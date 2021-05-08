Tucker: Everything Biden has said about Georgia election law is false

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," April 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Good Friday, you can say that, always the sort of mixed day and today was no different.

A radical black nationalist drove a car into two police officers near the Capitol in Washington this afternoon. One of the officers was killed along with the suspect. Now, it's interesting, there is still much we don't know about this. We know very little. But this is one high profile murder that didn't somehow set off an avalanche of hysterical media attacks on an entire racial group.

You didn't see stories about how all black people are bad or blackness is a virus. And thank God, that stuff is garbage. It's poison. All decent people hate it.

Attacking entire races is evil, no matter what the race is. It's really hurting the country and the people in power should stop doing it.

Today, for once, they didn't do it. Thank God for small blessings.

But that doesn't mean our leaders turned down the opportunity to leverage the tragedy, of course, they did.

Ilhan Omar immediately called for gun control, even though the assailant apparently didn't have a gun, but just a knife. She's not a genius as we've noted before. Then the usual experts told us the lesson was we need even more barbed wire around the Capitol. It is too open to the public, they said. To keep our democracy safe, we must wall off voters from the leaders who supposedly represent them.

Well, that's already happening, of course, across the country, both physically in the green zone style barriers you suddenly see everywhere on government buildings, and also on a far deeper level, on a level that can't be undone as quickly as a fence.

In a democracy. The people rule. If voters want something done, over time, it happens. That's what self-government is. But what do you call a system in which all the major, all the really important decisions are made by big companies without any reference at all to what voters want?

Well, that is not democracy. It is corporatocracy, and it is starting to look a lot like what we have now. Here's the latest example. Major League Baseball announced today it is pulling two of the biggest events in sports, the all-star game and the MLB draft out of the State of Georgia.

Why is Major League Baseball weighing in on this? Why is it doing it? Well, because voters in the State of Georgia made a decision that the Biden administration doesn't like. And as with so many big corporations, Major League Baseball believes it now has veto power over the democratic process. And by the way, it may have veto power, we'll find out.

In the case in Georgia, the state passed a law to reduce voter fraud. That law requires voters to provide some form of identification before they cast a mail-in ballot. That identification could be a driver's license or free state provided ID, Georgia makes it pretty easy to prove who you are.

There's nothing crazy about this law. In fact, it's hard to believe it wasn't already on the books in Georgia, it should have been. But when it was proposed, it sailed through the State House. Georgia's House of Representatives approved this bill by a 25-vote margin; in the State Senate by a vote of 34 to 24.

So unlike say Obamacare, it wasn't a squeaker, and you can see why. Nationally, the overwhelming majority of Americans agree with it. They support mandatory photo ID for voting.

According to recent poll by the AP, fully 72 percent of people in this country believe that required IDs are a good idea. And why wouldn't they think that? You already have to show an ID when you fly in a plane or drive a car, open a checking account, hold a job, live in an apartment or get a vaccine. But you don't need one to vote? Come on, it's ridiculous.

In fact, it's worse than ridiculous. It is sinister.

Anyone who opposes voter ID laws is encouraging voter fraud, which is to say encouraging the destruction of democracy. It's that simple. And you can now put Major League Baseball in that category.

Now, baseball was supposed to be America's pastime -- happy, unifying; fundamentally, non-political, so it is strange to see this happen. How did we get here?

It's not at all complicated. We have a new President now and that President is willing to destroy even something as wholesome as the country's traditional game purely to increase the power of his political party.

Just the other day, Joe Biden went on ESPN to demand that professional sports franchises boycott any state whose voters step out of line.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think today's professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that.

People look to them, they are leaders. Look at what's happened with the NBA as well. Look at what's happened across the board?

The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports and it's just not right.

This is Jim Crow on steroids what they're doing in Georgia and 40 other states.

CARLSON: So that's the considered judgment expressed out loud by the President of the United States: Georgia's voter ID law is Jim Crow on steroids. Asking people to show their identity before they vote is worse than segregation and lynching. It's Bull Connor and fire hoses and snarling German Shepherds on steroids.

