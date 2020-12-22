Tucker: How Chinese spies gained access to Washington elites

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" December 8, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT. The defining characteristic of our ruling class in this country is

narcissism. The people in charge talk almost exclusively about themselves,

about their limitless neuroses, their so-called privilege, their guilt

about that privilege, their identity.



No matter what they're saying, it is always all about them. And like most

self-centered people, they have no perspective on the rest of the world. If

you listen to our strictly moderated national conversation, you would think

the single greatest crisis this country faces is the passing of a convicted

felon from Minneapolis called George Floyd. That's our main challenge. They

literally told us that for months.



So America's frame of reference has shrunk to the point that we can only

see ourselves, and of course, the rest of the world knows that, they've

been watching carefully, especially China.



China knows that our self-involvement is their opportunity. While our

elites have been busy lecturing us about white fragility and trans rights,

the Chinese government has remained deadly serious.



Chinese leaders aren't frivolous and stupid like our leaders are. They

don't care what pronouns you use, they don't hire people because of the way

they look. They have a goal, a very specific goal. They're highly focused

on it. That goal is knocking us from our perch. That goal is winning, and

they are.



Over the past decade, China has made stunning progress in its attempt to

dethrone the United States from its position of global leadership, our

position.



China's economy will soon surpass ours in size, and at some point, so will

its military strength. To accelerate this, the Chinese Communist Party has

engaged in a ceaseless effort to subvert our leadership class, the people

who run the United States, and that has worked more effectively than anyone

imagined.



Last night, we showed you proof. We played a clip of a Chinese Professor

speaking on camera in front of a live audience, explaining how deeply his

country's intelligence services have penetrated our government and our

business establishments.



This video was recorded just over a week ago. Watch the subtitles at the

bottom of the screen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DI DONGSHENG, VICE DEAN OF THE SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AT RENMIN

UNIVERSITY (TEXT): Why between 1992 and 2016 did China and the U.S. used to

be able to settle all kinds of issues? It's just because we have people at

the top.



At the top of America's core inner circle of power and influence, we have

our old friends.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We have people at the top -- at the top of America's core inner

circle of power and influence. Well, of course that means the government,

it means Wall Street. It also means the media and the tech companies that

distribute the media's products. And that may be why you didn't hear

anything about this video elsewhere on television today.



CNN claims to be an international network, they ignored it. So did MSNBC

and the broadcast networks, not a word about it. So much for their

purported concern about foreign interference in our democracy.



When China interferes, it's not a story, they don't care. That may be why

so many news outlets ignored another blockbuster story about China, one

that broke just today. This story comes from AXIOS in Washington, which is

no one's idea of a right-wing news outlet.



But to their great credit, a pair of AXIOS reporters doggedly spent the

last year investigating what turned out to be an amazing story. A Chinese

intelligence agent called Fang Fang or she renamed herself when she came to

this country, Christine Fang, became a force within the Democratic Party of

California.



Along the way, she cultivated a number of Democratic officeholders. Fang

had sexual relationships with at least two of them identified in the AXIOS

story as mayors from Midwestern cities.



Fang also began a relationship with a man called Eric Swalwell. You may

recognize that name. Eric Swalwell, is a member of the United States

Congress. Swalwell sits on the House Intelligence Committee. He is privy to

this country's most closely held secrets.



Fang's relationship with Swalwell began in 2012. Like so many Chinese

spies, Fang used college as her cover. She enrolled as a student at a

university in the Bay Area, and she immediately joined a number of left-

wing identity politics organizations on campus.



From there, she quite naturally began raising money for Democratic

candidates. U.S. intelligence officials believe that Fang had a sexual

relationship with Eric Swalwell. We asked Swalwell's office about that

directly today. His staff replied by saying they couldn't comment on

whether or not Swalwell had a sexual relationship with Fang because that

information might be quote, "classified."



They did not elaborate or explain what they meant by that.



We do know that when Fang met Swalwell, he was a little known city

councilman in the Bay Area, but he had grand political aspirations. Fung

became his regular companion.



She was photographed with Swalwell at political events several times. She

became a financial bundler for his political campaigns. Fang apparently

pulled in large amounts of money from a variety of sources to help Eric

Swalwell get elected to Congress.



