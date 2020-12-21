Tucker: Elites using identity politics to preserve class system
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON
TONIGHT. Happy December 1st. The year is almost over and thank heaven it
is, 2020 has been tough on everyone.
Americans are tired, frustrated, divided and angry. Eight months of non-
stop crisis will do that to a country. Everyone could use a break.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we're getting a break anytime soon
because there's a new crisis on the horizon. We learned about it today.
It's a bad one, we're sad to tell you.
This is a threat that imperils the very existence of our nation. No, it's
not a mutated form of the coronavirus newly arrived from Asia. It's not an
exotic new painkiller that will suddenly kill yet another hundred thousand
Americans in unfashionable little towns.
It's not even another exodus of middle class jobs to China. It's worse than
any of that. The crisis is you and your sinfulness, your indelible personal
bigotries. You are the threat to America.
That news came today from the Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky. That mayor's
name is Greg Fischer. As a civic leader, it's fair to say that Greg Fischer
has not been a success. Louisville is a much worse place to live than it
was when he took over.
So as a mayor, Greg Fisher has failed. It's undeniable. So he has found a
new calling now. Greg Fisher is a public health expert. That's a job with
far fewer requirements and a much more lenient grading scale.
Listen to Dr. Fisher describe our new pandemic.
MAYOR GREG FISCHER (D), LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY: Our systems are more than
broken, they must be dismantled and replaced. That's why I'm announcing
today I'm signing an Executive Order declaring racism, a public health
crisis in Louisville.
CARLSON: So racism is a public health crisis says Greg Fisher. Dr. Fischer
plans to attack this crisis with an Executive Order. Will masks help
contain the spread of racism? They certainly haven't before, but we'll see.
Maybe we won't see.
The beauty of fighting racism, like fighting sadness or alienation or
existential dread is that there aren't very good measures of progress. You
can't really know when you've won. The battle goes on forever. You're
always justified in fighting it, of course, by definition.
In the war against racism, you are always the good guy. No one can
criticize your motives or even your competence. Compare that to normal
politics, much easier. By conventional political standards, Greg Fisher is
a disgrace.
Two of Louisville's biggest employers just left his city. Huge numbers of
people are still dying from drug ODs. They had race riots over the summer.
Louisville is a mess, and it's fair to say that Greg Fischer is at least
partly responsible for that mess. Not surprisingly, Greg Fischer has no
interest in talking about that. He much rather talk about your racism. So
that's what he's doing.
It's an old trick, obviously. Al Sharpton doesn't pay his taxes, then he
calls you a bigot for asking him about it. But the tactic suddenly seems
more popular than ever. You see it everywhere, all of a sudden. And there's
a reason, the more obvious it becomes that the people in charge are stupid
and selfish, the more time they spend attacking you and the country they're
supposed to be leading.
They divide us to keep us from noticing how awful they are. And
unfortunately, it works pretty well. And that's why they do it.
Let's say you were incompetent, and you didn't want anyone to know you
were, what would you do? Well, your first task would be to destroy the
meritocracy. That's a system that rewards people in this country for their
effort and their talents, as opposed to rewarding them for irrelevant
criteria like how they look. A meritocracy is the main threat to
incompetent people. It keeps the incompetent from getting rich and
powerful, and so they hate it above all. That's why they're tearing it
down.
So what does it look like in practice to tear down a meritocracy? Well, it
looks a lot like Joe Biden staffing a presidential administration. A recent
piece in POLITICO tells the story. According to POLITICO's account, the
Congressional Black Caucus is demanding that Biden's select a black
Secretary of Defense, not a Secretary of Defense who is good at defending
America, a Secretary of Defense with the correct skin color.
Now, feminist groups are mad about this, says POLITICO, not mad because it
would leave the country vulnerable. No. Mad because they want a female
Secretary of Defense. What do they want a female Secretary of Defense?
Because they're females.
The Secretary of Defense should look like them, because it's all about
them. Not about The Pentagon or the country or the military threats we
might face in the future. It is about identity, which is to say it's about
narcissism.
When I see people in power, I must see myself. That's the demand.
And not just the demand at The Pentagon. Here is how Vox covered the
race to replace Steve Mnuchin at the Treasury Department, quote, "Lael
Brainard, who is white is seen on Wall Street and by her skeptics on the
left as the most likely Treasury Secretary. Raphael Bostic, who would be
the first black and first openly gay Treasury Secretary is also receiving
some consideration." Vox went on to note that some quote, "Hispanic
Democrats" are upset that there are, quote, "no Hispanic candidates
legitimately in the mix for the other three top jobs in the Biden
administration."