You've got to wonder how long our leaders can keep saying things like this, reckless things like this before they really cause the society to fall apart.

Joe Biden seems determined to find out. One thing Biden doesn't seem very interested in is his own home state, Delaware. Unlike Georgia, Delaware has never permitted mass early voting. Apparently, Delaware is a white supremacist state. About 80 percent of Georgia voters cast their ballots early last fall. In Delaware, that number was 29 percent. So why isn't that voter suppression? Why isn't it racism?

Well, because Delaware is a one-party state controlled by the Democrats. It's working for them. They're not going to change it.

Georgia, by contrast, is a swing state. So, in the estimation of Joe Biden, it is worth using racially divisive lies to win it for his party permanently.

According to Joe Biden, the real problem with Georgia's new election law is that it could cause dangerous dehydration.

BIDEN: What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It's sick. It's sick.

Deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line, waiting to vote; deciding that you're going to end voting at five o'clock when working people are just getting off work.

CARLSON: Every word of that was false. Maybe "The Washington Post" will start a Joe Biden lie meter. Just kidding.

In fact, the Georgia law bans political organizations from bringing gifts to people who are standing in line to vote. That's called electioneering. It is banned in an awful lot of places, probably where you live.

But there is no prohibition in Georgia or anywhere else against people getting water and food in line if it comes from someone other than a political operative. If it comes from a friend or a family member, for example. And by the way, they can also bring their own water. Hydrating is still legal in Georgia.

As for the claim that this law will end voting at five o'clock, that's a lie, too. Wait a second Joe Biden just said it on TV. So where did he get the idea of voting ends at five o'clock? Well, it turns out that the big paper in Atlanta "The Atlanta Journal Constitution," reported that the law would ban voting after five o'clock.

The paper's reporters apparently hadn't read the law. They had to append this correction to their piece, which effectively was the same as admitting they were repeating talking points without doing any research, which is what they were doing. Here it is, quote: "A previous version of this story said the new law with limit voting hours. On Election Day in Georgia, polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and if you're in line by 7:00 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot. Nothing in the new law changes those rules." End quote.

That's the truth, finally appended to a lie. Now, Joe Biden got his research on that bill from reporters who did not research.

See how that works?

Today at the White House press briefing, one reporter did ask an interesting question: why is Joe Biden on television demanding a boycott of an American state while not demanding a boycott of China? After all, the Biden administration just declared that China was committing genocide against ethnic minorities.

Well, Joe Biden's grumpy little flak wasn't happy about that question.

CARLSON: I'm not going to answer the question, and suddenly pretend that I already did, and you didn't hear it because you're dumb. It's your fault. We looked, there's no answer. No one at the White House explained why a law against voter fraud in Georgia justifies a boycott, but a genocide in China does not. It doesn't matter.

The domestic boycott against Georgia grows anyway. Huge parts of Corporate America have joined it. They decided that Georgia is reinstating Jim Crow.

Here's a great one. Coca Cola, which is based in Atlanta now tells us that Georgia's anti-voter fraud law is unacceptable.

CARLSON: Not clear how long the CEO of Coca Cola has been in this country, but just to restate, just because you run a soft drink company doesn't mean you get to control our democracy. He may not know that. "It's a step backward," he told us, which is pretty funny if you think about it.

So Coca-Cola is very, very concerned about black people, which makes you wonder, since we're on the subject, how many black people have died in the last hundred years from diabetes caused by Coca-Cola products? We don't have those numbers. Someone ought to find out. We bet money, it's far more than the Minneapolis Police Department has killed ever.

And here's the even funnier part. China is one of Coca-Cola's biggest markets. And that's why last year, Curt Ferguson who is the President of Coca-Cola Greater China and Korea went out of his way to praise the Communist Party of China for unleashing the coronavirus on the world. This is a verbatim quote, "Thank you very much to the government with your quick, decisive actions. Once again, thank you. You've really controlled a worldwide epidemic and should be very much congratulated for all your hard work."

