Tucker: Susan Wojcicki wants to aggressively censor people

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on August 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: The beauty of the American system is that if you think your state is run by corrupt morons who are making your life worse, you have a choice. You can get in the car and move to another state that is not run by corrupt morons who derive pleasure from tormenting you.

So not surprisingly, an awful lot of people have moved to Florida recently.

As a result of that -- that voting by foot -- Governor Ron DeSantis has now become perhaps the single biggest threat to the Biden administration and its moral authority.

The White House has noticed this and they're worried. How worried are they?

Well, the C.D.C. was just caught fabricating numbers to discredit the State of Florida and its Governor. We'll speak to Ron DeSantis about that in just a minute.

But first, good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

In the fall of 1998, Susan Wojcicki had just turned 30 years old and was working at the marketing department of some big company in the Bay Area.

Wojcicki was hardly a failure, she had a college degree, and a job. On the other hand, it's hard to imagine that anyone who knew her at the time thought she was going to become rich and powerful someday. But things change fast.

In one of those amazing windfalls of good fortune they used to write movies about, Wojcicki rendered her garage to the two guys who founded Google and voila, 23 years later, she is worth more than half a billion dollars and runs YouTube, the largest digital platform in the world.

We tell you this not to attack Susan Wojcicki's life story. Good luck is a great thing, but simply to remind you that many of the people now in charge of your life have no relevant qualifications to justify the power they now hold. They just fell into it as people do.

What's infuriating is that they won't admit this. They pretend that the control they wield is part of the natural order of things somehow, that they deserve it -- that they are God.

Most of them forget that not so long ago, they worked in the marketing department. Here is Susan Wojcicki announcing that she plans to censor any information about COVID that she doesn't like even if that information has been posted by physicians who are treating COVID. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUSAN WOJCICKI, CEO, YOUTUBE: But then we also talk about removing information that is problematic, of course anything that is medically unsubstantiated, to people saying like take vitamin C, you know, take turmeric -- like those all will cure you.

Those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy.

Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations would be a violation of our policy, and so remove is another really important part of our policy.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: So you're not just putting the truth next to the lie, you're taking the lie down. That's a pretty aggressive approach.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Where do they learn to go up in tone on the last syllable? But yes, as the eunuch just told you, that's a pretty aggressive approach.

That's for sure.

To restate, Susan Wojcicki has no medical background at all. She is not a doctor. She is not a researcher. She is hardly an eminent epidemiologist.

In fact, Susan Wojcicki's main contribution to science is drawing the doodles that appear on Google's homepage. True. She is from the marketing department.

In no sane country would Susan Wojcicki be in charge of determining what constitutes quote, "problematic medical disinformation," and she certainly in a sane country would not be allowed to silence physicians who are treating the virus.

But because of the way our system is structured, Wojcicki is certainly allowed to do that, and so she is.

This week, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky who by the way is an actual doctor, not just some guy who rented his garage to Larry Page in the 90s tried to make an obvious point and it's this -- the masks that you buy at the airport in order to comply with the Federal law will not keep you from getting COVID.

Rand Paul was not just guessing about this, the science is very clear. No honest person will deny that, but Susan Wojcicki doesn't think you should know that because that will make you harder to control, so she pulled Rand Paul's video from YouTube.

Here's part of what she tried to censor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Most of the masks you get over the counter don't work, they don't prevent infection. Saying cloth masks work when they don't, actually risks lives as someone may choose to care for a loved one with COVID while only wearing a cloth mask.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so controversial disinformation, you can't say that. But wait, before they repainted the slogans on the side of the barn, pretty much everyone was saying just that, quote, "The typical mask you buy in the drugstore is not really effective in keeping out the virus which is small enough to pass through material," end quote. Where is that from? It's from an e-mail that Tony Fauci sent just last year.

In fact, just last week, Joe Biden's former COVID advisor said the very same thing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, DIRECTOR FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH AND POLICY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out, either you're breathing out or you're breathing in. And in fact, if you're in the upper Midwest right now, anybody who is wearing their face cloth covering can tell you, they can smell all the smoke that we're still getting.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Right. If you can smell the smoke, you can get COVID. Got it.

