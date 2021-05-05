Tucker: 'Military takeover of Washington' meant to prop up Biden

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," March 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



Oh, liberals are a fearful group. The list of things American liberals are afraid of can fill an entire shelf of volume, someone should write them down, and actually, it would make an amusing reference set. The Encyclopedia of Liberal Neuroses: Unabridged.



Absolutely everything upsets liberals, agitates them, inflames their allergies. Nature itself is a terrifying experience for liberals, because they can't control it. It's got all of these sex differences and climate fluctuations.



Liberals like this are the ones that you see sporting their little paper obedience masks while they exercise outside on a windy day. They'll pass you on their bicycle struggling to breathe from oxygen deprivation, yet feeling virtuous and protected, and of course judging you for not wearing the uniform.



There's nothing rational about that behavior. It's totally unrelated to science, but you shouldn't be surprised by it. Modern liberalism is not a coherent worldview. It's not a set of principles or ideas. It's a personality type. A deeply unhappy high-strung personality type.



Wokeness is what you get when people are miserable inside. When you're a liberal, the world is a very scary place. But there is one fear that rises above all other fears in the liberal mind, and it's the fear of the other.



Like all primitive cultures, modern liberalism is tribal. Outsiders aren't welcome in the fashionable parts of Brooklyn. If you haven't been to Aspen, they don't want to see you in Bethesda or Newton, Mass. You're from away. You're an alien presence and therefore dangerous.



That's in fact how liberals understand most of the American continent, as a mysterious dark space like a medieval map, populated by drooling Trump voters and violent illiterates with extra chromosomes.



Liberals despise people like this, of course, and on some level they know they're hated right back. They worry that someday there will be a backlash against the people in charge, which of course is them.



How long can you control everything before the people you control explode? And that's liberals' main fear, a peasant revolt. They're terrified that someday, an army of tattooed high school dropouts and Confederate flag tank tops is going to rise up from the trailer parks of West Virginia and take over the country.



They'll storm the cities with their .75 caliber, AR-15 assault weapon machine guns with flash suppressors, each one of which can fire over a million bullets per minute when mounted on the back of an F-150 pickup truck plastered with racist bumper stickers.



That is their nightmare. That is the monster under every liberals' bed.



And a lot of liberals were certain that today, this day, March 4th was the day the right-wing revolution would finally begin. March 4th, they believed was something called QAnon Inauguration Day. What's QAnon Inauguration Day? We have no idea. We don't know anyone who does know.



In fact, we'd bet money that not one Trump voter in a million had ever heard of it until this week, when the hysteria merchants on the other started yapping about it on television.



They'd heard about it from Nancy Pelosi, who told her bodyguards to write up a report on the threat of QAnon Inauguration Day. So that's what they did.



Here's the excerpt from the bulletin put up at the top minds at D.H.S. and the F.B.I., quote: "An unidentified group of militia violent extremists has discussed plans to take control of the U.S. Capitol on or about 4 March." Today.



Well, that sounds pretty scary. Another white supremacist insurrection? But wait a second, can we get some context? Who exactly are these unidentified violent extremists and is the threat they pose more or less dangerous for instance, than the plot by that homeless guy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan? The plot the F.B.I. foiled just in time before a platoon of right-wing vagrants could abduct Gretchen Whitmer in the shopping cart. We never really learned any details.



But Members of Congress were not taking chances. Many of them fled the Capitol today. House Leaders rescheduled vote so that rank and file legislators could escape with their lives, if not with their dignity.



We should be clear this was not simply partisan hysteria. Democrats and Republicans seem united in their shared terror. Watch Republican Congressman Michael McCaul of Texas tell you about the imminent threat we face from that diabolical QAnon.



REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): This threat is credible, and it's real. It's a right-wing militia group that believes that the original -- because the original inaugural date was March 4th, until the 20th Amendment passed. They think this is a true Inauguration Day and that President Trump should be inaugurated.



CARLSON: It sounds like Michael McCaul has been on the internet recently, maybe late at night. That's why he knows the threat of right-wing militias as he told CNN is credible and real.



