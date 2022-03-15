Tucker: This has unleashed something dark in the US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," March 14, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Monday.



Here is something we just saw. I wish we brought it to you earlier. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, of course, gave an interview recently that didn't get enough attention in this country. Zelenskyy needless to say, is currently engaged in a desperate fight for his country, his government, his life, and he has been since the Russian military invaded Ukraine nearly three weeks ago.



So you can assume there is not a lot Zelenskyy thinks about at this point, apart from getting the Russians off of Ukrainian soil. So last week, Zelenskyy floated the idea of accepting so-called Ukrainian neutrality, agreeing not to join NATO; in exchange for that, he will get a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.



Now, there is nothing inherently controversial about Zelenskyy's idea. Ukraine was not on the cusp of joining NATO, anyway. NATO officials have long said they don't want Ukraine to join. It is not clear whose interest would be served by Ukraine joining NATO.



So if accepting the status quo, going with the way things already were and were always going to be, if doing that convinces Putin to stop killing Ukrainians, and spares Ukraine from total and complete destruction, maybe it's not a crazy idea, maybe Zelenskyy is onto something, he certainly thought about it a lot. Maybe we ought to congratulate Zelenskyy for acting wisely on behalf of the country he leads. This could be a win for him and for the entire world.



Probably not a lot of American media outlets will describe it that way; however. Indeed, by mentioning NATO, a topic that is completely off limits in American media, Zelenskyy may have gone too far.



Daily, in every possible venue, we are told that NATO is paradoxically both of its central importance to the United States, and at the same time irrelevant to what happens in Eastern Europe.



So years of talk about expanding NATO into Ukraine, and we've watched those happen in public that had nothing whatsoever to do with Russia invading Ukraine, nothing at all. That's what they tell us.



Putin invaded Ukraine because he's bad. End of conversation. And anyone who says otherwise, anyone who suggests there might be a way out of this disaster short of total war, anyone who says that is immediately denounced as a tool of Russian propaganda.



So, what does that mean? It means that by acknowledging that NATO expansion is what Putin seems to care about most, Zelenskyy is by definition, at least in this country, repeating Russian talking points. That would make the president of Ukraine a Putin collaborator. Sound insane? Well, then you can still think clearly, but that's the state of play.



How do we know this? Let's just say we've lived it.



We've made the point repeatedly that forcing Ukraine into NATO will in no way serve the interests of the United States, and in fact, could hurt us here in ways from which we will never recover.



And by the way, talking about it doesn't seem to have helped Ukraine either. For saying that, and that's all we've said, here is the reaction we've received and this is just a small selection. We could do a full hour on it, but here is a clip.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS: What seems to be almost the Putin wing of the Republican Party, which to be fair is not highly -- not prevalent much on Capitol Hill, but we've seen Tucker Carlson, basically repeat Russian propaganda at night after night. What the hell is going on?



GEORGE WILL, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST, WASHINGTON POST: Well, first of all, before they fell in love with Putin, they fell in love with Orban in Hungary. Make America Great Again meant let's make America more like Hungary.



MAX BOOT, FOREIGN POLICY ANALYST: And the most popular Republican broadcaster in America, Tucker Carlson are both unabashed fans of Putin and there are very few Republicans out there like Mitt Romney or Liz Cheney, who have the courage to call them out.



This is a disgrace.



SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): How anybody in this country, which loves freedom can side with Vladimir Putin, which is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people. He imprisons his political opponents. He has been an adversary of America at every chance he's had. It's unthinkable to be. It's almost treasonous.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, almost treasonous. Siding with Putin. Who is siding with Putin? I haven't seen anybody do that. I've seen a few people try to side with the United States, and that says Mitt Romney, a man who got four deferments to keep himself out of the Vietnam War, that is almost treasonous.



What's so interesting, we don't want to pick on Mitt Romney here, it's too easy, but it does seem like if you take a step back that the very same people who spent the last say two years telling us that this country, our country, is inherently sinful and racist, and disgusting and born in iniquity, those same people, the ones who lecture you about how there is something inherently wrong with you, if you live here, were born here. Those same people have been the very quickest, the very first to whip around and accuse anyone who wants to save the United States from yet another pointless war, a war that they would never fight in or their children, accused those people of being unpatriotic.



