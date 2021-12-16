Tucker: The left only cares about power

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on December 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. We're going to start with an obvious observation. That's what we specialize in.



It feels like this country is losing control of inflation. It feels like it's getting worse. In Dallas over the weekend, a bottle of water was going for $8.00. That's water which we used to get for free from the sky, now eight bucks, and people are paying it, too, if you were thirsty in Downtown Dallas on Saturday morning, you didn't really have a choice.



This is not a small development. Inflation will make this country poor and it will do it faster than anything else will. Anyone who doesn't understand that intuitively is an idiot or is irresponsible or both.



If you think COVID or climate change or police brutality or Iran is a bigger threat to the United States than the devaluation of the U.S. dollar, then you by definition should not be making meaningful decisions. You're a moron.



So with that standard in mind, let's check in with our friends over at CNN to see what they're covering today on their news channel.



Oh it looks like they're planning a palace coup at the White House, just another day in Washington.



It turns out CNN's researchers have discovered that Joe Biden is elderly and unpopular -- Breaking News -- and therefore, he is probably not the best vehicle for the ambitions of the Democratic Party going forward.



Obviously, Biden isn't going to serve two terms, so as a public service, CNN has assembled a list of people who should replace Joe Biden. It is all pretty amusing when you think about it.



Apparently, somebody in CNN's math department finally finished the complicated calculations and concluded that Joe Biden who has already had two cerebral aneurysms will be 86-years-old by the end of his second term. Wait. What? Eighty-six years old?



CNN had no idea Joe Biden was that old. Didn't tell us about it either. Clearly, this is not going to work. Time for someone new. That's what they're saying, and honestly as you watch this, you can start to feel a little sad for Joe Biden.



He has been in office less than a year and already, his own supporters are measuring his coffin. But of course, they are. This was always going to happen. Professional Democrats are not sentimental people. They are stony- hearted realists. Joe Biden has served his biological purpose, he stopped Bernie Sanders in the primaries. He made America safe for private equity.



Carried interest is still in the Tax Code. Mission accomplished, so it's time to pull Joe Biden off the stage before he gets even older and less popular. That's what they're thinking.



It turns out supporting Joe Biden was never about any specific ideology. We, on the right, fell for that one, but these people have no interest in principles or ideas. Loyalty is a foreign concept to them, they care only about power. It is kind of scary, really.



Thankfully, this same group is also stupid. Stupidity is their one redeeming quality. If they were smart, they'd take over the world, they're certainly ruthless enough. But thank God, they can't do that, because they are too limited by their own bigotries and their tiny intellects.



How dumb are these people? Well, they assume that everybody else is just like them and that's always the hallmark of true stupidity. These are the geniuses who believe Salvadoran immigrants want to be called Latinx. They can believe that because they don't talk to Salvadoran immigrants, they only talk at them.



So they have no idea that the average Salvadoran has social views that are so terrifyingly right-wing, they would be banned on Twitter instantly assuming Salvadoran immigrants actually use Twitter, which most of them don't because they're smarter than CNN anchors.



Remember when Nancy Pelosi was out there a couple of years ago talking about MS-13 when they were terrorizing Salvadoran immigrant communities and she was assuring us they were little angels, they're children of God, she said.



CNN never sent a camera to an actual Salvadoran community to ask what they thought of MS-13, the people who terrorized them. What do you think we should do with MS-13? Well, cut them into small pieces and feed them to the dogs. That would have been the answer, didn't see that on CNN.



What's their views on the trans-community, you have to wonder? They don't put that in the air either.



CNN hasn't even thought about doing those interviews because they assume they don't need to. The people at CNN believe that everyone who didn't vote for Donald Trump must have the same opinions and concerns as the average dingbat trustafarian in Bozeman. They imagine a world populated entirely by people like themselves, college-educated liberals with empty personal lives, and thank God, they're wrong.



A world like that would be as sterile and bossy and anti-human as the White House Press Secretary. Imagine eight billion Jen Psaki's. Horrifying.



But in reality, humanity is far more interesting and far more yes, diverse than that. Not that CNN has caught on, nor do they have any idea how unpopular they are.



Most Americans are not racist no matter what you might hear, but an awful lot of them secretly do hate the nasty, uptight, self-righteous entitled white liberals who run CNN and people like them.



If you were to ask your average Trump voter, who do you really dislike? No, not that anyone would ever ask them that because nobody cares what they think, but if you were, they'd probably say to the CNN camera crew, actually I'm not mad at black people, I'm mad at you.



