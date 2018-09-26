Tucker takes on liberal radio host over Kavanaugh allegations; opposition leader on the catastrophe unfolding in Venezuela

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," September 25, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." It's been more than a week since a California Psychology Professor named Christine Ford accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of committing some form of sexual assault against her back in 1982. They were both high school students at the time.

Ford's claim has stopped Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination in place. Washington has been consumed by the debate ever since. A number of Senate Republicans are said to be undecided on the question of Kavanaugh's guilt or innocence. They say they'd like to hear more from Christine Ford on Thursday when she's scheduled to testify in the Senate.

Strikingly though, not a single Democrat remains undecided. Every one of them plans to vote against Kavanaugh. They've made up their minds. They don't need the evidence.

And now this wrinkle. Tonight, there are more allegations consistent in many ways with the allegations we have already heard. Leading Democrats are calling these new claims powerful, compelling, and highly credible. They're all but daring Republicans to question the new accusers. The victims, they say, must be believed. Here's a selection of the charges.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I saw Sarah Good with the devil! I saw Goody Osborne with the devil!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I saw Bridget Bishop with the devil!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I saw Goody Howe with the devil! I saw Goody Barrow with the devil!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I saw Goody Good with the devil!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I saw Goody Osborne with the devil!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, just kidding. That's a scene from "The Crucible," which you'll remember is the Arthur Miller play about the Salem witch trials. Miller wrote "The Crucible" back in 1953. That was a time when liberals still cared about civil liberties and due process and the right to face your accuser.

Miller wrote it as an allegory about the McCarthy hearings. McCarthy hearings were a period the Left deeply hated until they took power and recreated it themselves.

Nowadays you wonder if progressives still read Miller's play. And if so, are they outraged by it? Maybe not. It might seem completely reasonable to them. Mob accuses villager of witchcraft, villager denies it because witches always deny it. "Prove you're not a witch," they scream. The witch can't, proving beyond a doubt that she is in fact a witch to the stake she goes.

Chris Coons would understand this reasoning. Coons is a Democrat from Delaware and a Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He's been making the same case about Brett Kavanaugh in public recently. Watch him explain it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHRISTOPHER COONS, D-DEL.: It is Judge Kavanaugh who is seeking a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, and who, I think, now bears the burden of disproving these allegations, rather than Dr. Ford and Ms. Ramirez.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, even those of you who are absolutely dead certain that Brett Kavanaugh is guilty as hell because you saw it on CNN would have to admit that this does put him in a tough spot. The rest of us assume the Constitution guarantees us the presumption of innocence when we're accused.

Brett Kavanaugh no longer has that protection. It's up to him to clear his own name. He can either figure out how to prove that Christine Ford's foggy 36-year old memories are wrong or his daughters can grow up learning about how their dad is a sex offender. That's his choice.

So, what does he do next? How do you disprove an accuser who can't even tell you when or where you supposedly committed the crime? Well, the FBI, of course.

Democrats are demanding that Kavanaugh call down yet another FBI investigation on himself. Yes, he has submitted to half a dozen federal background checks already. But Democrats want another. That's the only way he can show he is innocent of these charges.

Various dumb people on television agree with this. They nod their heads in unison. But would that really work? Is that the purpose of FBI investigations? Joe Biden doesn't think so. Keep in mind that Biden is both an attorney and the former Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The next person that refers to an FBI report as being worth anything obviously doesn't understand anything. FBI explicitly does not, in this or any other case, reach a conclusion. Period. Period.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: OK. We fooled you again. That is Joe Biden from the 1991 Clarence Thomas hearings. Biden was on the other side of the debate then so, naturally, he had completely different views from the ones he holds today.

What hasn't changed are the inherent limits of an FBI investigation. Democrats know that, of course, but so what? Proving or disproving a recovered memory is not the point. The point is destroying Brett Kavanaugh.

It's worth saying that most Democrats in Washington don't really hate Kavanaugh personally. He's hardly an abrasive character as you learned if you watched his interview with Martha last night. There's nothing personal about any of this.

Kavanaugh stands between the Democratic Party and the power it seeks. He is in the way. He must be crushed, in this case, along with his wife and his two little girls. Sorry. That's the cost of winning no omelets without some broken eggs.

The problem is that outside party headquarters in D.C., people out there don't understand this. When they hear a U.S. Senator call Brett Kavanaugh a sex criminal, they believe it. Why wouldn't they believe it? Because that's the other thing that never changes, ever, human nature.

There's a mob instinct in people, a gut-level desire to worship the powerful and hurt the unpopular. It's always there in every population, in every country from the beginning of time until now. Wise leaders know that. Wise leaders fear that.

They try to keep it contained. They never stoke the mob instinct. Once unleashed, there is no controlling where a mob winds up or who it destroys. You can tell a mob is building by the way people start talking, like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!': I think there's a compromise here. And look hear me out on this. So, Kavanaugh gets confirmed to -- to the Supreme Court. OK. Well, in return we get to cut that pesky penis of his off in front of everyone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So that's where we are, castration. Medieval moments call for medieval remedies. And this is definitely a medieval moment. Ethan Bearman is a radio host in California and he joins us tonight.

So Ethan, are you comfortable with that standard? And I know the standard reply it's not a legal proceeding but fairness applies in all proceedings, especially when there's a lot at stake, like a man's job and reputation, like what his children think of him.