It's not entirely clear where all of that money came from. We do know that

Fang helped Swalwell secure the support of his district's Asian-American

community. Political analysts have called that a critical factor in his win

in 2012. That's not a new trick for Chinese intelligence services.



Another Democrat from the State of California, the state senior Democrat,

Senator Dianne Feinstein, employed a Chinese spy in her office for nearly

20 years. That spy drove Feinstein around and directly assisted her in

outreach to Asian-American voters.



Like the spy that Feinstein hired, Fang gained access to Eric Swalwell's

office in Washington. U.S. officials say Fang managed to install an intern

in Swalwell's office almost certainly as a spy for the Chinese government.



Now, we don't know the full extent of Fang's intelligence activities in

this country. Eventually, she fled the U.S. for China while under F.B.I.

investigation. Swalwell claims he hasn't talked to her in years.



We do know that in Eric Swalwell, the Chinese government picked a promising

vehicle. Swalwell is one of the most high profile members of Congress. Last

year, he ran for President of the United States.



At every turn, Eric Swalwell has remained a reliable source of Chinese

government propaganda. As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, he

styled himself as an expert at spotting foreign interference in our

government, remarkably.



As you may remember, Swalwell spent years accusing the sitting President of

working for a hostile power.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): The question has shifted from whether the

President is working with the Russians to what evidence exists that the

President is not working with the Russians.



He has betrayed our country, and I don't -- I don't say that lightly. I

worked as a prosecutor for seven years. And I --



QUESTION: Betraying the country by the way, we want evidence before you say

that, but you said an agent of Russia.



SWALWELL: Yes. He works on their behalf.



MACCALLUM: Do you still believe that the President is a Russian agent?



SWALWELL: I think he acts on Russia's behalf and he puts Russia's interests

ahead too often of America's interest.



CHRIS MATTHEWS, FORMER MSNBC HOST: You're a member of Judiciary, do you

believe the President right now has been an agent of the Russians?



SWALWELL: Yes. I think there's more evidence that he is.



MATTHEWS: Agent?



SWALWELL: Yes. And I think all the arrows point in that direction. I

haven't seen a single piece of evidence that he is not.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Looking back, it's hard to watch that tape. The irony is

overwhelming. It's always those who have the most to hide who attack other

people for the very things they've done -- always.



Even at the time he was saying that, it was very obvious to us that

something was very wrong with Eric Swalwell. So two years ago, we asked

Swalwell to come on this show and reveal the evidence he claimed he had

collected on Russian collusion.



Swalwell came, he couldn't turn down a TV opportunity. He made loud noises

and he left. He had no evidence. But he didn't stop making allegations.



Here he is at a hearing with Jim Comey back in 2017.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SWALWELL: I want to talk about the Kremlin playbook, and there are a number

of ways that a foreign adversary could seek to influence a person. Do you

agree with that?



JAMES COMEY, FORMER F.B.I. DIRECTOR: Yes.



SWALWELL: Financial?



COMEY: Yes. That can be one.



SWALWELL: Romance you said as another?



COMEY: Yes.



SWALWELL: Compromise?



COMEY: Correct.



SWALWELL: Setting up a compromise.



COMEY: Sure, if to execute on a compromise, yes.



SWALWELL: How about inadvertently capturing a compromise? Meaning they have

vast surveillance and you stumble into that surveillance and are caught in

a compromise?



COMEY: And then they take that information, try and use it to coerce you?

Yes, that's part of the playbook.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, it's part of the playbook. Part of the Kremlin playbook, Eric

Swalwell says. So what they do, these foreign Intel services, is they use

sex, a honey trap, if you will, to set up a compromise. Spoken like a man

who knows that subject quite well.



When the Russia hoax subsided as it inevitably did, because it was a lie,

Swalwell turned his energies to his first love, which is defending the

government of China from all criticism.



In March, Swalwell told the rest of us that we are racist if we describe

where the coronavirus came from originally, he said this on Twitter, quote,

"When lawmakers refer to COVID-19 as a Chinese virus, they are not only

misleading the public about a disease with confirmed cases in over a

hundred countries. They are stoking racism and xenophobia in our

communities. Diseases don't have an ethnicity. Period."