That was Michael McCaul's prediction yesterday, so the question is, did QAnon come through? Did the guys in Confederate flag tank tops show up with their .75 caliber machine guns to end democracy? And if they did, what did they do?



We can report tonight that if they did try to insurrect, they did it very, very quietly and with minimal casualties. In fact, we didn't see a single person insurrecting at the Capitol, for that matter anywhere else in the United States.



Are you shocked? Don't be shocked. It was all just another lie. It wasn't so different from when they told us we would need troops to protect Joe Biden's Inauguration. Then they said we would need soldiers to keep QAnon away from the impeachment trial.



Then there was today's hysteria, next, there will be something else. Bet on it.



Capitol Police are now saying they will need soldiers in Washington for at least another two months. And of course, actually, the troops will never leave, as you probably figured out by now.



The troops are in the capital for political reasons. They're there to prop up the regime. If this were Cameroon; that would all be obvious, our State Department would complain about it. They would say, that's an offense against democracy. But because it's happening here in America, we have been slow to catch on.



I hope you figured it out.



Today, they made it easier for you to figure out because they said it out loud. FOX News has learned that retired General Russel Honore has completed his so-called security review of the January 6th riot at the Capitol.



Honore is an unhinged partisan extremist. He is nuttier than anyone affiliated with QAnon, anyone. Honore was chosen by Nancy Pelosi precisely because of this. She knew that Honore would justify a military takeover of Washington and she was right.



In his memorandum to House Leaders which FOX has obtained, that's exactly what Honore did. His memorandum calls for a quote: "Quick reaction force that permanently resides within the D.C. National Guard by reestablishing a military police battalion and staffing it with active Guard Reserve troops who live in or near the city year round, perpetually on active duty."



We're going to repeat that -- year-round, perpetually on active duty. Soldiers occupying our capital city, the seat of our government forever.



This is very strange behavior for a democracy, if you think about it for a moment. In a democracy, leaders are supposed to rule with the consent of the governed. That's what democracy is.



And you would think that might have occurred to some people on Capitol Hill. If we are this afraid of American voters, maybe something is wrong, maybe we're not doing a very good job. Maybe we ought to shut up for a second and listen to the complaints of the people whose lives we control. Maybe then we wouldn't need razor wire around the Capitol.



It seems obvious, but apparently no one in Washington has thought of this. Instead, they have convinced themselves that the only Americans who have a problem with the way things are currently going, the only people for example, who could possibly believe the last election wasn't totally fair. Those people must by definition, have been brainwashed by QAnon.



The other day, "60 Minutes" decided to take a deeper look into this dangerous cult that is saying unapproved things about our leaders. Intrepid CBS correspondent sat down with a QAnon spiritual leader, not in a cave in Kandahar, but over Zoom from a conference room in jail where he is now being held without bail.



Here ladies and gentlemen is QAnon Shaman, its Chief Mullah. You may recognize him from the video as Chewbacca guy stripped of his Viking horns.



QUESTION: Your actions on January 6 for an attack on this country, do you understand that?



JACOB CHANSLEY, CHARGED IN CAPITOL ATTACK: No, ma'am. My actions were not an attack on this country. That is incorrect. That is inaccurate, entirely.



QUESTION: How would you describe them?



CHANSLEY: My actions personally?



QUESTION: On January 6th.



CHANSLEY: My actions on January 6th, how would I describe them? Well, I sang a song and that's a part of Shamanism. It's about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber.



I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate, okay, I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the -- out of the break room.



I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber because it was my intention to bring divinity and to bring God back into the Senate.



QUESTION: But Jake, legally, you are not allowed to be in what you're calling the sacred chamber.



CHANSLEY: And that is -- and that is the one very serious regret that I have, it was believing that when we were waved in by police officers, that it was acceptable.



QUESTION: Do you still believe you're a patriot?



CHANSLEY: I consider myself a lover of my country. I consider myself a believer in the Constitution. I consider myself a believer in truth and our founding principles.