We don't love America enough, says the man who thinks America is racist. How does that work, exactly? We're not sure. But in case you've forgotten, here is the very same Mitt Romney marching with the very same people who told us that this is a white supremacist hellhole.



And by the way, we've got to do away with a nuclear family, that's never done anybody any good. Here he is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROMNEY: We need to end violence and brutality and to make sure that people understand the Black Lives Matter.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So okay, it's just Mitt Romney. Never a genius, obviously deep in the grip of some late life crisis, licking his wounds for being beaten by Obama in 2012. Okay.



But it's not just Mitt Romney. Imagine how you would feel if you were a business owner in Kenosha, or Minneapolis, or Atlanta or Louisville. If you were someone who -- I don't know, used to go to St. John's Church in Washington, D.C. or someone who works in the Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, before BLM torched all of it. You're long accustomed to knowing that your leaders don't really care about you. But when they reveal that they actively hate you, that's hard to take.



So of course, Mitt Romney is debasing himself, degrading himself in order to be liked in Washington. Yes, we've seen that, of course, but it's deeper than that.



Needless to say, the people Mitt Romney wants to like and his new masters were not satisfied with him marching with BLM or denouncing his critics as almost treasonous, they want more. They won't be satisfied until every Republican in the U.S. Senate is wholly indistinguishable from Chris Hayes, and they're getting pretty close.



On Sunday, yesterday, Mitt Romney edged a little closer. Here's what he wrote to Tulsi Gabbard.



Now Tulsi Gabbard is the former Member of Congress who currently serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and unlike Mitt Romney, has been deployed, quote: "Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives." Treasonous lies have cost lives potentially. So you're betraying your country and committing murder.



So what exactly did Tulsi Gabbard do? Did she call for a violent overthrow of the United States government? Did she come out and pledge allegiance to Putin? Did she get a Cyrillic tattoo on her neck? No, she didn't.



What she said, is we have a problem. Here is how we know. She cited publicly available information and said, we should probably deal with that problem. But I guess, here you have Mitt Romney who is a consultant for God's sakes, accusing someone who has been in the Army for nearly two decades of treason.



People didn't use to talk that way. Treason is a death penalty offense. It's absurd on its face. But if you watch the video that got Mitt Romney to call a fellow American treasonous and suggest she was committing murder, it really makes your head spin.



Here's what Tulsi Gabbard actually said that made Mitt Romney accuse her of betraying her own country. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TULSI GABBARD, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Here are the undeniable facts. There are 25 to 30 U.S. funded biolabs in Ukraine. According to the U.S. government, these biolabs are conducting research on dangerous pathogens.



Ukraine is in an active war zone with widespread bombing, artillery, and shelling and these facilities, even in the best of circumstances could easily be compromised and release these deadly pathogens.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, she hates our country because she is worried that a pathogen might escape from a biolab and hurt people. There is no recent precedent for that, so she is clearly listening to Alex Jones too much and she is treasonous.



Actually everything that Tulsi Gabbard said, as you know, is true. It is not a Republican issue, it is not a Democrat issue, it is a factual issue, and even in war, truth is a defense. In fact, it's the only defense.



Is it true? And in a free country, you can speak the truth. That right can never be taken away, or else it's not a free country.



But by the way, since we're speaking of facts, the Director of the U.S. Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, a man who would know, a man called Robert Pope has confirmed that scientists are keeping Soviet era pathogens for research purposes in Ukraine.



They told us they were destroying them. They should have destroyed them, but they haven't. What could go wrong in an active war zone? And they knew that those pathogens existed and were being experimented upon, researched, and they didn't secure them before the Russians invaded, though they knew the Russian invasion was coming because they told us.



And then Toria Nuland, the Undersecretary of State who oversees this disaster testified under oath that yes, Russian forces might seize those biolabs in Ukraine, and we should all be very worried about that possibility.



Over the weekend, CBS News reported that Pentagon officials have confirmed that these biolabs in Ukraine are in fact conducting research on anthrax and other quote "deadly pathogens."



