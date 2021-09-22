Tucker blasts Biden over immigration crisis: ‘He did this on purpose’

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," September 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



A disaster in Texas at this hour, not just for Texas, but for the entire country. Thousands of illegal migrants, most of them from Haiti flooding over into Del Rio, Texas tonight. Many, many more, many thousands more on the way, tens of thousands apparently.



Our own Bill Melugin has been on this story from the very beginning. He is live tonight along our southern border. He joins us now. Hey, Bill.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Good evening to you.



Look, it's hard to believe that this camp over my shoulder is actually in the United States. It's more reminiscent of somewhere from the third world, and law enforcement out here is on record saying that. We'll give you a live look at it right now. Just take a look.



At last check, sources telling me still about 8,600 people living in here. Look at the conditions. You can see many of them have pulled plants, sticks, whatever they can find to create some sort of structure here to get out of that blistering hot sun as they are waiting to be processed.



Take a live look at our drone overhead. We've been showing this all week now, just to give you an aerial perspective of the size and scope of this camp. Law enforcement sources saying, as of earlier this morning, there were at least 332 women in this camp who are pregnant.



Many of these migrants just sitting, waiting, and hoping that they will have a chance to be released into the United States, but we want to show you why this camp got so big in the first place.



It swelled to 15,000 Saturday morning. Here is why.



Take a look at this exclusive video we shot on Saturday. We went onto a boat in the Rio Grande and what we saw was staggering. Hundreds of migrants at a time just streaming in from Ciudad Acuna, walking across the river and just illegally entering the United States without any resistance from our Federal government whatsoever.



They crowded on the shore in huge masses. We watched it for five to six hours straight, thousands coming in, and eventually the only thing that stopped it was the State of Texas.



Take a look at this video. It wasn't the Federal government that stopped it, it was Texas State Troopers who were surged to this area, hundreds of them swarming in and they literally formed kind of a wall if you will with their patrol vehicles and they stemmed the flow of all that migration, illegal migration coming across the river and no migrants have crossed since that point in time.



One final piece of video right here, take a look at this. We were at Del Rio International Airport earlier this afternoon. We saw a Coast Guard aircraft being loaded up with illegal immigrants. A Border Patrol bus pulled up, dozens of them were taken out. It was single men, women, family units, and children. Some of the men appeared to be handcuffed.



But what you're looking at is not a deportation flight. What we were told by people on the ground there is this flight will go elsewhere. It is taking them to other Border Patrol processing centers and some of the single men will be sent back to Haiti, others will just be released into the country with an NTA. It's already happening.



I've got friends at Del Rio Airport who have been sending me pictures, Haitians are on their flights already.



We'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: Bill Melugin for us on the border doing what all reporters should be doing tonight, but aren't.



So how completely out of control is the situation on our Southern border in Texas? Well for one example, on Friday, just the other day, the Border Patrol checkpoint near El Indio, Texas directly across the Rio Grande from Mexico was completely unmanned. There was nobody there. You could have driven a truck full of fentanyl or illegal aliens directly into the United States without being stopped or questioned or checked or anything. No doubt people did that.



Then two days later, just this Sunday, the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 57 just east of Eagle Pass, Texas was also totally unmanned. Again, no one there. Eighteen wheelers drove right over the bridge from a country in the middle of a drug war and then sped off into the interior of the United States. God knows what was in those trucks. We will never know.



So Joe Biden really has opened America's borders to the world. That is not a Republican talking point, hardly, it is completely real. And tonight, there are many more coming. Several large groups of Haitians are moving up from various countries in Latin America where they've been living to come here.



To be perfectly clear, these are not refugees. They are not being persecuted by any government and that's why they have not applied for asylum in any of the countries between Haiti and the United States, and there are many of them. Instead these are economic migrants. They are rich enough for a plane ticket and a smartphone, but they're eager for the free healthcare, the education, the housing vouchers, food stamps and much more that Joe Biden has promised them if they make it to the United States.



So, of course, they're coming from Haiti and from the rest of the world. You would, too. They'd be crazy not to come.



