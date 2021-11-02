Tucker: Terry McAuliffe lied and Virginians knew it

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on November 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



For a couple of days now, you've heard a lot of hyperventilating over a documentary we've made about January 6, it's called "Patriot Purge." All of the outrage has been based on the trailer, a minute and 24 seconds, and the upshot has been, we have a monopoly on that story. We'll tell you what the truth is. It's hilarious.



Well tonight, that series has begun. It's out on FOX Nation. In just a minute, we'll show you a big chunk of the first episode and you can make up your own mind about who is telling the truth.



But first tonight, tomorrow is Election Day, an off-year election in the State of Virginia. Glenn Miller is an attorney from McLean, right across the river from Washington. Like most lawyers in the D.C. suburbs, he is a loyal Democrat. In 2016, he voted for Hillary Clinton. Last fall, he voted for Joe Biden.



And yet tomorrow, he says, he is voting for the Republican, Glenn Youngkin, in the Virginia governor's race. At Youngkin rally over the weekend, he explained why. The tipping point, Miller told "The New York Times" came one day as he was working from home and heard his teenage daughter's teacher make a comment during a virtual lesson about white men as modern-day slaveholders.



For Glenn Miller, this was too much. "There are a lot of people like me," Miller said, "Who are annoyed." Yes, and annoyed for good reason.



In Virginia, as in the rest of the country, Democrats have been yammering about race non-stop, specifically about the dangerous racism of white people, literally without ceasing for the last year and a half. It's all they talk about, it's a kind of monomania.



Not surprisingly therefore, questions about race have dominated the Virginia governor's election and in a normal year, that would seem odd. In this case, both candidates are white, and the state they're hoping to run doesn't, objectively speaking, have a lot of race problems.



Virginians of all colors tend to get along pretty well, as they do nearly everywhere in America no matter what they tell you on CNN, and yet listening to Terry McAuliffe who is the Democratic nominee, you get the impression, it's 1855 in Richmond. As we speak, human beings are being auctioned downtown.



In Terry McAuliffe's telling, nothing has changed in Virginia, and so for months McAuliffe has offered a one-word explanation for virtually every question he's been asked and the answer of course is racism.



Whatever Terry McAuliffe doesn't like is racist, seriously, terrifyingly racist like slavery.



On the other hand, whatever Terry McAuliffe does like, such as accumulating more personal power for himself is by definition the answer to racism. In fact, the only answer.



It's a very simple and very familiar formula. It is also incredibly divisive not to mention stupid and tiresome. The question tomorrow is, are Virginia voters finally fed up with this garbage? Does the race card still work? Is there a single sane person who believes that white racism is the root of all of the state's problems? We're going to find out tomorrow.



Polls suggest that McAuliffe is going to lose this race, and if he does, there is going to be an earthquake within the Democratic Party. Terry McAuliffe was the governor of Virginia just four years ago. Joe Biden won the state by 10 points last November.



The most famous Democrats on the planet from the sitting President Joe Biden to the former President Barack Obama to Kamala Harris herself have personally campaigned for Terry McAuliffe in the state of Virginia, so the Democratic Party has left nothing on the table and there is a reason for that. Democrats understand this election is a referendum, not simply on an amoral sleaze ball who wants to be the governor again for some reason, but a referendum on the performance of our entire leadership class, a referendum on them.



It didn't have to be this way. If Terry McAuliffe had been wise enough to keep this race non-ideological, he would without question have won it. Widen the highways, fix 66, lower the car tax, shorten your commute to work, make Dulles Airport slightly less horrible. Who wouldn't vote for those things?



But no, instead of promising to improve the lives of the people who live in Virginia, McAuliffe instead found himself defending Joe Biden's lunatic openly racist equity agenda, something that unless you're directly benefiting from as a consultant, you probably hate.



The equity agenda is rooted in hostility and hatred. It is immoral, and on some level, most people understand that perfectly well, and yet here was Terry McAuliffe live on television explaining that parents who insist on having a role in their own children's education must be white supremacists.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TERRY MCAULIFFE (D), VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: People trust me on education, but it's at the forefront here in Virginia as it now is in others. You see what's happening in Georgia and Florida, because they're talking about this critical race theory.



