.



PETER ALEXANDER, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The first Black woman. The first openly gay person.



ED O'KEEFE, CBS NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The first Black person, first openly gay person.



DAVID MUIR, ABC NEWS HOST: Becoming the first Black person and first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House Press Secretary.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Well, you heard it from Jen Psaki. She's going to be the first quote, "out LGBTQ+ person to be White House Press Secretary" and thank God.



But before you light a candle and begin tonight's celebrations, a quick question: What does LGBTQ+ mean? Hey, Jen Psaki, let us know if you have a minute. Explain every letter in that acronym and specifically what it signifies. We will wait. Don't hold your breath. She's not going to do it because like everybody else who uses that phrase, Jen Psaki literally has no idea, no clue at all what it means.



It's one of those terms you're not supposed to define. One day to start using it: LGBTQ+, and anyone who asks what it means is immediately presumed to be in the out group.



So, it is not actually a word. Words are meant to signify meaning and communicate it to other people. No, it's not that at all. It's a litmus test, and you could feel it. "Oh, you don't know what LGBTQ+ means? Keep an eye on that person. Hates gays."



But whatever. Don't ask questions.



Karine Jean-Pierre is our first out LGBTQ+ White House Press Secretary, and that's all you need to know. It's a good thing. Shut up and celebrate.



That's why she got the job. She's in the right group, and to the Biden administration, which thinks exclusively in terms of groups and never in terms of individuals, because individuals are messy and inconvenient, the group is all that matters. This is exactly how they pick Supreme Court Justices or Vice Presidents or members of the Federal Reserve Board and now, the all-important Press Secretary gig has gone to someone on the basis of group.



It's really simple. Show us your picture, and we'll tell you if you're qualified for the job.



And in many ways, Karine Jean-Pierre is perfect for the job. Not only is she a member of the out LGBTQ+ community, she's also critically the product of a private school and an Ivy League college and yet still oppressed somehow. She is furious at America, despite her ample privilege, and enraged by its racist systems of oppression, and she's happy to tell you about it. Here she is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, INCOMING WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When he got elected, I think people thought we were in a post-racial America and we were not. I think what we learned is that racism was very much real and still very much around and the obstruction that he saw, just the horrible racist rhetoric of having a Black family in the White House was very clear that you felt the hate and you saw the hate.



I just think that America has a really big problem with race and it's very real.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Yes, they keep electing Obama and promoting me, despite the fact I have no qualifications for the job." Lesson, it's a racist country.



Now, there's a word for this, kind of a clever term, it's called "cry- bullying." Right? "Stop hitting me," they say, as they punch you in the face. Why do they do it? Well, they do it because it works.



You whine about racism and you get into the best schools. You get promoted and eventually you run the Federal government and your presence atop the food chain is nothing, if not evidence, that the country is still racist. It has to be or you can't justify your job.



Kind of an amazing scam, people like Karine Jean-Pierre have going. She's perfected it. She used to work for MSNBC. She knows the script cold.



Here she is in 2020, yelling some more about racism. Now, if you imagine that COVID came from a lab in Wuhan, which, by the way is true, then according to Karine Jean-Pierre, you're not a person trying to get to the truth. No. Can you guess what you are? You're racist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The easy pivot is race, its ethnicity. You say it's a foreign virus. I've noticed people tweeting "Chinese coronavirus."



JEAN-PIERRE: That's what Tucker Carlson said, right?



REID: Or Wuhan. Yes.



JEAN-PIERRE: When you look at FOX News, FOX News was racist before coronavirus. They are racist during the coronavirus. FOX News will be racist after the coronavirus. There is nothing new here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So criticizing the Chinese government, the most powerful organization in the world, is racist? Of course, criticizing the powerful is always racist. America itself is racist. Talking about COVID is racist. What isn't racist?



Well, we checked Karine Jean-Pierre's Twitter feed to find out what isn't racist. Couldn't find much, but we did find a very long list of things that are.



Here is a non-exhaustive sample that we compiled of racist people and things, according to Joe Biden's news Press Secretary. John Cornyn is racist. Joe Arpaio is racist. Border walls, needless to say, are racist.



Roseanne Barr for some reason is racist. The name Pocahontas is racist, despite the fact it was an actual American Indian's real name. Whatever, it's racist.



Mike Huckabee may seem nice, but he's racist.



