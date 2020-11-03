Tucker Carlson: What Butler rally tells us about Trump and his support

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” November 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT. We are just hours away from the national election, and suddenly,

there is so much going on. So much news, it is impossible to metabolize.



Claims and slogans and rumors coming in from every direction, but online

recently, checked your phone? It's overwhelming. We're going to have the

very latest news throughout the hour tonight. We want to begin a different

way. We want to begin this show with a single image.



Now the image doesn't tell you who is going to win or lose tomorrow.

Instead, it's a metaphor for the election itself and for the moment that

we're living in, and will continue to live in. The picture is from a town

called Butler, Pennsylvania. It is 35 miles north of Pittsburgh. The

President held a rally there over the weekend.



Butler is like a lot of places you'll find in this country once you head

inland from the coasts. It's a former industrial town. They made Pullman

rail cars there for many years. But it's been losing population for

decades.



There's still a lot of nice people in Butler. For 60 grand, you can buy a

decent house there. It's a place you might be happy in.



But our professional class is not impressed by Butler. They don't consider

Butler, Pennsylvania or places like it the future. To them, places like

Butler are embarrassing relics of a past best forgotten. The men of Butler

may have built this country and they did, but they mean nothing to our

leaders now.



You can be certain of that because when large numbers of people in Butler

started killing themselves with narcotics, no one in Washington or New York

or Los Angeles said a word about it, and so it continued.



There have now been so many opioid deaths in Butler that a few years ago,

residents built an Overdose Memorial in the middle of town. MSNBC didn't

cover that.



So given all of that, it was interesting how the people around Butler feel

about Donald Trump.



Here are the pictures of the Presidents rally there on Saturday night. Tens

of thousands of people came. So many people that the crowd obscured the

horizon. It looked like a visit from the Pope.



When was the last time a political speech drew that many people? Well, the

media didn't ask. Instead, they attacked the rally as a super spreader

event. Trump endangers thousands in Pennsylvania. Okay, we'll leave the

epidemiology to CNN.



But the question still hung in the air. Why did all those people come? Why?

They must have known that Donald Trump is the most evil man who has ever

lived. They've heard that every day for five years. They know that people

who support Donald Trump are also evil. They are bigots. They are morons.

They are racist cult members.



They know that Americans have been fired from their jobs for supporting

Donald Trump, not to mention kicked off social media, belittled by their

kids' teachers, shunned by decent society. Only losers and freaks support

Donald Trump. People in Butler knew all of that.



But on Saturday, they went to the Donald Trump rally anyway. Why exactly

did they do that? We should be pondering that question deeply as we watch

tomorrow's returns and as we live through the aftermath of them.



Millions of Americans sincerely love Donald Trump. They love him in spite

of everything they have heard. They love him often in spite of himself.

They're not deluded. They know exactly who Trump is. They love him anyway.



They love Donald Trump because no one else loves them. The country they

built, the country their ancestors fought for over hundreds of years has

left them to die in their unfashionable little towns, mocked and despised

by the sneering halfwits with finance degrees but no actual skills who seem

to run everything all of a sudden.



Whatever Donald Trump's faults, he is better than the rest of the people in

charge. At least he doesn't hate them for their weakness.



Donald Trump, in other words, is and has always been a living indictment of

the people who run this country. That was true four years ago, when Trump

came out of nowhere to win the presidency and it is every bit as true right

now. Maybe even more true than it's ever been and it will remain true

regardless of whether Donald Trump wins re-election.



Trump rose because they failed. It's as simple as that.



If the people in charge had done a halfway decent job with the country they

inherited, if they've cared about anything other than themselves, even for

just a moment, Donald Trump would still be hosting "Celebrity Apprentice,"

but they didn't. Instead, they were incompetent and narcissistic and cruel

and relentlessly dishonest.



They wrecked what they didn't build. They lied about it. They hurt anyone

who told the truth about what they were doing. That's true. We watched.



America is still a great country, the best in the world. But our ruling

class is disgusting.



A vote for Trump is a vote against them. That's what's going on in that

picture. That's what's going on in this country.



