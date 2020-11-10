Tucker: The polls got it profoundly wrong once again

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” November 9, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Thank you for watching. We appreciate it.

In case you haven't noticed, it's hard to trust anything you hear right now. We've heard you. We are grateful that you trust us and we will try to be worthy of your trust.

We want to begin tonight by assessing some of the things no doubt you have heard about last week's presidential election. There are conflicting versions of virtually every part of that story. But as of right now, here's what we think we know.

For much of Election Night, Donald Trump seemed to be leading in a number of key swing states. Then early Wednesday morning, he began to fall behind.

That trend continued more or less for several days.

On Saturday, the media declared Joe Biden the President-elect. Biden quickly accepted that judgment. The Biden campaign now has something called the Office of the President-elect. It sounds official, which of course is the point of setting it up.

And in the end, it's possible it will be official. If after all the questions have been answered, it becomes clear that Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the presidential election, we will accept that and will encourage others to accept it, too. We are Americans first, we want what is best for this country.

We want our system of government to continue. Whether it does continue, though, depends in part on how we proceed from here.

As it tonight, tens of millions of Americans suspect this election was stolen from them. That means we now live in a country where a large percentage of our population no longer believes that our democracy is real.

That is sad. It is also dangerous, it could easily get worse.

What we're doing in response is hardly the solution. It is making our country much more volatile. It is setting us up for something bad.

In a democracy, you cannot ignore honest questions from citizens, you're not allowed. You can't dismiss them out of hand as crazy or immoral for asking. You can't just cut away from coverage you don't like.

You can't simply tell people to accept an outcome because force doesn't work in a democracy. That's dictatorship. In a free society, you have to convince the public of your legitimacy. You have to win them over with reason.

Democracy is always a voluntary arrangement. Telling voters to shut up is never enough.

So in this case, tonight, there's only one way to lower the national temperature and unite the country. We need to find out exactly what happened in this election and there are questions, and that means we have to answer them.

For example, in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan, the Trump Campaign has now collected signed affidavits that attest to criminal activity during the voting process. In the City of Detroit, witnesses have alleged under oath that ballots were improperly backdated and counted without matching signatures. One poll watcher alleges that 40,000 late unsealed absentee ballots were counted orally and all of them went for Democrats.

In the State of Nevada, eight whistleblowers from within the Nevada Election Department say they witnessed voter fraud abetted by other election officials and by their supervisors. According to one affidavit, a poll worker saw people bringing handfuls of ballots to the Biden-Harris campaign van. Those ballots were then filled out at the van, placed in return on envelopes. Eventually, Biden supporters formed a wall to block outsiders from seeing what they were doing.

Meanwhile, according to voting records, people who are not even alive still somehow managed to vote on Tuesday. In New York, deceased voters cast absentee ballots. On October 9th in Nevada, a man called Fred Stokes, Jr.

mailed in his vote. The only problem was Fred Stokes, Jr. died three years ago at the age of 92.

The Republican Party of Nevada says it is aware of hundreds of other potential cases of dead people casting ballots. In Pennsylvania, record showed turnout from several people who were born in the 19th Century. They apparently rose from their graves to vote.

Now all of that is real. We spent all weekend checking it. False claims of fraud can be every bit as destructive as the fraud itself. So we need to be careful and responsible -- all of us. But what we just told you is true, and there is more of it.

Just hours ago, in the State of Georgia, an election officials admitted they will find illegal votes and double voters when they check the voter rolls.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me be perfectly clear on another point. We're going to find that people did illegally vote. That's going to happen. There are going to be double voters. There are going to be people who shouldn't -- did not have the qualifications of a registered voter to vote in the states. That will be found. Is it 10,353? Unlikely. But every election, as I've said I think every day at this podium, is imperfect.

CARLSON: We are going to find that people did illegally vote, that's going to happen. That is the official account before even counting the votes from a key swing state in the middle of a contested election. And of course, you can believe it because we've already found illegal voting.

So much for those claims that voter fraud never happens. Of course, it happens. They knew it happened when they told us it would never happen, because they are liars. So, we know that for sure.