DAVID MARTIN, CBS NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: Pentagon official I talked to you this morning said there is no movement of chemical weapons into Ukraine. So they are saying they are not seeing the signs of it.



The concern is that the Russians will seize one of these biomedical research facilities that Ukraine has where they do research on deadly pathogens like botulism and anthrax, seize one of those facilities, weaponize the pathogen, and then blame it on Ukraine and the U.S., because the U.S. has been providing support for some of the research being done in those facilities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Okay, so we're a little confused about what all the hyperventilating is about. Now, you just heard CBS say and for many say that Russia may seize these biological agents in Ukraine and use them against the Ukrainians and who knows who else.



You would pause and think well: Wait a second, if these are Soviet era weapons, then presumably, the Soviets, now called the Russian government probably have their own. So why would they want to seize stuff they already have? It doesn't actually make a lot of sense, but whatever. You'll



Notice that the reporter you just saw at the beginning of the clip admits that these pathogens are in Ukraine. They are doing research on botulism and anthrax. So any reasonable person would be concerned by that because there is a war going on. And by the way, why were they funding this in Ukraine in the first place? But that's really a secondary question, maybe we can get the bottom of that when the war is over, but Tulsi Gabbard addressed and only addressed the danger that innocent people could die because these weapons, apparently these pathogens, these agents exist in Ukraine.



She didn't blame it on Russia. She didn't blame anybody. She just said this is the thing, unsecured bio weapons in a war zone are a bad idea. That's not reasonable now? That's treason.



Reason isn't part of the way people are thinking now. Everybody in leadership has completely lost the ability to think beyond the next tweet. Who is thinking about tomorrow, or next month, or 20 years from now? Not one person, and anyone who tries is an agent of Putin.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MSNBC ANCHOR: Now to a story of Russian disinformation that has been quickly embraced and amplified by some in America's right-wing media.



When State Department Under Secretary Victoria Nuland confirmed this week that there was bio research going on in Ukraine, critics say that Tucker Carlson of FOX News took those remarks out of context.



MICHAEL SCHUMAN, THE ATLANTIC: Now you see the Chinese government kind of openly repeating Russian propaganda, for example, about the use of supposed American biolabs in Ukraine.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: This Russian misinformation about biolabs in Ukraine. People on the Trump right, who are actually parroting Russian propaganda every day and every night.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "These supposed biolabs." Well, the U.S. government says they have biolabs and told us under oath that they're worried that the contents of these biolabs, which they failed to secure, might get into the wrong hands, but it's right-wing Putin night propaganda.



We're taking Nuland's remarks out of context. Okay, what's the right context? We asked. No one told us.



Robert Pope's remarks, were they taken out of context, too? This is insane. There's a problem. Before we even assign blame to the problem, it might be worth thinking through how to fix the problem, but no. Anyone who mentions it should shut up and not just shut up, be shut up by force if necessary, with jail time.



Now, we're going to do something we almost never do. We're going to play you a clip from "The View," which is now calling for a Department of Justice investigation into this show and Tulsi Gabbard. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN, COHOST, "THE VIEW": What Tucker Carlson parrots every night on FOX News, what Tulsi Gabbard is spreading, is actually helping Putin get away with criminal acts against innocent Ukrainian civilians.



ANA NAVARRO, COHOST, "THE VIEW": And I think DOJ, in the same way that it is setting up a task force to investigate oligarchs, should look into people who are Russian propagandists and shilling for Putin. That's being, if you are a foreign asset to a dictator, it should be investigated.



In fact, I remember when Tulsi Gabbard and I even hate that we're discussing it because I think to myself, "Who is this woman?" How do you not call out something that is repeating false Russian propaganda and that has been brought down?



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, COHOST, "THE VIEW": They used to arrest people for doing stuff like this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Really? They used to arrest people for saying stuff like this. Hmm. When did they arrest people for saying stuff like this? And who is they, exactly?



Well, the former Caryn Elaine Johnson didn't tell us. She kept it vague because that way it's a lot more threatening and maybe you will shut up. And again, we hesitate to show clips from that show, it is an IQ killer, but we're making an exception tonight because "The View" is not alone. A lot of people sound like this and it's one of these processes where it sounds insane, I mean, for sure, I can't believe they said that and then over time, what sounded crazy the first time you heard it sounds a little more normal and then three weeks into the war, it sounds like probably pretty necessary.