John Kennedy is a U.S. senator from the State of Louisiana, we're happy to

have him on tonight. I'm just amazed by these photographs, not because they

portend certain electoral results, but because they are so against what

everybody in the world I live in believes.



Everyone in the world that I grew up in and live in now knows, as certain

as they believe in gravity that Donald Trump is evil. So how do you account

for people -- millions voting for and loving him? What do you think of

that?



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): I think Donald Trump was elected President, for

two reasons. The American people elected him as an insult to the political

elite in Washington, D.C.



I think the American people also elected him, because he never talked down

to them.



CARLSON: Yes.



KENNEDY: If I had to put it another way, and this statement, I think

crosses party lines. Many, many Americans, both Democrats and Republicans

look at the leadership in Washington D.C., on both sides of the aisle

including the bureaucracy and they wonder how we made it through the birth

canal.



And as bad as it looks from the outside, I have seen it now for four and a

half years. It's even worse from the inside. There is a swamp, there is no

question.



CARLSON: Yes. That is -- I wonder why after four years, that message

hasn't really penetrated or -- and you tell me perhaps it has penetrated.

And maybe one of the reasons they hate Trump so very much is because he's

living testament to how true it is.



KENNEDY: Well, it's true, it is better. But it is true. And it how we

address the swamp is one of the biggest differences in my judgment between

the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.



The New Democratic Party, as we all know, has taken a hard left and it kept

driving. The New Democratic Party still believes in free speech, but only

if it's politically correct. I mean, how can we solve our problems if we

don't talk about them?



The Democratic Party's political correctness is strangling a free people,

and if you ask me to sum up the difference between the two, in one

sentence, I would say Republicans believe in more freedom. My no Democratic

friends believe in more free stuff, and they want to drain your bank

account to pay for it.



Now, that doesn't mean we don't help those less fortunate than us. But we

want to give them a hand up, not a handout. My Democratic friends want to

see America as a society of safety nets, where nobody has to take

responsibility, where it's always somebody else's fault. Whenever it's --

where every child gets a trophy.



Republicans reject that. We believe in a colorblind meritocracy, and when

our citizens need help, we believe in giving them a hand up, but not a

perpetual handout.



CARLSON: An entire society forced to lie all the time about everything

that matters. It's enough to drive people insane, and it is.



Senator Kennedy, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you.



KENNEDY: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So if Joe Biden, the hope of the people who hope to take control

of a government they believe they own, if Joe Biden were to lose tomorrow,

what would happen exactly? What would his supporters do?



Lisa Boothe has been thinking about this and reporting on it for quite some

time. She's a FOX News contributor, Senior Fellow at the Independent

Women's Forum, and she joins us tonight with a preview of that unhappy

possibility. Lisa, great to see you.



LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker. Great to see you.

Well, I do think Joe Biden will lose tomorrow night. I actually think

Donald Trump is going to win this election. And what that's going to do to

the Democratic Party is accelerate the rise of extremists that we've

already seen underway since Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.



So now you're not going to have just one establishment candidate that lost

in 2016, you're going to have two establishment candidates that have lost.



And look at even where the Democratic Party has come since 2016 alone.

Medicare-for-All was considered outside of the mainstream in 2016. Now,

that's been normalized as just a normal, you know, regular policy position

of the left.



But I think what is even more dangerous, it's not just socialism and not

just socialist policy positions that the Democratic Party has embraced, it

is right extremism and it is violence. I mean, we're seeing that with the

either the direct embrace or the tacit embrace of extremist Marxists that

are out in the street burning the American flag and setting cars ablaze and

Democrats who either embrace it or refuse to condemn it.



So this is going to accelerate the rise of extremists in the Democratic

Party.



CARLSON: I heard Mayor Ted Wheeler today, I read him say that the real

threat we face is from white supremacist and the right wingers raging

through our cities this week. I hear a lot of people saying that. Has

anyone called them on it? I mean, that's so demonstrably insane.



BOOTHE: Well, I mean, they can't because the media is on the side of the

Democratic Party and they are essentially propagandists of the left. There

is no truth anymore in the media. So you're not going to hear that, you're

actually going to see the media carry that falsehood and try to draw false

equivalencies between Trump supporters, and these, you know, anarchist and

Marxists that are out in the streets trying to destroy law and order in

this country -- in our country as we know it.