The point is, there was nothing kooky or inaccurate about Rand Paul's video on masks. It was true, it was provably true, people know what they're talking about it, agree with it, including the people in charge of our COVID response.

But it was censored anyway, and the fact that YouTube did censor it anyway is a scandal. It's one of many such scandals playing out in our country right now. Now, you'd think the media might be on this story, you'd imagine that people who make their living on the First Amendment would defend it and lead the charge against censorship, but no, just the opposite in this bewildering time.

Those people encourage censorship. They're out there in public begging the tech companies to suppress news and information, to make certain the public never sees it. Doing that makes them feel powerful and protects their monopoly, so now they're attacking Rand Paul.

We've gone on and on and on, you're not shocked. You see this sort of thing so often you can't be shocked by it anymore. But some perspective, three years ago, this was a free country. Now, it feels like everything that we hear has been written by a committee at the propaganda ministry downtown.

What's the long-term effect? Pretty soon, no one is going to believe anything ever again and that shouldn't shock you because censorship is always counterproductive. It doesn't work.

People know they are being lied to, so they tune it out. The role of the vaccines for example earlier this year was so heavy-handed, so Soviet that you've got to wonder how many people it scared away. We would definitely have a higher vaccination rate if they just treated us like adults, but they can't, because they don't think we're adults.

Obviously, this can't continue. You cannot have a self-governing country in which people aren't allowed to read what they want. A Free Press is not an optional feature of a democracy, it's the center of democracy. That's obvious. It's written down in our founding documents, it's always been obvious.

So for years now, we have been waiting for the big legacy media outlets -- NBC News, CNN, "The New York Times" -- to wake up and recall that they must oppose censorship. It's their duty, it's why they exist. So, as much as we criticize them, we've assumed at some point they'll recall that, but no, that's not going to happen. Let's be honest.

They are not going to oppose censorship, they benefit from it. So what's our option? The rest of us living in this country who don't have another passport, who are going to stay here? We have to replace them. We need something new.

Glenn Greenwald has been working on that for quite some time. He spent the last couple of months gathering a group of free thinkers and planning a move to an alternative video platform called Rumble.

At Rumble, free speech is the whole point, they don't have censorship. You can say what you want like you lived in America. So naturally, the totalitarians are infuriated by this idea to challenge their hegemony.

YouTube, Susan Wojcicki from the marketing department has pulled down at least one video promoting Rumble.

Jeff Bezos's newspaper attacked it today, that means "The New York Times"

will soon be on it along with "The Atlantic" and "The Daily Beast" and all the rest of the Praetorian Guard. Your job, ignore it. You know they are liars, they are frantically defending a system that no one believes in anymore.

If there is going to be a renaissance in journalism and we desperately need one, it will be led not by them, but by people like Glenn Greenwald who joins us now.

Glenn, thanks so much for coming on. I'm not even going to ask you any questions. Everyone watching this understands no matter who you voted for, no matter what you believe, we have to have a Free Press in a democracy.

Period. We no longer do.

You are doing something about this and I'm just going to stand back and let you describe what that is.

GLENN GREENWALD, JOURNALIST: Yes, well, so I just wanted to -- I do want to say though that what you said was absolutely right that we've heard this story over and over, but I do think we just need to take note that it's getting more and more extreme.

CARLSON: Yes.

GREENWALD: In addition to being a medical doctor, Rand Paul is also the elected representative of the people of Kentucky who twice sent him to the Senate to speak for him in our most important debates, and you have these unelected tech oligarchs being pressured by the Democratic Party to silence the people who were elected by the citizens of this country to speak on their behalf. And it gets worse and worse and worse, the censorship grows and grows and grows.

So, I think you know, one of the things obviously in the last nine months being on "Substack" which is a platform designed to allow journalists the freedom to write, Rumble is in a sense the kind of video version of that.

It looked at what YouTube was doing. YouTube has gotten insane.

