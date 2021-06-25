Tucker: It's not critical race theory, it's racism

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on June 24, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

You want to hear an amazing story? It has the benefit of being both true and illuminating. Here it is.

In 1851, a man called Samuel Cartwright came up with a fairly sophisticated scientific explanation for why so many slaves were running away from plantations in the American south. These fugitive slaves, Cartwright explained were suffering from a medical disorder. It was called "Drapetomania." it was a syndrome characterized by an uncontrollable or insane impulsion to wander.

So that was the problem. It wasn't they disliked being enslaved or yearned for freedom and basic humanity. No, no, no. The problem according to Samuel Cartwright was that black people as a group were inherently defective. They were drapetomaniacs. They were always running away. That's what he said.

A hundred and seventy years later, it's embarrassing even to repeat something this stupidity out loud. It's so obviously insane. But you should know that drapetomania was taken very seriously at the time, and so was Samuel Cartwright. Cartwright was not a fringe character at all. He was a nationally prominent physician, and a former high-ranking army officer from Fairfax, Virginia. He went to Penn Medical School.

Samuel Cartwright was a credentialed man of science who commanded the respect of the country.

Fifty years after the Civil War, one of this nation's leading medical dictionaries continued to maintain an entry for drapetomania.

So, in retrospect, of course, we would call Samuel Cartwright a bigot, which he undoubtedly was. But he was also more than that. Cartwright was a practitioner of something called scientific racism. Scientific racism is deeper than simple prejudice. It is the use to science to justify the dominance of one group over another group. Scientific racism has a history as long as science, simply because the impulse to dominate is inherent to human nature.

So, it is not really about color, though it is called racism. Instead, it's about power. Martin Luther King wrote eloquently about this. So did Dr.

Seuss, by the way. You might want to take a look at what they wrote, assuming you can still buy their books.

The point is, scientific racism never actually went away. It's still with us. No one talks about drapetomania anymore. Instead, our medical professionals and law professors and military leaders and politicians and cable news hosts have identified a new disorder they claim explains everything bad. It's called whiteness.

In the universities, it has become an article of faith that, were it not for the indelible stain of whiteness, America could be a utopia. Only whiteness stands in the way. That's why we must abolish it.

As "Harvard" Magazine put it, "Abolish the White Race," only then can we be happy.

Lots of people seem to believe this. They're not all bad people, just as not everyone who believed in Samuel Cartwright in the 1850s was evil. Some people are just gullible. They're looking for meaning in their lives. If you hand them a unified theory of everything, some percentage of them are going to buy it wholesale.

There were nice people at Jonestown in Guyana. They just didn't know any better. It's their leaders that you wonder about. They do know better, or they should. And when they talk about this new iteration of scientific racism -- when they talk about "whiteness" -- they sound like old-fashioned bigots.

Take this guy for example. His name is Eric Michael Dyson. He is a tenured professor at some stupid college or other. He lives in a rich, almost exclusively white neighborhood. He goes on television a lot.

What him as he talks about race, and ask yourself, honestly, if he sounds any different at all from say, Bull Conner or David Duke He doesn't, only the colors have changed.

Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP

ERIC MICHAEL DYSON, SOCIOLOGY PROFESSOR, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY: In speaking about, you know, the maggots -- I'm sorry, the MAGA -- that is so corrosive in this political moment.

And we have stood by to see mediocre, mealy-mouthed snowflake white men who are incapable of taking critique, who are willing to dole out infamous repudiations of the humanity of the other. And yet they call us snowflakes, and they are the biggest flakes of snow to hit the Earth.

They are incapable of criticism. They are incapable of tolerating difference. They're scared of, "Oh, my god, critical race theory is going to kill your mother." And they don't even know. They are not critical, they have no race, and they don't understand theory.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: White men, they're the problem. You hear that so often that you don't pause to consider what a change this is. It used to be, only a few years ago, that the one thing you couldn't do in America was attack people in public on the basis of their race.