Dislike of that group of people, the people of all the power in this country is probably the deepest well of prejudice in the United States, and of course, it is totally justified. Does CNN know that?



No, of course they have no idea. Wait until you see their list of replacements for Joe Biden. Each one is tailor-made to appeal to the dingbat trustafarian in Bozeman, and no one else.



First on the list of course is Kamala Harris and that makes sense. She is the Vice President. The problem is, nobody likes Kamala Harris. No one has ever liked Kamala Harris from her earliest days on the playground to her high school years in Canada to right now which is December 15, 2021.



Why is Kamala Harris so unpopular? Because here is what she is like.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NORAH O'DONNELL, CBS NEWS ANCHOR: And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No.



[LAUGHTER]



The value of educators when they had --



[LAUGHTER]



It actually was Mike Pence on the debate stage (Laughter).



[LAUGHTER]



And said, where is Kamala? And apparently, they left me like a block behind. I'd fallen out the stroller.



[LAUGHTER]



What's up?



And I looked back up and I said "Fwee-dom."



[LAUGHTER]



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So Kamala Harris is a charmless phony who has such total and utter contempt for your intelligence that she fully expects you to believe that her fake life is real, and that's bad, but honestly it's not necessarily a deal killer in politics. No one ever called Richard Nixon charming, yet Nixon won the biggest presidential landslide in American history in 1972, so what's the difference?



The difference is Richard Nixon was competent. He had skills. He could do things. Kamala Harris doesn't and she can't.



Kamala Harris is totally incompetent. She has zero skill. She has never done anything.



Harris can't redecorate her own office. She tried recently and she made it uglier, so this isn't going to work. We are going to have to take Kamala Harris off the list. Sorry.



So how about Pete Buttigieg? He is on the list, of course. Everyone at CNN loves Pete Buttigieg. He is just like them, except a little spicier and much more glib.



Until a few years ago, Pete Buttigieg dated women. Now, he is openly gay and a father and reads "The Atlantic" Magazine and uses unintelligible buzzwords -- many, many unintelligible buzzwords. In fact, unintelligible buzzwords are Pete Buttigieg's entire vocabulary.



You want to talk like Pete Buttigieg, it just is not hard. Take a phrase or issue -- any phrase or any issue -- and add the word racism. Bingo. You have a promising future in the Democratic Party.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Do you think that people who support President Trump and his immigration policies are racist?



PETE BUTTIGIEG, THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATE: Anyone who supports this is supporting racism.



Our healthcare system is burdened by racism.



We know that our housing is burdened by racism.



Our schools are burdened by racism.



Yes, the uniform is burdened by racism, but it goes far beyond that.



It is a matter of concern for every American that we dismantle systemic racism before it ends the American Project in our lifetime.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, and roads are racist, too. Certain kinds of people love this. If CNN anchors could do science, which of course they can't, but if they could, Pete Buttigieg is the candidate they would create in their basement lab. Rhode scholar, McKinsey consultant, no actual achievements of any kind.



Pete Buttigieg couldn't even run South Bend, Indiana. He tried, he couldn't. And that's not really surprising. Buttigieg has never shown any interest in improving the lives of actual people. His only real skill is talking about himself.



Every presidential election cycle, you see someone like this. Democratic candidates who are in effect media creations. "New York Times" pretends they could actually get elected, but no, every election cycle the voters laugh at these people. Ask Beto. He's been there.



So Pete Buttigieg is off the list, but in his defense, whatever Buttigieg's fault, at least he is not Elizabeth Warren.



Elizabeth Warren is the candidate for voters who find Kamala Harris too authentic. Kamala is just too real for me. I'd rather have the manufactured version, someone who pretends to be say an American-Indian.



So if that's you if that's you, if that is what you're looking for, you're going to love Elizabeth Warren. Here she is drinking beer with the man she claims is her husband, just like a totally normal American. Totally normal. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Hold on a sec. I'm going to get me, a beer.



Hey, my husband Bruce is now in here. You want a beer?



BRUCE H. MANN, HUSBAND OF SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: I'll pass on the beer for now.



WARREN: I'm going to pull a stool and sit down.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: I'm going to get me a beer. Oh, are you now Elizabeth Warren? Maybe you will, but not in the White House. That's not going to fly.



The truth is, if you're going to replace someone as old and familiar as Joe Biden is, you're going to need someone fresh and new. Someone whose faults the country isn't already very familiar with.