Remember, YouTube is owned by Google, which is a huge video platform that now exercises immense power over our political discourse and is increasingly refusing to allow any dissent, not just crazy dissent, but even informed dissent, to official decree.

So, the only thing that can be heard are official decrees, Rumble, a site that I didn't know much about was actually founded by a Canadian liberal in 2013. It is not a MAGA site, it wasn't funded by a right-wing ideologue. It was funded by somebody who started a website and he said, you know what? I don't think I'm actually qualified to make judgments about complex scientific judgments in the middle of a pandemic or even questions like whether there was fraud in an election.

I'm an entrepreneur. I started a technology company, why should I have the responsibility to dictate to everybody else what they can and can't say as though I'm vested with some special competence that as you pointed out, that YouTube person convinced herself somehow she actually wields presumably because people around her tell her that.

So, it's one thing to denounce this censorship and to warn about it as I've done many times on your show and as you and others have done, but to do something about it, we need to support the platforms that actually are fighting against it and working to create a space on the internet where free discourse can happen.

CARLSON: Well, that is exactly right, and that's why this is the lead of our show tonight because this is -- this is not just a good thing, this is central to our survival as a self-governing country. You have to have this.

Now, I've just got to ask you the obvious question. There was another platform that tried to supplant YouTube earlier this year and was instantly shut down by Amazon, by a web hosting services, by its servers. They didn't allow it. They shut it down.

Why wouldn't they do that to Rumble?

GREENWALD: Yes, so that is one of the most important overlooked stories.

What actually happened there was that was Parler. They were the number one most downloaded website in the entire internet more than Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, all of them, TikTok. And AOC and other Democrats demanded after January 6th that not just Amazon, but Apple and Google kick that platform off their Play Stores and then refuse to allow them to be hosted on the Amazon servers, and they were gone from the internet in 48 hours. Tech monopolies at the behest of Democratic politicians just zapped them away.

And so obviously, sites like Rumble and "Substack" are asking how can we make sure this doesn't happen to us?

CARLSON: Yes.

GREENWALD: They are absolutely engaged in sophisticated efforts to shield themselves from allowing that to happen.

CARLSON: So, you know, I almost never promote a product because that's not our place, but in this case, I'm just going to ask if our viewers have not heard of Rumble, how do they interact with Rumble? How do they get to it?

GREENWALD: Yes, I mean, you know, I went today along with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard who is a long-time Democrat, but believes in free speech and other independent journalists and if you go to Rumble, there's just a search bar you type in R-U-M-B-L-E, Rumble, and you'll find the platform and you start searching for the people who you want to listen to.

You can find me on there or her on there, lots of conservatives, lots of leftists, people who believe in free speech are there, and I really encourage people who believe in this cause to support it and "Substack" as well. They are critical to our ability to continue that free discourse.

CARLSON: That's right, and our ability to continue the country, I would argue.

Glenn Greenwald, thank you so much for doing this and for telling us about it. I appreciate.

GREENWALD: I really appreciate it, Tucker. Thanks.

CARLSON: So, ask the people who live in Florida, what do they think of their Governor? Well, they seem to like him, they're moving there in huge numbers. But the people who run things are deeply threatened by that, so now they're making up fake medical data to discredit the Governor of Florida, who joins us in just a minute to respond.

Plus, last night, we told you about the teacher who resigned in front of her school board because she refused to indoctrinate children. It was a moving and sad video. That teacher joins us straight ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA MORRIS, FORMER LOUDOUN COUNTY, VIRGINIA SCHOOLTEACHER: I was told in one of my so-called equity trainings that white, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools and that quote, "This has to change."

I thought it necessary to resign in front of you. School Board, I quit.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So as COVID restrictions around the country have become more and more severe and less predictable -- get the vaccine, you'll be fine; don't get the vaccine, and you have to wear a mask. Get the vaccine you get COVID again anyway, and you have to wear a mask and stay inside -- how do you respond to this? Well, a lot of people just move to Florida and that has infuriated the public health's theocracy -- and it is -- and their allies in the media.

