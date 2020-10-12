Tucker: Democrats are lying to you about their court-packing plans

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” October 9, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: In just a few moments, we will speak to the President of the United States in his first on camera interview since he was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Our own Dr. Marc Siegel will interview the President about his condition:

how he is doing, assess his health. That's all straight ahead.

Also, weather news tonight. Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Southwestern Louisiana. It's a Category Two storm. We are tracking it.

We'll have an update on that as well.

But first, good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

For a guy who has been in politics all of his life, Joe Biden has never learned to lie very well. You think he would have picked up some flair over the years, given the extensive practices had, but no. Biden still tells whoppers like a child, like that insecure fat kid in your sixth grade class who was always bragging about how his dad was a secret agent, when actually he worked in insurance.

So there was a scary gang guy called Corn Pop, he was going to kill me. So I beat him with a chain, then I went to South Africa to free Nelson Mandela from jail, but a bunch of Nazis arrest me at the airport, but I fought them off and -- okay, Joe, you say to yourself.

You're kind of embarrassed for the guy. It's just so transparent and dumb.

But Biden isn't embarrassed. He assumes you believe him or maybe he is so deep in his internal fantasy world, he doesn't care what you think.

Either way, he keeps going tall tale after tall tale. And then I went to a segregated black college, top of my class. The guys there love me.

The whole thing is weird, it's a little sad. What's interesting, though, are those moments in which Joe Biden doesn't lie, when instead he decides to tell the truth in the face of criticism. That's not an easy thing to do for a man who is desperate to be loved. So you've got to ask yourself, why is he doing it? It's happening right now. It's interesting.

Repeatedly, Biden has been asked in recent weeks whether he plans to pack the Supreme Court with partisan Democrats if he is elected. The answer is obvious. Of course, I would never do that. I'm not a radical. I'm moderate.

I'm from Scranton. You can trust me.

And in fact, that's essentially the answer Biden has given on a bunch of different issues like a fracking ban or the Green New Deal. He used to support those things. Now, he claims he doesn't support them. It's an election year, he wants to win, he'll say anything.

But again, what's weird is that Biden isn't trying to reassure you that he won't pack the Supreme Court. Most Americans don't want them to do that.

They don't want to destroy an entire branch of government and turn into a political judiciary. They know that's a bad idea.

But again, Biden is refusing to reassure them. What does that tell you? It tells you that packing the Supreme Court is the one thing Joe Biden is certain to do if he is elected.

Listen to his answer on the question from yesterday. Notice, he doesn't even bother with a colorful story. Here it is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: You'll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over. Now, look, I know it is a great question, you all, and I don't blame you for asking. But you know, the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your paper will be about that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: We showed that clip to you last night. We just showed it to you again, because we wanted to make sure it was really weren't imagining it.

It's that strange. Biden's official articulated planned out scripted position is that voters are not entitled to know what he will do to their government if they elect him, which if you think about it is itself a pretty clear answer to the question.

It's not like he's never thought about the subject of packing the court.

Joe Biden sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee for decades, famously. At one point, this specific issue came up during a hearing. Here's what Biden said about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN, THEN U.S. SENATOR: President Roosevelt clearly had the right to send to the United States Senate and the United States Congress a proposal to pack the court. It was totally within his right to do that.

He violated no law. He was legalistically absolutely correct. But it was a bonehead idea.

It was a terrible, terrible mistake to make, and it put in question for an entire decade the independence of the most significant body, including the Congress, in my view, the most significant body in this country, the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It was legalistically correct. Even then, Biden was inarticulate.

But he did say very clearly, court packing is a quote, "terrible, terrible mistake." It would ruin the integrity of the judicial branch.

That's not a profound insight, in fact, it's the consensus view of historians and judges and has been for decades. Once again, poll show Americans agree, they oppose court packing. It's not a partisan issue. It's common sense. The system has worked this way for hundreds of years. Let's not wreck it now.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg of all people had the same view and she said so just last year.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUTH BADER GINSBURG, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I have heard that there are some people on the Democratic side who would like to increase the number of judges. I think that was a bad idea when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried to pack the court. If anything, it would make the court appear partisan, it would be one side saying when we're in power, it was only to enlarge the number.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so that's one of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's final wishes that we're ignoring, apparently. But it's pretty inconvenient, nevertheless.

