Tucker: How Democrats guaranteed dead people voted in election

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Veterans Day.



It has been more than a week since the final votes were cast, and still, many of Donald Trump's 72 million voters believe this election was fundamentally unfair and they are right about that.



There was massive outside interference in our democracy, and it didn't come from Russia. The tech monopolies of Silicon Valley used their unprecedented control over news and information to silence Donald Trump's voters and at the same time, to protect Joe Biden.



And then public health authorities and blue state governors wielded the pandemic like it was a partisan political weapon. It's hard to believe they actually did that, but they did do it. Corporate America helped them.



In a moment, we'll have a report on Big Pharma's role in what happened.

It's an amazing story.



And then there's the question of the votes themselves, the actual ballots.

Democrats completely changed the way we voted in this election. Our system has never been more disorganized, and it has never been more vulnerable to manipulation.



So was there voter fraud last week? That's a question we've been working on since the Election Night. We've tried to be careful and precise as we report this out. In moments like this, truth really matters more than ever.

False allegations of fraud can cause as much damage as the fraud itself.



Jussie Smollett hurt more people with his lies than any actual hate crime.

And the last thing America needs right now is more damage. So we want to be accurate.



What we're about to tell you is accurate. It's not a theory. It happened and we can prove it.



Other news organizations could prove it, too, they've simply chosen not to.

The position of corporate media across the country this week has been very simple. There was no voter fraud. "The New York Times" once the paper of record declared that as fact this morning across the entire front page, look at this banner headline, "Election officials nationwide find no fraud." No fraud. None. End of story. Move on and listen to Kamala.



You're hearing virtually the same thing from everyone in the media -- everyone. At CNN, the anchors have been repeating the approved message for days. They say it with the kind of brutal intensity that suggests precisely because they don't really believe what they're saying. You absolutely must believe it. Shut up and accept the verdict, America.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: Sources tell CNN that top aides are suggesting that the defeated President, President Trump hold rallies to drum up bogus conspiracies about election fraud.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: The G.O.P. keeps spreading completely unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.



BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN HOST: The Attorney General now telling Federal prosecutors to look into those unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.



ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, no evidence of widespread flaws in the mail-in voting process.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Bogus conspiracy theories, completely unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. They say it again and again, but what exactly are they talking about? They won't tell you, so we're going to tell you.



Right now, fewer than 15,000 votes separate Donald Trump from Joe Biden in the State of Georgia. It's close enough that it is worth getting specific about what happened there. And Georgia's Secretary of State has now confirmed there will be a hand recount of all votes cast in Georgia.



Among those votes, auditors will find a ballot cast by a woman called Deborah Jean Christiansen. It would be hard to find anyone who has got a bad word to say about Deborah Jean Christiansen. She was well-known in her community for years as a bird watcher, an avid gardener, a committed fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.



Those who knew her were sad when she died last May, and they might be surprised to learn that even after her death, Deborah Jean Christiansen still managed to register to vote and then cast a ballot presumably for Joe Biden.



In some ways, it's an inspiring story, the triumph of voting over death.



And no one quite embodies that story like James Blaylock of Covington, Georgia. Mr. Blaylock was a mailman for 33 years until he passed away in 2006. Fourteen years later, according to state records, he was still mailing things.



James Blaylock cast a ballot in last week's election. How did he do that?

It might be worth asking "The New York Times." Maybe James Blaylock was just one of those extraordinary mail carriers, neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night nor even death itself could keep him from the mail.



In his case, maybe voting from the grave wasn't really fraud. It was just commitment. Okay.



But what about Linda Kessler of Nicholson, Georgia. Linda Kessler died in 2003. Seventeen years later, she was still voting in presidential elections. Edward Swein out of Trenton, Georgia spent his life working construction and teaching school. In his spare time, he loved bluegrass music. According to those who knew him, he played multiple instruments and enjoyed jam sessions.



When he died five years ago at the age of 82, it seemed like he was gone from this world for good. But no. Last week, he voted for President.



And he wasn't the only one. On your screen right now, you will see the names of other deceased voters. Every one of them played a role in last week's presidential election.