Got that? Hispanic, black, gay. Those are categories. They're not people,
they're not individuals. This is about identity, not country. It's about
balkanization not unity.
Straight white men are the enemy says the party led by one, and so it goes.
It's hard to imagine anything uglier than this. It's hard to imagine a more
abrupt cul de sac. This doesn't go anywhere that you'd want to go. It ends
with discord and worse, but it continues.
Listen to "The Huffington Post's" account of the struggle to fill Kamala
Harris's Senate seat in the State of California, quote, "Three main camps
AND their subgroups are trying to influence California Governor Newsom,
those advocating for a black woman, those advocating for a Latino and those
advocating for a member of the LGBT community," end quote. In other words,
certain jobs for certain identities, certain skin colors have pre-
prescribed roles.
How is that different from a traditional test system? How is that better
than the Jim Crow South? Those are fair questions, but no one ever asked
them. Instead, the media just applaud.
ROBERT REICH, AUTHOR, "THE SYSTEM: WHO RIGGED IT, HOW WE FIX IT": I don't
remember a Cabinet or a senior appointment that are this diverse.
JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: I suspect, he may well have one of the most
diverse Cabinets in the history of this country.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The most diverse staff that a transition has ever
had.
DAVID AXELROD, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: He promised the most
diverse Cabinet in history.
AL SHARPTON, MSNBC HOST: The most diverse ever assembled --
DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: And it could be the most
diverse ever --
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Assembling what is essentially the most diverse Cabinet
in history.
WENDY SHERMAN, FORMER ACTING DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE DURING OBAMA
ADMINISTRATION: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala
Harris has the most diverse and competent team, a President and a Vice
President could possibly have.
CARLSON: So obviously, those people are unimpressive despite their
credentials, mindlessly repeating the latest corporate slogans, but listen
to what they're saying: diversity. That is the overriding goal of every
appointment.
Notice what they don't say. No one ever explains what exactly diversity is,
not with any precision or justifies that definition. No one dares to, and
yet diversity is now required by Corporate America. Their definition of
diverse, the NASDAQ, for example, has proposed new listing rules that
require companies to quote, "Have or explain why they do not have at least
two diverse directors, including one who self-identifies as female, and one
who self identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ plus."
End quote.
Not to be outdone, the bank, Credit Suisse announced today it has created
an index of 350, quote, "LGBTQ inclusive companies," and they will, of
course, be rewarded accordingly. Now think this through for a minute.
There's a lot of money at stake here with these definitions and a lot of
power that attaches.
At some point, we're going to need highly specific ways to verify that the
people who are benefiting from these categories deserve to, that they're
indeed women, whatever that now means or that they are legitimately LGBTQ
Plus.
So what will that verification look like? Blood tests? Home monitoring?
We'll find out at some point, unfortunately.
Janet Yellen doesn't seem worried about that. Yellen is Joe Biden's pick
for Treasury Secretary and she is on board with all of it, mindlessly. She
is rich enough to be. Yellen just explained that eliminating social
disparities -- hard to define -- is a central goal of Federal economic
policy going forward. Watch.
JANET YELLEN, BIDEN PICK TO BE TREASURY SECRETARY: We risk missing the
obligation to address deeper structural problems, inequality, stagnant
wages, racial disparities in pay, job opportunities, housing, food
security, and small business lending that deny wealth building to
communities of color, gender disparities that keep women out of the
workforce, and keep our economy from running at full force.
It's a convergence of tragedies.
CARLSON: Yes, so the idea is everybody pays money into the Federal
Treasury, they will put you in jail if you don't. It's compulsory. They'll
use force if they need to.
But only some people benefit, depending upon who Janet Yellen thinks should
benefit. So there's that. We should debate that. It's worth debating.
But step back a few feet. What's more interesting is that everything you
just heard is the opposite of the actual truth. And if you're actually in
favor of diversity, real diversity, you'll notice that. The diversity
measures they are proposing won't make anything more diverse, just the
opposite. These proposals are merely a way for the people in charge to hire
more of their friends.
What you're seeing is an attempt to preserve and codify the class system
that is already in place and unfortunately, that is growing more rigid by
the day.