So how is the Biden campaign explaining this way? Well, they put some thought into the question just before the last vice presidential debate, the Biden campaign apparently got an intern to Google up some facts to justify court packing. They came up with Abraham Lincoln, probably a few minutes before Kamala Harris took the stage. They handed her the notes and she repeated it. Here's what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Abraham Lincoln was up for re-election, and it was 27 days before the election, and a seat became open on the United States Supreme Court.

Abraham Lincoln's party was in charge not only the White House, but the Senate. But Honest Abe said, it's not the right thing to do. The American people deserve to make the decision about who will be the next President of the United States and then that person can select who will serve for a lifetime on the highest court of our land.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So that's Kamala Harris's version of American history. It's not correct. Not surprisingly. She really mentions it, but Harris actually didn't grow up in this country. She moved to Quebec when she was 12 and she didn't come back until after high school.

So if the question is, what's the capital of Canada? For the record, it's a place called Ottawa. Kamala Harris could probably tell you, but when it comes to Abraham Lincoln, she's completely at sea. None of what she said was true.

Michael Burlingame would know, he runs the Lincoln Studies Department at the University of Illinois at Springfield, and he was baffled by what he saw at the VP debate. "I've never seen anything like that quote, and all my

36 years of Lincoln research," Burlingame later said.

In fact, Lincoln didn't immediately nominate a new Supreme Court Justice before the 1864 election because he couldn't. The Senate was not in session at the time. And in 1864, there were fewer direct flights to Washington.

Senators couldn't just hop on a red eye from California to come in and vote. Things moved more slowly.

In December, the day after the Senate reconvened, President Lincoln immediately nominated a replacement to the court.

So Kamala Harris's version isn't real, it didn't happen. It was her version of the Corn Pop story. It was colorful, but entirely made up.

What's not a fantasy is their plans, hard to believe, but this is real.

They're planning to completely change our American form of government. That is very close to happening, closer than a lot of Republicans want to admit and you should be worried about it.

For details on what they plan to do, if elected, we're joined now by Judge Jeanine Pirro, she's the host, of course of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on FOX News and the author of the book, "Don't Lie to Me: And Stop Trying to Steal our Freedom." She joins us now.

Judge, thanks so much for coming on. So how hard would it be if Democrats were to take the White House in both chambers in the Congress for them to enlarge, to pack the Supreme Court?

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: Well, I don't think there's any question but that they want to pack the Supreme Court because the Democrats, when they can't get their way, they don't follow the Constitution, precedent or the law. They just have a hissy fit and decide how they're going to change things.

They don't like the Electoral College, because that's how Donald Trump got elected, so now they want to change it to the Popular Vote, but what they intend to do when they're laughing at the people who support them, and they're lying to the rest of us when they say, look, the issue of who the next Supreme Court Justice is will be on the ballot.

No, that's not on the ballot, there is no Supreme Court Justice on the ballot.

Their intent is to pack the court so that we have a Supreme Court of 11 or

12 however many they need, of justices dressed in black who are nothing more than another legislative branch who will create the law of activist judges of whatever law they want to satisfy whatever raw power it is that they need.

Congress won't matter. The Executive Branch won't matter. They'll have the Supreme Court so they don't believe in originalist interpretation of the Constitution. They believe in being activists and they will change everything. They will change America. This election is about everything being on the ballot, and I've got to tell you, what they are saying when Joe Biden says I'm not going to tell you, I'll tell you after the election, is they're disrespecting the people. They are disrespecting the process and they are disrespecting the American Constitution.

We are entitled to know. This isn't a game where they go backstage and high five each other and say, yes we pulled the wool over their eyes.

CARLSON: I'm just concerned about changes to our institutions, because you could see what might happen next. I mean, most of us kind of go along with what the Supreme Court says, because we believe it's a nonpartisan body whose only job is to interpret the founding documents and the Constitution.

But if we start to believe it's just another group of politicians, why would we obey its dictates?

PIRRO: Well, we wouldn't. It would simply be seen as another partisan branch of government that is not elected, but appointed by the people who are in power. It is -- this would be the takedown of America, the breakdown of the system.