Federal government shutdowns don't seem like they have anything to do with race, but oh, they're racist, too. Donald Trump, racist. That's a no brainer. You knew that. Jeff Sessions? Also, racist.



Brexit? Again, not connected to race, doesn't mean it's not racist. It is, according to Karine Jean-Pierre.



Ed Gillespie, former Senate candidate in Virginia, racist. Thank God, he didn't win. Ron DeSantis did win in Florida and that's bad news because guess what he is? Racist.



Steve Bannon? Racist.



Sebastian Gorka? Racist.



And you know who is most racist of all? Republicans who criticized Ralph Northam for wearing blackface in a Klan outfit. You're racist -- racist -- if you notice racism, as long as the racist is a Democrat.



Oh, so awesome. Give that girl a big job.



Now, you may be rolling your eyes because you've heard all of this a million times before. Ice cream and Shakespeare are racist. But think about it for a second. This is the person the Biden administration hired to tell the rest of us what Joe Biden really means when he says, for example, he's going to kill Vladimir Putin. How long until this person calls Putin a racist? Oh, she probably already has. How is that going to turn out in the middle of a war?



We might not have to wait long to find out. Here's yet another incredibly racist thing, according to America's new Press Secretary. Of course, it is voter identification laws. Now, you will find voter ID laws in every country on the planet, including in Africa, but that doesn't make them any less racist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEAN-PIERRE: And in order to get these voter suppression laws, besides gutting the Voting Rights Act, you've also got to get your people in there to put these awful laws in place.



I'm so glad that the Georgia issue is being talked about almost every day now. It's getting national attention and it needs to, because what's happening is pure racism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Well, it's pure racism." Now you honestly didn't think, we started the show saying, could you find someone more grating, dumber, more aggressive than Jen Psaki, who's headed off to MSNBC next week? And the answer is, oh, yes. The Biden administration can find someone even worse. That's their job.



And just to restate, voter ID laws are racist, according to Karine Jean- Pierre and if you have them, you don't have a fair election. And we're quoting: "Reminder," she wrote, "Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams." She wrote that in April of 2020.



She said something similar four years before, in 2016. We're quoting again: "Stolen e-mails, stolen drone (Stolen drone?), stolen election. Welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump." If we're even pronouncing that correctly, but take three steps back. She used the term "stolen election." She questioned voting integrity. She engaged in a baseless conspiracy theory. Yes, friend, she did and you know what that is?



We know because we read "The Atlantic" Magazine. What you just heard is a brazen attack on our democracy. It is a disqualifying assault on our norms, our sacred norms.



It looks, ladies and gentlemen, like Karine Jean-Pierre is an insurrectionist, a Q enthusiast likely funded by Vladimir Putin himself. Better call the D.O.J. and get her an ankle monitor.



Just kidding. We take it back. We didn't mean to question Karine Jean- Pierre -- because that's the most racist thing of all.



Charlie Hurt is not a racist. He is however, the opinion editor at "The Washington Times." He joins us tonight to assess America's new Press Secretary.



Charlie Hurt, it is so great to see you. So, I feel like we're in for a huge helping of more of the same.



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Good to see you.



I think that's probably a really safe bet. This woman is the purest, lowest distillation of everything that the Biden administration stands for. They are absolutely beside themselves. I mean, watching the handoff between Jen Psaki and Karine and her gushing over the fact that she's the first Black Press Secretary, and the first out Press Secretary.



The problem is that, you know, as thrilled as they are about that, we've seen her out at the podium a number of times, she's not that good. She's pretty bad in fact. But this is the thing that really sort of gets me about her, is that her father was a taxi driver.



Have you ever met a taxi driver that you didn't think was interesting? This woman is not a product of her father, who was probably a very interesting guy. She's a product of American education today.



CARLSON: Yes.



HURT: And this is the kind of drivel that you wind up with. You turn everything into race. You accuse everybody of being a racist, and you peddle conspiracy theories.



CARLSON: That is such a smart and deep point. I lived in Washington for 30 years, I never met a single immigrant cab driver, who was a lifestyle liberal, not one.



And I've never met anyone who went to Columbia in the last 20 years who wasn't, so it was the school. I agree.



HURT: Right. And of course, they were also trying to make money, which of course, is the most unracist thing there is. This is the thing that brings us all together, but if you look at the world entirely through the lens of race, which is what the Biden administration does, you tear all of that down just like you tear down all of the relationships among Americans, which is why it is such a toxic poison.