On Monday, Joe Scarborough's third wife explained that Florida isn't even a state at this point, it's a death cult.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: And in Florida, we have a governor more interested in playing politics than saving lives, the DeSantis variant, that's why nearly one in four new COVID cases are coming out of Florida, and why many of their emergency rooms are once again jam-packed and the state is weeks away from yet another full-blown medical crisis.

Are you kidding me? This is completely preventable and the Governor of Florida owns this one. The most tragic part of this story is that almost all of these hospitalizations and deaths would have and could have been avoided if misguided Americans had not followed the crazed teachings of a growing death cult.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It is wrong to put people that unhappy on television. It's just wrong. Oh but she had numbers. What were those numbers? Well, they are from the C.D.C.

Earlier this month, the C.D.C. claimed that 28,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida on a single day, and that sounded pretty scary, but it turned out not to be true. Health officials in Florida proved the actual number is 30 percent lower than that.

Oh, so how did the C.D.C. get that number wrong? That is an interesting question. Now, part of the answer may be Ron DeSantis runs the State of Florida. DeSantis, one of 50 governors, but gotten more publicity than any other over the past year because again people are moving to his state.

So, in Washington, they looked down at Florida and think, oh, there's a potential challenge for the White House, and they get the C.D.C. involved to make up numbers.

That looks like what happened. Ron DeSantis joins us now with his view of what happened.

Governor, thanks so much for coming on. So, the C.D.C. is what we, in the business call the gold standard for medical data. How did they get it wrong by 30 percent?

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Well, Tucker, it was a standard data entry and they took three days' worth of data, put it over two. Obviously, made it look like it was a massive increase and you know, I don't know what exactly happened. I don't know what the motivation is.

But as you alluded to, the White House, they are more concerned about trying to attack me than actually dealing with the problems of the country.

I don't see them dealing with the border crisis. I don't see them dealing with inflation. Obviously, energy prices are out of control, but yet, they have this obsession with Florida.

And look, obviously we're cutting against the grain, we are standing up to Federal overreach, and we're proud of doing that. But they should really focus on getting the job done that they were elected to do and they're not doing that right now.

CARLSON: Well, if you're really concerned about the spread of COVID-19, and I think it's totally fair to be concerned about that, why would you let in tens of thousands of COVID positive foreign nationals illegally into the country?

DESANTIS: Exactly, and this is a President that ran saying he was going to shut down the virus. Well, how do you shut it down when you're bringing people, hundreds of thousands of people, but Tucker, they are from over a hundred different countries. So, whatever variants that are out there are coming through that border. They are knowingly letting them in, and then they're farming them out all over the United States.

Clearly, they have a different agenda at play.

CARLSON: So, the White House attacked you recently for not forcing school children in Florida to wear masks all day at school. What's your response to their attack?

DESANTIS: Well, you know they -- I was also attacked last year for even having kids in school, Tucker. They said this was outrageous that we would have in-person learning. We did it. We were the only big state to have it all year for all the parents, and it was a success.

We know now about masks or no masks. You know how we know? Because there's a lot of schools throughout the United States and Europe that didn't have mask, including in Florida. We had some districts that had them last year, some districts that didn't, and there's no statistical difference in results from COVID as a result of this.

And so our view is, you shouldn't have government forcing kindergartners to wear masks for eight hours a day. That should be a decision for the parent, and so parents in Florida have the ability to make that choice. Joe Biden and the White House, they think the Federal government should force masks on kindergartners for eight hours a day when they admit they do not know the long-term consequences of doing so.

CARLSON: And they're also saying they don't care what your doctor's recommendation is, so when the smoke clears from all of this stuff at some point, how are they going to defend abortion? It's no longer your body your choice, it's no longer between you and your doctor. They've kind of given up the two pillars of their medical policy, haven't they?

DESANTIS: They are basically saying that we are all just subservient to medical authoritarianism, whatever they think needs to be done. We have to submit to it. That is, it's probably, Tucker, the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime certainly since the fall the Berlin Wall because taken to this illogical conclusion, you end up with Australia where they are forcing lockdowns at the point of bayonet.