If you really wanted to flatten America's social structure, and we want
that, and you should, too, because again, class systems are bad, and we now
have one -- if you wanted a flatter society, you would demand a return to
meritocracy. You'd want a system where anyone, no matter where they were
born, or what they look like, or who they slept with, could succeed. That's
what we used to have. It's why we were proud of America.
But it's the opposite of what the left is now demanding. So if you really
wanted to make companies more diverse, and again, we are for that, you
would try to actually diversify them. That means you would hire people who
are not in any sense, like you, people with different backgrounds, actually
different backgrounds.
You'd hire more people with technical degrees, for example, and fewer who
had studied marketing or communications. You'd find people who lived in
rural zip codes, deep in rural zip codes. You'd seek out employees who are
deeply involved in their churches or owned guns, or who had close family
members who died of opioid ODs.
And more than anything, on day one, you would put a cap on the number of
employees who went to elite colleges. Let's just start with the top hundred
on the U.S. news annual list. You would outright ban Harvard, Yale,
Princeton, and Stanford graduates completely. They've got enough
representation to last for the next half century.
You'd make any previous employment at McKinsey & Company or any other
absurd consulting firm, instantly disqualifying. You would look beyond race
and sex to the cultural markers that actually matter and that actually
determined later success in a class system.
You would subtract points from any applicant who had ever spent the night
in Nantucket or Martha's Vineyard or St. Bart's and you would add points to
applicants who vacation in Branson or Lake Mead, or the Florida Panhandle.
You would start an aggressive Affirmative Action Program for fat people,
for deer hunters, for anyone who drives an American car or eats dinner
while wearing a hat. Are those people represented on corporate boards? I
don't think so. Find a fat person in Corporate America, there's not one.
Why is that? You know why.
Our leaders are doing precisely the opposite of any of that, and it tells
you everything. What you're seeing is the ruling class, pulling up the
ladder, as they always do, as all ruling classes do. How many of the people
lecturing you about diversity come from exactly the same elite background?
Well, pretty much all of them.
So what they're advocating for is people just like themselves. We can give
you a thousand examples. I'll just pick one, take Marcus Mabry. He runs
Global Digital Programming at CNN, he has been in journalism forever.
He's now one of CNN's most energetic diversity enforcers. Mabry never ends
a sentence without using the word diverse. That's his job. And here's the
interesting part. He himself went to high school at Warrensville Academy.
He got two degrees from Stanford. Then he spent decades at "Newsweek," "The
New York Times" and Twitter. So naturally, he claims to be highly concerned
about inclusion. Listen to him from just a few years ago, lecturing his
then employer about it.
MARCUS MABRY, VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL PROGRAMMING FOR CNN DIGITAL
WORLDWIDE: There is a lot of work to do at Twitter and throughout tech,
and it is one of the reasons I came to Twitter was I think it's so
important that we're at the table. It was true at "The New York Times" too.
We have to make more of us. We have to create more of us. Not just African-
American, but also Latino and Hispanics who are very much also
underrepresented in technology and at Twitter, and Twitter can -- I'm
convinced our current leadership is committed to improving that diversity,
but there's a lot of work to do.
CARLSON: There's a lot of work to do to make sure that more of us are at
the table. People who went to Lawrenceville and got a Master's degree at
Stanford. They're not enough. We're underrepresented.
Marcus Mabry, now on the Board of one of the most expensive boarding
schools in the world is fighting the man. Of course, he is. It's working
for him. It's working for all his friends.
It's just not working for you and it's not intended to. You are excluded
from their inclusion. But you knew that.
Saagar Enjeti is chief Washington correspondent at "The Hill." We're happy
to have him on tonight. Saagar, I just can't stop marveling at how the
diversity efforts are all designed to harden the pernicious class system
that we already have in place, to reward the friends of the people in
charge and hurt people who aren't in the in-group.
SAAGAR ENJETI, OPINION HOST, "THE HILL": You absolutely nailed it, Tucker.
So here's something that they don't want you to know, the racial wealth gap
in America is almost entirely concentrated between the top 10 percent of
white people and the top 10 percent of black people. In fact, 75 percent of
whites and blacks make approximately the same amount of money.
Now, they don't want you to know that because that would have be dealing
with people like Mr. Mabry, who you just talked about, and the wealth gaps
between him and maybe somebody like Jeff Bezos. Now they're both probably
in the top one percent of American incomes. But they want you to think that
solving the racial gap between those two individuals is actual progress in
America.
Meanwhile, average American whites, blacks, Hispanics, everybody is left
behind in the cold. They want everybody to think in false economic terms in
order to keep everybody down, divide everybody by race, so you don't even
ask a question about class.
