Tucker: The Democratic Party is made up of entitled White Liberals

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



Again, Happy Christmas week.



Has there ever been a news environment like this one? Every day feels like some weird new psy-op from the government as translated to the media companies designed to convince you of something that's just obviously false.



"Masks will keep you safe."



"Ukraine is essential to our national security."



"Rachel Levine is an Admiral."



"Pete Buttigieg is a genius."



And so on, day after day.



It's enough to make you feel like you're going crazy after a while. Am I the only person who sees that all this is total BS? You start to ask yourself that.



So to clear the mental palate tonight to restore sanity, we're going to return to what we actually know, which is to say to the facts. Here is the most important fact in American politics right now.



The Democratic Party just hit a brick wall.



Democrats cannot continue to run the United States of America. Why? Here's why.



A new Marist poll -- we told you about it last night -- shows that only 33 percent of Latino voters support Joe Biden. Politically that is fatal. Ask anyone who does politics for a living. Ask -- can a Democrat get elected President with 33 percent of the Hispanic vote? Or for that matter with 43 percent? Or for that matter with 53 percent?



No, is the answer. No chance. It's impossible. That's the headline.



This is a huge change from what most people thought just three days ago. Certainly what Democrats thought, Democrats sincerely believed they were the party of oppressed racial minorities, a group that they alone could protect from white racism. That was the whole point of the party and weirdly, Republican leaders seem to kind of accept it as true.



But actually, it turns out it wasn't true at all. In fact, the Democratic Party is not the party of oppressed racial minorities, it's the opposite. It's the party of entitled white liberals, and pretty much only entitled white liberals.



Democratic donors live in Aspen and Martha's Vineyard, in Bel-Air. Democratic voters live in Brooklyn and Chevy Chase and Newton, Mass, and Boulder, Colorado, and increasingly those are the only places they live.



You know that lady who screeches at you in the airport about pulling your mask over your nose, that's the modern Democratic Party. No normal person likes that lady. She is awful.



So effectively, as an electoral matter, that party is done. We're not going to have any more Democratic Presidents for a while. Sorry.



This is a big deal. You'd think it would be getting wide coverage in the media today, but no it's not. Can't have that. Time for a new psy-op. Time to crank up the fear machine.



Now, they're telling you you're going to die of a cold. They're calling it omicron. It's a terrifying new variant of COVID, which you'll remember is the name they picked to conceal the fact that the entire pandemic was likely created in a lab by the Chinese government with the help of American tax dollars, but shut up. Stop talking, that's racist.



And now omicron is here, so there is no time to think. Your job is to be afraid.



And unfortunately, many people are afraid. They haven't had time because they are so afraid to check the numbers, and discover that as an epidemiological matter, this is all completely insane.



Far more Americans have died this month from choking on entrees than have died from omicron. That is factually true. The C.D.C. can confirm it for you.



But just as an exercise, we are going to ignore reality for a moment and take you to the President of the United States who shuffled on stage this afternoon to mumble about omicron. Here is part of what he said.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the Holidays with your family and friends. The answer is yes, you can. If you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated, particularly if you've gotten your booster shot.



If you are vaccinated and follow the precautions that we all know well, you should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the Holidays as you planned it.



CARLSON: There you go. If you've had at least three Joe Biden approved vaccine injections, you can celebrate Christmas. That's the word from our Botox napoleon. Otherwise, you can't celebrate Christmas. How long before they tell us you can't vote in person without the vaccine? That's coming, obviously.



But for now, Joe Biden has cancelled Christmas for America's working class now known as quote "the unvaccinated." They didn't vote for him in the last election, so they can't celebrate Christmas. In fact, this whole pandemic is their fault.



Now before we unpack the implications of what Biden has said, a word about the language he and many others are using. Biden and his employees persist in calling these injections a vaccine, but that's not quite right.



A vaccine prevents disease. The polio shot is a vaccine. You take the shot and you don't get polio. That's not what these shots are.



As Biden himself conceded from the stage today, many thousands of fully vaccinated people have been infected with COVID recently. Now, Biden claims these people are in better shape because they got the shot. He didn't prove that, so far no one has proved that.



