Tucker: Our power-hungry leaders are trying to cancel Christmas
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON
TONIGHT.
Christmas is almost here, the best week on the American calendar, the
happiest time that we have. This year, of all years, Christmas has a deeper
resonance, maybe closer to its original meaning.
In a time of crisis, you inevitably start thinking about those things you
otherwise might ignore if you were busier and more content. Things like,
what's the purpose of all of this? What matters most in my life? And what
happens when it ends?
In general, people tend to become more spiritual, more openly religious
when they are suffering. It's not an accident. In fact, it may be the
upside. You get to think beyond the next Amazon delivery for a minute.
Of course, not everyone is in favor of that. All of the focus on the big,
enduring things: the focus on our families, the focus on what's true and
what's not true. The focus on eternity itself, all of that tends to
diminish the power of the people in charge of our temporal world, for
obvious reasons.
We take our leaders less seriously when we're reminded that they're just
people; slightly ludicrous, just like we are. When we're reminded that they
too will pass, all of us will.
If death is inevitable, that would be the one thing you're not allowed to
say in this country, but it's still true, then maybe we should pause before
we destroy the living in the name of trying to eliminate it.
Politicians understand this threat, they figured out that Christmas is
bigger than they are and therefore it's a threat to them. Better cancel it,
and in fact, they're trying hard.
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS
DISEASES: ... of minimizing travel to the extent possible, sometimes, it's
absolutely necessary, but to the extent possible, don't travel, don't
congregate together. I know how difficult that is.
Right now, that just should not be done. To the best of our capabilities,
we should avoid travel and avoid congregate settings.
CARLSON: Avoid congregate settings. So say what you will about Tony Fauci,
he has mastered, after many decades, the weird euphemisms of Washington,
D.C. What Fauci is saying here in English is that you need to avoid going
to church. You need to avoid your own family. Those are the congregate
settings he just mentioned. You'll need to spend Christmas alone. It's
important. All the experts agree with that.
The Centers for Disease Control sent that very message this week. The
C.D.C.'s incident manager, a man called Dr. Henry Walke declared that,
quote, "The best thing for Americans to do in the upcoming Holiday Season
is to stay at home and not travel."
So skipping Christmas is the best thing says Dr. Walke. You should know
that Dr. Walke is a product of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public
Health. And those you may remember are the people who just this summer,
were publicly encouraging BLM to riot in our cities on medical grounds,
needless to say.
When senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,
someone identified as Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, who by the way does not appear to
be an actual physician, but does boast that she is a climate activist,
tweeted this memorable piece of epidemiological guidance back in early
June.
Here it is, quote, "In this moment, the public health risks of not
protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of
the virus." In other words, in her studied expert medical opinion, not
looting Macy's, failing to burn down businesses you don't own is actually
more dangerous than getting the coronavirus.
Now you're a civilian and that might sound crazy to you. But again, you're
not an epidemiologist. They know better. The former head of the C.D.C.
himself, Dr. Tom Frieden endorsed that guidance.
So there's a consensus here. All the experts agree. The things that they
like are perfectly safe, indeed encouraged; but the things they don't like
are deadly, catastrophic, in fact.
Listen to Joe Biden explain how many Americans will die if we don't cancel
Christmas.
JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're likely to lose
another 250,000 people dead between now and January. You hear me? Because
people aren't paying attention.
CARLSON: You hear me? Two hundred and fifty thousand Americans dead, do you
hear me? A quarter million people. That's a lot of people. In fact, it's
more than the total number of combat deaths over the entire American Civil
War, which by the way, lasted four years condensed into a single month.
Imagine a Gettysburg every day of the week. You can't imagine that. It's
too horrible.
In the first 30 days, we would lose the equivalent Reno. The next month,
Scottsdale, then Lubbock, then Buffalo. Pretty soon there'll be nobody left
in America. You hear me? Come on, man. Do what you're told. Cancel
Christmas.
Or at least stop walking. Walking is now an unpatriotic act. So is
bicycling and any contact with wheeled vehicles. That's the word from Los
Angeles. Los Angeles, our second largest city has just issued a new corona
law. It bans quote, "all travel," including quote, "travel on foot,
bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or public transit," all of it.
In Los Angeles, movement itself is now illegal. Sorry, kids, public health
emergency. Internal passports are on the way. In the meantime, though,
you've got Netflix and weed, so stop complaining.