"I don't like that group because of their skin color. Let's hurt them." You couldn't say that. It was the one unacceptable thing, and for very good reason. You cannot maintain a multiracial democracy unless people of every color have exactly the same rights and responsibilities under the law, and are considered of precisely the same moral value under God.

You have to have that. That's the most basic prerequisite for a multiracial democracy. All lives have to matter, or it cannot work.

It's pretty clear that our leadership class, for whatever reason, doesn't want it to work. Obviously, they don't. Look at what they're doing. When you hear people ascribe blood guilt to a specific racial group -- when you hear them talk about the sin of whiteness -- what you're watching is the death of our future as a country.

We can't live in a nation of warring tribes. We know very well what that looks like, because it is the history of the world. It is miserable and vicious and bloody. We can't allow that.

Most Americans of all colors on some level understand this. They don't always have the words to articulate it, but they know it.

When their kids come home from school with assignments that suggest that all races are not, in fact, equal, that some races are guilty, and some are innocent. That some groups are oppressors inherently and others are inherently oppressed.

In the universities, this is called "critical race theory," so that's the term that most people go with. "Critical race theory" -- that's what we so often debated on television. That's the clip we just showed you.

But "critical race theory" is an inaccurate way to describe what's happening. Like so much academic jargon, the phrase "critical race theory"

doesn't mean anything. It obscures, rather than illuminates. It is designed that way, it is designed to confuse you.

What's happening in our schools and our military and our government is both simpler and easier to recognize than that. It's not critical race theory, it is racism. Not "neo-racism" or "reverse racism." Those are meaningless terms. It is race hate. It is peddled by the people in charge in the hope that it will make them more powerful. That's all it is

We haven't said that often enough or clearly enough. And because we haven't

-- because we've been tied up in some pointless debate about a concept nobody can actually define -- the race hate, and that's what it is, has oozed from the universities and has infected the entire country, including at the very highest levels.

Mark Milley is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He didn't get the job because he is brilliant, or because he is brave, or because the people who know him respect him. He is not and they definitely don't.

Milley got the job because he is obsequious. He knows who to suck up to, and he's happy to do it. Feed him a script and he'll read it. Here is Milley yesterday, the man in charge of the nation's weapons, explaining that he is working to understand a concept called "White rage."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEN. MARK MILLEY, UNITED STATES CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open- minded and be widely read, and the United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train and we understand.

And I want to understand white rage, and I'm white, and I want to understand it.

So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.

I want to maintain an open mind here and I do want to analyze it. It's important that we understand that because our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians, they come from the American people, so it is important that the leaders now and in the future do understand it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Hard to believe that man wears a uniform. He's that unimpressive.

Notice he never defined white rage, and we should know what it is. What is white rage?

Well, like drapetomania, it's one of those diseases that only affect people with certain melanin levels. It's a race-specific illness. That's what Mark Milley has learned from reading about it. That's why he's making his soldiers read about it too. They need to know. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MILLEY: I've read Mao Zedong. I've read Karl Marx. I've read Lenin. That doesn't make me a communist. So, what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?

And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and our noncommissioned officers, of being quote, "woke."

So Mark Milley reads Mao to understand Maoism, he reads communists to understand communism. But, interestingly, he doesn't read white supremacists to understand white supremacy. Why not? Go to the source. He'd be fired for that instantly, and that's the one thing he doesn't want. So he reads about White rage as if it's totally real. It's a medical condition.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: He is not just a pig, he is stupide. So Mark Miley reads Mao to understand Maoism. He reads communist to understand communism, but it is interesting that he doesn't read white supremacists to understand white supremacy.

Why not? Go to the source. Well, because Mark Milley would be fired instantly if he read those books, and getting fired is the one thing he doesn't want.

So, he reads about white rage as if it is totally real. It is a medical condition.

And by the way, since it is a medical condition, at what age can you catch white rage, by the way? Most of us assume that our two-year-olds were just teething. Now, we know it's their whiteness that's making them so angry.

Thanks, Mark Milley. We appreciate your contribution to our generation's scientific racism.