Maybe that's what CNN was thinking when they included Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker on the list. Unfortunately, even if you've never even heard his name before, JB Pritzker's faults are just too obvious to ignore. Pritzker may be the only elected Democrat in America who is unhealthier than Joe Biden.



A couple of years ago, Pritzker broke his leg and then admitted he had no idea how he did it. He hasn't seen his leg since 1993. Now, we're not judging, obviously, but is this really the President you need during a COVID pandemic?



JB Pritzker is a walking underlying condition, plus and not incidentally, he has destroyed the State of Illinois. Almost 13 million people live in Illinois, though thanks to JB Pritzker, there are far fewer of them every day, but CNN did not bother to interview a single one of them.



So go ahead and wish JB Pritzker the best, but don't count on seeing him in the White House any time soon.



But if you're still fixated on replacing Joe Biden with a governor, CNN has a few more ideas for you. CNN is recommending Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Phil Murphy of New Jersey.



Now you read that and you pause and you begin to suspect, maybe this whole list is CNN's stealthy attempt to test you, to see what you will believe. How ludicrous can they write it?



Phil Murphy? Phil Murphy almost lost his job just last month. He was nearly defeated as an incumbent Democrat Governor in a state that has a million more Democrats than it has Republicans. How much do people in New Jersey hate Phil Murphy? That's how much they hate him, but now he should be President? Come on.



It feels like some pothead intern at CNN just pulled up the Wikipedia entry for Democratic Governors and then copied their names into the story. That's got to be what happened. How else did Gretchen Whitmer make the list? Come on now.



You should also know that CNN recommends a former mayor, that would be Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans. Now, you'll be excited about this if you think Joe Biden's hair plugs aren't quite absurd enough. Otherwise, huh?



Actually, Mitch Landrieu is a perfectly nice guy. He is charming and friendly, but the question is, how is New Orleans doing these days? Is it cleaner? Is it safer? Is it a better place to live? How are the schools?



Come on. If you've been there, you'll know.



On the other hand, if Mitch Landrieu is going to make the list, then why not Bill de Blasio? Why doesn't Bill de Blasio replace Joe Biden? He certainly has got the time to do it. He is unemployed. This could be Bill de Blasio's chance to turn all of America into Penn Station.



What a campaign slogan that would be, de Blasio 2024 make America filthy again. We can't wait for CNN's endorsement of that. No doubt, it is coming.



So by this point, we're getting toward the bottom of CNN's Biden replacement list and that's where we find the name of one Stacey Abrams.



Abrams was once a State Representative in Georgia. Now, she describes herself as a quote "voting rights activist" whatever that is. Electing Stacey Abrams President of the United States would amount to the single largest act of equity ever committed in the modern era.



Unfortunately, it would also signal the end of the modern era. You know exactly the kind of country you would get with Stacey Abrams in charge. Is she unqualified for the job? Oh of course, she is unqualified, but she is also -- and this is an extra bonus -- totally delusional.



To this day, more than three years after the fact, Abrams have never conceded that she lost the Georgia Governor's race. She still claims that election was stolen from her, but wait a second, you ask. Isn't that an attack on democracy?



When you challenge an election result in this country, you are, as Liz Cheney often tells us, shredding democratic norms. You might as well be living in Moscow at that point, because you my friend are doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin. You're an insurrectionist, and yet, Stacey Abrams is not living in Moscow. She is living in Atlanta, in pretty luxurious circumstances actually, all made possible by the huge amounts of cash she has raised fighting for quote "voting rights."



A few years ago, Abrams spent nearly a million and a half dollars on residential real estate for herself despite owing the Internal Revenue Service $54,000.00 in back taxes. Now, that is equity in action.



So once again, you know precisely who Stacey Abrams is, but still, there is something about her that's not quite as repulsive as the rest of the people on CNN's list. Say what you will about Stacey Abrams, she is not synthetic. She is no Pete Buttigieg who was clearly implanted with some kind of neoliberal master chip when he worked at McKinsey, must stop climate change now.



No, Stacey Abrams isn't really like that. She is a grifter, obviously. But there is still a spark of recognizable humanity within her. She has clearly got an active personal life.



Here is an excerpt from the softcore porn novel she wrote called "Hidden Sins."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Their tongues tangled, danced, and she reveled in the movement. She splayed eager palms against his chest and tormented the flesh she found there.



