'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on rise in crime, inflation

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT, I'm Jesse Watters, in for tucker.



Davide Giri was a 30-year-old student studying for a PhD in Computer Science at Columbia University in New York. Last night, just before midnight, Giri was walking through Morningside Park, right next to Columbia's campus. That's when out of nowhere, a man knifed him in the stomach. Giri collapsed and died a short time later.



Then, Giri's killer knifed a 27-year-old Italian tourist who had arrived in New York just days earlier. According to a witness, the tourist yelled, "Why? Why? Help me." The witness said the suspect was quote "ecstatic and howling with glee" as he repeatedly plunged the knife into his unsuspecting victim. A few minutes later, the killer threatened another man with a knife before cops finally arrested him.



Authorities identified the killer as Vincent Pinckney a member of the gang, Everybody Killers. He was out on parole at the time of the last night's stabbing spree. He has 11 arrests dating back nearly a decade.



In 2015, Pinckney was convicted of gang assault for repeatedly slashing a man in the face. None of it was enough to keep him behind bars. So last night, he headed to Morningside Park, the same park where exactly almost two years ago, three thugs ambushed and murdered a first-year Barnard College student as she was looking down at her cell phone.



After a year and a half of defunding the police and building monuments to George Floyd, Morningside Park hasn't gotten any safer. Think about the implications of that. Authorities can't even secure a park a few steps away from one of the most well-known universities in the world. If it's dangerous there, it's dangerous everywhere.



The New York of the early 1990s is back.



And it's not just New York, many of this country's biggest cities are going backwards in the same way. The City of Philadelphia, my hometown, just set a new all-time record for murders. The 513 murders in Philadelphia this year breaks the city's previous record of 500, which was set in 1990. Just days ago, a 14-year-old boy in the city was shot 18 times.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Samir Jefferson, a 14-year-old Thomas A. Edison High School freshman was waiting for the bus near Wyoming and Rising Sun in Feltonville Monday afternoon around 3 30 PM when police say two people got out of a car and chased him, firing off about 35 rounds.



Jefferson was hit 18 times and ran a block before collapsing. The Rite-Aid at the busy intersection was covered in bullet holes Tuesday.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: This is happening all over the country.



Louisville, Kentucky; Tucson, Arizona; and Columbus, Ohio have also set new murder records this year and with just under two months left in 2021. Indianapolis has broken its criminal homicide record for the second consecutive year. Cook County which includes Chicago, just surpassed a thousand homicides for the first time since 1994.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. PONNI ARUNKUMAR, COOK COUNTY CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER: I've never seen a thousand homicides for the whole 17 years I have been in this office.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Cook County's Chief Medical Examiner on the report released by her office with some very alarming statistics, 1,009 homicides to date, which is the highest in 27 years, 156 children or teenaged victims, 96 percent of the victims African-American or Latino, and a 40 percent increase in homicide since 2019.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Several of those homicides have cut down students at the University of Chicago, which was once a hotbed for the defund the police movement. And by the way, an increasing number of these crimes are committed by juveniles who usually aren't charged as adults.



Remember the two teenage girls in Washington, D.C. who carjacked and killed an Uber Eats driver in broad daylight? They were both sentenced to juvenile detention until they're 21. They are getting just a handful of years in prison for murdering somebody.



Gangs recognize this and they're encouraging more kids to get involved in the criminal activity.



In Chicago, authorities just arrested a preteen for carjacking.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHIEF DAVID O. BROWN, CHICAGO POLICE: The vehicular hijacking task force arrested an 11-year-old on November 26th for felony aggravated vehicular hijacking.



Let me say that again, because that shocks the conscience, our task force arrested an 11-year-old.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Meanwhile, in St. Louis, shots rang out as the Mayor was talking about gun prevention.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(GUNSHOTS)



MAYOR TISHAURA JONES, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI: Oh, isn't that wonderful.



My son and I fall asleep to the lullaby of gunshots in the distance every night because I'm the first mayor in over 20 years to be born, raised, and still live in North St. Louis.