And as I've said before and I'll say it again, it has never been taught in Virginia and I really hate it because it's a racist dog whistle.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Terry McAuliffe never recovered from that interview and the polls showed it, and he didn't recover because what he said was a lie and everyone with school-aged children in Virginia knew it was a lie, and if you're interested, take a look at the Virginia Department of Education's website right now. Quote: "Teachers must embrace theories such as critical race theory, settler colonialism, Black feminism, dis/ability, critical race studies, and other critical theories." That's from a book the State of Virginia recommends.



That book goes on to instruct teachers to avoid phrases like "work hard" or "be nice" because those are expressions of white settler colonialism. There are other examples of this.



The Virginia Department of Education also promotes race hustler Ibram X. Kendi, formerly known as Henry Rogers. Kendi has gotten quite rich by inflaming the masochism of affluent white liberals, the people who love to be told they are powerful and naughty, as they send their kids to private school.



It tells you how low their standards are that Ibram Kendi has done all of this despite being stupid. How stupid? This is an actual tweet Kendi sent over the weekend, quote: "More than a third of white students lied about their race on college applications and about half of these applicants lied about being Native American. More than three-fourths of these students who lied about their race were accepted."



Oh so, in other words Ibram X. Kendi is telling us, America is such a white supremacist country that white kids can't even get into college without pretending not to be white. Right. So eventually, gears turning slowly, Kendi realized the tweet might not be helping his case and so he deleted it.



But the point remains, these are the people providing the education to children in Virginia, and if you live there, that's a problem even if you're a Democrat. So no wonder Glenn Youngkin is winning. It's all too much, and yet interestingly, weirdly, Terry McAuliffe has not corrected course. He has instead doubled down on this stuff, which again no one really likes.



At a campaign event just last night, McAuliffe told the crowd that he has identified the actual problem in Virginia schools and you'll never guess what it is. It's too many white teachers.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MCAULIFFE: And we've got to work hard to diversify our teacher base. Fifty percent of our students are students of color, eighty percent of the teachers are white.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Now, to his credit, McAuliffe's opponent, Glenn Youngkin who has really improved with every day of this campaign as people do sometimes in these campaigns, has called this kind of rhetoric for what it is. It's a racial attack. It's also an assault on the founding principles of the United States, which to sum up is the Christian belief that all people regardless of their skin color are equal before God.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GLENN YOUNGKIN (R), GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR VIRGINIA: But friends, let me be clear. One of the things we're not going to do in our schools is teach our children to view everything through a lens of race.



We know it's not right. We know in our heart. I mean, we're all of one body of Christ, how in the world can we teach our children to be divided up into buckets with one group being privileged, another group being victims. That's just not right. It steals their dreams, we know that.



So let me just be clear, on day one, I will ban critical race theory. It will not be in our schools.



[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]



YOUNGKIN: It just won't.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Well exactly. Nicely put.



I mean, these ideas aren't just annoying, they're poison and they end with Rwanda, and anyone who thinks it through understands that.



If you wanted to unite the country, which badly needs to be united, you would emphasize our equality of value. We may be different in many ways and we are, but we are all worth the same. Period. And anyone who doesn't believe that should not be within a hundred yards of power, ever.



Unfortunately, for the rest of us, the racial unity message, which we so badly need does not get Democrats elected. So last week, Democrats in Virginia concocted yet another fake race hoax to make voters hate each other and increase their electoral advantage.



Democratic political operatives posing as neo-Nazis showed up outside a Glenn Youngkin event carrying torches. They stayed long enough to be photographed by a credulous local reporter and then Terry McAuliffe's campaign team circulated pictures of those alleged white supremacists claiming they were Youngkin supporters. He is a racist.



Many members the media did the same, of course, and then within hours, the lie collapsed and that's when we learned that The Lincoln Project was or they said they were behind this. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: You're getting crushed by people on the right as a dirty tactic. Do you stand behind what was done and is that being what you guys say you oppose?



STUART STEVENS, FORMERLY ROMNEY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN CHIEF STRATEGIST: No, listen. Every day, I hear people pleading with The Lincoln Project to help show Democrats how to win, how to play hardball. You know, this is an example.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So they've told us for 10 months that January 6th was a Nazi rally. There are Nazi rallies everywhere. It's a lie, there aren't. There aren't any Nazi rallies in this country, ever, because there's not that much racism in this country, because it's a really nice country. But they have to tell us that there are and at this point, they had to make one up, so they staged a fake Nazi rally.



So you have to ask yourself, who is spreading hate in America? Well, they are.