CARLSON: That's exactly right. And if you really wanted diversity, and I
just can't say this enough, I'm for it. I'm for workplaces. I'm for a
society where people are judged by what they do, where people have
different experiences, I'm totally for that. What we're seeing is
uniformity.
But if you wanted diversity, why wouldn't you just say, I'm not hiring
anybody else who went to an Ivy League school. Period. Why won't they do
that?
ENJETI: Well, they can't do that, Tucker, because that's how they preserve
the neoliberal order that we have right now. Take Joe Biden, for example.
Right. Let's see his three historic picks for Secretary of Defense. Michele
Flournoy, well, she had an influence peddling firm here in Washington in
order to help expand Fortune 500 companies market access to China.
Je Johnson. Oh, he is a Board member over at Lockheed Martin Corporation.
Lloyd Austin, historic black general, right? Yes, he's also an adviser to
Pine Island Capital Partners, which is a hedge fund, which raised $218
million after Joe Biden was elected on November 3rd. And guess what? That
$118 million is staked on betting on expanded market access in the military
and artificial intelligence space.
So if he was Secretary of Defense, he would literally create new
opportunities which the hedge fund that he advises would then go and make
money from. What did I just tell you there? They're all historic choices,
right?
CARLSON: A hedge fund general is a victory for diversity. I don't think
I've heard it explained more succinctly or better than you just did and I
appreciate that. Saagar Enjeti, great to see you.
ENJETI: Thank you, Tucker.
CARLSON: So one of the hallmarks of incompetence is a total refusal to
abide by your own standards or even acknowledge that universal standards
exist and we see that everywhere.
Gavin Newsom, governor of our biggest state just violated his own
coronavirus rules to attend a dinner at one of most expensive restaurants
in the world, we should say it's a great restaurant.
We are learning tonight, he was not the only politician in California to
break those rules. Bill Melugin, one of the best reporters in the state. He
is with FOX LA has a story for us tonight. Hey, Bill.
BILL MELUGIN, REPORTER, FOX LOS ANGELES: Hey, Tucker, good evening to you.
We're talking about LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and I was tipped off
about this by several people in the restaurant industry who are less than
pleased because they say this is yet another glaring example of hypocrisy
from our local politicians.
So talking about Supervisor Kuehl, rewind the clock to last Tuesday. That's
when she voted to outright ban all outdoor dining here in LA County for all
31,000 of our restaurants and the reason she did so is she said it was just
too dangerous to continue allowing it. Take a listen.
SHEILA KEUHL, LA COUNTY SUPERVISOR: And then there's the issue of the six
foot distance. It's a bit of magical thinking on everyone's part to think
that at any restaurant anywhere, the server keeps a six foot distance from
the table where he or she is taking an order.
So the servers are not protected from us, and they are not protected from
their other six tables that they're serving at that particular time, plus
all of the hours in which they're working. So it is a most dangerous
situation for them.
MELUGIN: A most dangerous situation she describes it. Well, evidently she
didn't think it was that dangerous because we confirmed that just hours
after she made those statements and hours after she voted to shut down
outdoor dining, she came right behind us here to Il Forno, a restaurant
here in Santa Monica where guess what? She dined outdoors doing exactly
what she had said three hours beforehand was too dangerous to do. Can you
believe it?
We reached out to her staff about it. And she told us that yes, she ate
there. But she went there because she felt bad for the restaurant because
they're losing their finances during the pandemic and she wanted to stop by
one last time to support them before the ban went into effect on Wednesday
night.
But that's entirely beside the point, because just hours before she had
said it was just too dangerous to eat outdoors, and then few hours later,
she is eating outdoors. As you can imagine, restaurant owners out here are
absolutely furious about this. They say this is just another example of the
ongoing hypocrisy with our leaders.
They say, look, she either believes outdoor dining is dangerous or she
doesn't. She isn't listening to her own messaging and that's why there's so
much frustration with the public tuning folks out.
So to wrap this up, we've been trying to get an interview with Supervisor
Kuehl all day long today. And they've been telling us, her camp has been
telling us, she is too busy. She's in meetings all day long.
Well, it turns out that's not true because she just had an interview with
another affiliate here in LA where she is playing the victim and
essentially said she is getting death threats and that she came here
because she wanted to personally deliver the news to the restaurant that
was going to put them out of business.
Strange explanation. Tucker, we'll send it back to you.
