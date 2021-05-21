Tucker: Jan 6th commission is the new 'Russia, Russia, Russia'

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," May 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

Here's a story for you. A mysterious letter appeared on Capitol Hill this week. It was addressed to every member of the U.S. Congress. The letter arrived on the official letterhead of the United States Capitol Police, but it wasn't from the Chief or from any individual officer. Instead, the letter was signed, "Proud Members of the United States Capitol Police." So, it was anonymous. And that was the first tip this was not your average security bulletin. It definitely was not.

It was instead a political demand. The letter instructed Members of Congress to vote yes to establish a quote "January 6th Insurrection Commission." Police officers anonymously demanding the people they protect to vote a certain way on a specific piece of legislation. Haven't seen that before.

Most people have long assumed the Capitol Hill Police Department was a law enforcement agency. Members of Congress certainly believed that. They trust their lives to the Capitol Hill Police, and that's why Capitol Hill Police don't lobby Congress. That would be a dangerous conflict of interest backed by an implied threat -- do what we say or watch your back.

In this case, that's exactly what they were saying to Republicans. Quote, "We, members of the United States Capitol Hill Police write this letter to express our profound disappointment with the recent comments from both chambers' Minority Leaders (Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell) expressing no need for a January 6 Commission."

"We are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity," the letter continued. "It is unfortunate that our bosses (Congress) are not held to the same standard that we the U.S.C.P. are."

Well, that's a ransom note. Imagine getting it from one of your own bodyguards. It might be enough to make you rethink your position, which is of course the point of it. The Capitol Police are now effectively an armed Political Action Committee. So, you've got to ask, what other partisan demands will they make in the future?

Do Capitol Police have strong views on voter ID laws? How about taxpayer- funded abortion? Or our next trade deal with China? If so, they've got the muscle to make their voices heard. You can see why this is setting a very bad precedent, but it didn't bother Democrats. It helped them in the short term.

So, they immediately put that letter to use. Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland passed the letter around, his Chief of Staff sent it to every other Chief of Staff on Capitol Hill along with this note, "Mr. Raskin is hoping your bosses will read this letter before the vote."

Well today, CNN announced it has discovered who wrote this letter? Who was it? They're not going to tell you. Because CNN agrees with the contents of the letter, they have decided to keep that information from the public. Sorry, you can't know. It's not like the Capitol Hill Police are Catholic school kids from Covington, Kentucky. No, they are allies of CNN and CNN has an obligation to protect them.

And of course, in this case, the stakes are too high not to.

As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reminded us yesterday, what happened on January 6th at the Capitol is comparable to the American Civil War.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): What the Republicans are doing to House Republicans is beyond crazy to be so far under the thumb of Donald J. Trump. Letting the most dishonest President in American history dictate the prerogatives of the Republican Party will be its demise.

We all know, there needs to be a thorough and honest accounting of what took place on January 6th, the greatest attempted insurrection since the Civil War.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, it was an insurrection. So how many of the participants in that insurrection had been charged with insurrecting? With sedition? With treason? Zero.

But the Biden Justice Department said they've been charged with effectively trespassing. But you can still see the similarities. During the Civil War, more than half a million people were shot to death. On January 6th, one person was shot to death and she turned out to be an unarmed Trump voter gunned down without explanation by the Capitol Hill Police, but other than that, basically the same thing.

Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio made a similarly sweeping and overheated point. He didn't mention Gettysburg or Shiloh, but Ryan did point out that anyone who votes against this commission is responsible for climate change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TIM RYAN (D-OH): You had people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship.

If we're going to take on China, if we're going to rebuild the country, if we're going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality and you isn't one of them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A thug, a screamer, hysterical, but apparently, he made a compelling argument. Thirty-five Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for that Commission yesterday. They joined what Tim Ryan described as the party that's living in reality, the party that wear surgical masks outside, the party that thinks it's possible to change your biological sex -- the reality party.

