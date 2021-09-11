'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Gitmo prisoners released to Taliban

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on September 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: All right, good evening, everybody and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I am not Tucker, I'm Brian Kilmeade and according to the schedule, I am in for Tucker for at least an hour.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly a month since Joe Biden promised to evacuate every American from Afghanistan. "Any American who wants to come out, we will get you home," he said that. It's a talking point that many administration officials have continued to repeat.

The administration's allies, people like Senator Chuck Schumer saying it, too. For example, I'll put this in quotes because he said it, "Joe Biden rescued every American from Afghanistan." Isn't that interesting? "It was an extraordinary success," they continued to insist, but is it true? No, it's not true, at least according to Biden's own State Department.

Just today, Secretary of State Antony Blinken muttered his way through a press conference saying that the Taliban is not allowing charter flights to depart Hamad Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: As of now, the Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart. They claim that some of the passengers do not have the required documentation.

While there are limits to what we can do without personnel on the ground, without an airport with normal security procedures in place, we are working to do everything in our power to support those flights and to get them off the ground.

KILMEADE: At another time, I'll go over why we don't have anyone on the

ground and we don't have any control with anybody's airport, but that's for another show, what Antony Blinken didn't say is those flights include American citizens, though it's not clear how many.

Over the weekend, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said there were approximately 100 American citizens left in Afghanistan. About a week ago, Blinken said it was anywhere from 100 to 200. These numbers likely don't include green card holders, since even the administration doesn't have a clear number of how many of them are actually in Afghanistan.

What Blinken also didn't mention was that the Taliban aren't the only ones blocking flights from leaving Afghanistan. FOX News has obtained an exclusive e-mail showing the State Department is blocking flights as well.

The e-mails are from a retired Marine named Eric Montalvo who is operating his own private evacuation flight from Afghanistan -- flights, I should say, it's plural. According to those e-mails, the State Department is refusing to give charter flights approval to land in other countries. The State Department also told Montalvo that private fights would not be allowed to land at the Department of Defense bases even though they were transporting American citizens and those are American bases, quote: "You need to find another destination country and it can't be the U.S. either."

Well, isn't that nice.

None of this is stopping Afghan refugees from arriving in the U.S., however. According to General Glen VanHerck of U.S. Northern Command, less than half of the Afghan refugees coming to the U.S. are Special Immigrant Visa applicants who we kind of want here.

There are thousands of Afghans we know little to nothing about that are coming here, yet they are allowed to land on U.S. bases in our country.

According to a recent report, one male Afghan refugee was recently detained at Ramstein Air Base in Germany after explosive material and blasting caps were found in his carry-on luggage before he boarded his flight to Ramstein. U.S. officials reportedly believe the materials related to his work and not terrorism. Is his job to be a terrorist? Just a thought. But he was still placed on a restricted list.

Now normally, all of this would be a crisis for the State Department and they'd be focused on fixing it, right? But officials at the department are a little busy with apparently more pressing matters. For example, the number of women in the Taliban's new government.

Yesterday, a statement to "The Hill," a State Department spokesperson expressed concern about the lack of female leadership in Afghanistan's new interim government. Could it be the Taliban doesn't really like women too much? Doesn't give them jobs, but I digress. Quote: "We have made clear our expectation that Afghan people deserve an inclusive government."

Wow, you talk about a strongly worded statement that'll get everybody's attention.

The Biden administration is already familiar with at least some of the new government's senior leaders. Why? Because we already caught them on the battlefield and then released them. Remember this? The new Taliban senior officials were Gitmo detainees that former President Obama traded for a traitor. A former U.S. Army Sergeant named Bowe Bergdahl back in 2014.

At that time, Susan Rice, by the way she is still playing in the White House said the most important thing was Bergdahl's well-being and not the fact that four terrorists had just been released back into the Taliban leadership.

SUSAN RICE, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF DOMESTIC POLICY ADVISER: He served the United States with honor and distinction and we'll have the opportunity eventually to learn what has transpired in the past years, but what's most important now is his health and well-being that he had the opportunity to recover in peace and security and be reunited with his family.