May I kiss your feet? May I slobber on you? Have a Coke and a smile. Unbelievable.

But Coca-Cola wants you to believe that whatever is happening in China, it really cares most about its Type 2 diabetes victims here in the United States.

Coca Cola hates discrimination. Okay, so why isn't Coca Cola saying anything about Phil Scott? He is the Governor of Vermont. He's Republican by the way. This week, Governor Scott declared that Vermont would be passing out vaccines on the basis of skin color. Vermont wants to check your racial purity before they give you life-saving medicine.

Well, that doesn't seem like a good idea or legal or ethical or something that would ever happen in America. Is Coca Cola okay with that? Apparently, they are. You can still get a Diet Coke at Leunig's in Burlington, great restaurant, by the way. Coke hasn't said a word about it.

Another is Delta, which despite being an airline and not a super PAC, has also decided to condemn Georgia's elections bill. According to the CEO of Delta, people in the black community are upset about the law, so, of course, Delta is very upset, too.

CARLSON: Yes, so he's just reading something the H.R. Department wrote for him, but it doesn't seem like he has paused to think through the implications here.

So, Delta Airlines operates because U.S. taxpayers and the Congress lawmakers, our democracy allowed Delta to. You can't just start an airline and run it. You need the cooperation of the public.

But part of the deal is if you're Delta Airlines or some other big company benefiting from all the good things that America offers, you're not allowed to override the democracy just because you're rich. You're not allowed to do that. And if you do, maybe we should punish you. Maybe we should.

Delta says its quote, "Very large black employee base is almost universally hurt by the law." Really? Did you take a poll, Delta?

Remarkably, and this is amazing, that's not what Delta was saying about the very same law a few days ago before the Biden administration leaned on them. At the time, Delta issued a statement declaring, quote: "The legislation improved considerably during legislative process and expands weekend voting, codifies Sunday voting, and protects the voters' ability to cast an absentee ballot without offering a reason."

Delta even at the time praised the laws protections for ballot drop boxes, quote, "For the first time, drop boxes have also been authorized for all counties statewide and poll workers will be allowed to work across county lines."

Okay, before we even get into how they changed their view. Again, this is an airline. Why are they weighing in on a voting law? Who do you think you are, Delta Airlines? We should shut you down.

Now, Delta has decided the law doesn't meet its standards. Requiring voter identification says Delta is Jim Crow. But wait a minute, you might be wondering, doesn't Delta Airlines require photo ID in order to board its planes? Whoa, that sounds like Jim Crow. Why isn't that racist? Because it's not, shut up.

One of the Democratic Party's top election law enforcers, a trollist man called Marc Elias tried to answer that question on Twitter, quote: "The new Georgia law will require voters to submit ID to vote by mail," he wrote, "If they use their driver's license, they need to provide the number. One of the two numbers below is correct. If they put the other down, it will be rejected." Are you sure you would pick the right one?

Elias posted a photograph of a sample driver's license below his tweet and the implication was pretty clear. According to Marc Elias, black people can't find their driver's license number even when it's clearly identified on the driver's license card.

Marc Elias, like Delta just doesn't think they can read it.

So, who is the racist in the story? Seriously. When you treat adults like children, what does that say about how you feel about them?

Well, CNN is here to calm you right down, banish those thoughts in your mind. CNN would like to assure you. The racist is not the one who believes black people can't navigate a driver's license. No, no, no. The racist is the one who is trying to reduce voter fraud. Those people, CNN just told us and this is a real tape are essentially recruiting for the KKK.

CARLSON: So, CNN literally went to its archives to find footage of minstrel shows. Why does it even have that tape? At CNN? We should find out.

But just in case the point wasn't clear enough, they put it on the screen. Has propaganda ever, ever been this heavy handed? You ever seen the official North Korean news site? It has a lighter touch than that.