I consider myself a believer in God.



CARLSON: Okay, so you've been taking notes on that interview with the spiritual leader of QAnon. Chewbacca guy sang a song then he spread some good vibes and then he waved at the officers in the Capitol and they wave back. That ladies and gentlemen is the kind of thing that can happen in a country where QAnon shamans are allowed to roam the streets and it's not just Chewbacca guy who threatens this democracy.



In February, the Feds indicted several members of a group called the Oath Keepers. Those indicted included a 60-year-old woman and her 70-year-old husband. They are terrorists, too. Geriatric, but deadly.



Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee understands all this of course. She gets the outline. Sheila Jackson-Lee sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, so she knows a thing or two about law enforcement, about keeping this nation safe from threats, foreign and domestic.



In order to live without fear in America, Sheila Jackson Lee has announced, we're going to need to arrest a lot of people. Not just Chewbacca Guy, tens of thousands of people. As Sheila Jackson-Lee put her on Twitter two days ago, quote: "In Washington, D.C. on January 6th, where it is alleged that 40,000 protesters were in D.C. with the mindset to overturn a legitimate election and kill the Speaker, the Vice President and Members of Congress. In that instant, only 300 persons have now been arrested and are being prosecuted. What kind of justice is that?"



That's right, 40,000. So if you went to a Trump rally in January, you need to be in Federal custody tonight. Your political views are a form of insurrection, of terrorism. General Honore has plans for you.



On MSNBC yesterday, one anchor explained that voting against the consensus in Washington is the very same as murder. Watch.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: We will get further and further away from this event. They will never change the fact that Josh Hawley was responsible for these deaths that occurred on Capitol Hill, for this act of insurrection, the worst insurrection by domestic terrorists in U.S. history into our government.



CARLSON: What did Josh Hawley do? Well, he voted, as senator sometimes do, but he has got blood on his hands. It is pretty amusing to hear that from of all people, Joe Scarborough. But it's an age of irony, and we are used to it by now.



What's so interesting is that for all the concern over the safety of our elected leaders, there doesn't seem to be any concern at all for the safety of the people who elected them.



Capitol Hill looks like the green zone in Baghdad tonight. The rest of the city looks like the area outside the green zone in Baghdad tonight.



Residential neighborhoods in Washington and in cities around the country are dangerous. They haven't been this dangerous in years, Americans are dying in huge numbers from street crime.



No one in Congress cares. They're too busy spending tax dollars to shield themselves from the QAnon Shaman and his 70-year-old accomplices.



According to an analysis by "The Intercept," last year, the year of BLM, we saw the largest recorded one year rise in murders in American history, quote: "Data from nearly 12,000 law enforcement agencies released by the F.B.I. running through September shows murders up 21 percent nationally."



We could give you many examples and going forward, we will because it matters, more than the QAnon Shaman. But here it is, too. Fifteen people were murdered in Oakland, California just in January. Nine people have been murdered in Toledo so far this year. That's double the number from last year, it's a hundred percent increase.



But the residents of Toledo aren't getting a Quick Reaction Force from Nancy Pelosi or her bodyguard, General Honore. Maybe if they claim that QAnon is doing the killing, they will get it.



Richie McGinniss of the "The Daily Caller" has been reporting on crime and political mayhem full time pretty much for most of the last year. He has been in Washington today and has some new footage to share.



Richie McGinniss joins us now. Richie, thanks so much. You've been in some pretty hairy situations throughout the last year, we thought you want to talk about them. How was your QAnon Inauguration Day by contrast?



RICHIE MCGINNISS, REPORTER, "THE DAILY CALLER": Despite the beautiful weather today, things were eerily quiet down here in front of the fence at the Capitol, and aside from the National Guard, thousands of them, as well as the razor wire and large fence, things stayed quiet for the entire day.



I did speak with a number of the National Guard troops, and I asked them a few questions.



