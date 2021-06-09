Tucker: Media treats Kamala like a demi-God

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," on June 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

It was almost two years ago during the Democratic presidential primaries that Kamala Harris appeared on CNN to explain where she stood in the race.

Now at that moment, Harris had just been memorably and completely humiliated by Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii during a televised debate, so she needed to explain what had just happened.

Here's what she said, quote, "I'm obviously a top tier candidate," Harris said. "And so I did expect that I would be on the stage and take hits tonight."

Now, if you're following the race at that moment, you chuckled because in fact, Kamala Harris was not a top tier candidate. Not then, not ever; not since the day she actually announced.

Now on paper, she had seemed like a very serious contender. She was a United States senator from the country's biggest state. She was a former prosecutor who enjoyed nearly universal support among "Washington Post" reporters and MSNBC anchors, so it seemed for a while like it could work.

Why wouldn't it work?

Well, here's why.

The problem was, actual voters found her repellent. We don't need to guess about this. We have the numbers. The more Kamala Harris they got, the more repelled they became.

By December, Harris was losing to Andrew Yang in her own state. The majority of California Democrats, primary voters, said they wanted her to drop out of the race. Harris was even getting crushed in Iowa, a tiny state where she had spent virtually all of her money.

So, even in a business that is famous for awarding falseness, Kamala Harris was just too phony to win. She was too fake for politics. So the question is, how did Kamala Harris wind up effectively in charge of the entire country? That's a question that historians of democracy will spend decades pondering, democracy being you'll remember from school, a system in which citizens get to choose their own leaders.

Yet apart from a few handlers around Joe Biden, nobody really chose Kamala Harris. It's a pretty amazing story, actually. It is frustrating, but it's also deeply amusing. So, take a moment once in a while just a pause, a respite, to enjoy the pure hilarious absurdity of Miss Kamala D. Harris, you will find it refreshing.

So this is a fully vaccinated person who recently kissed her fully vaccinated husband while both of them wearing surgical masks and then pretended it was entirely normal, just like you do at home, kissing your vaccinated husband with a surgical mask.

This is the daughter of two college professors who tells you with a straight face that she grew up poor and depressed under Jim Crow in California.

This is a person who can't stop lecturing you about American values, what this country stands for, despite the fact she didn't really grow up here.

Actually, Harris went to high school in Montreal, and yet, and this is the amazing part, even in French-speaking Canada, she now tells us, quote, "Many generations of her Indian and Jamaican family somehow celebrated Kwanzaa." That's a holiday that was invented in Los Angeles in 1966.

And we could go on, but let's summarize it for you. How fake is Kamala Harris? We'll put it this way. She can't even decide how to pronounce her own first name.

We've heard her say at least two different ways with maximum confidence.

Imagine being her. What would your life be like?

Well, among other things, you'd be terrified at any moment of being pulled off script, because once you were off the script, what would you say? How would you know? You don't even know who you are. Something like that just happened. When Harris spoke to her friends over at NBC News, watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Do you have any plans to visit the border?

KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So this whole -

- this whole -- this whole thing about the border, we've been to the border. We've been to the border.

HOLT: You haven't been to the border.

HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe, and I mean, I don't know -- I don't understand the point that you're making.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I've never been to Spain, but I kind of like the music. "I don't understand the point you're making." Of course, she doesn't understand the point. No one ever asked her real questions. When was the last time that happened? Tulsi Gabbard was probably the last person to do it.

And in almost two years since, Harris has continued to ascend. How did she do that? Well, purely on the basis of how she looks.

Meanwhile, because it is so improbable that someone this unimpressive has become so powerful, the people in charge are forced to assure us, almost with hysteria that she is brilliant and impressive. In order to prepare the rest of us for her inevitable march to the White House, they've had to create a Soviet level cult of personality around her and we're not exaggerating. Look around.

"The LA Times," which was a news organization at one point, announced that Harris was getting her own section in the newspaper. That is news dedicated exclusively to Kamala Harris. Readers get their business news, the international news and then their critical Kamala Harris news. She is now her own category of news.

