'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Biden's Build Back Better plan

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Will Cain, in for Tucker.



Disturbing phone calls started coming in to Jacksonville Sheriff's Police Office on a Wednesday night just a few weeks ago. Motorists had reported seeing a man covered in blood walking along the highway, and then he disappeared into the woods.



When authorities finally arrested the man the next morning, they identified him as a Honduran migrant named Medina Ulloa. Now, Ulloa claimed to be a teenager.



Authorities followed the trail of blood left by Medina Ulloa to find his victim, a 46-year-old father of four and security cameras showed Ulloa stabbing the man multiple times and beating him to death with a chair in his own home, just a terrible story.



Now, investigators suspect Ulloa was lying about his identity, so they checked in with the Honduran Consulate, and that's when they found out that Medina Ulloa is not in fact a teenager. He is actually 23 years old and he is in this country illegally.



So how did he get here?



It turns out Ulloa did not sneak across the border. He didn't overstay his visa. No. Instead, according to a report in "The New York Post," Ulloa crossed the border under a fake name, pretending to be an unaccompanied minor. And in keeping with the Biden administration's immigration policies, he was led into the country. He was placed into a shelter, and then he was released.



The Biden administration then reportedly put Ulloa on a secret resettlement flight to Florida. Now, the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has called this what it is. It's a deliberate effort by the Biden administration to endanger American citizens in exchange for political power.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): This individual has been detained, should have never been in this country to begin with, and definitely should not have been dumped in the State of Florida. And so, these are middle of the night flights. No notification to the state or anybody, and this is not the way you keep people safe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: No, it's not. The Biden administration isn't just letting record number of illegal immigrants cross our borders, they are bringing them here, and they are prohibiting immigration authorities from deporting any of them, even ones with violent criminal records. To be clear, this is against the law.



Section 236 (c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act requires I.C.E. to arrest and hold almost all removable criminal aliens. Congress passed that law and Joe Biden is simply ignoring it, the same way he ignores pesky questions at a press conference by turning his back and shuffling away, he is shuffling away from this problem.



Now, that's why the State of Texas is currently suing the Biden administration, they want the law enforced. And as part of that lawsuit, we're starting to learn much more about the kind of people the Biden administration is allowing to stay in this country.



Jason Clark, he is the Chief of Staff of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He said in an affidavit obtained by this show that I.C.E. has rescinded detainers for at least 130 illegal immigrants between January 20th and October 20th. So what does that mean? Rescinding detainers?



That means I.C.E. no longer wants to take custody of these illegal immigrants when they are released in order to deport them. I.C.E. shows no interest. It is following their orders not to deport these criminals.



Now look, to give you just an idea of how unprecedented this is. No detainers. Zero were rescinded in this same time period one year ago.



These aren't just minor criminals we're talking about that I.C.E. is refusing to deport. Clark's affidavit states that one of the illegal immigrants allowed to stay in this country is a man named Rolando Camacho and he was convicted of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.



Another example, Charles Mainza (ph). He was in prison for theft of property worth more than $2,500.00. He was released from Texas custody in February. I.C.E. never arrested him. They dropped his detainer.



Luis Allah Rodriguez (ph) was released from a Texas prison in September. He was there for having multiple DWIs, and Eulessa Espinoza (ph) had her detainer dropped by I.C.E. in March. She was locked up for credit card abuse and when police arrested her, they found her with card numbers that matched 15 different food stamp cards.



But nothing, nothing tops 24-year-old Jose Reyes. Reyes was arrested by I.C.E. in 2018. He was later released from I.C.E. custody and less than a year after that, Reyes was convicted of drunk driving. He was again released and then he decided to become a poet. He spoke at an open border protest that attacked I.C.E. for enforcing Federal immigration laws.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOSE REYES, ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT: Dear America, our administration has failed. They pass laws against our people, took away our rights and our freedom and still expect to be hailed. Chales. Dear America, you and your administration cause fear, fear through separation. Instead of building trust with our people, do you all prefer this racial attention?



Oppressed. I live my life in frustration. Private prisons, political funding, mass incarceration. You make the connection. It's time to begin standing up for what's right. Criminalizing children, separating families. Our National Security, does this make it all right?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Beautiful. You can tell by the music. Less than 48 hours after he read that very moving poem, Reyes was arrested again by I.C.E. Most of the media treat it like an outrage. In fact, two NFL athletes, Washington Redskins quarterback Josh Norman and New Orleans Saints linebacker, Demario Davis helped pay for Reyes's bail.



Now, tonight, Reyes is on the run again, but this time for allegedly murdering a 58-year-old man and throwing his body in an orchard.



I wonder, is there a poem for that?



The Biden administration's so-called Build Back Better Act would help a lot more people like Jose Reyes get out of jail. It would require D.H.S. to grant parole to virtually every illegal alien who has lived in this country for the past decade and that means they can stay here without any fear of deportation.