But let's assume Biden is right, which is fine. It's still not really a vaccine if you can get and transmit the virus. It's more like an experimental health supplement and that's fine, too. We're not against experimental health supplements. Your body, your choice as they used to say.



But unlike other experimental health supplements, this one is mandatory. In fact as our increasingly desperate and honestly vicious President explained today, submitting to this injection is your patriotic duty. If you don't get this shot said the man who up until his election was secretly doing business with the Chinese, you don't really love this country. Watch.



BIDEN: All these people who have not been vaccinated, you have an obligation to yourselves, to your family, and quite frankly, I don't normally criticize this -- but to your country. Get vaccinated now. It's free. It's convenient.



I promise you, it saves lives and I honest to God believe it's your patriotic duty.



CARLSON: Again, the Botox Napoleon in charge of Christmas.



We could go on and on and play soundbite after sound bite just like those. It was an orgy of demagoguery today all the words delivered with Joe Biden's signature lack of shame. Literally nothing embarrasses this man. Maybe that's one of the benefits of senility, but we're not going to play those clips. We've done enough of that this week and for the past year.



It's too close to Christmas now, and that's the point. As its power wanes and its destruction of the ballot box looms on the horizon, the Democratic Party is trying to wreck your Christmas. It's their latest psy-op.



They can't convince you of anything anymore, you no longer believe them, why would you? So, they're trying to punish and terrify you in the submission instead.



But here's the good news. It's not working. Americans are going to celebrate Christmas anyway. They always have and they're going to this year. This is still America.



Look at this tape.



No place in this country has suffered more this year than Waukesha, Wisconsin. Last month, a racist lunatic drove a vehicle through a Christmas Parade in Waukesha committing mass murder. He tried to stop Christmas, he couldn't.



Here was the scene in Waukesha a month later.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: After the parade, some people have been afraid to come back down.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Now, downtown Waukesha is reclaiming these streets. Healing is a process.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can't live our life in fear, we need to live our life in hope.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): One that moves faster together.



You can't forget about the heaviness.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And there are people who are here tonight who have children who are still in the hospital.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): But you can add light after darkness.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It helps bring light to our town.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Singing after sorrow.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hopefully replace some of those negative feelings with some really positive ones.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): As another step on the road to healing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Seeing everybody smiling and having a good time, you know, I love it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): The lanterns stroll of light and hope is bringing just that.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And it has been amazing to see how the whole community comes together. I mean, it's been beautiful.



CARLSON: Ah, "It's been beautiful." The crowd gathers, some of them still have children in the hospital from the atrocity that happened just a month ago. Imagine doing that. Imagine describing that as beautiful. That's the scene of carnage where their friends, relatives, neighbors were just murdered, and yet those words were totally heartfelt. You could tell.



The resilience, the gratitude, the determined hope in the face of evil and death. It makes the hair on your arms go up as you watch it. You are proud to live in a country with people like that. Those are the best people, and there are so many of them in this country.



At the end of the week, no matter what Joe Biden says, people like that will be gathering with one another to celebrate what is still this country's most sacred Holiday. Americans have been doing that for centuries.



Christmas means being with the people you love, whether it's by foot or horseback or now by JetBlue, you go home on Christmas. You go back to your people. That's the whole point of it.



Americans are still doing it this year. You cannot stop them. Nothing can stop them.



Here is Fort Benning the other day.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): About 12,000 troops leave from Port Benning alone. Early Thursday, you could see how eager families were to reunite with their soldiers.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's pretty exciting.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): As a mile of cards from Pennsylvania, Florida, Kentucky and even as far as Iowa stacked up outside the base for pickups.



LAURA HIERS, MILITARY WIFE: I'm definitely going to cry.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Newly-wed Laura Hiers says she and her mother-in-law took a 15-hour drive down from Council Bluffs, Iowa just to get an extra day with her husband, Private Dayton Hiers.



The two emotional with tears of happiness as they embrace for the first time since the days after they exchanged nuptials earlier this year.



PRIVATE DAYTON HIERS, U.S. SERVICE MEMBER: My knees started shaking and then I really kind of froze.