CARLSON: Well, it's so interesting. So, they introduced her by referring to what she looks like and who she sleeps with, but they didn't say or emphasize the fact that she is the daughter of a cab driver, which actually, I think is a really cool story. Why?



HURT: Yes, exactly. And her mother was a home health aide. Another -- have you ever met a nurse that you didn't fall in love with? They're beautiful people. They bring people together.



CARLSON: Such a good point. Charlie Hurt, very smart. Thank you.



HURT: Great to see you.



CARLSON: So George Gascon became DE IN Los Angeles because George Soros backed him and then he promised to let criminals out of jail. One of those criminals, the sexual predator who has just been charged with murder, FOX's Kevin Corke has that story for us tonight.



Hi, Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, good to be with you. This is just an incredible story. The background is just going to -- I just can't believe it.



Back in 2014, then 17-year-old Tubbs, who identified as a man at the time, sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Palmdale, California restaurant. Now he was actually sentenced to two years in juvenile custody because of a policy that LA DA George Gascon implemented that barred juveniles from being tried as adults.



And now, as you know, Tubbs has been charged with robbing and the premeditated murder of a man back in 2019. Gascon, for his part has frankly been excoriated by South landers because of that original decision. And the anger frankly has only gotten worse since FOX obtained jailhouse phone calls in which Tubbs can be heard mocking the lightness of her sentence and referring to her first victim as meat.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



HANNAH TUBBS, OFFENDER: No matter what, I lucked out because it is not an adult case. It's a juvenile case, so if it was an adult case, I would be looking at life.



FATHER OF HANNAH TUBBS: Yes, they're treating you ultimately as a juvenile. You're so lucky on that.



TUBBS: Yes, so I am lucky, so I'm not really tripping.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



CORKE: "So I'm not really tripping."



Big thanks to Bill Melugin, by the way for helping us to break this story. As for Gascon, well, he now is thinking of different ways to do his job. But he has been so completely knocked off kilter because of this particular case and others, I think it is fair to point out, it's not certain that he'll be on the job for long, Tucker, we'll have to keep an eye on that.



But for now, back to you.



CARLSON: Facing a recall. Kevin Corke for us tonight, thanks so much.



CORKE: You bet.



CARLSON: Great to see you.



CORKE: You, too.



CARLSON: So that's not the only case in which Gascon has refused to prosecute criminals as adults. We took a look at a lot of cases like this for a two-part documentary we made, it was the Season Two premiere of "Tucker Carlson Originals." It's called "Suicide of Los Angeles." It is available now on FOX Nation, extended previews and free membership available at tuckercarlson.com.



So we are moving at high speed toward open war with Russia. We are funding the Ukrainian government the tune of 10s of billions of dollars a year the Russians are saying, "Watch out." We could launch nuclear weapons. This is happening like we're sleepwalking. No one is noticing.



Tulsi Gabbard has noticed, she joins us in a moment.



Plus, Joe Biden just told us inflation is actually a good thing. It's our strength, inflation is our strength. That's straight ahead.



CARLSON: So you can fill the Federal government full of lunatics in the bureaucracy, and most people have no idea what is happening. But one thing you can't hide is when the economy goes south and your population gets poorer, that's happening now.



So Joe Biden was forced to deliver a speech on it today, and it did not go particularly well. We're being charitable, we'll let you assess. At one point, this kind of sums it up, Biden seemed confused about inflation, the thing that is crushing you right now is a good thing or a bad thing. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I agree with what Chairman Powell said last week that the number one threat is the strength - - and that strength that we build is inflation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, yes. So we actually went to the official White House transcript because we thought, well, I don't know. What did he say? We didn't know. And here's what he said, quote, "That strength that we built is inflation."



Okay, so inflation is now our strength along with diversity and the COVID vaccine. Later, though, Joe Biden, who may have been waking up and the drugs taking effect, flipped around 180 degrees, and suggested that actually inflation is bad, but it's not his fault. Nothing to do with Fed policy or anything or his spending regime. No, it's because of 'rona and Putin. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I'm taking inflation very seriously and it's my top domestic priority.



But first, I want us to be crystal clear about the problem. There are two leading causes of inflation we're seeing today. The first cause of inflation is a once in a century pandemic. And this year, we have a second cause, a second cause, Mr. Putin's war in Ukraine.