By the way, have you read anything recently about winning war? Apparently not.

We could go on and on and on and on. Pundit after senator after professor after general, each one of them spewing race hate -- whiteness, white rage

-- dressed up as some new academic theory. We certainly have the tape.

We'll spare you because you've seen it. It's everywhere.

The question is and this is the question that we should be meditating on day in and day out, is how do we get out of this vortex, this cycle before it's too late? How do we save the country before we become Rwanda? What should we be teaching our children, so that they can live in a country that you want to live in? A country full of many different kinds of people, many different, but who actually like each other, who are happy to work together, who are united ultimately by the core fact which is they are all Americans? That is the question.

It is something that Victor Davis Hanson has thought a lot about and we're very happy to have him on tonight. Professor, thanks so much for coming on.

Very simple question.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Thank you.

CARLSON: We're moving in a direction that will destroy the country. That's not an overstatement, it's clear. What do we teach our children to avoid that?

HANSON: I think the first thing we do is we have to be a little bit more humble and that is what we're trying in the United States to do, a multi- racial democracy, a constitutional government that's rare in history. Six thousand years of civilization, it almost never happens, and in the West, it only happened in the West in the last 2,500 years.

And the norm throughout history is that we identify by how we look, our superficial appearance. We hire by our blood relatives, our first cousin, but the idea that your race or your appearance is incidental and not essential to who you are is a very radical idea.

But if you want to be regressive and go back to pre-civilization tribalism, then you could do no better than what we're doing now. So that's very dangerous, but besides being humble, Tucker, we need some gratitude.

This may not be the greatest generation -- this generation -- I've been teaching for 37 years and I can tell you that each five-year period, the ability of undergraduates to comprehend, to analyze, to use inductive thinking has declined, and we don't like to say that, but it's true.

And I think we really have to think of ourselves as maybe -- just maybe we owe something to the people who died in B-17s over the sky or Europe or who was actually slaughtered at Antietam or Gettysburg and why were they killed, and how did we inherit that gift to us.

We lost almost 700,000 Americans trying to fight to -- some to preserve, but the majority to end slavery and yet, we defeated fascism, communism, Nazism, and we lost a lot of Americans and today, if I say to most undergraduates or the general public: what was Pusan? What was at Iwo Jima?

What was a B-29? They have no clue and they don't want to know. So, we need a little bit of gratitude that people came for us.

And finally, what's the alternative? I think people in America have got to say to themselves, "Okay, if we have to be perfect to be good, what are the other countries doing?" Why do more people try to come to the United States, more immigrants than all of the other countries combined? This destination is more popular.

And you know, if I say to myself tomorrow, I want to be a citizen of Mexico, I can't do it. I don't look Mexican. If a black person says, I want to be chancellor of Germany. Good luck. And if I am Latino or a black or a white wants to be a full citizen of whatever that would mean in Communist China, you're never going to make it.

So, we're unique and we have to start appreciating how unique we are.

History says to us, Tucker, there's a rule, if you don't believe that you're better than the alternative, then there's no reason for you to continue, because I think we're getting to the generation for the first time in civilization's history where this generation feels that their country is worse than the alternative and they are more critical of it than are our enemies in Iraq and Russia and North Korea and Iran, and that there's no reason to continue history, will tell us if we continue on that trajectory.

So, a little humility, a little gratitude, and a little recognition that we're better than the alternative and that's good enough.

CARLSON: You've got to love the country or else, what's the point? I agree with that completely.

Victor Davis Hanson, thank you so much for that.

HANSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: It's important. Well, you've probably seen the footage of a condo collapse in Florida, pretty awful. We are learning a lot more about what had happened. We have the latest from the ground in Surfside, Florida, next.

CARLSON: You may have seen the awful footage of a condominium tower collapsing early this morning in Florida -- Surfside, Florida, that's just north of Miami Beach.

Andrew Scheinthal is a reporter with FOX Miami and joins us tonight with the latest on that -- Andrew.