The Constitution doesn't matter anymore. The First Amendment freedom of speech, freedom of religion, we saw it in the pandemic; the Second Amendment, Kamala Harris says she can take away your guns, she can confiscate them. The Constitution doesn't stop her.

Is anyone surprised that they would try to change the Supreme Court as well?

They have an agenda, and it is not the agenda that our Founding Fathers had in mind.

CARLSON: Yes, it's too. It's too radical, actually. Judge, thanks so much for that.

PIERSON: Welcome.

CARLSON: We're going to hear from the President in his first on camera interview since he got sick last Friday in just a moment. But first tonight, Hurricane Delta has just made landfall in the southwestern part of the State of Louisiana. Our FOX chief meteorologist Rick Reichmuth has report for us on what that storm is doing tonight. Hey, Rick.

RICK REICHMUTH, FOX NEWS CHIEF METEOROLOGIST: Hey, Tucker. Absolutely incredible to have two land falling hurricanes in almost the exact same area, just within a matter of about six weeks.

The hurricane that made landfall six weeks ago, that was Hurricane Laura and it was the strongest one we saw this year, a Category Four storm caused incredible damage, especially around the Lake Charles area, people just this last week got power back, and now another landfall from another hurricane.

This one, Delta, made landfall about an hour ago in Creole just around 13 miles to the east of where Laura made landfall. It's moving pretty quickly.

It'll move very quickly towards the north, throughout the overnight hours tonight.

But take a look at this, this is incredibly active season. Ten named storms that made landfall in the U.S. this year, five of those as hurricanes, and behind us, there is nothing big concerning that we're watching and that's really good news.

We have a little bit of a break and we're heading toward the end of the season. Hopefully we'll continue to see things remain very calm.

What happened today is a storm earlier today was a Category Three storm, and then it moved over this very much relatively cooler water and began to weaken a little bit and that's good news, brought it into landfall as a Category Two storm. And as it pulls towards the north, we will see this rapid weakening from it now. But as it does, we are going to see a lot of rain, some spots, probably 10 to 12 inches of rain.

Winds still, they've been around 80 miles an hour in Lake Charles where we saw the worst of that damage from Hurricane Laura. Now you've got a lot of people just with tarps for roofs right now and you're seeing those kinds of winds so that's certainly very concerning for us.

Track from the storm continues to pull off towards the north and northeast, eventually getting in around parts of the Tennessee Valley. We'll see that for tomorrow and in towards the day on Sunday. Still lots of rain ahead and lots of wind, but hopefully this is our last storm that we're going to have to deal with this in this crazy 2020 season -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Hope so. Our Great Rick Reichmuth. Thanks so much, Rick.

The President joins us in just a minute, his first on-camera interview since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Dr. Siegel assesses his health. That's after the break.

CARLSON: The President tested positive for the coronavirus late last week.

Since then, his public events have been canceled. He's not participated in any interviews on camera. Now, the President's physician says he has completed his course of therapy for the virus and can return to public engagements as soon as tomorrow.

By any measure, it has been a remarkable turnaround. On Saturday, we were hearing rumors that the President was very sick. On Monday, he seemed essentially himself. How did that happen?

Well, to learn more about the process of the President's recovery, our own Dr. Marc Siegel spoke to Donald Trump today. It was, as we said, his first time talking on camera about what happened.

We should note that these are very unusual circumstances. Normally, we'd send our own camera crew into the White House to interview the President, but because his diagnosis was just a week ago, we had to rely on the White House camera team for that interview.

Dr. Siegel interviewed the President from New York. Here it is.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: President Trump, welcome.

This is not officially a tele-visit, though as you probably, realize, I've done hundreds, but I hope you'll indulge me and let you be the patient, and I'll be the doctor here and I promise you no copay.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Okay. Okay. Sounds good to me, Marc.

SIEGEL: So the first question is what we call the chief complaint, which is, briefly, how are you feeling now?

TRUMP: I feel really good. I feel very strong. I know a lot of people that have had the COVID or the China virus, as I call it, because it came from China. But I feel really, really strong. And a lot of people don't feel that way sometimes for a while afterwards, but very good.

SIEGEL: What about symptoms that you had last Friday, like when you went into Walter Reed, what were the two most prominent symptoms that you had?