So, this is -- they've come a long way in their ideology.

CARLSON: That's for sure. If they can make you do something unreasonable, there is nothing they can't make you do. I appreciate your coming on tonight, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, thank you.

DESANTIS: Thank you.

CARLSON: So one question that ethicists and philosophers have pondered for quite some time is, what is Eric Swalwell afraid of? He is obviously not afraid of getting herpes from a Chinese spy, obviously. But there is something that makes Eric Swalwell very afraid. We've discovered his weakness, that's straight ahead.

By the way, our producers say many of you have written in about the book, "The Long Slide." It's at bookstores around the country, Books-A-Million, Costco, but you can also order directly online from tuckercarlson.com and cut out -- well, you know who you can cut out.

We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, our D.H.S. Secretary -- air quotes around that -- had a press conference today and if you watched it, you'll know that the Biden administration is no longer denying that they have opened the border to the world. The data are clear, they can't deny it.

U.S. Border Patrol observed more than 200,000 illegal immigrants crossing the southern border last month alone. That is five times the number of illegal aliens seen at the border in July of last year, and again, those are just the migrants the Border Patrol saw.

So by the end of this year, we're on pace to import at least two million foreign nationals illegally into this country from all over the world, people who are not invited, who violated our law, who made a mockery of our system, who are giving us the finger. They may be great people, but they are coming here in a way that we should be ashamed of.

And by the way, tens of thousands of those illegal aliens we learned today have COVID. That's not a big deal now? Many of them committed serious crimes, including rape and murder. Drug traffickers meanwhile are moving huge amounts of fentanyl, unprecedented amounts of fentanyl, over the border into this country.

Oh fentanyl, not a big deal. The drug that has changed the demographics of the United States? That has devastated rural America? Check out the new census data on this. It's like chemical warfare against the country's rural population, happening in real time, but no one seems to notice. In fact, some people approve of it openly.

So, you've got to wonder what the people sent to Washington to represent us really worry about, if not that. What scares them? It's not the flooding of America with opioids, it's not hundreds of thousands of criminals coming into our country. No. None of that bothers them.

You know what bothers them? Well, listen to Eric Swalwell.

It turns out the thing that scares Eric Swalwell is not Americans dying from opioid ODs or criminals killing them, it's not even the Chinese spies he sleeps with the STDs he may have, no. The real threat says Eric Swalwell is unarmed women who don't share his politics. Anyone who shoots these women in the throat is a hero.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): He is a hero, Joy. I am alive today, my colleagues are alive because he had to make that fateful decision, one that no officer wants to make, but a mob was crashing through the doors into the Speaker's lobby.

I saw them, I heard the smashing, the pounding, the breaking of glass, the chanting; and had they gotten through, it was many of our more vulnerable members who were the last to leave that would have been overrun had that officer not acted so bravely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: How could you sit and listen to someone say that and not challenge it? You were going to get beaten to death by Ashli Babbitt? An unarmed woman who is under five-five, she could beat you to death with her flag?

You can disapprove of what Ashli Babbitt and the January 6th rioters did, and we do disapprove and said so, and still think it's a little much to shoot someone to death without even warning that person for doing it. And then refusing to tell us who did it? That's totally fine now? What country is this anyway?

Again, you can disapprove of what happened that day and still think an American citizen has a right to be warned before being shot. People are breaking into all kinds of buildings around the country for a year and Eric Swalwell was endorsing it.

Were they shot to death by unnamed agents? No, they weren't. But that's fine with Eric Swalwell. It is fine with Kevin Cramer, by the way, who's a Republican. It's fine with Lindsey Graham. It's fine with all of them, they don't care as your life becomes much more dangerous as long as they are safe and anyone who knocks on their door gets shot in the throat and no, you're not allowed to know who did it or why.

Sandy Cortez wasn't even inside the Capitol on January 6th, but she and Lindsey Graham are on the same page. We know that because occasionally, Sandy Cortez tells us about her lived experience on January 6th.