As of tonight, there aren't enough of them to alter the outcome. That could change as we learn more. But for the moment, the point is, they exist. They are dead, but they voted anyway. The question is, how did they do that? How exactly did they cast their ballots? And the short answer is by mail.



Dead people tend to vote more often when you make it easier for them to vote. They are like any other group. This year, we made it much easier for the dead to vote.



States sent ballots and registration forms to millions of people totally unsolicited. The pretext was COVID. We had to do this for public health reasons, remember? We had no choice. It was a public health emergency. The effect was to encourage fraud.



One 2012 study by Pew found there were close to two million dead people still on voter rolls around this country. That study also found that approximately 24 million voter registrations. That is one out of every eight in America were wrong. They were no longer valid or they were significantly incorrect. Close to three million people in America had registrations in more than one state, three million.



So what happens if you start sending ballots and registrations to lists like this? Well, you're guaranteed to increase the amount of fraudulent voting and that's exactly what Democrats did. Republicans we should add, let them do it.



Take the State of Nevada where Joe Biden is currently leading Donald Trump by fewer than 40,000 votes. This year, State Democrats and their lawyers made certain than Nevada sent ballots, not ballot applications, but actual ballots to every single registered voter in the state, whether they requested those ballots or not and they did this even though they knew they were perfectly aware that more than 41,000 people who registered to vote in Nevada haven't voted or updated the registrations in more than 10 years.



Why? Because many of these people are dead or gone. But they got ballots anyway.



One of those people was a former elementary school teacher called Rosemary Hurdle. According to her 2017 obituary, Rosemary Hurdle was a loving, fun, sassy and sarcastic in a fun way, beautiful, powerful and inspiring. Sadly, now she's gone.



But her voter registration remains. She is still on the rolls.



Someone received Rosemary Hurdle's ballot in the mail and then cast it. Who did this? We don't know who did it. We wish we did.



We should know. It's fraud. It's a threat to our system and it is being hidden by a news media totally vested in a Joe Biden presidency.



Again, we have a right to know. We have an obligation to know much more about this. But thanks to the media blackout, it is left to independent conservative sites, places like "The Federalist" to report what the rest should be reporting, but are not.



Thanks to "The Federalist," we know that on October 9th, for example, a man called Fred Stokes, Jr. received an unsolicited ballot in Clark County, Nevada. That's where Las Vegas is.



Three weeks later, the county received his ballot back by mail. Voting records indicate that ballot was quote, "completed." Fred Stokes voted for President. But Fred Stokes had been dead for three years. He died in June of 2017 at the age of 92. How did that happen? We don't know. No one is reporting on it.



In Pennsylvania, the state that made Joe Biden the President-elect, there are luckily, quite a few dead voters. How do we know that? Because the state told us.



According to a report from last December, less than a year ago, from the state's Department of Auditor General, nearly 3,000 potentially deceased voters remained on the voter rolls in Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign says it has found evidence that some of them voted this year.



For example, on October 24th, Allegheny County officials mailed a ballot to one Denise Odnish. She died two days before, yet somehow records show the county officials received that ballot back completed, voted for President on November 2nd.



Again, we are showing you more names on the screen, just like Denise Odnish. We can confirm that they all voted in the election last week, and all of them were dead when they did so.



None of this is conjecture. It's not one of those bogus conspiracy theories that CNN worries about. It is entirely real. Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? Those are the questions.



The first is very simple to answer, Democrats did it. They understand that when you send mail in ballots to an entire unverified voter roll, you can't really know who is voting.



But just to make certain that fraud remained likely, Democrats filed lawsuits in Nevada to eliminate signature verification. Think about that.



In 2019, well before the coronavirus panic. Ron Wyden is a Democratic senator from Oregon sponsored the Vote by Mail Act. The Vote by Mail Act demands that every state in the Union mails ballots to their entire unverified voter list. Whether you ask for it or not, whether you're alive or not, you get a ballot.



There's no other way to interpret this. Democrats are abetting fraud.



