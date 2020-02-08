Tucker: New Way Forward Act would make it nearly impossible to detain immigrants

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," February 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Last night on this show, we told you about what may be the single most extreme and disruptive piece of legislation ever to gain widespread support in the Congress in the history of this country.

It's called the New Way Forward Act. It's before Congress right now and has been for almost two months.

And yet so far it has been essentially ignored by the country's major media outlets, which are either too embarrassed of it or too ignorant to cover it.

That's a disservice to you, because it's nearly impossible to describe just how radical this bill is. If passed, it would remake our immigration system for the expressed purpose of helping foreign born criminals live here.

The bill would allow people who have committed serious felonies in other countries to move to the United States legally. It would make it nearly impossible for Federal immigration officials to detain immigrants, no matter how potentially dangerous they are.

And perhaps most infuriatingly, and remarkably, it will require taxpayers to transport deported criminals back into the United States.

In other words, you break our laws, you hurt our people, we will send you a plane ticket. We will pay for you to come back.

It's utter and total insanity, and yet it's very popular in the Democratic Party. So far, this bill has 44 democratic co-sponsors. On the screen is a list of some of their names.

Some of these people you've heard of before, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, they are celebrities, but some are obscure.

Earl Blumenauer, for example, has represented Oregon for decades. Before this, he is maybe even best known for running the congressional bicycle caucus. And yet, all of a sudden out of nowhere, Blumenauer has decided to wreck the country.

Now we'd like to talk to Earl Blumenauer on this show. We'd like to hear why he supports this bill. We'd like to talk to any of the people who've co-sponsored it.

We reached out to many of them today to come on and defend their views, but not one of them agreed to come. Why? Because they're cowards.

And yet we think you want to know what they're doing. Here's the bills primary sponsor, Jesus Garcia of Illinois, after introducing the bill, Garcia said this.

REP. JESUS GARCIA (D-IL): This is not a radical project. We are simply asking for a fair shot at the opportunity for immigrants to stay in the country they call home. And New Way Forward does just that.

It would end mandatory immigration detention and the automatic pipeline to deportation through the criminal justice system.

It would end deportation for people who have had contact with the criminal legal system.

It would end the practices of local police engaging in immigration enforcement and the increased ever policing of communities of color. It would decriminalize immigration.

CARLSON: This is not a radical project. Of course, the opposite is true. The bill is completely radical. It will transform America into a place you don't recognize.

Many of the sponsors of this bill come from the fringes of the Democratic Party, as you would expect, but not all of them do.

Consider Congressman Andy Levin. Levin represents the suburbs north of Detroit. Levin's district leans blue, but it's still essentially bipartisan. Voters there went for Hillary Clinton, for example, by just eight points.

So there's no chance a majority of Andy Levin's voters want to send plane tickets to armed robbers in Guatemala so they can move next door. And in fact, nobody wants that no matter what they claim on Twitter.

Yet, Levin is trying to do that right now, and that's what's scary about this bill. It's happening in the dark. No one is talking about it. Those who are dismiss it as unlikely, it'll never happen. That's a mistake.

Things change fast in modern America. On issue after issue, from ending the Second Amendment to banning biological gender, to the open and aggressive racism of identity politics, yesterday's extremism has become today's Democratic Party platform. That's how it works now.

Four years ago, when Bernie Sanders mounted his first campaign for President, vox.com pressed him and why he didn't back open borders for the world.

Sanders responded this way, "No, that's a Koch brothers proposal, which says essentially, there is no United States. It would make everybody in America poorer." Of course, Sanders was entirely right, and for that crime, he was savaged by Vox and all the other angry children in wokedom.

Resisting the abolition of the United States was in their view, needless to say proof that Sanders was a hardened bigot, a racist.

Four years later, Sanders has become obedient. His new platform contains all the usual open borders rhetoric, ending all deportations, abolishing I.C.E., giving a blanket amnesty to all illegal aliens in the country.

Now, a New Hampshire voter recently asked Sanders why his views had changed so radically. The man who once called lax immigration enforcement a Koch brothers conspiracy, just four years ago, suddenly sounded very much like a Koch brother himself.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have 11 million undocumented here. Many of those workers, by the way, are being exploited right now.

You know, Trump wants to throw everybody out of the country. If he threw out people out of the country, the price of food in this country would skyrocket. Who do you think is picking the crops and planting all over this country?