And are you comfortable with the standard that once accused of something that you should be the one who disproves the accusation, that it's up to you to prove what they're saying about you isn't true? Are -- are you OK with that?

ETHAN BEARMAN, RADIO SHOW HOST: I think what we have to have is a hearing of both sides so we're going to have that at least from Dr. Ford. We need to hear from all of the accusers. We also most importantly--

CARLSON: I agree.

BEARMAN: --need to hear under oath from the actual wit -- supposed witnesses to the events that occurred. This is not -- by the way, I think it's really important though to go back to something that you just pointed out. It is not a criminal trial. Due process does not apply the same way.

CARLSON: OK.

BEARMAN: This is like a job application.

CARLSON: No, wait, hold on , hold on, hold on. Let me just back up. You're arguing something parallel to what I asked you. I'm in favor of hearing all the evidence we had -- have access to including when and where the supposed crime took place, which is a very basic question still unanswered.

But the question is what do you make of your party leaders, Members of the Judiciary Committee saying that the onus is on the accused to prove he's not guilty? This is not something we're taking out of context.

We have at least three Democratic Members of the Judiciary Committee saying that in plain English. "It's up to him. Prove you're not guilty." Are you comfortable with that standard? That's an un-American standard. We've never seen it before ever in American history. It's happening now. And I want to know what you think of it.

BEARMAN: I -- I'm not comfortable with the scenario see we have to say prove you're not guilty, but here's the difference. When there's a single - - I've been consistent about this throughout the entire MeToo movement.

When there's a single accuser it's hard for me to call for somebody's job to be lost. Once we have multiple credible accusers come forward, which we have in this case, plus Michael Avenatti is teasing a third one out there right now, now we have a pattern. And yes, now we need to look very deeply into this--

CARLSON: Oh well we --

BEARMAN: --and we should put things on hold.

CARLSON: --but does it occur -- does it occur to you that we have a pattern of people making charges they can't substantiate to achieve political ends? Is that a possible explanation for this? Or would that be am I a sexist for suggesting it?

BEARMAN: Look, we have two really big issues. One, I -- I don't like that politics is the blood sport that it is today. The Democrats sat on the letter for seven weeks. You and I can actually agree on something.

I didn't like that either but politics is politics. So they sat on it to try and delay this. But what has happened now is we have women who are being slammed and slandered and attacked and disbelieved and we are in the- -

CARLSON: Are they?

BEARMAN: --middle of the MeToo movement--

CARLSON: --whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, hold on, hold on, wait, hold on--

BEARMAN: --after a thousand, yes, after thousands of years of men as being --

CARLSON: --hold on, hold on, now wait, slow down it's not--

BEARMAN: --successful in their abuse it's time to give them their due.

CARLSON: --no, slow down. It's not about all men--

BEARMAN: Yes.

CARLSON: --and it's not about all women. It's about one man and one woman. It's not about me. It's not about you.

BEARMAN: No.

CARLSON: It's about Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford. It's a very -- the case is specific. We're not putting men on trial or -- or trying to exonerate women for the crimes committed by our ancestors. We're talking about the here and now in this -- in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Let me ask you a very specific question about Christine Ford and -- and you're suggesting that you're not allowed to disbelieve somebody but I retain my right of reason. And I can determine as an adult and a U.S. citizen whether I believe the evidence or not. And until they come for me I'm going to do that.

But let me ask you this. Did she have a responsibility? She's claiming that this man sexually assaulted her and then altered the course of her life. She can't fly in airplanes. It's affected her relationship with men. He's a predator.

She didn't tell anybody his name for 36 years during which time he got married, he interacted with many others in our population. Sex offenders tend to commit serial sex crimes. Doesn't she have an obligation to tell someone to stop him from doing that if he is in fact a sex criminal? Where's her obligation here?

BEARMAN: Well that's just--

CARLSON: Where's the rest of it ?

BEARMAN: --no, because every psychologist will tell you there are eight primary reasons why a sexual assault victim, why a trauma victim doesn't come forward, doesn't talk--

CARLSON: No, no, no, no, no, no, I'm not asking, hold on--

BEARMAN: --about it right away.

CARLSON: --I'm not asking her about her reasons. I'm sure she has a million reasons and maybe they're legitimate. I'm asking about the rest of us, the other -- the other 320 million people who live here. If he's actually a sex criminal we have a right to know that and she has an obligation to tell us.

And I know it's hard but why don't we have a right to know? If there's a rapist on the loose, if you don't tell anybody, if Bernie Madoff rips you off and you don't tell us others investors you're -- you're part of the problem, are you not? Or what am I missing?

BEARMAN: Well Dr. -- Dr. Ford did communicate with her therapist. She has - - she's produced that evidence. She's going to talk--

CARLSON: She didn't name--

BEARMAN: --in front of the committee--

CARLSON: --she didn't, wait but hold on, she didn't name him--

BEARMAN: --which is a form of evidence that's coming up on Thursday.

CARLSON: --no, but, why not just tell it ? She didn't name him for 36 years. I'm not saying it's not true. I'm saying if it is true what's going on here? Don't the rest of us have a right to protect ourselves from this dangerous man, Brett Kavanaugh--

BEARMAN: Oh, no, no, no--

CARLSON: --no, no, what I mean I -- what's the answer?