Keith Olbermann is always at the cutting edge of things like this. He was watching "The View" today. He doesn't have a lot else to do and he responded to that segment by writing this on Twitter. "They (us) are Russian assets and there is a war. There's a case for detaining them militarily. Trials are a sign of good faith and patience on the part of democracy."



So, we're at war with Russia. We must send you to the gulag because freedom. Because democracy, the one thing democracies don't have patience for is dissenting views from its own citizens, particularly citizens who sincerely hope and pray for the best for their own country. Those people must be imprisoned militarily. That's what he's saying and no one's disagreeing.



All of permanent Washington, every orifice of the national media, all fully aligned to push a single message. When was the last time that happened? Ought to make you nervous.



Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, who is leaving thankfully, said the other at the current moment is the most united this country has been since 9/11. Well, he's right in one way. It's certainly united the United States Congress. As of this afternoon, nine out of the last 10 tweets that Rob Portman sent have been about Ukraine. Oh, not a single tweet about the fact you're getting poorer by the day. Try to fill up your car.



On Amazon, last night, a single jar of organic peanut butter cost $15.00. That's just one product. Not a retailer renowned for offering the cheapest possible, $15.00 for a jar of peanut butter. Spread that across the entire grocery store and that's what you're looking at.



Is that going to help with the fentanyl killings that are going on right now? A hundred thousand people died last year. No, Rob Portman doesn't care. What he cares about is Ukraine and he shares that concern with Lindsey Graham and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and of course, Liz Cheney. So, they are unified, but what's so interesting, if this is such a unifying moment, then why was their first instinct to denounce fellow Americans as traitors and call for them to be imprisoned? Really unifying?



They don't care about Ukraine, a lot of these people, any more than they cared about George Floyd. They use tragedy, George Floyd's death, the tragic invasion of Ukraine, for domestic political purposes. This has unleashed something really dark in the United States.



In order to make wise decisions, you have to be rational, thoughtful, forward-thinking and calm and they're the opposite of all of those things.



Tulsi Gabbard knows very well what wise assessments of crises look like. Mitt Romney says she should be arrested for it, but she hasn't been yet. So she joins us tonight. Tulsi Gabbard, thanks so much for coming on.



GABBARD: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So what would be your response to Mitt Romney?



GABBARD: Well, first of all, I think it's important to point out here that this is not a matter of disagreement or holding a dissenting view. This is about facts and this is about the truth.



So while Senator Romney and all these different talking heads in the mainstream media are regurgitating Hillary Clinton's slanderous talking points, the facts remain. Number one is they are accusing me of saying that somehow there are bioweapons labs in Ukraine. I've said no such thing at any point.



I have said that there are biolabs in Ukraine that have received U.S. support that contained dangerous pathogens, that if those labs are breached, then we in the world are facing a potential future of pandemics, that this is a dangerous crisis that needs to be addressed immediately. These pathogens need to be destroyed.



The second thing they're saying is, they deny even though there is a plethora of evidence that exists, they deny that these biolabs are even there, which is shocking to me.



We've heard over and over, you played so many clips from people and then the mainstream media are saying, these biolabs, these supposed biolabs as though there are some fantasy when over and over and over again, officials from our own government, Department of State, Department of Defense and so on are saying these biolabs in Ukraine have dangerous pathogens, and we're very concerned that they may be breached. That's the concern that I've continued to raise because it is not left to right Democrat or Republican. This is serious safety and health and life concern for the American people and people around the world.



And so the media is lying. They're not only lying about this, you saw headlines a couple of days ago Tulsi Gabbard paid off by Russian agent. What the media is lying about is the fact that an American citizen gave my campaign a $59.00 contribution, coming from a woman I've never met, never talked to, don't know, don't know anything about. But somehow they feel justified in saying Tulsi Gabbard is being paid off.



The danger in the media lying so blatantly to the American people, these so-called journalists who have a responsibility to the public, is it poses a very direct threat to our Democratic Republic because they continue to get away with it. They continue to parrot and propagate these lies and they need to be held accountable. They need to be exposed.