And then you've got to wonder, under the current rules, to which we're all subject, why is The Lincoln Project still on Twitter and Facebook? Has Bank of America closed its accounts on moral grounds as they've done to so many people on the right? Are these creeps at The Lincoln Project, some of whom apparently covered for their child molester colleague, are they still allowed on PayPal and GoFundMe? Of course, they are.



Have their donors been doxed and exposed and driven from their jobs and their homes? No. Some of their biggest donors include Hollywood film producer, David Geffen, he has given them a half a million dollars. Hollywood film producer, Jeffrey Katzenberg has given them a hundred grand. Gordon Getty, son of oil tycoon, J. Paul Getty is donating a million dollars to The Lincoln Project.



All of these people are funding a group that staged a Nazi rally and blamed their political opponent and then didn't have the decency to apologize for it. Now, that's a story, but it's not being covered. Instead, the media spent the weekend obsessing over whether a Southwest airline pilot may or may not have offended Joe Biden over the PA system, and if so, put that man in jail.



So they're trying their best. At every level, they are trying their best to drag professional sleaze ball Terry McAuliffe across the finish line in Virginia, and despite all these efforts -- the lying, the misdirection, a lot of people in the state and not just Republicans realize what is actually happening and who's behind it.



Tomorrow they can send a very clear signal to the people doing it -- stop dividing us by race. Stop indoctrinating our school children to hate us. Stop treating parents like domestic terrorists.



This is not about whether a republican or a Democrat wins tomorrow. This is about where we go from here as a country.



Candace Owens is the host of "Candace." We can't think of anyone better to analyze the current state of the race in Virginia than she or her -- I'm falling down in grammar, but I'm grateful to see you tonight.



Candace Owens, thanks so much for coming on. So what -- I mean, what do you think is it -- do you think I'm far off to say this is like more than just a governor's race in a swing state?



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Oh no, you are not far off the mark at all here. That's exactly right. It's a referendum on Joe Biden's presidency and a referendum on Democrats as a whole.



This is one of the things that actually I'm very optimistic and excited about. I think for the first time, I know Americans have been feeling so down, so pessimistic about the direction of things. But what is happening in Virginia is really something to be excited about, namely because what you have is finally an issue that can unite the left and the right, and that issue is children.



CARLSON: Right.



OWENS: This was the bridge too far. You know the left, okay climate protest. Okay, let's talk about abortion. So many issues we can divide and we can yell about. Let's talk about gun laws, divide.



But when it comes to children, this is something different, right? People are suddenly realizing, wait a second. I was okay yelling and screaming at each other, but now we are talking about innocent children that seem to be the target from the government, and I think for the first time ever, people are looking around and saying, you know those people that we thought were crazy that were telling us they were coming for our children, people that we thought were crazy that were talking about the border wall, well with Trump removed and I'm going to say this honestly, it is the one silver lining about a Joe Biden presidency.



And honestly, I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I thank God for a Joe Biden presidency, because for the first time ,people that saw us as such adversaries are seeing us clearly for the first time. They are realizing, wow, they weren't just spouting the stuff ridiculously. They were actually talking about something very real that I now see. It is our children that are being impacted by this.



CARLSON: This is such a smart point. I got -- I don't understand McAuliffe's reaction. I've known Terry McAuliffe for 25 years. He is very canny. He is very canny. I mean, he didn't get rich by accident, and so he must know this.



Why wasn't he able to pull back? Is it just that the teachers unions have too much power? Why would he continue to tell parents they have no right to influence their kids' education?



OWENS: Right. This was really silly and I have to say to be honest, it is always really bizarre when a white person steps to the plate and they decide to run on, if you don't do this, if you don't agree with me, then you are a racist. It doesn't really make any sense. It defies commonsense.



CARLSON: I know.



OWENS: And beyond that, if you want to talk about a black person that ran successfully, Barack Obama for presidency, he didn't run a campaign of race, right? So he is showing you that people actually don't really respond to that rhetoric.



So I don't know why they jumped on this to me. It seems like there is some -- an ecosystem of a Democratic Party and they've said this is what we're going to run on. We're going to keep doing this. We're going to keep doing what we did for the last four years with Trump.



People are tired of it, and I will tell you what. This really -- things really started to shake when they started showing the pornographic material that was being taught in schools.



CARLSON: Yes.