During a recent special on CNN, Sandy Cortez -- does she ever stop talking about herself, by the way -- she explained she wasn't simply afraid of being murdered by Ashli Babbitt, she was also worried about being raped.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): There's a lot of sexualizing of that violence and I didn't think that I was just going to be killed, I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: So, what sounds like what you're telling me right now is that you didn't only think that you were going to die, you thought you were going to be raped?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Yes, yes. I thought I was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Sexualizing it? Get a therapist, honey. This is crazy.

These people are mad because they thought the election wasn't fair. Now, you may disagree with that, but it wasn't about you. Surprise, surprise.

Sexualizing the violence, I was going to be raped by Ashli Babbitt.

Imagine some Republican lady saying that about a BLM riot, as thousands of rioters descended on neighborhoods and burned businesses all over the country -- Kenosha, Portland, Georgetown, Green Bay, Wisconsin. What would happen if some Karen said that? It was sexualized violence. Can you imagine? You'll probably go to jail for that.

But Sandy Cortez can say it because the people rioting on January 6th had the wrong political views.

So, according to our media, those people are not simply rioters or dissidents, much less Civil Rights protesters, No. Watch Jeb Bush's former flak explain that these people are in fact domestic terrorists and deserve to be killed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Well can you fathom an example of a politician of either party meeting with the mother of a domestic terrorist -- and the other party really just sort of shrugging it off? I mean, where are we?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nicolle, you were there in the Bush years. You know, can you imagine if President Bush had met with either the widow or a mother of a jihadist that had killed American troops?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A jihadist? A domestic -- this is very unhealthy. We should not allow our ruling class or the people who speak for them on television to begin to describe tens of millions of Americans as a kind of foreign enemy.

That is really, really dangerous.

This is crazy. You don't have to agree with what Ashli Babbitt did, you can like us, disapprove of it, but let's be real, she didn't kill anybody. She didn't have a weapon, she was not a jihadist. She was just mad because she thought the election was stolen.

In that respect, actually, that was very different from another recent subject of MSNBC's fixation, a career criminal called Jacob Blake.

Now, Jacob Blake you remember actually fought with a cop and then reached for his knife while resisting arrest, but no one on television suggested that he was a domestic terrorist, we didn't, because he wasn't. He was some guy resisting arrest with a knife.

No one ever shamed the politicians who talked to his family. When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris personally consoled his relatives and canonized him as a Civil Rights hero, in fact MSNBC applauded, and they applauded violence for a year around the country.

Now, they're telling us that Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by some unnamed Capitol Hill policeman is a domestic terrorist and the Republicans on the Hill who are cowards are telling us that guy is a hero. Why? Because they were afraid.

Meanwhile, drug traffickers, murderers, millions of foreign nationals whose names we don't know using fake IDs, some infected with COVID, they're totally cool. They're not Ashli Babbitt, they don't deserve to die. This is too crazy, we need to pull back.

We showed you last night footage of a teacher who resigned in front of her School Board this week. It was moving. She said she was not going to indoctrinate children with racist propaganda. She joins us straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: There is development today in the case of Britney Spears's conservatorship, which we are covering as a story. FOX's Trace Gallagher has the very latest for us. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Britney Spears appears to be on the road to victory, but it's unclear exactly how long that road is.

Court documents show her father, Jamie Spears, is willing to step down as her conservator when the time is right. The court papers show that Jamie Spears still believes he is the best person to handle his daughter's financial affairs, and also believes there are no legal grounds for removing him, but Jamie Spears attorney writes in part quoting here: "Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interest."

So, it's going to happen, we just don't know when. Britney Spears's attorney calls it vindication and is pleased that Jamie Spears has agreed to be replaced. Jamie Spears of course has been his daughter's conservator since she suffered a very public breakdown 13 years ago, but during those

13 years, Britney has repeatedly toured the world and released multiple albums. Her fans say she can take care of herself -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher for us tonight, thanks so much.

GALLAGHER: You bet.

CARLSON: So for the past five years, Laura Morris has been a teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia Public Schools. That is until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, she quit her job in front of the School Board. Why did she do that? Well she explained. Here is part of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MORRIS: I was told in one of my so-called equity trainings that white, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools and that quote, "This has to change."