Once they get here, the Biden administration plans to give them voting rights. That's in the works right now. So the people you just saw on your screen could very well be choosing your President at some point down the road.



This is a manufactured crisis. This is an attempt to change the demographics of the United States in order to give permanent power to the Democratic Party. That's all it is, no matter what they tell you.



The Biden administration by the way knew perfectly well that this wave we are reporting on tonight was on the way.



A full month ago to the day, on August 21st, the Mexican newspaper "Milenio" reported the first wave of Haitian migrants had arrived in Mexico. There were 30,000 of them. According to the paper, they were not docile and they were not grateful to be there. Instead, they tried to storm government facilities, quote: "Elements of the National Guard are guarding the installations of the offices of the Mexican Commission for Assistance to Refugees after a fight among Haitian migrants who attempted to enter these installations by force." That was in the paper on August 5th. "There were verbal aggressions and tension."



So that was the scene in Mexico last month. This was the scene earlier today in Malpaso, Mexico. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MATT RIVERS, CNN INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: The goal for many is to make it to a place like here, seven hours away in the town of Malpaso where there is fierce competition to get on the buses headed north.



Tensions boiling over at times, arguments erupting outside of ticketing stations. These buses will eventually take them to the U.S., which is how recent scenes of thousands of Haitians trying to get into the U.S. came to be.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Parts of our country are already very poor. Leave Martha's Vineyard sometime and you'll discover that. America could be on the brink of getting much poorer. This is the last thing we need, and it was preventable, very easily preventable.



The United States Government holds tremendous sway over the Mexican economy, so with a single phone call, Joe Biden could have made absolutely certain that the Mexican government sent these migrants back to where they came from, but Joe Biden has not called to do that and he hasn't because he wants these migrants here in the United States, and so they are coming. He did this on purpose.



Thousands of Haitians as you just saw have swarmed Del Rio, Texas which is not a big town. As of this morning, there were close to 7,000 so-called family units under the bridge there. More than 300 of those units included a pregnant woman. All of these migrants says the Biden administration will be allowed to stay in the United States, no questions asked, and the children born here will of course instantly become American citizens.



None of these people -- you should know this because it's telling -- will undergo any kind of background check like the background check you endure if you were to try to say buy a 12-gauge according to your constitutional rights. None of them either will be forced to abide by vaccine mandates.



So you need the shot to work as a nurse or for the Sanitation Department or anywhere, but you don't need a shot to come into our country illegally at the request of the Biden administration.



Virtually none of these migrants will ever be deported. Of the more than 3,000 illegals processed in Del Rio on Sunday, only 327 were supposedly deported to Haiti, all of them single men and women. We haven't by the way confirmed that, that's just a claim.



But even the official claim tells us that more than 90 percent of these Haitians got effective amnesty immediately. They got on government buses to resettle into what was until recently your country.



On Monday, Haitians on one of those buses revolted and took control of the vehicle. They did break out of the bus and they did escape, one official told "The Washington Examiner." Do things seem out of control? Well, that's because they are.



Just a few hours ago, the head of D.H.S., the man in charge of Homeland Security explained to the United States Congress that in fact he has no idea how many foreign nationals are being resettled in American neighborhoods and he didn't seem bothered to admit that. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): How many people are being detained? How many people have been dispersed to all points around America?



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Senator, I would be pleased to provide you with that.



JOHNSON: I want them now. Why don't you have that information now?



MAYORKAS: Senator, I do not have that data in front of me.



JOHNSON: Why not? Why don't you have that basic information?



MAYORKAS: Senator, I want to be accurate.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Because he doesn't care, that's why he doesn't have the information, because he doesn't care. There is nothing you can do about it. There is nothing Ron Johnson, despite his best and noble efforts can do about it.



So how could you defend this? If you believed in let's say law, how would you defend what's happening? Well, you couldn't. There is no way to defend it. These are illegal aliens, they're not refugees. They are breaking the law with the help of the Federal government. How is that okay?