In case you're confused by this guidance, Eric Garcetti would like to make
it very simple for you. Eric Garcetti is the mayor of Los Angeles. That's
his title, anyway.
But over his years in office, Garcetti's role has grown. He now wields
powers we once associated with Enver Hoxha of Albania and certain ancient
Phoenician gods.
Eric Garcetti may seem like a garden variety elected official: oily,
incompetent, not yet 50 years old, but that's an illusion. In fact, Eric
Garcetti is omnipotent. Watch.
MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI (D-CA), LOS ANGELES: My message couldn't be simpler.
It's time to hunker down. It's time to cancel everything.
And if it isn't essential, don't do it. Don't meet up with others outside
your household. Don't host a gathering, don't attend a gathering.
CARLSON: It's time to cancel everything, commands Lord Garcetti. And when
he says everything, he means everything, up to and including your most
sacred holiday, time with your family, the illusion of freewill itself. You
were a citizen, now you are a supplicant. And all it took was a single
sentence from Eric Michael Garcetti.
A pandemic like this confers such powers.
London Breed understood that very early. Breed is the mayor of San
Francisco, elected apparently on the strength of her fascinating name. She
has no other obvious qualifications.
On October 30th this year, London Breed declared that the holidays are
super spreader events. She delivered the sad news that we can't celebrate
anything this year.
MAYOR LONDON BREED (D-CA), SAN FRANCISCO: What we've seen during holidays,
sadly, is an uptick in the number of cases because people are choosing to
come together, and sometimes these parties and these events and these
gatherings, they could become super spreaders.
It just takes one person who is infected to infect, you know, all of the
people who attended a party.
Even though this year will be a sacrifice, the sacrifice is worth it.
CARLSON: "The sacrifice is worth it," says London Breed. Now, it is your
sacrifice to be more specific, not her sacrifice.
Just eight days after making the declaration you just saw. London Breed was
shoveling down some of the world's most expensive food at the French
Laundry restaurant up in Napa.
Like Governor Gavin Newsom, Breed is terrified of the dire public health
implications of this pandemic we're living through, sacrificing for, but
she is not so concerned that she's willing to endure any personal
inconvenience no matter how small it might be.
No Christmas for you, but London Breed has got to eat. And right now,
London Breed is in the mood for some celery root manicotti followed perhaps
by the all-day braised Snake River Farms beef cheek $310.00 a piece on the
tasting menu. The sacrifice is worth it.
Steve Adler understands sacrifice. Steve Adler is the mayor of Austin,
Texas. Austin, Texas is a pretty great place. Lots of people are moving
there. It's one of the most charming cities that we have.
If you've been to Austin recently, you may have noticed huge numbers of
mentally ill drug addicts crapping on the sidewalks and stealing things and
mugging people.
Steve Adler did that. Steve Adler wants to make Austin, Texas most
welcoming to the people who contribute least and he's done that. He has
also, needless to say, been extraordinarily worried about the coronavirus,
so worried that Steve Adler has commanded his constituents to stay home for
the duration.
He informed them this from a timeshare in a Mexican Beach Resort. He had
flown there secretly on a private plane with a large number of people he is
not related to. It sounds fun, but don't try it yourself. Steve Adler might
punish you. Here he is.
MAYOR STEVE ADLER (D-TX), AUSTIN: And then we need to, you know, stay home
if you can. Do everything you can to try to keep the numbers down. This is
not the time to relax.
CARLSON: Yes, unless you happen to have a private plane headed to Cabo.
Otherwise, stay home. That was Mayor Steve Adler's message to his people
delivered from a Mexican beach resort.
So, what do we take from all of this? Well, it's hypocrisy, of course. We
point that out a lot, but it's deeper than that.
The people giving us these highly specific orders don't believe the orders.
They don't believe what they are saying, obviously. They don't really think
that COVID-19 is very dangerous.
If they thought it was very dangerous, they would be following their own
orders, of course. But they're not following their own orders.
Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein, for example, are both over 80 years old.
They're in the target demo. They're at risk. And yet we know because it's
on video that neither one is so worried about COVID-19 that she wears masks
in private.
So, what does that tell you? It tells you everything. And even slow people
like us are starting to figure it out.
Last night, there was a demonstration outside a bar in New York called
Mac's Public House. No cases of coronavirus had been traced to Mac's Public
House. It's not a proven vector of transmission, as the epidemiologist say.