This summer, Democrats in the House of Representatives passed something called the Heroes Act. It wouldn't simply have provided quote "automatic mailing of absentee ballots to all voters in America." It also would have prevented states from restricting in any way ballot harvesting. That means that anyone could collect and return bundles of ballots from dead or living voters to polling stations, and there will be no oversight of this at all.



That's insane, but expect more of it. Loose voting rules are too useful for the left to pass up.



In January, Democrats could very well gain control of the United States Senate. If that happens, much will change, but one of the things that will happen, they will pass the Heroes Act into law.



Right now, they are claiming universal mail-in balloting is necessary because of coronavirus. It's a public health emergency, we have to have it.

But they are lying. They've been pushing for this very thing for years for one reason: it gives them an advantage because it increases the incidence of fraud.



According to Barack Obama, the most divisive President in our history, if you are against this, if you're against sending ballots to unverified voter lists in every state in the country, unsolicited, you are a racist. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Even as we sit here, there are those in power, who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting, by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws, and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the Postal Service in the run up to an election.



But it is going to be dependent on mail-in ballots, so people don't get sick.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Barack Obama, suddenly not from Hawaii, didn't go to Pinhoe, a product of the red clay of Georgia and he is preaching. The message is always the same, obey or I'll call you racist.



Obama spent eight years working that scam pretty effectively. But amazingly, a lot of people still fall for it. So, they shut up and obey.

But we should stop doing that, because if we care about our democracy, we must demand clean and honest voting. Regardless of the outcome, no matter who wins or who loses, the system is what we must protect.



Sending ballots to entire unverified voter lists, unsolicited gets you dead people voting. And what does that do? It puts us where we are now -- cynical, distrustful, withdrawn.



If you want to run a democracy, you need one thing above all, social trust.

If you want people to have social trust, if you want them to believe in the system, it's not enough to yell at them on television and tell them that they must believe. You have to create a system that is worth believing it.



Adam Laxalt is the former Attorney General of Nevada. He is co-chairman of the Trump Campaign in that state. He has been warning about voter fraud, including on this show for months. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Thanks so much, Adam, for joining us tonight.



So tell us if we're misreading what apparently happened here. Ballots were sent to people in your state who were dead, and inevitably, some of them voted. Is that correct?



ADAM LAXALT, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF NEVADA: You know, first of all, it's important for people to understand, there is absolutely voter fraud as you continue to try to point out, as we continue to try to point out, but in the campaign, we aren't the system, we don't have access to the Clark County voting system.



We can't call them and say, it looks like Tucker Carlson died. Can you confirm if he voted or not? This all has to happen on the outside. And so yes, we've confirmed dead voters. And so finally, we're no longer being accused of producing zero fraud. Now, we're being accused of not producing systemic or widespread fraud.



And I've been attacked viciously by the sitting Attorney General and other people for being somehow, you know attacking our system and the last time I checked, I served both in the Navy and in Iraq and was a top law enforcement officer.



All I want to do is what you want. I want to put a spotlight on this system, because the bottom line is, there is fraud. I don't know how wide scale it is, for all the reasons you have pointed out, and we don't own the system and American needs to understand this.



We keep being told, well, all the fraud will be investigated. By who?

There's no investigative body that goes in independently and actually investigates elections. This is why we have this mess.



And if they are suggesting that the local registrar is going to do its own audit after the fact, of course, we know that isn't a real investigation.



The F.B.I. was doing these little videos before election saying, nothing to see here. It's a secure election. And you're asking the F.B.I., excuse me, and were you in their checking signatures? Were you running lists to see if dead voters have made it on the rolls and actually voted? The answer is of course not, right?



And so this is what we deal with. It is that, we put out a list of over

3,000 people that moved out of the State of Nevada and they voted in this election. And we said, we refer to it with no names for an investigation.



Now, about a hundred of these people, apparently were military voters and they have a valid exemption. Great. Of course, their vote counts.



But we're being accused of improprieties here and we don't have all the information. They just want to shut down any spotlight to the fact that there is voter fraud in our state.



CARLSON: Of course. I'm not surprised. Adam Laxalt, thanks for that update. Appreciate it. We'll talk to you.