Look, we know Washington, D.C. isn't boarding up because they are worried

about Trump supporters taking in the streets, they are worried about the

continuation of the violence we have seen and I think the great irony of

what is going on right now, Tucker, is that the Republican Party is

actually expanding. The Republican Party is becoming a big tent party.



And I think Donald Trump is going to win more with blacks and Hispanics,

working class voters, and the Democratic Party is narrowing. It's the party

of extremists. It is the party of totalitarians that don't accept anyone if

they don't bow down to that mantle on the altar of this, you know, violent

extremist left.



CARLSON: They certainly demand total obedience. We're not giving it to

them on this show. Lisa Boothe, great to see you. Thank you.



BOOTHE: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So that is a really interesting point you just heard. Cities

across the country, cities in which there are like nine Republicans total

are locking down plywood over the windows ahead of tomorrow. Why is that

happening?



Candice Owens joins us after the break.



Plus, a second half interview with actress Kirstie Alley. She is under

attack. She is taking a very unfashionable political position. We'll tell

you what it is.



Here is a live look tonight, by the way at the crowds awaiting the

President at a rally this evening in Wisconsin. Many of them are waving in

our cameras. It is 46 degrees there in Kenosha right now. Amazing.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Well, Democratic voters have made at least one policy position

very clear over the last six months. If they don't get what they want, they

are going to set things on fire. Business owners in a bunch of different

cities, all Democratic cities know that very, very well. So they spent the

weekend preparing for the inevitable rioting on Election Day because this

is no longer America, it is some third world dystopian -- Seattle,

Washington, Portland. What?



If you think we are overstating it, here is what those cities look like

now.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're just hours away from Election Day and while the

outcome is uncertain, potential for violent protests is not. Business

owners in major cities spent the past few days preparing for unrest.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Windows of many luxury high end retailers covered

with plywood as concerns grow of civil unrest on election night and the

days following.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: High end retailers in San Francisco are boarding up

windows and doors ahead of Tuesday's election, while in Beverly Hills, the

city is banning vehicles and pedestrians and hiring some 60 armed guards to

help patrol its famed Rodeo Drive.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So why don't the people who own those buildings, defend their

buildings? Where are all the men in this country? Oh, they get indicted if

they try to defend themselves or their property. That's the lesson we've

been taught over the last six months.



Now, we're supposed to believe that the real threat is right wingers, all

those Trump supporters in Los Angeles. Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted

today that there were quote, " ... heightened concerns about potential

violence, particularly from white supremacist organizations."



Well, yesterday, a columnist at one prominent left-wing website dropped the

pretense. He wrote this, quote: "If Trump ends up stealing the election in

a way that makes you want to smash windows, I would suggest his luxury

hotel rather than random office buildings or the Walgreens."



Right. So some kid who went to Harvard and has got a journalism job is now

telling you go smash Trump's hotel because democracy isn't worth

participating in anymore. Violence is the answer. They believe that, a lot

of these people and they are not in the right.



Candace Owens knows this very well, a keen observer of what's happening.

She is the author of "Blackout: How Black America can make its Second

Escape from the Democratic Plantation." We're happy to have her on the show

tonight.



Candace Owens, thanks so much for coming on. So we're being told, in spite

of six months of videotaped evidence that the real threat is from the

right, how should we -- how should we process this?



CANDACE OWENS, AUTHOR, "BLACKOUT": You know how to process it, Tucker.

Don't believe your own eyes. That's the left's motto. Don't believe your

own eyes.



CARLSON: That's true.



OWENS: You know walking down the street today in Washington, D.C., I see

these doors boarded up. But here's what's really interesting that I want to

point out. These owners are also writing on these boards, "We support Black

Lives Matter." Now, why would a business owner feel the need to spray paint

on their own business, boarded up, "We support Black Lives Matter"? Because

they are hoping that if they send that message, they know exactly who is

going to attack them.