BEARMAN: --yes, yes, yes, hang on, hang on, so you have a very powerful person here, a Judge on the Ninth Circuit of the United States of America that's right below--

CARLSON: He -- he hasn't been a judge for 36 years--

BEARMAN: --the Supreme Court of the United States. You're talking -- hang - - hang on, hang on, you -- you are just--

CARLSON: --he's been dating other women. He married one. I mean what--

BEARMAN: --Tucker, you are just talking about the privileged elite and the wealthy and those in power. That is Brett Kavanaugh from day one. He went to an elite boarding school on the East Coast, went straight into Yale, he is the most elite of the elite and those are the people--

CARLSON: But -- but slow down, OK that's -- the elite are -- the elite are bad. I'm not -- no, no, but you're -- you're missing it--

BEARMAN: --that hold the power in this country and we should be calling for -- for something else to change in our country right now.

CARLSON: --hang on. You're intentionally dodging my question--

BEARMAN: OK.

CARLSON: --which is about the responsibility--

BEARMAN: Oh, Tucker, Tucker, I don't dodge you.

CARLSON: --no, no, I'm serious, to protect the rest of us if this true. I'm taking her at face value. And I think it's not just about her and her feelings. There's a responsibility to others around you in the society at large which we're ignoring on purpose because we're all terrified to say anything that's true because we think we're going to be punished for doing that. And you know that's true. Let me ask you really quickly about creepy porn--

BEARMAN: But -- but -- but--

CARLSON: --about creepy porn lawyer here. So, all of a sudden, this guy who was the lawyer for Stormy Daniels jumps up and down and makes a spectacle of himself and the press kind of abets that. And it's sort of a joke. But now, he's back and the press is making him even bigger. Here's a selection.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EDDIE GLAUDE, CHAIR, CENTER FOR AFRICAN-AMERICAN STUDIES: Michael Avenatti is a beast.

STEPHANIE LEIGH RUHLE, NBC NEWS: OK, that's true.

GLAUDE: And he--

RUHLE: He's a beast.

GLAUDE: --he's a beast.

Jon Meacham says he may be the savior of the republic.

JOY BEHAR, 'THE VIEW': He has a great -- bigger calling here that being a lawyer is minimal compared to what he's doing.

ANA VIOLETA NAVARRO FLORES, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: The priesthood, what ?

BEHAR: Whatever. He's out there saving the country.

RUHLE: I owe Michael Avenatti an apology. For the last couple of weeks, I've been saying, "Enough, already, Michael, I've seen you everywhere. What do you have left to say?" I was wrong, brother. You have a lot to say. The Democrats could learn something from you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: All right, so they're promoting him from the very start. And that was fine when he was doing the creepy porn stuff, it was kind of hilarious. We played along, all right.

But the press is now starting to fall for its own joke. They're taking creepy porn lawyer seriously and allowing him to make the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh all about himself. Here's from today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL AVENATTI, ATTORNEY: It's not about one specific allegations. It's a series of allegations. This is a pattern of behavior, Rachel that took place across many months and many years.

I believe that when these allegations are surfaced within the next 48 hours there will be no question that Brett Kavanaugh is not fit to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well he hasn't provided the allegations needless to say. This guy's a buffoon. Ethan, these are serious charges presumably coming from serious people. The consequences are serious. Why let this charlatan intrude on the process? Why are Democrats allowing this guy to take center stage?

BEARMAN: Well Michael Avenatti is taking a page out of Trump's own playbook, manipulating the media to his own benefit. But here's the difference. Michael Avenatti has actually brought the goods since he started representing Ms. Clifford Stormy Daniels. He's actually brought the goods when he's made these allegations. We've seen that with--

CARLSON: OK. But now he's saying that -- no, no, but hold on--

BEARMAN: --Michael Cohen.

CARLSON: --but in this specific case, he's suggesting he's got nothing to do with any of this, obviously. He's trying to stay famous. And he's saying that Brett Kavanaugh was part of a rape ring. He's not going to get sued for slander. He should. He's not. Did Democrats really want to be tied to someone that reckless, honestly?

BEARMAN: Well I -- I don't know anything about the allegation about a rape ring but he claims to have a -- a very well vetted out, a reliable another accuser and I'm very interested. He's teasing it out over 48 hours.

So, that time hasn't quite come yet and I'm curious to see what he's going to bring because, again, he's brought the goods since he started representing Stormy Daniels. He's -- he's brought it--

CARLSON: Well he -- he certainly made some money--

BEARMAN: --so I'm--

CARLSON: --as Stormy Daniels is still getting beer bottles thrown at her on stage in strip bars in Richmond. But I don't know. Is -- does he really know a lot? I mean I guess we'll see and maybe, you know, he's your -- he's your presidential candidate, so I guess we'll find out at least --

BEARMAN: No, no, no, I'm -- I'm for Garcetti. I'm for Garcetti.

CARLSON: --OK. Good man. Ethan, great to see you.

BEARMAN: Thanks.

CARLSON: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has been maybe the most opportunistic of all in declaring Brett Kavanaugh guilty without any evidence to support it. It's hardly the first time that she has put her own ambition over what is true. A reporter who has followed her closely joins us next.

CARLSON: Well there are about a 100 U.S. senators, not about, there are literally a 100. About half of them have decided to keep Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court no matter what.