CARLSON: Oh, it's so good. Bill, I hope your reporting gets the attention
it deserves in California. It's just devastating. Thanks for joining us
tonight.
So the people in charge are buying $60.00 entrees in restaurants you're not
allowed in. Major American cities are actually falling apart. Crime now hit
historic levels across the country.
No one is following this more closely than Heather Mac Donald. She joins us
after the break.
CARLSON: The City of Seattle, one of the nicest places in our country is
being destroyed by the people who run it. Seattle marked its 55th murder of
the year yesterday, that's set a new 10-year record, but that hasn't
stopped the mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan from supporting a new city
budget that will reduce the budget for the police department by nearly 20
percent. Hard to believe that.
Meanwhile in San Jose, California officials have learned that an illegal
alien who allegedly went on a deadly stabbing spree at a local church had
been deported three times in recent years, and apparently came back to stab
people.
In a lot of places in this country, the violence is completely out of
control. It's crushingly sad, and it's causing massive demographic changes
in this country. People are fleeing. We've got to stop this. How can we do
that?
Heather Mac Donald is a Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, author of
the book "The War on Cops," we're happy to have her always and especially
tonight. Heather, thanks for coming on. What do we do about this?
HEATHER MAC DONALD, SENIOR FELLOW, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: Well, we change
the narrative, what we're seeing with these -- we're going to see the
biggest one-year increase in homicides and shootings in this country,
Tucker, in decades and that's a predictable result of a fatal lie which
holds that policing is systemically racist.
Joe Biden embraced that lie during his campaign. He has embraced it after
the election and it will become the touchstone of his Justice Department.
It is completely untrue. The problem in this country is criminals, not
cops; cops are the solution. But as long as you go about telling cops
incessantly, as we heard in Seattle, as we've heard in Louisville, in
Chicago, New York, you name it, that cops are racist for going after
criminals, they are going to back off. Cops in this country are
demoralized. They are defunded.
They are being assaulted on a daily basis, and when cops back off of
policing, you don't get some Pacific Nirvana, some post racial Nirvana, you
get anarchy and chaos.
Last month in November, there was a five-year-old boy in Chicago who was
shot in the head in his home by a thug who drove by and just sprayed
bullets willy-nilly at the house. You had a cop last week who was dragged
after a car stop fracturing his skull in three places. This is not going to
stop, Tucker, unless more people stand up and say the cops are not the
problem, they are the solution.
CARLSON: It seems like any politician who is awake and not a guilty, white
liberal as so many of them are in both parties would understand that people
of all colors and background support order and hate violence. So, why
aren't there more politicians rushing forward to take advantage of this
opportunity?
MAC DONALD: It is completely bizarre. It turns out that ideology trumps
commonsense, and it trumps for a very long time people's own sense of
comfort and their own desires because a lot of these politicians who have
been demonizing the cops have been re-elected because people would rather
embrace the idea that they are alone in fighting racism. It makes them feel
virtuous.
And frankly, the other reason Tucker, is the vast majority of crime is
happening in inner city neighborhoods. It's the class divide that you
talked about before. It's also a race divide. This isn't going to change
until white kids start getting shot in their homes at night.
CARLSON: Yes, it's really a sick religion. It's all over the Anglo world,
too. It's not just the United States. There's something really dark going
on.
Heather Mac Donald, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.
MAC DONALD: Thank you, Tucker.
CARLSON: You might not be thrilled about the prospect of a Joe Biden
presidency, but the Communist Party of China is. We have the tape that
proves that. We'll discuss with Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North who joins
us after the break.
CARLSON: A man called Jake Sullivan is Joe Biden's pick to be the next
National Security adviser, unlike General Michael Flynn, it's likely he
will not be targeted for destruction by the F.B.I. anytime soon. Jake
Sullivan is a veteran of the Obama administration and the Hillary Clinton
Campaign so we are safe.
He's also made it very clear that he's not going to upset our corporate
masters in China. He likes them. They probably like him, too.
In 2017, Sullivan said that what's good for China is good for Americans.
Listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
the Europeans do have to think very hard about taking a larger role in a
project that the United States has been engaged in for some time, which is
doing everything we can to both facilitate and encourage China's economic
rise and to support it because a thriving China is good for Europe. It's
good for the United States. It's good for Asia.
CARLSON: He is a child: unimpressive, unwise, a mediocrity, like so many
of them. Based on that, potentially a real problem for the country.
Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North's publishing company just released a book
that assesses the threat in its totality that we now face from China. The
book is called "America's Number One Adversary and What We Must Do about it
now." We're happy to have Colonel Oliver North join us tonight.
Colonel, thanks so much for coming on. So this is a long topic, a big
subject.
LT. COL. OLIVER NORTH (RET), U.S. MARINE CORPS: Good to be here, Tucker.
CARLSON: But to sum it up for us, what is the threat that you think we
face from China?
NORTH: Well, there's a whole bunch of them. The fact is Communist China is
dominated by a guy who happens to be the Chairman of the Communist Party of
China. Behind him, he has got a politburo that guides him. But this guy is
a major threat to the United States and instead of encouraging the rise of
China, what they ought to be thinking about and doing in this
administration, if they come to town is conferring with a man who wrote
this book because they know what it's like, they helped bring down the evil
empire, the Soviet Union for Ronald Reagan.
Now, Xi Jinping is probably very happy that Biden is preparing to move in
to the White House. With the backing of his politburo, he has absolute
power. He runs everything in Russia and everything in Russia is aimed at
domination of the rest of the planet. The PRC now has more naval combatants
than the U.S. Navy.
The theft of intellectual property threatens our national security. That's
how they got the Navy they've got today. It allows tons of illicit drugs to
be exported to other nations around the world. He has set up a global
String of Pearls going all the way back to the 1980s. All of this has been
done with these guys in Djibouti, Panama Canal, and Gwadar in Pakistan. The
false territorial claims over open seas and the erection of manmade
military bastions provide visual proof of his determination.
But even more menacing is the PRC's overt and covert actions to thwart U.N.
sanctions against Tehran. That basically ensures that the ayatollahs of
Iran are going to obtain nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them.
There's credible evidence that the Communist Party in China was
instrumental in the worldwide spread of COVID-19. Religious freedom in
China is non-existent. Democracy in Hong Kong has been crushed. The
economies of dozens of developing countries, particularly in Africa, are
threatened by Beijing's so-called Belt and Road Initiative.
And here at home, the PRC's campaign of disinformation to these Confucius
Institutes near major universities provides disinformation that encourages
Marxist and anarchist vandals to loot and burn.
As the authors of this book make very clear, 70 recommendations by these
three God-fearing men who wrote the book, bring decades of matchless
experience regarding the question. And what Jake ought to be doing is
talking to these guys instead of the Communist Chinese because if Xi
succeeds, this is going to be a planet run just like George Orwell said,
with all their surveillance and our kids deserve better, Tucker.
CARLSON: They certainly do. Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North for us
tonight. Thanks so much. Good to see you.
NORTH: Pleasure, Tucker.
CARLSON: So there's evidence tonight that not everybody is on board with
continuing the lockdowns, given the degree to which they've destroyed the
country already. Some Republican lawmakers in the State of Ohio have just
filed impeachment articles against their Republican Governor over the
restrictions he is imposing. We will speak to one of those legislators
after the break.
GOV. MIKE DEWINE (D-OH): If the current trend continues and cases keep
increasing, we will be forced -- we will be forced to close restaurants,
bars and fitness centers.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
United States Senator. A lot of people in Ohio didn't like what he said
today. What's so interesting is that the reaction didn't break along
predictable partisan lines. That's why we're telling you about it tonight.
Today, four of DeWine's fellow Republicans in the state filed a dozen
Articles of Impeachment against him. They say the Governor violated state
and Federal law by forcing people to follow his corona laws with no
oversight.
John Becker is a State Representative in Ohio. He's a Republican, he is
leading the impeachment effort and we're happy to talk to him tonight. Mr.
Becker, thanks so much for coming on.
Tell us why -- I mean, it takes a lot, I would think in a state like Ohio,
a Republican state for a Republican to file Impeachment Articles against a
Republican Governor. Tell us why you're doing that.
JOHN BECKER (R), OHIO STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Well, I think first off,
Tucker, hey, thank you for inviting me on to the program. Really appreciate
that.
CARLSON: Of course.
BECKER: Yes, I mean, this was hard to do. I mean, what we found are things
are kind of flipped in Ohio where the Democrats are in lockstep support
behind this Republican Governor, and it's the Republicans and the
conservatives that are all up in arms with what he is doing and that's a
lot of unconstitutional mandates and, you know, violating constitutional
rights, civil rights and statutory rights.