The paper called the new section "Covering Kamala Harris." Not surprisingly, the first dispatch from "The LA Times's" new Kamala Harris bureau didn't focus on her policy accomplishments. That would have been a pretty thin section.

Instead, the paper covered the way she looks. Quote, "Kamala Harris is all kinds of firsts. The first woman, the first woman of color, the first black woman, the first mixed race woman and South Asian elected to national office." So in other words, what really matters about Kamala Harris and what should matter to you, according to "The New York Times," is her DNA.

It is really kind of a science project.

Disney went further than that. Kamala Harris, Disney explained to your kids recently, isn't actually a political leader. She's more than that. She's like a god.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Once, there was a young girl who used her voice to make the world around her a better place. Some say the odds were stacked against her, but her mother had big plans for this little flower.

With freedom fighting in her blood, she led a successful protest so kids could continue to play and became part of a divine group of leaders.

She rose to places that no woman had. From front lawn activist to Madam Vice President, she will use her voice to run this nation and inspire it, too.

Kamala Harris, making her story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Kamala Harris -- next time you see someone walking across the top of your swimming pool, it's probably Kamala Harris. She became part of a divine group of leaders, divine in the literal sense like the Dalai Lama, or Kim Jong-un. She shot an 18 in her last round of golf.

Now, Kamala Harris does have a kind of appealing humility, so she doesn't compare ourselves to God. She prefers the superhero analogy. In fact, her own book is called "Superheroes are everywhere." That's the book that wound up at a migrant detention facility recently. If you haven't seen it, or if you're looking for more Kamala Harris books, there's a whole assortment.

You can get her niece's book that's called "Kamala and Maya's Big Idea."

What's the idea? We couldn't find it.

And if your kids are interested, and of course they are, they can buy the quote, "youth-oriented" edition of Kamala Harris's ghost-written memoir.

And of course, because why wouldn't there be? We now have Kamala Harris themed food in this case, baked goods apparently made by the United States military.

On her way to Guatemala this weekend, on the plane, Kamala Harris walked to the back to hand out cookies, not just any cookies, not Oreos, not Fig Newtons, cookies in the shape of Kamala Harris.

One "U.S.A. Today" reporter was thrilled, excitedly snapped a picture, quote, "The VP made a visit to the back to the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness." So Kamala Harris isn't just a Vice President. She's a star. She's a major historical figure, indeed, she's God. And if you say that enough, you tend to kind of believe it.

That's where our media find themselves, they believe it unquestioningly.

So as she headed to Latin America this weekend, they had the highest possible hopes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The night that Kamala Harris made history as the first woman, the first person of color, elected Vice President, she made clear that winning a seat at the table was just the first step and her highest profile assignments so far, a solo trip to Guatemala and Mexico this weekend to tackle the root causes of the surge in migration.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The symbolism of having a mom, a mom of color up there talking, you know about these situations, I think it is important.

JESS MORALES ROCKETTO, CO-CHAIR, FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER: The child of immigrants, first black, first South Asian woman is going to represent us in Guatemala today. I mean, I would really kill to be able to be a fly on that wall in those meetings.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Remember, she is a first woman Vice President, she is the first woman of color Vice President and this trip will starts to shape how Americans view her.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The fact that Kamala Harris is visiting there as the first woman, female Vice President, the first woman of color to visit that region; herself, a child of immigrants that speaks volumes as well to the people of those countries.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, in addition to everything else, she's a mom now. We didn't know that. But most to the point, really the nub of the theme here is that she is a quote, "person of color." So, any person of color goes to Latin America to be around other, quote, "people of color," it is a love match.

They're going to love Kamala Harris in Latin America. It's obvious that's how our credential class thinks, people of color love people of color.

Unfortunately for Kamala Harris, that is not actually how Latin Americans think. Latin America is not America. Latin America is a traditional society.

People in Latin America are still allowed to their great credit, to say obvious things. They haven't been trained by their leaders to censor their unapproved thoughts, so sometimes they just go ahead and utter them. As Kamala Harris found out yesterday when she arrived in Guatemala.