But there's only one, Kirsten Gillibrand. She stands alone in how flagrantly she's throwing out due process and individual rights for the sake of promoting herself and gaining politically.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y.: I've heard from both sides, and I believe Dr. Blasey Ford and I believe Ms. Ramirez.

You have women who are telling these stories about what happened to them and credibly accusing Judge Kavanaugh of violent behavior, of sexual assault, of -- of behavior that is disqualifying.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That was Harvey Weinstein's personal friend, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Seth Barron has covered her and watched very closely as an Associate Editor of City Journal and he joins us tonight, Seth, when you see Senator Gillibrand position herself as a defender of all women everywhere, what's your response to that?

SETH BARRON, CITY JOURNAL: Well, you know, I don't know how it is that she's heard the two accusers and agrees with them because have they really said anything yet? I -- I don't know but--

CARLSON: Good question.

BARRON: --look, she has a long history -- Senator Gillibrand has a very long history of embracing whatever is expedient and dispensing with whatever is no longer expedient. She was elected in 2006--

CARLSON: Oh.

BARRON: --as a conservative Democrat. Al D'Amato was basically her mentor and arranged for her to become the Senator after Hillary Clinton became Secretary of State in 2009. She was a conservative Democrat.

She had an A rating from the NRA. You know, she had been a Philip Morris attorney. And then, when she became senator, she very quickly tacked Left.

And, you know, one thing she said earlier this year that I thought was very revealing, asked why she net when she used to support, you know, deportation of illegal immigrants and now she was, you know, on board with the DREAMers, she said "Well, you know, I came from a district that was 98 percent White." And she said this is something she's embarrassed and ashamed about so, you know--

CARLSON: Oh -- oh I get it, so she's embarrassed and ashamed of her former constituents who launched her political career after she was a cigarette lawyer and I think she worked for Harvey Weinstein's law firm as well as,--

BARRON: Yes, she did.

CARLSON: --of course, being his good friend there. So, when you see this former friend of Weinstein's and of Bill Clinton's who, of course, knew all about their reputations as abusers of women and said nothing, when you see her say "Well, you know, I really am the protector of women," is -- do you think it's a credible posture for her?

BARRON: I -- I mean it's -- it's -- it's consistent for her. This is exactly what she has done throughout her entire career. I mean remember a few years ago she brought Emma Sulkowicz, the Mattress girl, the performance--

CARLSON: Yes.

BARRON: --audience from Columbia to the State of the Union address. This was a woman who had, you know, as a performance dragged her mattress around Columbia University campus claiming that they wouldn't expel her rapist but he'd been found to be, you know, not culpable. I -- I think that this--

CARLSON: The rapist who wasn't a rapist.

BARRON: --the rapist who wasn't a rapist.

CARLSON: OK. Right.

BARRON: This is, you know, Senator Gillibrand has -- has seized this issue and the MeToo movement and the question of abuse and harassment as her issue and this is how she's, you know--

CARLSON: Yes.

BARRON: --moving forward.

CARLSON: Is there anything she won't do? I guess we'll find out soon as she runs with the creepy porn lawyer for the Democratic nomination.

BARRON: It'd be great.

CARLSON: Seth, please keep covering it. Thank you.

BARRON: Thanks.

CARLSON: One female observer for the Brett Kavanaugh saga says that his accuser's story is missing critical details, the details that would be needed to have any hope of determining whether he's guilty or not. She joins us to explain next.

CARLSON: Penny Young Nance is President and CEO of Concerned Women for America. She just wrote a piece arguing that Christine Ford's account of an assault by Brett Kavanaugh is missing essential details, the rest of us need to assess it. Penny Young Nance joins us tonight. Penny, thanks a lot for coming on.

PENNY YOUNG NANCE, CONCERNED WOMEN FOR AMERICA: It's great to be here, thank you.

CARLSON: So, I think most people watching this came into it with a pretty open mind. I know feminists always saying no one believes the long-ago. Well most people I know want to believe--

NANCE: That's right.

CARLSON: --but it's hard because there are missing details. What should we know that we don't in order to assess this?

NANCE: Well, first let me tell you, I'm coming at this as a woman who has been a victim of an attempted rape and a physical assault when I was pregnant with my first child in a running path in Virginia. I have written a whole chapter in my book about that issue.

I've testified before Congress advocating for women and victims of sexual violence, advocating for the Debbie Smith Act, and written numerous, you know, op-eds about this. This is an important issue to my heart. But I care about justice.

And that's the missing piece here. We do believe that a person is innocent until proven guilty in this case. And it is we've got Judge Kavanaugh in an impossible position. People have noted this.

You know, I would like to believe that women are always morally superior to men at the -- as the Head of Concerned Women for America.

CARLSON: Right.

NANCE: But the Duke Lacrosse case and Lena Dunham's book and, you know, even going back to classic literature to like To Kill a Mockingbird, we know that's not always true because we are broken people. The best that we can do is try to get to the truth and I appreciate--

CARLSON: Well you're saying that that not every woman always tells the truth in every--

NANCE: Yes, sadly--

CARLSON: --instance?

NANCE: --that is the case. Of course, it is.

CARLSON: OK.

NANCE: And we know that you don't immediately become more moral because you -- because you're a woman. That's why justice must be blind.

CARLSON: Right.