CARLSON: Who's picking the crops? Actually, machines are picking most of the crops in this country now and planting them, too.

Bernie is almost 80 years old, and apparently nobody told him that, but either way, it is still shocking to hear that explanation from a self- described socialist.

So yes, workers are being exploited, but think what avocadoes would cost if citizens had to pick them? It's nauseating.

Now Sanders isn't stupid. He has to know his party's term on immigration hurts workers and the country, but he desperately wants to be President of the United States. So he goes along with it.

You're seeing quite a bit of this, by the way. Joe Biden, who is supposedly the most moderate man in politics, old Uncle Joe, now is pushing for illegal aliens taking off on DUIs. Watch.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that's committed and I don't count drunk driving as a felony.

CARLSON: The confused ravings of a fading old man? No, hardly. They all think that way now.

If Democrats win the 2020 election, some version of the New Way Forward Act will likely become law. Once again, keep this in mind. Things move fast in this country. So be ready.

Raul Reyes is an attorney. He supports the New Way Forward Act. He joins us tonight. Mr. Reyes, thanks much for coming on.

RAUL REYES, ATTORNEY: My pleasure. Good evening.

CARLSON: I appreciate it. I didn't get any of the co-sponsors and so we're grateful that you did.

So I'll give you a minute to explain why U.S. taxpayers should be required to pay the travel expenses of criminals who aren't allowed to be (AUDIO GAP) -- why should we pay to import felons?

REYES: Well, basically, in the broader sense, the reason I support this, this Act is because what it does is it affords due process to undocumented people, which is, as you know, guaranteed by the Constitution and recent Supreme Court rulings.

It affords them an individual assessment of the case and also provides them for an opportunity for judicial review.

Now, that's where what you're talking about comes in where you have people who may have been deported under the 1996 Immigration Act, for reasons that now, if this Act passed, would be found lacking in their due process or in the way the case was handled.

No one is requiring that they would be allowed to come back to the country at taxpayer expense. What would happen is they would be eligible to apply to return to the United States, thereby their case would go back to the judge who originally held that case.

And that judge would have discretion whether or not they would allow some type of review or reconsideration of the case which would then potentially result in them being brought back to the United States.

CARLSON: No, that is just -- hold on. Let me just -- no, no, no. Let me just correct you having read -- okay, having read the Bill, let me just tell you that it would establish a right of those criminal aliens to be brought back by the U.S. government, by American taxpayers, they would be brought back. It's their right, it says. We would pay for it.

REYES: That is the name of this -- the name of Section is Right To Return. That is indeed the name of the section. I think it's Section 7.

CARLSON: Right, right.

REYES: But what it really means is the right to apply for a return. That is the language of the bill.

CARLSON: Okay, and then we would pay -- and then -- hold on -- and then it is clear, we would pay for it.

So I'm just asking you, what percentage of Americans think that someone deported for a felony should be not only allowed to come back, but subsidized in the return. I mean, why would we import felons? That's a sincere question.

REYES: You're right.

CARLSON: Well, who is it for?

REYES: Well, there's two reasons in my view. Number one is the cost factor, the amount of people who would be potentially eligible for this type of government sponsored or taxpayer sponsored return to the country could likely -- we don't know.

I think it's like very small compared to the number of people that we currently have at our taxpayer expense, at government expense in deportation center -- in detention centers, in deportation proceedings and clogging our immigration courts.

CARLSON: No, no. Hold on. These are people just -- I mean, with respect, these are people who are already living in their home countries.

REYES: No, I am coming to tell you that my second reason has to do with the felonies that you raised.

CARLSON: And we're taking affirmative steps to bring them back.

REYES: Right.

CARLSON: That's like insane.

REYES: My second reason has to do with these felonies. Our Supreme Court recently ruled just in 2018 in Sessions versus Dimaya that people who have been removed from the country or in danger of removal because of aggravated felonies, the Supreme Court ruled on constitutional grounds that term -- that terminology was too broad and too vague and that these potential deportees were entitled to review.

CARLSON: All right, this is legislation. It is not a Supreme Court decision.

REYES: Right. But this is to try to bring our law because it is consistent with our High Courts.

CARLSON: I hope that you will come back because we are going to stay on this because I think this is the most destructive thing I've ever seen.

Mr. Reyes, we're out of time, but we appreciate it.

REYES: Thank you.

CARLSON: I hope that we'll see you again. Thank you.

REYES: Likewise.