So, the owner of the bar refused to shut down. He wanted to live like Gavin
Newsome and London Breed and Nancy Pelosi. He wanted to live like an adult
in America.
Unfortunately for him, he expressed these views out loud on television, in
fact and that is definitely not allowed. So, they arrested him immediately.
And when they did, a crowd of people decided they'd had enough.
CARLSON: You should know that no one from the C.D.C. or the Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of Public Health endorsed the protest you just saw. It was
the wrong party of politics and therefore it was a serious health risks to
the nation. Not enough vandalism, apparently. But we can expect more
protest like it.
Yesterday, a small business owner in the State of Michigan called Dave
Morris interrupted a live shot on local television to make an increasingly
obvious observation about what we're seeing. And it's this. The effects of
these lockdowns, the sacrifices we're being asked to make are not evenly
distributed across the country.
Certain people, a small group of people seem happier than ever. You notice
a certain self-satisfied jauntiness behind their masks as they bark orders
at you. But everyone else is dying a slow death.
Dave Morris joins us in a minute, and he can elaborate on his point. But
until then, one more question about all of this. And again, it's an obvious
one because that's what we do: obvious questions.
If lockdowns work, why haven't they worked so far? We've been following
increasingly specific orders all year. Don't travel. Wear masks. Some
people haven't obeyed, but an awful lot of people have. Most people,
because it's America and people want to do the right thing.
And yet, after almost a year of this, the numbers keep rising. So, is the
lesson really that we need a whole lot more of what hasn't been working so
far? How does that work exactly?
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has thought a lot about this question. He's one of the
authors of The Great Barrington Declaration which argued months ago, the
universal lockdowns were not the answer to this. He joins us now.
Doctor, thanks so much for coming on.
DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, PROFESSOR, STANFORD UNIVERSITY: Thank you for having
me.
CARLSON: So, I am sincerely, as a non-medical person mystified by this, the
numbers are going up. That's real. Three thousand people died yesterday.
We're doing for the most part what they tell us to do. Not everyone, but
most people, and they keep going up. So, doesn't that suggest that the
lockdowns don't work? Or what am I missing?
BHATTACHARYA: I mean, the lockdowns, at best, what they do is they move
cases off into the future. So, I mean, in a sense, the fact that we had so
many restrictions in spring and the summer, the cases are not going up, and
it's kind of a consequence of those lockdowns. They never would prevent the
case from happening, they just changed when it happens.
And, you know, this virus seems like there is a seasonal pattern to it. I
mean, it's the wintertime, and we're seeing an increase in cases.
CARLSON: Interesting. I mean, what you're saying, I know that you have data
behind it, but it also seems like self-evident. So why aren't more public
health officials saying what you're saying?
BHATTACHARYA: I don't know. I mean, I think one of the problems in public
health has been a blindness to the harms of the lockdown as you were just
talking about before I came on.
I mean, I think that these harms are not just the economic, obviously, it's
devastated the middle class and the poor in many ways, but also to health.
You know, people are skipping -- you know, when you tell people don't do
anything, stay home.
Well, they'll skip cancer treatments. They'll skip diabetes management
treatments. They'll skip his cancer screening programs. They'll skip all
kinds of essential medical care.
You have to look at both the harms and the benefits of a policy. And for
some reason, the public health officials seem to be focused only on the
benefits of lockdown, which I am sure, which is theoretical in the sense of
just skip moving things into the future, cases in the future, while
ignoring the self-evident enormous harms that are imposed.
CARLSON: I've got to ask you one quick specific question at the end. So, we
know that people who are overweight and out of shape face a greater risk of
being harmed by the virus.
Los Angeles has just banned walking and riding a bike. I don't know of
anybody who has ever gotten infected while riding a bike. Why would they
discourage physical activity?
BHATTACHARYA: Yes, I think a lot of these orders don't make sense. Like for
instance closing outdoor playgrounds.
Well, I mean, outdoor playgrounds are not super spreader areas, children go
play in them. It's good for children to have to have those kind of
socialization opportunities, live like normal children. These lockdown
orders are not actually based in science in the sense that where we know
for a fact that they'll slow the spread of disease.
There is a sense of panic reaction to a rise in cases, when in fact there
are better policies available that could protect people from COVID and also
mitigate some of the harms from the lockdowns themselves.
CARLSON: Yes, history will smile on you, I think, and not others. Doctor,
thanks so much for coming on tonight. Appreciate it.