The Democrats' bill would allow illegal immigrants with DUI convictions and even gang members to qualify for parole. And you, by the way would be paying for this amnesty, $2.8 billion is allocated in the bill to process applications for amnesty as quote, "efficiently as possible." In other words, the White House isn't upset that people like Jose Reyes or Media Ulloa are getting out of jail, they are upset that it is taking them so long to be sprung on the public.



Former acting I.C.E. Director, Jonathan Fahey joins us now.



Jonathan, thank you for being with us tonight. I think that the obvious question is why. Why is the Biden administration actively allowing criminals to remain in this country against the law?



JONATHAN FAHEY, FORMER ACTING I.C.E. DIRECTOR: Well, I think from your lead-in, you really hit the -- you really showed the real-life consequences of these policies and I think the reason is obvious, it is pure cynical politics. There is nothing else to this.



You know, I used to think, you know or I want to say maybe they are just unserious or incompetent, but this is exactly what they want to have happen and they basically said it during the campaign in 2020 and every step of the way, that's what they've been doing. They've been -- they've not been enforcing any of the laws whatsoever, not wanting to even kick out the most serious criminals, not wanting to kick out gang members, and we're seeing the consequences of this -- what you just talked about.



And it is horrible, it's horrific, and it's not just on a criminal level, it's at a humanitarian level, and we're going to see it on a National Security level and this is entirely preventable, but they will not stop because they see this as a political advantage to them and they will continue this policy -- their policies.



CAIN: Yes, Jonathan. I can add it up, as we see illegal immigrants mass at our southern border you can understand what Ron DeSantis laid out, that it's a trade of our security for potential political power, for votes. But it doesn't seem to me that it requires you to allow murderers in some cases, alleged murderers, DUI convictions to remain. Why even the worst? Why the criminals are allowed to remain?



FAHEY: Well, I think that really is the point because they want to incentivize as many people to come here illegally, so if you put it out there, even if you do the worst possible thing, commit the most horrific crime, you will get to stay. The message is so clear to anyone out there that wants to come here, you can come here and there is no scenario you will be kicked out. And while you're here, you will receive every right, every privilege, every benefit that American citizens receive, and in many cases, you get more.



And you know, we are seeing, there are real-life consequences. There are real-life victims that you were talking about and this is just the tip of the iceberg and there are so many more that the media doesn't even report on and what's really horrible is everyone knows this is happening now and we are going to have more horrific crimes like the one you talked about earlier and it is preventable, and they still won't prevent it.



They want this to happen and you know, you look at the way the administration has handled this from the beginning with the Vice President as the border czar, and at some point, I guess, she either abandoned her duties or was relieved of her duties, but even when she was handling her duties, I think you know, talking about the root causes and all of these other things, I think everyone realized how silly and unserious this was.



And I think they've just abandoned the role and she has really assumed you know, more of a ceremonial role at this point instead of dealing with the border crisis and instead of dealing with these real issues, she is talking, you know to child actors about space exploration and flipping coins at football games.



But these are real problems, real victims. It is only getting worse and they are not going to change. They haven't shown any signs of wanting to change.



CAIN: Yes, the Vice President has a ceremonial role and the southern border is a symbolic abstract at this point, barrier to illegal immigrants coming in, and the price of that is as we laid out, human lives. It's American safety.



Jonathan Fahey, thank you so much for being with us tonight.



FAHEY: Thank you.



CAIN: All right, the migrant caravan heading towards this country is now -- surprise -- getting violent. FOX's Trace Gallagher has the story for us about what we're actually seeing on the screen right now. Trace, those are disturbing images.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Will, this caravan is made up of some 4,000 migrants mostly women and children who began their trek in late October from near the Guatemala-Mexico border. Now two weeks later, the group is still in Southern Mexico just 90 miles from where they began, and that's because Mexico is trying to contain them in the south, so they don't reach the U.S. border.



But to do that, Mexico is ratcheting up enforcement. Things like warning truckers they will be criminally charged if they pick up migrants and sending in the Mexican National Guard, which is leading to some clashes as you can see. Some of the clashes, one of the caravan organizers says that migrants have been badly beaten, but it is also very clear that the migrants are also attacking members of the National Guard with rocks and bottles.



Last week, a Cuban migrant apparently tried to use his jeep to run through a checkpoint and was shot and killed by the Guard, and the longer this trip takes, the more dangerous it becomes. There are already numerous reports of migrants getting sick, though it is unclear with what. And of course, the ultimate reason these migrants are coming north is because they have social media and they believe they stand a very good chance of getting into the United States just like hundreds of thousands of others who have gotten in over the past seven months.



And once they get in, migrants are aware of the incentives like sanctuary status and benefits in California and other states, not to mention now the possibility of taking legal action against the U.S. and getting a settlement -- Will.