NANCE: Justice has to be blind to everything, gender, race, socioeconomics, age, and we're counting on that. And if we get away from that notion, it is dangerous for our nation. It's dangerous for everyone in our country.

CARLSON: If the presumption is that people are judged on the basis of their sex or race--

NANCE: Right. Exactly.

CARLSON: --or their immutable characteristics that's not--

NANCE: That's right.

CARLSON: --a component, you say?

NANCE: That's right. It absolutely is not. Now listen, I believe that -- I believe women. And I think we have a right to -- to use our voice and to speak up. And as a victim, we have to have the opportunity to come forward and share our perspective.

But we also need to understand that we deserve to give justice to everyone in this nation. And Concerned Women for America is there for Judge Kavanaugh. We still support him. If something changes, if we actually is proven that he's a sexual predator or--

CARLSON: Right.

NANCE: --anyone sitting on the Supreme Court today, we would be the first people calling for impeachment.

CARLSON: I'm sure.

NANCE: We would be leading the charge. But that's not where we are. And so, we strongly are still in support of him. In fact, we're doing a Women for Kavanaugh rally Thursday morning behind the Senate Russell Building 8:30 A.M to 9:30 A.M. Any of your viewers that want to come would be welcome. This is an important moment--

CARLSON: Yes.

NANCE: --for conservative women to speak up on this issue.

CARLSON: Penny Nance, thank you very much for that.

NANCE: Thank you.

CARLSON: Megan Fox writes at PJ Media. She just wrote a piece telling parents how to Christine-Blasey-Ford-proof your son. She had four tips for all parents. Megan Fox joins us tonight.

Megan, thanks a lot for coming on. So, what does this mean? How do you -- what's the prophylactic against getting accused of something? And what would you tell parents to tell their boys?

MEGAN FOX, PJ MEDIA CONTRIBUTOR: Well there is no total prophylactic, of course. But I would tell them to first when they're young, you know, for sure, take them to church, give them a moral standing in life. Teach them about their -- their -- their dignity as a person, and the dignity of others.

The second thing is to avoid drinking. Stay sober. Avoid girls who drink. Avoid these drunken parties that can be used against you in 30 years. And also, always act as if you are going to have a position of authority and a high position and act accordingly. It's like the Mike Pence School of Thought. Don't be alone with a woman who's not your wife.

CARLSON: Wait a second. That's like crazy evangelical stuff. Isn't it?

FOX: That's what they've brought us to, Tucker. That's what they brought -- we're going to have to bring back chaperones. I mean there is no way to--

CARLSON: Probably.

FOX: --I -- I -- I love my son, and I do not want my son to be accused falsely. And so he's going to have to cover--

CARLSON: Yes.

FOX: --himself.

CARLSON: You're right. So, what's tip four?

FOX: Well, don't trust women. I think you just touched on that with your last--

CARLSON: Oh my god.

FOX: --with -- with your last guest. I mean the women are not paragons of virtue just by being a woman. You've ever heard of Delilah or Jezebel, you know, who fabricated evidence against Naboth because she wanted his vineyard.

You know, women do lie. I want evidence. I believe evidence. I don't believe all women. I believe all evidence. And if Christine Blasey Ford--

CARLSON: What's so -- what's so funny is that spoken such like I mean I'm just being completely honest. I kind of do trust all women. I know I shouldn't, intellectually, but I think that most men, and the Left lies about this, instinctively trust women. I do think it's baked in our genetic cake. I do. That's how I feel anyway. And all the women I know are deeply suspicious of women's motives. Do -- do you notice this?

FOX: That's because we know what we're talking about.

CARLSON: Huh.

FOX: That's because I am a woman. I know this for a fact. I've known women my whole life. It is no--

CARLSON: Yes.

FOX: --women are just as easily evil as men. Women that are --

CARLSON: Yes, I just don't believe that. But I -- I mean obviously--

FOX: --equally capable of evil.

CARLSON: --I know you're right but it -- hard to convince me. Megan, thank you very much for that.

FOX: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well the Left is losing control as it is consumed with hysteria over Brett Kavanaugh. Now anyone, who knows Kavanaugh, thinks he's a decent person, is fair game for physical harassment. It is happening here in Washington. We'll show you how next.

CARLSON: An update tonight in our exclusive investigation into Google and how it manipulates the information you receive. The search giant's employees plan to rig search results for the sake of promoting political groups and undermining the Administration's immigration policies.

We brought that to you exclusively last week. Now, shortly after our story, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai sent out a staff-wide email. He said in part, "We do not bias our products to favor any political agenda. The trust our users place in us is our greatest asset. If any Google user undermines that trust, we will hold them accountable."

Google has already told us it won't punish any of the employees who planned to subvert Google's search. So, if they're lying to us about holding people accountable, and they are, why should we believe them when they claim they show no bias? Our investigation continues.

Well the campaign to crush Brett Kavanaugh is consuming most of the energy of the Democratic Party right now. But it's going beyond just hearings and magazine pieces and cable news appearances.

Now, according to some extremists, anyone who supports Kavanaugh is fair game for physical harassment. Just last night, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and his wife were targeted by a mob at a restaurant in Washington. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe survivors.

SEN. TED CRUZ, R-TEXAS: It was a delight. Excuse me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Beto is way harder than you dude.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe survivors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (CROSSTALK).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We believe survivors.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We believe survivors.