OWENS: When parents were hitting the platforms at these School Board meetings and they were saying, this is a book you can find in the school library. When Terry McAuliffe said the reason that I vetoed this bill that would have allowed you to see the pornographic material that is in the library is because I just don't think parents have a right to see what's going on in schools. Uh-oh. Can't really come back from that.



Suddenly, they realized, parents, I don't have control over my own child. When did this happen? And how do we go back? Protect the children.



CARLSON: Exactly. Terry McAuliffe is now my kid's dad? I don't think so.



Candace Owens, I appreciate your coming on and we always do. Thank you.



OWENS: Thank you.



CARLSON: So when we come back, we're going to show you the fruits of something we've been working on for a number of months now, trying to get to the truth of what actually happened on January 6th because it matters and we'll explain at some length why it matters to you specifically.



The series is called "Patriot Purge." It is out today on FOX Nation. We are going to show you a big chunk of it when we come back.



But first, it's worth noting who was so mad about the series because it is just -- this is one of those moments where people reveal who they really are.



So a bunch of people in Washington told you when we released the trailer, you're not allowed to see this. So Liz Cheney, for example, said that we should be fired. The show should be taken off the air for daring to look at what actually happened on January 6th.



What's interesting is that she kept evolving. She claimed she was conservative at one point. Now, check out this picture. This is her new friend. Here is Liz Cheney posing with her pal, Ana Navarro of CNN.



Now, it's interesting -- in her home. Ana Navarro is way more radical and much more bigoted than anybody who was arrested on January 6th. She is much farther from the mainstream of American thought than say Ashli Babbitt. Ana Navarro believes openly that peoples were treated differently based on the color of their skin.



In August, we could give you a thousand examples, here is one, Navarro told CNN viewers that she is disgusted by the sight of white men.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANA NAVARRO, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: It was all about representation. My little melanated cynical heart, my immigrant melanated woman heart felt so full last night. Actually today is -- today with David and John is the first time I see a white man like in eight hours.



This -- you know other than Joe Biden last night and that's okay. They've had 240 years of representation, they're going to be okay.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Attacking people on the basis of their skin color. That is so much more damaging to this country than anything that happened on January 6th. Period. And you have to wonder, why this is Liz Cheney's new friend? Was Liz Cheney always a left-wing wacko? No. She didn't seem like it. She seemed kind of conservative, always a neocon, but what's this?



People are changing in this moment.



And by the way, while we're at it, that's not the only question that we have. We learned something else really, really interesting and it's about someone else who tells you he is really conservative, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. He is always running around telling you he's got another hearing into this, conservatism, I'm conservative.



Well, we just learned from this very long "Washington Post" rebuttal to our documentary series that on January 6th, Lindsey Graham was running around the Capitol ordering the Capitol Police to murder the protesters, quote: "You've got guns. Use them. We give you guns for a reason," shrieked Lindsey Graham.



Shoot American citizens for the crime of trespassing. Really? This is the conservative position. Unarmed protesters show up. Look, they shouldn't have been there. We've never defended that, and never would. But kill them? What the hell is wrong with you, Lindsey Graham? How long before you're ordering drone attacks on people whose politics you don't like?



What a revealing moment this is.



Anyway, as we said a second ago, our investigation on what actually happened on January 6 is on FOX Nation. We're going to give you a big chunk of it in just a minute, and during the break, you can get free access for 90 days to "Patriot Purge" and to all our documentaries. Just go to tuckercarlson.com. It's free.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Almost immediately after the events of January 6th, in fact, while it was still going on, we noticed the Democratic Party, its leaders, members of the media lying about what had happened in very specific ways and then of course lying in very general ways about what it meant, and they kept it up.



And so at a certain point, several months ago, we thought it might be worth finding out for ourselves what actually happened and what's happened in the aftermath. The result of our month-long investigation is called "Patriot Purge." A three-part documentary for our "Tucker Carlson Original" series.



The first episode debuts today on foxnation.com. Part 2 comes out tomorrow morning and the third part on Wednesday.



We want to play you though a chunk of the first episode so you can judge for yourself what we found. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The domestic war on terror is here. It is coming after half of the country.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The January 6th assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known, the rise of domestic violence extremism is a serious and growing National Security threat.