ANDREW SCHEINTHAL, REPORTER, FOX MIAMI: So, what we can tell you right now is that we know 102 people have been accounted for, but at this time, 99 people are still missing.

This operation has been going on since 1:30 in the morning and just think about this. People were fast asleep in their rooms, in their condos, that is when this building came crashing down. Now, there are more than a hundred units inside. We're being told that around 50, maybe even more units are impacted by this.

A lot of people living nearby say they felt it, they heard it. There was dust in the area for several hours. In fact, we even heard from one person who described what they heard and what they saw, and just how terrifying this entire collapse was.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The building, one of these huge buildings, gone. Right here beside us. The craziest thing I've ever heard in my life.

Look at the building, it's gone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SCHEINTHAL: Now, first responders are working through extreme elements trying to get to people as quickly as they can. In fact, they were in the basement of this building, the parking garage underneath all this rubble wading through water after pipes had burst, Tucker, trying to get to as many people as they possibly can, hoping there are people to rescue.

Now, what we know about those rescue operations that is they are using sonar, they're using K-9s and they're just digging through the debris, trying to find people.

At this hour, we know about three dozen people have been rescued. Three of them from the rubble, one of them is a young boy who was pulled up early this morning and that we do know, a mother and a daughter were rescued.

That mother actually had to have her leg amputated.

So, there is a surgeon here who is helping with those operations, but they have been looking for people through the darkness this morning, through rain and lightning. The sun is setting again. God love these first responders because they have not stopped since 1:30 this morning, trying to find as many survivors as they possibly can -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Andrew, thanks for that report. So, tall buildings just collapsing seems like an ominous sign. We don't know what caused it. It seems worth finding out. It is part of our effort to tell you what's going on in this country, we bring you this. Charles Burkett is the Mayor of Surfside. He joins us tonight.

Mr. Mayor, thanks so much for coming on. Any idea what caused this?

MAYOR CHARLES BURKETT, SURFSIDE, FLORIDA: Good evening.

CARLSON: I mean, this is kind of shocking. Good evening.

BURKETT: Buildings like this -- good evening -- buildings like this do not fall in America. This is a third world phenomenon and it's shocking. We were all -- I was out there at 1:30 or two o'clock this morning and it was just the site that we never expected to see. I thought it was going to be a balcony that had come off, but it was half the building.

It is 134-unit building and approximately half those units are just gone and they -- it fell in two sections. You may have seen it in some video. It was not unlike what happened at the Trade Center in 2001, and it's just really disturbing.

But all that aside, we need to focus right now on getting people out alive and that's exactly what we're doing.

CARLSON: Yes, you took the words right out of my head. I didn't articulate what you said, but I was thinking it, as you said it. This doesn't happen in America. This is a third world phenomenon.

One thing this country is really good at is rescuing people. Our first responders are superb. Amen. But is there any suspicion at all that this might have been intentional? I mean, you kind of have to say it, it's so strange.

BURKETT: We just don't have the luxury right now to speculate and we're going to speculate as soon as we get out as many people as we can. That's my sole priority. We've been doing that since two o'clock this morning.

We had guys running into a building that we were told could imminently collapse, so we have heroes, we have -- we have all the resources we need.

We're not short on resources. We're just short on good luck and that's what we need. We need a lot more good luck.

CARLSON: Yes, exactly. That's kind of life. I hate to ask you this as bluntly as this, but do you know how many casualties there are?

BURKETT: There are casualties. There are casualties and it is frightening to think of how many more there are going to be. You need to understand, that thing came straight down. We used to have 10 feet between the balconies. We now have about a foot and a half and they are all lined up perfectly. It just came down one on top of the other and it's horrifying actually and I think right now, we're starting to -- we're starting to get into that horrifying portion of the recovery.

CARLSON: Ys, but the --

BURKETT: But the good news is we've got every resource we need, and yes, thank you. We're going to keep looking until we find everybody we can possibly find.

CARLSON: Mr. Mayor, thank you for this tonight. I appreciate you taking the time.