CRUZ: God bless you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We believe survivors.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: God bless you too.

CRUZ: Excuse me, let my wife through.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe survivors.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We believe survivors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe survivors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (CROSSTALK).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe survivors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe survivors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well this is what it looks like to live under tyranny by rich kids with poetry degrees. These tactics are becoming increasingly common. Don't forget, just a few months ago, the DHS Secretary was targeted in exactly the same way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Shame. Shame.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shame. Shame.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No borders. No walls. Sanctuary for all.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No borders. No walls. Sanctuary for all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Abolish ICE. Abolish ICE. Abolish ICE. Abolish ICE.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Abolish ICE. Abolish ICE. Abolish ICE. Abolish ICE.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well you can see where this is going and it's not good. Instead of trying to slow it down or calm their voters, Democrats like Maxine Waters are cheering this kind of behavior on.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

WATERS: And you push back on them, and you tell them they are not welcome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: David Burstein is progressive commentator and Democratic strategist. He joins us tonight. David, thanks a lot for coming on.

DAVID BURSTEIN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Hi Tucker, good to be with you.

CARLSON: Are your parents still on ?

BURSTEIN: Yes. They -- yes, my parents are on. They're watching--

CARLSON: Well--

BURSTEIN: --tonight probably, hi mom and dad.

CARLSON: Oh great. What's -- what's -- what's their home address, so I can send some people over to scream at them?

BURSTEIN: I -- I'm not -- I'm not going to give out my parents' home address on television.

CARLSON: OK. And -- and by the way, and just to be totally clear, I would - - I would never encourage anyone to bother your parents or you outside of the conversation we're having because that's immoral, and it's wrong.

It's outside the boundaries of political debate and it crosses over into harassment. So why are Democrats making excuses for their voters hassling and physically confronting people like Ted Cruz in restaurants?

BURSTEIN: Look, I -- I -- I obviously don't think it's a good idea to encourage people to go harass other people. I don't think Maxine Waters is correct and in -- in saying "Go harass people out."

However, I do think that if you're a public official, you should be willing to stand on principle by your positions. Occasionally, that may get not so pretty for you. You may have people in public come out and say those things.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We believe survivors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BURSTEIN: I wish we didn't have a political discourse --

CARLSON: Wait, wait, I don't -- I don't understand. So, what is -- what is, so but hold on--

BURSTEIN: --on that basis.

CARLSON: --I mean one thing about Cruz, whatever you think of Cruz, not everyone loves Cruz. I get it.

But Cruz is a guy who's happy to stand on his principles and to debate them and to explain them at great length. He loves to talk about what he believes. You can always talk to Ted Cruz about what he believes. They're not trying to talk to Ted Cruz or challenge his principles. They're trying to wreck his dinner--

BURSTEIN: I think -- I think -- I -- I -- I don't -- I think -- I think that--

CARLSON: --and scare his wife.

BURSTEIN: --I think that--

CARLSON: --so what is this ? I don't get it.

BURSTEIN: -- everyone would get more if they had gone up to Ted Cruz to, you know, lay out their case or lay out their points to him. So, I don't think it's a good idea to encourage people to harass you. And I actually don't think you accomplish much by doing that.

But I think for public officials to be whining or complaining that they're being -- they're being harassed in public takes out of the notion of public service the public piece of it, which is that people--

CARLSON: OK. So then let's -- let's -- -- let's get back to showing up at your parents' house. So, I disagree with what you're saying. I think what you're saying is wrong. And I think it's frankly bad for the country. So, to express that, why would it be illegitimate for me to show up on your parents' doorstep--

BURSTEIN: Because Tucker, you know--

CARLSON: --and scream obscenities at them?

BURSTEIN: --you and everyone know, my parents are not in public service. They've not chosen to live a public life.

CARLSON: What do -- what do you mean? They gave birth to you--

BURSTEIN: Oh, oh, oh, oh--

CARLSON: --and so by, no, no, but I mean no, no, but hold on by your--

BURSTEIN: --come on.

CARLSON: --look, let me just be totally clear that this is like a swiftly argument, I hate this stuff. I think it's totally wrong. I -- and I think we should shut it down immediately. I would never bother you or your parents--

BURSTEIN: Yes but--

CARLSON: --but I just want you to think through the logic of what you said, which is if I don't agree with someone--

BURSTEIN: --I -- I -- no, they're -- they're -- they're Tucker, Tucker--

CARLSON: --I get to scream them at dinner.

BURSTEIN: --Tucker, you know -- you know that you're -- what -- the point that you're making right now is dishonest. There's a big difference between--

CARLSON: There is nothing dis -- whoa, whoa settle down --

BURSTEIN: --private citizens and public--

CARLSON: --no, there is--

BURSTEIN: --and public servants -- public servants--

CARLSON: Oh.

BURSTEIN: --who have run for election, who've put themselves out there--

CARLSON: Oh.

BURSTEIN: --you have a lot of ways to serve this country. If Ted Cruz wanted to serve this country as a private citizen--

CARLSON: So if -- if you give --

BURSTEIN: --there's a lot of ways to do that. And you know what, privately in that case you don't have anyone throwing up at dinner --

CARLSON: --there's no -- there's no meaningful -- there's no meaningful distinction--

BURSTEIN: There's, of course, there's a meaningful distinction.