And it's unfortunate, you know, yes, I heard it, but I didn't flinch because you know, I guess, it's a part of my life now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: What's the common thread linking all these cities? Look at who is funding the prosecutors.



In St. Louis, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's campaign took more than 200 grand from a group backed by the billionaire, George Soros. Soros knew what he was paying for, Gardner was open about her desire to stop prosecuting crimes.



Two years ago, Gardner declared, quote: "We have to tear down the system. The system is going to do what it's going to do and that is to cause harm. The system has caused harm by what is called mass incarceration."



Gardener has followed through on that promise. Data from 2019 show that Gardner issued warrants for just 23 percent of the cases brought by the St. Louis Police.



Soros has also funded DA Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, and George Gascon in LA. There are no campaign finance limits on these local elections, so Soros is free to spend millions on them. And he is he's not the only one doing it.



In San Francisco, some of the richest people in the country got Chesa Boudin elected DA. A PAC supporting Boudin's campaign received a million bucks from the wife of Dustin Moskowitz, who co-founded Facebook. The so- called Real Justice PAC supports prosecutors like Boudin across the country who want to ignore the laws on the books.



One big supporter of the group is Patty Quillin, the wife of Netflix's Chairman, Reed Hastings. Boudin's campaign also directly received tens of thousands of dollars from Kaitlyn Krieger, the wife of Instagram's cofounder. As a result, San Francisco looks like this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): The sounds and sights of Union Square are not as pretty today as they usually are. Windows are boarded up at Louis Vuitton, crews replacing an entire door at this Yves Saint Laurent, windows are shattered at Burberry with a whole still left over on its door, wooden boards also cover the windows at Hermes.



A witness captured the moment people trying to break in.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When I passed by Hermes, there was a group of people, I would say it is around a hundred people and then after I passed them, they did start to try to get into Hermes and they start cracking the glass.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Union Square is often the target of organized retail theft and looting.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: If you're wondering how to stop all this and get crime under control, it helps to remember where we've been before. Take a look at this chart. It shows how police budgets have changed since 1994, the last time crime was completely out of control in this country.



Those budgets have gone up 46 percent in the last two decades. Now look at the effect on homicide rates, they dropped 32 percent per capita. In other words, increasing police budgets helps. That's proven, but it's not the full solution. Cops can only do so much.



You also need prosecutors to punish criminals. One researcher at the University of Texas found that about 25 percent of the 1990s crime drop can be linked to increased incarceration, which only happens when prosecutors get convictions. That is not happening nearly as much as it should be.



So how can we fix this problem and save our cities?



Robby Starbuck is a congressional candidate in Tennessee and he has thought a lot about that question. He is out with a new op-ed this week in "The New York Post" on this topic, he joins us now.



So it seems like the left, Robby, has realized they don't have to change the law, they can just donate to crazy DA's who don't enforce the law.



ROBBY STARBUCK (R), TENNESSEE CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Exactly right. They've realized that you just need to become the law and the real criminal element to this beyond we know the left is going to do these things, but our own side has been stagnant and the establishment needs to answer for why for decades they have allowed this to fester and lead to the point we're in now as well because the truth is, we need people to fight. We need to fight for our people and for safe streets and we need to fight for our police so that we have safety again.



We're not going to have that until the establishment realizes that they need to get to work and if they're not willing to do it, they need to step aside because there is a wave of lions who are ready to come in and do what is necessary to fix the problem.



They spend untold millions at think tanks and then what do we get for it? White papers. No action.



We need action. We need action-oriented people to take control and to actually strategize to stop this plan from Soros and his other billionaire friends to take over our country and become the law, which means we have no law anymore.



WATTERS: No, I'll tell you the strategy right now. This is a little free tip, it is all the deep pocketed Republican donors out there. They probably don't want to donate to a Republican DA in a big city because they are going to get wiped out. Republicans just don't have the votes.



They are going to have to start donating to normal Democrat District Attorney candidates, not the crazy left-wing kooks that Soros funds, just get some guy in the middle who doesn't want to empty all the jails, it's okay if you donate to a Democrat, just a normal Democrat so you can have law and order on the streets. Does that sound like it might work, Robby?



