Tucker: Our power-hungry leaders are trying to cancel Christmas

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT.



Christmas is almost here, the best week on the American calendar, the

happiest time that we have. This year, of all years, Christmas has a deeper

resonance, maybe closer to its original meaning.



In a time of crisis, you inevitably start thinking about those things you

otherwise might ignore if you were busier and more content. Things like,

what's the purpose of all of this? What matters most in my life? And what

happens when it ends?



In general, people tend to become more spiritual, more openly religious

when they are suffering. It's not an accident. In fact, it may be the

upside. You get to think beyond the next Amazon delivery for a minute.



Of course, not everyone is in favor of that. All of the focus on the big,

enduring things: the focus on our families, the focus on what's true and

what's not true. The focus on eternity itself, all of that tends to

diminish the power of the people in charge of our temporal world, for

obvious reasons.



We take our leaders less seriously when we're reminded that they're just

people; slightly ludicrous, just like we are. When we're reminded that they

too will pass, all of us will.



If death is inevitable, that would be the one thing you're not allowed to

say in this country, but it's still true, then maybe we should pause before

we destroy the living in the name of trying to eliminate it.



Politicians understand this threat, they figured out that Christmas is

bigger than they are and therefore it's a threat to them. Better cancel it,

and in fact, they're trying hard.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: ... of minimizing travel to the extent possible, sometimes, it's

absolutely necessary, but to the extent possible, don't travel, don't

congregate together. I know how difficult that is.



Right now, that just should not be done. To the best of our capabilities,

we should avoid travel and avoid congregate settings.



CARLSON: Avoid congregate settings. So say what you will about Tony Fauci,

he has mastered, after many decades, the weird euphemisms of Washington,

D.C. What Fauci is saying here in English is that you need to avoid going

to church. You need to avoid your own family. Those are the congregate

settings he just mentioned. You'll need to spend Christmas alone. It's

important. All the experts agree with that.



The Centers for Disease Control sent that very message this week. The

C.D.C.'s incident manager, a man called Dr. Henry Walke declared that,

quote, "The best thing for Americans to do in the upcoming Holiday Season

is to stay at home and not travel."



So skipping Christmas is the best thing says Dr. Walke. You should know

that Dr. Walke is a product of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public

Health. And those you may remember are the people who just this summer,

were publicly encouraging BLM to riot in our cities on medical grounds,

needless to say.



When senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,

someone identified as Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, who by the way does not appear to

be an actual physician, but does boast that she is a climate activist,

tweeted this memorable piece of epidemiological guidance back in early

June.



Here it is, quote, "In this moment, the public health risks of not

protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of

the virus." In other words, in her studied expert medical opinion, not

looting Macy's, failing to burn down businesses you don't own is actually

more dangerous than getting the coronavirus.



Now you're a civilian and that might sound crazy to you. But again, you're

not an epidemiologist. They know better. The former head of the C.D.C.

himself, Dr. Tom Frieden endorsed that guidance.



So there's a consensus here. All the experts agree. The things that they

like are perfectly safe, indeed encouraged; but the things they don't like

are deadly, catastrophic, in fact.



Listen to Joe Biden explain how many Americans will die if we don't cancel

Christmas.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're likely to lose

another 250,000 people dead between now and January. You hear me? Because

people aren't paying attention.



CARLSON: You hear me? Two hundred and fifty thousand Americans dead, do you

hear me? A quarter million people. That's a lot of people. In fact, it's

more than the total number of combat deaths over the entire American Civil

War, which by the way, lasted four years condensed into a single month.



Imagine a Gettysburg every day of the week. You can't imagine that. It's

too horrible.



In the first 30 days, we would lose the equivalent Reno. The next month,

Scottsdale, then Lubbock, then Buffalo. Pretty soon there'll be nobody left

in America. You hear me? Come on, man. Do what you're told. Cancel

Christmas.



Or at least stop walking. Walking is now an unpatriotic act. So is

bicycling and any contact with wheeled vehicles. That's the word from Los

Angeles. Los Angeles, our second largest city has just issued a new corona

law. It bans quote, "all travel," including quote, "travel on foot,

bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or public transit," all of it.



In Los Angeles, movement itself is now illegal. Sorry, kids, public health

emergency. Internal passports are on the way. In the meantime, though,

you've got Netflix and weed, so stop complaining.