MCGINNISS: And as you could hear there, the National Guardsmen acknowledged the fact that there were actually more media than pedestrians out there today. Obviously, no militias to be seen.



Now, while all the cameras were trained on the Capitol fence, and while the Federal employees were feeling safe inside, the cameras, were not focusing on the boarded up businesses that have been boarded up for nearly the last year here in D.C.



The city is suffering, and I actually went to one of the homeless encampments that I've seen growing over the last year, which is right next to the Capitol perimeter fence next to the Union Station, and I spoke to one of the individuals who was actually fortifying his tent right next to that fence.



MCGINNISS: As you heard there, things outside of the Capitol fence, not quite, so pretty. And the people in D.C. are definitely suffering. I wish that the media would pay more attention to that.



CARLSON: Yes, I wonder if Michael McCaul notices as he walks to work in the Capitol. I guess, they are not right-wing militia, so he doesn't.



Richie, I appreciate your reporting tonight. Thank you.



Victor Davis Hanson is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. He joins us now.



Professor, thanks so much for coming on. I was in Washington for 9/11, when the plane commandeered by al-Qaeda hit the Pentagon very close by, there was no security response like this. Nothing even close to this.



It seems like Congress has saved this response, the troops and the razor wire, for American citizens. They seem to fear American citizens more than they fear al-Qaeda.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: They do and we look historically, Tucker, there are more troops there than protected the Washington after the defeated Bull Run in 1861. More after Jubal Early, the Confederate General's attempt to take Washington in 1864.



There's more troops there now than we used to put down 40,000 bonus marchers in 1932. There's more troops there now than a week of rioting after the tragic death of Martin Luther King and the 13 people who died in Washington, a thousand were injured. There's more troops there now. And why are there?



We haven't heard one word from the 280 Generals and national security officials that damned Donald Trump and said don't dare bring one Federal soldier in when the St. John's Church was torched on June 6th and 7th, and there was a threat to spill into the White House.



So this is a political matrix, and I think that the QAnon and all of these other things they are bringing in is because they've lost the American people.



You know, there's a liberal Harvard Harris Poll that just came out in the last week of February and it's a very instructive poll. They asked people: do you believe that the Capitol events on January 6th are being used to punish conservative expression? Not one or two points, two to one American said yes.



Do you believe that the summer riots or the January 6th riot pose the greatest threat to you? Overwhelmingly, 10 points, the summer riots. Do you think Antifa is a terrorist organization? Yes. 70 percent. That's what the American people feel and they know it.



So what was this all about? It was taking a mob, spontaneous, probably leaderless assault that should be punished mostly thugs and rubes that went into the Capitol on January 6th and massaging that into an armed insurrection where five people were supposedly murdered on the conspiracy talk of Donald Trump.



And now we know two months later, that four of the five that died were Donald Trump supporters, only one died violently. She was unlawfully entering the Capitol, shot unarmed by so far unnamed policeman and the officer who tragically died, was not murdered by a Trump supporter.



Two months later, it's more likely we know that he had an allergy or some type of idiopathic medical condition, and nobody has been arrested by either possessing or using arms. So it wasn't an arms insurrection.



So what was it, Tucker? It was what Rahm Emanuel called in 2008, never let a serious crisis go to waste as he tried to push through Obamacare. It was what Gavin Newsom said when he locked down the State of California and he said, never let a crisis go to waste if you want to have a more progressive capitalism.



That's what Hillary Clinton said in April, when she said this quarantine will allow us to have Obamacare ratified throughout the country. That's what it's about.



CARLSON: It certainly is. It's very clear and no one puts it more clearly than you do. Victor Davis Hanson, thank you.



HANSON: Thank you.



CARLSON: You've got to wonder why Republicans can't see this. You've got to hope that Michael McCaul and every other Republican officeholder in Washington is making excuses for this or allows it loses in the next primary, nothing personal. I'm sure they're all nice people.



But if you won't defend your own voters, you do not deserve the job. It's that simple.