KILMEADE: And eventually be tried for treason, but I digress. President

Obama also insisted there was nothing to worry about. Let's listen.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will be keeping eyes on them. Is there the possibility of some of them trying to return to activities that are detrimental to us? Absolutely. That's been true of all the prisoners that were released from Guantanamo. There is a certain recidivism rate that takes place.

I wouldn't be doing it if I thought that it was contrary to American national security.

KILMEADE: Well it is and you did it anyway. It turns out, it was contrary

to American national security. The former Gitmo detainees now holding the following government positions in Afghanistan. Jot these down.

Acting Minister for Information and Culture, Acting Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs, Acting Defense Minister, the Acting Director of Intelligence, of course all this pens on Senate confirmation.

Also Abdul Haq Wasiq returns to a position he held with the Taliban before the 9/11 attacks.

Joe Kent is a retired Army Special Forces and former C.I.A. paramilitary officer. He joins us now to react to all of this latest chaos.

Hey Joe, can you make sense of this?

JOE KENT (R), WASHINGTON CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: No, there is no sense to be made. The only lesson that we can take here is that we cannot negotiate with terrorists from a position of weakness going back to the Obama administration. That's been the lesson, the disastrous Bergdahl debacle that put those terrorists back in power after they got a U.S. taxpayer- funded vacation to Gitmo essentially.

And then the deal that Biden failed to negotiate with the Taliban to get all of the Americans out. This just shows that the culture from the top matters.

When the Commander-in-Chief and the unelected bureaucrats don't care about America's standing in the world and they view us as just another nation on the decline, this is exactly what happens. Contrast that with four years of President Trump and negotiating from a position of power, it is a night and day difference.

We had the ability to get all of our people out under President Trump. He negotiated a deal that would have had us out of Afghanistan the summer of 2020, until the permanent ruling class, the unelected bureaucrats leaked made up Intelligence about Russian bounties that resulted in the uniparty leaving us in Afghanistan.

That's exactly how we got to this point right now.

They didn't want President Trump's plan to succeed and that put us in this position of weakness and got 13 great soldiers killed, and now has Americans being held hostage with our State Department absolutely helpless.

KILMEADE: You know, what is pretty amazing is, we told them to have a

diverse inclusive government and they didn't. I am shocked they didn't listen. We said have an inclusive government, did they not understand it?

Did we not have a translator?

Oh, we got rid of all of them. No, excuse me. The translators, we didn't get out.

Among the other people with important positions, is Siraj Haqqani. Who is he? A designated global terrorist by Washington who we have on a wanted list for $10 million. So we couldn't get that glossy headshot from him? So we were forced to use the wanted photo we had up.

How is that going for inclusive?

KENT: It's absolutely ridiculous and that just speaks to the

relationship that we have had with Pakistan. Once again, when we negotiate from a position of weakness, that only lines the pockets of these corrupt governments and lobbyists in Washington, D.C.

People like Siraj Haqqani can hide out on the Pakistani border, kidnap Americans, run terrorism operations, seek sanctuary with people that we are providing U.S. aid, too, even when they get caught red handed hosting bid Laden there. We still continue to pour U.S. aid in to them.

We need a massive amount of accountability. Our government and our permanent ruling class is an absolute disgrace to all the lives that have been lost over there. That's exactly why I'm running for Congress, to bring accountability to our permanent ruling class. That's why I was honored that President Trump provided me with his endorsement to bring the America First agenda back, to put an end to all this excessive waste and all of the lives being taken by the hubris and the -- the hubris and lies of our permanent ruling class.

KILMEADE: Joe, the thing is, I really think we needed somewhat of a

presence in the area. I did not want to give it right to the terrorists and already, one of the people infecting the new Taliban government directly linked to al-Qaeda, he was the liaison between the two, back which led to the 9/11 attacks.

Keep in mind, too, Sue Gordon who is the Deputy Director of National Intelligence said this about our future Intelligence operations. We have to use some non-traditional partners now to find out what's happening in the region. Jot this down, "Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan will have to be our eyes and ears in the region."

Can you please tell me what Joe Biden was doing for the last 50 years that he brought us this mess?

KENT: No, that's an absolute lie. We have the ability to collect

Intelligence without having a permanent military presence there, without propping up these made up governments. The problem is, limited Intelligence operations, limited counterterrorism operations, they don't provide income for the military industrial complex.