L. HIERS: My heart was racing the entire way. I was just overjoyed.



CARLSON: Twelve hours from Council Bluff to see your husband for an hour. It just reminds you that some things are bigger than COVID, love for your family, reverence for your God. The obligation you feel to carry on traditions that your ancestors observed. Those are all bigger than COVID and that's not going to change.



America is in a tough spot right now, obviously. Para-med crazy people have taken over the country, that's a tragedy we chronicle it every night, but it's worth remembering none of this is forever. Those people will be gone at some point, probably sooner than we think. But Christmas will not be gone. Christmas will always remain. Thank God.



Dan Patrick is Lieutenant Governor of Texas. In March of 2020, right at the very beginning of all this, he came on this show with his thoughts on COVID and what it means and how we should respond to it. He took enormous abuse for saying what he said, but we went back and looked at the tape today, and in retrospect Dan Patrick was one of the very few who got it right.



Here is part of what he said.



LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK (R-TX): Let's get back to work, let's get back to living. Let's be smart about it, and those of us who are 70-plus, we'll take care of ourselves, but don't sacrifice the country. Don't do that.



CARLSON: Don't do that. We did it anyway, but Dan Patrick warned very early we shouldn't.



So Lieutenant Governor, thanks for joining us tonight.



So you said -- and I'll never forget that moment when you said, look I'm an older man. I've had some health problems. This is actually a threat to me, but it's not a threat to our kids and they're the future of our country, they are our hope of America continuing. Let's spare them.



And man, were you attacked. But looking back, I think that was prophetic.



PATRICK: So Tucker, you know I think about the leftist agenda of this administration and the dour life is bad, you better get used to it personality of Biden and what's the real principle. They have no hope. They have a lack of hope.



They are divisive. They look for someone to blame their failures on and they are the blue Grinch that wants to steal Christmas, but Christmas as you said will continue.



Let's face it, Tucker, this season is about hope. That's what the Christmas season is about. Millions of Christians like myself believe a baby was born in the manger, Tucker, to bring the world hope, to bring us out of our darkness of our sins to the light of a living God that promises life in eternal heaven.



And America as you stated, as the people just said in that piece that you ran, they come back to always having that hope, no matter how difficult it is since the birth of our nation, whether it was the Civil War, World War I, The Great Depression, World War II, an assassination decade of the 60s or 9/11, we always had hope and we had Presidents who have inspired us whether it was Roosevelt who said the only fear, the fear is fear itself or what Bush said and led us after 9/11.



Americans do not cower whether it's the Nazis or the terrorists or the China virus, we have hope, we have strength and when you have hope and strength, you have peace. But this President doesn't know what hope is and he will not steal this Holiday from us, Tucker. He will not take it away from us because we are a nation built on the Word of God and we have hope.



And even for those who don't believe and I respect those who don't, even they look forward to a New Year and a new beginning and this President, poll numbers are dropping into the basement because he is out of touch with who we are as a people and as a nation.



CARLSON: And where is the courage, I have to say, which is the kind of fraternal twin of hope? I mean, okay, there are threats all around us. We're all going to die. You said this very early, it offended the hell out of people, but it was true then and it's true now.



Where is the bravery?



PATRICK: Yes, well the left believes that government is the God, and so they have nothing to believe in, so when they are in trouble, they are really panicked whether they are panicked over low poll numbers or Joe Manchin not voting the way they want it, so they have no courage. They have no courage.



The people in this country who have courage are people who have hope, who believe in Jesus Christ and this baby that's coming to bring us hope, who believe in our fellowmen who aren't looking to blame someone who doesn't have a mask or isn't vaccinated that somehow you know they're anti- American.



Let me tell you what isn't patriotic, you know, when you ran that clip of Biden today. What isn't patriotic, Mr. President is not securing the border. What isn't patriotic is running up inflation where people can't buy as many gifts. What isn't patriotic is turning your back on America and the principles and values that this country was founded on.



I don't know who is going to run for President in 2024, Tucker, but I know America will be looking for a man or woman who will return us to our values and principles, not afraid to stand on the Word of God and talk about their faith and who will bring us hope because that's what inspires a nation and this President has lost the country.