Well, the purge of Dr. Seuss is accelerating tonight. If you want a copy of one of the newly banned Dr. Seuss books, you can't get it on eBay because they've been banned there too for hate speech. Dr. Seuss. That's straight ahead.



CARLSON: Just getting texts in the break from friends who live in Washington, D.C. where I spent 30 years, people being shot all over the city, totally third world place, people living on the streets by the thousands. Do any Members of Congress who are worried about QAnon notice this? Does Michael McCaul notice this?



What is happening to our capital city? They're allowing it to happen.



Nothing is more infuriating than that, except maybe what's happening to Dr. Seuss. Because if it could happen to Dr. Seuss, it might happen to you.



Dr. Seuss went from being a beloved childhood author to worse than Hitler in just a matter of days. On eBay, you are allowed to shop for copies of "Mein Kampf." You could buy all the racist filth you want if it's about white fragility and Robin DiAngelo wrote it.



But a number of Dr. Seuss books have been purged for, quote, "offensive imagery." A spokesman from eBay put it this way, quote, "eBay is currently sweeping our marketplace to remove these items." So now you're not even allowed to buy a used copy of Dr. Seuss's books. It's just too dangerous.



Matt Walsh is the host of "The Matt Walsh Show." He joins us tonight to explain what this means. Matt, thanks so much for coming on. I can't believe A, I am defending Dr. Seuss and B, I think it's the big deal that I think it is, but I don't think I've seen a more depressing story. I don't know when that eBay is making it impossible to buy used copies of Dr. Seuss books. Like what does this portend, seriously?



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Yes, that's the thing. It's not just about Dr. Seuss. Oh, by the way, I thought that if the left was ever going to come after Dr. Seuss, it would be for like, promoting elder abuse with "Hop on Pop" or something like that. But they chose an even more absurd reason. But it is not just Dr. Seuss.



The point is, we have these major corporations that now have the ability and are exercising that ability to shut down speech that they find offensive. And the question is not whether: do they have the right to do it? I think it's totally the wrong question. It is: is it good for the country when major corporations can look at entire categories of speech and say, well, you're not allowed to see that anymore or read that.



You can't read that book to your child anymore, we are just going to get rid of that. Is that a good situation for the country? I think obviously not.



CARLSON: We ceded so much control to extremists without even knowing. If you're banning Dr. Seuss from eBay, you are, by definition, an extremist. I mean, that's what an extremist is.



And yet, they control our ability to buy books and to listen to music, and they control our pictures and everything we've ever written on the Cloud, like they control everything. Why didn't we realize we might come to a day like this?



WALSH: Yes, well, that's a good question, and the point also is that if Amazon and eBay and these other companies say, well, we're not going to -- we're not going to call Dr. Seuss a conservative author, but they've also been doing that where they've been shutting down conservative books and saying, that's hate speech.



Well, if Amazon just makes a blanket policy and says, look, conservative books are hate speech, then that means that those books aren't going to be published anymore, because publishers are going to say there's no point in publishing a book that isn't going to be distributed, and that means that that speech is just shut down entirely.



That's why "The Daily Wire" just did a poll, in fact, and found that two- thirds of Americans are opposed to this kind of woke-ism from Corporate America for this very reason.



By the way, you also mentioned, you know, this is all happening with Dr. Seuss all at once. That's a good point because Dr. Seuss lived 100 years ago. His books -- some of these books that are being banned right now have been in publication for 80 years yet, we just decided right now that it's a problem.



Just like over the summer, we decided that like a thousand statues, all of a sudden have to be torn down all at once. What does that tell you? It tells you that this is mass hysteria. That's what this is.



And it should be -- of for no other reason, there are a lot of reasons to oppose it, but we can oppose it simply on the fact that it's mass hysteria, where all of these things are being taken down all at once.



CARLSON: But with a purpose. I mean, they're demanding that you disavow your own ancestors, that you hate your own country, that, you know, you hate the books you read to your own children.



I mean, it's deep, I think. I appreciate your coming on tonight, Matt. Matt Walsh.



WALSH: Thanks a lot.