CARLSON: Jerry Kammer is a Research Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies. He's also a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter and author of the upcoming book whose title says it all. "A House Divided: How Liberal Overreaching Conservative Special Interest Blocked Immigration Reform and Provoked the Backlash that Elected Trump," all which is true. He joins us tonight.

Jerry, thanks so much for coming on. So I grew up in California --

JERRY KAMMER, RESEARCH FELLOW, CENTER FOR IMMIGRATION STUDIES: Pleasure, Tucker.

CARLSON: And when I was a kid, Cesar Chavez was a hero to the left. He personally prevented illegal aliens from coming in to California because he thought they undermined the wages of his union members. That was then, 30 years later, the Democratic Party is saying we have to pay for illegal alien felons to be located -- relocated into our country. How did we get here?

KAMMER: Tucker, what we've seen is a gradual drift of the Democratic Party that has accelerated in the last eight to ten years toward a more and more de facto open borders type policy.

I was looking at the speech that Congressman Garcia gave on the House floor when he introduced the Bill that you're talking about, New Way Forward, and he said, we want to be sure that we are welcoming immigrants.

I think that all of us would agree that we should welcome those who come to our country in accordance with our laws, about a million every year.

California, your old home state gets about 150,000 or so every year, but the break line has been where the Democrats are saying we should basically welcome anybody who comes across the border.

And I think most Americans disagree with that. We have rules. We have laws. Barbara Jordan, the Civil Rights icon, who ran the Commission on Immigration Reform during the Clinton administration said, we have to have rules and our country invites chaos if we don't enforce the rule. She said, deportation must be a part of it.

Now, I think we're going to have a big discussion if there are congressional hearings on this bill, about the meaning of welcome.

But I do think there are legitimate questions about this issue of aggravated felony, and I think we'll have an airing of those issues if and when we have congressional hearings.

CARLSON: I mean, you describe yourself as a liberal. You wrote a piece for "The New York Times" recently saying, I'm a liberal and I think this is kind of crazy.

Is there room in the Democratic Party for liberals who want to put American workers first above illegal aliens, for example, or immigrant workers?

KAMMER: I think there's plenty of room, and I think there's a lot of anxiety within the party over the tension between those on the -- I would call it extreme wing of the party and the centrists, the people in what I consider the sensible liberal center, who believe that we have to have effective management of our immigration and who see this question, precisely the sort of issue that you're talking about tonight as a test of the Democrats ability to govern.

CARLSON: Yes, because you can't govern a country with no borders -- almost by definition. Jerry, thanks so much.

I appreciate your coming on, and the brave stand you've taken. I'm sure you've taken a lot of heat for it, and so we appreciate it. Thank you.

KAMMER: Thank you.

CARLSON: No candidate has tried harder or assiduously to win over the woke faction of the Democratic Party than Elizabeth Warren. Her reward? She is being denounced as a racist tonight. You'd want to watch that segment. That's next.

CARLSON: Elizabeth Warren tried to save her sinking presidential campaign by denouncing Bernie Sanders as a sexist. But now, she's learning what they will all learn in the end. Those who live by identity politics can die by identity politics.

Fox's Matt Finn is in the State of New Hampshire. He joins us with more on that and other campaign news. Good to see you, Matt.

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, the Elizabeth Warren campaign is battling a pretty tough development. POLITICO reports that six women of color working for Warren's campaign in Nevada have quit saying minorities routinely had their voices silenced.

Elizabeth Warren has now publicly apologized to these women saying she believes them and that there will be accountability in her campaign.

And here in New Hampshire, Vice President Biden has not held a public event in the state for two days with a critical primary ahead on Tuesday.

Instead Biden was home in Delaware after taking a tough loss in Iowa coming in roughly fourth place in that voting debacle.

The Biden campaign insists it had a record week of fundraising and Biden focused on local TV interviews earlier this week. Biden's team says they believe their pathway to the nomination now runs through Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday states.

The Biden campaign is also referring to a new senior staffing shake up as a structuring and not some last minute dramatic change.

And the Vice President is also being pretty blunt about his disappointment in Iowa.

BIDEN: I'm not going to sugarcoat it. We took a gut punch in Iowa. The whole process took a gut punch. But look, this isn't the first time in my life I've been knocked down.

FINN: Biden's team says at the Democratic debate tonight, Biden is going to try to differentiate himself from front runner, Pete Buttigieg --Tucker.