LAXALT: Thanks. Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So here you have the people whose job it is to worry about fraud, the Attorney General of the state, the F.B.I., democratic officeholders, the media, telling you that you're wrong if you're worried about fraud.



Totally incurious about how the fraud happened when the fraud, incontrovertible evidence of the fraud is right in front of their faces.

What does that tell you? What do you think it tells you?



Yes, well, Democrats could control the Senate in a few weeks. It comes down to two runoff elections in the State of Georgia. Those races really matter, maybe more than any Senate races in our lifetime.



What's the state of play in that state? We'll talk to Georgia Representative Doug Collins, next.



CARLSON: You may never have heard of Dana Nessel. She is the highly partisan not especially bright Attorney General of the State of Michigan.

Nessel ran for office two years ago with an ad -- we're Not Making this up

-- bragging that she quote, "doesn't have a penis." That's the kind of person she is.



She is divisive. She is a buffoon.



Unfortunately, Dana Nessel has power now and she set about abusing it in the most un-American possible ways. Michigan cities are some of the most violent places in the Western Hemisphere.



As the state's chief law enforcement officer, you'd think Dana Nessel might work on that, but no, she spent her time trying to shut down Catholic Charities for being pro-life. One of her cases against the church was so transparently unconstitutional that a Federal Judge accused Nessel of committing quote, "a targeted attack" on a sincerely held religious belief.



Then when citizens in Michigan protested their Governor's absurdly partisan COVID lockdowns, abortion clinics and her husband were exempt from them.

Everyone else had to stay at home. Dana Nessel dismissed those complaints as quote, "white folks outraged because they can't go golfing," and so on.



Dana Nessel may be the worst Attorney General in the country, and there is stiff competition in that category. So it's just a matter of time before Dana Nessel tried to invalidate the First Amendment. Now, she is doing that.



Nessel is threatening to imprison the editors of the conservative news organization, "Big League Politics" for the crime of reporting the news.

That site has posted audio recordings of poll workers in Michigan. Nessel claims their report is quote, "misleading." That's a crime now in Michigan, apparently.



And just in case that wasn't clear, Nessel warns "Big League Politics" that quote, "failure to comply will result in criminal prosecution."



So if you disagree with Dana Nessel, you will go to jail. That's the new third world standard in Michigan. What's interesting is that other news organizations have said virtually nothing about this. CNN isn't complaining about it, neither is "The Washington Post" or "The New York Times." They love authoritarianism as long as their team is benefiting from it.



We don't like it, no matter who is in charge. Maybe Dana Nessel should fight someone her own size. Instead of terrorizing an independent website, why doesn't Dana Nessel try that with us? Go ahead, Dana Nessel. See how that goes. Good luck.



Two upcoming runoff elections in the State of Georgia could determine -- in fact, will determine control of the Senate. Democrats aren't hiding what they plan to do if they win those two races and take control. They plan to fundamentally change this country and its systems and they are saying so out loud.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Now we take Georgia and we change the world.



QUESTION: I'm sorry, can you repeat that, Mr. Schumer?



SCHUMER: Now, we take Georgia then we change America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So the question is -- and we'll be covering this in much greater detail as we move toward January 5th, but how are those races looking right now?



Doug Collins is a Member of Congress from Georgia, coordinating the Republican response to all of this and we're happy to have him on tonight.

Congressman, thanks so much for coming on.



REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): Thank you.



CARLSON: So where do you -- where do you think, as honestly as you can assess, we are now with these two races?



COLLINS: Well, I think right now, we're getting ready for a tough race.

But I have every confidence that David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will be presenting an argument to the people of Georgia.



Taking what Chuck Schumer just said, this has become a battle for really the ideological soul of our country where you're either going to have a move toward the left and more toward a socialist ideal in which, again, taking it out of the terminology, the isms and everything else. It's simply this you either vote for David or Kelly down here in Georgia or against Ossoff or Warnock.



And here's the choice: do you want more personal responsibility? Do you want more encouragement for business? Do you want more freedoms and liberties that we just talked about being able to actually stand up for our First and Second -- you know, all of our amendments? Or do you want one that moves us away from those?