Her motorcade was mobbed by protesters, not trying to get her autograph or buy her superhero books, but telling her to get the hell out of their country. "Kamala go home," read one placard. Another sign near the presidential palace -- this one really hurt -- read this, "Kamala, Trump won."

Now, to a certain kind of liberal, this was shocking and some in the press pool seemed shocked by it. But they shouldn't have been shocked, Guatemalans of all people know what political corruption looks like, because they live in a corrupt system and they looked up to the United States and they saw the presidential election wasn't exactly on the level because it wasn't.

They knew that all the powerful people in the U.S. were on one side, Joe Biden's side, and so they trusted the outcome less and then they said it.

And by the way, and this may be hurts most of all, and MSNBC is going to have a lot of trouble digesting this, but it's true, some Guatemalans actually support Donald Trump. And that doesn't shock people who have been paying attention.

Who does your average Guatemalan have more in common with? Let's be honest.

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Come on. It's not even close.

Among other things, Latin America to this day is still a vigorous patriarchy. So, it turns out that gender bending academic postmodern feminism doesn't make sense there. It's totally confusing to your average Campesino. They think it's absurd, and they are right. It is.

So in Guatemala, it is pretty hard to sell Kamala Harris as a god. Kamala Harris is looking to be treated like God, she got to go to London or some other population center where the people hate themselves and hate their own culture. That stuff doesn't work in Central America.

The White House should have known that. The State Department, too. Isn't this their job? But they didn't know it. Because it turns out, in addition to being hard-edged ideologues, which they are, a lot of these people are actually pretty incompetent. They're not quite sure what they're doing and you can tell by watching carefully. They are flying BLM flags from American embassies around the world.

Why are they doing that? So, people will love us. But in real life, no one outside America is impressed by a BLM flag outside the embassy. In fact, they think it's pathetic. Why? Because it's an intentional self-conscious display of weakness.

And guess what no one on Earth actually respects -- weakness.

If you want the world to like you, you would show strength, you might fly the Gadsden flag, "Don't tread on me." People in Guatemala will get that, they'd respect it. They might even like us more.

You know what they don't like? Cringing self-hatred. That's disgusting to them and to most people. It's a feature of human nature. It's universal.

Now, Tony Blinken is the Secretary of State, you think you would understand that. He is America's top diplomat. Apparently, he doesn't. At every opportunity, he self-flagellates in front of the entire world. Here's a selection.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: The United States to be a credible force for human rights around the world, we have to face the realities of racism and hatred here at home. We can't sweep our shortcomings under the rug or pretend they don't exist.

We need to face them openly and honestly, even if that's ugly, even if that's painful.

That's how we live up to our values.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's not painful for the rest of the world to watch a moron like Tony Blinken talk about how terrible America is. It's not painful. It's laughable. It's ridiculous. The administration sincerely believes the rest of the world deeply appreciates we'd get up and beat ourselves up for sins that took place a hundred years ago.

They think Central Americans are impressed by our BLM flags. No. They're not impressed and they are unimpressed by Kamala Harris. They just laugh and tell us to go away.

Brit Hume is FOX News's senior political analyst. He joins us tonight.

Hey, Brit, great to see you. I want -- there's just -- I just love the idea, this contrast between the way Washington, the press corps, the State Department, and Kamala Harris's office thinks she's going to be received in Guatemala and the way that she actually is. I want to play you a clip from a reporter covering Kamala Harris -- we just got this -- her trip to Latin America, and this is slightly pornographic, so I want to apologize to our audience ahead of time. Here it is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you, Madam Vice President. For me, it's an honor because I actually got to vote for the first time as a naturalized citizen that I voted for you, so --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, I just wonder if you're Kamala Harris, I don't want to be mean to Kamala Harris or anything, but like you're surrounded by even the reporters are sucking up to you, it must be a little surprising when the Guatemalan Campesinos tell you to go home.

BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, Tucker, this Kamala Harris phenomenon is I think, limited to a small subset of the American population, of which the news media are a part and elements of the Democratic Party are, too.

The impression I have is from the polling and so on that most Americans don't really get it and I also have the sense, Tucker that the reason Kamala Harris got this border assignment was Joe Biden wanted to keep it as far away from him as he could, and yet sound like he was doing something.

So he names his newly sworn in Vice President to handle the matter and then they quickly realized that, oh, geez, if we do and she goes to the border, that's only going to attract more attention to this problem.

So next thing you know, or soon thereafter, she heads down to Latin America to convene a root cause seminar, which when you think about it for a minute, it's kind of a silly idea at this stage. Of course, it's a good idea to help the people down there to deal with the root causes of whatever it is that makes those people leave and come to the United States. But this is -- that's kind of a long term problem.

The situation at the border is a current, immediate emergency, requiring action, and long term solutions in Central America isn't going to stop it.

CARLSON: Well, I wonder -- I mean, if you're Kamala Harris, it does -- I mean, what do I know? I haven't talked to her about it, but it seems like this is the last thing she wants to be doing. There's kind of no upside for her. How much do you think she resents being dispatched to Central America by Joe Biden?

HUME: Well, I couldn't answer that question not being able to get inside her head, but the suspicion grows, I think that what we have here is a woman who is a lightweight, and she is useful for a purpose like this. You know, you pack her off to the border and use -- you know, you have her do a few things here and there.

And she had this statement today that she came out and read after a meeting in Mexico with the authorities there and the one thing that was striking, she talked about root causes and all of that. Well, that all sounds very good. What there was no mention of was any real concrete, current action that is being taken. It is all about, you know, we want to help these people, we want to -- people don't leave their countries because they'd rather stay. They only leave because circumstances are dire, so we want to help fix the circumstances.

Well, that's fine. But how long will that take? In the meantime, how many more immigrants will pour across the border and the suspicion grows, I think, Tucker, that the reason that the Biden administration isn't really doing anything down on the border to enhance the enforcement down there is they don't really want to. There's a feeling within the party that the more of these people come and the more they get into this country, the more they will eventually become Democratic voters.

That's pretty cynical, but I think that's a big part of what's going on.

CARLSON: We've had almost a million people show up at the border so far, almost a million. Unbelievable. Brit Hume, I appreciate that. Thank you very much for coming on tonight.

HUME: You bet.

CARLSON: So California Congressman Eric Swalwell is unusual in the sense, he is one of the very few among the 435 who has had sex with a Chinese spy.

He's got that going for him. But he is also one of the few Members of Congress who sends thugs to harass the family members of people he disagrees with. He is doing that we've got the video.

Plus, for a recent episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals," our documentary series, we covered a green energy scam that threatens to destroy one of the largest standing forests left in this country. We've got a major update on that program, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: California Congressman Eric Swalwell is a busy man. He once had sex with a Chinese spy, not many can say that. Now, he is sending his goons to harass his political enemies here in the U.S. and it's on video.

FOX's Matt Finn has that story for us tonight. Hey, Matt.

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hi Tucker, Alabama Republican Congressman Mo Brooks says California Democratic Congressman Swalwell's team committed a crime by unlawfully sending a process server to Brooks's home sneaking into Brooks's garage to serve papers on his wife.

The video obtained by "The New York Post" appears to show Congressman Brooks wife, Martha, pull her SUV into their garage on Sunday. Then, the server speeds up the driveway rushing out of his car into the garage to serve Martha Brooks a lawsuit in which Swalwell accuses Congressman Brooks of helping incite the January 6th Capital riot.

Martha Brooks appears to be startled and upset as she follows the man back to his car, also appearing to take a look at his license plate. Congressman Brooks says this was first degree criminal trespassing punishable by up to a year in jail.

An attorney for Swalwell claims Brooks avoided working things out civilly so he has got be served papers and insist that server lawfully served the papers without attempting to enter the Brooks home.