CARLSON: Matt Finn for us in New Hampshire. Thanks so much. Someone might want to remind Joe Biden that there is in fact a New Hampshire primary next week.

Bernie Sanders, meanwhile is the favorite to win in that state, and if he does win the New Hampshire primary, it will cement him as a favorite to win the Democratic nomination.

Democrats in Washington are very upset about that and in response, they're trying to prop up Mayor Pete Buttigieg as an alternative and prop up really is the right word here.

Buttigieg is a flimsy cardboard cutout of a candidate. He presents to the rest of us as a serious presidential contender.

If you don't believe it, listen to him babble the other night about the shape of our democracy.

ANNOUNCER: And now, deep thoughts with Mayor Pete.

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's not a sizzling glamorous issue, but the shape of our democracy is the issue that affects every other issue.

CARLSON: The sound of one hand clapping, man. May be too deep for you. It's like a Zen koan, keep repeating. Actually, it's pathetic.

Buttigieg's staff know it. They know they've got weak material to work with and they're doing their best to back him up. Case in point.

A year ago, Buttigieg did a CNN Town Hall. Here's an unedited clip from it. Watch.

BUTTIGIEG: It's a concern that calls on us to build an alliance among generations to try to make sure that the future really is better than the past and you don't get that by promising to turn back the clock.

CARLSON: Got that? Future better than the past. Okay, here's how the campaign edited that clip to make their tiny Mayor seem more heroic. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

[APPLAUSE]

CARLSON: Author and columnist, Mark Steyn -- who else -- joins us tonight. Mark, how's the shape of your democracy tonight?

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Well, sometimes, it's shaped like a sausage and egg McMuffin, and at other times, it's shaped like Scarlett Johansson in that cute little outfit she wears in "The Avengers."

But unless it's one of those two, it doesn't really -- when I try to hear the voice of the people, they don't seem exercised about its shape, generally, unless it's like the sausage and egg McMuffin or the Scarlett Johansson in the cute little "Avengers" get up.

By the way, has the applause died down yet for Mayor Pete's line about needing to build a future, that's better than the past or is it still ringing in our ears?

I think I heard the fake sound of someone going "whoo" on tape at an episode of "I Love Lucy" in 1956 that they managed to edit it onto the end of Mayor Pete's speech there. It's fantastically impressive.

CARLSON: I should just say for our audience watching at home, you never have the questions ahead of time. You're the fastest person on television

So let me just ask you. Do you think the people around Pete Buttigieg, he just hired a new adviser from Goldman Sachs. Do you think they're clever enough to convince the country that this is a real candidate and not some kind of corporate hologram?

STEYN: Well, I think corporate hologram is right. I've never seen any candidate who is so poll tested and focus grouped as this one and it is interesting to me that the people who -- this is the first millennial to run for President, and according to how you slice it, he may or may not have won the Iowa caucus, and he's in with a sporting chance of doing the same in New Hampshire.

And yet it's actually with younger voters he is incredibly unpopular. And interestingly to me, because everyone talks about identity politics, this guy ought to be romping home on that front, because as we know, he is gay and his husband would be the first, First Gentleman in the White House.

But the younger -- the millennials and Generation Z don't like him. Because shorthand, I guess, he's a gay square. He might as well be Joe Biden, zip it up into some kind of youthful body suit.

And it's interesting to me that young voters -- the gay thing doesn't Trump for them the fact that he's not radical enough on the policy and that's actually quite interesting on how identity politics doesn't even play with the millennial crowd.

CARLSON: No, nobody likes it. Nobody likes wokeness. They're like 11 people on Twitter and all of them live in Brooklyn. They're holding the country hostage and everybody secretly hates them.

So if he does in the end win the New Hampshire primary and Bernie just kind of disappears, or all the votes are, you know, stolen and then returned, are people going to buy this?

STEYN: I don't think so. I mean, I think he runs into some pretty severe problems once he gets to South Carolina when the internal contradictions of the Rainbow Coalition as Marx might have put it, will come into play very interestingly.

And that's why you get this nutty talk about Bloomberg and maybe even drafting Mitt Romney now he is the holiest person on the planet.

So they're so they're still looking for their dream candidate, and this guy isn't really cutting it for them.

CARLSON: But I'm enjoying the heck out of it. The great Mark Steyn.

STEYN: Oh, yes.

CARLSON: So much.

STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.