TRUMP: I just didn't feel strong. I didn't feel really strong. I didn't have a problem with breathing, which a lot of people seem to have. I had none of that. But I didn't feel very strong, I didn't feel very vital. I didn't feel like the President of the U.S. should feel.

And I knew there was something a little bit off. And the doctors at Walter Reed were incredible. They came from Johns Hopkins. They came from everywhere. It's good to be President, I guess. But they were really great people. But I would say more weakness than anything else, Marc.

SIEGEL: You know, Mr. President, I've got to tell you something confidentially. My patients never listen to me. No matter how hard I try, they don't do what I say half the time.

TRUMP: Yes.

SIEGEL: Did that occur to you where the doctors were telling you something and you were negotiating with them? Or did you just do what they said.

TRUMP: I did negotiate. But, you know, ultimately, I have a lot of respect for these doctors. They are really the best doctors, I think in the world.

And Walter Reed, I've seen the work they do on the military, and people coming in so badly injured that like you've never seen before. I have a lot of respect.

So I really tended to listen, but generally, maybe I wouldn't, but I would

-- I did tend to listen to this group.

SIEGEL: When you were in the hospital, what was bothering you the most?

What were you feeling?

TRUMP: I just think that it was just you were tired. You were -- you know, was just getting to you from the standpoint you didn't have that same energy level. And, you know, my life is based a little bit on energy, and you didn't have it.

And I don't know, you know, it could have led to bad things from that point. I don't know. But I got lucky, I think with a certain medicine. But it really -- it really was something. I took a certain medicine that was, you know, very miraculous to me. I think I really don't believe it's just in the head either. I think it's -- I really believe it worked.

SIEGEL: Were you scared? Were you frightened?

TRUMP: Well, I took the Regeneron, and Eli Lilly makes a similar -- a very similar medicine, but you have Regeneron, you have the Eli Lilly version of it. And it just -- within a period of 24 hours, I felt very different. I think I could have left the hospital a lot earlier. But it made a tremendous difference, Marc and, you know, markedly so and I just felt very good.

You would have sort of a sore throat just to add to what we were saying.

But I felt really very, very good after taking this for a period of time.

It's a transfusion, not a shot. And, you know, I'd like to send it to everybody.

In fact, I've said I'm going to send it to everybody that's got the problem, and we're going to send it free of charge, including seniors, of course, but we're going to send it to everybody.

SIEGEL: Did you want to leave earlier -- the hospital earlier than they said, Mr. President?

TRUMP: I did. They wanted to keep me for observation. You know, they wanted to be sure it was good. But I did. I was there for I guess three and a half days. They wanted to keep me -- I wanted to leave after the first day. I really felt I was in -- not bad shape after the first day. I think I would have been in much worse shape had I not taken this medication.

SIEGEL: How long did they want to keep you, the doctors?

TRUMP: I don't know exactly. But they kept me for the time. I stayed for the time that they needed me. And they've done a lot of tests. They've done tremendous testing, and right now, I'm medication free. I'm not taking any medications as of, you know, probably eight hours ago or so. I'm medication free, which frankly makes me feel good. I don't like medication.

SIEGEL: Mr. President, if you wouldn't feel comfortable. Can you tell me a little bit about the test you had in the hospital? Do you have a CAT scan?

What did that show?

TRUMP: Yes, they tested the lungs. They have a credible equipment at Walter Reed. In fact, they said no, you could leave your jacket on that's the first that's ever happened. Leave your shirt on, leave your jacket on. I said I'll take it off anyway if you want.

But literally, they tested the lungs. They checked for the lungs and they tested it with different machinery. They have incredible stuff that I've never even seen before. And it tested -- it tested good. Initially, I think they had some congestion in there. But it tested ultimately, it tested good.

And with each day, it got better, and I think that's why they wanted me to stay, frankly. But the CAT scans were amazing. The equipment was incredible. I've never seen equipment like this before.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: We also spoke to the President about his drive outside Walter Reed Medical Center to greet his supporters out front. A lot of the blue checks on Twitter were enraged by that. We'll show you how the President responded to their criticism, next.

CARLSON: Well, we learn this afternoon that the next presidential debate which have been scheduled for October 15th, next week, has now been cancelled.