So if you're bored sometime, take those words and type them into Google and

you will find analogues almost precisely to the word in Chinese state

media. That's what he was repeating.



If you ask Eric Swalwell, blaming the Chinese government for the

coronavirus was a mistake, the right approach is to defer to the Chinese

government as much as you possibly can.



In 2017, Swalwell expressed outrage that the Trump administration was

taking too tough a position with China's ally, North Korea. He wrote this,

quote, "The President's reckless and inconsistent North Korea strategy

risks American lives." Instead, Swalwell demanded, Trump must, quote, "Talk

to experts, allies, and China."



Swalwell had been saying similar things for years. In 2013, for example, he

demanded that we quote, "Engage China and Russia to keep Iran nuclear

free." Do you notice a pattern here? Of course you do.



And yet, here is the amazing thing, as of tonight, with all this

information public, Eric Swalwell, who has used his office to promote

Beijing's talking points, almost word for word, ones that matter, by the

way, a man who admits to a close personal relationship with an actual

Chinese spy who helped him get elected to Congress, raised money for him

and put an intern probably another spy in his office, that man continues to

serve on the House Intelligence Committee, where he has unrestricted access

to classified information.



How is this happening? Josh Hawley is a United States Senator. He

represents the State of Missouri as a Republican. We're happy to have him

on tonight. Senator, thanks for coming.



How is this man now that we know what we do know, and he hasn't contested

it, serving on the House Intelligence Committee?



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Yes, it's absolutely unbelievable, Tucker. And

these revelations really ought to be a shock and a wake-up call to

everybody in Washington. But I could tell you, I bet they won't be because

we've seen the Washington politicians and the D.C. establishment look the

other way with China for years and years now.



And it's not as if they haven't known. It's not as if they haven't known

that the Chinese had an active espionage effort against elected officials

and other targets. It isn't as if they haven't known that China was trying

to use tech, for instance, our companies to spy on Americans trying to

leverage that information against it.



It is not as if they haven't known that the trade policies and other

economic policies that we pursue with China have been ruinous for American

workers. They've known all of that, they just don't care. D.C. doesn't care

and they still don't care.



CARLSON: This seems -- I mean, the analogies to the claims they made about

Russia are bewildering. Almost everything they claimed this administration

did with Russians, contact with Russian intelligence agents, compromised by

the Russian government, none of it was true. All of it applies to what

they've been doing. Have you noticed this?



HAWLEY: Yes, absolutely. It's exactly what they have been doing. And again,

I think, unfortunately, the Chinese effort here is much deeper than people

in Washington are willing to admit.



Listen, I can just tell you that Intelligence agencies have made very clear

to senators and I know, because I've seen the briefings, I've heard the

briefings, I have been in them, they make clear that the Chinese have a

massive sprawling espionage effort. They are trying to influence senators,

they're trying to influence elected representatives, mayors, governors all

of the above.



They are actively trying to spy on elected officials and other Americans.

We know with companies like TikTok, China is hungry for every piece of data

that they can get on the American people, and they are leveraging every

technology in that they have with companies like TikTok and others, trying

to pursue partnerships with American companies to try to gather that

information on Americans.



And unfortunately, what has D.C. done about it? Basically, nothing. I mean,

nothing. They've just looked the other way. This is why it's time to stand

up to China to take firm action to ban TikTok, to get out of those ruinous

trade deals and to say no more.



CARLSON: I've just got to ask you a quick question, as an officeholder, as

someone who's run for office, if you found out that a bundler, someone who

had bundled money for you in one of your campaigns was an agent of a

hostile foreign power, would you be concerned about where some of the money

that person bundled came from?



HAWLEY: Yes, absolutely. You absolutely would be concerned, and the first

thing you would do is immediately report all of it to the F.B.I. and every

relevant law enforcement agent and say, listen, we will absolutely

cooperate. We've got to get to the bottom of this.



But yes, I mean to have the Chinese government now helping elect members of

Congress. I mean, this is like something out of a movie. But again, I just

go back to the fact that the D.C. establishment, they don't want to hear

it. They want to go back to the good old days of cozying up to China, trade

deals with China, Big Tech going into China, welcoming China to our shores

in ever increasing numbers in terms of access to our economy. That's what

they want. That's what we've got to say no to.