Too far away, she gripped his waist to pull him closer until she stood cradled between his hard thighs.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That voiceover comes from our highly talented producer, Mr. Alex McCaskill, but imagine Stacey Abrams doing the same thing. Imagine Stacey Abrams standing on the west front of the Capitol Building three years from now at her Inauguration reading her own words from "Hidden Sins" as she faces the slender, but rigid Washington Monument.



Somehow strange as it sounds, we can imagine that. In fact we can imagine it vividly. CNN would be thrilled by the whole thing and we know for certain that Jeff Toobin would cover it.



Dana Perino is co-anchor of "America's Newsroom," co-host of "THE FIVE" and one of the best people in television she joins us tonight.



Dana, thanks so much for coming on. I'm not going to ask you to respond to a lot of that script, but -- I don't want to put you in a position.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST:I mean, Alex, that was great. Yes.



CARLSON: But let's stand back and consider a President who has not yet completed his first year in office and this is not an attack, merely an observation, who finds the media organizations that have cheer-led for him for two years suddenly talking about replacing him midstream.



I've never seen anything like that before. What do you make of it?



PERINO: Well, it was just last week that the White House Communications Team did a little dog and pony show to the different media outlets and chastised them for the bad coverage that they've been getting, and many news outlets actually complied.



I remember listening to one NPR report the next morning or two and it was about inflation and Build Back Better and I couldn't believe my ears. I almost had to stop and rewind, transcribe it and read it like Alex did, because it was like that good for the Biden administration.



But this list that CNN did, like the first four people that they named already ran for President and lost, and so what does it say about the quality of their campaigns?



The other thing is that the Democrats were pretty much hanging by a thread until President Trump came along and then they unified in their distaste for him, but they're trying to run that playbook again, but I think maybe some Democrats and people at CNN are thinking I don't know if that's going to work the second time.



There are two names that are -- that you didn't mention that are Democrats to consider. I have one disagreement with you and I have a cliffhanger. Can I go through them?



CARLSON: Well, I hope you will.



PERINO: Okay, first one is Governor Jared Polis of Colorado. This is a liberal Democrat, but he is also somebody who has been fearless and talking about COVID, and this week, he said the pandemic is -- the emergency is over, I'm not going to tell people what they can wear on their face. We are moving on.



The other thing that he has done, Tucker, is he has talked about eliminating the state income tax in Colorado so that that State can remain competitive, so that's different and fresh thinking and I think the Democrats might want to pay attention to that.



CARLSON: I strongly agree with that. I wonder though, can I just ask you to pause.



PERINO: Yes.



CARLSON: So his line about you know the COVID emergency is over. He is a politician. There are political considerations behind it, but that's still not what "The Atlantic" Magazine is saying. It's still pretty brave within the context.



I'm wondering if Democratic voters are offended by that?



PERINO: Well, maybe a small portion of them, however, if you look at what Democrats found in the exit polling in Virginia, what did most of the Independents vote on? It was the fact that they were so mad about the schools being shut down for so long, they were mad about the way that small businesses were treated and having to shut down during the pandemic in the height of the pandemic when the big box stores like Home Depot got to stay open.



And there's a deep-seated anger about it and it's coming out -- and especially people are voting with their feet, taking their kids out of schools.



CARLSON: No, that's right. Florida is bulging.



So really quick, what's the cliffhanger?



PERINO: The cliffhanger is, there is just somebody that you haven't talked about and that is, sorry to say, it's Hillary Clinton. Let me -- can I read a tweet for you? It's also a treat.



CARLSON: Yes, please.



PERINO: This is just today okay, she said, "2024 is a make or break point for the continuation of American democracy. No one who believes in the power of voters to choose their leaders and the continuance of multiracial democracy can sit this one out." And so could it be a rematch in 2024? Like can America handle it?



It wasn't on CNN's list, but it probably should have been.



CARLSON: Sorry, I need to take a break. My brain just exploded. You know, as dark as I am in my darkest moments, I couldn't have thought of something like that and you're a light and cheerful person. It makes me wonder about you a little bit, but I'm so glad you --



PERINO: But think of what Alex could do with that material?



CARLSON: It would be amazing for cable news.



Dana Perino, thank you. Great to see you.



PERINO: Thank you. Have a good night, everyone.



CARLSON: So the January 6 Committee is not actually a congressional committee. It is some sort of show trial operation that's trying to change the country. They're out of control.



Now we learned they've been doctoring evidence. They admitted they edited text messages, falsely attributed them to Republican lawmakers. We've got details on that straight ahead.



CARLSON: So, you always hear, "FOX News is propaganda." No, there's actually more news on FOX News than any other channel, more actual news which is to say facts, and here's a story there's not going to be on the other channels but we thought you should know about.