You know, we tried to work with the Governor. He has threatened to veto
every bill that interferes with the power that he has seized and he hasn't
-- he has vetoed one bill and he has promised he's going to veto another
bill this week that has been passed by the General Assembly. It is unclear
if we have the votes to override those vetoes.
And then I thought, well, the only thing we can do is impeachment. It is
certainly not something I want to do, but it is something he can't veto and
it only takes a simple majority in the House to get it over to the Senate
where it takes two thirds for removal.
CARLSON: So you're a state legislator, you're in the State House, and it
sounds like your Governor, like so many governors doesn't think that he is
subject to legislative oversight, that he is all of a sudden capable of
making any rule he wants, just because he wants it.
BECKER: Oh, you're absolutely right. I mean, he has taken dictatorial
control. He's kind of known as the Imperial Governor. And he's going to
continue to, you know, stick his thumb in the eye of the General Assembly
and for as long as he can get away with it. So you know, for as long as I'm
a State Representative, I'm going to be trying to stop him.
And as a private citizen, something we've been doing in Ohio and 20 of the
88 counties so far is filing what's called private citizen affidavits.
That's seeking criminal charges against the governor. So you know, we're
putting pressure on him every way we can.
CARLSON: Well, it's clearly coming from principle not partisanship. So we
wanted to highlight it tonight. Representative Becker, thanks for coming
on.
BECKER: Oh, thank you, Tucker. Really appreciate it.
CARLSON: We saw kind of a shocking story today that the Pastor at the
Community United Methodist Church in Pasadena, Maryland, got a citation
last month from state officials concerning his compliance with corona law.
So we reached out to the Health Department in Anne Arundel County in
Maryland for an explanation.
They told us they'd receive complaints of quote, "hand shaking, high fives"
and get this "fist bumps by the congregation." Now, that's illicit worship
in the State of Maryland -- hard to believe this is American, but it is. So
they swooped in to put an end to that, the fist bumps especially.
Is it legal for our government, to police how Americans still protected by
the Bill of Rights, worship their God in church?
Reverend Dennis Jackson is the Pastor at Community Methodist Church. We're
happy to have him on tonight. Pastor, thanks so much for joining.
REVEREND DENNIS JACKSON, PASTOR, COMMUNITY METHODIST CHURCH: Tucker, thank
you so much. And let me just say this is the first I've ever heard or seen
of anything like that going on in the context of our church services or
worship, I mean, we are very much sticking to social distancing, everybody
has to wear a mask.
We have hand sanitation stations, right as you come into the lobby, and
also right before you went to the sanctuary. We have pews marked off to
make sure that we keep distances. We have pews marked out that I think it's
20 or 30 feet from the pulpit to make sure that we stay far enough away.
I mean, I'm not sure who saw what, but I wonder if they were in a different
place than the church that I serve in.
CARLSON: Well, I mean, it is a church and you are explicitly protected:
worship, religious worship is explicitly protected in the First Amendment
to the Constitution. So I'm wondering, did your Governor Larry whatever his
name is, jump in on your side here?
JACKSON: The Governor, I've not heard anything from nor from the Anne
Arundel County Executive about anything like this, I was told there was an
anonymous complaint filed to the Arundel County Health Department, the
official that came out was very authoritarian and never referenced any of
the things that you highlighted.
And if I had seen something like that, I would have encouraged very
strongly people not to, to participate in such a thing is that. That's
clearly for many reasons not appropriate.
But we want to maintain religious freedom and the ability to worship. I
mean, I'm preaching at nine o'clock in the morning in the back of a truck
in the parking lot just so people can gather to worship.
CARLSON: Yes, I know you're doing your best and it's shocking that you're
being harassed like this, so many Christian churches are and Orthodox
Jewish congregations as well.
Reverend Dennis Jackson, I appreciate you coming on. Thank you.
JACKSON: Thank you.
CARLSON: Well, just before the election, a well-known businessman by the
name of Tony Bobulinski came forward with some hard evidence, actual
evidence, including documents and phone conversations that told us a lot
about the Biden family's lucrative overseas influence peddling operation,
including in China. It's real and significant. But the story went nowhere
because no one else reported on it. We will tell you what we've learned,
next.
CARLSON: In the days before the presidential election last month, an
international businessman called Tony Bobulinski came forward with an
amazing story. It corroborated verifiable evidence about the Biden family's
longtime overseas influence peddling operation.
According to one among many e-mails produced by Bobulinski, Joe Biden
himself may have personally received equity in a company directly linked to
the Communist Party of China. No one else in the media wanted to talk to
Tony Bobulinski. Here's part of the interview that we did with him.