He has lost the country. He will never get it back because he is a man of no hope.



CARLSON: This is way too dark. I agree with you completely.



Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, it is always worth saving the tape and looking at it years later. Thank you for coming on.



PATRICK: Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas.



CARLSON: Merry Christmas.



So if you're a normal person flying commercial, you don't go 10 seconds without a mask before you're scolded by a flight attendant. By the way that is as they bark advertisements for credit cards over the PA system. When did that start happening? You're like a captive in some kind of credit card ad? What?



It happens.



But none of this applies to you if you're Maxine Waters because you make the rules, you don't obey them. You can be a super spreader all you want.



Maxine Waters is just spotted maskless on United flight from Dulles to LA where she lives in a rich very pale neighborhood. According to "The Daily Wire" which got the picture, flight attendants only asked Waters to put on her mask after they were alerted by a tipster, so she could go bare-face for a full hour and even took a maskless nap. Boy, if there's a definition of luxury in commercial air travel, a maskless nap is it.



Can you imagine being allowed to breathe while you nap on a plane?



You'll notice that Maxine Waters was not physically dragged off the plane, charged with a Federal felony, permanently banned from flying. No, of course not. She is Maxing Water. She gets to do whatever she wants.



Shut up, serf. You're not Maxine Waters.



Up next, a biological man is now competing against women at the University of Pennsylvania in swimming. He has got no unfair advantage, he claims.



Well, the editor of a swimming magazine disagreed and compared the advantage to doping. What's the truth? Clay Travis has that and he joins us straight ahead.



CARLSON: So here's one way to dramatically improve your time in college sports, just change your gender, a man at the University of Pennsylvania now says he is a woman and as a result, he is completely dominating the competition.



He goes by Leah Thomas and recently won a race, a swimming race by more than 38 seconds. If you know anything about swimming, 38 seconds is like the normal equivalent of like four days because that's just like there are no 38 second differences between top competitors in a swim meet.



But Thomas says he should be allowed to compete in any category because he doesn't have an unfair advantage.



LEAH THOMAS, TRANSGENDER SWIMMER: I think the guidelines they set forward are very good and do a very good job of promoting inclusivity while keeping competition integrity going.



Everybody is able to compete in the category they're most comfortable with unless there is a proven unfair advantage that they have.



CARLSON: Not attacking the kid, obviously, but what about everybody else? Everyone else who has to pretend that that's true it's like pretending that omicron which doesn't actually kill people is somehow a terrifying threat to our civilization, it's like a lie, it's insane.



And if you have to go along with it, you're degraded because you're complicit in the dishonesty.



One person who is brave enough to point this out was the editor-in-chief of "Swimming World" Magazine who compared Thomas's advantage to doping and that seemed like a big change, like an adult in the room.



Clay Travis has always been an adult in the room. He is the founder of "Outkick." He joins us tonight.



Clay, thanks so much for coming on.



So the editor of a swimming magazine pointing out what's clear to every rational person seems like an advance to me.



CLAY TRAVIS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Look, Tucker, you're exactly right about this. First, thanks for having me on.



Second, this is absolute insanity. All right?



CARLSON: Right.



TRAVIS: You have got a biological man who didn't just decide to become a female swimmer, he was good enough to be on the University of Pennsylvania men's team, and then he sits out for a year, decides to identify as a woman, and shows up and dominates all of women swimming. We're talking about this guy potentially breaking every college women's swimming record that has ever existed.



Every woman out there who has ever competed as a swimmer or really competed in women's athletics at all, who gets up early in the morning who puts in every ounce of their ability into their pursuit of swimming, every feminist, every Title IX advocate should be standing up and screaming for the heavens -- from the heavens -- this is unacceptable because men are bigger, stronger, and faster biologically than women.



This is totally absurd, but what you get, Tucker, and you know this is when two left-wing ideologies' identity politics collide. You've got feminist and Title IX supporters on one side who support women's athletics and then you've got the trans-agenda on the other side, you have to pick a side.



And what often happens in these stories, look at people who cover sports media, they just pretend it doesn't exist. ESPN --



CARLSON: Well, exactly.