You saw -- we saw in March that 60 percent of inflation that month was due to price increases at the pump.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So you can't afford meat or diesel fuel, but he is sending another $40 billion to the government of Ukraine, but printing money doesn't cause inflation. Are they going with this? Does anyone believe it?



Dana Perino is the co-host, of course, of "America's Newsroom" -- of "The Five," and of "America's Newsroom" and our friend. She has had a birthday, we will tell you which one, she joins us tonight.



Dana, great to see you.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Thank you.



CARLSON: So you are the most charitable, even handed person that we could think of and just thought we're going to play totally straight did you think as a former professional communicator in politics that he did a good job reassuring Americans about the economy.



PERINO: It was ultra-terrible, and you cannot fix a major strategic policy problem with a terrible communication strategy, he just can't do it.



Now, they don't just have a communications problem, they have a serious policy problem. And he went out -- they build this speech today, as he's going to have this new plan. There's nothing new in it, Tucker.



Some of the blame was, maybe a little bit new. He also blamed Senator Rick Scott for every ill in the world and I just really find it hard to imagine that there's a mom out there in Wisconsin who's filling up her tank of gas, and she's like, "I'm really mad at that junior senator from Florida for all my problems." That's just not going to cut it.



And also, you know, remember one thing about Bill Clinton was, if you asked, he understands my problems, you know, he could feel your pain.



President Biden just reads off a teleprompter and it really was ultra- terrible.



CARLSON: So I mean, if you're prepping the President for a speech on inflation, which I think most people would say is the number one thing they care about, because they notice it, they're getting poorer. Wouldn't you have him decide at the outset whether we're for inflation or against inflation? He couldn't seem to make up his mind.



PERINO: If it's a strength or a weakness, here's the other thing, Tucker, if you are a Democratic administration, and you let people know that you're going to -- that these are the points that you're going to make in your speech and liberal fact-checkers are openly mocking you, and giving you Pinocchios and laughing at you, I mean, take a clue.



And it's not just coming from Republicans either. Look at Larry Summers, Jason Furman people who worked in the Clinton White House, in the Obama White House, who have been saying for a long time that the spending that Joe Biden was going to try to put forward and he succeeded in doing without a single Republican vote, was going to cause inflation.



One of the reasons, Tucker, that people might not realize why did the President give a speech today? Why today? Well, because tomorrow morning, at I believe, 8:30 AM, you get the monthly inflation number, and it's going to be bad, and they know it. And so they tried to get ahead of it. And unfortunately, you got ahead of it, and then the bus ran over him.



CARLSON: It's unbelievable. Dana Perino, again, the most even handed person we know, we wanted to hear from you. Thank you.



PERINO: Great to be here. Thank you.



CARLSON: Thank you.



By the way, the leading Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced today, out loud, and this is almost a verbatim quote, "The single most important thing in the world right now is what's happening in Ukraine," which most Americans say, well, actually the single most important thing in my world is the fact that I can't afford the things I could afford last year. Our economy is in trouble, and no one in Washington seems to care at all.



Printing another $40 billion that we don't have, borrowing from China to send to the Ukrainian government, not even for weapons, for their government. What are we -- this is crazy.



Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress defending the mob intimidating Supreme Court Justices in their home until they back off and change their views on Roe. We'll play the tape, next.



CARLSON: So it's hard to believe this happened. We actually checked it just to make certain it happened, but it did happen.



Today at the White House, Jen Psaki, the outgoing White House Press Secretary encouraged the mob, thugs affiliated with the Democratic Party to threaten and intimidate Supreme Court Justices at their homes where their families live.



There's a quote, "We certainly continue to encourage protests outside of Judges' homes," Psaki said. There is no mistaking what she meant. She said it right out loud. So no one has said this ever before from the White House podium. It's a Federal crime as far as we know.



So we want to know what Democrats in Congress make of this. FOX's Hillary Vaughn just spoke to several of them, and she joins us tonight.



Hilary, thanks for coming on.



HILLARY VAUGHN, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: Thanks for having me, Tucker.



Well, we've been talking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill all day trying to ask the question, if they support people protesting outside Supreme Court Justices' homes, interrupting church, or if they think these protesters should be prosecuted for breaking Federal laws in place that ban that behavior.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VAUGHN: Bottom line, you don't condemn it. You think that these protesters should continue to be outside Supreme Court Justices' homes and interrupt church?