BHATTACHARYA: Thank you.
CARLSON: Last night, we talked to a bar owner on Staten Island, New York as
protests erupted outside. In a moment, we'll take you live to Michigan and
speak to the owner of a cafe who is defying lockdown orders there. As we
mentioned, even interrupted a local news broadcast yesterday to make his
case.
DAVE MORRIS, RESTAURANT OWNER IN MICHIGAN: Our government leaders have
abandoned me. They abandon me and they have put me in a position where I
have to fight back. Wake up, stand up. This is America. Be free. I've got
patriots coming out supporting me.
CARLSON: That man's name is Dave Morris and we'll talk to him in just a
minute. Quite a moment that was.
Well, here's news we wanted to tell you about. The Justice Department
announced a lawsuit today. That lawsuit accuses Facebook of illegally
discriminating against American workers in favor of immigrant labor.
Now some of that news is not a surprise. We've known for a long time that
Silicon Valley wants foreign workers to dominate our economy. They don't
care what effect that has on most Americans.
What's surprising is that at a time of mass unemployment and that's what we
have now, mass unemployment, the Republican Party of all people is helping
them do it. That's happening.
Yesterday, the Republican controlled Senate unanimously passed a law called
the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act as if the problem in America
is we don't have enough fairness for people from other countries. No
concern about the fairness for Americans, but that's the name of the act.
The whole process took a matter of moments. It was led by Utah Senator Mike
Lee. He introduced it and without any objections passed it. Watch.
SEN. MIKE LEE (R-UT): I ask unanimous consent that the least substitute
amendment at the desk be considered and agreed to and the bill as amended
be considered read a third time.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there objection? Without objection.
LEE: I know of no further debate on the bill.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it further debate? Hearing none, the question is on
passage as amended. All those in favor say aye.
LEE: Aye.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those opposed, no. The ayes have it. The ayes do have
it. The bill as amended is passed.
CARLSON: Just another moment on C-SPAN. Not a big deal. But it was a big
deal. That bill amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to eliminate cap
set on how many immigrants can come from a single country.
Now this will give immigrants from India and China, capable people, good
people, that's not the point. It will give them the bulk of all employment
based green cards up to 90 percent. What will that do to you and your kids?
Let's say you would like your kids to graduate from college with all of the
debt they have and get a high paying job in technology. Much less likely
now, that job I going to go to someone from another country.
They'll tell you well, we don't have enough well-educated people in this
country to fill those slots, really, as they're forcing your kids take
classes on Zoom, as they let American schools degrade to the point that
they're a joke.
Republicans aren't even disputing that point. Last year, Kevin Cramer, he's
a Republican from North Dakota -- he is a U.S. Senator -- explained how
legislation would help the only constituents he appears to care about.
That's executives at large tech companies like Microsoft. Watch this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND): We also, of course, I have a very large Microsoft
campus in Fargo. We're in high demand for the engineers and software
developers that they need.
So, for us, it's aimed at that H-1B visa and particularly aimed at
eliminating the per country caps for green cards.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: Again, this is all unfolding at a time when we have the highest
unemployment rate in your life and mine, anyone watching the show, it is
the highest unemployment rate since you've lived in this country. Your kids
and your grandkids are not going to be able to get jobs in a lot of cases.
And yet the United States Senate led by the Republicans has decided to make
it easier for foreigners to take -- and these are not landscaping jobs --
high paying jobs, white collar jobs. The jobs you actually want your kids
to have. Sorry.
So, this bill now goes on to the House. It's got broad support there and
then on to the President who has not pledged to veto.
If Silicon Valley gets its way, it will be the first and last immigration
bill this administration signs off on. I hope it isn't. And you should
remember who did it, Mike Lee of Utah.
Well the Trump Campaign has produced some amazing video at a hearing on
voter fraud in Georgia today. They say the surveillance footage shows
election workers pulling ballots from suitcases.
If this is real, and it seems like it will be, this is blockbuster news and
it's shocking it could happen here. We'll show you the tape in just a
minute.
Plus, the people around the country are not just targeting working class
rural people, they're turning their attention to kids, a new documentary on
HBO, sexualizing kids as young as four years old. It's really over the top.
We hesitate even to show it to you. But you need to see it because it's
real. We'll be right back.
CARLSON: So just a minute ago, we told you we're living with the highest
unemployment rate in our lifetimes. I got a little overwrought there and
adlibbed. What I should have said, there's a larger percentage of the
population not working than any time in our lifetimes. Different, but I
think that's a more accurate way to describe it.