BURKETT: My pleasure, thank you.

CARLSON: So, no one is more out of the group in Washington than Marjorie Taylor Greene, a brand new Member of Congress and maybe because of that, she sees things that people have been around Washington a long time no longer notice.

And she just noticed something very odd in a new piece of legislation. She joins us next to explain what it is.

CARLSON: Lots of Washington insiders claiming to be Washington outsiders because it sounds good, one thing you can say about Marjorie Taylor Greene, she really is a Washington outsider, as close as you'll find in Congress, that's for sure.

And that means that she often notices things that people who have been there for a long time miss and that's what happened earlier this week when Marjorie Taylor Greene found something lurking in an infrastructure bill that Democrats have written.

That bill states this, quote: "Women shall be presumed to be socially and economically disadvantaged individuals for the purposes of this subsection." Well that was news to Marjorie Taylor Greene, so she tweeted this, quote: "My construction company is woman-owned and I'm very offended to be presumed socially and economically disadvantaged." End quote.

Well, we checked and it turns out that many government laws assume that women, the majority of the American population are quote, "economically disadvantaged." What is that?

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joins us tonight. Congresswoman, thanks so much for coming on.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): Hi, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, how surprised were you to learn in this bill that you're a victim?

GREENE: Well, I wasn't just surprised, I was outraged. As a matter of fact, I'm very angry about it because I can tell you this. I'm probably one of the only Members of Congress that owns a woman-owned construction company.

I've been successful in 11 states. We've done a lot of money in revenue. I can say a lot more than the Federal government, and we know how to turn a profit, not a loss.

And I can tell you as a Member of Congress who has been successful in business, I'm not only surprised, I am very angered to be considered in a category that is socially and economically disadvantaged because as a matter of fact, I don't consider myself that way at all. I consider myself one of the luckiest women on the planet because I'm an American woman and I live in a country where through hard work, I can be successful and that's exactly what we've done in our family construction business that is a woman-owned business.

And so for Democrats to treat women and put us down in a category where we have to be a victim in order to succeed, I find that extremely insulting, and I see it as a continuation as the Democrats' war on women.

CARLSON: Well, it's a little strange too because most Americans are women, so how can you have an oppressed minority that's actually the majority of the country? I mean, it doesn't kind of make any sense, does it?

GREENE: No, it doesn't make sense, but this is how Democrats achieve their agenda. They have to divide everyone up in some sort of political identity, whether you're a woman, you're LGBTQ, XYZ, whatever, transgender, black, Hispanic, Asian -- they have to divide everyone up. They have to make -- you know, give you the message that you're a victim and you can't be successful unless you're using their policy or their government program that they're going to provide to you at a cost to the American taxpayers and that's how you will be successful.

You see, they don't believe in individual rights. They don't believe in our freedoms and they don't believe in Americans independent will and hard work to be successful. That's not who the Democratic Party is, they're the party of socialism, and that's why in every single bill I read, and believe me I read them because as a business owner, I'm used to actually reading contracts and reading information and anything I sign my name on, and that's why in this transportation bill, I was completely shocked and angered and insulted frankly as a woman who has been successful in the construction industry.

You see what Democrats want in this disgusting infrastructure bill that they just got through the Senate and Biden announced that they have a deal for, you see what they want is they want a transfer of wealth and they don't want to give contracts to transportation companies, to trucking companies, to paving companies that are able to actually do the job and do the job well. They want to provide it to minority-owned companies or women- owned companies who they consider are socially and economically disadvantaged.

And this is everything wrong with the Democrats' policies and that's why I'm very much against it.

CARLSON: Yes, the party of rich ladies telling you that ladies are oppressed. I love it. I can't believe you read the bill. Boy, you are new to this. You're probably the only one who did.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, thanks for coming on. I appreciate it.

GREENE: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So Rose McGowan came on the show last night. That was unexpected.

We talked about Britney Spears. That was even more unexpected. I've never done a Britney Spears segment before.