I think that's where we're at. It's going to be tough, but we are fighting, and I think they're going to win.



CARLSON: So it's going to be tough. The demographics of Georgia obviously have changed harder for Republicans than it once was. But a lot of attention is now on the systems in place in Georgia. We just read the names of dead people who voted in your state last week.



Will mail-in balloting be allowed? Will ballots or registration forms be sent to people who didn't ask for them? And will outside groups be allowed to collect those ballots and drop them off? Will there be ballot harvesting?



COLLINS: Yes, that's one of the things we are focused on right now, it is leading the effort out here to protect President Trump's vote down here and make sure we have every legal vote counted. Those are the things we're beginning to see.



We're beginning to look at how many people voted from the same location.

Did they vote from the same location? Were they allowed independent voting while they were there?



We also have an issue, Tucker, this is one thing that I want to emphasize for Georgia. And this is what our Secretary of State and others need to emphasize. We need to have a stringent check on our signatures going forward, especially on our absentee ballots, because we have entered into a consent decree in which that was not checked, as well as it should be.



And if we want to make sure that those are -- confirming those ballots are secure, we're going to have to have every county, not just the ones who want to participate, make sure that those signatures are counted as the law provides for so that we can maintain ballot integrity.



These are the areas where the Democrats are trying to encourage others and it is where we open ourselves up to suspicions in our elections.



CARLSON: I just talked to someone who ran a campaign in Georgia last week, who said that it is very common in the state for outside groups to collect ballots and bring them and turn them in. That's ballot harvesting, maybe it goes by another name in Georgia. Will that be allowed in this special election?



COLLINS: It shouldn't be allowed. In fact, if people know about that, they need to get in contact with us. They need to contact and come forth with an affidavit to say, this is not allowed. This is not something you're able to do, is to take and then harvest these votes.



These are the kinds of things that we have to fight against. But this has to be a vigilant activity, Tucker, and I'm tired of the left always saying that when we're standing up for these rights and these ballots to make our election law integrity firm that they call us every name in the book.



You've been facing it. Everybody has been facing across the country. But the question is, it's not a matter of now. They don't say any fraud there, which I've got still an election official in Georgia saying there's not any fraud. That's just not true.



One issue of fraud and one issue of an illegal valid cast takes away the legal vote of someone else and we have to admit that. Either they're all wrong or they are all right. What we've got to do is say, these ballots have to be checked. They have to be in integrity, or otherwise we lose our most precious gift.



CARLSON: Of course. That's exactly right. There's no argument against what you just said. Congressman, thanks so much for coming on tonight.



COLLINS: Thanks, Tucker. I appreciate it.



CARLSON: Things are happening now that would have been impossible to imagine six months ago. States now trying to control what you can do in your home over Thanksgiving. These are coronavirus rules. What happens if you don't obey? That's straight ahead.



CARLSON: So if you were to somehow get inside the brain of any authoritarian, you would find that their fantasies aren't the conventional fantasies. An authoritarian fantasizes about controlling you, and coronavirus has given the perfect pretext to do that.



Now, they force their way into your home. You're not going to believe this story. Rick Leventhal has it for us. Hey, Rick.



RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. For anyone in New York or California, it'll be a Holiday Season like no other.

Two governors with similar mandates, arguing the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to start shutting down again.



Starting this Friday night, a 10:00 p.m. curfew will be in effect for every bar, restaurant, gym and liquor store in the State of New York. Restaurants can still serve food curbside for pickup or delivery, but no alcohol to go; and indoor and outdoor gatherings on your own property will be limited to no more than 10 people.



Governor Andrew Cuomo says the parties are the problem, blaming them for the spike in cases and says that if the new restrictions don't slow the spread, he may shut down gyms and indoor dining all together and he is demanding New York City's Mayor deploy the NYPD to enforce the new rules.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): There are only two fundamental truths in this situation. It is individual discipline and its government enforcement.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



LEVENTHAL: And over here on the left coast, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued similar new guidelines ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday. No more than three households can gather together at a time. Gatherings must be outside and last two hours or less. Attendees can use restrooms as long as they are frequently sanitized and singing, chanting and shouting are strongly discouraged.