The January 6 Committee has just been caught doctoring evidence.



FOX's Kevin Corke who is a journalist is tracking this story for us tonight. Hey, Kevin.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Tucker.



Very interesting story indeed. Now, you no doubt heard the expression, once is an accident twice is a coincidence, and three times is a pattern or a habit.



Well based on that, critics would argue it would appear that California Congressman, Adam Schiff has a habit of misleading the American people. Very interesting story indeed.



He has previously been accused of leaking fake Donald Trump, Jr. e-mails and fabricating the transcript of a 2019 phone call between then President Trump and Ukraine's President, and of course, we all heard about his claim to have seen evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign and the Russians that wasn't true either.



Well, on Monday, according to "The Federalist," Schiff doctored text messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Congressman Jim Jordan during the January 6th hearings.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): If we could cue the first graphic. This one reads: "On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence as President of the Senate should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all."



You can see why this is so critical to ask Mr. Meadows about.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CORKE: That is not an actual text message. "The Federalist" goes on to say, not only did Schiff misrepresent the substance of that text and its source, it was significantly longer in original form than what Schiff read and put on the screen to say nothing of the fact that he added punctuation where there was none to give the impression that Jordan himself tersely directed Meadows to give Pence an order.



Now, the Committee said in a statement tonight, Tucker, the graphic had quote: "Been reformatted," adding the period that came with the sentence in question was added inadvertently and that the Select Committee regrets the errors -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Oh, too late. Kevin Corke, the Great Kevin Corke, it is good to see you tonight. Thank you.



CORKE: You, too.



CARLSON: Well, Ingo Rademacher was on the show "General Hospital" which is still on the air, it has been on the air. It is one of the longest running shows in television. He was one of the longest employees there's, he was there 25 years, but now, he has been fired because he will not comply with Disney's mandatory injection policy. In fact now, he is suing the company.



So, Ingo Rademacher is an actor. He is also, it turns out a very smart guy who has thought this through to a deep level. He is a man of principle, an interesting person and a really good person, actually.



We had a long conversation with him for a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." Here is part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGO RADEMACHER, ACTOR: I'm still kind of blown away that I'm sitting here having this conversation with you because I never thought that I would do this and I also never thought that I would ever be in a lawsuit or a situation like that.



I'm not -- I'm not that kind of person, but I also, I can't turn a blind eye when I see people being bullied and coerced.



CARLSON: Yes.



RADEMACHER: So, I guess in a way, this fight kind of chose me and even though I am the one that is bringing this this lawsuit to ABC-Disney, this is much bigger than me. This is about basic human rights and the freedom -- the medical freedom to choose and it is about all the people that have already lost their jobs and the ones that are going to lose their jobs in the future because of these corporate vaccine mandates.



And I am confident and I'm hoping that we can really make an impact, you know with this case.



I have a great team of lawyers, by the way who I was introduced to by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. from Children's Health Defense.



CARLSON: What a great man, he is.



RADEMACHER: Absolutely. Scott Street and John Howard, these attorneys out in LA. They are actually at the forefront of this fight and you may have heard about some of these cases that they have. They have got cases against LA County, LA City, and even the State of California against Gavin Newsom.



And the same group that is helping out with those cases, they are actually helping me now as well, which is Children's Health Defense -- Bobby, and a group called The Perk Group as well, so I'm super grateful for that because I couldn't do it.



CARLSON: But as you're there in this idyllic world in the job you love that's what was so heartbreaking about your video by the way that we opened with. It is like I am thinking, I am watching a man who really loves what he does and wants to keep doing it, but can't.



RADEMACHER: Yes.



CARLSON: So that is, you know -- there is something really sad about that, but -- so you hear these vax mandates are coming down from the corporate monsters at Disney, do you take it seriously? Do you think it's going to actually happen?



RADEMACHER: Yes.



CARLSON: Really?



RADEMACHER: Yes, because I think it was going in that direction, you know, and we were hearing about it so ...



CARLSON: Yes.



RADEMACHER: And you know, they said they were going to take religious exemptions, so we put in for that and that was denied.



CARLSON: They denied that?



RADEMACHER: That was denied as well, so --



CARLSON: So you actually went with the process.



RADEMACHER: I did. I did. Even though I'm against all of it.



CARLSON: Of course.



RADEMACHER: I did. I went with that. I went with it.