So, you're hearing all these folks that are the so-called adults in the room, the so-called experts in Washington, D.C. saying, well, now, we just have to accept the fact that we're a power in decline and we're going to rely on all these other powers in decline and this is just the way that it is, unless we go back in.

So, that's the problem right now that we have. We're presented with this binary choice. It's absolutely false. That's exactly why I'm running for Congress, to change this and to bring some accountability to Washington, D.C.

KILMEADE: The good news is, Joe, and I think you agree, we have good war

fighters. Our commanders do not live up to what our war fighters deserve, and they're ready to go and we've got the best R&D people on the planet, so we don't have far to go. We just need better leadership.

Joe Kent, best of luck in your race.

KENT: That's exactly right. Thank you very much.

KILMEADE: All right, let's continue this talk. Joe Biden is asking Congress

for $6.4 billion dollars to help resettle Afghans in the United States.

Really?

The administration says it is expecting 65,000 Afghans. I heard 95,000, but

65,000 are going to arrive in the U.S. over the next month and it plans to offer a lot more than just safe passage.

In the upcoming government funding bill, the Biden White House is asking Congress to give green cards and a pathway to citizenship to any unvetted Afghan that arrives in the U.S. between July and the end of the next fiscal year.

Afghan refugees would also be allowed to access entitlement programs like welfare, food stamps, and public housing. That's why they're upping our taxes. We have to feed the rest of the world, and they could obtain driver's licenses. Why not?

Sean Duffy is a former congressman and FOX News contributor and you are outraged, I could tell by your body language when I was actually reading this. But this is what they're going to ask for. Can Congress say no to Afghan refugees on military bases? Someone has got to write the check.

SEAN DUFFY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: They can, but here's the deal, so Joe Biden 50 years in the swamp is really smart, right? He is going to put this language in what is called a CR, the Continuing Resolution. That's the bill that funds the government at the end of this month.

If that bill doesn't pass with this money in it, the government shuts down.

So, he is going to put Republicans in a tough spot to have to say no to this funding for these 65,000 refugees or the government shuts down, and Republicans will be blamed.

But Brian, I mean, I'm listening to what -- to your whole monologue. These are a bunch of incompetent idiots. To think that it takes months, if not a year, to vet these refugees, people who we actually know, people who worked with us as interpreters or contractors or employees, they're vetting tens of thousands of Afghanis in a matter of a week or two and sending them to America.

And as you mentioned, giving them gold-plated entitlements. Healthcare, housing, insurance -- our own veterans don't get put up on our military bases who are homeless, that are out in the elements but Afghanis are who did nothing to help us out? Unbelievable.

KILMEADE: Just to live up to what I promised on the intro, I'm just going

to tell you what else is happening. $2.4 billion for the Defense. In that number, $1.3 billion in resettlement, $860 million for the U.S. aid and development, $193 million for U.S. citizenship and immigration services, we've got to be able to do the paperwork and go to the copier, $1.7 billion for H.H.S. We don't know what they're going to do with that. So we'll see where that goes.

But now they're saying that these private entities, these former -- these veterans, a lot of special operators who got their own planes to get our own people out because the state wouldn't do it, well we don't know who you have on those planes so I can't support those flights. Really? Did you see the mess at Kabul Airport? Was anyone even patted down to get on a cargo jet?

DUFFY: Right. If you're in Joe Biden's flight, we don't know who you are, but you can land in other countries and in America, but if you're a contractor going in to save people that Joe Biden left behind, we won't give you permission to land in our country or in our neighboring countries or our allies.

Again, Joe Biden is leaving our people behind and to think that we have men and women who served in the military who are willing to risk their lives and their resources to say we don't leave anybody behind, we'll go save them. But Joe Biden is saying, no you can't go get our people out.

And again, the media tries to flip the page on this. We're going to talk about global warming. We're going to talk about every other issue than men and women left behind in Afghanistan.

KILMEADE: And there is some good news. I guess, the Department of Defense is getting together with some of these private entities and trying to get on the same page because the private entities have the Intel of where the Americans and SIVs are located and the Defense Department doesn't, and the state doesn't know what they're doing.

DUFFY: It shouldn't be that hard.