CARLSON: And by the way, the U.S. government has said that there are bioweapons in Ukraine, they are Soviet-era bioweapons.



GABBARD: Over and over.



CARLSON: We thought we were going to destroy that, we haven't. So they've said that. We're just responding to what they have said, but I wonder if you just quickly assess the way that people are thinking is what scares me most. We can debate about what we believe the facts are, but if we're incapable of thinking rationally, if our first instinct is to denounce something we don't like as treasonous propaganda and call for a jail sentence, I mean, what -- who is leading this country?



GABBARD: I think it's important to recognize that that facts exist, especially in this case, facts exist, and the truth is the first casualty of war. And so this is exactly what we are seeing here. People have a very specific agenda, refusing to recognize the truth, refusing to have a conversation and instead immediately resorting to their age old tactic of silence, smear, and destroy the character and reputation of anyone who dares to say anything that they don't like.



CARLSON: Yes, well, thank you for not being bowed. I mean, if you care about the country, you clearly do. You've got to be honest and try your best to think about the wisest course forward. Period. Regardless of what they call you and I'm just grateful that you were doing that.



Tulsi Gabbard, thank you.



GABBARD: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So the war in Ukraine is of course ongoing this hour, ferocious in parts. Russian forces advancing on the capital city, a live report from those, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: We've got a FOX News Alert for you. The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv appears to be under heavy bombardment at the moment. This comes as Russian forces continue their assault on the capital city.



Our Greg Palkot is live in Ukraine for us tonight. Greg, what do you see?



GREG PALKOT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Yes, the unrelenting bombardment by Russia of Ukraine with little care for civilian life continues, especially around the capital of Kyiv. The main Russian forces, they are sitting about nine miles outside of the center, but that does not stop them from pummeling locations closer in.



One video shows a man walking across a park in the middle of the day when a blast from a rocket hits a bus on the far side, destroying it. He was okay, but another person was killed and others were injured.



And two people were killed and three injured when artillery hit a residential building in the city. Windows were blown out, a fire raged. Firefighters tried to make their way into the building to rescue people's belongings.



All told, Tucker, the Pentagon says something like 900 Russian missiles have flown into this country in the last 18 days or so. Overnight, last night, we had a missile hit nearby where we are right now. And about two hours ago, we heard another air raid siren, maybe another strike.



So they are not just focusing on Kyiv, but they're going all across the country and it is not getting any better by the day.



Back to you.



CARLSON: No, or safer for the journalists who cover it. So be careful. Greg Palkot, thanks so much for that.



So we rarely quote the U.N. Secretary General, but in this case, the Secretary General said something pretty obvious that we might want to keep in mind. The conflict in Ukraine could go sideways and very quickly wind up in a nuclear conflict. Here's part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTONIO GUTERRES, U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL: Further escalation of the war, whether by accident or design threatens all of humanity. Raising the alert of Russian nuclear forces is a bone chilling development.



The prospect of nuclear conflict once unthinkable is now back within the realm of possibility. The security and safety of nuclear facilities must also be preserved. It's time to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine and get on the paths of diplomacy and peace.



CARLSON: Well, just on the merits, that is a pretty reasonable assessment, so they tell us that Putin is mentally ill. We can't assess that, contrary to what you may have heard, we don't text with Putin.



But if that's true and it certainly may be true, almost nobody in the Russian government seems to have anticipated the invasion of Ukraine. So he is clearly volatile, at the least.



Why would you ever risk getting into a full-blown war with a volatile crazy person who has thousands of nuclear weapons? What would happen if you did that? Maybe we think beyond today, just for a moment, but no one is.



Harry Kazianis is a foreign policy analyst who is thinking beyond today. He spent a lot of time in simulations of NATO versus Russia war, he wrote a fantastic piece in "The Federalist" today, which we recommend about how escalating this war is really about regime change and nation building in Russia.



Harry Kazianis is the Senior Director of the National Center for National Interest. He joins us tonight.



Harry, thanks so much for coming on. So, again, we almost never play anything from a U.N. official because who cares what they think. But that did seem -- that did seem real. How would you assess the risk?