Well, Brooks responded tweeting, quote" "Eric Swalwell's lying attorney falsely claimed that the process server never entered my house (aka trespassed). If so why do I have this video showing the man chasing my wife into my home?"

Now, court documents indicate Swalwell hired a private investigator who spent months trying to locate and serve Brooks with this lawsuit -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Matt Finn, thanks so much. So, when Eric Swalwell, the Chinese spy sex criminal sends a thug to hassle your wife that's extra creepy.

By the way, Congressman Mo Brooks will be on tonight with our friend, Laura Ingraham, 10:00 p.m. Eastern on this channel. Worth watching.

So in a recent episode of our new documentary series, "Tucker Carlson Originals," we covered a green energy scam in the State of Maine. That plan, that scam has threatened to destroy one of the last large standing forests in this country.

As part of the documentary, I spoke to a former Maine State Senator called Tom Saviello. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM SAVIELLO, FORMER MAINE STATE SENATOR: I'm holding balsam fir, which is part of the soft wood forest we have in Maine that grows into this dark habitat that we see in the wintertime where deer go and over winter where they can protect themselves from both their predators and from the environment.

And as you can see, by where these markers are located, this corridor is going to cut right through that habitat and destroy it. So the deer won't have a place to go in the wintertime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: If you care about the country and care about God's creation, you don't want to see it destroyed. Tom Saviello does. He has an update for us tonight in studio on what is happening to that forest.

Tom, thanks so much for coming.

SAVIELLO: Tucker, thanks.

CARLSON: Since we spoke -- and thank you for talking to us. What can you share?

SAVIELLO: Well, Tucker, that stand of balsam fir that I stood in front of, we actually went back up there last Tuesday, it is not there anymore. It's been cut. They're cutting the corridor up there.

They tell everybody it is 54 feet. It's actually a hundred feet wide and it is miles long. They started this whole process to prepare to put the corridor in that particular area that we talked about, that undeveloped part.

CARLSON: Wait, wait a second. I mean, it -- this hasn't been approved yet, right?

SAVIELLO: Well, they actually have all the permits in place. But we are going to take them as we talked on the show before about citizens'

referendum where we're going to have a chance to stop them and they actually are out of the woods right now because the Army Corps of Engineers said they can't harvest between now and August 1st. So we have a chance to stop them completely if we work harder.

CARLSON: But they are already cutting the forest.

SAVIELLO: They are already cutting that part of the forest.

CARLSON: The largest standing forest in the eastern United States.

SAVIELLO: That is correct. They are cutting it. And remember, for your viewers that may not know this, they are cutting it to bring power from Canada from Hydro Quebec, a Canadian own company through the State of Maine as an extension cord to Massachusetts to meet their green power requirements. While Iberdrola who own Central Maine Power and Avangrid get huge profits from this.

So, two foreign countries are benefiting for an extension cord through Maine to Massachusetts. Mainers get very little if anything.

CARLSON: Yes. And destroying one of really, the wonders of the United States, which is this this unclear cut forest. In the name of green energy, I guess that's what I find so galling, I mean, this is a business play that is making foreign companies rich, why do they have to dress it up as something green?

SAVIELLO: Well, because Massachusetts asked for the power to come in. They went out for requests for proposals to bring quote-unquote, "green energy"

and they chose Hydro Quebec. Hydro Quebec has huge dams that have dammed up huge parts of the environment, destroyed the lives of the indigenous peoples that live there, and the soil gives off, guess what? Carbon dioxide into the water, which goes into the atmosphere. So, it's really dirty green energy.

And in fact, in New Hampshire, they call it dirty green energy. That's why they turned down the project. But now for some reason, when it comes through Maine, it gets filtered out and becomes green energy.

CARLSON: You've got to wonder how much nature we're going to allow to be destroyed in the name of greenness, which is really used to cover for the same kind of rapacious behavior.

SAVIELLO: In this case, it's -- what they've done in that clear cut that I talked about, which is 84 feet wide, miles long, probably 10 miles long, this 53 miles are going to be cut, it's destroying wildlife habitat, it is destroying the fisheries because the waters are going to heat up. And then most importantly, in that area, when you have this beautiful vistas looking out into the environment and seeing these wonderful forests and so forth, you can have a quarter cut right through the middle of it.