In case you're confused by this guidance, Eric Garcetti would like to make

it very simple for you. Eric Garcetti is the mayor of Los Angeles. That's

his title, anyway.



But over his years in office, Garcetti's role has grown. He now wields

powers we once associated with Enver Hoxha of Albania and certain ancient

Phoenician gods.



Eric Garcetti may seem like a garden variety elected official: oily,

incompetent, not yet 50 years old, but that's an illusion. In fact, Eric

Garcetti is omnipotent. Watch.



MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI (D-CA), LOS ANGELES: My message couldn't be simpler.

It's time to hunker down. It's time to cancel everything.



And if it isn't essential, don't do it. Don't meet up with others outside

your household. Don't host a gathering, don't attend a gathering.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



he says everything, he means everything, up to and including your most

sacred holiday, time with your family, the illusion of freewill itself. You

were a citizen, now you are a supplicant. And all it took was a single

sentence from Eric Michael Garcetti.



A pandemic like this confers such powers.



London Breed understood that very early. Breed is the mayor of San

Francisco, elected apparently on the strength of her fascinating name. She

has no other obvious qualifications.



On October 30th this year, London Breed declared that the holidays are

super spreader events. She delivered the sad news that we can't celebrate

anything this year.



MAYOR LONDON BREED (D-CA), SAN FRANCISCO: What we've seen during holidays,

sadly, is an uptick in the number of cases because people are choosing to

come together, and sometimes these parties and these events and these

gatherings, they could become super spreaders.



It just takes one person who is infected to infect, you know, all of the

people who attended a party.



Even though this year will be a sacrifice, the sacrifice is worth it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



sacrifice to be more specific, not her sacrifice.



Just eight days after making the declaration you just saw. London Breed was

shoveling down some of the world's most expensive food at the French

Laundry restaurant up in Napa.



Like Governor Gavin Newsom, Breed is terrified of the dire public health

implications of this pandemic we're living through, sacrificing for, but

she is not so concerned that she's willing to endure any personal

inconvenience no matter how small it might be.



No Christmas for you, but London Breed has got to eat. And right now,

London Breed is in the mood for some celery root manicotti followed perhaps

by the all-day braised Snake River Farms beef cheek $310.00 a piece on the

tasting menu. The sacrifice is worth it.



Steve Adler understands sacrifice. Steve Adler is the mayor of Austin,

Texas. Austin, Texas is a pretty great place. Lots of people are moving

there. It's one of the most charming cities that we have.



If you've been to Austin recently, you may have noticed huge numbers of

mentally ill drug addicts crapping on the sidewalks and stealing things and

mugging people.



Steve Adler did that. Steve Adler wants to make Austin, Texas most

welcoming to the people who contribute least and he's done that. He has

also, needless to say, been extraordinarily worried about the coronavirus,

so worried that Steve Adler has commanded his constituents to stay home for

the duration.



He informed them this from a timeshare in a Mexican Beach Resort. He had

flown there secretly on a private plane with a large number of people he is

not related to. It sounds fun, but don't try it yourself. Steve Adler might

punish you. Here he is.



MAYOR STEVE ADLER (D-TX), AUSTIN: And then we need to, you know, stay home

if you can. Do everything you can to try to keep the numbers down. This is

not the time to relax.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



Otherwise, stay home. That was Mayor Steve Adler's message to his people

delivered from a Mexican beach resort.



So, what do we take from all of this? Well, it's hypocrisy, of course. We

point that out a lot, but it's deeper than that.



The people giving us these highly specific orders don't believe the orders.

They don't believe what they are saying, obviously. They don't really think

that COVID-19 is very dangerous.



If they thought it was very dangerous, they would be following their own

orders, of course. But they're not following their own orders.



Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein, for example, are both over 80 years old.

They're in the target demo. They're at risk. And yet we know because it's

on video that neither one is so worried about COVID-19 that she wears masks

in private.



So, what does that tell you? It tells you everything. And even slow people

like us are starting to figure it out.



Last night, there was a demonstration outside a bar in New York called

Mac's Public House. No cases of coronavirus had been traced to Mac's Public

House. It's not a proven vector of transmission, as the epidemiologist say.



So, the owner of the bar refused to shut down. He wanted to live like Gavin

Newsome and London Breed and Nancy Pelosi. He wanted to live like an adult

in America.