STARBUCK: Well in some of these places, you know like San Francisco, there is no way a Republican could get elected, but you could have an Independent or somebody who is an old school classical liberal who comes in and says, hey, look, we may disagree on a few things, but here's the deal, we need safety in our streets. That's something where I feel like there needs to be an investment from sane people on -- is there anyone sane left on the left to fund this stuff? I hope there is.



I don't know that there actually is, though, and it may take people coming off the sidelines in the business world and saying, hey, to protect our own assets in these cities, we need to get DA's elected who are going to do the job to protect families.



I talk to people all the time who are just terrified to even go down the street with their kids because of the type of violent crime that's happening on their streets every day and they know these people are not being arrested and charged and then put in jail. They are out on the street the next day.



WATTERS: Exactly and I think there's a big bank here in Manhattan that told its employees don't dress nicely when you leave the office. Don't wear your wedding rings. Don't wear your engagement ring. Don't have a nice Rolex, because you're likely to get jacked.



And I think it's going to take -- and we're starting to see it. We're starting to see the crime wave creep higher and higher up into society. You know people in stores that you wouldn't think would be under assault like this are becoming under siege. It shouldn't have to be like that, obviously, it should take high-profile people, high-profile stores to get ransacked for the politicians to wake up.



But unfortunately, I think it's going to take a very vicious high-profile crime for some of these DA's, some of these mayors, and even some of these Members of Congress to wake up.



Robby, thank you so much and good luck in Tennessee.



STARBUCK: Thank you. Appreciate it.



WATTERS: Tucker and his team went to Hungary earlier this year to learn more about George Soros and how he has been funding far-left politicians all over the world. Their investigation is going to be a part of a brand new upcoming episode in this show's documentary series, "Tucker Carlson Originals." It's coming soon on FOX Nation.



Life in America is getting much more expensive under Joe Biden. The Democratic Party knows that's a problem for them politically. So now, they are trying to cover it up with bogus data.



FOX's Bill Melugin has the story -- Bill.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Jesse, good to see you. So look, everybody out there right now is feeling the pain at the pump. Nationwide, gas prices are up well over a dollar a gallon ever since President Biden first took office, but one Democrat organization out there says we should all just be thankful that the price recently dropped by about two cents.



Take a look at this absolutely ridiculous graph right here. This was put out by the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee where they praised the President with a caption, "Thanks, Joe Biden."



At first glance, it appears to show a steep drop in the price of gas over one week in late November, but take a closer look at the left side of the graph right there and you're going to see exactly what they did here.



They literally stretched out the Y-axis to show fractions of a cent in tiny little increments so that steep decline you see in reality is just a drop of less than two pennies. It went from $3.395 per gallon to about $3.38 dollars per gallon.



Now, as you can imagine, the DCCC was absolutely ridiculed pretty much immediately for this tweet right here. Take a look at this one. "The Washington Post" chief fact-checker, Glenn Kessler tweeted quote: "What an utterly ridiculous chart. Truly dumb." Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller tweeted, quote: "I'll combine the two cents I saved on gas with that 16 cents I saved on my Fourth of July barbecue and put a down payment on a pack of gum. Thanks, Brandon."



Now earlier today, President Biden said his strategies are working when it comes to bringing down the price of gas. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I've used every tool available to address price increases and it is beginning to work. Take gasoline and gas prices. Last week, I announced the largest ever release from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve to increase the supply of oil and help bring down prices.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MELUGIN: And Jesse, "The Washington Post" went on to say that that tweet you just saw from the DCCC might be quote, "the worst defense of the Biden administration yet," and it comes at a time when a recent Gallup poll shows rising inflation is causing hardship for nearly half of U.S. households, so I'm not sure that a two penny change is going to work for a whole lot of people out there.



We'll send it back to you.



WATTERS: When "The Washington Post" comes off the sidelines and tells the Democrats they're dumb, it's bad. Bill Melugin, thank you so much.



MELUGIN: Thanks.



WATTERS: Joe Biden's flack just scolded a reporter from "Today News Africa" for calling out her falsehoods.