They know it's not Trump supporters. They know it's the left. It's the

radical left. They know it's Antifa operating under the guise of Black

Lives Matter pretending that them destroying and ruining inner cities is

because they care about black lives, right? That's the mirage the left this

painting, when in fact, they just believe this is the right way to act.



And it's not just these thugs that are doing this. They are getting dog

whistles actively. The leftist media is telling them, there is no way Trump

can win this election legitimately.



I heard James Clyburn say the other day, I've listened to multiple

commentators say that on the left, there's no way he can win this

legitimately. What does that signal so all of these groups, Tucker? All of

these groups on the left, it says, you know what, you have a right to

destroy because no matter what happens, if you don't get what you want,

it's because things were not done legitimately.



CARLSON: That is such a wise point, and your point about what they are

spray painting, I mean, if Ted Wheeler who really should be punished for

what he has done to that beautiful City of Portland, if that was really

true that people would be spray painting, you know, "I'm a white

supremacist. Spare me, right wing mobs."



OWENS: That's exactly right.



CARLSON: So, I mean, it is right. And yet, all of us sort of nod like, oh,

yes, I guess, you know, we'll just sort of put up -- I mean, is there a

point at which people say, you know, you need to stop lying to us. We are

actually not going to put up with this much lying over this long period.



OWENS: Yes. You know, there is and I will say this, and I will say this

sincerely, to everybody on the left that is okay with this, that is

watching these businesses get boarded up and have turned the other cheek

this entire year, because you hate Trump so much. Let me tell you

something.



You will get eaten by your own dogs. When we start down this road in

America. If you think that we can somehow put the toothpaste back in the

tube, there will come a time on your own side and you have a disagreement

and they're not going to stop, they're going to come for you to and they're

going to move past businesses, they're going to move into the suburbs,

they're going to move into homes.



Tucker, you know this. You've had Antifa show up on your doorstep. There is

no way to stop this, so you be careful, and you think about that when you

head to the polls.



You are either on the side of mob rule or you are on the side of law and

order and I am on the side of mob rule. Tomorrow, I will be casting my

ballot for Donald J. Trump.



CARLSON: Amen. Nicely put. Candace Owens, great to see you tonight. Thank

you for that.



OWENS: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, Kirstie Alley has been an actress for a long time, a famous

and successful, and a lot of people are acting, very few make it, Kirstie

Alley did.



So she doesn't need to come out and destroy the reputation of Hollywood,

but she did anyway. She came out of the closet as a Donald Trump supporter

and then an opponent of the ludicrous hysteria around the coronavirus.



So those two positions landed her in a lot of trouble with our friends over

on the Cable News Network over the weekend.



Here's part two of our conversation with Kirstie Alley about what happened

to her.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



CARLSON: Kirstie Alley joins us now. Kirstie, thanks so much for coming

back on the show. So you have effectively endorsed Donald Trump, you don't

need to.



KIRSTIE ALLEY, ACTRESS: Yes.



CARLSON: You don't get anything out of it. Why did you do that?



ALLEY: You know, I'm not usually very outspoken about politics, but I did

it because I feel like he is actually a person who is kind of like me. You

know, I'm from the Midwest, and if I was going to run for President, I

would just really want to do it to help the country, I wouldn't have any

other ulterior motive because I'm not a politician.



So I like the idea that some guy comes in, and you know, he's sort of rough

and tough. That's okay with me, like I said, I'm from the Midwest, and

we're all rough and tough. And he -- I really believe earnestly -- has the

best interest of this country. And he just, you know, he just wants to make

everything better and he has some good statistics.



So I like what he did with the economy. I like what he did with the jobs. I

like, you know, a lot of people go like, with the way he talks. Do I like

the way he talks? Not all the time, but I'd rather you know -- he's like a

rough and tough guy and the other guys are like snakes.



So would I rather be up against rough and tough yelling out? Or would I

rather have snakes around me being on covert and lying? And so I just got

really tired of it.



CARLSON: Well, you must have because --



ALLEY: I must admit, I voted for Obama twice.



CARLSON: Yes.