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): I get interrupted and protested all the time. I welcome it in many ways as long as it's not, you know, violent rhetoric, talking about you know, physical harm and all those things. I think it's just really important to understand that that happens. We're in public service.



SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): This Supreme Court said back then, protesters should be able to get right in people's faces. Now, they are erecting barriers to try to keep protesters as far away from themselves as possible. I think that's fundamentally wrong.



VAUGHN: Do you think that these protesters should be prosecuted for breaking Federal law?



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): What is the Federal law? I'm sorry?



VAUGHN: It is U.S. Code 1507. It prevents picketing or parading in or near a building housing a Court of the United States or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such Judge. Do you think they should be prosecuted for breaking Federal law?



OMAR: The Supreme Court itself has heard this argument and they have themselves said it is protected by the First Amendment.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



VAUGHN: So Tucker, even though there are these laws in place, as you heard, they're preventing protesters from going to Judge's doorsteps trying to influence their decision, from interrupting church services, a lot of these Democrats that we talked to are not budging, and not backing away from supporting this law breaking behavior -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Hillary Vaughn, thanks for doing that for us tonight. I appreciate it. Thank you.



By the way, whether or not it's a crime, and it appears to be, it's certainly wrong and corrosive of society, we're not supposed to influence Judges. They have lifetime appointments for a reason. They're not elected. If you don't like the system, they get the Congress to change the system and amend the Constitution with the system that we have.



Do we really want people showing up in Judge's homes and intimidating their families? It is so obviously a terrible idea. Who could be for that?



Well, Janet Yellen is for it. She is the Treasury Secretary. Nobody in this country is more personally responsible for our economic crisis than Janet Yellen is, completely reckless. But an absolute affirmative action hire who actually doesn't know that much about the economy.



So you shouldn't be surprised that she didn't offer any solutions to inflation and the collapse of the stock market, instead, she explained that the real problem with the U.S. economy is the women aren't having enough abortions. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: I believe that eliminating the rights of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, no, it would set Amazon back decades. If women decided to, I don't know, have families and raise them, then we'd have a labor crisis at Amazon warehouses.



And Janet Yellen, who has been a spokes-bot for Corporate America for decades, is upset at the prospect.



So over in Chicago, Lori Lightfoot heard the message loud and clear, and you know how she responded? She has declared war, not the war that's already going on in Chicago, where people are shooting each other in the streets, but a war for abortion. Here's the quote: "To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community," she wrote, "The Supreme Court is coming for us next." Huh? "This moment has to be a call to arms."



Oh, so now Lori Lightfoot likes guns, and she's vowed to use them so that Chicago can remain what she called an abortion oasis. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: If you look around Chicago, we've got a number of states that have the so-called trigger laws that would ban abortion upon the reversal of Roe. So we've seen a substantial increase already, and we're expecting frankly, an explosion of new cases from women in Wisconsin, Missouri, potentially Michigan, and Indiana.



I think the list is long, and Chicago is going to be an oasis in the Midwest, and we've got to be ready.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, childless Lori Lightfoot telling us that the one thing Chicago can do is commit abortion. Famous for abortion. Chicago, we need a new slogan.



Candace Owens is the founder of Blexit and a very keen observer of this insanity. She joins us now. Candace, thanks so much for coming on. I'm not even sure what to make of this. I'm just going to throw it right to you.



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: I don't know why you're shocked or surprised, Tucker. I mean, this is the left we know that they believe in mob rule. And what we're seeing by the way, they love to use the term a dog whistle for White supremacy. But in reality, these are the makers of the dog whistle, this is what they do.



When they don't get what they want through the democratic process, all of their politicians come out and they essentially say without saying, it's now okay for you to hit the streets to riot, to loot, and to burn, and to murder if you want to.'



We saw this during, especially during the Black Lives Matters riots, the summer riots of 2020. Then they will go well, we didn't say to get violent. We just basically said, hey, we'll bail you out in case you do get violent, right? We'll create all of these not for profits that will stand behind you no matter what happens.



So none of this is surprising to me. This really has become the left's playbook. But I do want to comment on Janet Yellen because I actually think she has been the most honest about this and she is not entirely wrong to say that her concern is economic or the left's concern is economical.