HARRY KAZIANIS, SENIOR DIRECTOR, NATIONAL CENTER FOR NATIONAL INTEREST: Tucker, the risk is very real, and I would actually put it at there is a specific chance that, roughly about 40 percent chance that we could actually have a nuclear war in Europe.



And the reason I say that is I actually went back over the last couple days, looking at some of my old war simulations between Russia and NATO. Years ago, I thought a lot of this is just an academic exercise, the one in a million chance that this could happen.



Now the one in a million possibilities that there could actually be this conflict, and I would take grad students through it. I would take actually former Obama, Trump administration officials, even people now that are actually in the Biden administration, and I looked at every single time that Russia and NATO got this close to actual conflict, and it was 40 percent of the time that they got towards a nuclear war. That is how real the stakes are.



So we have to think about this carefully. And as you said, we have to take the long view and figure out a way to try to de-escalate this before things get worse.



CARLSON: Just in one sense, I mean, it feels like Biden, who I think has been the worst President in history, but does have a kind of gut level understanding of the risk, but people like Toria Nuland and there are some actual lunatics around the guy. Are you confident they can keep this within conventional bounds?



KAZIANIS: I think so. But I think also, of course, just like anything, the enemy in this case, Vladimir Putin does have a vote. And I was very concerned about the missile strike that happened over the weekend, Tucker.



Those cruise missiles came within 15 miles of the Polish border of NATO territory. And keep in mind, Biden administration officials keep saying over and over, we will defend every inch of NATO territory. Okay, that makes a lot of sense. But God forbid, what if one of those missiles lands in NATO territory?



Then God forbid, Tucker, if one of those missiles hits a hospital, a school or kills one person, the calls for war and for blood are going to go through the roof, then we're going to be in a situation where we're not going to be able to deescalate this, and we're going to go from a genocidal disaster in Ukraine to a world disaster. We don't want that.



CARLSON: Yes. Think beyond today. That would be our plea to the people in charge.



Harry, thank you for doing that. Appreciate you coming on tonight.



KAZIANIS: Thanks. Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So if you're watching TV, you know the only place in the world where there's violence is Ukraine. But that's not true, actually. There is a lot of violence in this country.



In some cities, American citizens can't use public transportation without fear of getting attacked by serial criminals who've been allowed to roam the streets. So we can worry about two things at once.



Just ahead, we are going to worry about that. We will be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Welcome back.



As you saw earlier in the show from the video that we played you and Greg Palkot's report, what's happening in Ukraine really is a tragedy. Borders have been violated. A lot of people have died. We have no idea where it's going. It is absolutely a disaster and it is sad, and anyone watching it cares.



But you're never going to get us to care more about what's happening in Ukraine than what's happening in the United States. We're not Ukrainian. We're American. We can care about two things at once. But we will always care about the United States most because we are born here and we're staying.



So with that in mind, an update on what's happening in your Pacific Northwest. Amazon moving many of its employees out of Seattle, its home base. Why? Because the city is out of control due to violent crime. Here is one among many examples.



A homeless man, a regular offender, who of course was out in the streets like so many just threw an elderly woman down a flight of stairs and that is a tragedy, too, and you should know about it.



Jason Rantz hosts a radio show in Seattle, and he has, as always, the details for us exclusively. Good to see you, Jason.



JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: Good to see you, Tucker. So homeless addicts and criminals have pretty much taken over Seattle. They continue, and a lot of it is centered on the street where some Amazon offices are located.



In under five days, this street just about two blocks away from the famous Pike Place Market, saw two homicides, three stabbings, and a carjacking and it's gotten so bad as you mentioned that Amazon gave nearly 2,000 workers access to new offices to move to, just for safety.



Now at the same time, not far from this location, we have yet another example of the crime crisis. A brutal and completely unprovoked assault was caught on surveillance. A 62-year-old nurse was leaving the light rail station in Seattle's Chinatown neighborhood. Prosecutors say, 40-year-old Alexander Jay ran up the escalator to grab her and then throw her down the stairs. When she lands, tumbling at that first landing, Jay then goes down to again pick her up and throw her.