ALLEY: And then I am like, okay, you guys had your fair shot. You really

didn't do much of anything. I really thought that they were going to do

something really amazing for the black community, and I don't think they

did. And so I thought you had your eight years, I'm going the other

direction now.



And I just can't get -- you know, on Twitter, I get all of these remarks

and they are all so stupid. And I don't mean that all Democrats are stupid,

the ones that are trying to get me are.



CARLSON: No, I don't think -- but I mean you could have just been silent

about it. What happened when you went public? I mean, it just seems like if

you live in your world, there's a huge downside to doing that.



ALLEY: Well, you know, oh, come on, Tucker, look, I mean, in 2016, I was

doing a show. And I won't -- I don't need to talk about the show I was

doing, but I was on his set and I knew that it was -- I had people come up

to me, and they were like, whoa, if, you know, we're with you. But if we

say this, we're going to never work again.



And I thought, you know, look, I'm over 60. How many parts are there for

actresses anyway? So what do I have to lose, you know?



So I thought, I'm just going to say the way I feel, and I feel like I'm

representing.



CARLSON: Yes.



ALLEY: You know, I'm representing my family, my friends, my -- and it's

not that I don't have friends who are Democrats, but they have plenty of

people representing them in Hollywood, they don't need me to represent

them. So I said, I'm going to represent my way of life and my values and my

people.



CARLSON: Well, I'm just -- I'm just fascinated by people who go against

the grain. And in your world, what you just did was a pretty brave thing

and I'm just impressed. And I would say that even if I didn't agree with

you, I mean that. I think it's a cool thing that you did it. I'm glad that

you told our viewers about it.



Kirstie Alley, great to see you. Thank you for that.



ALLEY: Thank you for having me.



CARLSON: So we've got just a few hours until the voting begins. Up next, a

snapshot of where the race is right now in a couple of states that will

determine the outcome. Things are changing, of course, by the hour, but

we've got the very latest after the break.



CARLSON: Only a few states out of 50 as you know will determine the

outcome of tomorrow's election and the State of Florida is definitely near

the top of that list. So tonight, we want to give you a snapshot of what is

happening there.



Craig Patrick is the political editor at FOX 13 in Tampa Bay, very well

informed on Florida. He has got new information on the state of the race

there. Craig, good evening.



CRAIG PATRICK, FOX 13 POLITICAL EDITOR: Good evening, Tucker. Yes, we've

got some changes to talk about and the data and dynamics continue to favor

President Trump. Let's start with the numbers.



Democrats this time last night led by 108,000 total votes cast. That was

last night. We expect Republicans to overtake that. For perspective in

Florida, Hillary Clinton headed into Election Day up 90,000 votes among

Democrats.



So we said that Democrats would need to widen that margin by at least

40,000 votes, if not more today. They didn't, they widened it 13,000 votes.

So that's one of several indicators right now telling us that President

Trump may have a good night in the State of Florida.



There are some other changes happening that are not widely reported, but we

are also seeing in the data. For example, you hear a lot about seniors

drifting to Joe Biden. You're not hearing as much about it, but it's

happening, younger voters, particularly very young voters, 18, 19, 20

somethings, they are drifting in some numbers to President Trump and that

appears to be all about the pandemic.



You do have some seniors who feel susceptible to the virus who fear that

President Trump is not doing enough, not being forceful enough in

mitigating it, so they are moving to Biden, but you also have young voters

fearful that Joe Biden would be too forceful in mitigating the virus.



They are concerned about their jobs, many of them gig workers who say, boy,

for the past seven months, we can't go through more closures, restriction

and shutdowns. With that, they are voting with that in mind, and we're

seeing that shift.



We started seeing it really two weeks ago, at the end of that second debate

when you had Joe Biden say that they are in for a dark winter.



I think that is resonating with some voters. And again, you have the

President doing better among Latino voters in Florida than many expected

and he is doing better among African-American voters that many pollsters

expected.



Yes, he is trailing significantly, but the margins are closer than what

many expected. There are a couple of reasons for that that I think many of

the pollsters may have missed. But with that, in the Insider Advantage

poll, we saw Trump drawing 12 percent, other polling 15 percent or more in

Florida.