CARLSON: --so anybody, hold on, no there is not.

BURSTEIN: There's a total difference between people who are public figures- -

CARLSON: --because no, no, there is not -- what do you mean?

BURSTEIN: --and the law bears the facts. The law --

CARLSON: You're a public -- you're a public figure, David.

BURSTEIN: --about how it figures --

CARLSON: You're the one who's being dishonest and cowardly.

BURSTEIN: I'm not being cowardly.

CARLSON: You're the one who operates a website--

BURSTEIN: Uh oh--

CARLSON: --who tries to get public support so you can make money.

BURSTEIN: Hey--

CARLSON: All of us are in the business of winning others to our side. All of us are engaged in the public debate. If he's opening himself--

BURSTEIN: No, no, Tucker, Tucker--

CARLSON: --up to getting screamed out with his wife, so are you and so am I.

BURSTEIN: --Tucker, that is -- that is -- that I -- I do not -- to be clear, I do not think we should encourage people to go harass people.

CARLSON: You think?

BURSTEIN: But people in this people -- I -- I -- and I don't think that should even be up for debate--

CARLSON: It's disgusting.

BURSTEIN: --because it's a ridiculous -- it's a ridiculous idea. But I'm saying that if people like Ted Cruz are going to -- are going to try and play a victim card and act like some terrible thing--

CARLSON: He -- look, he is the vic--

BURSTEIN: --has been perpetrated he is -- he is--

CARLSON: --this he had people his wife at dinner--

BURSTEIN: --people -- he has people to be able to--

CARLSON: --why is it so hard, no, wait, wait--

BURSTEIN: --toughen up a little bit and take some people at -- at an -- at a -- at a--

CARLSON: Oh? Should his wife -- wait, slow -- slow down. Let me -- I ask the questions on this show, pal. So let me ask you this question--

BURSTEIN: --$80 -- $80 -- $80 a dinner--

CARLSON: --is his wife should have -- stop -- should his wife--

BURSTEIN: --per person menu restaurant have a little discomfort.

CARLSON: --tough enough. Really? Mr. Tough guy. I wish you were here because I'd --

BURSTEIN: I -- I -- I'm--

CARLSON: --like to ask you this question. Is his wife--

BURSTEIN: Well it see -- it see -- it -- it seems that--

CARLSON: --not tough enough?

BURSTEIN: --he's tough enough to allow his wife--

CARLSON: No, no, what about his wife?

BURSTEIN: --to endure -- endure insults from Donald Trump before--

CARLSON: Oh, no but hold on--

BURSTEIN: --before going and standing side by side with him--

CARLSON: Oh, so he deserves it.

BURSTEIN: --and he needs his political support. So I think the idea--

CARLSON: So, you're -- you're totally cool with Heidi being intimated?

BURSTEIN: I--

CARLSON: That doesn't bother you because it serves your -- your purposes politically?

BURSTEIN: I don't -- I don't -- I do -- again--

CARLSON: Yes, you're totally for it. You're making excuses for it--

BURSTEIN: I do not -- I do not encourage anyone to -- to engage in this kind of behavior--

CARLSON: Oh, you know what? Those are weasel words.

BURSTEIN: No, it's not -- it's not a -- it's not a weasel argument.

CARLSON: Yes, you are. He should be tough enough--

BURSTEIN: But this he's -- he's the--

CARLSON: --that it's his fault his wife got screamed at. This I'm going to save this tape--

BURSTEIN: In -- in a culture -- in a culture--

CARLSON: --when you get to be an adult, you'd be embarrassed of this.

BURSTEIN: --that has been created by this President and this Administration--

CARLSON: A culture has it's just OK. I'm trying not to use profanity on the internet so I'm going to stop--

BURSTEIN: --of bullying and harassment you shouldn't be surprised, you shouldn't be surprised that things like this end up happening, frankly--

CARLSON: --right, yes all right, yes, all right.

BURSTEIN: --culture starts at the top.

CARLSON: It's Trump's fault. OK. Where were you educated? Really quick, where'd you go to college just so I know not to send any of my kids there?

BURSTEIN: I went -- I was -- I'm a proud graduate of New York University, very--

CARLSON: Ah perfect, off the list.

BURSTEIN: --very proud to be one.

CARLSON: Thank you so much. Good to see you.

Brett Kavanaugh saga feels like more than just another political fight. It seems to say something important about this country, but what? Victor Davis Hanson has an idea and he shares it with us next.

CARLSON: I'm sorry to do this. But I sometimes get texts from viewers on the show. We just did a segment on Ted Cruz's wife being confronted in a restaurant by angry young progressives. And I just got this text. How come these kids who confront Ted Cruz never confront Ryan Zinke , which is a good question. I think we know.

Well the fight over Brett Kavanaugh feels like something brand-new in American politics in some ways. The willingness to destroy him personally and to overthrow every norm of fairness and due process to do that seems like a sign of sickness, honestly, in our society, maybe one that's been building for a while.

Victor Davis Hanson has been following it as a Senior Fellow at Hoover out in California. He just wrote a piece entitled We Are Living Nineteen Eighty-Four, and he joins us tonight. Professor, what do you mean We Are Living Nineteen Eighty-Four?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: Well I think what we're doing is systematically destroying 2,500 years of Western jurisprudence and three centuries of American law on the basis that well it's a Supreme Court, so it's special or it's not a criminal case, so these rules don't apply.