The Biden administration will confront this threat with the necessary resources and resolve.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: America is not a place where you hold people for months in solitary without charges. This is what Guantanamo was set up for, for al-Qaeda terrorists who are not U.S. citizens.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't do that. That's not America. That's a gulag.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You thought the first war in terror was dysfunctional, unjust, counterproductive, wait until you get more on terror 2.0.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And our office want to ensure that there was shock and awe, and that we could charge as many people as possible.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I heard a loud voice bark out, "F.B.I. come out with your hands up."



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People who are witnessing this inside Baghdad, it must be shock and awe indeed.



CARLSON: The new Secretary of Defense ordered the entire U.S. military to quote, "stand down" while investigators cleanse the ranks of political extremists.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Purging out of the military any dissenting voice.



GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists.



[APPLAUSE]



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: January 6th was a honeypot. They're going to use this event for every bit of political persecution they can milk out of it.



CARLSON: In the years after 9/11, the media and the National Security state --



BUSH: You can't distinguish between al-Qaeda and Saddam when you talk about the war on terror.



CARLSON: Used exaggerated threats and outright deception.



CONDOLEEZZA RICE, THEN FORMER SECURITY ADVISER: Contacts between al-Qaeda and Saddam Hussein's regime, there are others.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We know they have weapons of mass destruction.



CARLSON: To associate certain ideas with certain events.



JOE BIDEN, THEN U.S. SENATOR: 9/11 is Saddam Hussein weapons of mass destruction.



CARLSON: This was the first war on terror. Now, it's happening again.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: January 6 was worse than 9/11.



CARLSON: The very same corrupt interest in Washington that pushed the Iraq War under false pretenses are now pushing the lie of a domestic white terror army.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.



CARLSON: They are tying white nationalist terrorism to Trump voters.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: You voted for the person who the clan supported.



CARLSON: They're tying January 6th to 9/11.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would like to say, January 6th has burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11.



CARLSON: They're tying millions of law-abiding Americans to al-Qaeda and ISIS.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Pushing them more into this violent white extremism much the way bin Laden you know, did sort of inspiring people to be this way.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You link two concepts together, even if they don't belong together.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: No external terrorist ever did this to us. We've never worried like this, even after 9/11.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You put it in a headline.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: MAGA terrorists. Al-Qaeda.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you shove it in people's throats enough --



BIDEN: Not al-Qaeda, white supremacists.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Then they come to believe it.



CARLSON: January 6th is being used as a pretext to strip millions of Americans, disfavored Americans of their core constitutional rights, and to defame them as domestic terrorists. But what exactly happened on January 6th? How much of what we were told about that day is a lie?



If permanent Washington is willing to launch a second war on terror on its own citizens, what else are they capable of?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So that's a piece of original reporting. It's rigorously factual. It's not primarily an ideological document. It is a record of what actually happened. It's corrective to the lies that you have heard for the past 10 months.



We want you to see it. We want as many people to see it as possible. It's on FOX Nation as we said, but we're offering it effectively at no cost, the entire series for 90 days, you can go to tuckercarlson.com right now and see it.



We want to begin tonight by speaking to someone who was there. Now a lot of the footage that is aired on all kinds of different channels was shot by a man called Elijah Schaffer. He was a reporter in the crowd that day and he has followed the aftermath of that day as well.



He joins us now.



Elijah, thanks so much for joining us. So since you were there, you were right up front, at the tip of the spear as they always say in Washington. It didn't seem long from the perspective of people watching this on TV before this became harnessed by political interests in order to make political points. Did you see that happening?



ELIJAH SCHAFFER, REPORTER: Yes. I got a call while I was inside of the capitol documenting by the way and working my hardest to get the footage out to the public to show them what was happening, that's my job, simply put, what is going on, the public deserved to know what was happening.



CARLSON: Yes.



SCHAFFER: And as I'm getting the footage out, I get a call from the CEO of my company, Blaze Media, and he is telling me, they're coming after you already, people are alerting the F.B.I. and what really shocked me is in the process of this, a sitting Member of Congress, Representative Eric Swalwell was already weaponizing the F.B.I. publicly and tagging them and getting my name out there knowing that I'm a federally credentialed reporter doing my job alongside other left-wing outlets, but chose to begin to weaponize the F.B.I. in the middle of this event against a political adversary.



CARLSON: Wait, a sitting Member of Congress is trying to clamp down on the reporting taking place in real time by using the F.B.I.?