CARLSON: I mean, this is literally espionage. Adam Schiff runs that

committee, Nancy Pelosi manages the House, top Democrat there, if they

allow this to continue, it will be shocking even to me.



Senator Hawley, Great to see you. Thank you.



We spent a lot of time over the last year chronicling the slow motion

collapse of American cities because it matters. Our second largest city is

on the verge of collapse tonight, we are sad to say.



They've now legalized a whole laundry list of crimes. People will flee Los

Angeles. We'll tell you how it's happening, who did it and why after the

break.



CARLSON: George Gascon was sworn in as the District Attorney of the City of

Los Angeles on Monday of this week; that would be yesterday. Now, you've

not heard that name, you should know that Gascon is best known for

destroying the City of San Francisco. He was the District Attorney there

for eight years, from 2011 to 2019.



Under his tenure, San Francisco led the State of California in property

crimes and violent crimes, but ranked near the bottom in arrests. Now, you

might be wondering, with someone with a track record like that, how that

person could move up and become DA in Los Angeles or anywhere for that

matter? And the answer, of course, is that he had powerful help.



Gascon's campaign received millions of dollars from George Soros and other

left-wing donors, people who don't live anywhere near the communities he

plans to destroy, and he does plan to.



Immediately after his swearing in on Monday, Gascon made it clear he is

going to do what he did to San Francisco to Los Angeles. He declared that

prosecutors will not pursue most cases of among other things, trespassing,

drug possession, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest. Here's how he

broke the news.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEORGE GASCON, LOS ANGELES COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY: And we criminalize

behavior largely associated with poverty: loitering, drinking in public,

public intoxication, possession of drugs and paraphernalia and more.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So poor people just can't help themselves. They loiter, they're

drunk in public, they have to commit crimes. They resist arrest -- violent

crimes. They just -- they're poor, so this is what they do.



That's insulting, of course, but it's also the beginning of the end of

society itself. When you tell people they're allowed to resist arrest, what

are you saying?



Well, of course, you're saying that the police have no right to stop crime.

What happens then? Not enough, Gascon believes. Bail itself has to be

eliminated. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GASCON: My office will roll out a plan when money bail in Los Angeles in

its entirety. We will be the largest office in the nation who will

eliminate cash bail.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: And not just cash bail, and not just decriminalizing resisting

arrest and public drunkenness, but the death penalty. Needless to say,

that's racist, too.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GASCON: Racism on the death penalty in our country are inextricably

intertwined. The reality is that the death penalty does not make us safer.

It is racist. And beginning today, it is off the table in LA County.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Marc Debbaudt is a former Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles,

he stepped down a couple of months ago. He joins us to assess what these

changes mean for his city, the second biggest in our country. Thanks so

much for joining us tonight. We appreciate it.



MARC DEBBAUDT, FORMER DEPUTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY IN LOS ANGELES: Thank you.



CARLSON: So what do you think this means -- I mean, the politics out of it.

What are the practical effects of these changes on the City of Los Angeles,

do you do you believe?



DEBBAUDT: I think you said it when you said he is going to destroy Los

Angeles. It's kind of ironic that yesterday when he made these

proclamations, it was December 7th, Pearl Harbor Day, and then he carpet

bombed the District Attorney's Office with nine special directives, about

80 pages that basically dismantles and throws out decades of policy that

informed what prosecutors do every day, and he is doing it recklessly.



He did it in 10 minutes in his speech, and basically what you said despite

what the law is, you know, in California on a regular basis. There has been

legislation to do away with the death penalty. It's always been defeated.

The people have voted the death penalty in, but he doesn't care what the

people voted for.



And cash bail was just recently, you know, defeated at the polls. He

doesn't care what the public wants. He is not just the prosecutor, he is

now the legislature. He's going to pick and decide what laws he likes, and

what laws he'll enforce and what laws he won't.



And it's really not a prosecutor's office anymore, it's a second public

defender's office. So it's a sad day for all the DAs as you mentioned, I've

just retired. I don't have to be there, but I'm sad about it.



I did it for a long time, 35 years. I believe for the most part, you know

there are always issues, but DAs in Los Angeles County tried to do the

right thing. They have a concern for the victim.