Dr. Siegel spoke with the President about the issues surrounding that debate just before the news broke that it won't happen at all.

He also asked the President about his car ride outside Walter Reed, the one the media told you endangered his staff. Interesting. Here's more of Dr.

Siegel's interview with the President.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SIEGEL: Could you talk to me about when you went outside Walter Reed in PPE and the drive that you took, and well-wishers and what you were thinking when you did that?

TRUMP: Well, I had tremendous numbers of people, I could hear them from the hospital and I was way up high, in you know, this very fortified military hospital that's, you know, built to the highest standard. And yet, through these very powerful windows, I could hear people screaming and shouting and with love -- with real love.

And after two days, I said, you know, I want to go out and say hello to the people and I went to Secret Service, and these are the people that are with me all the time. And they said, we have no problem, sir. I said, I just want to take a drive by them and just wave, and you saw what happened, it was a great display of love out there.

It's -- I don't think there was one negative person. And there were many, many, many people, but I don't think there was anybody negative out there.

It was just -- they went crazy when they saw the van go by the -- you know, the car go by and the people in were protected. They were very heavily protected. Because at that time, I guess I would have been positive.

But they were very, very protected. And they've been with me, you know, they have been with me for a long time and they understand. But they also thought it was very important. I thought it was very important to show my affection for them.

They were standing out there 24 hours a day, you saw that. I mean, every time you'd be on television, you'd see them in the background. And I just thought I you know, I love the people that -- I love the people of this country, and I thought it would have been very disrespectful if I was there for three, three and a half days. And these people are there, standing late at night, early in the morning and I didn't go out and at least give him a little wave, and that's what I did. And I'm very glad I did it.

SIEGEL: Mr. President, lessons learned from this, from your own illness that you would apply to the ship -- to stewarding the ship forward in the fight in the pandemic, and how you can apply it to other people that have

COVID-19 and how to prevent getting COVID-19. Lessons learned?

TRUMP: Yes. It's such a great question. I think the biggest thing is that I did do it early. Now, you know, I have such great access to medical, we have a White House doctor who is great, and you have so many great doctors.

So it's a lot easier for me than somebody that's you know, not -- doesn't have access to a doctor so easily where it's a big deal to see a doctor.

But, you know, here we have all over the White House, frankly, they are watching every corner.

But I think very important for me was very early. You know, as soon as I felt something, and you know, I'm thinking about it, because I see what's going on. And I have a lot of -- a lot of people are around me even though there is tremendous testing, but a lot of people around me. So I think about it.

And I know there's a danger, but I can't be somebody that goes into a basement and just hides in a basement for the rest of my life. I'm running a country, the greatest country in the world. So what I think the big secret for me was I got there very early. And, you know, I think it would have gotten a lot worse.

One of the doctors said he thought it would have gotten a lot worse. I just think that even these medications, they're a lot better if you get them early than if you get them late, you know, it will react probably better.

So I think going in early is a big factor in my case.

SIEGEL: Dexamethasone. I've given it to a lot of patients. I've given steroids to a lot of patients. Many -- most have tolerated it well.

Sometimes there's issues with anxiety or behavioral issues. Did you have any problem with that?

TRUMP: No, I didn't even know I had it. I didn't know what it was. It's a form of steroids. But it keeps the swelling down of the lungs as I understand it, and I tolerated it very well. I don't take it anymore, but it was pretty short term during -- during the course of the medicine that was one of the medicines. And no, I think I tolerated it very well, Marc, and it keeps the swelling down and that's important.

SIEGEL: What are you taking right now as of today?

TRUMP: I think really nothing. We pretty much finished, and now we'll see how things go. But pretty much nothing.

We had our final doses of just about everything. Actually, the original transfusion that's supposed to last for about four months, you know, the antibodies. And I think you're supposed to be protected anywhere from two to four months and maybe longer than that. I don't know.

SIEGEL: Are you going to donate your own plasma, Mr. President?

TRUMP: Well, I will. Nobody has asked me that question actually, but I will. If that's -- if they want me to do it. I'd love to do it.

SIEGEL: Are you tested? I heard you. I heard you said you were going to test again today. Have you been retested?