CARLSON: Democrats in the House passed something called the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act yesterday and it raises the question, what does George Floyd justice look like exactly? We have the details from one of America's deepest and best grounded experts in policing and criminal justice, Heather Mac Donald joins us after the break.



CARLSON: Something called the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act passed the House yesterday. Legislation gives the Department of Justice the power to sue police departments if they disproportionately pull over a particular race or gender -- or gender. Pretty funny considering that men commit almost all the crimes and always have throughout history.



What does this mean in practical terms? Well, it encourages cops to set up gender and race based quotas for traffic stops, irrespective of what the people in the cars are actually doing and the crimes they've committed.



Heather Mac Donald is the author of "The War on Cops," which it just seems like, she joins us tonight to assess. Heather, thanks so much for coming on. What do you think of this bill? What would it mean?



HEATHER MAC DONALD, FELLOW, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: Well, it means passive cops and emboldened criminals, Tucker. It's based on the usual lie that racial disparities in policing are the result of police bias rather than criminal disparities and crime commission.



Here are the facts about those crime disparities that the Biden administration and the Black Lives Matter industrial complex don't want you to know.



In New York City, blacks commit about three-quarters of all shootings, even though they are 23 percent of the population. In Chicago, blacks commit about 80 percent of all shootings though they are less than a third of the population.



In Los Angeles, blacks commit 44 percent of all violent crime, though they are nine percent of the population. And in St. Louis, blacks commit 90 percent of homicides, though they're 46 percent of the population.



These disparities are replicated in every American city. And they mean that the police cannot go where crime is happening to protect minority victims without going disproportionately into minority neighborhoods, and interacting disproportionately with black criminals.



Cops don't wish that reality. It's forced on them by the facts of crime. But such targeted, data-driven policing is the only way to prevent what happened last year when over four dozen black children were gunned down fatally in drive-by shootings.



Now, thanks to this act, and the philosophy behind it, which remains absolutely powerful in the land, cops are going to back off of that kind of policing, and what we're going to see is a continuation of last year's unprecedented increase in homicides.



CARLSON: People in affluent neighborhoods will just hire private security as they did in the 80s. But you do wonder what happens to people who can't afford it? I guess, we know.



MAC DONALD: The racism on the part of the left is incredible, Tucker. They seem to believe that if we talk about black criminals and black criminal offending, we're talking about all blacks. That is not the case. We're talking about criminals.



The police are there to save the thousands of law-abiding, good black entrepreneurs, senior citizens, children who are just trying to go to school, and by tarring them as racist, you're consigning those people to terrible fear driven lives that will stunt their ability to seize the opportunities that remain still abundantly available in this country.



CARLSON: It is so obvious, even by the way, Al Sharpton said something sort of like that this summer. This is only about assuaging the guilt of affluent white liberals and about -- and not helping anyone else.



Heather Mac Donald, thank you for that. I appreciate it.



MAC DONALD: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So you've heard a lot about Andrew Cuomo's decision to send coronavirus positive patients into nursing homes in New York, but he is not the only Governor who did that and abandoned nursing home residents in the state.



Charlie LeDuff has been fighting to know the numbers in Michigan. That state is currently run by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. A reporter trying to get the data and he joins us to describe what that has been like. Charlie, thanks so much for coming on.



Have you been able to get these -- it's a simple question like what are the numbers? What's happened when you tried to find them?



CHARLIE LEDUFF, REPORTER: Yes, you can't get them. I've been asking for months. See, let me go like this -- and it is nonpartisan. We all want to know. What we now know from the virus is it kills the institutionalized elderly. That is who it pretty much took out.



I want to know exactly what's happened because Cuomo institutes this in March. He issues blanket liability to the nursing homes. Whitmer follows two days later and does the same thing. Cuomo is keeping statistics and he is getting called out in New York. So by May, he ends the practice.



Whitmer doubles down in May, and we're still doing it to this day. We didn't keep COVID numbers in the nursing homes until June. We didn't count deaths in the nursing homes until July. We didn't require testing of the nursing home staff until July.