If you have a victim on one shoulder crying, a defendant or his family on

the other shoulder crying, you tend to listen to the victim. You want to

get to the truth. You never hear him mention the suffering of victims.



The defendant is the new victim. The defendant is the one who needs

compassion. The defendant is the one who has been harmed by these policies.

And you never hear what the victims want or what they need or what we need

to do to make our community safe, and that's the problem with this guy.



CARLSON: Yes. You just upset me by describing what the problem is.



DEBBAUDT: Well, I am upset.



CARLSON: You did it so eloquently.



DEBBAUDT: Thank you.



CARLSON: And you would know after 35 years, Marc Debbaudt, I appreciate

your coming on tonight.



DEBBAUDT: Well, thank you. I can go on for hours. Thank you for having me.



CARLSON: Hope you'll come back.



Adam Carolla lives in Los Angeles. He was born there. He's been there his

whole life. He is, of course, the host of "The Adam Carolla Show," he joins

us now.



I heard from a friend of mine in LA last night that he is so convinced this

will lead to the destruction of the city that he is planning to leave.

What's your reaction to it?



ADAM CAROLLA, COMEDIAN AND AUTHOR: Yes, I'm actually doing this remote in a

van right now. And soon as we're done with this hit, I'm going to

commandeer this van and drive it to Houston.



CARLSON: You aren't leaving the state of your birth that you've been your

whole life?



CAROLLA: Well, I have to. Well, let's just do this simple thought

experiment. I just heard today, Elon Musk was moving to Texas. So the

smartest man on the planet has decided to move away from the dumbest

governor in the United States.



So when the smartest guy in the world says I'm moving, what does that say

to the rest of us?



CARLSON: What does it say when a small group of billionaires gets to decide

the rules the rest of us live by, even though election after election shows

most people don't want it, is that democracy?



CAROLLA: No, it isn't. And you know, the left has this way of approaching

problems. And it's a sort of bizarre reverse engineering of a problem,

which is Los Angeles is like a house that's riddled with termites. So Los

Angeles' reaction is fire the termite inspector.



CARLSON: Yes. And what happens to the house when you do that?



CAROLLA: It just turns into a pile of sawdust. I mean, it's like saying, we

can't make it up the hill in this old truck. We can't go fast enough, the

engine doesn't work.



Well, then just take the speedometer and push it with your finger up to 80

miles an hour. It doesn't work. Los Angeles, by the way, you know the movie

"Escape from Los Angeles" with Kurt Russell, that has now become a reality

show.



CARLSON: I mean, as I've said three times, you've been there your whole

life. When I think of LA, I think of you. Do you know other people who like

you have decided they can't stand it anymore?



CAROLLA: It comes up literally every day, "When are you moving?" I talked

to Dennis Prager earlier today. He wanted to know when I was moving.

Everyone is moving.



Well, everyone who can move is going to move and everyone else who doesn't

pay taxes and isn't contributing will stay, and that's when the whole house

comes down.



CARLSON: That's so sad. Adam Carolla, good luck in your van. I appreciate

your coming on tonight. Thank you.



CAROLLA: Thank you.



CARLSON: George Soros, by the way did not build Los Angeles. He had no role

in making Los Angeles one of the best cities in the world, which it has

been for over a hundred years. He has no right to destroy what he didn't

build, and yet, he is. It is infuriating.



Well, control of the United States Senate which actually matters despite

what they're telling you will be decided in two runoff elections in the

State of Georgia on January 5th. Mail-in ballots will be allowed, mail-in

ballot fraud is still a major concern.



Again, you're hearing people say it doesn't matter who controls the United

States Senate. Donald Trump Jr. disagrees. He thinks it does matter. And he

joins us after the break to tell us why.



CARLSON: In just a few weeks, two Senate races, special elections in the

State of Georgia will decide which party controls the United States Senate

and therefore the United States government.



Already, more than 71,000 people who did not vote in the general election

last month have requested mail-in ballots for the January 5th runoff. So

how can we be certain this election is on the level and what's at stake?



Donald Trump Jr. thinks a lot is at stake. He is Executive Vice President

of the Trump Organization. He joins us tonight. Don, thanks so much for

coming on.



So to the first question.



DONALD TRUMP JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Thank you

very much, Tucker. I really appreciate it.