KILMEADE: All right, Sean Duffy, thanks so much. Good to see you, because of me, your wife had to wait 15 minutes for you to go out to dinner, so I appreciate it.

Meanwhile, 13 minutes after the hour, a bail fund backed by Kamala Harris, she is the Vice President, recently helped release a man who was charged with domestic assault. Since his release, he just committed another crime.

Can you say murder?

That story, next.

KILMEADE: Welcome back, everybody. Kamala Harris spent months promoting a bail fund to get criminals out of jail. Now, we know what one of those criminals did with his freedom.

FOX's Trace Gallagher has the story and it's not good -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Brian. Last week,

47-year-old George Howard was driving a white Volvo on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis when he got into a road rage incident with a man in a blue BMW.

Both cars then pulled over and when the man in the BMW, 38-year-old Luis Ortiz got out, police say Howard shot and killed Ortiz, then sped away.

It was caught on surveillance and Howard was quickly arrested, but we should note two things. One, because of previous convictions, George Howard was banned from having a gun; and two, Howard might still have been in jail after being arrested for domestic assault in early August, but instead he was released on bond posted by the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the very same group that Vice President Kamala Harris supported in June of 2020, at the time she tweeted, quote: "If you're able to chip in now to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota."

She then linked to the group's donation site. This group has been criticized for putting violent felons back on the street, but the group doesn't appear to care. In fact, the former MFF Executive Director once said, quoting, "I often don't even look at the charge when I bail someone out. I will see it after I pay the bill because it's not the point. The point is the system we are fighting."

The family of Luis Ortiz might dispute that point and we don't know how Vice President Harris feels about the shooting because no surprise, neither she nor her spokespeople would comment -- again -- Brian.

KILMEADE: Trace, thanks. Yes, she is busy campaigning for the Governor to keep his job out in California, definitely a priority.

Twenty one minutes now after the hour, let's change gears.

Sandy Cortez is not happy with that Texas law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Here is her meltdown from last night.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I don't know if he is familiar with

a menstruating person's body. In fact I do know that he is not familiar with a woman -- with a female or a menstruating person's body.

So we know that none of this is about life, none of this is about supporting life. What this is about is controlling women's bodies and controlling people who are not cisgender men.

KILMEADE: Did you catch that? Sandy Cortez started to say woman, but then

she changed it to menstruating person. She also tweeted this out, quote:

"Trans-men and non-binary people can also menstruate ... G.O.P. are mad at this and are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are the most valuable as uterus holders."

Candace Owen is the host of "Candace." She joins us now as we talk a little biology and physiology. Can you make sense of that rant?

CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Oh gosh, isn't it so sad that we have to talk about basic biology especially when we're dealing with somebody who is a 32-year-old congresswoman. I'm sorry, did I say Congresswoman? I meant Congress-menstruating-person because apparently we're no longer allowed to say "woman."

I mean this is so ridiculous and here is what is really funny. She immediately cripples her own argument here, right? Her argument is that the evil G.O.P., they're taking away actions that women were allowed to take via abortion and -- but she is immediately saying something worse. Forget the actions women can take, are we even allowed to exist anymore? This is what her side represents. It is so radical to not even be able to formulate the word "woman" because you feel too scared because you need to accommodate all of these various genders and trans-people are also women and this is also women.

No, women are women. If you cannot enter a debate about abortion and even identify what it means to be a woman, you have no place in that debate.

KILMEADE: So you look at this Texas law and she immediately says, of

course, doesn't want to commit to a gender, but also says pack the court, blow up the filibuster. Does she have a constituency, Candace? Is she an army of one with a big profile? Does she speak for a lot of people?

OWENS: In my personal opinion, I've said this, I actually think AOC is very good for the Republican Party. She is very good for conservatives. I think she shows people just how radical the left has become, in fact, there was never this much conversation about how radical the left is until she entered in and she said "I'm a socialist." She started stomping around.

And so people may not like her platform, but I think it is for the better.

You know, when she does something like she did today and she says, oh, the patriarchy and patriarchal ideas and all the stuff that they're saying and they're reducing us to a uterus, while at the same time not recognizing that she is reducing women to the idea that we're just menstruating persons, which is way worse. I'd rather be a uterus than be referred to as a menstruating person.

You know it's good for our side, people need to see this. People need to see just how radical the left has become.