Plus, lawmakers in New Jersey are defying a State House vaccine mandate, that's all next.



WATTERS: At yesterday's White House press briefing, Jen Psaki claimed that there are potentially thousands of new COVID cases in South Africa, therefore, she said a travel ban against several countries in Southern Africa will remain in effect.



One reporter from Africa was in the room, he wasn't buying it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: ... I have to wrap this up in a minute, but Patsy, go ahead. Patsy, Patsy go ahead.



SIMON ATEBA, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, TODAY NEWS AFRICA: I have a question on travel restrictions.



PSAKI: Patsy, I just answered --



ATEBA: You keep saying that South Africa had thousands of cases. You know that is false.



PSAKI: Simon, I answered a question on this, let Patsy -- Simon, Simon, I answered a question on this. Let's let Patsy ask a question. It is not effective to scream over your colleagues in here. Let's let patsy ask a question.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Simon Ateba is the man you just saw on that clip. He is the White House correspondent for Today News Africa and he joins us now.



So Simon, do you think you were being disrespected by the Biden White House?



ATEBA: Thank you for having me, Jesse, and I'm so glad to be here and I thought FOX News were full of racist and hate black and hate Africans, but here you have me, someone who was born in Africa and covers the White House for Today News Africa.



I think that the travel ban was based on a lie. The President on November 26 banned eight African countries. Only two of those countries had any case of omicron variant, six of the other countries had zero case of the variant.



And let me give you an example of Namibia, one of the countries the President banned. It's a small country in Southern Africa, 2.5 million people. In two years, they've had only 400 cases of COVID-19 in the entire country and they have zero case -- zero case of the omicron variant, yet the President banned them.



And right now, there is total chaos because people can't travel to Namibia, people can't travel to Zimbabwe, people can't travel to Mozambique, yet they have zero case.



So I believe that I wasn't the one who was disrespected. I think Africa was disrespected by banning countries based on a lie.



WATTERS: So the Biden people say the scientists told Biden to slap the travel ban on these Southern African countries and he is just doing what the scientists want him to do. Are you buying that or do you think there's something more?



ATEBA: No. Yes, it is a total lie the way people see it in Africa, the scientists I spoke to, the W.H.O. before coming here and I've attended all the press briefing of the W.H.O. in the past two years and I've asked more questions at the W.H.O. press briefing than any reporter in the world, and the W.H.O. believe that the travel ban don't prevent variants.



GAVI told me travel ban don't prevent variant from spreading. Africa C.D.C. told me travel ban don't prevent variant from spreading. So I believe that it was a very ill-thought idea and I believe that any scientist who says you should ban countries that have zero variant and allow countries that have variants to come to the U.S., I believe it is a bad advice and I think that it seems discriminatory and it almost seems a bit racist because all those countries, all the eight countries are Black African countries.



Can you imagine if the former President, Donald Trump and I'm not his fan, I disagree with his tweets, I disagree with him 150 percent, but can you imagine if he had banned eight African countries and those countries, six of those countries have zero case of the variant, there would have been an uprising. They would brand him a racist, someone who hates black and hates Africa and yet, we are seeing it in this administration.



So I believe that Africa has been disrespected and I believe that the travel ban do not really make sense, and any scientist who says that you should ban a country that has zero case and has had 400 cases of COVID-19 in two years and not ban the U.K. that had 22 cases and had had hundreds of thousands of people dying in the past two years cannot -- that cannot be good science.



WATTERS: Well, the theoretical situation that you just mentioned, if Donald Trump had done that, he would have been scorched as a racist shows me that you, Simon, know more about how this country works than a lot of the people in this country do.



Thanks for coming on FOX News. You're always welcome. We appreciate it.



ATEBA: Thank you for having me.



WATTERS: Several New Jersey Republican State Assembly members just defied a new State House vax mandate by refusing to leave the Assembly floor. Some assemblymen were denied entry into the chamber for not showing a vax card or a negative COVID test. That is what you're seeing on your screen right now.



State Police were positioned outside the door to try to block the assemblymen from entering. Then, the Democratic Party Speaker tried to use a police security sweep to get them off the floor once they did enter.