TRAVIS: You know, this they love to cover every single conflict of sports and politics. They haven't written a single story about this, Tucker. It's a sham -- not one.



Every time somebody doesn't go to the White House to visit Trump, it's the lead story on ESPN for five years. A biological man threatens to become the greatest women swimmer of all time, and they don't even cover it. They pretend it doesn't exist.



CARLSON: Well maybe that's why they are -- I mean ESPN used to be so impressive. It was famous in the TV business for having the smartest producers impressive people went to ESPN and then their numbers tanked because they became liars like, they're just liars. So who would watch that?



TRAVIS: Well not only that, Tucker, it's the very foundation and essence of sports that's why we watch, to see the best man or the best woman win.



CARLSON: Right.



TRAVIS: We have -- look -- and by the way, we don't even have to talk about the transgender agenda. You've got kids, I've got kids. We don't let 10-year-olds compete against 18-year-olds in Little League baseball, right?



We don't let flyweight boxers who weigh 120 pounds go fight heavyweight boxers like Mike Tyson back in the day because we know that's not a fair fight. We have all sorts of regulations.



CARLSON: Right.



TRAVIS: Big high schools don't play little high schools and yet, we've got somehow a man deciding to become a woman and he is going to be the greatest women swimmer of all time? I mean, I've got a good e-mail about this recently you'll appreciate it, what if LeBron James at the end of his NBA career decided he didn't want to quit playing basketball and wanted to become a WNBA star and be the best men's and women's basketball player of all time because he's not going to catch Jordan? Are we going to allow that?



He could be the best women's basketball player until he is 65, probably. It's a farce. It's ludicrous. It's insane.



But this is where far left-wing politics mixed with sports elitist, Tucker is. It's an absolute unmitigated disaster.



CARLSON: I kind of hope LeBron James does go to the WNBA because really, you know -- no two have ever deserved one another more. You know what, I'm absolutely rooting for that actually, come to think of it.



TRAVIS: What if, Tucker that was his play to catch Jordan in championships? He's not going to catch him otherwise, but what if he starts to argue, hey, I got four men's championships and then I added on three women's championships in the WNBA. I did catch Jordan in championships, I dare you to call him on it. It's absurd, but I would love this.



Maybe ESPN would even cover that story. I don't know, I might be --



CARLSON: We're encouraging it strongly. I'd love to see the politicized ladies at the WNBA explain why that can't happen.



TRAVIS: I'd love to see it, too.



CARLSON: Clay Travis great to see you. Merry Christmas. Thanks a lot.



TRAVIS: Merry Christmas to you as well. Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Ghislaine -- I think that's how you pronounce her name -- Maxwell, anyway the former arranger for Jeffrey Epstein is currently on trial for her role in grooming underage girls.



Jeffrey Epstein by the way absolutely did not kill himself. Stop it, conspiracy nut.



Well, there are rumors that she will start naming names if she is found guilty in exchange for a lighter sentence, if she does, whose names are on the list? I'll talk to someone who has actually been covering it. Stay tuned.



CARLSON: More foreign nationals are sweeping over our open borders illegally right now than ever before in the history of this country. No one ever reports that, but it is true. Apparently, those illegal aliens are now getting help from Uber.



Matt Finn has the story for us tonight. Hey, Matt.



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Tucker.



FOX News Digital did some investigative reporting in Yuma, Arizona and found that illegal immigrants are making use of Ubers to help them get to their next destination here in the U.S., typically hotels.



FOX News spoke to two Uber drivers in Yuma, one driver said he has had riders confirm they're here illegally. The other driver said he deduced some passengers are illegal based on circumstances such as getting picked up with bags in remote locations near the border. Here is one of those drivers.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We'll get a notification of a pickup, head down to the location and there will be a group of 20-plus immigrants standing on the corner waiting for Ubers and they'll just hop in and go wherever they're going.



FINN: FOX News reached out to Uber; the rideshare company did not respond to direct questions, but did say a driver can cancel the ride if they feel unsafe or report suspected illegal activity.



One of the Uber drivers told FOX Digital that law enforcement has warned him that it's against the law to transport illegal immigrants, but he says he can't predict a driver's immigration status.