KILMEADE: So, Candace we're just getting this in now, Larry Elder is the

leader, if they're going to recall Gavin Newsom, he'll be the next governor. He is leading the Republican side and evidently, he just had a major confrontation in Los Angeles. We're just getting this tape in, let's just watch it together.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

KILMEADE: I don't know if you have a monitor there, but there's a bunch of

white people and a woman in a monkey mask taking a swing at his security and throwing eggs at Larry Elder. Classy.

OWENS: Yes, I've seen this and it's absolutely infuriating. I know Larry Elder. He is a friend. He is a mentor. He's on the board of the Blexit Foundation, which is my foundation and let me tell you something right now, if this is on the other side with a white woman wearing a monkey mask, threw an egg at a black Democratic candidate, this would be wall-to-wall coverage.

And actually, this might actually constitute a hate crime in Los Angeles.

We need to find out exactly who this woman is. She needs to be arrested and she should be -- charges need to be brought because this is absolutely criminal and disgusting and it might be racist. I'm unsure why she was wearing the monkey mask.

I have no idea why she was wearing it. But I'd like to see more information about that.

KILMEADE: Right. Very interesting. They also called Larry's son, some of his entourage son, and keep in mind, too, this is somebody they're trying to label the black face of white supremacy, which is ridiculous on its face in its definition. The guy grew up in South Central, wants to fix the state that's been broken by the most inadequate governor outside the one we used to have here in quite some time.

Candace Owens, thanks so much, and by the way Larry Elder is going to be on tomorrow night.

OWENS: Thank you for having me.

KILMEADE: You got it. Meanwhile, Joe Biden says Hurricane Ida is proof that we need to pass his infrastructure bill to stop climate change, right now, but he is overlooking some very important evidence. We will show it to you right here straight ahead. Bring up the music. Take the wide shot or just go to the graphics.

KILMEADE: All right, Joe Biden citing Hurricane Ida as evidence that

climate change is going to destroy us all.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy, and the threat is here.

It's not going to get any better.

The storms are going to get worse and worse and worse.

And so folks, we've got to listen to the scientists and the economists and the National Security experts. They all tell us this is Code Red. The nation and the world are in peril.

KILMEADE: Really? They all tell us that? What Joe Biden didn't mention is

that since 1945, the number of hurricanes that have made landfall actually declined by the more than 30 percent, but Joe Biden doesn't care. He is using these disasters for political purposes. He says we need to pass his infrastructure bill to stop climate change. He also says we need to end all carbon emissions.

BIDEN: We are going to deal with climate change and have zero emissions, net emissions by 2050. By 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions. We're going to be able to do these things, but we've got to move, right, we've got to move.

KILMEADE: He also added that no longer called tornadoes, tornadoes. We

still do.

Joel Bastardi is a meteorologist and author of the book, "The Weaponization of Weather in the Phony Climate War." Joe, is the Earth in peril? Does everyone agree with that?

JOEL BASTARDI, CHIEF METEOROLOGIST, WEATHERBELL.COM: Well life has never

been better on Planet Earth and that's because, we adapt to whatever warming is actually taking place, a lot better than if it actually got a lot colder.

But let me just say this, you know, I was with my father who is a meteorologist and uh was with on Saturday night at a wedding. He said, Joe, just mention two names Connie and Diane, 1955. And I said, you know that's a good idea since Joe Biden comes from Scranton, Pennsylvania and lived in the Delaware River Valley. I was wondering if he had any idea what those two hurricanes did within five days of each other.

They made Ida -- now look, Ida was bad, but it was localized over New York City and north Jersey. We had an unbelievable situation in '55 and that was after the hurricane season of '54 that brought us Carol, which put Providence underwater, Edna which hit Cape Cod where Barack Obama is and then Hazel, '54-'55 back-to-back on the Eastern Seaboard, unbelievable.

How about 1933? September 4, 1933 two major hurricanes hitting the United States on the same day. The weather was hard to believe back in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. I'm going to give you another example, folks, if you think it's bad now, let's look at Long Island out to Cape Cod.

From 1938 to 1991, hit by a hurricane once every seven years. Since 1991, have not been hit by a hurricane once even Henri trying to come in from the Atlantic two weeks ago, fell apart trying to do it.