One of the Republicans who voted with the reality party is Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. "I support a bipartisan January 6 Commission," he wrote on Twitter. "This should not be about party politics or becoming partisan fight." Well, of course not, and you wouldn't expect partisanship or party politics from Democrats in the House of Representatives. Pretty funny.

To be fair, Adam Kinzinger is widely understood to be among the slowest members of Congress. Mazie Hirono level slow. So, it's entirely possible he had no idea what he was saying when he wrote it, maybe he didn't even write it.

What's harder to explain are that several Republicans in the Senate including Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine, who have suggested they too will support this Commission.

Unlike Adam Kinzinger, Collins and Cassidy can read without moving their lips. They know what's in this legislation.

The bill that the House passed yesterday was taken directly from the law that established the 9/11 Commission, almost 20 years ago, that legislation instructed Congress to quote: "Investigate and report to the President and Congress on its findings, conclusions and recommendations for corrective measures that can be taken to prevent acts of terrorism." That was the 9/11 law.

The new legislation that will create a January 6th Commission demands the very same. Congress must, quote, "Investigate and report to the President and Congress on its findings, conclusions and recommendations for corrective measures that could be taken to prevent future acts of targeted violence and domestic terrorism."

Virtually identical language. That's not accidental. This is the new war on terror. But this war isn't aimed at Al-Qaeda or ISIS or any foreign power. This war is aimed at you and anyone else who stands in the way of the Democratic Party's agenda.

Sean Davis understands this. He is the co-founder of "The Federalist." We're happy to have him join us tonight. Sean, thanks so much for coming on. So, before we get to the things that we would like to know about January 6th, and there are quite a few of them, the two red flags in my mind, are one, the fact that Adam Kinzinger is mindlessly supporting it. So of course, it's probably done.

But two, and more to the point, the hysteria, the overheated rhetoric, the clearly disproportionate almost lunatic descriptions of what happened on January 6th tell you that this isn't really a bipartisan effort to get to the truth, is it?

SEAN DAVIS, CO-FOUNDER, "THE FEDERALIST": No, in fact, it looks a lot more to me like Mueller 2.0, just as the Mueller probe in 2017 was based on a lie, the lie of Russian collusion which didn't exist. It was based on that because they wanted to be able to get Trump and they wanted to be able to have all the law enforcement powers that come with the Special Counsel to go after his people, go after him, accuse him of collusion and obstruction of justice.

This new commission is no different. It's Congress. It wants all the law enforcement powers the D.O.J. usually has to subpoena, to indict, maybe even to imprison if people don't do what Congress wants them to. If they're contemptuous of Congress, heaven forbid.

And the whole thing is political nonsense. It's meant to give them something to hang on to for the next two years, heading into 2022 that they can use to demonize their opposition to shut their opposition down and make sure that they have no one challenge them heading into the next election.

CARLSON: Back up three sentences. This gives Democrats in the Congress effectively police powers as they had during the Mueller probe. I mean, that seems like the essence of it. This empowers partisans to go after their political opponents.

DAVIS: Right, at least with the Mueller probe, you had it somewhat outsourced to an agency that has all kinds of rules and procedures, many of which were never followed, which is how you end up with completely fabricated FISA warrants, but they're taking upon for themselves those powers and I think the most difficult one is really subpoena, who are they going to subpoena? What limits are there to their power to compel testimony? Can they just call in any MAGA grandma who happened to be within 500 miles of the Capitol and harangue her and demand that she sits before their Inquisition?

Judging by their rhetoric, I don't think they're acknowledging any limit on their powers. And that's actually really scary and if you care about democracy, and the integrity of it, I don't see how you can possibly allow something like this to happen when we know how Democrats handle things. Just look at Brett Kavanaugh.

CARLSON: I'm a little confused even by the public claims of Democrats that we need more power to get to the bottom of this. As far as I understand, we've had the most vigorous law enforcement response to what happened on January 6 that I've seen, really since 9/11. I mean, you've got dozens of people sitting in solitary confinement tonight for the crime of trespassing.