CARLSON: You could have -- no one ever says this out loud, but I know a million people have gotten fake vax cards. You know, I'm not taking a position either way, but you could have done that.



RADEMACHER: No, believe me. Believe me, I've heard about that and I know people that have them, but that's just -- that's not standing up. I couldn't do that. I'm not the kind of person that can just turn a blind eye to this kind of -- I have to fight.



If I see, you know, corporations bullying people and coercing them, I can't just do that. I'm adding to the problem if I would have done that.



CARLSON: I agree with you.



RADEMACHER: And, so you know --



CARLSON: I feel the same way just so you know.



RADEMACHER: Yes, walking away, of course. It's a great job, great income, but there is no choice. There was no choice here for me. If we don't choose what we're allowed to put in our bodies, we don't own our bodies anymore.



CARLSON: Yes.



RADEMACHER: And then the government owns you.



CARLSON: I'm trying to slam the table.



RADEMACHER: It is so frustrating. It is so frustrating.



CARLSON: So you're -- here is a European man who grew up on a farm in Australia who has strong beliefs about health and life, how to live. You're not trying to coerce anybody, you're not telling people not to take the vax. You support people who want to take the vax.



RADEMACHER: Yes.



CARLSON: You're not against vaccines. You just don't care to take this one. You're not harming a single person and they fire you for it. What do you think their thinking is here?



RADEMACHER: You know, the way I look at this with this COVID vaccine is, you would have a rational argument if the vaccine did a good job at stopping the spread, that you would mandate it at work.



CARLSON: Yes.



RADEMACHER: But, you'd still be wrong.



CARLSON: Yes.



RADEMACHER: I say, but right now you don't even have a rational argument at all because we all know that the vaccine doesn't do a good job at stopping the spread.



CARLSON: Right.



RADEMACHER: And we've had breakthrough cases at work.



CARLSON: Yes.



RADEMACHER: And we're going to continue to have breakthrough cases like we have all over the world.



CARLSON: They're everywhere.



RADEMACHER: So, you don't have a rational argument to mandate it. Now, you're just telling me I need to take a medical treatment for myself to reduce COVID symptoms. What if I disagree with that?



I'm not spreading it at work. Why mandate it? No one has been able to answer that question. That simple, simple question.



CARLSON: How does an unvaccinated person threaten vaccinated people or threaten anybody? I ask that question constantly. No one has ever said I want to come on tonight to explain that to you and I'll speak slowly so you can understand.



RADEMACHER: No, they don't want to explain it.



CARLSON: So what do you think this is really about?



RADEMACHER: Oh --



CARLSON: It is okay. You want to say something --



RADEMACHER: I think it's about control, obviously. I don't know where we're going with this. The fact that they're doubling down on everything now like the governments in Australia and some of the European ones. And people also don't realize that if we don't stand up to this, it's not going to go away.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That was a conversation. We did not expect it to be as deep as it was or was interesting. Really, a man of principle, Ingo Rademacher right now on FOX Nation. You can get it for free at tuckercarlson.com.



Well, all of a sudden you're not hearing anything about the mass murder in Waukesha, Wisconsin the other day, just like the other day. So, why aren't you hearing about that? It seems like kind of a big story. Maybe you don't want to talk about it.



Our new documentary by the way, "The Trial of Kyle" out tomorrow. We have an exclusive preview coming up in just a moment.



CARLSON: So for defending his own life against three people who were trying to murder him, Kyle Rittenhouse was charged by the State with murder.



From the very beginning, Rittenhouse's trial for that reason was never just about him or his assailants, it was about the rest of us. Does this country still have the right of self-defense? The ancient right of self-defense?



So we thought this was significant from day one. We sent a camera crew, a group of documentary producers to the trial and they got behind the scenes access to Kyle Rittenhouse and his family and shot a lot of footage that has never been seen before.



It's all part of our new documentary "The Trial of Kyle." It's part of the Tucker Carlson Originals series. It's out tomorrow and we're very proud of it.



And even if you feel like you've marinated in the story and know everything about it, you will learn something a lot from this documentary.



Here is a preview.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KYLE RITTENHOUSE, ACQUITTED FOR SHOOTING THREE MEN IN KENOSHA, WISCONSIN: It is the stuff that keeps you up at night, like once you finally do get to sleep, your dreams are about what happened and you're waking up in a dark cold sweat.



QUESTION: You've had dreams about what happened?



RITTENHOUSE: Every single night. It's quite scary actually because the dreams feel so real and they're not the same at all. They're all different, they're the different scenarios that run through your head during the day like what could have happened, like I'm alive, but what could have happened?