Well, no one in the Democratic Party bothers to explain how it is okay. Instead, they deflect. They denounce anyone who asks and calls that person a -- can you guess? Can you guess what they call people who ask questions?



Here is Ilhan Omar to remind you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): What we have seen was cruel, inhumane, and a violation of domestic laws and international laws. We owe Haitians the right thing of allowing them to seek asylum here.



When it comes to our immigration policy for so many years, cruelty has been very much embedded in it. There is obviously systematic racism at play here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh yes, so it's systematic racism to point out law breaking by foreign nationals says the lady who married her own brother in order to scam American immigration law. Now, somehow Ilhan Omar is a quote "lawmaker" and she is calling you a racist if you don't like the fact that as a lawmaker, she is openly subverting the laws of the country that rescued her from a refugee camp in Kenya. Right. That's the new America.



And it's not just Ilhan Omar who is saying it. Here is the top Democrat in the United States Senate.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips and other forms of physical violence is completely unacceptable.



Right now, I'm told there are four flights scheduled to deport these asylum seekers back to a country that cannot receive them. Such a decision defies commonsense, it also defies common decency.



So I urge President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: These people are such liars, especially that guy. So here you have Chuck Schumer claiming that there are quote "images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips." Well, that's a distressing claim. Really? Where are these images? We checked and we couldn't find a single picture like that.



Instead, we saw Border Patrol officers using their reins to control their horses. Horses have reins. Reins are not whips, though if you live in DuPont Circle, it's possible you wouldn't know the difference.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We saw that image of at least one Border Patrol agent using a whip, and was effectively trying to lasso some of the migrants.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: I was not aware that whips which come from the slave era -- slavery era were part of the package that we issue to any sort of law enforcement or government sanctioned personnel.



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR: Disturbing new video and images taken at the U.S.-Mexico border that appear to show law enforcement officers on horseback using aggressive tactics to confront migrants.



YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR: What they are seeing is despicable, disgusting, cruel. Those are the words that I've been hearing from activists that I've been talking to.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: As an image, to me it does smack of a bygone era of slavery.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: To me who's never read a book in my life, it's smacks of a bygone era. It is slavery to ride a horse through a crowd of people trying to invade our country. That guy went to Yale Law School, in case you're wondering if the system is legitimate.



Answer: No. Chris Cuomo really gets the credit he deserves for being the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news. He makes Don Lemon look like a particle physicist, but the Biden administration is nothing if not attentive to CNN. They write the script.



So here is the D.H.S. Secretary once again accusing his own officers of quote, "weaponizing their horses."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYORKAS: One cannot weaponize a horse to aggressively attack a child. That is unacceptable. That is not what our policies and our training require. Please understand, let me be quite clear that is not acceptable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So there's one of the country's top law enforcement officers explaining to the former morning zoo girl from AM Radio in Yakima, Washington that he is offended by the idea of enforcing the law, because laws are racist. But they are only racist when they are applied to foreigners who are likely to support the left's program.



So waiting under the bridge in Del Rio tonight is the Democratic Party's future electoral majority. That's what it really is, and that's why they're protected, so they can do whatever they want.



But how about you? You're an American. You were born here. You remember a free and egalitarian America, a country where the same laws applied to everyone no matter what color they were. What about you? Are you allowed this latitude? No. You're merely in the way.



Keep your nose clean, Mr. American Citizen. Don your obedience mask. Get your shot. Pay your taxes and shut up. You are yesterday's constituency. Nobody cares what you think. That is the message.



Stephen Miller is a former adviser to the Trump White House. He joins us tonight to assess what we're seeing.



This seems like a complete collapse and a disaster. You know, I don't -- cable news is famous for overstatement. I don't want to -- I don't want to be that guy, but the pictures suggest it. How do you assess it?



STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE ADVISER: The only danger right now, Tucker, is that we understate the problem. The only danger is that we fail to convey to people what is happening before our very eyes.



Every few days, a camp the size of Del Rio is admitted into our country. Day after day, week after week.