The nurse ends up suffering three broken ribs and a broken clavicle. Police end up arresting Jay the next day. And now he faces second degree assault. But when Jay was on the loose, "The Seattle Times" coverage left out the race because he happens to be Black. Now race has not been deemed relevant to why this assault took place, but it is obviously relevant to us being on the lookout for him.



On top of that, now that he has been arrested, media outlets are not saying that he is homeless. He has 22 convictions. He is part of this surge of homeless criminals that keep reoffending and it is clearly relevant, but the media doesn't want to tell you that.



CARLSON: Jason Rantz for us. That's horrifying. Thank you.



That's as upsetting as any video we played you from Ukraine because it's totally pointless and it is very common, and everybody knows it is and everybody ignores it. But we're not going to.



Instead of doing anything about any of this, our leaders are making it much worse by letting millions of foreign nationals about whom we know nothing into this country illegally interest last year.



In the Rio Grande Valley sector alone of the U.S. border, over the past year, there has been a 92 percent increase in illegal migrant encounters. Meanwhile, deportations are plummeting. So, your country is completely changing at exactly the moment they're telling you to put a Ukrainian flag in your Twitter handle. I wonder why that is?



You're allowed to care about your own country. It's okay. You're not a mouthpiece for Putin. You're not committing treason. Sorry, Mitt Romney, if you care about your own country. In fact, it's your duty. You live here. So do your kids.



You can't jet off wherever Mitt Romney's kids go. You're stuck here. So you should care. So you should know in the 12 months ending this past September, I.C.E. said it had removed 59,000 non-citizens from the U.S. That's down more than threefold from 185,000 illegals deported in fiscal year 2020.



That is the lowest since at least 1995. Do you see what's happening? The country has completely changed. Millions of new people and no one says anything? Because American borders don't matter, but Ukraine's borders are so important we will risk nuclear war for them.



You can't say that enough, because it's real.



Stephen Miller is a former White House senior advisor who covered the immigration issue, virtually everything he predicted came true. That's why they hate him so much, and why we're so proud to have him tonight.



Stephen Miller, thanks for coming on. This does seem like it's accelerating the invasion of the United States from the south.



STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE ADVISER: Well, last year was the largest year for illegal immigration in American history, and certainly world history. And this year, we are already seeing substantial dramatic increases on top of last year's record breaking numbers.



So we're looking at many millions of unlawful foreign nationals seeking to enter this country without any legal permission whatsoever to completely change our country. And I think that if the American civilization falls because we had no border, history will record with the greatest astonishment that we barely even spoke of it. We barely even spoke of it.



Millions of workers are being displaced from their jobs. Our taxpayers are being drained of their finances, our hospital and medical system is crashing, our educational system is being destroyed. It's not being destroyed for the reason that our students aren't performing, it is being destroyed because we're adding in students who do not speak their own language and do not write their own language at a proficient level and they don't speak our own language at all. We can't keep up with that.



And of course, the human casualties. Transnational, murderous cartels are operationally controlling our border. They are murdering people on both sides of the border, and their drugs are killing people in the prime of their lives. It is destabilizing the entire hemisphere. It is also the epicenter worldwide of child trafficking and sexual exploitation.



All of this happening, barely without notice, barely without comment, a human tragedy and historic tragedy, unrivaled in memory.



CARLSON: It's amazing, and Republicans have done nothing because they are worried about losing the Hispanic vote. But look at the polling, it shows that Hispanic-Americans hate this, which is one of the reasons they are abandoning the Democratic Party.



So whoever giving advice to the R.N.C. --



MILLER: It is the primary reason.



CARLSON: Yes, exactly. The R.N.C., some Republican senator, those people should go do something useful with their lives. God they have no idea what they're doing.



Stephen Miller, I appreciate your coming on tonight and speaking as clearly as you always do. Thank you so much.



We'll be right back.



MILLER: Thank you.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: If you take three steps back, the problem with the debate that we're having over Ukraine and Russia, and particularly with biolabs in Ukraine isn't that people disagree about what the facts are, it is that nobody involved seems to be able to think clearly, think rationally, think empirically.