CARLSON: Meanwhile in China, coronavirus cases have now surged past 30,000 infected and we tell you as we do every night, that's the official number. It likely bears no resemblance to the actual number.

Up next, we will have an update on the progress of the disease and the growing threat it poses to this country.

But a new virus isn't the only way China is threatening America. Its companies are also drowning this country in a torrent of counterfeit goods. Crap we're getting through the mail, some of the dangerous. We will explain it in detail just ahead.

CARLSON: As of tonight, the official number of new coronavirus cases in China stands at 30,000. And again, that's the official number. We expect the real number is much higher.

Now cruise ships are emerging as a deadly vector for the disease. At least eight Americans are among 61 people who've tested positive for coronavirus onboard a Princess cruise ship currently quarantined outside Tokyo, Japan.

In response to the threat, Royal Caribbean has banned anyone with a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macau -- the world's gambling capital -- from it ships along with anyone who has visited China in the past two weeks.

Dr. Marc Siegel is a Fox medical contributor who has been on the story and following very closely since the first day. He joins us tonight.

Doctor, where are we in the spread of coronavirus tonight?

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Tucker. Well, as you said in China itself, we have almost all of the 31,000 cases and we have over 600 deaths, but we're starting to turn our focus to ships tonight.

If you're on a cruise ship, how safe are you? Can you travel on a cruise ship? And the question couldn't be more different than the two cruise ships you mentioned, the Diamond Princess that's docked outside of Japan where people can't get off, where we've seen some Americans on the ship saying, I can't get off, I am quarantined for at least two weeks because there's been 61 cases positive for coronavirus.

They try to get them off the ship as fast as possible once they've been diagnosed. But of course, people are still re-exposed and in ship's quarters, Tucker, you're living very closely together. You can get coughed and sneezed on and it's common services. Very, very hard to disinfect.

So that's that situation, and that situation isn't over by a long shot because we don't know how the people will do who are brought to the hospital and we don't know how the remaining people will do, how contagious is this virus. It looks like it's pretty contagious.

Over here in the United States, we've been paying Attention to a Royal Caribbean ship, Anthem of the Seas that's been docked at New Jersey and four people were taken off of this ship and brought to a Newark hospital.

One tested positive for the flu, all the others have been negative for coronavirus. There were 27 people that had been traveling from China on the ship. The other 23 are being returned to China.

I want to make a point here, Tucker. These people from China were not in the Wuhan area. They were not in the epicenter, and so the chances of anyone on the ship here getting coronavirus from this ship is extremely low.

But we can't be sure we're getting the entire truth of information from the Chinese government. That's the problem.

CARLSON: Anyone who has been to Yellowstone recently can tell you there are an awful lot of Chinese tourists in this country and that suddenly is a concern.

Dr. Siegel, thank you.

SIEGEL: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Of course, we'll be talking to you soon about this.

The deadly flu virus is not the only way China is endangering American lives. China also exports billions of dollars in counterfeit products, some which are sold on sites like Amazon.

Some of these products are harmless like fake handbags -- fine. Others are far more serious and get less attention. They include fake medication, drugs and airbag parts.

Peter Navarro is Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. He joins us tonight. Peter Navarro, thanks so much for coming on. This is a topic that you've been working on for a while and intensely.

Most of our viewers, this includes me, don't know anything about this. So give us a scope, a sense of the scope of this, the scale of it, and tell us what precisely is being imported into this country that we should be worried about?

PETER NAVARRO, DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY: Well, I have been working on it a long time. This goes back to June of 2016 when candidate Donald J. Trump promised to crack down on Chinese intellectual property theft and counterfeiting is really the purest expression of that, Tucker.

So what I've been doing while Ambassador Lighthizer when negotiating the deal, is figuring out a way to track that.

So working with Customs and Border Protection, we've been running this operation, Mega Flex, where once a month we look under the hood of thousands of extra Chinese packages, and I'm telling you the results are startling.

What we have essentially is a hit rate of over 10 percent, so that means of the million packages today that come in from China, a hundred thousand or more have contraband. About half of that is the kind of counterfeit things you were mentioning.

But also you have controlled substances like fentanyl. You have weird things like gun silencers, fake driver's licenses. This is an epidemic of counterfeits, a lot of this, Tucker is facilitated by e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Alibaba.

So what we've been doing, Tucker, is going really full on, on this. D.H.S. came out with a report two weeks ago with an action plan to crack down with things like penalties, fines, suspension, debarment, best practices for these e-commerce platforms with teeth if they don't adopt them.