Unfortunately for him, he expressed these views out loud on television, in

fact and that is definitely not allowed. So, they arrested him immediately.

And when they did, a crowd of people decided they'd had enough.



CARLSON: You should know that no one from the C.D.C. or the Johns Hopkins

Bloomberg School of Public Health endorsed the protest you just saw. It was

the wrong party of politics and therefore it was a serious health risks to

the nation. Not enough vandalism, apparently. But we can expect more

protest like it.



Yesterday, a small business owner in the State of Michigan called Dave

Morris interrupted a live shot on local television to make an increasingly

obvious observation about what we're seeing. And it's this. The effects of

these lockdowns, the sacrifices we're being asked to make are not evenly

distributed across the country.



Certain people, a small group of people seem happier than ever. You notice

a certain self-satisfied jauntiness behind their masks as they bark orders

at you. But everyone else is dying a slow death.



Dave Morris joins us in a minute, and he can elaborate on his point. But

until then, one more question about all of this. And again, it's an obvious

one because that's what we do: obvious questions.



If lockdowns work, why haven't they worked so far? We've been following

increasingly specific orders all year. Don't travel. Wear masks. Some

people haven't obeyed, but an awful lot of people have. Most people,

because it's America and people want to do the right thing.



And yet, after almost a year of this, the numbers keep rising. So, is the

lesson really that we need a whole lot more of what hasn't been working so

far? How does that work exactly?



Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has thought a lot about this question. He's one of the

authors of The Great Barrington Declaration which argued months ago, the

universal lockdowns were not the answer to this. He joins us now.



Doctor, thanks so much for coming on.



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, PROFESSOR, STANFORD UNIVERSITY: Thank you for having

me.



CARLSON: So, I am sincerely, as a non-medical person mystified by this, the

numbers are going up. That's real. Three thousand people died yesterday.

We're doing for the most part what they tell us to do. Not everyone, but

most people, and they keep going up. So, doesn't that suggest that the

lockdowns don't work? Or what am I missing?



BHATTACHARYA: I mean, the lockdowns, at best, what they do is they move

cases off into the future. So, I mean, in a sense, the fact that we had so

many restrictions in spring and the summer, the cases are not going up, and

it's kind of a consequence of those lockdowns. They never would prevent the

case from happening, they just changed when it happens.



And, you know, this virus seems like there is a seasonal pattern to it. I

mean, it's the wintertime, and we're seeing an increase in cases.



CARLSON: Interesting. I mean, what you're saying, I know that you have data

behind it, but it also seems like self-evident. So why aren't more public

health officials saying what you're saying?



BHATTACHARYA: I don't know. I mean, I think one of the problems in public

health has been a blindness to the harms of the lockdown as you were just

talking about before I came on.



I mean, I think that these harms are not just the economic, obviously, it's

devastated the middle class and the poor in many ways, but also to health.

You know, people are skipping -- you know, when you tell people don't do

anything, stay home.



Well, they'll skip cancer treatments. They'll skip diabetes management

treatments. They'll skip his cancer screening programs. They'll skip all

kinds of essential medical care.



You have to look at both the harms and the benefits of a policy. And for

some reason, the public health officials seem to be focused only on the

benefits of lockdown, which I am sure, which is theoretical in the sense of

just skip moving things into the future, cases in the future, while

ignoring the self-evident enormous harms that are imposed.



CARLSON: I've got to ask you one quick specific question at the end. So, we

know that people who are overweight and out of shape face a greater risk of

being harmed by the virus.



Los Angeles has just banned walking and riding a bike. I don't know of

anybody who has ever gotten infected while riding a bike. Why would they

discourage physical activity?



BHATTACHARYA: Yes, I think a lot of these orders don't make sense. Like for

instance closing outdoor playgrounds.



Well, I mean, outdoor playgrounds are not super spreader areas, children go

play in them. It's good for children to have to have those kind of

socialization opportunities, live like normal children. These lockdown

orders are not actually based in science in the sense that where we know

for a fact that they'll slow the spread of disease.



There is a sense of panic reaction to a rise in cases, when in fact there

are better policies available that could protect people from COVID and also

mitigate some of the harms from the lockdowns themselves.