The N.S.A., C.I.A., F.B.I., U.S. Attorneys across the country, all mobilized in response to January 6th. We haven't done enough.

DAVIS: Apparently not, and what's really fascinating to me is I thought Democrats had already solved this little puzzle back in January when they impeached Trump over it and blamed him for inciting it. What else is there to investigate? They told us it was all his fault. So, what are they doing now?

CARLSON: Yes, this has got nothing to do, by the way with Donald Trump. Donald Trump is not in office anymore. It has to do with the rest of us in the country, and that's who they're going after, not Trump.

Sean Davis, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you for that.

DAVIS: Thank you.

CARLSON: So, the pretext behind all this is we just want to know more. So, when Adam Kinzinger sends his mindless little tweet, well, it is bipartisan, we just want to know more. There's actually a lot that we should know that we don't that Nancy Pelosi could make public today if she wanted to.

For example, Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was shot and killed -- unarmed -- shot and killed in the Capitol building in January 6th, apparently by a member of law enforcement.

When she was killed, she was surrounded, and the video shows this, by law enforcement carrying rifles. Here's what we don't know. We don't know who killed Ashli Babbitt. And we don't know why. No one has ever explained that and that's not enough in a democracy, in a civilized country.

You can't just shoot unarmed women and not explain who did it or why, sorry.

Julie Kelly believes that. She is a civilized person. She's looked into these questions. She's a senior contributor to "American Greatness," and we're happy to have her on tonight. So, it's just a little much and I don't want to belabor the point, but maybe it can't be said enough. The people calling for a 9/11 Commission to get to the truth have the truth and are withholding it from the rest of us.

JULIE KELLY, SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR, "AMERICAN GREATNESS": That's right, Tucker. So that's only one part of what we don't know, is who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt. The Justice Department closed whatever investigation they had. We don't know anything about it.

But to your point, we also don't know -- and you and I have talked about this -- why the U.S. Capitol Police, the Federal government, and Federal Judges are refusing to release more than 14,000 hours of surveillance footage captured just between noon and eight o'clock on January 8th, what are they hiding there?

Also, Tucker, we still don't know who planted the pipe bombs, which also was a narrative that was planted by the U.S. Capitol Police that day. A lot of this actually is tracking back to the U.S. Capitol Police, as they've sort of been this partisan entity in fostering the narrative about January 6th, and so a lot of unanswered questions, you're right.

CARLSON: Questions that could be answered by the very same people who are demanding subpoena power, so we can know the full truth. They're the very same people. Well, they are the ones who lied about Russia. They're the ones who lied about George Floyd's death. They're the ones who lie about everything.

But in this specific case, they're the ones withholding the information from us. I mean, I am trying to let my head not explode on the air. Has any Republican as Adam Kinzinger or Dick Cheney's daughter, any of these people pushed for answers to these most basic questions, seriously?

KELLY: Well, actually, fortunately, Tucker, we started to see some pushback in the last week or so from House Republicans. Representative Louie Gohmert gave about a half hour speech on the House floor Friday, starting to raise questions about the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, and also the fact this wasn't an armed insurrection, and raising the very dangerous issue of pretrial detention. The government is seeking to keep people who haven't been charged in jail, in solitary confinement conditions in the D.C. jail for months, possibly up to a year before their trials even begin.

And so, we saw we're seeing a little pushback, Chip Roy and Tom Massie sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week asking a bunch of questions, especially about pretrial detention.

So, we are starting to see some Republicans push back, but we need more of it. I mean, this is a constitutional humanitarian crisis, especially for the people who have been charged and held in solitary confinement like they're hardened criminals.

At the same time, the same Justice Department who has made public that they are releasing the same type of rioters, actually people charged with far more dangerous crimes, releasing them, expunging their records, and you know, obviously encouraging more violence because they always get away with it.

But if you're on the political right, you will not, you will be punished severely.

CARLSON: We can't have this and I -- as God watches, would say exactly the same thing if the Trump administration was doing this to Antifa or BLM, it's not acceptable to treat people unequally under the law. It'll destroy the country. That is true.