CARLSON: Yes, and if you care about nature, don't destroy it. And if some guy shows up and tells you it's green to clear cut a forest, he is lying.

SAVIELLO: In this case, I would say yes.

CARLSON: Yes. Tom Saviello, thank you very much.

SAVIELLO: Tucker, thanks for having us on.

CARLSON: Oh, we mean it. You can watch a full episode on this green energy scam. One of many underway now in this country on "Tucker Carlson Originals." Go to foxnation.com.

The next episode, by the way of our documentary series is amazing. Just screened in. It's called "Hunting MS-13." It was shot partially in El Salvador.

It debuts Thursday on foxnation.com.

So, the White House has released a Federal budget. It's beyond belief. It could have profound implications for our future. We'll tell you what's in it, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Now, looking at the numbers from the last election, no matter how you read them, no matter how skeptical you are about the numbers, under no reading of the numbers does last November's election qualify as a blowout, as a mandate for change. It just wasn't.

Historically speaking, it wasn't even close to a mandate, and yet, you'd never know that by the way the White House is behaving, completely remaking the country in less than six months.

The newest example, Joe Biden's budget proposal. It includes about $5 trillion in new spending and targeted tax breaks to friends and family over the next 10 years. Now, that's on top of the $5 trillion the government has already borrowed during the COVID pandemic from China.

This budget also includes $13.2 trillion in planned borrowing. Where are we going here? How does this work? Does math still exist?

Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and fluent in mathematics. He joins us tonight to assess this, Brian, thanks so much for coming on. What's in this budget and what would happen if it passed?

BRIAN RIEDL, SENIOR FELLOW, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: This budget is remarkable by any historical standard. We've already spent $2 trillion with the March stimulus, the Biden budget would add $5 trillion in spending on top of that over 10 years.

And then there's another $5 trillion in new proposals that are going to be coming from the Biden campaign, and fake expirations. You put that together, you get $12 trillion in new spending over 10 years. To put that into context, that is eight times bigger than the cost of the 2017 tax cuts that we were told we can't afford.

Another way of throwing a big number out at you is before the pandemic, the national debt was just under $17 trillion. If you assume the entire Biden agenda is enacted and the new proposals come, the debt goes from $17 trillion before the pandemic to $44 trillion at the end of 10 years. This dwarfs anything we saw not only from Republican Presidents, but even from Obama and Clinton, you have to go back to LBJ to see anything like this.

CARLSON: I mean, this is really -- I mean, and of course, LBJ was prosecuting a major war in Southeast Asia at the time. This is wartime spending. We're in one of the longest non-war periods in modern American history. We're not fighting a war really right now. They're assuming we never will be or there won't be any other interceding crisis that deserves our attention and money.

I mean, on what assumptions are they basing a budget like this?

RIEDL: This is the rosy scenario. This assumes that we have quick growth, no more recessions, no more wars, in fact, that defense spending drops slightly relative to the baseline. It also assumes interest rates stay low, so that we can keep borrowing cheaply, because it assumes that today's low interest rates never rise.

By the way, if interest rates do rise, every single percentage point adds

$30 trillion in 30 years in interest costs. So, this is the rosy scenario.

This is growth, no recessions, no new wars, low interest rates, you still have a debt going from $17 trillion to $44 trillion.

CARLSON: Let me ask you super quickly, you've read this budget, is there anything in the budget that does not add to the Democratic Party's power?

RIEDL: Very little. I mean, this budget is a Democratic wish list. There are slush funds everywhere. You know, one of the things the President is proposing is essentially a trillion dollar corporate welfare slush fund, where we would raise corporate taxes five times bigger than the tax cuts they got in 2017, and then put some of it into a corporate welfare slush fund that if companies do what government wants them to do, if they do what the Biden administration wants to, they are going to give them about a trillion dollars in corporate welfare spending.