So taken all together, combined with a turnout, we are seeing along the

East Coast and in Southeast Florida, Democrats continue to underperform in

Miami Dade County. It's telling us that Florida is very, very competitive.

Joe Biden has a realistic chance of winning, but at this point, it appears

as if President Trump has the inside track heading into Election Night.



CARLSON: Amazing. Democrats underperforming in Miami Dade. I haven't heard

that in a while. Interesting. Craig, thanks so much for that. I appreciate

it.



PATRICK: Thank you.



CARLSON: No state more central to tomorrow's outcome or fought over more

bitterly than the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Ken Matthews is a radio

host at WHP 580 in Harrisburg, the State Capital. We're happy to welcome

him tonight. Ken, thanks for coming on. Well, what's the latest in your

state to think?



KEN MATTHEWS, RADIO HOST, WHP 580, HARRISBURG: Well, Tucker, I heard in

Florida, the COVID factor come up, and I think that's one of the biggest

factors in Pennsylvania because a lot of people, both Republican and

Democrat, got a good sense of where Democrat leadership would take the

country.



In the case of Biden and Harris, the way Governor Wolf, he overreached,

much like governor Newsom did in California. So we've had schools closed.

We had a lot of small businesses go out of business, and then of course,

there was the nursing home problem, the same problem you had with Governor

Cuomo in New York.



So I think that has really moved people around. They didn't realize that

the Governor would have this much power and limit their mobility. I think

also, Biden and Harris both mentioned the fossil fuel issue and then tried

to backtrack with fracking.



But --



CARLSON: We have an audio problem. Ken, thank you for that. Oh, I'm sorry

-- I'm sorry for stopping you since I think -- I think we may have

something going on with the tech portion of the show. We appreciate that

update from the State of Pennsylvania.



Well, if Joe Biden wins tomorrow, you won't run the country long,

obviously, Kamala Harris will -- assuming that's her name, even she can't

decide how to pronounce it.



Now more baffling evidence that we're not really sure who this person is.

Kamala Harris new accent, totally new and weird. We'll show you that after

the break.



First, perhaps the most important video we've seen in quite some time.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't feel no ways

tired. I've come too far from where I started from. Nobody told me that the

road would be easy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Mahalia Jackson? An early Aretha? No. That was the gospel icon,

Hillary Clinton of Illinois back in 2007. You probably noticed ruefully

that Hillary Clinton isn't around much this year. You might think that's

because she is a turnoff to voters because she is inauthentic and unlike --

well, that would be sexist though -- so check yourself.



Besides this weekend, we learned the real reason for Hillary Clinton's

absence. She has been busy training Kamala or is it Kamala Harris to

overcome the fact she grew up in Canada and adopt a brand new identity.

Kamala Harris has emerged anew, like a butterfly from cocoon. That's right.



The Kamala Harris did spend her adolescence in Montreal and Quebec --

Montreal and Quebec is gone. In Florida on Saturday, Kamala revealed a new

lived experience. It turns out, she is a proud lifelong resident of the

Deep South here in the United States. Listen to her.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We will

tell them we were hanging out in a parking lot this particular Saturday

afternoon where Kamala and all of our friends, we will tell them how we

organized and mobilized, we will tell them we e-mailed and we called folks

and we texted until folks got tired of hearing from us, but we knew they'd

get over it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It's a good thing being a phony isn't a crime or she'd be doing

30 to life, but there is no going back now. This is who Kamala Harris is

now. She is from the Deep South.



At an event in North Carolina, she seemed like any other deep Southerner,

you really couldn't tell the difference between her and anybody else from

rural Alabama. See for yourself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: Because you see, Fayetteville, when we get this thing done on

Tuesday, Joe Biden and I are about to get rid of that tax bill.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: If you just threw up on your mouth a little bit, don't judge

yourself. All of America just vomited simultaneously. Could you stand for

years of that?



Eddie Scarry has been thinking deeply about that. He is a columnist with

"The Washington Examiner," author of "Grow Up and Vote for Trump: Why 2020

is Your Last Chance to Become an Adult."