Next, CNN will be announcing Republicans in Georgia as Kulaks and running dog lackey Trotskyists wreckers. That's got to be coming at this pace.

One of the people they will call names for sure if they haven't already is the Governor of the State of Georgia, Brian Kemp. He's the one who signed the new election law. He joins us tonight.

Governor, thanks so much for coming on. Super simple question to start. Should corporations have veto power over the democratic process?

GOV. BRIAN KEMP (R-GA): Yes, Tucker, this is unbelievable. I mean, really, unfortunate today, obviously that Major League Baseball has folded up and caved to the cancel culture, and a bunch of liberal lies, quite honestly and what's even more sad is the President of the United States, Joe Biden and people like Stacey Abrams labeling the Election Integrity Act, Jim Crow, this is what happens.

You know, now you have a lot of small business owners, a lot of great baseball fans, including myself who are getting deprived of having the all- star game in Atlanta because of the cancel culture. And I think it's a message to all of us, all across this country that are at home tonight. They're coming after you next.

You know, they're going to come after your ballgame. They're going to boycott your business. If you don't agree with their way of life, they are going to come after you on that, too.

CARLSON: But I mean, it's shocking. I agree with you completely. But why are Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola getting involved in the details of a voter fraud bill? And what isn't someone say, you know, make your little diabetes causing soft drinks, fly their little airplanes, why don't you stay out of democracy? Why do they think they have the right to dictate what a bill in the Georgia legislature that has nothing to do with their businesses contains?

KEMP: Well, look, it's so hypocritical, too. It's just like Major League Baseball, headquartered in New York. Delta is flying to New York. I'm sure Coca-Cola sells a lot of products in New York where you look at New York's voting laws, you have to have an excuse to vote absentee by mail in New York. You do not in Georgia.

If you want to vote absentee here, you can do it. We have 17 days of in- person early voting before the election for people to participate. We now have two more optional days if counties opt in to that on Sundays that was in this bill that's actually expanding access for voting opportunities early.

New York has 10, so we have either seven or nine days more than New York where Major League Baseball is headquartered. I guess we should be boycotting, you know them for having their headquarters in New York because that law is more restrictive than ours.

I mean, this is all ridiculous. This bill simply changes the signature requirement for absentee ballots and uses voter ID. We've been using voter ID, Tucker, in Georgia since the mid-2000s. Ninety seven percent of people voted in person before the pandemic, so they are used to using a voter ID, it's no big deal.

We're securing drop boxes, which were never in the law before this bill and fixing a lot of things that will make sure we have secure, accessible, fair elections.

CARLSON: Really quick, is the state -- we saw this happen in South Dakota recently where huge left-wing companies got to dictate the law. Will Georgia cave to their demands in any way?

KEMP: Could you say that one more time, Tucker? You were breaking up just a little.

CARLSON: Will this outcry and this boycott have any effect on the law in Georgia, do you believe?

KEMP: No, I think just the reverse. I can tell, we are not backing down. The members of the legislature that voted on this bill that were duly elected in November are not backing down.

People are rising up because they're worried, they're worried. You know, they're worried who's going to -- what sport is going to be next? You know what event is going to be next? What business is going to be next?

CARLSON: That's right. They should be worried. Governor Kemp, I appreciate coming on tonight. Thank you very much.

KEMP: Thank you.

CARLSON: Next time you fly on Delta Airlines, it might be fun to refuse to show photo ID and point out that it is racist to ask you for it. Good luck. If you want to videotape that experience and send it to us, we'll put it on the air.

Well, as we told you at the outset, there was a horrible tragedy today at the Capitol, a police officer has died, apparently, the assailant died. We don't have a ton of information on this. But new developments are coming in including ones that describe the person who apparently was responsible for it. We will tell you what we know and what it means after the break.