CARLSON: How can we be certain that this election is above suspicion in the

way it is conducted?



TRUMP JR.: Well, listen, first and foremost, I think we have to pressure

our legislators to make sure that they're actually watching these things,

that they don't allow this sort of craziness that has gone on all over the

country to go on where people don't actually have to follow the rule of

law, they can adjust the laws, people who aren't actually allowed to make

laws are implementing new laws that people have to live by, and then say,

oh, that's too late. We've got to figure this out.



This kind of stuff is insanity and has to be pushed back on. We can't allow

it to happen. We can't allow ourselves to lose the Senate. If you truly

believe in conservatism, if you believe in freedom, if you believe in

individual rights, if you believe in the Second Amendment, we have to

combat this nonsense. We have to win. We have to hold the Senate in

Georgia.



And also Tucker, one thing I do have to say, I appreciate watching the

opening monologue, I appreciate you calling out Eric Swalwell. As someone

who was probably the number two recipients of his tinfoil hat brigade

attacks about Russia for years, where he called me a traitor, I find it

very ironic that he was perhaps sleeping with a Chinese spy, but certainly,

one had infiltrated his inner circle.



And what I find even scarier is that you are one of the few people as

usual, calling balls and strikes, and calling this sort of stuff out while

the rest of the media remain silent.



We shouldn't be surprised about the media being silent on this issue, which

is truly a national security threat, while this man sits on the House

Intelligence Committee.



But we also shouldn't be surprised that someone who basically may have

soiled himself on national TV also allowed his agency and his group to be

infiltrated by a Chinese spy.



So thank you for calling out Swalwell as well.



CARLSON: I mean, "The Washington Post" is owned by Jeff Bezos, who runs

essentially China's biggest retail operations. So maybe there's a reason

they're not saying that.



So Republicans are very dispirited, they're very distrustful. I think they

have a lot of reason to be both. And so some are saying it doesn't really

matter who controls the Senate. We're out. We're not participating. What

would you say to them?



TRUMP JR.: I think that's literally what the Democrats want you to believe.

They would love for you to take this stance that it doesn't matter to roll

over and die. They can pack the courts. They can attack the Second

Amendment. They'll give D.C. statehood. They'll then give Puerto Rico

statehood.



You'll have four permanent Democrat senators in a balance that we will

literally never overcome, and it will be affront to the Constitution and to

the freedoms that we hold so dear, Tucker.



This is what the Democrats want for life. They would love to demoralize

you. So you sit at home, allow them to go ballot harvest, go win. You know

we should be winning Georgia. They've changed the game. They've manipulated

COVID to be able to do whatever they want to do.



But if you sit back and allow apathy to take over and allow that to rule

your thought process, you are literally giving the Democrats everything

that they have hoped for and dreamed for from conservatives for the last 50

years.



We cannot allow that. My father's legacy, all of his accomplishments, all

of the regulations, taking on China, pulling out of endless wars.

Everything that he has accomplished is on the table as far as I'm concerned

in this election.



So if you're a Trump guy, if you believe that, you'd be foolish to listen

to a few individuals who say, I have to sit at home. It's as though they're

working for the Democrats and giving the Democrats and Chuck Schumer

everything he has dreamed of for a long time.



CARLSON: It does seem that way to me. Don, Jr., nicely put. I appreciate

your coming on tonight. Thank you.



TRUMP JR.: Thank you very much. I appreciate it.



CARLSON: So every election, you see people on television telling you this

is the most important election of our lifetime. It does seem like these are

significant elections, though. How significant and what rides on them?



Brit Hume has seen a lot of elections. He's our senior political analyst

here at FOX. We're happy to have him on tonight, as always. Brit, thanks

for coming on. What do you think is at stake here?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, put simply,

control the U.S. Senate is at stake. It'll either be Republicans narrowly

in control or Democrats barely in control. And that makes a huge difference

because when Republicans are in control, whoever is the Majority Leader

decides what gets to the floor.



He sets the schedule or she -- it hasn't been a she yet, but that could

come. And the Chairman and Chairwoman of all the committees are all

Republicans, and they set the schedules and the issues and so on to be

dealt with by the committees.



That's how Congress works. So it's a big deal.