We are happy to have Eddie Scarry on tonight. So Eddie, if Joe Biden is

elected President, obviously, he is not going to serve, I would be stunned

if he served out his first term. Kamala/Kamala Harris would run the

country. Would she do so as a Canadian or as someone from Mississippi?



EDDIE SCARRY, COLUMNIST, "THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Well, this is

something that I want everyone to think about, that exact question, which I

talk about a great length in my book. You know, she -- everyone in D.C.,

you live in D.C., you know D.C. very well, everyone here knows that she is

a California prosecutor, a fairly smart California prosecutor.



She gets in front of a North Carolina audience and suddenly becomes Forrest

Gump. She suddenly becomes Quick Draw McGraw. I'm not really -- I would say

I don't quite understand it. But we know what is happening. It's a

pandering to the nth degree, and I don't think this stuff really works

anymore, to be honest, because what we saw with Donald Trump in 2016, was

it because this is not just a Democrat phenomenon. This is like a

politician in general thing.



You know, every Republican went to Iowa and said, I'm going to wear jeans,

cowboy boots and a Stetson and I'm going to win all those voters. Trump

said I'm going to show up in a business suit, and this is me and take it or

leave it.



So what she's doing we all we can all identify it. We all know what it is.

I don't think it works anymore.



CARLSON: It would be hilarious to see Trump try that. Yes, you're at the

State Fair in Iowa eating fried Oreos. Here I am in North Carolina talking

like a sharecropper. I mean, even that -- I've got to say, it's such a

smart point. He would never do that, and good for him.



Eddie Scarry, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



SCARRY: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, Kamala Harris could be soon coming to power. How big a role

has coronavirus played in this election? What effect will it have tomorrow?

What's going to happen going forward with coronavirus policies.



Nobody has done more reporting on this subject than Alex Berenson. He is

author of "Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns Part 2." He joins

us tonight.



Alex Berenson, thanks so much for coming on. So, the election hasn't

occurred yet, but from where we are right now, what effect do you think

this disease and the government response to it has had on the election?



ALEX BERENSON, AUTHOR: Tucker, it's clearly been the issue this year. And,

you know, the media and public health experts have very effectively used it

to beat up on Donald Trump. You know, saying he hasn't made the right

decisions, or you know, that our policy response has been inadequate.



And, you know, although you can certainly criticize, you know, decisions

that the President has made, I think, you know, the last six to eight weeks

in Europe show really the futility of hard lockdown is better than

anything. Could those countries, Italy, Spain, France, the U.K., they

locked down incredibly hard and kept their lockdowns in place for months.

And supposedly things were much better over the summer.



Right now, all those countries are in -- you know, they are having

uncontrolled transmission at rates that exceed anything the United States

has had and their death rates are above the United States right now. So

Donald Trump has been punished here. It's not at all clear what he should

have done. It's not at all clear what Joe Biden intends to do.



You know, some of his advisers, including Pete Buttigieg have talked about

lockdowns, you know, as a possibility. Some of his medical advisers have

talked about that, and it really is astonishing that Donald Trump, who you

know -- I think -- you know, I think when you think of Donald Trump, you

know, sort of community oriented isn't necessarily the first word that

comes to mind has become an avatar, a symbol of freedom and community and

coming together and big rallies.



And the Democrats and Joe Biden have become the opposite. You know, with

these sad little car rallies and people, you know, wearing masks 24/7, so

the coronavirus is the issue in this election. And I think we're really

going to see what America wants next year because if you're going to elect

Joe Biden you have to know that more government mandates and possibly

lockdowns are on the agenda. There's no question about that.



CARLSON: I thought Americans wanted to see each other's faces. I guess

we'll find out.



Really quickly, the Biden campaign has suggested something called a

national mask mandate. What does that mean exactly? Do you know?



BERENSON: I'm not sure and it is not clear to me that that would be legal

or how that would be enforced. Would they put pressure on states to enforce

that? Would there be criminal penalties? Would there be civil penalties

when we all just -- you know, a law that doesn't have any enforcement power

is not a law. It's a strongly veiled suggestion.