Let me tell you a story. I was talking to a front line Immigration officer who works in Arizona. He says that people from all around the world, they book flights to Tijuana, they book flights to northern border towns in Mexico. They pay a small bus fare to drive one hour to the border in Arizona. They walk up to Border agents. They turn themselves in -- children, families, teenagers, and single adults on the certainty -- on the certainty -- that they will be admitted into the country. That is how mad things have gotten.



You know, Benjamin Franklin said when describing our form of government that we have a Republic if you can keep it. It is not hyperbole, but fact to say that at this moment in time, we do not have a Republic because the basic principle of a Republic is self-government by citizens.



CARLSON: Right. That's right.



MILLER: And so if you have millions of uninvited people and the citizens of this country have no ability to exercise control over who can join the polity, then it is no longer a Republic, because all of your work, all of your sweat, all of your toil will go to benefit people who have no right to be here.



That's where we are right now.



CARLSON: You know, I've asked this before and I don't want to single out the Governor of Texas who I think is a nice person, I agree with him on a lot and everything, Greg Abbott, but it seems to me the only solution I can think of anyway is for the Texas National Guard to say, it's our state, we're securing our border. You can't do this.



And if that provokes some kind of crisis with the Federal government, so be it, but why doesn't he do that? Is there some reason that I can't think of?



MILLER: Well, what you're describing is the use of Article IV Section 4, and that relates exactly to the point that I was making. It is known as the Guarantee Clause and it says that the Federal government in effect shall guarantee to every State a Republican form of government, protection against invasion, and protection against domestic violence.



All three -- all three of those tasks have been failed by the Biden administration, so they're violating their commitments under Article IV Section 4, which I would argue does in fact empower any border state to control their own sovereign territory.



And if they don't, and if somebody doesn't hold this presidency accountable, there won't be a country in a period of time.



CARLSON: I agree with that. Greg Abbott is the one man who can stop this and let's hope he does it tonight -- for real.



Stephen Miller, thank you.



MILLER: Thank you.



CARLSON: So Joe Biden has emerged from the haze momentarily to identify what he considers to be the single greatest crisis we're facing. It's not what you'd expect and needless to say, it's going to cost you a ton of money. That's straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: So here's an interesting picture, it is on your screen. These are the leaders of the free world. He runs the U.K., she runs the United States. They met in Washington today. Now both of them are vaccinated against COVID. He's already recovered from it. Yet, both of them wore masks as they stood outside on a breezy day. Okay.



And yet, when Boris Johnson met with Joe Biden at the White House later in the day, when they were both indoors, they had no masks. Johnson even tweeted this picture of it.



What's the conclusion? Well, there is really only one conclusion, our leaders are insane and no you're not imagining it.



So Joe Biden just addressed the U.N. General Assembly. He declared that climate change is the biggest crisis in the world -- it's your fault -- but there's a solution and that solution involves spending a lot of your money.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The scientists and experts are telling us that we're fast approaching a point of no return in a literal sense.



In April, I announced the United States will double our public international financing to help developing nations tackle the climate crisis, and today, I'm proud to announce that we will work with the Congress to double that number again. Together, with increased private capital and from other donors, we will be able to meet the goal of mobilizing $100 billion to support climate action in developing nations.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: What exactly is this climate action? You can be positive it's going to make Democratic donors rich. But what are the details? We don't know. Is the American public pretty excited to spend billions on foreign countries over climate change? To check, we thought we'd ask Brit Hume. He is FOX News senior political analyst, he joins us now.



Brit, a lot of Americans are very worried about the U.S. economy. Inflation has hurt them, a lot of people aren't working and there are signs in the macro economy that we should be, you know, paying attention. Is this, do you think a time when the American public will support a plan like this one?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, consider this, Tucker. This is a form of foreign aid. Foreign aid has never been very popular with the American people who've often had wildly exaggerated ideas about how much we spend on it.