Everyone seems to have gone crazy, and that is bad because the people who have gone crazy are the ones making all of the decisions. So it's not really about this specific issue. It's about our leaders' capacity to lead.



But the bioweapons story is just a perfect illustration. So we just talked to Tulsi Gabbard, who was denounced as treasonous, and potentially a murderer by a sitting U.S. senator, admittedly, it was Mitt Romney, but he spoke for many, because she said look, Toria Nuland, Under Secretary of State has said under oath, there are biolabs in Ukraine, and the contents of those labs because it's a warzone, they haven't been secured, could wind up in the wrong hands, to which Tulsi Gabbard said: Holy smokes, this is a big deal I serve in the U.S. Army. We don't want that.



By the way, we know that biolabs can sometimes cause massive problems for the world. I think we've just seen that. So then, so that was Tulsi Gabbard's point. "The New York Times" was quick to denounce us for even talking about the subject, oh, don't call them bio weapons. We never alleged the United States was making bioweapons. We don't know that.



What we said is what's factually true, which is there are stores -- we learned this from the U.S. government -- of Soviet era bio weapons in Ukraine that for some reason have not yet been destroyed. That's a huge problem potentially.



And "The New York Times" admitted that in their attack of us. Here is the quote, we'll just put it up. Mr. Pope -- this is Robert Pope, who runs the program had warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may damage laboratories in the country that conduct research and disease surveillance, and are supported by the United States. He noted that some of the facilities may contain pathogens once used for Soviet era bio weapons programs, but he emphasized the Ukrainian labs did not have the ability to manufacture bioweapons.



Okay. Well, we quoted him, too. That's true, and it is it's terrifying, and if we can't respond to it, because everyone is afraid of being called a tool of a foreign country, people who are trying their very hardest with the greatest level of sincerity to protect the United States, then we have lost the threat, then we can't lead the world, we can't lead our own country if people like that are in charge.



And those people, by the way, have corrupted most American institutions. And that would very much include our schools and our military.



Gad Saad is a Canadian professor who can see this country pretty clearly. He has looked into what has gone wrong, what ideas have poisoned a once great system and he explained it in an amazing interview we have had with him recently. Here is part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It almost seems impossible that our current path doesn't lead to like actual disaster.



GAD SAAD, CANADIAN PROFESSOR: I agree. And I've been warning against this for many years. Now people would say: Oh, you're exaggerating. You're being bombastic. You're being hyperbolic. I always say: Look, Lebanon is coming. Now it may be in 50 years, it may be in 100 years, but the end culmination of where we are going is not sustainable. Right?



You can't constantly promulgate this tribal identity stuff, and it not leading to problems down the road. And so I completely agree with you, we are preparing ourselves from --



Look, we can resolve it today, peacefully, or we will resolve it tomorrow violently. There is no escaping that.



CARLSON: It is funny, people from cultures like the one that you grew up in as a boy understand this and you're upset about it, and I've spoken to people from Rwanda, who feel this very strongly this way. You say this so often out loud, what is the -- I mean, it's so obviously true. What's the response that you get?



SAAD: Well, oftentimes, they kind of rejected it. You're exaggerating here. It is unlikely, right? So for example, when I would warn people about all the parasitic ideas, all the idea pathogens for now 25 years, which led to me writing this book, people would say, but why are you so worried? This is just in some esoteric department in the Humanities.



But these bad ideas eventually escaped just like the COVID virus escaped from the lab, at least that's what we think happened. Bad Ideas start off. They are spawned in the university campus.



I always remind people, it is a reworking of a George Orwell quote, it takes academics to come up with some of the dumbest ideas possible.



CARLSON: Yes.



SAAD: And so the ideas start off in the rarefied highfalutin ivory tower, but eventually they escape. Eventually they become our Prime Minister.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Gad Saad grew up in the middle of the Lebanese Civil War he knows how wrong it can go. Fascinating conversation. It's on FOX Nation right now.



We will be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: That's it for us. So I did an interview with Gad Saad on FOX Nation, it really is worth watching. He is great.



We'll be back tomorrow. In the meantime, you have a right to care about what happens in your country, to your family. And you have a right to demand more from your leaders. We hope you will.



We will see you tomorrow.



END



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.