CARLSON: Yes, history will smile on you, I think, and not others. Doctor,

thanks so much for coming on tonight. Appreciate it.



BHATTACHARYA: Thank you.



CARLSON: Last night, we talked to a bar owner on Staten Island, New York as

protests erupted outside. In a moment, we'll take you live to Michigan and

speak to the owner of a cafe who is defying lockdown orders there. As we

mentioned, even interrupted a local news broadcast yesterday to make his

case.



DAVE MORRIS, RESTAURANT OWNER IN MICHIGAN: Our government leaders have

abandoned me. They abandon me and they have put me in a position where I

have to fight back. Wake up, stand up. This is America. Be free. I've got

patriots coming out supporting me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



minute. Quite a moment that was.



Well, here's news we wanted to tell you about. The Justice Department

announced a lawsuit today. That lawsuit accuses Facebook of illegally

discriminating against American workers in favor of immigrant labor.



Now some of that news is not a surprise. We've known for a long time that

Silicon Valley wants foreign workers to dominate our economy. They don't

care what effect that has on most Americans.



What's surprising is that at a time of mass unemployment and that's what we

have now, mass unemployment, the Republican Party of all people is helping

them do it. That's happening.



Yesterday, the Republican controlled Senate unanimously passed a law called

the Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act as if the problem in America

is we don't have enough fairness for people from other countries. No

concern about the fairness for Americans, but that's the name of the act.



The whole process took a matter of moments. It was led by Utah Senator Mike

Lee. He introduced it and without any objections passed it. Watch.



SEN. MIKE LEE (R-UT): I ask unanimous consent that the least substitute

amendment at the desk be considered and agreed to and the bill as amended

be considered read a third time.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there objection? Without objection.



LEE: I know of no further debate on the bill.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it further debate? Hearing none, the question is on

passage as amended. All those in favor say aye.



LEE: Aye.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those opposed, no. The ayes have it. The ayes do have

it. The bill as amended is passed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



deal. That bill amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to eliminate cap

set on how many immigrants can come from a single country.



Now this will give immigrants from India and China, capable people, good

people, that's not the point. It will give them the bulk of all employment

based green cards up to 90 percent. What will that do to you and your kids?



Let's say you would like your kids to graduate from college with all of the

debt they have and get a high paying job in technology. Much less likely

now, that job I going to go to someone from another country.



They'll tell you well, we don't have enough well-educated people in this

country to fill those slots, really, as they're forcing your kids take

classes on Zoom, as they let American schools degrade to the point that

they're a joke.



Republicans aren't even disputing that point. Last year, Kevin Cramer, he's

a Republican from North Dakota -- he is a U.S. Senator -- explained how

legislation would help the only constituents he appears to care about.

That's executives at large tech companies like Microsoft. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KEVIN CRAMER (R-ND): We also, of course, I have a very large Microsoft

campus in Fargo. We're in high demand for the engineers and software

developers that they need.



So, for us, it's aimed at that H-1B visa and particularly aimed at

eliminating the per country caps for green cards.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Again, this is all unfolding at a time when we have the highest

unemployment rate in your life and mine, anyone watching the show, it is

the highest unemployment rate since you've lived in this country. Your kids

and your grandkids are not going to be able to get jobs in a lot of cases.



And yet the United States Senate led by the Republicans has decided to make

it easier for foreigners to take -- and these are not landscaping jobs --

high paying jobs, white collar jobs. The jobs you actually want your kids

to have. Sorry.



So, this bill now goes on to the House. It's got broad support there and

then on to the President who has not pledged to veto.



If Silicon Valley gets its way, it will be the first and last immigration

bill this administration signs off on. I hope it isn't. And you should

remember who did it, Mike Lee of Utah.



Well the Trump Campaign has produced some amazing video at a hearing on

voter fraud in Georgia today. They say the surveillance footage shows

election workers pulling ballots from suitcases.



If this is real, and it seems like it will be, this is blockbuster news and

it's shocking it could happen here. We'll show you the tape in just a

minute.



Plus, the people around the country are not just targeting working class

rural people, they're turning their attention to kids, a new documentary on

HBO, sexualizing kids as young as four years old. It's really over the top.

We hesitate even to show it to you. But you need to see it because it's

real. We'll be right back.