And then in December, we start demanding, we started getting death data for the other homes for the aged, like adult foster care. But what also happens in December is a new number shows up. It's an asterisk. It's called vital records deaths.



What do those mean? Those mean those are people who died before when we weren't counting. I want to know when they died and where they died. I can't get it. They won't give it. So I'm suing.



CARLSON: Why? Why is it left to you to do this? I mean, why hasn't the entire media established in the State of Michigan pushing from day one to do this? Honestly.



LEDUFF: Beats me, man. I don't -- we don't know what's happened to the media. But why not, you know the Republicans in my state, you're the opposition party, you keep asking the Governor for the data, go nuclear and subpoena the data.



CARLSON: Exactly.



LEDUFF: Let's get to the -- because by the end of all this, we have to fix end of care life in this country. We already know it. We're all a people together.



And I don't want to be one of these people being carted around like a laundry bag, wheezing and choking on myself and nobody cares.



CARLSON: Man, is that true -- that is such a true point. There's no weaker group in the world than the elderly that we shun off, forgotten to die, and that is just really --



LEDUFF: Let me throw this in in real quick.



CARLSON: Yes, please.



LEDUFF: Don't forget the wards of the state. You're right, the infirm and the destitute. They've become de facto the children of Michigan. We don't even know what happened to them.



There's a guy named Clarence. He's a vet. He got moved eight times before he died. Eight. Nobody watched out for him. We've got to fix it.



CARLSON: God bless you for doing this. I mean that. Charlie LeDuff, thank you.



LEDUFF: You've got it, brother.



CARLSON: We've heard a lot about disrupting the nuclear family structure recently, as if that will help anybody. It's one of the central planks of BLM's mission statement. We are learning more tonight about how many Americans actually want to live. That's next.



CARLSON: Last summer, all at once, the most powerful people in this country as one came out in support of a new political party called BLM. What's interesting is that one of BLM's central goals and they said it out loud, was "eradicating the nuclear family structure," quote and making children reliant upon the state.



No one ever asked the population what they thought of that. But now we have a new study from American Compass that does ask and here's what it found, quote, "A full time stay-at-home parent is the most popular arrangement across lower working and middle class respondents."



So normal people like the official family, and they like a parent, usually the mother to stay home and raise the kids when they're little. What a surprise.



Oren Cass is the man who directed the study. He is Executive Director at American Compass, and he joins us tonight. Oren, thanks so much for coming on, and thanks so much for doing this survey. Why didn't no one else think to do this?



OREN CASS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, AMERICAN COMPASS: Well, thanks for having me, Tucker. You know, I think people ask questions all the time about how people feel about family and so forth. But we thought it was really important to look especially at Americans in different groups.



And you know, if you look at the upper class folks with the highest incomes and the most education who are driving the conversation in the country, they say they want two parents in the workforce. They have two parents in the workforce. But then if you actually ask everybody else, you find the exact opposite.



You find large majorities of lower and working class parents say they'd much prefer to have a stay-at-home parent with young kids. And really importantly, it's women who feel at least that strongly or even more strongly that that's the best arrangement.



CARLSON: So they don't think it's more virtuous to work for a soulless investment bank than to raise their own children.



CASS: Well, at least not to have them both working for the soulless investment bank. I think a lot of folks realize is both that you know, they want to be at home raising those kids, and also, they don't want to outsource the raising of those kids to someone else.



CARLSON: Well, so if the majority of people want this, and it's, you know, it's about their kids. So it's one of their deepest desires. Why isn't anyone in charge trying to serve that need? Try to make it possible?



CASS: Well, that's one of the most important things we found in the survey is we then also asked people what kind of policies they wanted to support families. And you see the exact same split.



You know, we hear so much about subsidized childcare and paid leave, and unsurprisingly, that's what that's what the upper-class households said they want.



But again, what everybody else said they want is actually direct cash assistance. They want to receive support from the government that lets them decide what they are going to do with it and maybe they want to pay for daycare, but maybe they also want to have more money so that they don't have to send both folks to work.