SCHAFFER: Yes. He actually did and realistically speaking, I know that it succeeded because the F.B.I. even shortly after this started leaking information reporters saying not even that I knew of or my attorney didn't know, but he started leaking information. Somebody is saying that they were investigating me for wiretapping charges. I didn't know about this, they wouldn't tell us about this, but the F.B.I. was not only leaking information to liberal reporters, but already, a sitting Member of Congress was boasting about alerting the F.B.I., saying oh here he is, check him out, knowing for sure that I have a credential in D.C. to be covering these types of events and had been successfully doing so for the entire year of 2020 with BLM and Antifa.



CARLSON: It's terrifying and you have to ask why, so why were they so intent on shutting down your reporting and the reporting -- the honest reporting of others?



So you happen to be standing very close to a man called Ray Epps, who was a leader of what we're told is a right-wing extremist group. He has not been indicted. Based on what you saw personally, did Ray Epps seem to be encouraging people to break the law that day?



SCHAFFER: One hundred percent. I did not see any violence occurring. I don't think anybody that was at the front lines went with the intent to do anything other than to protest peacefully. There were barriers.



But there was one individual who was whispering in people's ears, the very people that instigated the attacks, the ones who pushed the barrier who are being prosecuted for injuring a Capitol officer, a female, who wasn't wearing a helmet who still has head injuries to this day, I found out. They're all being prosecuted, but the man who instigated it, who was starting the violence, for some reason, the F.B.I. is no longer interested in him.



And I've spoken to prosecutors, I've spoken to defense attorneys because obviously that's my footage, I was a key witness, I was there and if there was anybody that I would pick out as a journalist and say that's the man who would be key suspect number one, for some reason, the Federal government says, well, we're just not interested in him.



CARLSON: So we have a lot of tape of Ray Epps the night before encouraging people to break the law and to break into the Capitol and people clearly think that he is a Federal agent. They call him that.



But with your own eyes, you saw this same man encouraging people, so I just want to be totally clear, you saw this yourself.



SCHAFFER: Yes. I will say this. There was a man on a bullhorn or a megaphone and he was yelling to people at the 1776 the front gate, people were not going along though. People were kind of like, oh, man, they started saying, you're Antifa, and they started yelling at him. So people were not going along with acts of violence or encouraging to escalate things.



It did not escalate until who we now identified as Ray Epps began whispering in the ears of certain individuals, which led immediately after to the instigation of violence.



CARLSON: You're saying this in public. It's on videotape, and this man has not been indicted and no one in the Justice Department will explain why and anyone who asks the question is denounced as some sort of conspiracy theorist, conspiracy theories are starting to sound like spoiler alerts at this point.



I'm grateful for your original reporting on that day, Elijah Schaffer, thank you very much.



SCHAFFER: Thank you.



CARLSON: Part 2 of the series comes out tomorrow. We give 90 days of FOX Nation free to anyone on tuckercarlson.com right now. We think it's worth it.



Well, vaccine mandates for firemen and cops are now in effect across the country and what is happening, oh cities are falling apart. Fire stations closing. No one to protect people from crime. It's great. We've got details, just ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So, we're going to administer what we think of as the conspiracy nut test. We give you two facts, things that just happened and you ask yourself, could they possibly be related?



Here is the first. Joe Biden tells American Airlines that everyone who works there has to get the shot, whether they want it or not. That's the first fact.



Second fact, this weekend, American Airlines had to cancel thousands of flights all over the country. Are they related? Well, not according to American Airlines. High winds -- that was the problem. A problem that no other airline seemed to have this weekend.



Meanwhile, more than 10,000 city workers in New York City have refused to take the shot. Fire houses in New York, they seem kind of essential are now begging for volunteers because there's no one working there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ERIELLE RESHEF ABC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Pushback from some first responders to vaccine mandates. In New York City, 2,000 FDNY employees calling out sick over the past week, causing a number of fire department engine companies to be taken out of service.



And so far the FDNY says that those sick calls have not impacted response times, but the fire department union saying this morning, dozens of companies could be closed today.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, but it's not affecting services, right.



Los Angeles County is one of the biggest counties in the world, actually. Alex Villanueva is the Sheriff of LA County. He has pledged not to enforce these mandates because he doesn't want citizens to die.



The Sheriff joins us tonight. Sheriff, thanks so much for coming on.



So we talked to you some time ago and you had this position, I know you've taken a lot of heat for it, tell us why you maintain this position and what you think could happen if you were to cave on this question.



SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA, LA COUNTY: Well, the results are very obvious. For example, I have a 20 percent increase in people that are putting to retire early. That's over a hundred people right there. Another 300-plus are filing Workers Compensation claims, that's a 22 percent increase. I have 238 Deputies that are now applying for out-of-county jobs that do not have vaccine mandates, and I have 1,600 potential people that have 28 years or more of service. They could just walk away and not lose a penny and not even look back and that is a huge threat to the department that is already severely understaffed. But the Board of Supervisors is just, they don't care, apparently.



CARLSON: So I've heard people say, well, you know, you lose a third of your firemen or 40 of your cops, just like hire new people. Just bring in - - I don't know temp workers. Are you comfortable handing out firearms and badges to people with no experience?



VILLANUEVA: It takes me almost a year and a half to replace an entry- level worker. To replace a veteran 30-year expert in whatever capacity for example, a homicide investigator, those are decades that it takes to replace someone like that.



And you cannot quantify the impact that is on public safety, but I'll guarantee you, homicides will go up. A lot of things are going to go up and response time is going to get longer and longer.



CARLSON: Your priorities are so exactly in the right place I just have to ask you, are people thanking you for taking a stand on this?



VILLANUEVA: Well, I've got a lot of people that are thanking me from across the political spectrum except for one group, the woke left who somehow embraced this idea like it's another cultural war to fight, the mandates, but where is all the data that supports mandates? They're not looking at hard science and hard data. They're going with, well, it feels good to have a mandate.



CARLSON: Man, why didn't you run for Governor? Sheriff, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Sorry to embarrass there. Great to see you.



VILLANUEVA: Oh, you've got it.



CARLSON: Godspeed. Thank you.



So Joe Biden, and we almost didn't bring this because it's just so sad, but he is the President and he fell asleep right in the middle of a Climate Conference overseas as his motorcade was idling outside. Bill Melugin brings us the very latest on that sad story, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So Joe Biden left the safety of his sound stage in Washington and went to Europe and things kind of fell apart. Sad story.



FOX's Bill Melugin has it for us tonight. Hey, Bill.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Good evening to you.



So President Biden has previously said that climate change is one of the biggest threats to America's National Security in the coming years, but at a global conference on climate change today, he appeared to have a little bit of trouble staying awake.



Take a look at this video right here. This was President Biden earlier today in Glasgow, Scotland where he was caught on video seemingly taking a little bit of a snooze during the opening speeches at the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Conference. An aide eventually walks on over to him, speaks to him and wakes him up, but as you can imagine Twitter had quite a bit to say about this today.



Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker tweeted quote: "Biden is indulging in a Climate Summit in Scotland and can't even stay awake for it, while the nation battles multiple historic crises. He's asleep at the wheel on all fronts."



FOX's Katie Pavlich said, quote: "Climate change is such an imminent and dire threat to humanity that Joe Biden fell asleep while people were talking about it."



Now, the President also being called the hypocrite by some for his 85- vehicle motorcade that went right through Rome on Friday as part of that big climate change conference. He was also part of another 20-vehicle motorcade earlier today in Scotland.



Turning Point U.S.A.'s Charlie Kirk had this to say about that, writing in part, quote: "Biden and his convoy of four planes will emit 2.2 million pounds of carbon during his five-day trip across Europe and his two presidential Cadillacs, part of an 85-car convoy emitted 1,680 pounds of carbon to drive 92 miles to Glasgow at eight miles per hour, all to fight climate change."



And Tucker, all this of course, happening as President Biden just cannot seem to get his domestic agenda off the ground when it comes to Build Back Better and his poll numbers continue to plummet.



We'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: Ouch. Sad story. Bill Melugin, great to see you tonight.



So we should say, our friend Brian Kilmeade who we love to see always has a brand new book. It is called "The President and the Freedom Fighter," it's about the life of Abraham Lincoln intersecting with the life of Frederick Douglass. Of course, Brian is co-host to "FOX and Friends" and we're delighted to have him with us tonight.



So Lincoln and Douglass, I just know this book is packed with lessons for the moment we're living through.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: I think so. I mean, I think the things that Douglass was going through which Lincoln fought through, we know each men individually. There is more that have been written about Lincoln especially than anybody else in history. What I wanted to do is focus on how they intersected, where we were as a country then, never perfect, always trying to be for the war in order to get there.