CARLSON: Awful scene at the Capitol in Washington today. At least one police officer is dead in the aftermath of it. FOX's Trace Gallagher has the very latest on what happened and what we know now. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: We can tell you, Tucker, the police say the killer is 24-year-old Noah Ricardo Green, one of 10 children who reportedly grew up in both Indiana and West Virginia. Green attended and played football at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.

So far, we have found no criminal record or motive, but in a series of recent social media posts, Green talks about being unemployed, facing trying times and said he was leaning on his faith as a devoted follower of the Nation of Islam.

He referred to himself as Brother Noah X. He went on to write that his faith is quote, " ... centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst." Green said he'd never met Farrakhan, but believes he is the man who can carry him through his dark hour. Quoting again, "The Minister is here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death."

Green talks about experiencing an array of concerning symptoms but blames them on drugs that he unknowingly took. He ended a recent post by encouraging everyone to study Louis Farrakhan who has been widely criticized for his anti-Semitic views and what critics call his fundamentally anti-white theology -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher for us tonight, thanks so much.

GALLAGHER: Sure.

CARLSON: Victor Davis Hanson is the man we speak to in moments like this. He's a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He joins us now. Professor, thanks so much for coming. I think one of the worst habits this country has fallen into, the media and the Democratic Party is in the aftermath of virtually every tragedy.

You see people go on television or stand in the well of the Senate and make broad generalizations, attacking this or that group, racial group or political group.

You're not seeing that happen today, for obvious reasons, and I personally am really glad about it because I hate it always. But what does the reaction to this tell you about the deep corruption of the people who are supposed to be making sense of the moment for us?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, I think the left in general in the Democratic Party in particular, they don't have a concept of the news. They're just opportunities to advance agendas, and right now, that agenda seems to be racialism and socialism.

So, when they look at sometimes, they have to inflate the story of Jussie Smollett, the Covington kids, the Duke Lacrosse, they created out of whole cloth. Sometimes they have to change the language, Tucker. So, George Zimmerman, half-Peruvian becomes a quote-unquote, "white Hispanic," and his face is photoshopped to hide the injuries.

And right now, they seem to be fixated on January 6th, January 6th, as the emblem of white insurrection and anti-Asian-hate crimes. So even though there's no data about anti-Asian hate crimes and the greed that we know about, it's mostly inordinately in the percentage sense committed by African Americans.

They take a sexual deviant who shot eight people, six of whom were massage parlor workers who were Asian, two were white, and he becomes the new white Boogeyman who proves that whites hate Asians.

And then we carry that story of the white terrorist into Colorado. So when Mr. Ahmad Alissa shoots 10, the story is not even -- we don't even know anything, but it is white terrorism who did this.

And now we're on to this incident today, and just as kind of a thought experiment when I heard the story, I said to myself, if I don't hear -- am I going to hear about the description of the shooter if he is not white, and I'm not going to hear January 6th.

And so the first six stories I looked at, there was no description of the shooter at all, or the suspect, but January 6th saturated all the stories as if this was some Trump supporter who was still wandering around Washington and broke through this fence, unnecessary barbed wire and shot at the Capitol.

Then only later did I see that he was an unhinged, probably racialist supporter of Louis Farrakhan.

And you know, this is their own words. Jim Rutenberg, Christiane Amanpour, Jorge Ramos, Lester Holt, they've all said to us, that they're not empirical, they're deductive, that the news cannot be reported as it used to be with the pretense of deductibility.

I guess, to finish, Tucker, they believe that because the hard left and the racially obsessed who hijack their own party means that they can also hijack America, and that's what the $64,000.00 question is. Are they right or not?

I don't think they are, but they think because they did this to the Democratic Party, they are going to do this to the entire country, and they want to be on the winning side.

CARLSON: You can't let them. They are destroyers. I said, I always write down when you speak, I write down what you say because I want to remember it, and I just love your line. "They're not interested in the news. They see only opportunities." And I think that's exactly right.

They are thinking in a very different way than the rest of us.

Victor Davis Hanson, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.

HANSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" is out. You can find it at foxnation.com, pretty easy to sign up.