At this stage, the fraud that we can confirm does not seem to be enough to alter the election results. We should be honest and tell you that, of course, that could change. But changing the election results is not the whole point. The real point is that fraud took place and that should horrify us.

If you want people to believe that our system is real, that our system is worth say, joining the military and dying to protect, then you've got to get to the bottom of what just happened and you've got to do it as quickly and responsibly as you can. You can't have fraud in an election because no one will believe in elections, and then things fall apart.

But gathering facts is the last thing our media, our designated facts gatherers seem to want to do. Instead, they are demanding that you shut up and accept Joe Biden. Period. That's their verdict, you must accept it and if you don't accept it, they will hurt you.

In other words, no one in this country is going to set up a quote, "resistance" to Joe Biden. They are going to make certain of that. Those resist stickers, you remember, no those are for Range Rovers only. No pickup trucks allowed. Try it, buddy, and you'll find out.

Overstatement? Well, this morning, a prominent anchor on CNN sent this tweet to Trump supporters, quote, "I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing." But at a certain point, one has to think not only about what's best for the nation, peaceful transfer of power, but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity. Got that? Your character is on trial here.

Future employers, take note. In other words, accept Joe Biden now or you will never work again. Do what CNN tells you to do or good luck feeding your family.

Did the Sicilian Mafia ever make threats that explicit? No, they didn't because they knew the F.B.I. was listening. But in this case, the F.B.I. is on board. And so of course, it's the entire media establishment.

After Joe Biden claimed victory on Saturday, CNN released an ad commanding its viewers to accept Joe Biden as their lawful President and Holy Savior.

If you don't let Joe Biden into your heart, there cannot be peace, watch.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Our trust has been broken in our leaders and our institutions, even with some of our friends. And we are hurting.

Now, more than ever, we need each other, to listen, to learn from one another, to rebuild those bonds.

CARLSON: It's over. Now is the time to come together. Now is the time for healing -- or else. So what exactly is this healing that they are looking forward to, that they're commanding you to participate in? Well, Michelle Obama has thought a lot about healing.

In her message of unity, Michelle Obama wrote this quote, "Let's remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division," end quote. That's the unity message. Let's remember who disobeyed. Let's hurt them. Let's remember the people who voted for our political opponents.

Sandy Cortez of Westchester didn't need to be reminded because she hadn't forgotten. Cortez asked this, quote, "Is anyone archiving these Trump's sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?" In the future? Is George Orwell writing her scripts? No. She is writing them herself.

And the answer, of course to that question, the question, is anyone keeping track of the Trump supporters who must be punished into perpetuity? The answer is yes. Someone is keeping track, in fact many people.

Harry Sevugan, the former National Press Secretary for the Democratic National Committee, and former Pete Buttigieg staffer, was already hard at work on an online enemies list. He wrote this quote, "White House staffers starting to look for jobs. Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values,"

end quote.

Oh, American values, says the guy who is going full Soviet. Totally impervious to irony, these people.

Corporate America, of course was on board. Needless to say, they never left. They were always on the team, the Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, Republican groups, right? Along with CEOs from companies like United Airlines, Microsoft, Amazon, you name them. They already congratulated Joe Biden as the counting was still underway.

And as they were doing that, the media were not hard at work verifying the integrity of the election of the democracy they so deeply cherish. They weren't interviewing the poll workers who signed those affidavits we just told you about, which are real. Instead, here's what they're doing.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: How are you feeling?

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: It's -- I almost can't talk right now, because of the emotion. Everyone is welcome under this tent. We don't care who you are. We don't care if you voted for us or not. You're all part of this American experiment.

It was -- I was so overwhelmed to hear that. I don't care what people think. If they think I'm biased or not, if -- I don't care.

And so I'm very emotional, so when you ask me how I'm feeling right now, I'm sorry. That's all I can tell you. This is how I feel right now. I am so happy to have this platform to be able to do this. I may not have it after this. But I really don't care. I am so happy.