TONY BOBULINSKI, FORMER BUSINESS AFFILIATE OF HUNTER BIDEN: In that e-
mail, there's a statement where they go through the equity. Jim Biden is
referenced, as you know, 10 percent, it doesn't say Biden, it says Jim, and
then it has 10 percent for the big guy held by H.
I, a thousand percent sit here and know that the big guy is referencing Joe
Biden. That's crystal clear to me because I lived it. I met with the former
Vice President in person multiple times.
CARLSON: So the news media along with Silicon Valley disappeared that
story immediately. If you're looking for election interference, there you
go. It is claimed it was Russian disinformation, and they censored it.
But there are new reasons to believe the blackout cannot last forever.
Steve Krakauer is the founder and editor of the "Fourth Watch" podcast. He
joins us tonight to explain.
Steve, thanks so much for coming on. It seems to me that the story of
Bobulinski told, which is true, raises a lot of questions that a
functioning news media would now be taking up and exploring, will they?
STEVE KRAKAUER, FOUNDER, "FOURTH WATCH": Yes, I mean, you would think so.
Right? I think one of the worst traits we've seen in the last few years and
this actually predates the Trump era, I would say is this lack of
curiosity? You know, one of the most noble traits the media used to have
was they were curious. They would go and explore and find out.
Well, this was a story that was -- really the timing was not right for the
media to start exploring it. So okay, fine, you know, we got basically
blacked out. Will they go back and do it? I don't know because one of the
most interesting things about that story was like this tell that I saw with
it.
This media loves fact-checking. They are obsessed with checking facts now.
That story wasn't really fact checked. It was just ignored. And that's
usually a sign that there's something there that they're just not going to
really start to touch on because it can't be, you know, fact checked away.
So it would not be shocking if six months, nine months down the road, we
get a little bit of coverage of it, because then all of a sudden, it's not
-- you know, the story -- the heat is off a little bit, and they can
actually go explore it and actually find out the truth about it.
CARLSON: I mean, at the heart of the story is the communist government of
China, which by any analysis is America's chief global rival. It seeks to
displace the United States as leader of the world. So how could you ignore
that story under a Biden administration?
KRAKAUER: Right, yes, I mean, you look at the last four years, the Russia
collusion story. You couldn't get thinner information to start putting out
there to the public and to find all kinds of threads to start to weave
there. All of it turned out to be completely, you know, not true.
Well, this is a story that, you know, now we're dealing with China, now
that we're dealing with a Biden administration.
I do wonder if there is some media outlets that start to explore it as they
get going into the into 2021, as the heat is off from the election,
because, you know, clearly this is a story that's going to be relevant for
the American public and it should be.
And, you know, we saw what happened during the election and the lead up to
the election with the way that this the story was handled, and essentially
ignored. Now, do they go back and do it now that the heat's off a little
bit and actually explore the Hunter Biden story? I certainly think they
should and I wonder if they do.
CARLSON: I can't resist asking you this. It's probably a longer answer.
But four years from now, how many of these media organizations still exist?
How many go under between now and then?
KRAKAUER: Yes. No, it's such an interesting question, because, you know,
Donald Trump, for all of idea that they were in this existential fight with
Donald Trump, man, he was good for business.
And if Donald Trump is gone, and you know, January 20, 2021, and is
essentially not, you know, out of public life, but certainly out of
political life, what happens here between that, between the changing ways
of, you know, legacy media is just losing power, left and right, the rise
of tech companies, and that's certainly hurting business as well.
No, I think the establishment media starts to go under, and I also think
outlets that are more digital first that maybe saw a nice little bump over
the last few years, but really can't sustain in the way that it needs to
because, you know, you've got these large media operations that you know,
half of them were like, resistance reporters, what are they going to do
now? I mean, they have literally no beat anymore.
So I do think that they're going to see absolutely a decline in that. Where
do they go from there? What is the interesting story? Where is the
curiosity going to be when it comes to the next four years? I don't know. I
think we're going to have to find out.
CARLSON: Institutions that corrupt can't continue forever. The Ottomans
couldn't. Hopefully "The New York Times" follows in their path. Steve
Krakauer, great to see you.
KRAKAUER: Thanks, Tucker.
CARLSON: Thank you.
Well, that is it for us tonight, another hour gone. Thank you for joining
us.
We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. The show that is the total and
sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.
Coming up next, from New York, the Great Sean Hannity.