So you know, somebody needs to ask them that, but the media, aside from you

and a few other people doesn't feel like asking Joe Biden or his campaign

any tough questions. And you know, that's yet another problem that we've

had this fall in terms of figuring out what the Biden campaign intends to

do about coronavirus?



CARLSON: Yes. And that's note even a tough question. That's just as simple

one. But what is it? What are you talking about?



BERENSON: You're right.



CARLSON: What is that? It is so weird. Alex Berenson, thank you. Great to

see you tonight.



BERENSON: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So Election Day, as you know, is, I mean tomorrow and a lot has

changed in this country since the last time we voted for President. The

last 10 months have changed that completely.



We'll put everything we've seen in context in our closing moments with one

of the few people who can do that. The former Speaker of the House, Newt

Gingrich, straight ahead.



The President by the way, about to take the stage in Wisconsin. It is cold there, but the crowd is undeterred.

there, but the crowd is undeterred.



CARLSON: We're awaiting the President at a late Election Eve rally in

Kenosha, Wisconsin, of all places. It's 46 degrees there, as we started the

hour by telling you the obvious which we specialize in on the show. There's

a lot going on. Very few guests we invite on to synthesize all of these

threads and just throw it to them and say, what do you make of it, but the

former Speaker of the House, the Newt Gingrich.



He is one of the rare people who can do that. He joins us now.



Mr. Speaker, great to see you. What do you make of all we're seeing?



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I did a little piece

this week at "Gingrich 360" talking about the bunny rabbit in the basement,

and the bear that was stalking across the country and I think that sort of

captures it. You have this huge historic figure, Donald J. Trump, who you

may like or you may hate, but he is of enormous consequence.



And you have this bunny rabbit, who spent most of the campaign hiding in a

basement and who would like I think, if you look at one of his top advisers

who has been publicly recommending an eight-week lockdown, a hard lockdown.

That makes perfect sense if you just spent the last three months in a

basement.



Because if the basement was fine for you, why shouldn't everybody else have

a chance to spend a couple of months in the basement? That's why when you

look at these two, and I think you're pointing to Harris was perfect.



But when you look at these folks, I personally think that Trump is going to

carry about 324 electoral votes and I think it'll be an enormous shock, a

bigger shock to the establishment than 2016. Because I think the country

frankly, the average American is fed up with these politicians. They are

fed up with being told, you have to be locked down, but the politician and

his family don't have to me.



And I think, they are sick of being told you should be frightened. You

know, why do you live your life in fear, quit being an American, and you

too could become a European. That's I think where -- that's the core of

this fight.



CARLSON: Right.



GINGRICH: And I think the President is winning it.



CARLSON: Even the European --



GINGRICH: I must say that I watched your earlier segment, and I just --

I'm going to go out on a limb her. He is far more likely to be re-elected

than he is to ever win "Dancing with the Stars." That's is if you want to

take that risk.



CARLSON: That's true for a lot of us. I've just got to ask, that was a

very certain prediction you gave, over 300 electoral votes.



GINGRICH: Yes.



CARLSON: The establishment -- if that happens, do you think that people

who have run this country for so long and have done such a demonstrably bad

job of it -- will get the message?



GINGRICH: No, because their entire life is invested in being profoundly

wrong. I mean, how can you have, for example, the guy who runs

FiveThirtyEight, who told us last time, Hillary had an 85 percent

likelihood of being elected. He said that on Election Day.



Yesterday, he said Biden had a 90 percent likelihood of being elected. I

mean, these are people who don't learn anything. They're like the Bourbon

Kings. They forget nothing and they learn nothing. And the result is going

to be, you know, all of their vested interests are opposite of Donald

Trump. And the teachers union is not going to become reasonable.



The pro-Chinese investors aren't going to say, why don't you go be tough

with them? The bureaucracy is not going to yes, we'd really like to be

reformed. But Trump is making enormous progress.



CARLSON: We're going to see very soon. Former Speaker Newt Gingrich, thank

you.



GINGRICH: Good to be with you.



CARLSON: That's it for us tonight. This show preempted my coverage

tomorrow night, but we will be on throughout the evening. We will see you

tomorrow night. Godspeed.