Like what if I wasn't alive or what if I did let Mr. Rosenbaum steal my gun? It's those type of dreams. The outcome of -- it is bad but almost every outcome is either me getting seriously injured or hurt or dead. Those are just the dreams I have on a daily basis.



JUDGE BRUCE SCHROEDER, KENOSHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT JUDGE: The defendant will rise, face the jury and hearken to its verdicts.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The State of Wisconsin versus Kyle Rittenhouse. As to the first count of the information, Joseph Rosenbaum, we, the jury remind the defendant Kyle H. Rittenhouse not guilty.



As to the second count of the information, Richard McGinnis, we, the jury find the defendant, Kyle H. Rittenhouse, not guilty.



QUESTION: How do you feel, man?



RITTENHOUSE: The jury reached the correct verdict. Self-defense is not illegal and I believe they came to the correct verdict and I'm glad that everything went well and it's been a rough journey, but we made through it.



We made it through the hard part.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That documentary is out tomorrow morning. We think it's worth your time. You can sign up tonight at tuckercarlson.com and stream it first thing tomorrow morning.



Well, it seems like the world has already forgotten about the mass murder that just took place in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The Biden administration finally decided to pretend to notice. They sent the First Lady and the Second Gentleman down to pay their respects two weeks after the murders.



So why have our leaders and our media been ignoring what happened in Waukesha right after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict?



Sean Duffy is a former Congressman from the State of Wisconsin. He joins us tonight. Sean, thanks so much for coming on.



So this just inherently, mass murder is always a big deal. Why is this one being ignored?



SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, first, I am going to say I appreciate you covering the story, Tucker, for Wisconsin, but also Waukesha is a great community. They have great schools. They go to church on Sunday. They love the Packers.



It's a place you want to raise your family, right?



But I think you have to look at the facts of the case, right? So you have Waukesha. It is a mostly white, mostly Christian Republican-leaning county. So they are the wrong race, wrong religion, wrong politics, number one; but number two, Darrell Brooks, Jr., the defendant, he is black. He is anti- white, anti-Jew, anti-Trump, right?



He gets in his SUV, drives it down a Christmas Parade route, Tucker, and kills dancing grannies and an eight-year-old boy, injures 60 people.



CARLSON: Exactly.



DUFFY: And here's the problem with the story is that he has a rap sheet 50 pages long and he is out on a thousand dollars bail, and so the media looks at that and says well, listen, we are supporting criminal justice reform and bail reform and we've also said that all the white people, Americans, all the racists are like Kyle Rittenhouse, Trump supporters. Those are the racists. It can't be Darrell Brooks, Jr. who is a black man who hates white people, so we can't cover the story.



They totally ice it out and because they don't be confronted with these facts of good people being mowed down by a really bad man and frankly, a guy, who should have been locked up in jail or not released on bail.



CARLSON: You know, I just can't think of a more precise or accurate way to describe it. I don't think you're reading that off the screen. I'm impressed by how concisely you put it.



Look, I don't want to divide the country any more than it already is particularly along color lines, but the disparity between the way this is covered in the Rittenhouse trial is covered, you just feel like the media have no credibility at all, like literally at all, anymore.



DUFFY: Well, no, but quickly, I mean if you look at it, you go, how do they cover the Russia collusion hoax and BLM and --



CARLSON: That's right.



DUFFY: The January 6th insurrection, but they don't cover the Hunter Biden laptop story, and they don't cover this story, right? So they're just hacks and you wonder why their ratings are so low or why people don't trust the media. It's because -- I mean, they are and you've mentioned this, it's an outlet for the Democratic Party, the radical wing of the liberals that they support and that's the stories they tell.



But you know what, I think people want to know the story and frankly we should know the story to decide do we really want bail reform? Do we really want criminal justice reform?



CARLSON: Right, that's exactly right.



DUFFY: Is this a really good thing for America? What are the consequences of these policies on the American people? We should know that, but they won't share it, so we don't know, we're still in the dark.



CARLSON: Man, that's again so nicely described. I agree with that and I think most fair people agree with what you just said.



Sean Duffy, thank you.



DUFFY: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, it turns out the COVID lab leak theory, probably not a theory. New evidence was just presented to the British Parliament and they've decided it is the most likely explanation for where corona came from.



We are going to talk to one of the first people who told us this is probably what happened and of course, he was attacked for it mercilessly at the time. That's straight ahead.