CARLSON: So just a minute ago, we told you we're living with the highest

unemployment rate in our lifetimes. I got a little overwrought there and

adlibbed. What I should have said, there's a larger percentage of the

population not working than any time in our lifetimes. Different, but I

think that's a more accurate way to describe it.



We're about to show you right now is so disturbing, it would have qualified

as a crime not so long ago. It comes from an HBO documentary, it's new,

called "Transhood."



It shows a four-year-old child called Phoenix and his mother at a Unitarian

Church service. The mother brings Phoenix to the altar to tell the

congregation that Phoenix who again is four years old, now identifies as a

girl.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today we choose to recognize honor, love and celebrate

anyone here who would claim their identity publicly as lesbian, gay,

bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, pansexual, asexual

or any category that I've left out.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you tell everyone if you're a boy or a girl.



PHOENIX: I just wanted to tell that I am a girl.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Okay, you can tell them that. Phoenix would like you

to know that she's a girl and she prefers she and her pronouns.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



a parent, if you actually have raised children, you know what you're seeing

is ventriloquism. Four-year old's don't make decisions like that, they

can't.



And yet across the country, many small children are being given puberty

blockers and irreversibly damaging their bodies, where some of them later

regret it. It's grotesque.



If you say that out loud, you're punished. Target will ban your book or

have trouble getting a job.



This isn't just one parent abusing a child on TV. This is a nationwide --

we're going to use the word "epidemic" and everyone is too embarrassed to

mention it. You're not allowed to say so.



The Democratic Party is foursquare behind it. Joe Biden just announced that

biological men should be allowed access to women's locker rooms and public

schools across the country, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate agreed with

him.



QUESTION: Joe Biden said that on his first day of office, he will give

transgender students access to sports bathrooms and locker rooms in

accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools. Do

you think he has the ability to do this? And do you agree with this

decision?



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I agree with the decision and I know he'll check

things out thoroughly legally.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



what precisely this means, what are the definitions here? And what's the

process? You get shouted down and attacked. You're not even allowed to know

what they're talking about.



Matt Walsh knows what they're talking about. He's the host of "The Matt

Walsh Show." He's been on top of the story for a while now. It takes some

bravery. We're happy to have him on tonight.



Just tell us what you make of this and how widespread you think it is. And

where is it going? So many questions.



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Well, we know that it's

increasingly widespread, especially among children. I mean, this is what

people need to understand. I think I think most people who are not far left

crazy wackos realize that like you said, a four-year-old child who is a boy

is a boy and whatever declarations he makes about what he thinks he is,

that's just a child who is confused or is in Fantasyland. It doesn't count.



You know, children literally cannot differentiate between fact and fiction,

reality and fantasy. I have a four-year-old boy, he thinks he's a

Stegosaurus. So, I'm not going to -- you know, I'm not going to take him to

Jurassic Park or whatever.



But most people understand this. But the problem is that a lot of people

understand it think that it's, well, it's an isolated thing. It's a

sideshow. It's not the most important thing going on in the country right

now. But it's not isolated. It's not a sideshow and this this documentary

shows.



This is HBO putting this documentary out to promote gender confusion. They

want your child, especially if you're sending your kid to public school,

they want your child to be confused about his gender and to think that

gender is fluid, and he can be whatever he wants.



You know, this is the agenda and it is widespread, it's becoming even more

widespread.



CARLSON: So, I mean, this is an attack on nature, but on the most

fundamental building blocks of any society, which is personal identity,

which is your sex and biology itself. So why doesn't anyone say anything

about this? Just ask the obvious question, what is this?



WALSH: Well, it's the same story we see with everything else in the

country. People are afraid.



This is one thing the left is very good at where they make normalcy seem

abnormal. They make you feel crazy for just being normal. So, they could do

something like bring drag queens to the library to redo a bunch of five-

year- old's. It's a completely crazy weird perverse thing to do.



But if you object to that, then they start screaming at you like you're the

degenerate, like why would you have any problem with this at all? So, they

-- and then and then people just throw up their hands and they say, well,

okay, well never mind, never mind. I'm sorry to have intruded.



That's the agenda to make normalcy seem abnormal. They're very good at

doing it.



CARLSON: Only our cowardice makes that possible, I think. That is true. We

are cowards for not asking the honest questions here. You are not a coward.

Matt Walsh, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you.