New Jersey Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber joins us to tell us more about what happened. Yes, so Jay, you're saying the Democrats used police to prevent Republicans from working? Usually, the Democrats like it when people don't work. I'm confused. Explain what happened there.



JAY WEBBER (R), NEW JERSEY ASSEMBLYMAN: They've got to pay us not to, Jesse, but thanks for having me out. Yes, they set the State Police up at the doors to stop us. They told us we couldn't come in and they bluffed.



You know, they pushed the State Police out to the door to bluff, to try to intimidate us and send us away and when we very politely said, "Are you going to stop me? Are you going to physically restrain me if I go to my seat?" And they very respectfully said, "No, we won't, sir." We just walked into the chambers and we sat down.



WATTERS: Now, if you're a Democrat in the Assembly, you don't have to go within six feet of a Republican. You guys are on the other side and if you're vaxxed and boosted, you have nothing to worry about. Like what were they -- was this just a power play in your opinion?



WEBBER: Yes, it is pure raw political power. I mean, that's what you get -- and you know you see this with the left. That's what they do, right? They just impose their will and it doesn't matter whether it makes any sense.



We were tired of watching our neighbors and our constituents be discriminated against for not taking a medicine that they don't need or they don't want, and for no good reason. I mean, you know as well as anyone that people who have the vaccine can still get sick and most importantly, can still pass it along to other people.



And so the policy that the Democrats tried to put in the State House just made no sense, discriminating against people who wanted to come watch their government and participate in government and happened not to be vaccinated, we weren't going to stand for it. We stood strong together and we won.



WATTERS: And a New Jersey State Appellate Court actually sided with you guys. They said they were going to freeze the mandate so that was technically a legal protest, which you guys did. It makes no sense for once because Nancy Pelosi doesn't have a vax mandate in the U.S. House of Representatives, but the New Jersey State House is going to go harder on mandates than Nancy Pelosi?



WEBBER: Harder left, harder left. Now they've gone far left and you know, the real problem is when they start using State Police to intimidate or dissuade Republican members to come do their jobs and vote on behalf of their people, that's a real problem. That's what happened yesterday.



To the State Police's credit, they stood down, but they were used and they -- you know, they were told to bluff and that's not right.



WATTERS: Yes, it kind of just shows the authoritarian inclinations they have and I'm glad you called their bluff down.



WEBBER: Very much.



WATTERS: And now let the courts figure it out and I think we know which way the courts will head. Thank you, Jay Webber for coming on.



WEBBER: Sure, thanks.



WATTERS: Roger Stone says Secret Service agents tried to escort him to the Capitol on January 6th right as the building was being broken into. Tucker is here to ask him about it straight ahead.



And you can now go shopping on Tucker's website, so if you need to do some Christmas shopping or Holiday shopping, whatever you want to celebrate, check out tuckercarlson.com in the break.



WATTERS: There is still a lot we don't know about the Federal government's involvement in the events of January 6th. For a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today," Tucker sat down with former Trump adviser, Roger Stone.



Stone said the Feds wanted him to enter the Capitol on January 6th and here is a part of that conversation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Do you think if you'd made it inside the Capitol, they would have prosecuted you.



ROGER STONE, FORMER ADVISER TO DONALD TRUMP: I think I was being set up. I mean here's the amazing thing and that is I watched the President's speech from my hotel room at the Willard Hotel and then there was a call on the house phone and two agents from the Secret Service wanted to escort me to the Capitol.



Now, I've been in politics for a long time Secret Service doesn't do political chores, they never have. I would have gotten there had I left at that moment at the exact time that these folks broke into the Capitol.



Now, I know that my friends Alex Jones and Ali Alexander were approached by the Secret Service and asked if they want an escort to the Capitol, at the same time. Had Alex Jones not stopped for a bathroom break, they would have gotten there just as the building was being penetrated, as it was they got there afterwards, and you can see it. Jones jumps up on a chair with a bullhorn and says, "No, don't go in the building. Pull back. This is a peaceful demonstration."