CARLSON: I don't care. Take it from someone who does this gig for a living. If you can keep your emotions in check to think clearly, you are a child, go do something else.

"I don't care if people think I'm biased or not." There you go. And they really don't care, because they don't need to, because they won or claim they do.

Like all hasty decisions, the one they are trying to force on us, we will regret it. Have you ever made a hasty decision you can live with long term?

No. No, you haven't. The point isn't that we need to keep investigating until Donald Trump wins. That is not the point.

The point is we need to find out what happened so that the rest of us believe the system is real, and to make that happen, Congress ought to investigate every meaningful claim of illegal voting. Every legitimate claim that is raised must be investigated. Would that become a circus? Of course. Would a congressional hearing on voter fraud descend inevitably into partisan posturing? What do you think? Yes, it's guaranteed.

But there's no choice. It's still worth it.

An investigation like that, a Federal investigation would produce facts, and we need facts. Transparency is the key. Without it, there is no hope.

Ever wonder why people on both sides are embracing conspiracy theories? Why do you think that's happening? And you can't just make them go away or shut down the websites.

People reach for that. Why? Because they know the people telling the official story are lying and they are lying. And the moment they try to get real answers from the people in charge, here's what happens.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, HOST, "THE VIEW": All of you suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up. And if you are not sure that you're comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did: find things and then take it to the law. And if the law says it's something to look at, look at it.

But from now on, suck it up, grow the pair for him that he can't grow for himself. Because this is ridiculous. You're not sure that he won. You bringing in to question all of these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question that?

CARLSON: The unhappiest people in the world have all the power and how dare you question it? How dare you ask why dead people are voting? How dare you question the Decision Desk, plebe, who are you? Their contempt, evident all along is completely out in the open right now. If you won't admit that Joe Biden is the President, even though votes are still being counted, guess what you are? And you saw this coming, ladies and gentlemen, you're a racist.

EDDIE S. GLAUDE JR., UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR OF AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY: More white people voted for Donald Trump in 2020 than they did in 2016. So the reckoning that we're experiencing as a nation, at least to my mind shows us that race, selfishness, greed continue to threaten the very life of our Republic.

CARLSON: Oh, of course, racism says the Princeton Professor, of course, not a surprise. That's always the answer when they want to force you to be quiet. The question is, is there a shelf life on this? How long do the people in charge think they can continue making the same play again and again and again? How long can the most privileged people in our society, the Princeton Professor, berate those beneath them into silence from their purchase on cable news?

They probably imagined they can do it forever, but they are wrong. It can't last. Nothing this grotesque goes on forever. At some point, it will end.

We hope the system won't explode at that point, but that's where we're going.

So what's the solution? How do we fix it? How do we bring the country together? How do we calm things down?

How do you want to -- how do we make an America you want to live in? And the only answer, the only solution is honesty. Let's all stop lying. Lying about everything that matters, every day of our lives, that's what we're doing now, have you noticed?

How many times did you lie today because you had to? Let's repeal our national dishonesty mandate. It's a law never codified but still ruthlessly enforced, and tell the truth instead. That's our only hope. Tell the truth about everything. Declassify the documents, note the obvious right in front of you. Get to the bottom of it all.

Why shouldn't we do that? What we're doing now clearly isn't working.

Enforced lying is making everyone paranoid and crazy. Truth cannot be worse than what we're living through now.

One of the first things that we should be honest about is that the worst forms of election tampering took place far from polling sites. It wasn't votes from dead people, those are bad. But they weren't the worst thing.

The worst thing was more obvious than that. The worst thing was Silicon Valley.

The tech monopolies spent the final weeks of the presidential elections suppressing the voices of Trump supporters and hiding damaging information about his opponent, Joe Biden. That happened. We saw it firsthand. We experienced it, you may have to.

In August, Facebook banned the pro-Trump Super PAC Committee to defend the President from buying any campaign advertising. What? What election has that happened in? None.

Just a few weeks ago, as you well know, The New York Post published true and accurate details of the Biden family's lucrative overseas influence peddling operation which was real, which Joe Biden knew about. Facebook, in turn, limited the distribution of this article and Twitter blocked people from posting it, in other words, they censored it. They kept people from knowing about it.