Julie, I appreciate your coming on. Julie Kelly has done the best reporting on this.

KELLY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, we don't wanted too many Chris Cuomo segments on this show, probably not a bad guy personally, but it is kind of irresistible because every month or two, more information about Chris Cuomo kind of bubbles to the surface to the top of the bouillabaisse that is the capital -- that is the cable news business. Anyway, we just found out that Chris Cuomo has been hiding even more stuff. We're going to tell you what it is, after the break.

CARLSON: A couple of months ago, we played recordings for you of Chris Cuomo of CNN, deep in conversation with convicted felon sleaze ball lawyer, Michael Cohen. They were planning a mafia hit -- no, just kidding, they weren't.

But in the -- it sounded a little bit like they were, but they weren't. We verified it.

In one of those conversations, though Chris Cuomo did concede that reporters were bothering him, asking him whether he had sexually harassed multiple women.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: I'm always careful when I talk to media, you know.

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER TRUMP PERSONAL ATTORNEY: Right.

CUOMO: Do you know how many [bleep] phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC?

Guys calling and saying I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to the hotel and open his bathrobe.

Do I look like the kind of [bleep] guy who's got to do that?

COHEN: Sure, why not?

CUOMO: So, I am lying, so I really have a good source that says that he forced one woman to have sex. I just want to know if you've ever heard anything like that. There is no woman.

COHEN: Right.

CUOMO: There is none. So, here's the problem. Women who do work there saying oh, yes, you know, some of these men -- and naming me with other guys. You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.

I mean, what the [bleep]?

COHEN: It's a problem and now you saw --

CUOMO: I am careful with the media always. I've always told you the media is not your friend.

COHEN: No.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

CARLSON: "I want Frank Bompensiero dead. I want his family dead." Just kidding. It was not a mafia hit. It was sexual harassment they were talking about. Chris Cuomo has extensive knowledge of that. The allegations anyway, according to that tape.

Well, he's used that knowledge we now learned to advise his brother, the Governor of New York.

Earlier this year, the younger Cuomo, the CNN one told his brother not to back down as multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Now CNN knows about this. They've announced that Chris Cuomo will not face any discipline, but one of their media reporters -- there are two of them -- the creepier one did say today in his scolding little tone that everyone at the network was shocked by the revelations shocked, quote, "The revelation that Cuomo had advised his brother during strategy sessions has vexed staffers inside CNN. Multiple CNN staffers told me they were bothered by Cuomo's conduct and the violation of traditional journalistic standards."

I guess they didn't notice when Chris Cuomo had his brother on TV repeatedly, gave him advice on COVID.

Joe Borelli is a member of the City Council of New York City. He knows a lot about Governor Cuomo. We're happy to have him on tonight. Joe, great to see you. Now, has Chris Cuomo ever called you and offered you political advice? I'm just trying to get a sense of the scope of his backdoor advice giving.

JOE BORELLI (R), NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL: No unlike his interviews with the Governor, he actually used to give me tough questions when I appeared on his show occasionally, and he wasn't always the most pleasant guy to be honest.

CARLSON: He wasn't. So, what do you make of this that his brother, Andrew Cuomo, your Governor the guy who, I hate to say it, wrecking your state, got advice and be in office today because a CNN anchor told him to hang tough in the face of all those crazy ladies accusing him of fake sexual harassment?

BORELLI: Look, Tucker, what why they should raise red flags is that he has admitted to being part of the Governor's strategy session, and by any objective measurement, the Governor's strategy is not to accept the investigations and even apologize to New Yorkers.

Instead, it's to actually denounce some of the women, it is to lie about nursing homes. It's to cover up his own behavior and it's to discredit women. Part of the strategy was apparently to leak, classified -- not classified, but confidential rather, employment documents on one of Cuomo's own accusers.

That's the strategy that Chris Cuomo was advising. This is a far cry from the guy who told us, oh, we have to believe all women. He chided us for not believing Dr. Blasey Ford at the time. And this is just not exactly the strategy that I think a primetime anchor should be having with the governor.