We're about to show you right now is so disturbing, it would have qualified
as a crime not so long ago. It comes from an HBO documentary, it's new,
called "Transhood."
It shows a four-year-old child called Phoenix and his mother at a Unitarian
Church service. The mother brings Phoenix to the altar to tell the
congregation that Phoenix who again is four years old, now identifies as a
girl.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today we choose to recognize honor, love and celebrate
anyone here who would claim their identity publicly as lesbian, gay,
bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, pansexual, asexual
or any category that I've left out.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you tell everyone if you're a boy or a girl.
PHOENIX: I just wanted to tell that I am a girl.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Okay, you can tell them that. Phoenix would like you
to know that she's a girl and she prefers she and her pronouns.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: "Phoenix would like you to know that she's a girl." Now if you're
a parent, if you actually have raised children, you know what you're seeing
is ventriloquism. Four-year old's don't make decisions like that, they
can't.
And yet across the country, many small children are being given puberty
blockers and irreversibly damaging their bodies, where some of them later
regret it. It's grotesque.
If you say that out loud, you're punished. Target will ban your book or
have trouble getting a job.
This isn't just one parent abusing a child on TV. This is a nationwide --
we're going to use the word "epidemic" and everyone is too embarrassed to
mention it. You're not allowed to say so.
The Democratic Party is foursquare behind it. Joe Biden just announced that
biological men should be allowed access to women's locker rooms and public
schools across the country, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate agreed with
him.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
QUESTION: Joe Biden said that on his first day of office, he will give
transgender students access to sports bathrooms and locker rooms in
accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools. Do
you think he has the ability to do this? And do you agree with this
decision?
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I agree with the decision and I know he'll check
things out thoroughly legally.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: By the way, if you have specific questions, and you should about
what precisely this means, what are the definitions here? And what's the
process? You get shouted down and attacked. You're not even allowed to know
what they're talking about.
Matt Walsh knows what they're talking about. He's the host of "The Matt
Walsh Show." He's been on top of the story for a while now. It takes some
bravery. We're happy to have him on tonight.
Just tell us what you make of this and how widespread you think it is. And
where is it going? So many questions.
MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Well, we know that it's
increasingly widespread, especially among children. I mean, this is what
people need to understand. I think I think most people who are not far left
crazy wackos realize that like you said, a four-year-old child who is a boy
is a boy and whatever declarations he makes about what he thinks he is,
that's just a child who is confused or is in Fantasyland. It doesn't count.
You know, children literally cannot differentiate between fact and fiction,
reality and fantasy. I have a four-year-old boy, he thinks he's a
Stegosaurus. So, I'm not going to -- you know, I'm not going to take him to
Jurassic Park or whatever.
But most people understand this. But the problem is that a lot of people
understand it think that it's, well, it's an isolated thing. It's a
sideshow. It's not the most important thing going on in the country right
now. But it's not isolated. It's not a sideshow and this this documentary
shows.
This is HBO putting this documentary out to promote gender confusion. They
want your child, especially if you're sending your kid to public school,
they want your child to be confused about his gender and to think that
gender is fluid, and he can be whatever he wants.
You know, this is the agenda and it is widespread, it's becoming even more
widespread.
CARLSON: So, I mean, this is an attack on nature, but on the most
fundamental building blocks of any society, which is personal identity,
which is your sex and biology itself. So why doesn't anyone say anything
about this? Just ask the obvious question, what is this?
WALSH: Well, it's the same story we see with everything else in the
country. People are afraid.
This is one thing the left is very good at where they make normalcy seem
abnormal. They make you feel crazy for just being normal. So, they could do
something like bring drag queens to the library to redo a bunch of five-
year- old's. It's a completely crazy weird perverse thing to do.
But if you object to that, then they start screaming at you like you're the
degenerate, like why would you have any problem with this at all? So, they
-- and then and then people just throw up their hands and they say, well,
okay, well never mind, never mind. I'm sorry to have intruded.
That's the agenda to make normalcy seem abnormal. They're very good at
doing it.
CARLSON: Only our cowardice makes that possible, I think. That is true. We
are cowards for not asking the honest questions here. You are not a coward.
Matt Walsh, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you.
WALSH: Thank you.