And on what basis? Nothing in those articles was untrue. But they censored it anyway. Along with any content that was critical of lockdowns and mandatory mask wearing, why? Because Biden supported those.

There are many threads to this. There's overwhelming evidence it happens.

We'll just pick one piece, a report from Breitbart. They took a lot of time to look into what Google was doing to them.

They found that Google suppressed it stories about Joe Biden in the middle of 2020 through Election Day, suppress them, quote, "Clicks and impressions to Breitbart News from Joe Biden Google searches display the healthy pattern of activity until the middle of 2020 when they suddenly flat-lined.

The plunge first occurred after a major update to Google's search algorithm in May 2020." Ask anybody in digital news.

Does searches for the names of candidates decline as we get closer to the election? No, probably not. In fact, they accelerate. But not if Google is censoring you, which is what they were doing.

None of this is normal. It doesn't matter how often or how emphatically CNN encourages it, it tells you it is fine tells, it tells you it is necessary to suppress disinformation. It's totally wrong and it's crazy.

Democracy cannot survive tampering like that. The Biden campaign knows exactly what happened. They know exactly the degree to which they benefited from it and that's why they are rewarding their co-conspirators in Big Tech with even more power.

Biden apparently has already hired Jessica Hertz, that's Facebook's former Associate General Counsel, as well as Cynthia Hogan, the former Apple Vice President for Government Affairs. Oh, kind of an inside game? Yes.

Reportedly, Biden has also considered naming Eric Schmidt, the former top executive at Google and a big Biden donor to his Technology Industry Taskforce in the White House.

This is not a matter of rewarding your supporters, it is much bigger than that and it is a deep concern to every American, if we're going to have free and fair elections going forward, and we must, then we have to end Silicon Valley's total control over information. It is the first thing we must do.

We can't have free and fair elections without doing that. If voters aren't allowed to learn critical facts about political candidates before they vote, you can't have a democracy. And of course, that's why they're doing it.

And then at some point, we need to understand what happened to the polls.

The polls this year were profoundly wrong. They are pretending otherwise.

They were fine. They weren't fine. They're lying to you when they tell you they were fine. They were measurably not fine.

We could go on for an hour. Let's sum it up for you.

Pollsters told us Republicans would lose seats in the House last week. They gained seats in the House. They told us Joe Biden would crush Donald Trump in the General Election. He didn't.

We're not alleging some formal conspiracy between pollsters, by the way, just so you know. We don't think they all went out to dinner together and rigged it. We assume that many pollsters made honest mistakes. Some of them are good people.

On the other hand, and this is refutably true, nearly all of their mistakes helped Joe Biden. The final Real Clear Politics polling average had Joe Biden up 7.2 percent in the National Popular Vote. The final Quinnipiac poll said he was up 11 percent. Biden's current lead comes in at just over three percent. Those are big errors.

Quinnipiac's polls weren't just wrong nationally, they were wrong all over the country. And bad polling has an effect, a big effect at many levels.

Here are a couple. In South Carolina, for example, Quinnipiac for at least three separate polls that showed Lindsey Graham was tied with the Democrat challenging him, a man called Jamie Harrison. On the basis of that Harrison was able to raise over a hundred million dollars. That's the most ever for a Senate candidate.

So Jamie Harrison, or any of these other candidates went to donors in Los Angeles, New York, the money centers for the Democratic Party and said, look at these polls. We've got a shot. Boom. A hundred million dollars. $67 million for the Democrat who lost in the State of Maine.

In South Carolina, Jimmy Harrison lost the race by 10 points. It wasn't close.

In Ohio, Quinnipiac's final poll showed Joe Biden up by four, Trump inverted it and won by a little over four percent.

So none of these errors were limited to one polling outfit. Most of the polls were way off. Why does that matter? It's not just -- research shows polls influence voting, effectively, voter suppression and it is clear why, when people believe that their candidate can't win, and that's what the polls told us, can't win, they are less likely to vote for that candidate and much less likely to send the money.