We spoke to an imminent immunologist about the vaccine, and it was one of those interesting conversations in a long time. If you listen to the whole thing, you will come out reassured about the vaccine, the science behind it seems really solid.

You'll be very concerned about the people administering the vaccine and the way they're doing it. A preview of that is straight ahead.

CARLSON: Well, the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" is out. The show premiered on Monday. You can watch all three of the episodes from this week over the weekend on foxnation.com.

An amazing conversation today. We spoke to an immunologist who taught at Harvard called Hooman Noorchashm. Huge fan of the vaccine, he says it's one of the great marvels of science and America should be deeply proud of it.

But the way we're administering it, he suggests is crazy, and it may be dangerous. You should watch this whole thing. Here's part of it.

CARLSON: This is a responsible scientist. Again, this is a fervent supporter of the vaccine with some words that everyone should hear.

Full interview is on "Tucker Carlson Today." That's at foxnation.com. Once again, new episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Monday at four, interview with Piers Morgan will be available at FOX Nation. It is his first interview since he was forced out of his job. He is speaking exclusively to us, and we're happy about that.

Our Brett Larson shows you how to get the new show.

CARLSON: The American Civil Liberties Union was always liberal, but liberal in a way that most Americans could recognize as American.

For more than a hundred years, they defended what the name implies -- civil liberties. Freedom of speech, equality under the law, and it was nice to have someone defending those things, the Bill of Rights.

The ACLU does not defend those things anymore. It has got a completely different agenda. You may have noticed that.

Michael Tracey is an independent journalist, decided to kind of measure this. So he looked at the ACLU's 100 tweets, and he found three posts about economic inequality, one post about free speech. He didn't find any about due process. What did he find? Sixty three tweets about trans issues.

Michael Tracey is on "Substack." He joins us now to unpack this story. Michael Tracey, thanks so much for coming.

I just thought that the ACLU did play such a central role in defending the Bill of Rights, conservatives groused about it. But now that it's gone, you really notice its absence. What do you think this is about?

MICHAEL TRACEY, INDEPENDENT JOURNALIST: I think it's about that the ACLU underwent an enormous bonanza over the course of the Trump presidency, raking in huge fundraising dollars, by kind of just haranguing themselves in a partisan fashion against Donald Trump, and they were reflecting their donor base.

They're reflecting what the donor base wanted, and now with Trump out of the picture, they are again reflecting the priorities of this kind of left liberal activist space and the left liberal activist base is pretty clearly most animated by trans issues at the moment.

So issues that are pretty core to the fundamental precepts of civil liberty, like free speech, due process, what have you, they almost seem a tad quaint per the current version of the ACLU, which is a little odd.

You know, I'm somebody who myself was very much invested in preserving the Fourth Amendment, preserving the First Amendment.

CARLSON: Yes.

TRACEY: And yet that doesn't seem like it enlivens much of the ACLU's current leadership structure. You know, there is a point person at the ACLU who is basically in charge of the PR around their trans issue focus and he argues that it is inherently harmful to even posit the existence of binary sex categories because our conception of those binary sex categories is rooted in racial supremacy and colonialism.

I didn't make this argument, so, if you don't follow the logic, I don't blame you.

And I guess it's conceivable that you could argue that that theory is connected to civil liberty, but I'm not sure most normal people would really grasp that logic. And yet, that's what the ACLU is overwhelmingly fixated on at the moment.

You know, I'm perfectly in favor of treating trans people with dignity and respect or that they're really advancing an ideological project around these issues that really stray from any notion of simply preserving or protecting the legal rights of American citizens.

CARLSON: So just in 30 seconds, since the ACLU is not defending civil liberties anymore, the core ones: due process, equality under the law, freedom of speech. Who is?

TRACEY: Good question. There might have to be some other kind of trans- partisan organization that fills the void because you and I probably basically agree on the necessity of protecting civil liberties.

CARLSON: Yes.