Clearly, you've made your point. You no longer value me or many other teachers you've employed in this county, so since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudoun County Public Schools, I thought it necessary to resign in front of you.

School Board, I quit. I quit your policies. I quit your trainings, and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized agendas on our most vulnerable constituents, the children.

I will find employment elsewhere. I encourage all parents and staff in this county to flood the private schools.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Laura Morris is the teacher you just saw. She joins us tonight.

Laura, thanks so much for coming on. There is something really moving about the end of that video. I'm taking from your emotion that you didn't want to quit. Why did you quit?

MORRIS: Well first of all, Tucker, thank you so much for inviting me on your show.

CARLSON: Of course.

MORRIS: I can't tell you what an honor this is; and to answer your question, yes, it was very emotional and it was a very hard decision to come to. It was not taken lightly.

Some people have asked why I chose to do it in that manner, and the truth is, I just knew all that I was leaving behind, the sacrifice in that decision was great for me. The biggest of the sacrifice being my students that I wasn't going to see anymore, the staff that I work with that I wasn't going to see every day anymore.

So, I wanted -- I wanted them to see why I was leaving and it must be my naivete. I didn't imagine that other people would see it. I mean, I guess I knew that that would happen, but I wasn't thinking beyond that night.

So what has happened out of this as a result, just the outreach has been unlike I would ever imagine. It's been a life-changing experience and I'm just honored and I'm humbled by it all.

CARLSON: Well, there are so few brave people right now that when you see one, it really sticks with you, and you are one.

What effect do you think all of this is having on the kids in school?

MORRIS: You know, you mentioned brave and that just -- it doesn't feel like it can describe me because I -- this was all done by the grace of God, the protection I've had, the provision I've had since doing what I did, just the courage to get up and do it comes from just my walk with the Lord.

And as far as the impact on the students, I've received so many texts, so many e-mails from students -- families of students that I've taught in the past and they're just -- they are just so happy for me that I made the decision that I did because they know that it was what was right for me and they're so with me.

There is so much support. They are all just letting me know, "We have your back. We love you. My students love you." And it's just been wonderful.

CARLSON: Teaching kids that some races are better than others is so immoral that I just wonder, will more teachers quit before they teach that?

MORRIS: You know, one of the e-mails I received from someone from another state put it beautifully. I couldn't have said it better myself. Philip from Connecticut sent me an e-mail and said, it's been said that one candle can illuminate a thousand others without diminishing its own illumination and he said, you are that candle.'

And I was so moved by those words because I never would have thought of myself in that position, but I don't feel at all diminished by what's happened. In fact, I feel the amazing blessings of God just pouring down on me from what has happened, and I'm so excited that what I did and said might spark others, might illuminate in others the desire to put some action to their words.

There's a lot of words going on right now in counties. People are upset on both sides. There's a lot of opinions flying around, and I'm just noticing more and more, that that doesn't seem to be changing things, but when people do something bold, when people put action to their words, actions speak louder than words and that seems to be captivating people.

CARLSON: That's exactly right.

MORRIS: So, I'm excited to see what other actions people might be taking.

CARLSON: Yes, I hope others will conclude that they cannot participate in this, because it's just too -- it's just too wrong.

Laura Morris, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Good luck.

MORRIS: Thank you.

CARLSON: So, we spent, well 20 years and trillions of dollars building a new government, a new military in Afghanistan, and it all fell apart in about 20 minutes. Now, the Biden administration is begging the Taliban to spare our embassy in Kabul. How did this happen? Why didn't we know this was going to happen? And the people who did it, they're still running The Pentagon. Why is that?

That's all ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Over the past 20 years, the U.S. government has spent trillions of dollars in Afghanistan, not to mention a lot of lives, we are told that all of that would result in a good government in Afghanistan and a military that could defend it. Joe Biden was saying that as recently as last month.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Is the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No. It is not.

QUESTION: Why?