Would you want to be the guy sending money to a losing candidate? No, you wouldn't, and no one else would either.

A study by researchers at McGill University and University of Toronto found this quote, "Polls may lead people not to vote for a given party because that party is perceived to be unlikely to win." Yes, didn't need researchers just tell us that. That's obvious. Maybe that's why they did it.

We don't know. We should find out.

And finally, another massive source of election interference that we should get to the bottom of came from our public health authorities and the politicians who run some of our biggest cities. This unfolded over months.

We chronicled it in detail on this show, we'll continue to, but the bottom line is they leveraged the coronavirus pandemic to move votes.

They certainly leveraged the pandemic to change the way we vote in ways they knew would benefit them. They are almost willing to admit that now.

In New York, the governor there, Andrew Cuomo announced that politicians would be quote, "taking a new tone" on coronavirus now that Joe Biden is the President-elect. In other words, the great orange emergency has passed now and it's party time.

Watch thousands of Joe Biden supporters, including Chuck Schumer himself, gather side by side literally sharing wine bottles in the streets.

Suddenly, the deadly epidemic scares them not at all.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Now, we take Georgia, then we change world.

QUESTION: I'm sorry, can you repeat that, Mr. Schumer?

SCHUMER: Now, we take Georgia, then we change America.

CARLSON: Yes. Then we change America. We can go on tonight over what happened in last week's election and in the future shows, you know that we will.

But for now let's sum it up. Here's the point.

We don't know how many votes were stolen on Tuesday night. We don't know anything about the software that many say was rigged. We don't know. We ought to find out.

But here's what we do know. On a larger level, at the highest levels actually, our system isn't what we thought it was. It's not as fair as it should be. Not even close. Sorry. I hate to say that.

It's the milk bottles at the fair. They knew you were coming. They laughed at you when you left.

We wish that wasn't true, but it is true and you are right.

After the break, Victor Davis Hanson joins us -- country and -- our reporting straight ahead.

CARLSON: A lawsuit alleging election fraud backed by several sworn affidavits was filed today in Detroit, Michigan. Our Matt Finn has the very latest for us tonight. Hey, Matt.

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, that Detroit lawsuit contains several sworn affidavits from a few people that were inside the massive absentee ballot counting process in Detroit, they claim fraud.

One of those affidavits comes from a Detroit employee who claims she saw so much illegal activity she had to speak out. A portion of that woman's affidavit reads in part, quote, "I was instructed not to look at any of the signatures on the absentee ballots and I was instructed not to compare the signature on the absentee ballot with the signature on file. I was told to alter the information into QVF (which is a software) to falsely show that the absentee ballots had been received in time to be valid. I estimate this was done to thousands of ballots."

Another sworn affidavit from a Republican voting challenger who was also a former Assistant Attorney General in Michigan. He claimed that he observed election workers adjust names and numbers on ballots.

Michigan Secretary of State tells us these claims are meritless and a lead attorney for Detroit writes, quote, "This case is not based upon actual evidence of any election or misconduct. It is based upon various conspiracy theories." This lawsuit is requesting all evidence and documents to be prepared and for Detroit to stop certifying its vote -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Matt Finn for us live tonight. Thanks so much, Matt.

Victor Davis Hanson is one of the wisest people we ever speak to. He is a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute, and he joins us tonight. Professor, thanks so much for coming on. Where do you think we are right now? What's happening?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, I think you outlined sort of a tragic last Orwellian convergence of Big Data, of Big Tech, Big Pollster, Big Money, administrative state, and what they did, Tucker is they rendered the most hallowed date in American traditions, the first Tuesday in November into an abstraction, it's a construct.

Even the word absentee ballot doesn't mean anything anymore. It ceased to exist. And what did they replace it with? This new concept of early voting and mail-in balloting. We've never heard those words before. And what they mean is 30, 40, 45 days before the election, you can keep voting casually.

You go and vote, maybe not -- any day, there's no one day you vote.