And then just last week, in the Oval, the President signed an executive order which will allow us to progressively control the flow of this stuff from things like China Post from China.

But Tucker, this is -- 2020 is the year we've got to stop this because this is hurting Americans.

CARLSON: Let me ask you just one question, so some of these products are legitimately dangerous. Defective cars seats.

NAVARRO: Sure. Exploding batteries, child car seats.

CARLSON: Yes, rotten pork. Exactly.

NAVARRO: Yes.

CARLSON: So Amazon, just to name one, Alibaba another, why aren't they policing this stuff already?

NAVARRO: The problem in the system is that all the burden falls on the government to inspect and the intellectual property rights holders to basically find this stuff on Amazon and report it.

Amazon unlike bricks and mortar retailers gets to skate scot-free because the laws there that are constructed, don't put much liability on them. That's what we're trying to change with this.

And we're going to change it. We're coming hard. They're either going to play ball and fix this themselves or we're going to do it for them.

But either way, the American public is being harmed by this, and the President is really, really adamant that this has got to stop and you know when the President is adamant, it's going to stop.

CARLSON: Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world. Tells you a lot.

NAVARRO: Yes, yes.

CARLSON: Good to see you, Peter Navarro. Thank you so much for this and I hope you'll come back. Interesting.

NAVARRO: Take care, Tucker. My pleasure.

CARLSON: Virginia's Democratic government is determined to deprive the citizens of the state of their Second Amendment rights. It's too much for some counties in Virginia. They are now talking about seceding and joining West Virginia.

Could that actually happen? We will speak to someone involved in it. It's interesting. Stay tuned.

CARLSON: As we've told you at the beginning of the show, and the beginning of yesterday's show as well, the Democratic Party is now determined to make this country a more welcoming place for criminals, including criminals who live in other countries.

Law and order is breaking down. That's obvious in the statistics, but as that happens, normal people are always the first victim.

The latest proof is a horrific assault on the Chicago subway captured on tape. Chief breaking news correspondent, Trace Gallagher has more on that story. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey Tucker, not only was the 68-year-old man severely beaten by these 11 teenagers, some of whom are thought to be adults, but his injuries were so bad that he could not identify the suspects.

The video on the train initially shows a female teen trying to pick the victims pocket while he is asleep. When the man wakes up, she begins hitting him and he tries to defend himself.

It then appears the teen goes into another car and comes back with several more teens who proceed to surround the victim while one of them starts to pummel him, repeatedly kicking him in the upper body and face.

Now, this doesn't just last a few seconds. The whole incident goes on for more than a minute and yet, nobody on the train intervenes.

Keep in mind Chicago Transit recently installed some 30,000 cameras for this exact reason. In fact, at the time, the interim police Superintendent said this. Watch.

CHARLIE BECK, CPD INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT: We will use those cameras and we will ensure that people that target victims on public transportation are prosecuted to the fullest extent.

GALLAGHER: Except no they won't. A police source tells Fox News that because the victim cannot identify his attackers, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, "won't touch the case."

The State's Attorney's Office later said they couldn't comment about the case. So the theme here is if you attack someone, make sure they can't ID you.

The victim by the way was helped off the train by transit employees. He suffered bruises, lacerations and blunt force trauma. Some teens were detained after the attack, but quickly released -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks so much for that. So you have to ask yourself as you watch the tape. Why? Why would anybody? Why would a group of people assault a sleeping elderly man?

It would be interesting to find out the answer to that. Hopefully people will ask. It's probably worth knowing.

Meanwhile, Brexit, the U.K.'s departure from the European Union finally happened last week. Now, in Virginia, some conservatives are wondering if it's time for Vexit.

Virginian Democrats who control the state government, all of a sudden, they're now pushing a whole slate of legislation that includes gun confiscation, and dramatically liberalizing the state's abortion law.

Some are saying divorce may be in order. Liberty University President, Jerry Falwell, Jr. recently held a joint press conference with the Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice to encourage Virginia's many Republican counties to leave and join West Virginia.

Gary Howell is a Member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. He joins us tonight. Mr. Howell, thanks so much for coming on.

The ironies here is kind of amazing. This is, needless to say, West Virginia's split from Virginia 150 years ago. How do you feel about parts of Virginia reattaching?