CAIN: Wow. Incentive, impunity. Those are the words that come to mind as laws become suggestions and go unenforced, criminals act with impunity, Trace Gallagher.



Thank you so much, Trace.



GALLAGHER: Bet.



CAIN: So reining NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. He is fighting back against the media and the quote "woke mob" because they are shaming him for being unvaccinated. You have to hear this story, that's coming up next.



CAIN: So Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, he just sat down for an interview with "The Pat McAfee Show." He said, he is being vilified by the woke left for his decision to remain unvaccinated. He is right. He is being vilified because he has challenged for example the White House's claims that this is a quote "pandemic of the unvaccinated."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AARON RODGERS, GREEN BAY BACKERS QUARTERBACK: So this idea that it's the pandemic of the unvaccinated it's just a total lot and I go back to like these two questions for the -- you know, for this woke mob like number one, if the vaccine is so great then how come people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID, and unfortunately dying from COVID?



Like if the vaccine is so safe, then how come the manufacturers of the vaccine have full immunity?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: That is insightful. That is correct. But Rodgers didn't stop there, he spoke also to McAfee about the importance of bodily autonomy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RODGERS: I'm not, you know some sort of anti-vaxx flat Earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker. You guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed, you know group of individuals who say you have to do something.



Health is not a one size fits all for everybody.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: You know, in 2021, sanity is treated as conspiracy. And now, the NFL is reviewing whether Aaron Rodgers has violated any of its COVID protocols, but Rodgers points out, those protocols, they're all a charade. They have no basis in science.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RODGERS: Some of the rules to me are not based in science at all, they're based purely in trying to out and shame people like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask. It makes no sense to me.



If you got vaccinated to, you know to protect yourself from a virus, that I don't have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything that I can give you?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: So Aaron Rodgers is not orthodox. He and I for example would disagree on a great many things, but Aaron Rodgers is correct on almost everything he told Pat McAfee. He is correct on ivermectin. He is correct on natural immunity. He is correct on studies out of India and Israel.



He is correct on the pseudoscience that is NFL protocols, but while Aaron Rodgers is not orthodox, sports media is and they are in unanimity coming after him, unanimous, 100 percent, every single sports writer with a blue check mark has Aaron Rodgers in their target.



Joining me now is Karol Markowicz of "The New York Post." Karol, great to have you with me tonight. Why? Why do you think so many people are going after Aaron Rodgers?



KAROL MARKOWICZ, COLUMNIST, "NEW YORK POST": So, I think he hit a lot of things on the head. I think I want to -- I keep having to say this, but I'm pretty pro-vax. I got vaccinated as soon as it was eligible to me and I think that most adults should get vaccinated, but I think there's been a lot of mistrust here and there's a great reason for that. We've been lied to, we've been led to believe things that aren't true. We've been privy to this COVID theater that he describes where people are wearing masks even though people are vaccinated. It's all just sort of a smoke screen.



And I understand why people have lost trust in our health officials and in our health systems because they've lied to us again and again. They could have just been up front and said honestly, guys like Aaron Rodgers probably don't need to get vaccinated. They probably will be okay, but just in case maybe do it, instead of forcing them into it or instead of calling them anti-vaxxers.



CAIN: You know, Karol, neither you nor I have a reason to pull for Aaron Rodgers. We're both Dallas Cowboy fans and we've suffered through Aaron Rodgers' talent throughout the years.



MARKOWICZ: Yes.



CAIN: But you know, I haven't lost my humanity. I feel like many have.



When someone gets sick, when someone like Aaron Rodgers is diagnosed or test positive for COVID, the response isn't, oh my gosh, I hope you -- I hope you well wishes. I hope you survive. I hope everything goes well. Instead, it's to mock him. It is to chastise him.



And I don't know, Karol. That seems to tell me something about the real risk that COVID represents to a healthy adult.



MARKOWICZ: You're absolutely right and the thing is, as he said and he is correct, there are people right now in the hospital who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The vaccines were never going to be foolproof and we have to just sort of accept that, and stop treating people who got vaccinated as if they did everything right and they behaved and they got sick anyway. It is a virus. We're all going to eventually be exposed to it.



I think, we need to think about it in a really different way than we've been thinking about it, and I think the rigid way that our health officials have talked about it and acted around this vaccine, I don't think it's done anything. I think it's really been harmful.



I think fewer people have gotten the vaccine because they feel so lied to.



CAIN: You know, Karol, I'm going to ask you a question that I've thought about for years actually. I spent five years in sports media, but sports media really is no more unique than the rest of the media. Why is it everyone in the media share the exact same opinion? Why is sports media in 100 percent agreement that Aaron Rodgers is wrong?