Ballots are counted for days after the polls, maybe if the rules are too -- you can sue and overturn the constitutional right of the legislators and set the voting laws.

This should be the last two or three weeks -- the heated time of the campaign. That's when you show the medal of the candidates. So what did it matter of Donald Trump had a really good second debate? What did it matter if we heard about Hunter Biden, when millions of people had already voted?

And what did they vote on? What were the perceptions?

As you said, they were massaged by polls. So they were being -- their knowledge came, well, you know what, Wisconsin is 17 down and 12 down in the national polls, and Trump's favorability is 18 down. So it really wouldn't be wise to give money or to vote, it's over with. And so we really abrogated, it took away that responsibility from the citizen and we outsourced it.

And that wasn't enough, because we took the personal element out of it. We used to go to the polls and somebody would say, Mrs. Smith, Mr. Jones, you didn't sign. Your date, you've got to date. Remember that, here's your address and we just turned it over to this pseudoscientific group of people that said, we have computers. We're exact. We can poll to the exact decimal point.

We dumped all of these to anonymous centers without human contact, no transparency, no audit, and we expect them not to have 15 percent of the vote under the old absentee system, but 70, 80, 85 percent of the vote, and we expect them to get a result that's going to be accurate, audited, adjudicated, it can't happen.

And then, to add insult to injury on Election Night, we have these same pseudoscientific experts say, you know what, two percent, 10 percent this state is over with and this state over here is not over with, and they have nothing to do with reality, but they form a narrative, a theme.

So in the case of last Tuesday night, why would you -- if you were a Trump supporter, why would you object to what you felt was going on in Michigan and Pennsylvania when you were told that Barry Goldwater's state, the bastion of conservatism was lost 20 minutes after the polls closed?

Or that Texas and Florida can't even be called because Trump has been wiped out in his home base. That shapes perceptions even after the polls close.

So the only mystery is what's behind all this? And I think, it's a transition from a rugged individual who has to take a responsibility to know the issue show up on Election Day, unless he is working, or she is sick, and then turning it into sort of an entitlement.

You just lay back and whenever you contact a government agent, they are going to send you a registration form and somebody is even going to harvest that and knock on the door and fill it out and the polls are going to tell you who you should vote for because they are scientific, and they have the authority of Twitter or Facebook or social media use.

And then to add final insult with all of that, and then you're going to be told you're going to be a winner or loser based on these perceived polls on election night and the analytics, and so what we -- to finish, Tucker, what we did was, we took the prime element of citizenship, which is voting on Election Day that has to be approved and have some authority and sanctity and we destroyed it.

And without voting, you don't have citizenship, without citizenship, you don't have a Republic. So that's what's at stake.

And when people like Gavin Newsom and Hillary Clinton say that this COVID virus and lockdown was an opportunity to transform things and a crisis never to go to waste --

CARLSON: Exactly.

HANSON: Then we think maybe it wasn't accidental. Maybe it wasn't accidental. Maybe it wasn't just the way things had to be and that's really scary.

CARLSON: It is scary. I don't want to reach that conclusion, but you can see how people wouldn't.

Victor James Hanson, it is great to see tonight. Thank you.

HANSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: We told you a minute ago that the core problem in this country is that everybody is forced to lie about everything all the time. That won't change until normal people with no power stand up and refuse to lie.

After the break, you're going to meet someone who has no power, who has stood up and said I'm not going to lie anymore. It's an amazing story and a heartening story. We will tell it to you next.

CARLSON: If you work for a big company, you probably already had to sit in a room with an overpaid consultant that tells you you're evil. You're morally inferior because of the way you were born.

Donald Trump made taxpayer funding of garbage racist, garbage like this illegal; Joe Biden has promised to bring it back. Those sessions, we should tell you very clearly, teach Americans that their skin color not their behavior is all that matters. It's the betrayal of the most basic promise of American life.