The Uber driver says the surge in pickups began within the past few weeks and Yuma's Mayor also tells FOX Digital that immigrants turning to Uber is a new tactic.



MAYOR DOUGLAS NICHOLLS, YUMA, ARIZONA: So what people were doing is they were waiting at the border, a couple hours and then if it just wasn't happening, they haven't seen anybody, they start moving.



Some of the ways was by Uber.



FINN: That man, Yuma's Mayor declared a local emergency saying the number of people crossing the border is staggering -- Tucker.



CARLSON: It certainly is. Matt Finn for us tonight. Thanks so much.



So Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and arranger, Ghislaine -- odd first name we're not going to bother to pronouncing it correctly -- last name, Maxwell -- on trial now facing up to 70 years behind bars for her role in a child sex ring.



Now closing arguments in the trial beginning tomorrow, "The Daily Mail" predicts a verdict this week is highly likely.



There are rumors that if Maxwell is found guilty, she will name names or to get a lighter sentence. Question is, whose names would she name?



David Marcus has been covering this for "The Daily Wire." He is a man we trust. He joins us tonight.



David, thanks so much for coming on.



So this trial is interesting to the rest of us because it might answer some still unanswered questions about what Jeffrey Epstein was doing, where the money came from, and who he was consorting with. Are we going to learn any of that?



DAVID MARCUS, COLUMNIST, THE DAILY WIRE" : I don't think so um you know this is I think there's a real disconnect between what the public thinks this trial is and what the trial actually is, because it's a Federal trial, Ghislaine Maxwell is really charged with transporting underage girls for the purposes of illegal sex. This trial is really all about trafficking, not the actual abuse itself.



And I have to be honest with you, Tucker, having sat through almost all of the testimony at this point, I think that the prosecution has made an extremely good case against Jeffrey Epstein. I am far less convinced that they've made a very good case against Ghislaine Maxwell, and frankly, I wouldn't be surprised if the jury you know, did anything here acquitted, found guilty, found guilty on some -- I mean, it seems like a very close case to me.



CARLSON: Fascinating. So you saw the other day, the January 6th Committee has been nabbing people's text messages, three FOX anchors who didn't do anything wrong, but had theirs on the front page of "The New York Times."



So given that environment where there is no privacy whatsoever, why are these tapes from Epstein's various homes still under seal, do you think?



MARCUS: Well I think first and foremost, you know Judge Alison Nathan who is the Judge in the case, she is very by the book. I mean, you know every day ends at exactly five o'clock and so, she is very careful about what evidence she lets in based on whether it's really relevant to the, again those very specific charges.



But also, I think right now in the trial, it doesn't really benefit either side to bring these big names in. I think for the prosecution, it's just a distraction. I think for the defense, it maybe dehumanizes Maxwell a little bit.



But as you pointed out, should she be found guilty and need a little bit of leverage, that stuff might start to come in handy.



CARLSON: Well, just as someone who is trying to figure out how the country works or how the world works, I do want to know where all the money came from and while these famous people were displaced all the time and on his plane, do you think we're ever going to find out?



MARCUS: Not from this trial. Again, should she be found guilty and be in the mood to try to make some deals, perhaps, I mean this trial's over. The jury is already deliberating so we've gotten everything that we're going to get out of this trial as far as the Prince Andrews and Bill Clinton's of the world go and it's not much.



CARLSON: Amazing. David Marcus, thank you. I've been wondering the whole time. There's just no one you can trust to ask, but we trust you, so thank you very much.



MARCUS: Merry Christmas.



CARLSON: Merry Christmas.



So while Tony Fauci was telling you, your kids had to be masked and locked down, destroyed -- by the way their childhood is wrecked. No one cares.



At that very moment, he was secretly orchestrating a campaign to silence doctors who disagreed with him. People who are actually unlike him treating COVID.



Naomi Wolf with that story just ahead.



CARLSON: So new e-mails reveal details about a story they probably won't surprise you. Tony Fauci was behind the scenes colluding with the National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins to discredit any practicing physician who have questions about COVID lockdowns.