TRUMP: I have been retested and I haven't even found out numbers or anything yet, but I've been retested and I know I'm at either the bottom of the scale or free.

SIEGEL: When is your next test going to be?

TRUMP: I don't know. Probably tomorrow, Marc. They test every couple of days, I guess, but it's really at a level now that's been great. Great to see it disappear.

SIEGEL: So I have a question, and this is my own fantasy, Mr. President, all of this back and forth controversy about the next debate. And if you test negative, and you've said you want it to be in person, how would you feel about a debate outside on Miami Beach?

TRUMP: Well, I'd have no trouble with it at all. In fact, where we have rallies outside, we've had no problem whatsoever. Outside is better than inside, as you know, with this crazy thing that is going on. But I would have no problem with it.

But you know, we've always had a problem with this Commission. This Commission has been ridiculous, frankly. But who wants to do a debate on a computer? I don't. You know, virtual debate, you've got to be -- you've got to be there.

We did great in the last debate. You have to be there. You have to see the person. You can't do it on a computer.

Besides that, you know, Joe has a tendency to get the answers and read them off a computer for when he is asked questions. So I'd rather -- I would love to do it. Outside would be fine as far as I'm concerned.

SIEGEL: Where do you think you got the virus? At what point do you think you contracted it looking back?

TRUMP: You know, I don't know. They had some big events at the White House, and perhaps there. I don't really know. Nobody really knows for sure.

Numerous people have contracted it.

But you know, people have contracted it all over the world. It's highly contagious. That's one thing you learn. This is a contagious disease. And generally, you get better from it.

But we also now have medicines that will help a lot, and if you look at mortality rate, I think it's up 95 or 85 percent, Marc, I think you've seen that. You pointed it out to me. What we're doing now with the medicines and all of the things is incredible.

But, you know, especially younger people, you look -- I wish they'd open schools. I hope they open schools. Some of the states are closed and the cure is worse than the problem itself in many cases. It's a terrible thing.

SIEGEL: Mr. President, a final message from you to America about what they can learn from your illness, and your recovery, which many would say is inspiring -- a final message.

TRUMP: I just have such great respect for the doctors and lab scientists, the people that work on this, they're doing incredibly well. I have incredible respect and love for the families that have suffered so badly.

This is something that came to us out of, I don't know, I won't be able to tell you yet. Maybe at some point, I'll be able to report exactly why it came to us. But it came out of China, it shouldn't have happened. They should have never let it happen.

But they suffered plenty also, far more than people understand. But this is something that should not have been allowed to. They should not have allowed this to come out to the world, not only to the United States, to the world.

But I have such respect for the people that have suffered and my sympathies to those families that have been so horribly hurt and just horribly hurt.

And, again, the respect for the doctors and for the technicians and for the scientist is incredible, because I've seen what they've done and it is incredible the job that they've done in a short period of time, over a six- month period, the job that they've done is incredible.

And you'll see that very soon with the medicines and with the vaccines.

SIEGEL: Mr. President, I really appreciate that last answer and the interview and I want to tell you how much it means to us that you appeared for your first on camera interview tonight on TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Thank you so much for joining me.

TRUMP: Well thank you very much, Marc. It's my great honor. Thank you.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

Well, up next, you may have read today, Democrats have set up a commission that could remove Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment, but we've got some video that shows the commission could have other uses, too.

We will show you after the break.

CARLSON: Well because apparently she doesn't consider the country unstable enough, Nancy Pelosi today announced legislation that would make it possible for the Congress to unilaterally take the President out of office under the 25th Amendment of the Constitution. That's the amendment that outlines the procedures for removing Presidents who can no longer perform their duties as President.

But here's the interesting thing. According to Nancy Pelosi, this new legislation has nothing to do with Donald Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: For future presidents, like, let's say you elected some guy who was like 78 years old, and the Congress decided you know, he couldn't do the job. So maybe be his VP had to be President. Scenarios like that.

No matter what she is thinking of, Nancy Pelosi does seem like maybe the wrong person to deliver a message about fitness for office. Maybe you've seen her speak in public recently. If you haven't, here's one example last month.

Nancy Pelosi froze completely and then rebooted live on air in the middle of an interview. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: But to be clear, you're not taking any arrows out of your quiver. You're not ruling anything out.