But they're doing it anyway. At Smith College of Massachusetts, one staff member called Jodi Shaw finally had enough of this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JODI SMITH, ADMINISTRATOR, SMITH COLLEGE: I'm white and that really shouldn't be relevant, but my employer has made it clear over and over and over again, that not only is it relevant, but it's possibly one of the most important or if not the most important feature of me as a human.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: We should tell you that Jodi Shaw describes herself as a lifelong liberal, one of the few liberals left. Jodi Shaw joins us tonight. Jodi, thanks so much for coming on.

Everybody else in America puts up with this. You have no power, you don't have tenure, I don't think you're rich. You decided not to put up with it.

Why?

SHAW: Well, my story really begins with July 31, 2018, when a black student accused a white staff member of racially motivated behavior. And the College conducted a very thorough investigation of this incident and concluded that there was no evidence of racial bias.

But from the day this accusation was leveled and moving forward, the College did everything in its power to support this narrative, that something horribly racist had happened on that day and not only that, that racism is a very widespread and pervasive problem on the campus.

And Smith College's solution to this was to create initiatives, programs, committees, councils, and especially dialogues and discussions, these training programs that you're referring to that staff are expected and in some cases mandated to attend.

And the problem with these discussions is that they just don't feel real.

They feel scripted. They feel like a performance. It feels like there's a script for white people and a script for people of color. And this kind of thing makes me really uncomfortable. I don't feel like engaging in a discussion where I'm pretending to have a real discussion about race.

And so last winter, I was mandated to attend one of these discussions and the hired professional facilitators went around the room and asked each person to talk about their race, in the context of their childhood, no less, and I politely declined. I said, I'm not comfortable doing that, so I'm going to pass.

The facilitators later told everyone in the room that any white person who displays any discomfort at all or resistance to discussing their skin color when asked is not actually uncomfortable at all. They're displaying what's called white fragility, and as such are committing a power play.

So my simply abstaining from the discussion was framed as an act of aggression, and so it was really essentially a public shaming is what happened in front of all my colleagues. And this shame is used as a tool to try to compel me to say things and do things that they want me to say and do.

CARLSON: I'm fascinated by your story for two reasons. One, I think you speak for so many. This is happening to many thousands of Americans right now, and two, you have stood up to say something about it, which I can't get over my surprise that you, in a position of no power, would do something like that.

I hope you'll come back at a night where there is less drama in the news where you can tell us what happened after you did that?

SHAW: Oh yes.

CARLSON: Because I just have got to think there are going to be ramifications. I hope you'll come back next week, Jodi, my producer, just saying that. I wish we had more time tonight. But I just want to ...

SHAW: I would love to.

CARLSON: ... highlight you as a brave person in this country. There

aren't many left. Thank you.

SHAW: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Michelle Obama is still deeply disappointed in you, and in America. We try hard, but it's never enough for Michelle Obama. From her estate on Martha's Vineyard, she looks at you and she is disappointed because you're a bad person.

Now she and other Democrats have some pretty good ideas what needs to happen to you over the next few months. We'll tell you what they are.

CARLSON: Well, the media constantly predicted right-wing riots after the election, Donald Trump didn't concede, well he didn't concede. Did you riot today? Did you torch Wendy's? Probably not.

Actually Joe Biden's supporters who say they won seem to be the most unhappy people in the country right now, which is weird and it tells you a lot.

On MSNBC over the weekend, a professor of Gender and Africana Studies called Brittany Cooper made the case better than we ever could. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRITTNEY COOPER, AMERICAN AUTHOR, PROFESSOR, ACTIVIST, AND CULTURAL CRITIC:

Now, you've got to actually pony up a policy agenda that's going to speak to black people's interest, and that's not going to be about censuring and assuaging the 70 million voters who voted for a very different kind of world.

You can't celebrate black women, you can't celebrate Kamala and Stacey and Representative Nikema and all -- and you know and Latosha Brown, and all of these black women who made this thing happen, and then get in the office and focus your entire attention on appeasing white voters, because they fell out of the fold.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So they are still mad. So maybe that anger didn't really come from Donald Trump, maybe it came from within. Maybe they have some unresolved issues as we say in psychoanalysis. Maybe they have barren personal lives, maybe they are just mad, maybe they are just placing all of their neuroses and craziness onto the rest of us under the guise of politics. Possible.