Now keep in mind, neither Fauci nor Collins was actually treating COVID patients, didn't actually know that much about COVID despite their job titles, but they tried to crush anybody who was treating COVID who had a different view of how we should respond.



An e-mail sent October of last year, Francis Collins told Fauci that a quote, "quick and devastating published takedown" was needed for a group of scientists who signed a document questioning lockdowns -- of lockdowns' effect on mental and physical health. They sound like a mafia over there, these creeps.



Now, that declaration was signed by an international Ivy League scientists, yet Collins called these doctors quote "fringe," which is the last thing they were. He, it turns out is fringe.



Naomi Wolf is an author and journalist who have been following the details of this and many other stories of our COVID reaction. She joins us tonight.



Naomi Wolf, thanks so much for coming on. It sounds like you're reading you know, Genovese family leaders talking about you know, crushing an opponent over a cement contract. I mean, really.



NAOMI WOLF, AUTHOR AND JOURNALIST: It's unbelievable, but I really hope Americans watching this story will understand how truly scary and devastating it is that such senior scientists and researchers who are responsible for allocating billions of dollars in research were taking time from their jobs, which is to fund research to single out individuals who were telling the truth and doing their jobs as epidemiologists and public health experts.



And these were people who if we had listened to them a year ago or last November, we would -- our kids would be free. They would have been in school, our young adults would have not lost a year and a half of college, 100,000 restaurants would be open, because the Great Barrington Declaration said, let's support everyone and living a normal life, which is normal epidemiological wisdom for decades, but shelter and protect the vulnerable.



So it is shocking to see the mafia like tactics of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins saying, let's take out, make sure there are hit pieces on these respected, reputable epidemiologists and researchers.



CARLSON: And I mean, you make two such wise points. One, these guys held the purse strings. They control Federal dollars that the scientific community really needs, can't exist without and two, they use the media to pull this off. So there were hit pieces against Jay Bhattacharya, for example, who was way more credible than Fauci or Collins.



WOLF: These are the most -- some of the most distinguished epidemiologists and public health experts, Stanford, Harvard, Oxford, and Jeffrey Tucker, who convened them at the American Institute of Economic Research. These are highly reputable people and they all put their reputations on the line knowing there would be blowback in telling the truth that went against this narrative.



And so what I really want to stress is that not only is that terrifying and of a piece of the bullying of this administration, like singling out the disinformation does, you know, from the most senior pulpit in the land, right, but it also goes to distorting public health and science because many people told the signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration, other scientists, other researchers, that they oppose lockdown or they opposed masking children, or they had questions about vaccinating children, you know, while still in clinical trials, but they were scared to say anything, because they didn't want to go against Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins, who are, you know, these e-mails show targeting American citizens for doing their jobs.



It is absolutely devastating and terrifying, and I think also as a taxpayer, it's a misuse of public resources.



CARLSON: Well, of course it is, and then they had hit pieces against them as you have, and nobody has pursued this. I don't think with the tenacity and clarity that you have from the first day and we're grateful that you come on the show.



Naomi Wolf, thank you.



WOLF: Thank you.



CARLSON: So it turns out on the side, Nancy Pelosi has made millions of dollars on stock trades as a public servant. What is surprising is, she is defending doing that, which is amazing.



Blake Masters on that next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Nancy Pelosi has been in politics longer than a lot of people watching this show right now have been alive and somehow she wound end up super rich. How did that happen? She is one of the wealthiest Members of Congress and just last year apparently, Pelosi's personal wealth grew by almost $17 million. Did yours?



Actually millions of Americans were forced into poverty by the corona lockdown she supported. So why are Members of Congress allowed to trade in markets that they effectively regulate? We don't know. But we know for a fact that Nancy Pelosi wants to continue doing it. She is defending it. Watch.



QUESTION: Madam Speaker, "Insider" just completed a five-month investigation that 49 Members of Congress and 182 senior congressional staffers have violated the Stock Act, the insider trading law. I'm wondering if you have any reaction to that. And secondly, should Members of Congress and their spouses be banned in trading individual stocks while they're in Congress?