PELOSI: Good morning. Sunday morning. We have a responsibility. We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Ha. Good morning, Sunday morning. If you were talking to someone who said that, wouldn't you check that person's vitals? Wouldn't you say, I'm sorry? Are you having a stroke?

The anchor didn't say anything. He didn't want to mansplain, so he didn't.

The rest of the media reached the same conclusion. They decided the safe bet is just to agree with Nancy Pelosi.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Whether it's a side effect of the steroids he is taking as part of his coronavirus treatment, or something else, Donald Trump seems to be drifting further away from reality today.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Donald Trump doesn't seem like a well man. I'm just going to be blunt about it. Is this steroids? Is this a psychological issue?

JOHN HARWOOD, CNN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: We do know that he's taking a powerful steroid that can affect mood and judgment. You put all of that together and you've got a President who is unwell physically, unwell politically and unwell emotionally and psychologically right now.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Holed up in the White House, hopped up on steroids and rage tweeting and calling in to his favorite, rage interviewing.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: He is embarrassing to the people who support him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, 2020. It is a horrible year in so many ways, but it's also a truly hilarious year in so many other ways.

Here you have CNN, which has its own weightlifting correspondent who also hosts a show at night, who does squats on TV and screams at strangers on the street, threatens them.

But they're upset about the President's roid rage. They have to remove him because of his roid rage.

Oh, it's all so great.

Steve Krakauer has been watching carefully. He is the founder and editor of the "Fourth Watch" newsletter and the podcast. He joins us tonight.

Steve, great to see you. So roid rage. They are very against -- they are very concerned that the President has been pumping too much iron in his basement and screaming at people at the Hamptons. Should they be?

STEVE KRAKAUER, FOUNDER AND EDITOR, FOURTH WATCH: Yes. I don't know if Don Lemon is picturing Donald Trump in the White House, like with a syringe and injecting into a bicep or something. But this is like the most commonly prescribed steroid in the country, according to "The Washington Post"

actually. You know, it's for like rashes and allergic reactions. This is not some like roid rage happening.

And honestly, the biggest proof that this is completely ridiculous is, has anything Donald Trump done in the last seven days since his COVID diagnosis, any different than the Donald Trump free COVID diagnosis? I mean, rage tweeting, it's like -- was he tweeting differently before?

I don't understand why they are coming up with his other than they're just trying to find some new talking point.

CARLSON: Well, I mean, we have an election in a little over three weeks.

The country is volatile enough. We have violence in the streets. We have a pandemic.

It does seem like if you have a national audience, you want to tell the truth, and sometimes the truth is upsetting. But you don't want to go out of your way to make the country more volatile and scare people needlessly.

That seems reckless to me.

KRAKAUER: Yes, and I think sadly, that's what we've seen. I honestly thought the pandemic in March would be the beginning of a sort of lowering of the temperature in the media. I don't think that has happened at all.

CARLSON: Yes, I thought so, too.

KRAKAUER: And certainly -- yes, it's certainly not in the very serious situation of the President of the United States coming down, getting hospitalized with coronavirus. You'd think now, okay, let's all just focus on the facts and sort of lower the temperature, report to the public who probably is nervous about this.

Instead, we get people like, honestly, Sanjay Gupta, who has been at CNN for a long time. You've worked with him, I worked with him. Now, he is on the air saying, I think the President is sicker than the doctors are letting on. You think you think the President is sick? I mean, why are you even saying what you think?

And even today, diagnosing based on an interview, what he was hearing of a cough was saying, oh, you know, it sounds like he is actually sicker than then than we think, It's completely ridiculous and is not based, in fact, and for a media that really likes to, you know, hold themselves up as very fact based, we get this on one of the most important topics in the country right now, a very fact free sort of reports.

CARLSON: I agree with that. I mean, I have some alarmist unfounded opinions. I try and keep them to myself. Sometimes they sneak through but I mean, seriously, I mean, you have a responsibility to kind of stay factual.

They don't seem to feel that at all. It's distressing.

Steve Krakauer, great to see you tonight.

KRAKAUER: Thanks. Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, according to a brand new documentary, a pretty amazing documentary, UFOs aren't simply real, they also have interfered repeatedly with the United States' nuclear weapons capabilities.