BIDEN: Because you have the Afghan troops that have 300,000 well-equipped as well equipped as any army in the world, and an Air Force against something like 75,000 Taliban. It is not inevitable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So everything should be fine because the Afghan Military which we trained -- that's Mark Milley's department -- was going to defend the country from the Taliban. Right. That turned out not to be true.

The second we announced to pull out, things fell apart. The capital could fall to the Taliban in just a matter of days. Today, The Pentagon announced it is sending 3,000 troops back to Kabul to start evacuating the U.S.

Embassy there. Helicopters on the roof kind of thing.

The Biden administration is now begging the Taliban to allow that retreat.

So, why didn't we know this was going to happen and the people who trained the Afghan Military, where are they tonight?

Jimmy Dore is the host of "The Jimmy Dore Show." He joins us. Thank you, Jimmy Dore for coming on tonight.

You've got to wonder, 20 years of training the Afghan Military by The Pentagon, you know what did they do with all that time and all that money?

JIMMY DORE, HOST, "THE JIMMY DORE SHOW": Well, you know it's kind of interesting. I mean if we -- just imagine if we weren't in Afghanistan for the last 20 years, the Middle East might be unstable.

So I mean, you remember Trump tried to pull -- Trump tried to pull us out.

By the way, this war is bipartisan, right?

As all wars are, they are very bipartisan right now. The military industrial complex has a stranglehold on both parties, so Trump was trying to pull us out of this war because it turns out, you can't just invade other people's countries, set up a Starbucks and a McDonald's and think they're going to be just like us. They're not just like us.

CARLSON: Right.

DORE: We've had fathers and sons and pretty soon, we're going to have grandsons fighting in Afghanistan, so it's a nice way for Americans to make multigenerational memories, I guess.

But what happened when Trump tried to pull out, if you remember Congressman Crowley and Cheney -- Liz Cheney got together bipartisan, and they put a stop, and they said Trump wouldn't be able to pull out unless he met these certain criteria, which we'll never meet.

So they made sure the President, the Commander-in-Chief could not pull us out of Afghanistan, but now here is Joe Biden who claims he is going to pull us out of Afghanistan, now why is he -- first of all, as soon as he announced it, he started ramping up the bombing? I don't know if you know that.

He started -- he bombed Shaheed Anwar Khan High School and a health clinic that killed 20 people, a lot of them women and children. So he is ramping up the bombings as he is saying, we're pulling out, and I don't know what that is if that's dementia or what, but that's the guy who is ordering the strikes that's happening right now.

So, let's just remember that they increased the military budget. So, why is Joe Biden being allowed to pull out of Afghanistan? Well because he's agreed to start bombing in Somalia. I don't know if you know that's happening. Joe Biden is now bombing the poorest people in Africa, half the country are no more -- like 40 percent of the country are nomads, and Joe Biden is now bombing Somalia. So that -- right now -- and he's occupying a third of Syria right now.

So this never gets talked about, right? This never gets talked about, so he is just switching his imperialism.

And I really appreciate you giving me a chance to come on and talk about this because they'll never talk and stand up against imperialism at CNN or MSNBC or anywhere else, so I just want to say thanks for that.

CARLSON: I noticed that.

DORE: What we need right now is a real anti-war movement to rise up in America to stop these wars. They gave Joe Biden an extra $25 billion to do war. I thought we were getting out of Afghanistan? Why does he even need an extra $25 billion? And let's remember how much $25 billion is. $20 billion they say could end homelessness.

So, we just don't have the political -- where every pothole -- those $25 billion worth of bombs made in another country is a pothole that's not getting fixed in America. We can bomb every borough, but we can't feed our own people.

I live in a democratically controlled state that's got a Democratic governor and we've got people living under every bridge in California. How about we start spending some of that money back here at home?

CARLSON: Oh that went -- I agree with you a hundred percent. Jimmy Dore, great to see you tonight, thank you so much.

DORE: Thank you.

CARLSON: That's it for us. We are out of time. We will be back tomorrow night and every week night 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.

Sean Hannity stands by for the nine o'clock hour. Here he.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.