GARY HOWELL (R), MEMBER OF THE WEST VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES: We welcome them to come over. You know, they're more like us than they are at the I-95 corridor now.

They have very similar demographics, you know, similar cultural beliefs. So why not? It's a natural thing for them to move over to us.

CARLSON: Could this -- I mean, this is the kind of thing that people talk about in frustration, but as a legal matter, could it happen? What would it take?

HOWELL: Well, the West Virginia Constitution allows us to take on new territory with the consent of the legislature and the vote of the people.

H.C.R. 8 is our consent of the legislature, and then once a Virginia county votes to leave, they would have to be released by the General Assembly in Virginia or they could sue in court for the right to self-determination.

Once that happens, the people of West Virginia would vote, and over, they would come. At that point, we'd bring them in on June 20th of whatever year that happens to be, which is our birthday, so the dates line up and then we'd start looking at things like licensure.

We've already started talking to some of the people. We've had law firm out of Tazewell County contact us representing business owners and some elected officials asking us how it would work.

So we would just automatically recognize all of the licenses, look at continuing education and make the differences in West Virginia law, part of the continuing education, grandfather and driver's license when they expire, issue a new West Virginia one -- along those lines.

CARLSON: I mean, this whole conversation is a pretty powerful statement about how people feel about their own governance in Virginia.

I mean, what does this say about Governor Blackface or Governor Klan hood? We're not sure which one it was, about his leadership that whole counties want to leave?

HOWELL: He's doing a horrible job. They're not paying attention to the counties west of Richmond, and it's a pattern for Richmond. In 1792, Kentucky left, 1863 we left, and now it's a whole group of other counties' turn.

CARLSON: I mean, shouldn't this be a wakeup call to Governor Blackface? You know, if whole counties are fleeing, maybe I should do a better job. Do you think he understands that?

HOWELL: I don't think the liberals understand that. The see the conservatives as uneducated, the deplorables, that's what they see us as.

And they don't understand that we have a way of life, and it's really the way of life the founders gave us and we want to protect that.

So it's time to leave because that's the only way to protect it and I invite the Virginia counties over just like our Governor did and if you live in Fairfax or Arlington where their county is not coming over, please consider moving to West Virginia. We will protect your rights.

CARLSON: Very quick. They say this is a public safety measure, how much crime takes place in the counties that are considering moving to your state? Like any -- any violent crime there at all?

HOWELL: Very little and West Virginia has very little and we're a constitutional carry state. You do not even need a permit to carry conceal in the state of West Virginia if you're a resident.

CARLSON: That just tells you everything. There's no threat. They're just doing this because they hate the people who live there because they didn't vote for him. Anyway, Mr. Howell, thanks so much for joining us tonight. Godspeed.

HOWELL: A pleasure to be on.

CARLSON: The Trump administration is considering something you probably haven't heard about, but it's important -- a new rule for Federal buildings, make them beautiful instead of ugly. It's a great story. Up next.

Also, don't miss the show on Monday. It is the eve of the New Hampshire primary. We will assess the candidates. Dr. Drew Pinsky has some new information with the coronavirus. He'll be joining us. Good show.

CARLSON: This the J.J. Pickle Federal Building in Austin, Texas. It's named after a longstanding Democratic Congressman from Texas. It was built for government workers using your tax dollars. We think you'll agree when you look at it. It's a stunningly unattractive and depressing piece of construction, and unfortunately it's not alone.

This is the U.S. Federal Building in the City of San Francisco. The architecture designed it, Thom Mayne call is a balance of poetry and pragmatics. That would be the first tip that like so many celebrity architects, Mayne is a transparent fraud.

The building isn't poetic, or for that matter, pragmatic. It's hideous. There's no other word for it. It degrades rather than elevates the government it represents. That's not surprising, though, given who designed it.

After the deaths of more than 3,000 Americans on 9-11, Mayne said this, "I could make a better case for justifying the terror than the other way around. I'm completely out of sync with America," that's for sure. His buildings prove it.

But the Federal government didn't care or maybe that was the appeal. Mayne's monstrosity in San Francisco cost taxpayers $144 million.

Here in Washington, meanwhile, ugly government buildings are as common as the mentally ill homeless who live outside them.

Employees at the Departments of Labor, Education and Energy are stuck in brutalist piles that make you wince as you drive by. Who would design a building that evokes dread in everyone who looks at it? Well, petty authoritarians who hate other people and want them to suffer. That's the only possible explanation for this.