Speaking of Michelle Obama who sounded a similar note of unity. She knows that tens of millions of people in this country support quote, "lies, hate, chaos and division." They're mad. Why are they so mad?

Candace Owens is not mad. She is the author of "Blackout: How Black American can make its Second Escape from the Democratic Plantation." We're happy to have her on tonight. Candace, thanks for coming on. What are they so mad about?

CANDACE OWENS, AUTHOR, "BLACKOUT": Well, first and foremost, because they are following a Marxist ideology, and I think that that is the most important thing for people to realize.

I brought this up on your show before. Most Americans on the left have no idea who Karl Marx was. That's why they don't cringe when we're talking about socialism. They embrace socialism, they think it's great. And we have seen the rapid progression of Marxist ideology this year.

Shutting down churches, Karl Marx was against worship because he wanted people to worship the government, right? Churches, you can't be with your family. You can't be with your friends. You can't worship, but Tucker, if you want to go outside and celebrate Joe Biden, if you want to kick around a pillow effigy of Donald J. Trump, that's perfectly safe.

The tech overlords censoring our speech, right? I call this diet fascism.

They say you can't see this. You can't see this. We're doing it to protect you. It's for your safety. So there's been this rapid progression.

And now we're arrived at a really scary point, because they are talking about punishing conservatives, right? They're openly saying that there is no place. AOC saying we need to make sure that we have an accounting system for all of these people who supported this person.

I mean, what are you going to do? Persecute conservatives? I mean, what is the end goal here when you're seeing people like Michelle Obama, who is castigating conservatives and people that actually have positions of leadership, like AOC, actively calling for a figurative head on the platter by saying collect data, so we know and remember who these people are.

CARLSON: It's such a good point, and diet fascism is a wonderful phrase, which I plan to steal. All of this is coming from the universities. I mean, I know we all want our kids to go to Duke so we can tell our friends that they are there and all that stuff, but like this poison has a source.

A woman like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grew up in a leafy all white suburb in Westchester. She is angry and she is revolutionary. She got that in college. They all get it in college. Why are we paying for this crap?

OWENS: That's a very, very, very good question. You are exactly right. The left took over the school system and conservatives let them, and at the same time, you're right. There is something about people saying, "I send my kid to Harvard."

I mean, is there any school that's more left leaning and more Marxist than Harvard University? Yale University, the home of all bad ideas, by the way?

Let's remember the Progressive Era. They are the ones that believed in these bad ideas in the first place. And somehow, we have conservatives not able to take a stand and say this isn't okay.

Let me just say this to all Americans watching. There is never a time that is going to be more important like the time right now to speak out and say what you believe. Do not cower to the left. Do not be fearful of AOC. Do not be fearful of Michelle Obama. Be a proud conservative.

I proudly support President Donald Trump. I do not believe that there is a President-elect Joe Biden until the states call it and I am not planning on shutting up about those points.

CARLSON: Tell the truth, that's the key. Candace Owens, who always does, great to see you. Thank you.

OWENS: Thanks.

CARLSON: Sad note, one man almost every American respected and for good reason. He wasn't even an American, he was a Canadian, and sadly, he is gone tonight -- Alex Trebek. He had a great effect on people's lives, I am not joking, by the way. I've got a great example for you, right just ahead.

CARLSON: With everything going on, it is a little weird that the death of a game show host could hurt a little bit, but it did hurt a little bit when Alex Trebek died and that tells you a lot about the place he occupied in this country.

Rather than describe that place, we're going to sum it up with a clip from "Jeopardy." Here it is.

ALEX TREBEK, HOST, "JEOPARDY": Any family members back home cheering you on?

BURT THAKUR, CONTESTANT, "JEOPARDY": You know, here's a true story, man.

I grew up -- I learned English because of you and so my grandfather who raised me -- I'm going to get tears right now -- I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day, so it is a pretty special moment for me. Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

That's it for us tonight. We will back, 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy and totally sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Have the best night.

Sean Hannity is next.