How about wildfires? Right? We all hear how bad wildfires are. They are a disaster where you get hit, folks. But this year is 86 percent of the average over the past 10 years acreage burnt, which is 20 percent of 1926 through 1935.

Now, Ida, right? Listen, my company is involved with one of the bigger, I'll say their name, they gave me permission, Orion Holdings, all right down in Houston in their base, they have clients from Alaska all the way down to the Caribbean. We had them warned about that Texas freeze six to seven days in advance, which was the equivalent of a Category 5 weather event. We had them hunkered down for Ida, Wednesday when the system wasn't even named.

How did we know that? Because we line up the patterns that we see globally.

In 1955, the year of Connie and Diane, we had the same kind of tropical activity in the Pacific, same kind of pressure pattern in the Atlantic.

What's the moral of this story? These things can be seen, they've been -- they've happened before, folks.

KILMEADE: But are we causing it, Joe?

BASTARDI: I'm not going to say they're easy to predict because that's why I

have a job.

KILMEADE: But that's -- but are we -- I know you're predicting it, but are

we causing it? This is something that the human beings are doing.

BASTARDI: Well, let's put it this way. We have something that you learn the

first year in your meteorology called Le Chatelier's Principle. Any system that has something foreign introduced to it or excess, naturally tries to fight back. So let's just say CO2 is causing some kind of problems, the sun, the ocean, stochastic events, the very design of the system always try to fight back and at the very least, you can't tell what CO2 is doing.

You know what weather and climate is, Brian? And you could take this to the bank -- it is nature's eternal search for a balance she cannot attain because of the very design of the system.

And so that's what it's all about, it's about question of balance.

KILMEADE: You're not denying science, you're saying that we have to look at

the whole picture and not get in line because that's not what science is about.

BASTARDI: The big picture.

KILMEADE: Joe Bastardi, thanks so much.

BASTARDI: All right, thank you for having me.

KILMEADE: Pick up his book, "The Weaponization of Weather in the Phony

Climate War." Joe Bastardi, thank you.

Meanwhile, Tucker is back next with a must-see interview. Don't miss it.

Plus, complete silence from other networks on the damning report we brought to you on Anthony Fauci's ties to the Wuhan lab. The White House Press Secretary literally ran out of the room when asked about it. That video is coming your way.

KILMEADE: Welcome back. At Jen Psaki's first ever press briefing earlier

this year, she made one key promise, she said Joe Biden's objective was to quote, "Bring transparency and truth back to government, and to share the truth when it's hard to hear."

But today, we learned that apparently the truth doesn't include information related to Anthony Fauci's role in the funding of bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

When Jen Psaki hears questions about that, suddenly the truth is not that important.

QUESTION: A follow-up on the story about Dr. Fauci yesterday in "The

Intercept." The documents released that shows he was untruthful about the gain-of-function funding.

KILMEADE: I think she's going to circle back, but you know what, I'm going

to move on for now.

In the meantime, all the networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC were too preoccupied to cover Anthony Fauci's role in funding the pandemic, instead they used their nightly newscast to peddle lies and stoke hatred about Texas's new election integrity law. It would be nice if some network maybe CNN or MSNBC could do their jobs, look into the story of "The Intercept" brought out, but we won't get our hopes up too high because we've been watching them.

Meanwhile, there's no doubt the power of the presidency has declined since the 1970s, Curtis Yarvin is a conservative blogger who runs a "Substack"

called "Gray Mirror." He has thought a lot about this topic. He joined Tucker for a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." He explained that people often don't understand what they're voting for when they select a President.

Here's part of that conversation.

CURTIS YARVIN, CONSERVATIVE BLOGGER: When you look at the way this ruling class works in governance, it's a very different thing from these sort of abstractions that you learn in 11th grade Civics class, and you know -- and when you grow up in it, you feel it, you know extremely intensely.

And so for example, people will go and they'll vote for President and they'll -- you know, they sort of vote as if who was sitting in the White House, you know was who was in power and they'll use these terms like Trump is in power, Biden is in power et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

And it's like guys, Americans when you're inside the belly of this beast and you look at the White House as an organization and the White House is not even really properly controlled by the President. You know, the White House's whole budget and organization is set by Congress. It's full of permanent employees, it's not even --

But if you look at the White House as a whole and measure its kind of relevance to the normal process of the executive branch, of the actual government that people like our parents lived and worked in, you're like, it has almost no relevance at all.