But this is a big number. I mean, you know you go back to the Obama level, this would be by the time Biden gets finished a quadrupling of that at a time when he's already asking us to spend you know, $1.4 trillion on infrastructure, which is widely supported and another $3.5 trillion on God knows what social spending. So my guess about this is that it probably isn't going very far.



You know, Tucker when you ask people in polling if they think that climate change is a serious issue and worthy of concern, they get -- a large numbers say yes, but when you list the priorities, ask people to list their priorities, it is way down the list. I mean, in some polls I've seen, it's not even in the top 20. It's certainly not in the top 10.



So my guess is that this proposal to spend this money on something that is not really popular isn't going very far.



CARLSON: A lot of us have sincere concerns about the environment, love nature et cetera, but I'm wondering in all the years you've covered this, have you ever seen a Federal solution to climate change that disempowers the Democratic Party?



HUME: Of course -- well, I've never seen any that disempowered the government, which some people would say is synonymous with the Democratic Party, which is, you know, long been considered by most Americans the party of government.



So yes, there you are on that and you know, Tucker, one of the things you have to remember here is that this is the U.N. General Assembly speech and the whole speech was, you know, sort of leftist boilerplate. You know China and Russia were never mentioned by name, which gives you an idea how seriously we ought to take his list of the priorities that are facing the country.



And nor of course, was the situation that you've been reporting on with Bill Melugin on the border, so there you go. That's how seriously to take this speech.



CARLSON: Brit Hume for perspective, as always, thank you.



HUME: You bet.



CARLSON: Looks like we found the American Maduro. Well, in case you wanted more evidence that the COVID stuff is purely political, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio just issued a warning to the President of Brazil because he doesn't like his politics over COVID.



The President -- the son rather of Brazil's President joins us next to explain.



Right now on tuckercarlson.com, you can go to the break and cut out Big Tech completely. Amazon takes no cut, we're proud to say.



We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: In a violation of every precept of medical privacy, the City of New York is requiring businesses to check customers' vax status before serving them or letting them in the building.



Predictably that's now leading to accusations of racism and violence. Oh, it's dividing us from each other. Really?



FOX's Matt Finn is on that story for us tonight. Hey, Matt.



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, Black Lives Matter alleges a racist hostess at Carmine's Restaurant in New York City did not let some customers in because they were black. The restaurant insists the host was just asking for vaccine cards.



New surveillance released by Carmine shows on the bottom right side of the screen multiple women assaulting a hostess who suffered a concussion, plunging at her, pulling her hair, and dragging her.



And we've just obtained this surveillance video from Carmine's as well. It shows the moment before the attack as the group was being led inside. The hostess walks by and the women chase her outside and brutally assault her.



Black Lives Matter claims the hostess also used the N-word at some point; however, Carmine's Restaurant says there was no wrongdoing and no evidence of that word ever being used, telling FOX News that multiple hosts including a black, Latin, and Asian were doing their job complying with the New York City mandate and denying some of the male customers entry because they could not provide their vaccination cards, nothing to do with race.



Black Lives Matter protested threatening to cancel Carmine's and urging black people not to send money at the eatery. Carmine's owner says he is willing to admit when his employees mess up, but when they are attacked, he will defend them to the limit.



We will keep you updated on this developing story -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Matt Finn for us. Thanks.



Black Lives Matter always crushing the little guy, taking money from Amazon, but hurting independent businesses. By the way, if you wanted to protest the vax mandates and you should, we all should because they are immoral and unconstitutional, you'd be protesting Bill de Blasio who put them in place, not some restaurant that is just following his orders.



So de Blasio just issued a warning to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. He told Bolsonaro not to come to the U.N. General Assembly because he is not vaccinated.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: We need to send a message to all the world leaders including most notably Bolsonaro from Brazil that if you intend to come here, you need to be vaccinated. If you don't want to be vaccinated, don't bother coming because everyone should be safe together.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Really? Because Bolsonaro already recovered from COVID, so he doesn't need the vaccine. No one who has recovered from COVID needs the vaccine. They have greater immunity than people who get the vaccine. This is insane.