WALSH: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, we've heard the phrase "team of rivals," everyone thinks

that's a good thing. Joe Biden is assembling something a little beyond

that. A team of people who believe he is senile, a racist and someone who

sexually assaults women.



We will show you what Joe Biden's staff really think about next.



CARLSON: So, Joe Biden tells us he is hiring a woman called Jen Psaki to be

his Press Secretary. Last year, interestingly, Jen Psaki was not on Team

Biden at all. She was watching a scene in Town Hall like the rest of us and

here's what she saw.



BIDEN: Back 15 to 20 years ago, we talked about this in San Francisco. It

is all about well, you know, gay bath houses and everything. It is all

about round the clock sex, it is all about -- come on, man.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Round the clock sex, come on, man. So watching that, Jen Psaki

came to a sobering conclusion. She said that Joe Biden is probably

demented, actually.



JEN PSAKI, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: There have been a number of moments

where even those of us who have affection for Vice President Biden think

what on earth is happening right now?



And part of his appeal is that he says things that your uncle says and

people feel comfortable with him and it's a return to normalcy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



person around Biden now who thinks he might be unfit to serve in the White

House or really any house.



In April of last year, several women accused Joe Biden of grabbing them

violently, in some cases. Kamala Harris immediately announced that all of

those women were telling the truth.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I

believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having

the courage to do it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



raised a slightly different objection to Joe Biden. Sure, Joe Biden may be

demented and grab women. But the real problem is he's the wrong color.



SYMONE SANDERS, POLITICAL STRATEGIST AND COMMENTATOR: In my opinion, we

don't need white people leaving the Democratic Party right now. The

Democratic Party is diverse, and it should be reflected as so in our

leadership.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



And then they get hired by Kamala Harris. Like what is going on?



That's disqualifying. It's insane.



But that's where we are. It turns out Joe Biden isn't simply assembling a

team of rivals. He's assembling a team of people who will refuse take the

same elevator with him. So, how's this going to play out exactly? They hate

him, but they're working for him.



Jesse Watters is co-host to "The Five," host of "Watters' World" both here

on FOX and a friend of ours. Happy to have him tonight. Jesse, good to see

you.



So, I mean, you've got to kind of give Biden credit for holding a grudge.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: You, too.



CARLSON: But they seem to have no respect for him at all. What does this

tell you?



WATTERS: They call Joe Biden a buffoon and he says, you know what, you get

me. Can you start Monday? Kamala Harris basically called him a rapist. And

he goes, you know what? I think you have good judgment. I'm going to make

you by number two.



And then Symone Sanders, basically called him whitey. And he said, you're

hired.



I mean, at this point, they're not even going to have to bribe Hunter to

get access to Joe. You can just call Joe a plagiarist, and he'll give you a

Cabinet post.



I mean, if this trend keeps continuing, what are they going to make? Tara

Reid Defense Secretary? I mean, is Tony Bobulinski on the shortlist for

C.I.A.? I mean, Tucker, you've said some pretty not so nice things about

Joe Biden, you could be maybe in the running for chief speechwriter.



But the point is this. Joe Biden has been in politics for so long, everyone

said something neat about him at some point. He was always known as a

laughingstock until they dragged him across the finish line. But it shows

you just how power hungry the political world is.



You can have people. They work for Mayor Pete. Pete loses, then they jump

to Bernie. Bernie loses, then they jump to Joe. And you know, do they

really even like the politicians or do they like the power? I think we know

the answer.



CARLSON: That is both amusing and very deep, I agree with you completely.

Their contempt for Biden, though does seem pronounced and I'm wondering,

they're just going to eat him. I mean, they're just going to control him.



I mean, he is clearly self-hating and out of it. Will he have any chance to

run anything? Is it all going to be Symone Sanders and Kamala and the rasp

Jen Psaki telling him what to do?



WATTERS: Yes, I think he's the junior member of every committee that's

going to be at the White House. But their new strategy is this, Tucker. The

team is boring. And they're boring for a reason.



Because the less news you make, the less specific you are whenever you say

anything, no one is going to pay attention to what they're doing behind the

scenes.



So they're not going to talk about policy. They're not even going to tell

you what they're doing. They're going to say things like, restoring

alliances and fairness. But then in the dark, they're just going to be

getting rich, their friends are getting rich, their donors are going to get

rich. And we're not going to know anything that they're doing, basically,

until the bombs go off.