This is part of the infrastructure plan. I don't know what part of infrastructure corporate welfare is, but there are huge, huge slush funds for government. And you know, that's a good way to get big business on board with a democratic agenda is to tell them you're on board. We'll give you money back.

CARLSON: Exactly. Paying off your friends, throwing your enemies in jail.

Brian, great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

RIEDL: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Now, we noted a moment ago that we're not at war and haven't had a war in some time, but that is not exactly right.

Back in January, we did have a war. In fact, one of the biggest in history was a combination of Verdun and D-Day and 9/11 all rolled into one, it was January 6th. The report on that is out. What's interesting is not what it includes, but what it omits.

Julie Kelly has been following this story as closely as anyone in America and she brings footage tonight you have not been told about. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: How bad was the January 6th white supremacist QAnon insurrection in Washington? Well, it was bad, but it keeps getting worse.

Just on Friday, CNN informed us that that day was actually worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: Good evening, 150 days since the worst single act of political violence since the Civil War, and the man who incited it is crying about being kept off social media.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "The worst single act of violence since the Civil War." Anyone read anymore?

Sandy Cortez can't read, but she can feel. She feels deeply. She is very easily traumatized. She was nowhere near the white supremacist QAnon insurrection when it to happen, but to this day, she's got PTSD from it.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): You have this transition period of escalating violence, which really culminated on the 6th for which, you know, was an extraordinarily traumatizing event that's not really being discussed.

It's politically sensitive. You know, no one wants to say, oh, boohoo, but there are Members of Congress that served in war.

MARIA HINOJOSA, LATINO U.S.A. HOST: So you're doing therapy?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Yes. Oh, yes. I am doing therapy. But also, I've just slowed down. I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities in a very reactive mode.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

CARLSON: How much is she paying the therapist? I mean, you're paid to listen to people talk about themselves. Your job is to absorb narcissism.

That's how you make a living. But at some point, you've got to say, please, stop talking about yourself. Please stop complaining just for a second.

They tell us we need to get to the bottom of what happened during the white supremacist QAnon insurrection of January 6th, but what's so interesting about it is that the government, despite calling for openness has still not released thousands of hours of surveillance video from that day.

Interesting.

So if it was the worst day of political violence since the Civil War, says the historically illiterate CNN anchor, why would they show us the pictures?

Julie Kelly is one of the very few journalists who has looked into this.

Here's some of the video that she obtained from January 6th.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The police here are willing to work with us and cooperate peacefully like our First Amendment allows. Gather for Americans under the condition that they will come and gather peacefully to discuss what needs to be done to save our country.

OFFICER: We're not against. You need to show, all right, you understand?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

OFFICER: Then show us no attacking, no assault, remain calm.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are not going to assault. We are going to be heard.

Everybody, this must be peaceful.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This has to be peaceful. We have the right to peacefully assemble.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Poor Sandy Cortez, probably speed dialing her therapist right now.

The Senate has released its report on that day. Julie Kelly has read it.

She's with "American Greatness." We're happy to have her join us tonight to tell us what's in it.

Julie Kelly, thanks so much for coming on. What's in this report?

JULIE KELLY, AMERICAN GREATNESS: Well, it's interesting, Tucker, because it basically really blames the U.S. Capitol Police who we are told were heroes similar to the heroes who stormed the beach in Normandy and you know, all other terrorist attacks, the people who were there helping that day, but it turns out the U.S. Capitol Police were not prepared, did not have a plan, ignored warnings that there could be violence that day.

But obviously, the story now is that the U.S. Capitol Police officers, so many are also so traumatized, just like AOC that they want $4.4 million to open up a wellness and trauma center to help work through all their feelings about what happened that day.

CARLSON: Are you being serious?

KELLY: Yes. I am being serious.

CARLSON: I wonder, can a country where Federal employees are this silly, can it kind of continue? I mean, for real.

KELLY: Yes. Right.