Anybody that has studied the progressive era and knows where abortion came from, of course know that it was eugenicist ideology and that the left, the progressives actually believed that we needed abortion for just this reason to get rid of the unfit, the undesirables. These are words that are used throughout many essays written by Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood.



The idea was Black people need to stop procreating, but also people that were born mentally retarded and the idea was that effectively these people, if they were allowed to be born would dumb down the superior Nordic race, right?



So when they're talking about that economic, if it's allowed to be implemented, people just start having babies, they are talking about who that they deem to be undesirable and unfit and which will place a burden on finances. And so it's actually -- I find her to be the most honest about this and I encourage people to go look through history and understand that that's their concern.



You're not a desirable person. They don't want you being born. That's the answer.



CARLSON: Having your own family when you could be serving the oligarchs and boosting the sacred GDP numbers. Yeah. How dare you, Candace Owens?



OWENS: Exactly.



CARLSON: And why am I laughing? It is so silly. Candace Owens, great to see you. Thank you so much.



OWENS: Thank you.



CARLSON: So things are getting super crazy in Ukraine. You're probably not aware of that, wave your Ukrainian flag and don't pay attention to the details. We're approaching a nuclear conflict. Russia is signaling that louder every day.



Now, you don't have to believe Russia, but if they're saying they might use nuclear weapons, maybe we should listen or something or is that -- does that mean you're working for Putin? Tulsi Gabbard joins us in just a moment.



CARLSON: Now, we don't want to blow your minds or anything, but Bill Gates is actually not an epidemiologist, a physician, a scientist, he sells crappy software for a living. You would never know that because during corona he was our media's expert on lockdowns and vaccines. It turns out he was heavily invested in vaccines. Who knew?



But today, the unthinkable happened. Bill Gates announced on Twitter and we're quoting, "I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms." Whoa, how'd that happen, Mr. Vaccine Guy? But there is good news. It turns out to Bill Gates' COVID infection is proof that vaccines are actually super, super effective. And we're quoting again, "And fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted," Gates wrote.



Jason Rantz is a radio show host in Seattle. He's been looking into Bill Gates. He joins us tonight.



Hey, Jason.



JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: Hey, so Bill Gates is actually hawking his new book, it's called "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic," something he doesn't actually know very much about. But given how many cases we've had in this country, he might be hoping a side effect of COVID is memory loss, because he has been proven wrong on almost everything he has recommended, which is obviously not the best way to sell this book and it's probably why he is rewriting history.



So for example, speaking at an event last week, this is what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL GATES, CO-FOUNDER, MELINDA AND BILL GATES FOUNDATION: At that point, we didn't really understand the fatality rate, you know, we didn't understand that it is a fairly low fatality rate, and that it's a disease mainly of the elderly, kind of like flu, although a bit different than that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RANTZ: So he was talking about what he knew about COVID back in February 2020. And in fairness, it wasn't that much. But we had data a month later that showed for the vast majority of people under 65, COVID was more like the flu and older folks were the ones who are being hospitalized at such high rates. And yet Bill Gates was pushing for a full national lockdown after the data came in, he said this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GATES: So we're entering to a tough period that if we do it right, we'll only have to do it once for six to 10 weeks, but we have to do it. It has to be the whole country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



RANTZ: And as more data was coming in throughout the year, he kept promoting economic shutdowns and other policies that frankly never worked. So for example, he pushed testing to prevent COVID spread, including the expensive at-home test. Now obviously, they didn't actually stop the spread and it also didn't stop him and George Soros from joining a consortium to buy an at-home testing company.



He pushed overreaching contact tracing programs, including a centralized database that would track people who had COVID. Contact tracing is a strategy, it was a total failure here.



When then-Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed for closing schools, he ended up partnering with the Gates Foundation to reimagine education. But anything that kept students out of the classroom was actually really detrimental. And then, of course, he called masks magical.



But the cloth masks that everyone were wearing at the time, they didn't stop the spread. Two months ago, he said we should be mimicking Australia to stop the pandemic, they banned outdoor exercise and even walking your dog outside.



Bill Gates was more prescient about the Zune than he was about treating COVID, and yet now he's revising history. And he's taking stances like, hey, Americans should be a little bit more comfortable giving up their freedoms, and I think that that's dangerous if we continue to listen to him.



CARLSON: Crime of the century, anyone? Someone shoot a movie about this. In the meantime, Jason Rantz, we are grateful for your report. Thank you.