Tucker, I swear, I did not make these up.



CARLSON: I was literally just thinking that exact same thing. Rick Leventhal has gone rogue. He is writing fake news again.



LEVENTHAL: No, I didn't. I didn't do it. I'm just -- I'm just telling you what he said.



CARLSON: It's just unbelievable, so much is. Rick Leventhal, thank you for that.



LEVENTHAL: Sure.



CARLSON: So Andrew Cuomo's new rules in the State of New York raised an important question. Will his much buffer brother at CNN follow those rules?



Earlier this year, you'll remember, we showed you a picture of Chris Cuomo himself, CNN anchor in Long Island staying there without a mask next to several other people, maybe infecting them, but definitely smoking a cigar.



Then last month, we obtained exclusively a letter from Chris Cuomo's landlord, reminding him that he was defying repeatedly mandatory mask rules in his building and could be fined if he kept it up. Scofflaw.



Then about a week ago, a photo emerged as someone looking suspiciously like Chris Cuomo. Shaved legs, chiseled jaw, getting a haircut without a mask on.



Does this end with a SWAT team descending on the Cuomo family as they celebrate Thanksgiving?



Mark Steyn is our expert on illegal Thanksgiving dinners, long has been, and of course a bestselling author. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Mark, thanks for joining us.



So how we illegal do you imagine the Cuomo family Thanksgiving dinner could be?



MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Yes, I'm interested in this. With the new crackdown on public singing, that if you were to kick open the door of the Cuomo household, and he might chance to be singing "Jingle Bells,"

whether the New York SWAT team might have to take him down over the Holidays.



This is great implications for powerful Democrats. I believe, under the new rules at polling precincts, no more than 10 dead Democratic voters will be permitted at any one time. So that actually could affect some of the recounts and change some of the election results we've seen.



But what's interesting to me, Tucker, is that basically COVID-19 has now become the Afghan War of public health issues. We don't actually -- we no longer recall why we got into this whole lockdown scenario, but nobody has any other ideas, so lockdown has to keep going on.



And both in New York and California, they have now moved to the European stage where they are regulating the number of people you're allowed to have inside your house or indeed in your garden.



And as we've seen especially in the United Kingdom, the police haven't been shy about kicking down the doors of houses and saying somebody two doors away said it sounded like you had more than 10 people in here. And that's a very different intensity of lockdown for no good reason.



Right now, what matters -- I mean, all this case stuff is silly. If you test positive, is that in fact, a case in any meaningful sense? In New York State, only today, as of today, only 1,600 people are hospitalized in a state with something like 220 hospitals.



So you do the math. Oh, wait. Nobody can do the math because none of the kids have been at school for a year, so nobody can work out the math, which is that it is about six or seven COVID cases per hospital.



There is no justification for this, and it's all these guys. Boris Johnson, of all people, Boris, I know his sexual habits rather well because I've seen some of them in action. In Boris Johnson's country, if you're what they call non-cohabiting couples in tier two and tier three zones, Boris has forbidden you to have sex. That's what it has come to.



Pierre Trudeau said the state has no business in the bedrooms of the nation, under COVID, they are all in the bedrooms.



CARLSON: I need your ID skills really, really quick. I'm going to put a picture on the screen and I want you to help us ascertain whether this is actually Chris Cuomo getting a maskless haircut. I think I'm too close to the story at this point. I don't really trust my judgment. Do you think that is Chris Cuomo?



STEYN: I think -- I decline to comment. I don't want his brother's SWAT team kicking my door down, Tucker.



CARLSON: I think that's really --



STEYN: Oh, my goodness. Oh, oh, yes he is. The maskless -- hey, he is a regular Nancy Pelosi there. I think, he has the same coloring, too.



CARLSON: As his brother, the governor, explained, when you criticize the Cuomos, you're anti-Italian, because in 2020, everyone gets an ethnic grievance. So put that on your resume.



STEYN: Yes, yes, that's right. That's right.



CARLSON: It's unbelievable. Mark Steyn, great to see you.



STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.