And I just think that some of the race problems that we have today is because people have no idea how far we've come and what was going on in the rest of the world where there was slavery on every single continent on the planet. We didn't invent it nor did we have the market cornered on it, nor do we ever make excuses for it.



And I also think you can learn two things -- other things from these guys. They were self-made men. Nobody gave them anything.



If you look at Lincoln light years better than Frederick Douglass, but as bad as anybody could have it, abject poverty, we all know. Illiterate parents, one year collectively of school, self-taught lawyer, one-term congressman, then ends up getting this huge reputation and has his moment, rises up in the Lincoln-Douglass debates, gets the nomination and inherits a fractured country and tries to put it back together.



While Douglass is trying to fight for the freedom for four million because he fought for it, he got it and became one of the most respected men on the planet.



I know these are two rare individuals. I know they only come apart every generation, but I also think there's lessons there.



The American spirit is, put whatever you want in front of me, I will knock it down or die trying. That's the attitude we've got to get back to. That's why I think this book works.



CARLSON: Such superior people and interesting that they intersected at this moment. Were they close? I mean, did they know each other well?



KILMEADE: Listen, sparring from a distance, met three times, was supposed to meet four times. The instant way they hit it off, the way they worked together to recruit African-Americans into the military, the way he put his two sons did, Frederick Douglass into the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, the way Douglass actually wanted Lincoln to pick up the pace and have the Emancipation quicker, Lincoln had to take his time. The country wasn't ready.



When it was, when they came together, they were a force, and I do believe, Tucker, when you read the book, you think about how much more they could have accomplished, had John Wilkes Booth not pulled the trigger, because I don't think we would have needed the 1960s if they had to live through and now Lincoln was able to live through the 1860s.



And you put Grant in that factor, we're a much -- we're a much better country. Still, see the journey America takes, always getting better, always trying to level the playing field and great men along the way who came from out of nowhere, let us through.



The question is, who is going to lead us through now? Who is out there to bring us through this other difficult time? Not nearly as fractured as then, but certainly important now.



CARLSON: It would take an extraordinary person and we're always looking for one.



Brian Kilmeade, a great person. I appreciate you and this book. Thank you for coming on.



KILMEADE: Go get them, Tucker.



CARLSON: Julie Kelly over the past 10 months is really one of the only reporters in the United States to look forensically at what actually happened on January 6th. You just cannot overstate how important the reporting she has done -- is.



She joins us next to tell us what she has found.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So as we've noted a couple of times, we are releasing a series of documentaries this week, "Patriot Purge" on FOX Nation and we want to talk to some of the people on whose reporting we rely. We did a lot of our own, but we also used the work of others, and one of the people whose work we used extensively is Julie Kelly who has really done more reporting and more honest reporting on January 6th than anyone.



We spoke to about all three episodes that are premiering this week. Here is part of our conversation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JULIE KELLY, "AMERICAN GREATNESS": People really have to understand that this is a war on terror. The Democrats, the Biden regime is turning against Americans on the political right.



I mean, when you have Chris Wray on March 2nd go to Capitol Hill and call January 6th an act of domestic terror, that opens up all sorts of opportunities for every Federal agency to run with that, which is exactly what they've done.



CARLSON: Wait. Can I ask you a question? So when Chris Wray, the head of the F.B.I.



KELLY: Yes.



CARLSON: He uses the phrase "terror" --



KELLY: Yes.



CARLSON: That has like bureaucratic implications. That's not just -- I mean, that's not something he said accidentally, correct?



KELLY: No. That's right. He said it by design because then it gives his imprimatur to what the prosecutors are doing so we now have more than 650 Americans who have been charged with the Capitol breach probe as they call it, and so it's okay then for prosecutors, which they have called some of these people terrorists in court.



They want to add terrorist enhancements to their sentencing even for people charged with non-violent crimes, and so it's not an exaggeration to call this a war on terror against Americans. That's exactly what it is.



CARLSON: That's horrifying.



KELLY: Yes, it is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: There is so much going on in this country right now. We really believe the only way out is to tell the truth calmly, but relentlessly, and so we're going to.



Episode 2 of "Patriot Purge" is out in the morning. You can watch all of it for free. Go to tuckercarlson.com.



We'll see you tomorrow. Thanks for sticking with us.



Sean Hannity, right now.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.