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Now, I don't notice, that's number one. Any -- we have a responsibility to report in the stock on staff, but I don't -- I'm not familiar with that five-month review. But if people aren't reporting, they should be.



QUESTION: Why should be --



PELOSI: Because there's this is a free market and people. We have a free market economy, they should be able to participate in that.



CARLSON: We don't have a free market economy. This is not a free market. This is insider trading. Nobody cares. Blake Masters cares. He's running for Senate in the State of Arizona. He's come out against this, promises to end it if elected. He joins us tonight.



Blake Masters, thanks so much for coming. How can this continue?



BLAKE MASTERS, SENATORIAL CANDIDATE IN THE STATE OF ARIZONA: Well, Tucker, it can't.



I mean noddy Nancy, my goodness. She's at it again, creating stocks, breaking laws. Tucker, I think Nancy Pelosi is the poster child for the rot and corruption in our politics. She uses her high office to enrich herself, right?



CARLSON: Yes.



MASTERS: Her husband, they make tens of millions of dollars every year trading stocks. Look at her record, she is outperforming Warren Buffett. She is the best investor in the world. And how does that happen? Could it be because she has non-public information about these companies?



I mean, this is disgusting, and I don't think we can trust these people to regulate themselves. We can't trust them to police themselves and so we just have to ban it. We need to ban individual Congress members from owning and trading stocks. It's just that simple.



CARLSON: Well, it kind of is that simple, and if you're Nancy Pelosi, and you're already one of the richest people in the country, and you're Speaker of the House at the age of 81, what's kind of the point -- I mean, why wouldn't she just stop doing this voluntarily? What does that tell us about her?



MASTERS: Well, it tells us that she's really corrupt. And unfortunately, the problem goes so far deeper, right? It's not just Pelosi, there are so many left-wing Democrats that are corrupt and they are hypocritical. So much so that there are terms for this, right? Champagne socialist, limousine liberal.



Look at Elizabeth Warren who is in the news this week for attacking our country's richest African-American entrepreneur, a successful businessman who is on track to pay $12 billion in taxes this year.



CARLSON: Yes.



MASTERS: I'm talking about Elon Musk, of course, and Elon has done more this week for America than Elizabeth Warren will do in her lifetime. And she has the nerve to criticize him?



So I'm just sick and tired of this, and if you're sick and tired of it, if you're watching at home, you're sick and tired of the corruption in D.C., help send me into the U.S. Senate. Go to blakemasters.com, donate as much as you can to my campaign. I promise you, I will put an end to this.



CARLSON: Yes, I mean, well, we're sort of rooting for you. Really, really quick. I mean, if she is getting better returns than Warren Buffett is, is there some way for the rest of us to benefit from her stock picking prowess? I mean, she's a savant, obviously. She seems like she's got dementia, but no. How can we get -- how can she become our CNBC anchor?



MASTERS: Oh my gosh. Well, we do need to retire her from her job. I mean, she has been in office forever. We need term limits. We need a new changing of the guard. These people are just so corrupt, and Tucker, I'm just so sick of it.



Merry Christmas to everybody watching except you, noddy Nancy, a lump of coal for you.



CARLSON: That's exactly right. She's our Jim Cramer.



Blake Masters running for the United States Senate in the State of Arizona. A lot of people didn't think it was within reach of Republicans, the polling is suggesting it is. So thank you. We're rooting for you.



MASTERS: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: We are pretty much out of time. Two things to remember tonight. They are super obvious, but it's always the obvious things you should remember.



The current regime will not be here forever. These people are completely out of their depth. They don't have the country's best interests at heart. They make unwise decisions. And they are mean as hell.



But they're also going away, and the second thing to remember is, it's Christmas this week, and that's the most important thing. It's about your country, your faith, and your family. So celebrate it with the ones you love. That's the best way to fight back.



Have a great night. Don't forget to stream "Tucker Carlson Originals" this Holiday season. They're all worth watching including the episode that just dropped on Kyle Rittenhouse and of course, we'll be back every weeknight 8:00 PM. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



Lawrence Jones, our friend, is in for Sean tonight and we know he is going to be great, so keep the dial, as they say, don't change that dial.