So Bolsonaro came anyway. He was photographed eating pizza in New York City. As you can see, he had to eat it outside because he is not vaccinated.



Eduardo Bolsonaro is a Brazilian politician. He is the son of the President of Brazil. He joins us to respond to Bill de Blasio.



Mr. Bolsonaro, thanks so much for coming on tonight. We appreciate it.



So were you tempted -- was your father tempted to cancel the trip to New York because the failed Mayor didn't want him there?



EDUARDO BOLSONARO, BRAZILIAN POLITICIAN, SON OF THE PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL: Yes it happened in 2019 and it shows a lot how left-wing people are. They want to control everything, but I know that de Blasio is a Marxist that follows a lot what Antonio Gramsci says and for them, everything is about politics and ideology.



So he'll never be polite with us and to be really -- I don't care that much about what he thinks. I don't waste my time listening to him.



CARLSON: It's interesting, I love hearing the foreign perspective because sometimes people who don't live here see things with a greater clarity because they're not as caught up in the details.



The first thing you said was de Blasio is a Marxist. That's obvious to you.



BOLSONARO: Sure, yes. Sure, yes. Because this thing that when you think that you know what is better for the other people than the other people's opinion, it shows a lot about who you are.



It is very strange, Tucker, that U.S. founding fathers, who gave a big example for the whole world when you make your Constitution and the First Amendment because you said there that everybody, all human beings have the right of the life and the liberty and nowadays, it looks like some politicians, they forgot about that. They just don't care about that, they will control everybody's life and in a point that even the Talibans can talk, you know true things about free speech to the Big Tech.



So this is a crazy world. U.S. is an example when you talk about liberty and democracy, so we stayed really -- we are scared with what is going on in U.S.



CARLSON: Oh it's so sad to hear that. do you think that when politicians in this country become totalitarian, when they strip the rights from the people they represent that leaders around the world watch this and follow the example?



BOLSONARO: Sure, yes, Tucker. Sure, yes. And I have an advice for the American people. Do not think that Venezuela is something far, far, far away from you. Venezuelans during the 90s, if you tell them that one day Venezuela would turn itself into a dictatorship, they would never take it serious. So this is a very strong message that you have to take care about there.



CARLSON: Such a great point. I went to Caracas as a child, it was a -- it was a nice place. It's not anymore.



Eduardo Bolsonaro, I appreciate you coming on tonight, thank you.



BOLSONARO: I say thank you, Tucker.



BOLSONARO: Thank you.



So, we've learned recently that COVID rules do not apply to celebrities or politicians. They are immune, but those rules do apply to your children, and in colleges across the country, deranged restrictions are falling into place.



One college is now regulating how students hydrate themselves, I am not making this up. By the way, they're all vaccinated, but still not allowed to hydrate. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: How Soviet is this country becoming? We just spoke to a student one of the most selective law schools in America. A couple of weeks ago, the student asked a series of good faith questions about his school's mask mandates. The rules seemed arbitrary, utterly disconnected from science. They did not apply to professors, for example, because apparently COVID spares people who have tenure.



For the crime of questioning corona law, administrators suspended this student from school immediately. Then they threatened to call State Bar Associations to prevent him from ever becoming a lawyer, and then the school accused him of being mentally ill. As one Dean put it, "We don't know if you're psychologically capable of following rules."



So as a condition of readmission, the school required the student to submit to a Psychological Assessment Test and then meet with a psychiatrist for a counseling session to see if he was mentally ill.



But before doing any of that, the school's Deans also required the student to waive his right to medical confidentiality so that if the school chose, his results could be made public.



You should know that this student has never been diagnosed with any sort of mental disorder or acted as though he had one. He is rational, calm, and very high functioning. That's how he got into this law school in the first place.



At no time did he make threats against anyone. He merely pointed out that the school's mask policies don't seem to make sense. For saying this, the school likened him to a mass shooter and implied he was on the verge of committing violence against students.



That's shocking, but it's happening in a lot of other places as well.