RANTZ: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So for the past couple of months, Biden has told us three things about Vladimir Putin. He's evil, he's crazy, and we're going to kill him. We're going to take him out of office and haul him before The Hague on war crimes charges. So what happens when you take someone who's crazy and evil and make them feel existentially threatened?



Well, today, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister was asked about the possibility that Russia will use nuclear weapons. He has refused to rule it out. Really? Should we pay any attention to this? The Biden administration is not, they're not worried at all.



Tonight, Biden is sending another $8 billion to Ukraine that will help pay the salaries of Ukrainian bureaucrats, the ones who paid off his drug addicted son.



Tulsi Gabbard is a former Member of Congress from Hawaii. She has from the very beginning said hold on, the stakes are high. We think you've been vindicated, Congresswoman, tonight.



TULSI GABBARD, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Yes, Tucker, you know, the Biden administration's policies, words, and actions, it has just been made very clear to us what their real goal is, and their real goal is destruction of the Russian state.



We heard just a few days ago how Secretary of Defense Austin kind of spilled the beans on what our real mission and goal is when he said, and I quote, "We want to see Russia weakened to the degree it cannot do the kinds of things it's done in invading Ukraine," so what that means is total destruction of the Russian state.



What he's not telling the American people is that Russia has also made it very clear that if we even get close to quote-unquote "winning" in achieving this mission and goa he has outlined, Russia said very clearly, they will have no other option than to resort to the use of nuclear weapons, starting first with tactical nuclear weapons and if necessary, escalating to the use of strategic nuclear weapons.



This is not fear mongering to point this out, the American people need to know that this is the track that this administration has put us on, and the very dire consequences that will occur if we continue down this path to our families, our communities, our country, and frankly, the world.



This is the reality that we're facing.



CARLSON: They're acting like he's Mullah Omar, some illiterate goat herder, who we can just dictate terms to. I mean, this guy runs a country with 6000 nuclear weapons, do they know that?



GABBARD: I would hope that the Secretary of Defense and the President of the United States would know this, that Secretary of State Blinken would know this. You know, there is no explanation for their actions, their decisions and their policies because it directly threatens the lives and wellbeing of the American people, but not only the American people, frankly, the world if we continue down this -- I think, on a hopeful note, it's not too late, that by God's grace, We, the People can stop this before it's too late by taking action, throwing out the war mongers that are in Congress, and actually voting for and electing leaders in this country who will take action to end this insanity before, frankly, the world is destroyed.



CARLSON: I thought bringing in Kamala Harris was the most reckless thing I've ever seen. I stand corrected. This is the most reckless thing I've ever seen anybody do ever. You called it early, I hope in some life, you're rewarded for that.



Tulsi Gabbard, thank you.



GABBARD: Thank you.



CARLSON: So Florida's COVID strategy was a success, a big success, actually, they kept the Bill of Rights and saved lives. One reason for that is because of the Surgeon General in Florida, Joseph Ladapo. He joins us next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: When the history of the coronavirus pandemic has written, some honest politician -- historian is going to take a very close look at the State of Florida, one of the only places in this country that remained recognizably American for two years during the pandemic. They did not jettison the Bill of Rights.



Ron DeSantis is responsible for that. The media attacked him relentlessly for it, but they've been completely vindicated. So we want to know how they did this.



So for a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today," we spoke to one of the architects of Florida's COVID policy, that would be the Surgeon General of Florida, Joseph Ladapo. We asked him, "How'd you do this?" Here's part of the conversation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Do you feel like now that you're in Florida, this is not a political question, it is a sincere one, that the way that Florida handled the pandemic that that approach has been vindicated?



JOSEPH LADAPO, FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL: I think frankly, that doesn't matter because the vindication is this, you know, it, it assumes that, you know, the people in the media, you know, doctors, the medical community, a lot of the public health community had valid positions to begin with, but their positions were always invalid.



What Governor DeSantis -- and truly like, you know, I love him, and I mean, I have tremendous affinity for him, and it is because he has integrity, and he's just you know, God has fortunately blessed him with just a very clear vision of the difference between right and wrong.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Dr. Joe Ladapo of Florida. That man's a star. You're going to see more of him in the years to come.



You're going to see more of us tomorrow night, 8:00 PM. Have the best night with the ones you love.