CARLSON: You've got to admit though, Al Franken is probably watching this thinking, man, these guys are much tougher than I am. They're pretty tough.

I mean, you see so many Democratic men you know, all these like self- described male feminists, the second they get accused of doing something awful -- I'm sure it's all true -- they run -- you know, they leave. But the Cuomo Brothers, they hang tough, actually. They are kind of giving these women the finger.

BORELLI: No, it's a double standard. I mean, it's a double standard for Andrew Cuomo. It's a double standard for Chris Cuomo. These are both standards that they themselves set for other people both when Governor Cuomo has asked people to resign and when Chris Cuomo has had people on television.

They don't live up to their own standards. I'm just glad that finally, Governor Cuomo is being revealed to be this comic book villain, rather than this hero that people like Chris Cuomo and CNN and so many other media outlets have made him out to be. He is just not that person.

It's been the whisper of Albany now for 10 years, and finally, the truth is coming out.

CARLSON: I would be a lot happier if everyone could just, you know, drop the self-righteousness. If Chris Cuomo just said, look, yes, I mean, I'm exactly what I look like. I'm, you know a steroid guy thug. He is my brother, of course, I'm going to give him advice. You know what I mean? Rather than running around doing the holier than thou thing all the time, that's what I find unbearable.

BORELLI: I agree. I mean, no one would fault Chris Cuomo for supporting his brother. I mean, that's what brothers do.

CARLSON: Yes.

BORELLI: But to try to claim that you've been objective or claim that you've actually been in any way unbiased in how you've covered your brother, and then try to say you've treated Trump the same way or other political adversaries that the Cuomos might have had over time. I mean, it's just -- it's absurd on its face, Tucker, and I hope the audience -- their audience sees it.

CARLSON: Yes, just drop the falseness and the self-righteousness. We can all get along.

Joe Borelli, it's great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

BORELLI: Thank you.

CARLSON: So you never hear the word "filth" anymore. We're about to show you not only filth, it is -- I am just going to say it, kind of satanic actually. It really is, it is that bad. Your tax dollars funding true filth for kids as young as three years old. We've got the clips. That's next.

CARLSON: The Federal government has spent an untold amount of money on coronavirus aid. There's just one problem, some of the places that receive that aid don't seem like they actually exist. FOX's Trace Gallagher has that story for us tonight. Hey Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. In its reporting, ProPublica identified some 400 phony businesses that applied for paycheck protection loans worth $7 million. All the applications went through an online lender called, Kabbage, based in Atlanta.

In just the first round of PPP funding, Kabbage processed 300,000 applications second only to Bank of America and the company acknowledges that between 75 and 90 percent of applications had zero human interaction because maybe a human being would have noticed that many of the phony businesses were farms in New Jersey with names like Ritter Wheat Club, Deely Nuts, Tomato Cramber, Seaweed Bleiman, and my favorite, Beefy King.

Of course, the fake farms also gave fake addresses, but not in rural New Jersey, mind you, they were in New Jersey beach towns. The Beefy King cattle ranch turned out to be the home of Joe Mancini. He is the Mayor of Long Beach Township who said quoting here, "There's no farming here. We're a sandbar for Christ's sake."

For the record Mancini has no cows, three dogs. It turns out there was an incentive to give out this money for each loan below $350,000.00, Kabbage got five percent between $350,000.00 and $2 million, it got three percent, and above $2 million, one percent.

And this is tip of the iceberg stuff. The Inspector General for the Small Business Association estimates nationwide, 50,000 loans worth $7 billion went to potentially ineligible businesses -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Amazing. Trace Gallagher, thank you.

GALLAGHER: Yes.

CARLSON: Not speaking for FOX News management here, only for myself, but I could watch about six hours of the Trace Gallagher news read in a row for sure.