I mean, at least in the Trump administration, you had gunslingers out

there, like, you know Sarah Sanders or Pompeo or Kellyanne and they put the

policy right in your face. They were too transparent, but at least you know

what they were doing.



This administration, we are not going to know anything.



CARLSON: So smart. I think it's exactly right. Jesse Watters, see him on

"The Five." Great to see you. Hope you'll come back.



WATTERS: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, in Michigan, one cafe owner is defying his state's lockdown

restrictions, and he is perfectly capable of explaining why. It's worth

hearing. He is straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MORRIS: The government leaders have abandoned me. They abandoned me and

they have put me in a position where I have to fight back.



Wake up. Stand up. This is America. Be free. I've got patriots coming out

supporting me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



broadcast in Michigan. That wasn't scripted. It was totally ad lib. He

spoke without a single "um." Everything he said made sense. He was able to

do it because he meant it.



He is the owner of D&R's Daily Grind Cafe and he is making a point that our

political class is corrupt, and lockdowns are killing everyone below them.

To expand on what he believes, Dave Morris joins us tonight and we're happy

to have him.



Dave Morris, thanks so much for coming on. That was kind of an amazing

moment.



MORRIS: Hi, Tucker. Good evening to you.



CARLSON: What pushed you to do that? Thanks. Thanks for coming on. Why did

you say what you said?



MORRIS: I think -- well, I think this is several months of frustration and

I think I'm speaking for a whole lot of millions and millions of Americans

I'm speaking for here.



Our so-called leaders that are using our tax money to pay themselves by

their instilling policy upon us to ruin our businesses and our lives does

not make much sense to me.



And after months and months of watching us, they put me in a position where

you know, you can only be backed in the corner so far, we've got to come

out fighting here a little bit and I'm really frustrated with the way

things are handled particularly between, you know, the state legislators

and my governor.



CARLSON: Yes, well, you have every reason to be frustrated. What effect of

the lockdowns had on you, your family, and your business?



MORRIS: Well, it's had a huge effect on me and my family and my business,

stress wise. You know, this started out as a two-week flatten the curve.

They asked us to cooperate with that.



It went from that to shutting us right down for months, and then when June

rolled around, they said we could do half capacity and do take out and

things picked up a little bit.



And you know, from June to September, things were going pretty good. It

seemed like when they sent the college kids back to school and back to the

campuses and people went out, started maybe going to the nightlife and

partying and dancing with the liquor and dancing cheek to cheek.



I'm labeled as a bar/restaurant. See, that's one category. And so, they

come down on a whole bunch of us that -- you know my business has been

going through this for nine months, and we haven't had any cases. I haven't

had it. My wife works in there every day. My kids work with me.



And we haven't seen this massive explosion of this virus locally around me.

And I just feel like they're taken it out on me very unfairly, along with

thousands and thousands of others. They've destroyed -- I don't know, maybe

3,000 businesses in the state are closed right now permanently. There's

more to come.



CARLSON: Every small business owner we've had on this show to talk about

the effects of lockdowns on their business has been harassed, in some cases

arrested by the state authorities, by the governors. Are you worried that

Governor Whitmer will punish you for talking in public?



MORRIS: No, I am not worried about that. You know what? It is time we start

talking here a little bit because, you know, I had some hope when they were

talking about $2 trillion stimulus package to help the American people.



And when I looked at maybe 120 million families in this country, 120

million households, and I figured, you know, geez, I'd give everybody maybe

$10,000.00, every household that's a lot of money, where we could have shut

this thing down. People could go home and stay home and financially afford

to stay home.



Instead that money went in all different directions. They went to campaign

donors, special interest groups, maybe a couple of museums, and it didn't

get where it was supposed to go. I never got any of it and small business

owners like me never got any of it.



That's our money. And I want to know what they did with it. Now, they've

got another stimulus they are talking about. We're not going to get that

either, folks.



CARLSON: No, it'll go to Harvard. Dave, good luck. I hope you're not

harassed.



MORRIS: Thank you for saying that. And you know, another thing about this,

I want to say is my customers go over the border. It's a short distance

away, and they're going down there and dining. And then they tell me,

sorry, I can't come in, Dave. We're going over the state line to eat. That

just doesn't make sense to me.