We've just spoken to a former member of the Army who was referred to psychiatrists then booted out of the military because he refused to wear a mask. If this all sounds Soviet, it is indeed Soviet.



Using psychiatry as a political weapon was a feature, a well-known feature of life in the Soviet Union for many decades. The Soviets turned psychiatric hospitals into prisons for political dissidents. Many books have been written about this. You should read one.



Soviet doctors diagnosed enemies of the state with something called Philosophical Intoxication. The idea was if you oppose the system, you must be deranged and that was an effective way to discredit people who are a problem for the system, an unjust system.



The Soviet Union is no more, but something very similar is now happening in this country and what we found so far suggest it's not just happening in the military and in schools. We're going to stay on the story and bring you what we find as soon as we find it.



So colleges across the country have near 100 percent vaccination rates, but they are now implementing brand new COVID rules, as well as sophisticated surveillance programs to make certain that those rules are obeyed.



At the University of Southern California in Los Angeles for example, administrators are threatening to discipline students who quote, "hydrate" in class. That means drink water, no longer allowed. Again, they're all vaccinated.



And today, Stanford University told the students they must wear masks as they play basketball. It's lunacy, and no one is covering it other than Michael Tracey. He is an independent journalist. He has been chronicling these COVID restrictions in schools across the country and he joins us tonight.



Michael Tracey, thank you. Once again, thank you for writing a story that others are ignoring. What have you found?



MICHAEL TRACEY, INDEPENDENT JOURNALIST: Well, administrators across the country at colleges and universities have reneged on the assurances that they gave to allow for vaccines to enable some semblance of a return to normalcy, so these student bodies at private liberal arts colleges, public universities across the board often times are universally vaccinated and yet, more and more of what's happening is that because these college administrators have chosen to impose this incredibly intrusive surveillance testing regime, what happens is that those regimes inevitably come up with positive test results.



So students sometimes are required to submit to tests twice a week and because COVID is becoming an endemic disease and often, these students don't have any symptoms or if they do have symptoms, they are extremely mild. Nonetheless, when they give in their, you know mandatory nasal swab, that produces a positive result, and what happens?



Well, these college bureaucrats overreact. They declare that there's been this very scary and alarming outbreak on campus and move to enact these swift interventionist measures and these measures as you might predict usually do not hold up to any kind of rational scrutiny test whatsoever.



At Columbia University, students are no longer allowed to host visitors. Other colleges have imposed kind of radically draconian Australia-style lockdowns including at Connecticut College where I visited last week where students were being confined to their residences.



And so what's happening is that administrators, once the inevitable consequences arise of the irrational policies that they've implemented, meaning these positive test results come about, they then blame the students for partaking in just trivially normal social activity like gathering in bars or going to parties and they -- you know, they warn that there's an outbreak amongst our community.



They use this very cloying and insufferable bureaucratic language where somehow only they are these esteemed guardians of communal safety or something, and they, you know run around proclaiming about the severity of the supposed outbreak.



I've suggested that we should ditch the nomenclature of outbreak around COVID especially in cases of asymptomatic transmission and what should be regarded now as an outbreak is when we have this incredibly insane bureaucratic overreach and paranoia, which sometimes makes you wonder, do these administrators actually derive a perverse pleasure from surveilling and monitoring the private affairs of the student body.



I would think so, but I don't know if they'll ever actually come out and admit it because it wouldn't reflect particularly well on them.



CARLSON: Well, it's sadomasochism, so of course they love it. We're out of time, but I would recommend to our audience to read your reporting on this because the saddest thing you found is that students are calling for more of it. They're not fighting the man. They're on the man's side which is very dispiriting, I have to say, to see.



TRACEY: And also, this has wider implications for the rest of society. It's not just going to stay confined to college campuses.



CARLSON: Right, no. Such a smart point. Thank you for covering this. Michael Tracey, appreciate it.



TRACEY: Thanks.