Well, just to make it absolutely perfectly clear that they hate you, your family and your children and everything you stand for, the New York City Department of Education has produced a new show called "Drag Queen Story Hour." It features a drag queen called, Little Miss Hot Mess. The show is aimed at children between the ages of three and eight. It is airing on PBS, the state broadcaster. Here is part of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LITTLE MISS HOT MESS, HOST, "DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR": Hi everybody, my name is a Little Miss Hot Mess and I'm so excited to be here with you today. I am a drag queen and a children's book author.

And you may be wondering to yourself, what on earth is a drag queen? Well, don't worry, because I'm going to tell you. Drag queens, we are everyday people.

So today I am going to read from my own book, "The Hips on the Drag Queen, Go Swish, Swish, Swish." And I wrote this book because I wanted everyone to get to experience the magic of drag and to get a little practice shaking their hips or shimmying their shoulders.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: At one point in the show, the drag queen declares, quote, "I think we might have some drag queens in training on our hands," which obviously is the point.

Tammy Bruce is the host of "Get Tammy Bruce" on FOX Nation. We're always delighted to have her on the show. Tammy, great to see you. It does seem --

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you.

CARLSON: I am not quite sure how to describe it. In fact, I won't describe it. What do you think of this?

BRUCE: This is fascinating, because what you've got here as you described in your opening is this effort, I think to influence, and what is shocking about it, not only is -- should parents be concerned, taxpayer dollars are going for this, but the gay community should be concerned.

This is the opposite of what the gay community says they care about. Look, they come out against the conversion therapy. And the argument is, is that if people are going to become who they are, and we shouldn't be persuaded or moved or changed based on other people's experiences or opinions, and here it is, arguably, this is what they're doing.

If we're against conversion therapy because people can be persuaded, who should not be, who should be allowed to be themselves, what do you think is happening when you're talking about this, which is a sexual issue and a gender issue to three to eight year olds?

I mean, if we're going to be taken seriously, we've gained a lot of goodwill with the American people, appropriately so that you know, there's all kinds of different lives in America, you know, a majority dynamic, of course, with heterosexuals, a minority dynamic with homosexuals, and you know, drag queens are -- they are fabulous.

And Americans, you know, we embrace the underdog and the unusual. But this goes too far.

What we should do, of course, if we want to be taken seriously and be able to say that everybody grows up, whoever it is they might end up being is to stop going after people's children, to stop trying to move an agenda that is both political and sexual to America's children. And then that way, obviously, if we're convinced as I am, that as a gay woman that we become who we are, through our experiences.

And I don't want people to wonder, gosh, you know, was I persuaded? Was I cajoled? Was I bullied? Was I shaped by someone else? This is what none of us want. We don't want it to be about becoming not gay or moving us into a certain kind of arena. That's also up to parents, and how parents are going to raise their children.

But for this to be taxpayer dollars television -- you know, wait 15 years for those three-year-olds to be 18 and then you can have a fascinating conversation and a great program. It might even be called "RuPaul's Drag Race," which, of course, gets all kinds of awards, and I enjoy immensely.

But that's for adults, it is not for five-year-olds. We can leave children out of it and then move along in our lives and get the respect we deserve.

CARLSON: Well, we should be forced leave kids out of it. It almost feels like they are saying, you know, how much will you put up with? Like, this is basically saying, it is like, people who don't want their kids sexually propagandized, like we can do anything we want and there is nothing you can do about it because you're passive and stupid.

BRUCE: Yes.

CARLSON: And I just wonder how long people would put up with it? Not much longer, I hope.

BRUCE: Well, see, that's it. And they've been conditioned to think that if you say no, you're a bigot or you're a homophobe. That is not true.

Again, this does not speak well of the gay community and it is not the entire gay community who wants this to happen.

CARLSON: Well, of course not.

BRUCE: This is about basic standards, and you're not a bigot for standing up against it. You care about your kids. Okay, people care about your kids, and this is not about indoctrination. This is not what we do.

And I personally am getting tired with this militant framework presenting the gay community as though we're all into this and all want it. That's not true.