CARLSON: Yes, I've heard that story many times.



MORRIS: Yes. And it's -- the segregation of the small businesses while you

watch huge businesses breaking the record profits right now, the suffering

of the little people has got to be told.



CARLSON: Yes. Jeff Bezos is happy. Godspeed. Good to see you, Dave. Thank

you.



MORRIS: Thank you, Tucker. I appreciate you having me.



CARLSON: We're going to show you a video you may have already seen today.

It seems real. It's pretty unbelievable.



The Trump campaign presented this video evidence at an emergency voter

fraud hearing today in Georgia. It's surveillance footage. We'll play it

for you after the break.



CARLSON: Heard a lot about voter fraud recently. This is actually pretty

unbelievable. The Trump campaign today presented surveillance footage at a

hearing on election fraud in Georgia.



The footage appears to show poll workers pulling ballots out of suitcases

after they told poll monitors to go home. The clip you're about to see is

narrated by a lawyer with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.



There are four different camera angles here. So, as you watch, pay

attention to the top right hand box.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're going to roll this back and show it to you.

There you go. So now they're going to start pulling these ballots out from

under this table.



This table, the black one was placed there by the lady with the blonde

braids at about age 8:22 a.m. in the morning. So, she put that table there.

So, the same person who is staying behind now, the same person who cleared

the place out under the pretense that we're going to stop counting.



So, what are these ballots doing there, separate from all the other

ballots? And why are they only counting them whenever the place is cleared

out with no witnesses?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



the context here. We reached out to officials in Fulton County, Georgia.

They didn't answer any of our specific questions about this footage. We're

going to keep pressing because again, that's on tape. It is unbelievable.



We know that fraud took place. We know ballots just kind of showed up in

various places.



We told you last night about Claudia Tenney. She's a candidate a

congressional race in New York, the 22nd District. She led her opponent by

a dozen votes until this week when suddenly dozens more votes appeared.



Claudia Tenney joins us tonight quality. Claudia Tenney, thank you so much

for coming on tonight.



CLAUDIA TENNEY (R), CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE FOR NEW YORK'S 22ND DISTRICT:

Thank you for having me.



CARLSON: It seems to me -- do you think -- I'll just get right to it. Do

you think fraud is involved in your race?



TENNEY: I'm not sure I'd call it direct fraud. I just want to say that I'm

grateful to everyone who has been supporting me at home and across the

nation on this very difficult race.



My race is actually kind of has a little bit of everything that you're

seeing in the presidential race. One of the biggest problems we have -- I

was leading by 28,000 votes on Election Night and that avalanche of

Democratic absentee ballots came in because Governor Cuomo issued an

Executive Order very much mirroring the Democrat's H.R. 1, their signature

legislation, which is the For the People Act, I'd say it's for the

Democratic People Act, which actually overhauled all the rules in New York,

which has created this huge problem.



It's been an administrative nightmare for these Boards of Elections. They

received no resources to make up for that. And now you're seeing this

overstressed system where mistakes are being made. And I think it's hard to

say specifically, if there was deliberate fraud, but there is definitely

fraud that could happen because of this just untenable situation for these

boards.



CARLSON: I mean, this is a longer conversation, but very quickly, how could

a bunch of new ballots show up weeks after the election, like what is that?



TENNEY: Well, everything has happened. I mean, these boards have been

overstressed. Remember, we have all these time deadlines, court deadlines.

There's been a lot of pressure put on the Boards of Election. And yes, all

of a sudden, it was something like 55 so-called provisional ballots, those

are ballots where people actually show up to vote in-person but are denied

access and they fill out an affidavit.



So, we are looking at -- there's so many issues in this we had. This county

was actually hacked and had their entire computer system shut down from

October 15th through Election Day. So this is another issue.



I mean, there are so many problems that occur and this is what you get when

you have a bureaucratic situation where, you know, the For the People Act,

you know, actually banned voter ID, allowed unsecure provisional ballots

and absentee ballots to be ordered online. It's --



CARLSON: I am not surprised at what has happened. Claudia Tenney, we will

be following, for a Member of Congress, probably the most conservative in

New York.



TENNEY: Thank you.



CARLSON: Good luck. Thanks for joining us.



TENNEY: Thanks so much.



CARLSON: Sean Hannity right now.