He tried to stop it and that's a fact.



CARLSON: So do you think -- do you think the Secret Service was involved -- Trump's Secret Service was involved?



STONE: I don't know why else they would want to escort me to the Capitol where I had already decided not to go.



CARLSON: Why did you decide not to go?



STONE: I don't know. It's an excellent question. I had a feeling. I had an intuition.



I just did not want to go. I think that God was giving me a signal. I didn't go.



By the way they'll make fun of that, too, but that's the fact of it.



CARLSON: That's amazing.



STONE: It is.



CARLSON: I had no idea. They're still on your case, the Federal government.



STONE: Well, I've just gotten a subpoena which is very interesting. Let me be as clear as I possibly can. Any claim or assertion or implication that I either knew about or was involved in any way in the illegal activities at the Capitol on January 6th is categorically false, but if you read their subpoena, we're investigating the events that led to the illegal events of January 6th.



I think they mean, precede, not led to. In other words, they're trying to say that my remarks at two legally permitted rallies the day before are the cause of the break-in. CNN actually aired a part of my speech where I said that I had an apocalyptic view of our politics today over the struggle the country is facing. That yes, I think it's a struggle between dark and light, between good and evil, between the godly and the godless.



And they said, well that was the inciting of violence. No, that's a statement of my beliefs. It's First Amendment constitutionally permitted free speech.



Well, you urged people to come to Washington. Yes. They had a right to assemble, it's in the Constitution.



So there is --



CARLSON: But not to support Trump. That's not allowed.



STONE: No, clearly not. I mean, look, this is -- there is no there, there. This is a classic case of guilt by association and nobody has been worse than ABC News.



Here is a picture of Roger Stone with a member of the Proud Boys. Here is a picture of Roger Stone with a member of the Oath Keepers. Do you have any idea how many pictures I've had with people whose names I don't even know over the last two years? I mean, I'm an American political icon, whether I like it or not.



But the idea that that I'm responsible for anything that person has done past, present, or future when I don't even know their name is an absurdity.



CARLSON: ABC News has done that?



STONE: They are the absolute worst. We have -- we have groundbreaking video of Stone standing outside the front of his hotel. Well, if you watch the video, all you're going to find out is how much people love Roger Stone and how I accommodate those who ask for a selfie or a picture or a handshake or whatever.



Now in the background, you can see members of the Proud Boys, yes, and that proves exactly what? That proves nothing.



CARLSON: Why do you think really -- who at ABC is leading this, do you think?



STONE: Well, I've been particularly disappointed in Ali Dukakis, her bylines on the story, I used to think she was a pretty fair reporter, but this is just flat out guilt by association. It's outrageous really, and there's nothing to tell the Committee. There are no documents to turn over. I know nothing whatsoever about this.



But let's look at it from another point of view. One thing I'm not is politically stupid.



CARLSON: Yes.



STONE: Breaking into the Capitol did not politically benefit Donald Trump in any way whatsoever. In fact, it was counterproductive.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: You can watch Tucker's full interview with Roger Stone on "Tucker Carlson Today" right now on FOX Nation or on tuckercarlson.com.



And while you're there, you can also watch Tucker's three-part documentary on January 6th called "Patriot Purge."



We have new information into the case of an airline passenger breastfeeding a cat. Apparently, there were at least two similar incidents last year. Is breastfeeding a cat on a plane illegal? That's next.



WATTERS: We told you about the Delta Air Lines' passenger on a flight from New York to Atlanta who was breastfeeding her cat mid-flight. It was a chaotic scene as our own Trace Gallagher reported.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: This woman had one of those like hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch, and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier and the cat was screaming for its life as would I.



No word on what happened to the cat nursing woman when the plane landed, but just for the record, this happened on November 13th in seat 13A on flight 1360. That's not the exact cat, but it's close.



CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thank you so much for that.



GALLAGHER: You bet.



CARLSON: There are moments we think maybe the Chinese will win, but we're not going to think that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: That story blew up after our broadcast and now we're learning of at least two similar, but unrelated incidents in the last year.