A new video is just in of our elves packing away gifts at the tuckercarlson.com factory. It's an American factory, not to brag. It really is, actually.



There are still a few hours to put in your Christmas orders at the website.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: So, the Biden administration has been blaming working-class Americans for COVID for almost a year. Now, this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which of course it demonstrably isn't, but the point is, they are blaming a specific portion of our population for a global pandemic when it has become increasingly clear that no one in America caused this, the Chinese government caused it.



It's at this point very likely that this virus came from a lab in Wuhan, China that was conducting experiments on bat coronaviruses and had been for a long time in part with money from the U.S. government that was at least signed off on by Tony Fauci. That's kind of a big deal. Why are they blaming America's working class for something that they did? And more specifically, the Chinese did.



So today, members of the British Parliament were told -- and we're quoting: "The lab origin is more likely than not." Oh that's kind of a news story.



The Harvard scientist who spoke to the Members of Parliament added this quote: "A genetically engineered origin is reasonable." Now, no one who has ever had corona knows immediately, well, this is weird. This doesn't feel like a normal virus. It feels chemical, ask anyone who has had it.



So Joe Biden was asked about this today. China is clearly responsible, 800,000 people have died on his watch as President. What's your reaction to that, Mr. Biden? Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: 800,000 coronavirus deaths, do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven't you asked China to do more to be transparent on the origins?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Why haven't you asked China to do more to be transparent? Cue the fake teeth. Walks off.



Steven Moser is the President of the Population Research Institute. He is the author of "Bully of Asia." He knew right away what this was and he told us on this show, it likely came from a lab and he of course was attacked as a conspiracy nut for saying that, so we thought it would be interesting to talk to him now.



Mr. Mosher, thanks so much for coming on.



So you are very close to becoming completely vindicated, certainly, the consensus is that you're right. It must feel kind of weird to be one of the very first people to call this correctly.



STEVEN MOSER, PRESIDENT, POPULATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE: Well, it does feel like a vindication, but of course you had a great hand in helping that vindication as well because you've been covering the story from the beginning and I'll tell you what, 22 months ago we nailed it, Tucker, because we said this probably came from the lab, all roads led to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



And secondly, that it was genetically engineered as part of gain-of- function research. We know a lot more now. We know that we taught the Chinese scientists how to do the gain-of-function research. We funded it with U.S. tax dollars and then they released it back on us to kill U.S. taxpayers. How about that?



But you know the other shoe is going to drop soon and the other shoe about this thing is that it is a bioweapon. It is what we call an unrestricted bioweapon, which means it is low lethality. It doesn't kill everyone it infects, but it does infect an awful lot of people deliberately and it also has plausible deniability.



That's what we're going to learn. That's what the scientific community -- when it catches up with us in about a year or so, it is going to acknowledge. They're also going to acknowledge that it was released during probably vaccine trials in Wuhan where they had what they call the spear which is the virus and they wanted a shield which is the vaccine to protect their own people before they released the bioweapon on the world.



And during those community trials, the virus escaped. That's also what we're probably going to learn. There is evidence coming out of China that that's true, so we may be again a year or two ahead of the curve, but this is where the evidence is leading.



Why didn't we know this earlier? We didn't know this because of two misinformation campaigns one run by China with the help of their flunkies at the World Health Organization and one run out of Dr. Fauci's shop who didn't want anybody finger-pointing at him because of his funding of gain- of-function research in the Wuhan lab.



He's got a budget, Tucker of $6.1 billion to hand out each year. That is six thousand one hundred million dollars. Every virologist in the world may have gotten money.



CARLSON: It's just beyond belief and for them to blame Americans for this is really -- it's too far, I would say Steven Mosher, you are a very prescient man it turns out and we're grateful that you've come on. Thank you.



MOSHER: Thank you.



CARLSON: Obviously, a lot going on tonight. Tomorrow morning, "The Trial of Kyle" comes out. You can sign up to stream for on free tuckercarlson.com.



We'll be up early to talk about it on "FOX and Friends" with our friends over there.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: We are out of time, sadly. We are going to miss it, but we will see you tomorrow. In the meantime, you can watch our full conversation with Ingo Rademacher of "General Hospital." Super smart guy. It's on "Tucker Carlson Today."



Also, as we told you, "The Trial of Kyle" out tomorrow. It's our latest Originals' episode.



We'll be back 8:00 PM every week night. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



And now, ladies and gentlemen, the Great Sean Hannity takes the reins for 9:00 PM.