And so, I think the kind of policies we need to focus on is saying, how can we allow a working family to really have choice? And if they want to have two workers, that's fine. But how can we make sure that one worker is enough to support a family so that families can also have someone staying at home which, as we've seen is what they want and of course, is something that was possible for many, many decades.



CARLSON: Yes, for all American history. If you can't even raise your own children, what's the point of living here? It's a sincere question. I don't care what it takes. It seems like the most important thing and I appreciate you doing this survey.



Oren Cass from American Compass. Thank you.



So, Chewbacca man is still in jail without bail and his compatriots, some of them over 70, in the great insurrection of January 6 are still facing criminal charges tonight.



But you've got to ask yourself if they had different politics, say if they had joined Antifa and bombed a Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, would they still be in jail? And we have some numbers to answer that question straight ahead.



CARLSON: Remember when they called the last President a fascist? His critics walked the streets unimpeded. That's not true anymore.



Joe Biden's D.O.J. is cracking down on the January 6th insurrectionists. They even made sure Chewbacca guy didn't get out of jail. He's still there tonight. But it turns out that not all insurrectionists are treated equally. We're now worrying that many of last year's rioters, actual rioters, and the people who attacked the Federal Courthouse and ruined small businesses are not even facing prosecution anymore.



The Portland television station, KGW found a total of 31 out of 90 cases arising from the violent protests in the City of Portland have just been dismissed by the D.O.J.



Miranda Devine noticed this. She works in "The New York Post" and she joins us tonight. Are we imagining that there seems to be a remarkable disparity in the way people are treated based on their political views?



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I mean, it's there in the numbers, Tucker, you see that almost every BLM and Antifa, anti-cop rioter from last summer was released from jail without bail and had charges dropped.



You saw it in New York where 400 rioters arrested in June were just released and no charges; in Washington, D.C., it was the same thing. Everyone arrested and charged with felony rioting, released, no charges.



And in Portland, as you just mentioned, where police were attacked with Molotov cocktails and bricks and a Federal Courthouse was under assault for months, and rioters there, 90 percent of them had their charges dropped.



And by contrast, you have the people arrested over the Capitol riot, most of them are still in jail two months later. They have been transported to a jail in Washington, D.C. from all around the country, far from friends and family. They're not allowed -- they have been refused bail bond.



They are languishing there under very extreme circumstances, and even people who just turned up at the Trump rally never went near the Capitol are being raided by Federal agents at the moment, and that puts the fear of God into them and makes their neighbors suspect them.



So what we're seeing is really a two-tier justice system that is being created by the Democrats to punish their political enemies.



CARLSON: With the complicity of Republicans in Congress. I mean, equal treatment under law is the central promise of this country. I mean, liberals -- Thurgood Marshall -- I mean, there isn't a liberal in the past hundred years who didn't make that point. Why is nobody saying that?



DEVINE: Well, because they're frightened. I think it's been a very clever tactic by the Democrats led by Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, who even talked about Trump supporters being white supremacists and violent insurrectionists and the most -- the biggest threat to America of all which is domestic terrorists.



Now, he acted as if there was some enormous threat as if 74 million Trump supporters all harbored these dangerous insurrectionist views. And Merrick Garland, his Attorney General has said that that's his number one priority, and they're going after Republicans.



They're calling Republicans, domestic terrorists. Nancy Pelosi has set up - - you know, she has talked about the enemy within. She has now metal detectors going into the chamber in Congress. She's pointing fingers at her colleagues across the aisle.



This is deliberately done to intimidate Republicans and silence them so that Joe Biden can institute these radical policies to change the country.



CARLSON: Scariest thing I've ever seen in this country and it will turn a lot of conservatives into extremists, just to be totally clear. They want extremism, they are creating extremism. That's obvious. Miranda Devine, appreciate your coming on. Thank you.



We'll be back tomorrow night and every weeknight, 8:00 p.m. In the meantime, Sean Hannity takes over.