She told us that Spears was being silenced by powerful people and that she is not alone. It turns out to be a more interesting story than we realized.

We never heard of it actually at the time. There's something there it turns out.

A former Federal prosecutor joins us in a moment to explain what is there and what it means for everybody else in America. Stay tuned.

CARLSON: What if your TV show was tanking and you'd lost more than half your viewers since January, do you think that would be exactly the moment to re-release your book on the basis of evidence that people love you so much they're going to buy it? Probably not.

But if you work at CNN, if you're a squeaky little guy who hosts a media show on CNN, you might just try it, and if you did what would happen?

Well you might sell just 2,000 copies in the entire first week. That book currently ranks 4,007th on the best seller list. There are many how-to manuals having to do with HVAC or hanging drywall or insulation that are outselling that book.

By the way, we don't mean to be mean or anything, it's just, if all signs point to one conclusion, get out of media -- immediately. Get out of media.

Maybe it's time to get out of media, just saying.

Well, actress, Rose McGowan came on this show last night, at the very last minute, to talk about a topic we'd never talked about before or even thought about talking before and that was Britney Spears. She said that people are controlling Britney Spears's life in a way that's completely un- American.

According Rose McGowan, it's not just about Britney Spears, it's about how people in charge use their power. Here's what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROSE MCGOWAN, ACTRESS: And what has been done to her is horrific, and I know it seems like why should we care about a rich pop princess, right? But I think it's deeper than that, and I think it goes to what you talk a lot about, which is the rot in the machine and how society also plays a part in a weird form of oppression.

The people, the monsters of power that control the puppet, not just her, but like the message it sends to every girl or every boy out there that you are disposable and the elite can own you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, that's a pretty dark picture she is painting, but it probably doesn't just apply to Britney Spears, come to think about it, but back to Britney Spears.

Is Britney Spears being prevented from doing the things that adults are allowed to do in this country if they're not locked up in prison? And why?

And if she is, can they do it to you, too?

Francey Hakes seemed like a good person to ask. She is a former Federal prosecutor in the first National Coordination for Child Exploitation and Prevention and Interdiction. She joins us tonight.

Francey, thanks so much for coming on.

So, I read and I don't know if it's true, but I think you would know that Britney Spears is being prevented from having children by this -- some sort of court order or getting married. Can that be real?

FRANCEY HAKES, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: You know, Tucker, it doesn't seem like it should be real in America. She is an almost 40-year-old woman who is very wealthy and successful based solely on her own talent and yet, it's true. She has conservators -- that is people like guardians if you want to think of them that way -- who decide everything for her, including what she can and can't do with her own body, whether she can get married, whether she can have children.

There's someone else who decides how much money she can spend. She has an allowance. She is worth millions of dollars and she gets about a thousand dollars a week in an allowance. So, no. She is in control of no aspect of her life and I think it should frighten all of us considering if it can happen to someone as wealthy and popular as Britney Spears, who couldn't they do it, too.

CARLSON: Well, yes. it's also a little bit weird considering we've got tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of mentally-ill vagrants wiping their butt on your lawn every day, literally, and you can't do anything because they have autonomy and you can't tell them what to do. But Britney Spears can be prevented from having kids by a conservatorship? I mean, it just seems very strange to me.

HAKES: Well, the difference, Tucker, is that Britney Spears has a lot of money and therefore, she had a lot of people who were willing to go to court to try to get access and control over that money and that's exactly what they did. She can't decide how to spend anything.

Now, I've talked to some people here in California. I'm in L.A. right now.

I've talked to some people here who say that the attorney that is the court-appointed attorney for her and the Judge are very fair and just people.

The problem is Britney Spears didn't pick this lawyer. Her lawyer is court- appointed. That means the Judge picked the lawyer. When she said she wasn't allowed to get her own lawyer, she is exactly right because she is not even considered to have the capacity to contract with a lawyer, much less be given the money by her father to pay for a lawyer.

So, she can't even choose her own lawyer in a country like this where everyone has a lawyer.