Is this illegal? Is it unethical? Abby Hornacek, Tucker Team Emotional Support Human, cat analyst and FOX Nation tree lighter, she joins us. Abby, make sense of this for us. Has this ever, ever happened before?



ABBY HORNACEK, FOX NATION HOST: Well, first of all, Jesse, I have been working my entire career to earn that title of cat analyst, so thank you to you and the Tucker Team for giving me this opportunity.



WATTERS: You deserve it.



HORNACEK: Thank you so much. Yes, it actually has happened before believe it or not. There was someone who reported back in 2020 that he was a flight attendant and he has witnessed this on two separate occasions, so apparently this is nothing new.



And you know what, in this instance, Jesse, I thought that being a hairless cat was punishment enough and then you have to go through this horrific experience. The poor cat got -- dealt a bad hand and so did the person in 13B by the way.



What do you do if you're sitting next to the person breastfeeding a cat? Do you wave down the flight attendant and say, hey, can I buy a cheese box to feed this cat instead? I don't know.



Too many questions and not enough answers, Jesse.



WATTERS: Yes, I mean at least you have to record it and send it to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT because we really could have used the footage, but everybody wants to know, is it legal to do this? Is it a bestiality play?



Where do we draw the line here, Abby?



HORNACEK: Well, I hope we draw it. I hope we draw a line at all, but yes, I didn't go to Law School, Jesse, but from what I read online, there is nothing that suggests this is illegal.



WATTERS: Really?



HORNACEK: In fact back in 2018, breastfeeding to a human baby became legal in all 50 states so. If you're going by that standard, then I think, it's okay. Is it ethical? I think that might be a different conversation.



WATTERS: Well, what does PETA say about the ethics of breastfeeding a hairless cat?



HORNACEK: Well, I do have a statement from PETA so I'm glad that you asked. I can read it for you if you want.



WATTERS: Please.



HORNACEK: They said, "We, at PETA aren't often speechless, but this is one of those rare instances when we can all say that this is obviously so awful.



And you know I'd have to agree with them, Jesse. It is very unethical because a human woman's milk is different than a cat's milk, different vitamins and stuff in there.



WATTERS: Vitamins and stuff.



HORNACEK: And so, it is actually bad -- yes, vitamins and stuff. That's what they say, that's the proper term. Yes, you know, again you can't feed a cat human milk. It's bad.



WATTERS: Do we know if the cat was a male cat or a female cat? Because that could make a difference into how people interpret what was going on.



HORNACEK: Yes, unfortunately I don't have that answer for you, Jesse. I wish I did.



WATTERS: Abby, was the cat vaxxed? Because that's -- I mean if the cat is unvaxxed, we have a real situation.



HORNACEK: It was not wearing a mask, but I'm sure it wish it was.



WATTERS: They had to take the mask off to breastfeed and you have to put the mask on because you can't have an unmasked unvaxxed hairless cat breastfeeding on a Delta flight. I'm just shocked it was Delta. This looks like a Southwest situation to me, but you know.



HORNACEK: Just check to make sure if you book a Delta flight. Delta is my favorite.



WATTERS: Mine, too.



HORNACEK: But if you have 13B, you might not want to sit there or 13A rather, you might want to switch your seat.



WATTERS: All right Abby Hornacek, Tucker Team Emotional Support human and cat analyst, not a lawyer.



HORNACEK: Thank you so much. Yes, not a lawyer, unfortunately. I'm working on it.



WATTERS: All right, Stacey Abrams spent years calling herself the real governor of Georgia even though she lost the election. Now, that she is actually running, she is denying she ever challenged the results. That's next.



WATTERS: The one true governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams is running for re- election. Now she says, she never challenged the previous election results when she ran the last time.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STACEY ABRAMS, FORMER GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR GEORGIA: And on the night on the 16th of November, when I acknowledged that I would not become the Governor, that he had won the election, I did not challenge the outcome of the election, unlike some recent folks did.



What I said was that the system was not fair, and leaders challenge systems. Leaders say, we can do better and that's what I declared.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: One problem is that Stacey Abrams is on video saying the last election was stolen from her. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Is he the legitimate Governor-elect of Georgia?