After the break, we'll talk to people behind the film who said they've got proof of that. This is not an irresponsible take. It is fact based and it's pretty shocking.

We'll be right back.

CARLSON: We used to be defensive on this topic, but there's no reason to be. There's now an enormous amount of evidence, including physical evidence that UFOs whatever they are, are real. Why don't we know a lot more about this? Because the government has hidden that information from us outrageously.

But now, some of that information has come into public view, thanks to a new documentary called "The Phenomenon." We learned the Feds are hiding more than we thought they were.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRY REID, FORMER U.S. SENATOR: All we're saying. Nobody has to agree why it's there. But shouldn't we at least be spending some money to study all these phenomenon? Shouldn't we study this stuff?

The answer is yes, and that's all this was about, and why the Federal government all of these years has covered up, put brake pads on everything.

Stopped it. I think it's very, very bad for our country.

QUESTION: Are you saying that there's some evidence that still hasn't seen the light of day?

REID: I'm saying most of it hasn't seen the light of day?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's outrageous and it's not a partisan question, by the way. That of course, was former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, a Democrat if there ever was one. But that's not even the biggest claim he makes.

According to the film, Reid said that UFOs have actually and repeatedly interfered with our nuclear weapons capabilities. So where are these UFOs from? Some researchers told the filmmakers that their origins are becoming clearer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Dr. Jacques Vallee has collected purported metal debris from UFO cases dating as far back as 1947. The experts are analyzing in a state of the art laboratory. He was astonished to find their composition was unlike any known metal.

DR. JACQUES VALLEE, COMPUTER SCIENTIST, VENTURE CAPITALIST, AUTHOR, UFOLOGIST AND ASTRONOMER: This material was manufactured. It's not natural.

It's not natural to the materials that we have around us in the lab or on the Earth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, physical evidence of extraterrestrial spaceships visiting Earth, not a big deal. It's nothing compared to like the fly on Mike Pence his forehead.

If this wasn't an election year, we'd be doing a full hour and may be a full week, it's that important. Unfortunately, we just have a few minutes with James Fox. He is the director and producer of "The Phenomenon" now available in streaming services and Christopher Mellon, a former senior intelligence official from the Department of Defense. They join us tonight.

Mr. Fox, first to you. Thank you both for coming on and for making this film. I just want to ask you in turn about these two strains from the documentary, the first to you, James Fox, is the question of the nuclear weapons facilities. How often do we think UFOs have visited and why?

JAMES FOX, DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER, "THE PHENOMENON": Well, that was one of the big bombshells that Harry Reid dropped during production of the film, it really kind of caught me off guard, because the first time, you know, a government official of his magnitude, of his level had revealed that these UFOs were not only seeing over, you know, super-secret nuclear weapons facilities, but they were interacting, shutting on and off some of the missiles.

He went as far as even saying that if the President had called upon to launch the missiles in several occasions, they couldn't have done it. The missiles were deactivated.

And this has also been happening in Russia, and we document those cases very thoroughly with high level military officials testifying about these incidents.

CARLSON: It's almost -- it's beyond -- Mr. Mellon, quickly to you, physical evidence of UFOs metal from the craft? Where?

CHRISTOPHER MELLON, FORMER SENIOR INTELLIGENCE OFFICIAL FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE: Well, this is -- my congratulations to James. This is the most informative and engaging documentary and important documentary on this subject because it's no longer a theoretical issue as you've observed. This is -- now, the Defense Department has confirmed this is happening. Congress is asking questions. They're asking for a report. So this information, people need to get an understanding and a context with which sort of process and absorb this.

In terms of the materials, there are private researchers, Jacques, perhaps foremost among them, also To The Stars Academy, that have materials and are funding research. Jacques is a meticulous scientist, so he is sending it to peer review in multiple labs.

But the gist of it is that those materials were engineered at an atomic level. It's a capability that we don't even possess. If they can prove that and demonstrate that, that will raise a lot of interesting questions.

CARLSON: You think? You've been on this for a long time. Christopher Mellon, I appreciate it.

Thank you both. Congrats on the film.

Have a great weekend. We will see you Monday. Spend some time with the ones you love.