CARLSON: Well, we've heard the phrase "team of rivals," everyone thinks
that's a good thing. Joe Biden is assembling something a little beyond
that. A team of people who believe he is senile, a racist and someone who
sexually assaults women.
We will show you what Joe Biden's staff really think about next.
CARLSON: So, Joe Biden tells us he is hiring a woman called Jen Psaki to be
his Press Secretary. Last year, interestingly, Jen Psaki was not on Team
Biden at all. She was watching a scene in Town Hall like the rest of us and
here's what she saw.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: Back 15 to 20 years ago, we talked about this in San Francisco. It
is all about well, you know, gay bath houses and everything. It is all
about round the clock sex, it is all about -- come on, man.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: Round the clock sex, come on, man. So watching that, Jen Psaki
came to a sobering conclusion. She said that Joe Biden is probably
demented, actually.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JEN PSAKI, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: There have been a number of moments
where even those of us who have affection for Vice President Biden think
what on earth is happening right now?
And part of his appeal is that he says things that your uncle says and
people feel comfortable with him and it's a return to normalcy.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: It's totally normal. Come on, man. But Jen Psaki isn't the only
person around Biden now who thinks he might be unfit to serve in the White
House or really any house.
In April of last year, several women accused Joe Biden of grabbing them
violently, in some cases. Kamala Harris immediately announced that all of
those women were telling the truth.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I
believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having
the courage to do it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: Meanwhile, Kamala Harris's new chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders
raised a slightly different objection to Joe Biden. Sure, Joe Biden may be
demented and grab women. But the real problem is he's the wrong color.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SYMONE SANDERS, POLITICAL STRATEGIST AND COMMENTATOR: In my opinion, we
don't need white people leaving the Democratic Party right now. The
Democratic Party is diverse, and it should be reflected as so in our
leadership.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
CARLSON: It's like George Wallace stuff. People say that on TV now. Really?
And then they get hired by Kamala Harris. Like what is going on?
That's disqualifying. It's insane.
But that's where we are. It turns out Joe Biden isn't simply assembling a
team of rivals. He's assembling a team of people who will refuse take the
same elevator with him. So, how's this going to play out exactly? They hate
him, but they're working for him.
Jesse Watters is co-host to "The Five," host of "Watters' World" both here
on FOX and a friend of ours. Happy to have him tonight. Jesse, good to see
you.
So, I mean, you've got to kind of give Biden credit for holding a grudge.
JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: You, too.
CARLSON: But they seem to have no respect for him at all. What does this
tell you?
WATTERS: They call Joe Biden a buffoon and he says, you know what, you get
me. Can you start Monday? Kamala Harris basically called him a rapist. And
he goes, you know what? I think you have good judgment. I'm going to make
you by number two.
And then Symone Sanders, basically called him whitey. And he said, you're
hired.
I mean, at this point, they're not even going to have to bribe Hunter to
get access to Joe. You can just call Joe a plagiarist, and he'll give you a
Cabinet post.
I mean, if this trend keeps continuing, what are they going to make? Tara
Reid Defense Secretary? I mean, is Tony Bobulinski on the shortlist for
C.I.A.? I mean, Tucker, you've said some pretty not so nice things about
Joe Biden, you could be maybe in the running for chief speechwriter.
But the point is this. Joe Biden has been in politics for so long, everyone
said something neat about him at some point. He was always known as a
laughingstock until they dragged him across the finish line. But it shows
you just how power hungry the political world is.
You can have people. They work for Mayor Pete. Pete loses, then they jump
to Bernie. Bernie loses, then they jump to Joe. And you know, do they
really even like the politicians or do they like the power? I think we know
the answer.
CARLSON: That is both amusing and very deep, I agree with you completely.
Their contempt for Biden, though does seem pronounced and I'm wondering,
they're just going to eat him. I mean, they're just going to control him.
I mean, he is clearly self-hating and out of it. Will he have any chance to
run anything? Is it all going to be Symone Sanders and Kamala and the rasp
Jen Psaki telling him what to do?
WATTERS: Yes, I think he's the junior member of every committee that's
going to be at the White House. But their new strategy is this, Tucker. The
team is boring. And they're boring for a reason.
Because the less news you make, the less specific you are whenever you say
anything, no one is going to pay attention to what they're doing behind the
scenes.
So they're not going to talk about policy. They're not even going to tell
you what they're doing. They're going to say things like, restoring
alliances and fairness. But then in the dark, they're just going to be
getting rich, their friends are getting rich, their donors are going to get
rich. And we're not going to know anything that they're doing, basically,
until the bombs go off.