TRACEY: In order to do that, you really have to transcend party divides, and for the ACLU just constantly waging this culture war, it automatically alienates potential allies across the political spectrum who might otherwise be interested in curtailing mass surveillance, ensuring that people aren't subject to spurious police searches, et cetera.

So somebody else is going to have to do the job because the ACLU is down a different road.

CARLSON: It really matters. We have people on the show all the time I disagree with on everything except freedom of speech. And that's the most important thing, because without that, you've got nothing as you know.

Michael Tracey who is on "Substack," very much worth reading. Thank you.

TRACEY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So people are really worried about inflation, people who are paying attention. What if you discovered it's already here in a big way? Maybe that's what happens when the government spends money like money has no value. So how bad is it? And what effect will inflation have on your life in this country?

Oren Cass has thought a lot about this and has the numbers on it. He joins us right ahead.

CARLSON: The Biden administration is preparing to drop another $2 trillion into the economy. Now, however you feel about the Green New Deal Reparations Bill, you've got to wonder what does that do to the economy? When you throw that much money around? Doesn't the value of money decline?

Oren Cass is one of the few people who studies inflation carefully and understands the risks of it. He is Executive Director at "American Compass." He joins us tonight.

Oren, thanks so much for coming on. Leaving aside the merits or demerits of the actual bill, when you dump this much money into the system, what are the risks of it?

OREN CASS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, "AMERICAN COMPASS": Well, there are a lot of risks, Tucker. One, as you mentioned, is you just get inflation, prices of everything just goes up. I think what we've been seeing recently and is probably the biggest risk is that the money just all ends up on Wall Street and you see it going into private equity and hedge funds and rising stock prices and cryptocurrency and this sort of just inflation of assets that really only benefits the wealthiest segment of Americans.

CARLSON: So the income inequality, which conservatives, including me ignored for a long time, clearly it's real, clearly it's driving a lot of the social pathologies that we are all so distressed about, this is the primary driver of that it seems like, Fed policy, dumping all of this money, most of which gets captured by Wall Street.

CASS: I think that's exactly right. We've just published research at "American Compass" that looks at how much money is flowing out of the real economy and onto Wall Street, and that's coming both from companies that are just doing buybacks and dividends instead of making investments. And then it's also coming, as you said, from the government that just keeps pumping more money into the economy.

And you see that in things like, you know, the stock market being just completely disconnected from the real economy. You know, during a pandemic year, it practically doubled.

You see it in cryptocurrency, you see it in all these places, and then at the end of the day, you look at where's the wealth in this country, and you find over the past 30 years, the top 10 percent of wealthiest households we found gained $28 trillion of wealth, and the bottom 50 percent gained nothing.

And that's what you get when all the money goes into assets, and only some people hold the assets.

CARLSON: There is this set -- you can kind of feel it. People are behaving as if money isn't real. That is not a good sign. Like in a functioning economy, people understand the connection between money and value. But that seems to have been severed or am I just imagining it?

CASS: No, I think that's exactly right. And in my mind, it's especially important when we talk about investment, which you know, is one of these words that just gets thrown around a lot, and we call everything investment and everybody is an investor now, but real investment means actually putting resources to work, having people build things, creating new capacity.

Most of what's going on, you know, if you think about Wall Street and all of the trading and the speculation, that's not investment. That's just speculating. It doesn't actually build anything.

And so I think we have a real problem in this country where people have found it is more profitable to just kind of trade things around in a circle in a lot of cases than it is to go and build something.

And we see the results in how things have played out in the economy where, you know, we've seen wages not rising, productivity doesn't rise. We see ourselves losing competitively against China, and then you turn around in Wall Street and look at Wall Street and things have never been better.

CARLSON: That's such a good point. It's so nice to hear someone say that out loud. Oren Cass, Thank you.

CASS: Thank you.

CARLSON: And thank you for watching. Piers Morgan on Monday. Have a Happy Easter weekend. We hope you can hug the ones you love. We will be back Monday.