CARLSON: Okay. So the Capitol Police, we know that the one gunshot fire that day was from a Capitol policeman who killed an unarmed protester. Now, we kind of instinctively take this out of the police in these things, all things being equal, but we still don't know why because we've never seen the report and we don't know who, we don't know the name of the cop who did that. Are we ever going to find that out?

KELLY: I don't know. I think her family is trying to find out. I'm not really sure why we don't have more Republican officials, Republican leaders in Washington demanding to know the name, the identity of that officer, demanding to see the investigation we were told was performed, conducted, and closed about what happened to Ashli Babbitt.

But look, the U.S. Capitol Police, really, they are the ones you were just referring to, the 14,000 hours of surveillance video they have just from noon to eight o'clock on January 6, they will not release that footage.

They don't even want defendants to see it. They don't want defense attorneys to see that footage, because I think we'll see more of what you just showed, Tucker, that clip about how so many protesters were let in, they were talking to Capitol Police officers. We know they were taking selfies.

So, for the insurrection QAnon white supremacists, domestic violent extremists, worse things than Civil War happen, either the cops are complicit in it or you know, what can you say about them? Apparently, so many are traumatized too by the selfie takers that we need to open up a trauma and wellness center to help them out.

CARLSON: I don't understand how you can prosecute someone for a crime and then withhold potentially exculpatory video. That seems --

KELLY: That's what they are doing.

CARLSON: That's completely contrary to justice. Well, that's just shocking. And maybe a Republican officeholder can wake up and note that like now.

Julie Kelly, I appreciate your reporting on this. It's rare.

KELLY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Thank you.

KELLY: Thank you.

CARLSON: So Barack Obama divided this country so completely that it elected Donald Trump after he left, but he continues to divide. He is back with another attempt to make people hate each other based on how they look.

We'll play you that video. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Barack Obama spent eight years dividing the country along racial lines. You'd think that would be enough. More than most people do, you think he'd retreat to Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard, but he is back to let you know that if you've got any problem with your kid's teachers telling him at some races are better than others, then you, my friend, are the racist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There are certain right-wing media venues for example that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes and do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened.

Lo and behold, the single most important issue to them currently right now is critical race theory. Who knew that that was the threat to our Republic?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That guy is a hater. For real. Horace Cooper is the co-chairman of Project 21. He joins us tonight. Horace Cooper, thanks so much for coming on. I just -- every time there is a racial wound, it does seem like Obama reemerges to inflame it, why not just retire? If he was Republican, I would say the same thing. This isn't helping, is it?

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIRMAN, PROJECT 21: Well, it isn't helping. It turns out that there's been a lot of, I guess, I would call it repressed resentment of America, a place that has been wonderful to Barack Obama, two times elected President of the United States, and yet, in unguarded moments, or even guarded moments, his impulse is to criticize who America is and what America stands for.

And one of the things that I wonder whether or not his advisors ever coached him on or talked about is his tendency to talk past a statement as a way of creating the impression that he is observing something that is true, and not an opinion, bitter clingers.

CARLSON: Exactly.

COOPER: There are no such thing, and yet he talked about it in such a way.

There is no evidence that as America has had a changing racial dynamic take place that we are seeing any out workings that should alarm us or concern us.

And yet, he uses that talking past technique as a way of ratifying his own perception about what America is.

America is a place where we're raising more interracial families' children, than we've ever done in American history. We are having more weddings and marriages even in a pandemic than we've seen crossing racial lines. There is no evidence in the workplace, nowhere that this, quote, "concern" that he is identifying, but it is the kind of thing that a man who says if I had a son, he looked like Trayvon Martin, that shouldn't surprise us that he continues on down this path.

CARLSON: You're so -- that's such a smart observation. He talks right past it as if we all agree it's true without showing it is true, because it's not true. That's what's infuriating. I agree with that. Totally.

Horace Cooper, thank you.

COOPER: Thank you.

CARLSON: New episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals" comes out Thursday for FOX Nation, our documentary series. Part of it was shot in El Salvador.

It's an investigation of MS-13 in America. We'll show you part of it tomorrow.

That's it for us tonight. The Great Sean Hannity takes over right now.

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.