I mean, at least in the Trump administration, you had gunslingers out
there, like, you know Sarah Sanders or Pompeo or Kellyanne and they put the
policy right in your face. They were too transparent, but at least you know
what they were doing.
This administration, we are not going to know anything.
CARLSON: So smart. I think it's exactly right. Jesse Watters, see him on
"The Five." Great to see you. Hope you'll come back.
WATTERS: Thank you.
CARLSON: Well, in Michigan, one cafe owner is defying his state's lockdown
restrictions, and he is perfectly capable of explaining why. It's worth
hearing. He is straight ahead.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MORRIS: The government leaders have abandoned me. They abandoned me and
they have put me in a position where I have to fight back.
Wake up. Stand up. This is America. Be free. I've got patriots coming out
supporting me.
CARLSON: That was a man called Dave Morris interrupting a local news
broadcast in Michigan. That wasn't scripted. It was totally ad lib. He
spoke without a single "um." Everything he said made sense. He was able to
do it because he meant it.
He is the owner of D&R's Daily Grind Cafe and he is making a point that our
political class is corrupt, and lockdowns are killing everyone below them.
To expand on what he believes, Dave Morris joins us tonight and we're happy
to have him.
Dave Morris, thanks so much for coming on. That was kind of an amazing
moment.
MORRIS: Hi, Tucker. Good evening to you.
CARLSON: What pushed you to do that? Thanks. Thanks for coming on. Why did
you say what you said?
MORRIS: I think -- well, I think this is several months of frustration and
I think I'm speaking for a whole lot of millions and millions of Americans
I'm speaking for here.
Our so-called leaders that are using our tax money to pay themselves by
their instilling policy upon us to ruin our businesses and our lives does
not make much sense to me.
And after months and months of watching us, they put me in a position where
you know, you can only be backed in the corner so far, we've got to come
out fighting here a little bit and I'm really frustrated with the way
things are handled particularly between, you know, the state legislators
and my governor.
CARLSON: Yes, well, you have every reason to be frustrated. What effect of
the lockdowns had on you, your family, and your business?
MORRIS: Well, it's had a huge effect on me and my family and my business,
stress wise. You know, this started out as a two-week flatten the curve.
They asked us to cooperate with that.
It went from that to shutting us right down for months, and then when June
rolled around, they said we could do half capacity and do take out and
things picked up a little bit.
And you know, from June to September, things were going pretty good. It
seemed like when they sent the college kids back to school and back to the
campuses and people went out, started maybe going to the nightlife and
partying and dancing with the liquor and dancing cheek to cheek.
I'm labeled as a bar/restaurant. See, that's one category. And so, they
come down on a whole bunch of us that -- you know my business has been
going through this for nine months, and we haven't had any cases. I haven't
had it. My wife works in there every day. My kids work with me.
And we haven't seen this massive explosion of this virus locally around me.
And I just feel like they're taken it out on me very unfairly, along with
thousands and thousands of others. They've destroyed -- I don't know, maybe
3,000 businesses in the state are closed right now permanently. There's
more to come.
CARLSON: Every small business owner we've had on this show to talk about
the effects of lockdowns on their business has been harassed, in some cases
arrested by the state authorities, by the governors. Are you worried that
Governor Whitmer will punish you for talking in public?
MORRIS: No, I am not worried about that. You know what? It is time we start
talking here a little bit because, you know, I had some hope when they were
talking about $2 trillion stimulus package to help the American people.
And when I looked at maybe 120 million families in this country, 120
million households, and I figured, you know, geez, I'd give everybody maybe
$10,000.00, every household that's a lot of money, where we could have shut
this thing down. People could go home and stay home and financially afford
to stay home.
Instead that money went in all different directions. They went to campaign
donors, special interest groups, maybe a couple of museums, and it didn't
get where it was supposed to go. I never got any of it and small business
owners like me never got any of it.
That's our money. And I want to know what they did with it. Now, they've
got another stimulus they are talking about. We're not going to get that
either, folks.
CARLSON: No, it'll go to Harvard. Dave, good luck. I hope you're not
harassed.
MORRIS: Thank you for saying that. And you know, another thing about this,
I want to say is my customers go over the border. It's a short distance
away, and they're going down there and dining. And then they tell me,
sorry, I can't come in, Dave. We're going over the state line to eat. That
just doesn't make sense to me.