And we forget that the Constitution is our secular Bible whether you're -- you're under examination little-league or a grammar school we get inspiration for every process in our country.

Our daily lives are based on the -- the inherent right to meet your accusers, to cross-examine, not to bring into evidence hearsay, to have detailed evidence, to have statutes of limitations, so we're going to throw all that out because the means are necessary for this noble end of -- of stopping Brett Kavanaugh.

And then, culturally think of it a minute, Tucker, so now, everything that we know about our literature and culture just is out the window.

So, Euripides wrote a play about Hippolytus. Phaedra was always right because she must be believed when she made a false accusation -- accusation. Tom Robinson was guilty because somebody accused him of being rape in To Kill A Mockingbird.

And whether that the Left likes it or not, they're making a Manichaean choice now. Millions of Americans are watching them and they're saying to themselves, whatever my views are on Donald Trump for, against, pro, or con, they're making this, they mean the Senate Democrats and this MeToo radical movement and the effort to destroy Kavanaugh, they're saying we're the issue and--

CARLSON: Exactly.

HANSON: --a lot of people are saying "If you're going to make me, if you're going to make that choice, I don't want to vote against jurisprudence and the U.S. Constitution." And I don't know if they know it but they're forcing people to make a choice, you're either with us or against us. A lot of people are going to say "I'm with the Constitution, the tradition of American law--

CARLSON: Boy, I hope so.

HANSON: --and fairness."

CARLSON: The good news is in a moment like this, the rare people that tell the truth stand out because they're brave and you're one of those people. And we appreciate it, professor. Thank you.

HANSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well for once the new cycle is being dominated by someone who is not Donald Trump. But the President did address the U.N. today. We'll show you some of what he said. It was actually pretty interesting. Stay tuned.

CARLSON: The President spoke at the United Nations today in New York. During his speech, he condemned the socialist and corrupt government of Venezuela. Here's a part of what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Not long ago Venezuela was one of the richest countries on earth. Today, socialism has bankrupted the oil-rich nation and driven its people into abject poverty.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes. No toilet paper, eating zoo animals, not going well. We recently spoke to Venezuelan Opposition Leader Julio Borges, who fled the country to escape being killed by the government of Nicolas Maduro. Here's part of our conversation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: When you hear young Democrats identify themselves as socialists, what's your response?

JULIO BORGES, VENEZUELAN POLITICIAN: Well I'm shocked, you know, because I -- I can talk by my experience in Venezuela is socialism in Venezuela has meant expropriating thousand of companies and losing millions of jobs in the name of the poor people.

But at the end, it has meant to abolish freedom, to abolish progress, to violate human rights, all in the name of socialism. So, for me, there is no reason why some people can back up and support this kind of ideas right now when the worlds need free trades, democracy, progress, and human rights?

CARLSON: We -- we know that under socialism, the rich get poorer but the promise is what they tell us is that the poor get much richer, is that true?

BORGES: On the contrary. Venezuela was one of the most richest countries in the world. It was a -- a land where the people went in the 20th Century looking for -- for progress.

And now, we are in a real misery. 5 million people has left Venezuela, and in the name of socialism, a -- economy has been destroyed and there is no freedom in order to do whatever you want to do. And we have the -- probably the highest hyperinflation in the history of the world.

We can -- we could end this year with 1 millionth percent of hyperinflation. And this is a direct consequence of the system to control price, expropriation, state trying to control everything in the economic sector, and it has been a real failure producing more and more poverty in Venezuela.

CARLSON: This has happened, as far as I know, in every place that comprehensive socialism has been tried. Why do you think people keep trying it or keep supporting it?

BORGES: Well sometimes you see, for example, socialism has been a failure not only Venezuela, also in Nicaragua--

CARLSON: Yes.

BORGES: --or Cuba in Latin America, in Eastern Europe, in this former Soviet Union -- from -- former Union, so there is no one single example of a good success of socialism because socialism at the end always ended in totalitarianism , in a dictatorship.

And in the case of Venezuela, we are beyond a dictatorship. Right now, we are like a failure at the state like a narco-state. And all over Venezuela there is no institutions but corruption at different groups trying to -- to get the money from the oil. And so, always that is the -- the end of any socialistic scheme to -- to any democracy in the world.

CARLSON: Well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: You may have noticed from all the news with this week, the many things liberals once argued in favor of, they now oppose, civil rights, due process, free speech. Why? Because they have the power now. They're the establishment.

That's the subject of my new book. It's called Ship of Fools. It's out next week. Tomorrow, after the show, we'll be doing a live book signing. It'll take place on our Facebook page @tuckercarlsonFOX, also link to it on the Tucker Carlson Tonight Facebook page.

We're taking questions from viewers, signing books. You'll be able to pre- order them if you want. Mark Steyn will be there too because everything is better with Mark Steyn.

You can order a -- an autographed copy right now in shipoffools.com, and you can submit your questions. Tomorrow night, Facebook @tuckercarlsonFOX. That's it for us -- shipoffoolsbook.com, they're telling me. Anyway that's it for us tonight. We'll be back tomorrow and every night to fight pomposity, and smugness, and groupthink.

Sean Hannity, right now.