CARLSON: I just think it's so strange and worth paying attention to. I remember when they took Alex Jones off all platforms, and we said, "Oh, he is Alex Jones. He's just crazy. You know, who cares. We're not going to defend Alex Jones," and the next thing you know it's like, Parler is gone.

Everyone you know has been de-platformed right -- or Julian Assange, they didn't like what he printed, so they threw him in prison. "Oh it's just Julian Assange. Don't worry."

We should worry when an American citizen, when an individual is treated like this, I think. So, I am really glad that you explained that for us tonight, Francey Hakes, thank you.

HAKES: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So. Dr. Jill Biden, not actually a doctor, but is acting as one all of a sudden, she is trying to make Americans get the shot and she's traveling across the country to browbeat them into getting vaccines whether they want the medicine or not or whether or not they need it.

She went to Tennessee the other day and got a very negative reception. I don't want to gloat or anything, but we do have the tape and we're probably going to show it to you after the break.

CARLSON: Well, the House Judiciary Committee just passed six bipartisan antitrust bills today that could finally, in the end, lead to breaking up the Big Tech companies and saving the nation. One bill, it is called the American Choice and Innovation Online Act prohibits Big Tech companies from giving preference to their own products on their platforms. That's a typical piece of antitrust legislation. It also prevents them from discriminating against their competitors.

Another bill is called Ending Platform Monopolies Act and that bill could force tech companies to break up in the end and sell their assets. That bill passed by a single vote in part thanks to two Republicans, Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck.

Republicans have talked about Big Tech censorship for years. "Oh, we're against censorship," yet only a handful supported these bills. In fact most Republicans on the committee opposed them. Why? Well, let's see.

Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, and Apple lobbied heavily against these bills.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook even called Nancy Pelosi personally to complain about them. Who else took the side of big tech to oppose these antitrust efforts?

Well, let's see. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did that. He said these bills would give government antitrust agencies too much power.

Really? More power than Google has? Probably not.

We don't know where he got that talking point. Maybe from Jeff Miller, his old friend. Who is Jeff Miller? Well, he is a Republican consultant and fundraiser. He has been close to McCarthy for decades. He also, not incidentally, is a lobbyist for Apple and Amazon. Those two companies have paid his firm more than a million dollars combined since he began representing them two years ago.

So, these bills are out of committee. They still need to be voted on in the house and the Senate, and by the way, they are not perfect. No bill is perfect, but this may be the best chance to pass antitrust legislation that will curb the power of Big Tech that is strangling our democracy, and so of course, we are rooting for Congress to do just that.

Dr. Jill went to Nashville on Tuesday. She told the locals that she was gravely disappointed in them because they're plebes, sorry, no because they weren't taking the coronavirus vaccine at the rate she wants them to and they didn't appreciate it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. JILL BIDEN, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: This state still has a little bit of way to go, only three in ten Tennesseans are vaccinated and well --

[BOOING]

J. BIDEN: Well, you're booing yourselves.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "You're only booing yourselves," says Dr. Jill. Real doctors though are starting to have some concerns about these vaccines.

The C.D.C. has just acknowledged that the vaccine is linked to higher rates of myocarditis, that's a potentially fatal heart inflammation. The World Health Organization says that young people should not take these vaccines.

Last night, we spoke to one of the men who invented the mRNA vaccine technology about his concerns.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROBERT MALONE, DISCOVERER OF IN-VITRO AND IN-VIVO RNA TRANSFECTION AND THE INVENTOR OF MRNA VACCINES: My concerns are that other we are -- the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are and so, I'm of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccine or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines.

This is a fundamental right having to do with clinical research ethics.

And so, my concern is that, I know that there are risks, but we don't have access to the data. Certainly, I can say that the risk benefit ratio for those 18 and below doesn't justify vaccines and there's a pretty good chance that it doesn't justify vaccination in these very young adults.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: The government isn't being transparent about the risk. Well, that's for sure. The C.D.C. Director, Rochelle Walensky is insisting that myocarditis is not actually a significant risk, and in the process of claiming that, she contradicts her own agency's data. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: To just put this in perspective, if we have a group of 12 to 17-year-olds who are working to vaccinate over the next four months and we can vaccinate a million of them which would be great strides, over the next four months, we could expect 30 to 40 of these mild self-limited cases of myocarditis.