CARLSON: So it's interesting, apparently, there's a coronavirus vaccine on the way, but we didn't learn about it until days after the presidential election, just in time for Joe Biden to declare himself the President-elect and the time for the CEO of Pfizer, one of our biggest pharma companies to sell a ton of his stock in the company.



What exactly is going on here? Maybe more than you've heard. We'll lay it out for you after the break. It's fascinating.



CARLSON: We learned on Monday that the drug company, Pfizer, one of the biggest in the world has a potentially viable coronavirus vaccine. We learned that just six days after the presidential election. You don't need to be a crazy person to wonder about the timing there.



Back in September, the President said that he was informed he could expect to learn whether the vaccine would be viable by the end of October.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We remain on track to deliver a vaccine before the end of the year and maybe even before November 1st.



We know we could probably have it sometime during the month of October, and Pfizer is among the leaders as you know.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: But it wasn't just Trump. Also in September of this year, the CEO of Pfizer predicted the same thing. He said, we would know whether Pfizer had a workable vaccine by the end of October.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALBERT BOURLA, CEO, PFIZER: We will have a good chance that we will know if the product works by the end of October and then of course, it is regulators job to ease a license or not. But what I know is that --



QUESTION: So you could get that --



BOURLA: We get to go out and --



QUESTION: You think you could get the F.D.A. to approve it as safe and distribute it across to Americans before the end of the year?



BOURLA: I cannot say what the F.D.A. will do, but I think it is a likely scenario and we are preparing for it. For example, we started already manufacturing and we have already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So we're going to know by the end of October. Now, it may or may not be related, but it is interesting. The man you just saw, the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla sold 62 percent of his stock in Pfizer on Monday.

That was the same day the company announced that the vaccine worked and was coming. That was a pre-arranged stock sale.



In effect, Pfizer's announcement allowed its CEO to cash out at exactly the moment the shares surged to one of the highest points all year.



A statement released by Joe Biden on Monday raises even more questions about the timing of all of this. Biden said this, quote, "Last night, my public health advisers were informed of this excellent news about Pfizer's vaccine."



That means that Joe Biden's team, the President-elect's people knew it was coming on Sunday evening. What's interesting is the actual President at the White House said they learned about the vaccine on Monday and they heard about it from the media.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



ALEX AZAR, HUMAN AND HEALTH SERVICES SECRETARY: Pfizer is a public company with obligations to shareholders and truthfulness in their statement. So, I have to take at their word what they say is that they saw the data on Sunday and made their public announcement Monday.



I, as Secretary of Health and Human Services learned about this from media reports on Monday morning, however.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Kind of weird that the Secretary of H.H.S. heard about it from media reports. Now, Pfizer, according to the newspapers who are covering this was initially set to reveal its vaccine results in mid-October, but they delayed those results, quote, "After discussion with the F.D.A."



So we reached out to Pfizer to clarify what's going on here. They claim their CEO didn't even find out about the vaccine news until Sunday at 1:30 a.m. and then they worked all night to announce it on Monday morning. They denied politics had anything to do with this.



But politics was involved in this because some of the top people at Pfizer are highly political. Is there a connection? We're not sure. And that's why we've asked Vince Coglianese who is a radio show host in Washington, who has worked on the story to join us tonight and to explain.



Vince, thanks so much for coming on. Is there evidence that politics -- the effect was clearly political, I mean, it had an effect. But was that the intent? Do you think politics played a role here?



VINCE COGLIANESE, RADIO SHOW HOST IN WASHINGTON: Well, there's no question the pharmaceutical industry does have a political incentive to throw Donald Trump out of office. Have you noticed all of the advertising this year dedicated to saying that the President is somehow a socialist for demanding that we pay just as much as foreign countries pay for the drugs we develop?

They are really angry at him.



They think that we are going to lose a lot of money if he stays in office.

So there's a lot of incentive there. And the political acts I think, have been pretty clear here. Pfizer, if you check their political donations, you can do it online tonight, if you'd like, very clearly donated more to Joe Biden than they did to Donald Trump. That's true of the entire pharmaceutical industry.