CARLSON: Yes, I've heard that story many times.
MORRIS: Yes. And it's -- the segregation of the small businesses while you
watch huge businesses breaking the record profits right now, the suffering
of the little people has got to be told.
CARLSON: Yes. Jeff Bezos is happy. Godspeed. Good to see you, Dave. Thank
you.
MORRIS: Thank you, Tucker. I appreciate you having me.
CARLSON: We're going to show you a video you may have already seen today.
It seems real. It's pretty unbelievable.
The Trump campaign presented this video evidence at an emergency voter
fraud hearing today in Georgia. It's surveillance footage. We'll play it
for you after the break.
CARLSON: Heard a lot about voter fraud recently. This is actually pretty
unbelievable. The Trump campaign today presented surveillance footage at a
hearing on election fraud in Georgia.
The footage appears to show poll workers pulling ballots out of suitcases
after they told poll monitors to go home. The clip you're about to see is
narrated by a lawyer with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
There are four different camera angles here. So, as you watch, pay
attention to the top right hand box.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're going to roll this back and show it to you.
There you go. So now they're going to start pulling these ballots out from
under this table.
This table, the black one was placed there by the lady with the blonde
braids at about age 8:22 a.m. in the morning. So, she put that table there.
So, the same person who is staying behind now, the same person who cleared
the place out under the pretense that we're going to stop counting.
So, what are these ballots doing there, separate from all the other
ballots? And why are they only counting them whenever the place is cleared
out with no witnesses?
CARLSON: I mean, what the hell? We spent all day trying to find out exactly
the context here. We reached out to officials in Fulton County, Georgia.
They didn't answer any of our specific questions about this footage. We're
going to keep pressing because again, that's on tape. It is unbelievable.
We know that fraud took place. We know ballots just kind of showed up in
various places.
We told you last night about Claudia Tenney. She's a candidate a
congressional race in New York, the 22nd District. She led her opponent by
a dozen votes until this week when suddenly dozens more votes appeared.
Claudia Tenney joins us tonight quality. Claudia Tenney, thank you so much
for coming on tonight.
CLAUDIA TENNEY (R), CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE FOR NEW YORK'S 22ND DISTRICT:
Thank you for having me.
CARLSON: It seems to me -- do you think -- I'll just get right to it. Do
you think fraud is involved in your race?
TENNEY: I'm not sure I'd call it direct fraud. I just want to say that I'm
grateful to everyone who has been supporting me at home and across the
nation on this very difficult race.
My race is actually kind of has a little bit of everything that you're
seeing in the presidential race. One of the biggest problems we have -- I
was leading by 28,000 votes on Election Night and that avalanche of
Democratic absentee ballots came in because Governor Cuomo issued an
Executive Order very much mirroring the Democrat's H.R. 1, their signature
legislation, which is the For the People Act, I'd say it's for the
Democratic People Act, which actually overhauled all the rules in New York,
which has created this huge problem.
It's been an administrative nightmare for these Boards of Elections. They
received no resources to make up for that. And now you're seeing this
overstressed system where mistakes are being made. And I think it's hard to
say specifically, if there was deliberate fraud, but there is definitely
fraud that could happen because of this just untenable situation for these
boards.
CARLSON: I mean, this is a longer conversation, but very quickly, how could
a bunch of new ballots show up weeks after the election, like what is that?
TENNEY: Well, everything has happened. I mean, these boards have been
overstressed. Remember, we have all these time deadlines, court deadlines.
There's been a lot of pressure put on the Boards of Election. And yes, all
of a sudden, it was something like 55 so-called provisional ballots, those
are ballots where people actually show up to vote in-person but are denied
access and they fill out an affidavit.
So, we are looking at -- there's so many issues in this we had. This county
was actually hacked and had their entire computer system shut down from
October 15th through Election Day. So this is another issue.
I mean, there are so many problems that occur and this is what you get when
you have a bureaucratic situation where, you know, the For the People Act,
you know, actually banned voter ID, allowed unsecure provisional ballots
and absentee ballots to be ordered online. It's --
CARLSON: I am not surprised at what has happened. Claudia Tenney, we will
be following, for a Member of Congress, probably the most conservative in
New York.
TENNEY: Thank you.
CARLSON: Good luck. Thanks for joining us.
TENNEY: Thanks so much.
CARLSON: Sean Hannity right now.