And the Deep State, you know as Americans, it's a Turkish word that Americans have learned to use, it's a great word, you know, in the Deep State, the way you regard this election, this stupid really ceremony that happens over there that's like for the -- it is a clown show for the clowns, it's like a storm on the surface above a coral reef.

You're a fish in the reef, you know you're going about your fishy business.

You know you're eating algae or whatever. There's a big storm. You know, you're kind of sucked back and forth a little bit. You feel it. You know, it makes it little harder to nibble algae, but like waves are not breaking on you.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Yes.

YARVIN: And so waves are not breaking on you down there, and so when people look at this thing, you know, they sort of make this kind of couple of mistakes. They are like, okay, we elected Trump, so Trump is in power. I'm like, well if you took that phrase literally and you said Trump is in power, for example trump is the Chief Executive of the executive branch.

One way philosophically to think about this question, is how much power does Donald Trump personally have over this executive branch?

That's a hard thing to measure, but one way to measure this is to know that it has two endpoints. So, he could have no power or he could have complete power. He could have zero or one. So where is he in his power over the executive branch? Which constitutionally is under his complete control.

Where is he in terms of his power over this organization? Is he closer to zero or closer to one?

So one way to ask that question is to say well, could we increase his power by 10 times? Could we make the White House 10 times as powerful over the executive branch? Very easily. Could we imagine, you know at that point we're reaching the powers of say LBJ. Could we make the White House a hundred times as powerful over the executive branch? At this point, we're up to the powers of FDR.

So you know people think when they vote for Donald Trump that they're voting for the same job that FDR had. They're actually voting for like 0.01 percent of that job, which is like a really serious like that is a really serious misinterpretation of reality and forcing that level of misinterpretation of reality on people is actually -- it's a really serious offense. It's really not good.

And so --

CARLSON: Why is it not good?

YARVIN: It's not good because you're gaslighting people.

KILMEADE: Wow. I have to watch the rest of that and so can you. You can

watch Tucker's full interview with Curtis Yarvin on "Tucker Carlson Today"

by going to foxnation.com right now. The in-depth conversation went on for over an hour and now you can double click on it.

Meanwhile, we're not done. The left has just thought of a new way to punish people who have not taken a COVID vaccine. That story next.

KILMEADE: All right, the left is sending a very clear message to anyone who

is not vaccinated. They want them to disappear from society, forever.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: If you're not going to get vaccinated, you don't

want to social distance, you don't want to wear a mask, then maybe you don't want to go to the hospital when you get sick.

I know that sounds harsh, but you're taking up the space for people who are doing things the right way.

HOWARD STERN, RADIO SHOW HOST: Anyone who is unvaccinated and needs to

be in the hospital for COVID, they should just say no, we're sorry. We told you to get vaccinated and you didn't. So you're done.

That's it. Go home and take that horse de-wormer. Good luck to you.

JIMMY KIMMEL, TALK SHOW HOST: Dr. Fauci said that if hospitals get any more

overcrowded they're going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed. I don't know, that choice doesn't seem so tough to me.

Vaccinated person having a heart attack, yes, come right on in, we'll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo, rest in peace, wheezy.

KILMEADE: So who is unvaccinated exactly? Nationally, according to the

latest numbers, approximately 60 percent of African-Americans are not vaccinated. So I guess, Jimmy Kimmel and Howard Stern don't want them to go to the hospital or get a bed, and the most vaccine hesitant group in the U.S. is not Trump supporters, but people with PhDs.

Statistically, both of those groups overwhelmingly voted for Democrats.

Vince Coglianese is the host of WMAL'S "The Vince Coglianese Show" in Washington, D.C. Vince, where is this anger coming from?

VINCE COGLIANESE, RADIO SHOW HOST: It's just -- I'll tell you what, these

guys especially those two, the latter two consider themselves comedians, are just a sad symbol of American decline. They've taken talent and audiences and frittered them away. They are just disappearing both of those things because they have decided that they'd rather crap on normal people and suck up to Dr. Anthony Fauci who's like the highest paid Federal government employee.