And also this week, in the announcement when Pfizer announced that the vaccine was on its way and that it was doing well, they claimed to "The New York Times" that the President's Operation Warp Speed, remember that?

Launched in May, dedicated to sprinting this type of vaccine to the American public was a not a part of the development of the vaccine.



A bunch of deeply dumb credulous reporters quickly ran with that to claim that the President doesn't deserve credit. But the truth was, he did.

Pfizer later came out and recanted that statement and claimed, actually, yes, we were part of Operation Warp Speed to the tune of two billion taxpayer dollars.



That's right. You and I are paying a lot of money for Pfizer to develop this vaccine. So they lied about that. Because you know, why? I'm not sure, but lying about it, the effect of it was, it was not to give a win to Donald Trump.



And the fact is, as you noted, they could have released data on this in October, and instead, when did they release it? The first full business day after the media declared victory for Joe Biden.



CARLSON: So the bottom line here, according to the story you just told is that Donald Trump more than any President probably in our history has explicitly threatened the bottom line of pharma companies by saying we should pay the same price that say, the Canadians pay for drugs developed in our country.



They don't like him for that. They funded an ad campaign against him, and it seems entirely possible they timed the release of this news in a way that would help Biden and not Trump.



COGLIANESE: And what's troubling beyond that, there have always been business incentives that have tried to push politicians around. And certainly in a health crisis, you would think they would set aside their politics and advance the interests of the American people as much as possible.



CARLSON: That's right.



COGLIANESE: But the F.D.A. here, I think, stands out as a very important thing. The President has been at war with his own F.D.A. over the past few months who have tried to place barriers in place to try and slow down the vaccine from getting to the public. They put in a never before seen 60-day safety period to ensure the safety of the vaccine.



They don't do that in any other vaccine. This is the very first time it was done. It was announced just two months before the election. You do the math.



Why is the F.D.A. at war with its own President? Why did the F.D.A. consult with Pfizer -- they did in mid-October -- and slowed down the release of this positive news until after the election? I think the F.D.A. has a lot to answer for here as well.



They are supposed to regulate Pfizer, not be in bed with Pfizer. This is, I think a huge deal, and I'll add one more, Eli Lilly this week, you'll remember on Monday, we got an announcement about an antiviral drug, another breakthrough medicine. It's huge.



It's really important for people who get coronavirus to get treated with this. We found out about this, that Eli Lilly Emergency Use Authorization was sent to the F.D.A. a month ago. It took over a month for them to approve this, and they did it one business day after the media declared Joe Biden to be the victor.



CARLSON: A lot of Federal dollars, a lot of tax dollars moving to these pharma companies. Vaccines are good business because of course they have indemnity from lawsuits. So you know, it's not a bad thing to make a big time vaccine.



I think we have a right to know more about this. I hope you'll stay on it.

Vince Coglianese, thank you for your reporting.



COGLIANESE: Yes.



CARLSON: Appreciate it.



COGLIANESE: Thanks so much, Tucker.



CARLSON: So much more ahead tonight. But first, the latest print advertisement just out from the Joe Biden team. You'll want to see it.



CARLSON: It is Veterans Day. We want to close site by honoring a veteran in our Fox family. Bill Gargano began his service for this country during the Second World War. Immediately after he graduated high school in 1942, he joined the Army Air Corps. He served three years as a turret gunner in a

B-17 bomber. Try that.



He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, that among other metals. He went on to graduate from Quinnipiac College.



Bill Gargano passed away on October 30th at the age of 96. His legacy lives on though through his family including Trey Gargano, a good man, our Head of Sales in New York. We are grateful for Bill Gargano and for all of our veterans tonight. God bless them.



That's it for tonight. We'll be back each night 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



Enjoy the ones you love in the midst of all.



Sean Hannity right now.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Great message on Veterans Day. I want to honor one as well, Tucker, and that's our own Colonel Oliver North.



CARLSON: Amen.



HANNITY: All the years he served this country, Purple Heart, went to Iran had a suicide pill that he was, if he needed to take it, all of them our freedoms come from them. Great honor, tonight.



Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: He is a great man, Ollie North. I agree with that.



HANNITY: He is a great man. Amen.