CARLSON: Yes, it's not true. I happen to know. Tammy, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

BRUCE: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, Sandy Cortez and dozens of other Democrats in the House of Representatives have just written a letter demanding -- demanding -- that we allow felon gang members, violent criminals to stay in our country, and you're racist if you don't want to do that.

Then we've been making a lot of announcements on the show recently. This one is special to a lot of people in our midst. A bizarre tradition on the show. What? Play us out.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

CARLSON: First a quick note, we ended the last segment on tape of the singer, Cher. We want to apologize for that. Cher may be a great person. She happens to be my least favorite singer ever. That tape was the result of an internal prank that's been going on for quite some time on this show. Someone put it in the script and like your average low IQ anchorman, I just read it cold, so I want to apologize for inflicting Cher on you. That won't happen again.

Well, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally found a problem with Joe Biden's immigration policy. No, she is not crying at yet another fence outside an immigration facility, but she is still pretty upset.

She is upset that Joe Biden is not doing enough to help MS-13. He is doing a lot to help, but not enough according to Sandy Cortez. She was one of 34 House Democrats who sent a letter to the D.H.S. Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas urging the government to deport fewer violent gang members and other felons. Quote: "We urge the Biden administration to pursue humane and just immigration policies that aim to end mass incarceration, criminalization and deportation of immigrants."

They went on to suggest anyone who is against this is needless to say, wait for it -- racist.

Jonathan Fahey is the former Director of I.C.E. We're happy to have him join us tonight. Mr. Fahey, thanks so much for coming on. More violent gang members. I'm just -- I hate to ask you a philosophical question. But what - - other than destroying the United States, why would someone be for this?

JONATHAN FAHEY, FORMER DIRECTOR OF I.C.E.: Other than just simply trying to get as many illegal aliens in the country as possible and to encourage more to come by saying there are no scenario, you'll get thrown out, I can't think of anything whatsoever.

It clearly will harm public safety, and this is so remarkable because if you think about it, it wasn't that long ago when Democratic politicians might be on a stage with police officers or crime victims speaking on their behalf.

Now we have AOC and 34 or so House members using their power, prestige, time, resources to advocate on behalf of MS-13 members. It is truly astonishing. And there is no consideration for the victims of these gang members, because most of them have probably committed horrible crimes while they're here. But if we leave them here, they'll commit even more crime and how do you talk to a crime victim or a crime victim's family member and explain to them why we didn't deport an MS-13 member. It is truly astonishing.

And this is on the heels of Joe Biden's policy of what they are now deporting, which is a very timid response, so just basically enough to pass the laugh test, you have to meet so many criteria to get deported.

They don't want to deport most criminals. They want to make it hard to deport any gang members. They support sanctuary cities and then this -- to say this is not even enough. It's truly astonishing and people really wonder why we have this issue at the border. Well, we send the message loud and clear that no matter what you do when you get here, you will never be deported. And when you're here, you get everything American citizens get, and then some because you clearly have a lot more representation in Congress than most Americans, and certainly than crime victims, which is horrible.

But you also have more representation in the White House.

And again, this is like every single one of these things that people that bear the cost to this, the people that live in the neighborhoods that are afflicted by the gang members and by the gang crimes that are intimidated, they are terrorized, that are victims of most horrible crimes. They are not the ones that are making these policies. They're not the ones that are going, you know, driving to Whole Foods, parking outside in their Tesla. It's always the people that are the forgotten people that absorb all of these costs.

And it is really, you know, it's so harmful. It's one of the most cynical and dishonest policy debates we've ever had in this country. And you look at this border crisis where you have the Vice President, I don't want to say her name for fear of mispronouncing it, but they put her in charge of this.

One of the reasons is to really send the message that anyone can come here because they put somebody in charge of the border that hates law enforcement and is pro-open borders and pro amnesty.

So, what is the message to the rest of the world? Come on in. It's open borders. It's amnesty and if you come in, you're never getting kicked out.

CARLSON: Well, the message is, we hate America. Kamala Harris and Ocasio- Cortez did not build this country, they couldn't have. They're not capable enough to do that. They hate it and they're trying to destroy it. There's no other explanation that I can see.