Take a look at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Human Services next time you're in D.C., and you'll feel the same way -- sick to your stomach.

If you can handle it, walk from there, H.H.S., to the J. Edgar Hoover Building on Ninth and Pennsylvania Avenue. This is the headquarters of the F.B.I., America's most powerful law enforcement agency.

The building is a shocking expression of hostility to all things human and beautiful. It looks like a political prison in downtown Pyongyang.

Actually, no, it's too ugly for North Korea. Seriously, it is. Look it up. We're not exaggerating at all. It's that awful.

The question is, why do we have public buildings like this in our country? And more to the point, why don't we recognize the psychic damage they inflict. Beauty matters. Every person longs for it.

To be trapped in a windowless concrete trapezoid for eight hours a day is a form of torture. Bad design is a blight on the society that allows it. It crushes every soul.

Every culture in the world recognizes this and always has recognized it. America did too until about 1946 when a generation of men accustomed to living in barracks and Quonset huts returned from the war and started designing buildings.

Unfortunately, American architecture has never recovered. If anything, it's gotten worse. More corporate and abstract and aggressively indifferent to aesthetics.

This is not a small problem. Design is an expression of society's values as well as its history, its culture, its customs.

Imagine flying to Rome and finding that all the Medieval Churches had been replaced by one-story cinderblock boxes that look like Jiffy Lube. That would be ugly, but also, it wouldn't be Rome anymore.

When a nation cares about its history, its buildings reflect it.

Clearly, our ruling class openly hates this country. No wonder they keep falling for phonies like Thom Mayne and Frank Gehry. Absurd.

Our leaders don't care about our culture. They're only consistent principle is narcissism themselves. So of course, they're easily fooled by fast talking rip off artists selling the next new thing.

When a billionaire pays $100 million for Jackson Pollock splotch, he's only embarrassing himself. But when the government spends a billion dollars on postmodern garbage architecture, it hurts all of us.

It doesn't have to be this way. Soon, hopefully it won't be this way. The draft Executive Order making its way through the White House right now would prohibit the construction of any more government buildings that are garbage.

The order would mandate that all Federal buildings adhere to a classical architectural style. The style, by the way, reflected in the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court, and all of the other monuments that our citizens travel to Washington D.C. to see.

The Executive Order has received, of course, basically no attention in the media. It's not related to Russia, so they don't care.

But you shouldn't care. It's one of the single most important things we can do to improve our physical environment, and hence our lives.

This is a great country. It deserves to be a beautiful country.

Chris Bedford has thought seriously about this. He's an editor at "The Federalist." He has wrote about it today. He joins us tonight. Chris, thanks so much for coming on.

CHRIS BEDFORD, EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Why does this matter?

BEDFORD: Because we are surrounded by it. It matters because the buildings around you are what instill pride, what connects you with your ancestors, which -- things that lift up the human mind and the human eye even to greater things. They ennoble us.

There's a whole class of America, a whole class of the world that doesn't believe in truth, they don't believe in objectivity, and they no longer believe in beauty.

Not only that, but just like in politics and in art, the architects here insist that since they are the only ones allowed to make decisions, we're not allowed to have any input and they're the only ones who have any input or any idea of what's good and what's bad.

How dare we rubes question their judgment here? That's what this order will seek to undo and it would actually give the people in the government a seat at the table for the architecture that is our public architecture.

CARLSON: Amen. So we're not talking about bad taste. A lot of people have bad taste. Most of us do sometimes. This is aggressively hostile. This is architecture designed to make you feel bad. Why would anyone ever build something like that?

BEDFORD: I mean, the Federal Courthouses built in Oregon, the architect reportedly designed guillotines over the benches that the public is supposed to sit in.

Obviously, no one sits there. If you go to L'Enfant Plaza, which is a tribute supposedly to the architect of Washington, D.C., it's so ugly, it's completely barren, but it's because they're completely obsessed with themselves. They call it poetic.

They use all these different languages.

CARLSON: Exactly.

BEDFORD: They say transparent or democratic, when it's none of those things.

CARLSON: It's the opposite, of course. Chris Bedford, thank you for caring about this and writing about it so eloquently.

BEDFORD: Thank you.

CARLSON: It matters a lot. Good to see you.

That's it for us tonight. Tune in every night at 8:00 p.m. to the show that is the sincere and sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Sean Hannity is next. Have a great weekend with the ones you love. See you Monday.