They treat people really poorly for making a different decision and then they suck up to the people who are in charge. I think I think things are going poorly. I mean especially in comedy.

Remember, Jon Stewart appears on Stephen Colbert a couple of months ago and the whole country is talking about it because he dared say something true out loud about the corruption of our ruling class and the fact that it seems U.S. taxpayers paid to create COVID potentially in this lab in China.

Get back to that. Start focusing on going after people in power.

KILMEADE: Smokers, for example, we told you not to smoke. Why should they

be able to go to the hospital? If you're obese and have a heart attack, why should we waste time on you? We told you not to eat so much.

Hey, if you're an illegal drug user like Prince, like Tom Petty, Michael T.

Williams, sadly, why should hospitals deal with you? You're already doing something illegal that talk show hosts might not find acceptable. Since when now that talk show hosts have to decide the standard in which someone's going to get medical attention? Is that okay?

COGLIANESE: No, it's not and what's amazing about this is the left at

large has these opinions that you know, if you don't follow our rules then you need to suffer the consequences. So, tell me exactly why is it that people who are already reticent to follow these rules should trust you when you at every turn devalue human life?

You've shown no respect whatsoever for health. You enthusiastically advance abortion. You consider women to be birthing people or menstruating people.

You react with glee when people who get COVID who didn't get vaccinated die. So, why would I respond by trusting you with my health if you like are so vicious about the people who disagree with you?

KILMEADE: So, Joe Rogan is the number one podcast in the country and he got

the coronavirus. And he took ivermectin, which they mock as a horse drug, which is actually in 2015 won the Nobel Prize because it was so innovative and so effective, so some people do use it for horses.

So he, basically, according to them should not be eligible to go to a hospital should he have needed it. Instead he recovered in two days and he is back. Should they tell Joe Rogan how he should not be allowed to be getting medical treatment?

COGLIANESE: No, in fact Joe Rogan should trust his doctor and guess

where he got that prescription from? That was his doctor. Jimmy Kimmel didn't write the script for this, it wasn't up to Howard Stern whether or not Joe Rogan got ivermectin.

Joe Rogan went to his doctor and got a human drug called ivermectin, one of many drugs apparently he took during his bout with COVID and thank God, he succeeded getting through it, but he is being mocked for it uh and attacked for recovering from COVID. We live in a bizarre world.

KILMEADE: We do, especially when you cite Anthony Fauci who told us don't

worry about the pandemic, don't wear a mask, wear a mask, wear two masks, wear goggles. Don't worry about it. The delta virus is done. July 4th is fine. Now, don't send kids to school. Now, put guys in masks.

I don't know about the next variant, that's the man they're counting on.

Ask some real questions about the origin of the virus and how he was culpable. That's a story if you want to pretend to be covering the news.

But I'm sorry, they will decide.

I will say this. I got vaccinated but I'm not going to tell someone to get vaccinated. A good friend of mine's son, elite athlete gets it, gets inflammation of the heart. Now, he cannot exert himself for at least six months, an elite athlete, 17-years-old. Do I want that on my head? I didn't go to medical school. I do my own research. I go to a doctor.

COGLIANESE: Yes, yes, I think that the difference is there are two types

of leaders in this country or there should be. There's the type of leader who thinks that that everyone in the country is stupid and you just need to listen to me, that's kind of Dr. Fauci's position. Then there's Ron DeSantis who treats the voters like adults and that he works for them.

That's the appropriate way to do it.

KILMEADE: Hey, Vince, always great to hear you and congratulations on the

success of your show. Appreciate it.

COGLIANESE: Thank you, Brian.

KILMEADE: That's it for us tonight, and I want you to tune in tomorrow night because Larry Elder will be on this show talking about that big attack today, how he was assaulted. You're looking at some of that video.

Jesse Watters will be in hosting this show.

Six days left until the California can fire their Governor, Gavin Newsom.

Also, I'll be in the radio tomorrow nine to noon, and don't forget to catch me on the road. "The President and Freedom Fighter" tour. I'll be in Charleston, Orlando, Ponte Vedra, and Clearwater. Go to briankilmeade.com and find out more how to get tickets. The war on history and how to win it.