You don't have to affirm that, but it is clear to me at this point. I appreciate your coming on. Jonathan Fahey, thank you.

FAHEY: Thank you.

CARLSON: So, Tony Fauci we now know signed off on taxpayer funding of bizarre and highly dangerous experiments in Chinese laboratories. We have new information about experiments on babies at the University of Pittsburgh that Tony Fauci is connected to.

An amazing story. A gruesome story, next.

CARLSON: The University of Pittsburgh has been using taxpayers' funds to perform experiments on aborted children. We can't show the images from those experiments because they're horrible. But we do know that some of the funding for the so-called medical research came from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that's run by Tony Fauci.

David Daleiden is the pro-life activist helping to uncover this and many other stories. And we're happy to have him with us tonight. David, thanks so much for coming on. Explain this -- the story to us if you will.

DAVID DALEIDEN, PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST: Thanks, Tucker.

Definitely, and Tucker, I do just want to acknowledge for your viewers that this is a really hard subject to talk about and this is probably one of the most disturbing studies that I have ever reported on.

As you say you can't show the images on air. You can watch them in the video that's posted at centerformedicalprogress.org.

At the University of Pittsburgh, they were doing a study where they were taking the scalps of five-month-old, aborted babies and they were grafting them onto lab rats and lab mice to see how much longer they could keep them growing for and you can actually see the photographs in the published study of little baby scalps grafted onto the backs of lab rats growing little baby hairs. Those would have been the little hairs growing on the heads of little infants in Pittsburgh if they hadn't been killed by abortion and then stitched on to lab rats for experimentation.

This study was funded by a grant, by multiple grants from the N.I.A.I.D. office, which is run by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and when I was undercover, Planned Parenthood abortion providers told me that they were the ones who were supplying the aborted baby body parts for experiments at the University of Pittsburgh.

CARLSON: It's one of the stories we almost hesitated to do because it is so grotesque. But it seemed like in the public interest to tell the truth about what's happening. Has Fauci accounted for this?

DALEIDEN: Absolutely. No, and Dr. Anthony Fauci owns every bit of this study, because as the head -- and owns every bit of this issue -- because as the head of the N.I.A.I.D. Office, the buck stops with him in terms of how those grants are spent, whether they're being monitored, and made sure that they're ethically and legally and just compliant as far as good stewardship of taxpayer money.

The fact that they were using scalps from five-month-old, aborted babies, that means that the heads of those children probably needed to be intact in order to get the scalps, which is an indication that those are either partial birth abortion or even infants delivered alive and whole.

Did anybody at Dr. Fauci's office ever asked the researchers at Pittsburgh, hey, how are you getting those scalps? How are you getting whole scalps from the heads of fetuses without a partial birth abortion?

I think that Dr. Fauci should be brought in front of the Senate or in front of the United States Congress and asked those questions directly about what his office did to make sure that these grants and that these barbaric experiments were in compliance with all the applicable Federal laws and regulations for those Federal taxpayer grants.

CARLSON: Very quickly, do you see any hope of that happening, of someone being held to account for this?

DALEIDEN: You know, I just testified a couple of weeks ago before the Pennsylvania House Health Committee about this, I think that people in the grassroots, I think that everyday Americans are justifiably disturbed and upset and sad and want accountability and want enforcement, from their elected representatives, from government officials on these issues, particularly when -- I mean, we're talking about a set of government policies with fetal experimentation and experiments on aborted children that basically say that our children are worth more dead than alive.

And because of that, it speaks to -- it speaks to who we are as a people and who we are as Americans.

CARLSON: That's right.

DALEIDEN: So, I think that we should demand that there be full transparency and accountability on it.

CARLSON: That's right. It's not about choice or reproductive healthcare. It is just awful, and no country should put up with it for a second.

David, I appreciate coming on tonight. Thank you.

DALEIDEN: Thank you.

CARLSON: That's it for us. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