I mean, you know, Nancy Pelosi and her team over in the House of

Representatives who've got all kinds of legislative measures that they want

passed, and they can pass them. But right now, they have to compromise with

the Senate to get them to go anywhere. They'll never reach the President's

desk. So it's a big deal.



It's a very unusual circumstance, Tucker. I mean, special elections happen

from time to time, but you rarely have two for a United States Senate

occurring simultaneously. Very unusual.



Somebody told me the other day that people always vote party line in

special elections. A very knowledgeable person said that to me, and my

response was, how would you know? When has this ever happened before? I

don't know that -- I can't think of a time when it has.



So this is a big deal. There's no question about it, and when a lot of what

Don, Jr. said there about his father's legacy is reasonable. What he said

is correct.



Democrats will be free to undo much more of what Donald Trump has done if

they can get control of both Houses of Congress. So it's a big deal.



CARLSON: They'll also be free to prosecute Donald Trump as a private

citizen, and there are a lot of indications some would like to -- not all -

- but some would like to. Does that seem like a possibility if they control

everything?



HUME: Well, I don't know how much -- look, if they weren't -- if the

government wanted -- if the administration -- the next administration, The

Biden administration wanted to prosecute Donald Trump, they'd be free to

try and Republican control of one House isn't going to alter that.



It might have a lot to say, a Republican House, a Republican Senate, excuse

me would have a lot to say about what investigations took place on Capitol

Hill because they set the schedule and they pick the issues.



But as far as the prosecution, that's a -- you know, that's a Justice

Department executive function and they would be free to try that. I'm not

sure how far they'd get, but they'd be free to try and I suspect in some

places they will. I'm sure some state prosecutions in New York in

particular might go forward as well. How far they get remains to be seen.



It's hard for me to believe that the President as a private citizen back in

the day when he was setting up all these complex business deals and

investments that he wasn't careful -- that all that stuff wasn't pretty

carefully lawyered, but you know, things happen.



CARLSON: Things do. Brit Hume, I appreciate your perspective on that. Great

to see you.



HUME: Thank you.



CARLSON: So one of the big changes this year is that we learned you don't

have the right to raise your own children to make the most basic decisions

about their lives. The government makes those decisions now.



They let you know when you can send them to school, let you know if they

can spend time with their friends. This is the new world that we're living

in.



Well, in one state, a new law would make it official, your children belong

to the government. The government can do to them what the government wants.

We'll tell you what that bill says, next.



CARLSON: One big change in this pandemic is that you're no longer allowed

to raise your own children, the experts raise them. You don't decide when

to send your children to school, you don't decide whether your kids can go

to the playground or not. Other people make those choices.



Now lawmakers in the State of Washington are going even farther. They're

advancing legislation to prevent parents from making decisions about their

children's medical care, serious medical care.



The new law under consideration would establish quote, "School based health

centers where minors can receive medical treatment without parental

consent." What is the point of this? There is a point.



Cyrus Krohn has spent a lot of time in the Pacific Northwest. He's the

author of "Bombarded: How to Fight Back against the Online Assault on

Democracy." Cyrus Krohn joins us now to explain.



Cyrus, thanks a lot for coming on.



CYRUS KROHN, AUTHOR, "BOMBARDED": Hi, Tucker. Thanks for having me.

Appreciate it.



CARLSON: The idea behind this is objectionable. Of course, you ought to be

involved in your minor children's medical care. But what's the purpose of

this, do you believe?



KROHN: Well, it's further separating decision making between the child and

the parent. The bill is structured in such a way that the child can go into

a clinic in the school, receive medical treatment, and then the parent

receives a bill, but the bill is anonymized. All they receive is the cost

that's been charged to their healthcare provider.



CARLSON: How young a child are we talking about here?



KROHN: This law would enable a 13-year-old to receive treatment in schools

for anything ranging from STDs to abortions to gender dysphoria.



CARLSON: Gender dysphoria. I suspect that's at the heart of this. So the

idea is that your child could be convinced by say a therapist at school

that he or she needed to transition and could receive life-altering drugs

from the school without your knowledge. Is that your understanding of it?



KROHN: That is correct. And in the last legislative cycle, a bill was

passed that introduced comprehensive Sex Ed to children as young as in the

third grade. And as we know, children at the age of puberty are confused,

98 percent of boys once they've gone through puberty refer back to their

original biological state and 88 percent of girls do so, we're confusing

children at an age when they're most at risk.