CARLSON: So before the 2016 election, the Hillary Clinton campaign spread several pretty over-the-top lies about the Trump campaign's links to Russia. Now, there has been a major criminal indictment that unravels a lot of those lies and exposes them for the rest of us to see. We'll tell you what happened next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: We opened this show with horrifying pictures of what's happened at our southern border, which is completely open and this country is being invaded -- no, that's not an overstatement, more than a million people this year expected -- by the rest of the world.



It's been going on for months and we've asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott many times to come on this show to explain why he hasn't called the National Guard to seal the Texas border and protect the rest of us from this invasion.



Greg Abbott has refused to come on, repeatedly.



So pretty soon, possibly tomorrow, we plan to invite his primary opponents on this show to describe what they would do if they ran Texas. That might be an interesting conversation. We would like to give Governor Abbott one more chance to come on sincerely. Please, come on and tell us how you plan to save the rest of us from what is happening in your state.



Well, it's been more than two years since U.S. Attorney John Durham was assigned to investigate the origins of the Russia collusion hoax. His investigation has already gone on longer than the Mueller investigation and for months, it seemed like there was nothing to show for it.



Then Durham charged a Clinton campaign attorney called Michael Sussman for lying to the F.B.I. in 2016 about the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. Sussman was indicted by a Federal grand jury.



What does this mean exactly? It's more interesting than it sounds. Harmeet Dhillon has the details. She is a famous Civil Rights attorney and a good person. She joins us now to discuss what this is.



Harmeet, thanks so much for coming on. So what have we learned from this indictment?



HARMEET DHILLON, LAWYER, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Well the indictment is a really interesting document, 27 pages long and as you say, it's the first, you know major indictment that has been sought by John Durham after two years.



The core of the allegation is a kind of a flimsy one, it's what they call a process crime and namely it's that this Clinton lawyer lied when he went to the F.B.I. General Counsel, at the time James Baker, and told him that he had this story about the Trump organization communicating with Russians at a Russian bank, the Alfa Bank via a sort of secret node on a server, all of which was concocted as a lie.



But the lie that he is being indicted for is that he allegedly told the F.B.I. General Counsel that he was volunteering this information to the F.B.I. in a, you know, big written report as a citizen not on behalf of any particular campaign or candidate.



Now, you know, in real life his law firm and he specifically worked for the Clinton campaign, the Democratic National Committee. He was partners with Mark Elias, the Democrat super lawyer who is out there suing every state that tries to improve election integrity.



So you have to believe in this indictment that the F.B.I. General Counsel took on face value that this guy was doing this as a citizen. I think that's a real stretch.



So I don't know whether this is going to end up resulting in a conviction or not. The law firm and the lawyer are denying this, and the star witness, James Baker now works for Twitter and he is not necessarily cooperating. He is saying he can't remember this exchange exactly.



So this is all premised on some notes of another lawyer that James Baker allegedly spoke to. But what's in this indictment is super interesting and it harkens back to what we know about the Steele dossier and about the pack of lies that the Clinton team told the world, told journalists, told you know law enforcement about the Steele dossier.



They denied they were behind that and all of these allegations about Russia collusion and in fact they funded it with Fusion GPS. This law firm funded it and in this case, they similarly have denied they had anything to do with this allegation about the Alfa Bank when in fact this indictment shows like every single time that they had a meeting about this with the F.B.I., with these tech executives and so forth, they billed for it. So the billing records are actually the paper trail.



But you see some remarks in this indictment and I encourage your viewers to read it that show that people involved in this conspiracy and it was a multi-factor conspiracy involving tech executive who wanted to get a job with the Clinton White House, his companies and others that they were afraid that their bag of dirty tricks was going to come out.



And so that's the part that's very interesting.



CARLSON: And the F.B.I. general counsel clearly knew. It is interesting and you explained it well.



DHILLON: Exactly.



CARLSON: Harmeet Dhillon, thank you so much. Good to see you.



DHILLON: My pleasure.



CARLSON: A new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" out tomorrow, 4:00 p.m. You can stream it on foxnation.com.



We're out of time, unfortunately. We will be back tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m., the show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



Sean Hannity takes over nine.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.