ABRAMS: He is the person who won an adequate number of votes, but I am the Governor.



TAPPER: But that's not -- with all with all due respect, and I respect where you're coming from and I respect the issues that you're raising, you're not answering the question.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You've said as recently as this past Tuesday in front of the crowd in Las Vegas that we won. Why continue to use that language on?



ABRAMS: Because winning an election is not simply about a candidate getting to cross the finish line and get the job.



I said that the election was stolen from Georgia voters because under the previous Secretary of State, Brian Kemp, millions of voters were -- 1.4 million voters were purged from the rolls. Thousands of voters were denied the right to vote.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Chadwick Moore is the editor-in-chief of "Outspoken," and he is also a contributing editor at "The Spectator." He joins us.



Chadwick, we could have played hours of that footage. We have so many instances. If we are doing that, we would just have run out of time.



CHADWICK MOORE, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, "OUTSPOKEN": She is wonderful. She's the gift that keeps on giving. The Governor of Georgia running for re-election, but does she actually think she's going to win? Her behavior seems to suggest that she knows it is number one going to be a very bad year to be a Democrat, especially a controversial one like her.



And secondly, look at her behavior in how she's been spending the last year. Well, she wrote a novel, a thriller. She is planning to rerelease the romance novels that she wrote under her pen name, Selena Montgomery, and she is a producer on a CBS show, a thriller.



So this doesn't seem like the behavior of someone who is actually anticipating winning or think she is going to be Governor. I don't think she wants to be Governor. I think she wants to be Danielle Steel. She wants to sell smut at airports to lonely people.



And you know what? That's what we want for her, too.



WATTERS: You mentioned the steamy romance novels, Chadwick. Have you read any of these publications and how titillating are they?



MOORE: Well, they're very difficult to get a hold of, but once she re- releases them, I will certainly let you know. They are on my stocking stuffer list this year for sure.



WATTERS: Yes. We will definitely have you back for an exclusive behind the scenes look at her steamy romance novels that I just want to know. The one question I think everybody wants to know is, does she support breastfeeding hairless cats on an airplane? Because I think the flight was bound for Atlanta, if I'm not mistaken.



MOORE: Maybe it was her? We don't know.



WATTERS: Please, that's -- you know, it is a family show, Chadwick. You can't put that on people's heads.



MOORE: Sure. We don't want to --



WATTERS: It will be though -- it will be interesting to see her launch this candidacy in Georgia, you know, the state -- the scene of quite many election challenges, so to speak, allegations of fraud and rigging on many sides. I think we all know what we're talking about.



It does kind of kneecap her, I guess, way that she's going to say that this thing is on the up and up.



MOORE: I mean, it is kind of a pickle, isn't it? And you know, it's interesting. She says that she didn't challenge it. Well, I think she's speaking -- I'm not talking about legally she didn't challenge it because of course, she had absolutely no basis to do that.



So, yes, Stacey, you didn't legally challenge the election because you would have had no case or no interest in it. And now it's going to be very interesting to watch.



You know, imagine how embarrassing it would be to lose this thing twice, but of course she doesn't care. She is going to be a hero when she loses the second time. She's going to cry about election suppression and fraud and what have you.



And thankfully, she will still be a living meme as she currently is. And I just can't wait for those to come out after her -- after she wins the election or loses re-election, however, it happens.



WATTERS: She is a useful loser for the Democrats to scream about voter suppression and racism. But you know, when you think about it, she could have been Joe's number two. She turned that down, and now we have our Dear Kamala in White House instead.



MOORE: I know.



WATTERS: What could have been, Chadwick, what could have been?



MOORE: What could have been? Oh, I know and there could be such a better place.



WATTERS: All right, thank you so much. We appreciate it.



MOORE: My pleasure.



WATTERS: That's about it for us tonight. And don't forget brand new "Tucker Carlson Today" with the legendary Roger Stone. It is available right now on FOX Nation or just watch it for free for 30 days by going to tuckercarlson.com.



And of course, tune in each night at eight to the show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



Have a great evening, everybody.