CARLSON: And so now, some school employee could make this decision

completely separate and apart from the parents and begin to change a 13-

year-olds body irreparably without any parental involvement. And I just

repeat this, I want to make certain this is what is going on, potentially.



KROHN: That is correct, and what rights one has, as a parent -- what is the

role of the parent now, if it's just to send your child off to school, and

allow the school to make all these decisions on your behalf.



CARLSON: Well, to pay for the whole thing with your tax dollars and to shut

up and obey.



KROHN: Right.



CARLSON: So this is such a threat to the family, to children, to the

relationship between parents and children that you'd think there would be

some pushback. Is there or are parents just too embarrassed to say

anything?



KROHN: This bill is currently in committee. Our legislative cycle begins

first week of January. So House Bill 2288 in Washington State is what I'm

trying to raise awareness around to make sure parents are aware. And

particularly during the age of COVID, it is going to be very difficult

because it's going to be a virtual session for parents to be able to go and

lobby their legislators in person. So the time is challenging to refute

this legislation.



CARLSON: Well, I hope people rise up against this. This is one of the most

sinister power grabs I can imagine and I appreciate Cyrus Krohn, your

coming on tonight. I'm sure you will pay a cost for doing it, but I think

it's worth doing. Thank you.



KROHN: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So Joe Biden announced a new nominee to his Cabinet tonight.

There's just one problem, Biden doesn't know anything about this person,

the job he is supposed to fill, or even how to pronounce his name.



We've looked into this because we're journalists and that's our job, and we

think we've solved the mystery for Joe Biden. So just ahead, we'll let him

know who this guy is and what he is going to be doing once he gets the job.

That's straight ahead.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm really proud of

this group. For Secretary of Health and Education Services, I nominate

Xavier Becerra. You know Xavier Becerra, excuse me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That's going to be our President. Poor Joe Biden. He has no idea

who these people are. He doesn't even know where he is. That was Biden

today attempting to pronounce the name of his new nominee to lead what is

actually known as the Health and Human Services Department. His name is

Xavier Becerra.



Who is Xavier Becerra? Well, Joe Biden has no idea. David Daleiden does

know. He has looked into it quite carefully. He is the President of the

Center for Medical Progress. He's a pro-life activist. We've had him on

before. We're happy to have him back.



David, thanks so much for coming on. Who is this Xavier Becerra who is

running the Education Department or whatever?



DAVID DALEIDEN, PRESIDENT, CENTER FOR MEDICAL PROGRESS: Sure. So Tucker,

when Xavier Becerra has been the Attorney General of the State of

California for the past several years here, the successor to Kamala Harris,

who was his predecessor, he has completely abandoned all fairness and

equality under the law for the sake of following the whims of his extremist

pro-abortion patrons.



Your viewers probably remember my undercover video series of Planned

Parenthood's top level leadership callously negotiating the harvesting and

sale of aborted baby body parts.



That video series by the way, led to Planned Parenthood's business partners

in Southern California, pleading guilty and being shut down in a plea deal

with the Southern California District Attorney. Yet at the behest of

Planned Parenthood, Kamala Harris launched a raid on my home to seize the

videos for Planned Parenthood.



Kamala Harris launched the first ever law enforcement case under the

California video recording law against an investigative journalist and

Xavier Becerra as her successor in the Attorney General's Office continued

the persecution, filed 15 bogus felony charges against me and one of my

investigative journalist colleagues all under the California video

recording law.



First time in history, that undercover video reporting widely practice in

the State of California, praised by previous Attorney Generals for agendas

that they support, first time in history that it has ever been prosecuted

under the California video recording law solely, admittedly, according to

the folks in Becerra's Attorney General's Office solely because of the

content of the message that we're putting out that Planned Parenthood

traffics and sells baby parts.



CARLSON: And that's the guy Biden wants to run H.H.S., because he's a

moderate. Right? David, I appreciate your telling us what happened to you

and informing us of that. Good to see you.



DALEIDEN: Thank you.



CARLSON: We're out of time tonight. That went fast. We will be back

tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying,

pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



Here is Sean Hannity.