And for that, if we were to vaccinate all one million, we would avert 8,000 cases of COVID, 200 hospitalizations, 50 ICU stays, and one death, and so we weigh the risks as well as the benefits, these extraordinary benefits of vaccines.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, that's just not true. As noted by Alex Berenson -- and we checked -- if you go to the C.D.C.'s website, you will find C.D.C. numbers that contradict what the C.D.C. Director just said. According to the C.D.C., out of a typical group of 100,000 young people who take the vaccine, more than 25,000 can be expected to have side effects -- one in four. Another 700 will likely require medical care, 200 will be hospitalized.

As we noted, Alex Berenson can actually do math. He is the author of "Unreported Truths." He joins us tonight. Alex, first of all great catch on this. Thank you for doing it. How could the C.D.C. Director say something the C.D.C. contradicts?

ALEX BERENSON, AUTHOR: You know, that's a really good question and you know, it's interesting because if you look at the meeting that they had yesterday and the materials, the numbers are in there and you can -- and you know, and there's been other papers that they've written over the last few months, you can get to the truth.

But then you know, their scientists then come out and then you know, Dr.

Walensky comes out and says things are not supported by their own data and whether that's just because you know, they're bad at math or whether, you know they have the teachers unions yelling at them that they have to get kids vaccinated or whether you know, they're getting -- you know, they're aware of how important pharma is and you know, in Washington -- I don't know.

Okay, I don't know why they can't tell the truth, but they can't tell the truth, Tucker.

CARLSON: It's scaring the hell out of people who are very pro-vaccine. I'm in that category. I'm completely for vaccines, always have been, but if they're lying about the harm then why would you trust anything they say?

Seriously.

BERENSON: I don't know. I don't know, and I don't know what the frenzy to vaccinate kids is. Children and young adults -- and really adults up to 30, healthy adults up to 40, they are at very, very low risk from this.

And you know, I don't understand. When you sort of look at state by state, once you vaccinate older adults, it doesn't look like you get very much benefit at all from vaccinating younger people, so what the frenzy is on this, I don't know.

By the way, I just want to say one thing which is -- which I know we're short on time, but this piece that I wrote, I now have something called a "Substack," which is a newsletter which is longer than my Twitter feeds.

It's shorter than the booklets. Your audience has been a great -- you know, they've been great supporters of the booklets.

But this is a way to get information out quickly in a way that's easier to read than Twitter, so I hope people will come take a look and judge the numbers for themselves because as you said, you were -- you know you and your team were able to see how clearly the C.D.C. was not telling the truth about this, so come to the "Substack," and please take a look for yourself.

CARLSON: And at "Substack," we should say, it is one of the last protected

-- I think -- media outlets.

BERENSON: That's right.

CARLSON: It is not controlled by Google or Facebook, is that correct?

BERENSON: That's right. So, I am not -- you know, that I was up against it with Amazon. They tried to censor me. "Substack" is not censorable. People read the stuff for free or they can subscribe and pay. That's their choice.

But this is an audience, you know, it is like you, it is one of the last bastions out there of independent journalism and I'm glad to have it and I honestly hope I am going to be able to turn this into a newsletter that's about more than COVID where I am able to actually report on important issues that other media outlets are not covering in a -- that's why it's called "Unreported Truths." It is the same as the booklets, but it is going to be more than COVID.

CARLSON: Man, there so many of those. I think history will judge you well.

BERENSON: Yes.

CARLSON: Alex Berenson, I appreciate it. Thank you.

BERENSON: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: We are out of time, if you can believe it. An hour just slips by, sands through an hour-glass.

We will be back tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.

And now, ladies and gentlemen, it's Sean Hannity. How are you doing, Sean?