MARKOWICZ: That's right. We're in a very conformist moment in this country. It is not just sports media, it's not just media. Last year, when schools were closed, I had a really hard time getting parents to talk to me on the record because they were so afraid of what their neighbors were going to think of them. They were afraid actually even more than that that somebody was going to call their work and say you know, Jane wants teachers to die because she wants schools to open.



We're in a very, very cancelling time right now and I think people really feel it. Aaron Rodgers even seems concerned about being canceled and he is one of the greatest quarterbacks. I mean, eww, but you know, he is.



CAIN: It's true. It's objectively true, Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but while you're here, we want to get your reaction to this as well. The media, as we're describing, is already laying the groundwork for new vaccine mandates for children five to 11- year-olds have been approved for the vaccine. Now, "Sesame Street" is getting in on the act.



A "Sesame Street" Town Hall on the ABCs of the Coronavirus Vaccine. Let's watch together.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ELMO, SESAME STREET: Does Rosita have a boo-boo?



ROSITA, SESAME STREET: Oh, oh, no, Elmo, this is from my COVID vaccine. My mommy and my pappy took me to get it this morning.



My mommy and my pappy said that it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy.



DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Your parents are absolutely right. You know COVID vaccines are now available for children five years and older and the more people who get them, the better we're going to be able to help stop the spread of COVID and keep everyone healthy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: I didn't know that Sanjay Gupta still had a voice after it was taken from him by Joe Rogan, but look here, meanwhile, Karol, that's not all. New York City is bribing elementary school kids, $100.00 if you get the shot. What are your thoughts on this propaganda and bribery?



MARKOWICZ: Well, there's a reason that they're doing it, right, because it doesn't make sense otherwise. People aren't going to give their kids a shot that they don't need and they're unable to explain why kids need this vaccination.



I mean, in that clip, you know, the, "I'll protect my community and my abuela," but how? How are you going to do that? Kids, you know according to Dr. Fauci don't really spread this virus very well. Kids are not that susceptible to it. We've just completely, you know, disregarded all the facts and nobody wants to face that anymore.



And you know, the truth is, if that show was real, Big Bird would be shamed right now for not having his -- you know vaccination yet and how dare you? So that's really the reality.



I think that kids are going to be forced into it and they're going to be shamed into it and it's really unfortunate because they really don't need it.



CAIN: I think Big Bird would be more than shamed, I think he would be fired very soon under -- PBS is a federally government-funded corporation. I'm pretty sure that qualifies under Joe Biden's orders. I think Big Bird is out of a job according to the new vaccine mandates, Karol.



We appreciate you being with us.



MARKOWICZ: See you, Big Bird.



CAIN: See you, Big Bird. See you, Karol.



MARKOWICZ: Thank you so much, Will.



CAIN: Joe Biden has just unveiled two different vaccine rules covering more than 100 million workers, which would include Big Bird, I believe.



Harmeet Dhillon is representing several companies as they challenge the vaccine mandates. She is with the Center for American Liberty and Harmeet Dhillon joins us now.



Harmeet, great to talk to you tonight. How is it looking for your clients who are hoping to remain employed after this vaccine mandate?



HARMEET DHILLON, LAWYER, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Well, so I represent one major employer, "The Daily Wire" to challenge this vaccine mandate. We've also consulted with a number of companies that are concerned about it and they haven't yet taken any action.



So "Daily Wire" has over a hundred employees. They are based in Tennessee and like many of the Attorneys General in the United States this morning and several companies around the country, they filed suit to enjoin this rule. And the reason is that they don't believe as an employer that they should have to get into the middle of their employees' healthcare decisions.



Now most of the executives at "The Daily Wire" are vaccinated. They encourage people to get vaccinated, but their significant liability for an employer to know a lot of information about their employees' healthcare status. If you happen to know about people's testing status and whether they're sick or not or a number of other issues about them, you can then be held liable when you want to let go of them for some performance related reason.



The vaccine mandates that have been issued by OSHA are unconstitutional. They exceed the power of OSHA to basically call American workers toxic substances in the workplace and then impose huge fines on employers, and this is generally an area of purview that the states are supposed to manage, not the Federal government. So we feel very good that the legal challenges to this OSHA mandate are going to end up enjoining it, but that doesn't really fix whether states are going to do it and some other legal issues surrounding this attempt by government and also private employers to bully their workers.



CAIN: I want to pick up on that, private employers, how unique in your estimation is "The Daily Wire"? Why haven't we heard from more corporations who are standing up against these vaccine mandates?



DHILLON: Well, they're brave and they're out there out front in the culture wars. I've heard from dozens of employers who are more reticent about it, they don't want to get mocked in the media. They don't want to get boycotted. They don't want to get called anti-science, when in fact none of them are anti-science.



In fact most American workers and American employers are largely vaccinated. It is a percentage of Americans who have made personal choices and decisions not to or they have religious or medical reasons not to get vaccinated. So there is no crisis here. There is certainly no emergency that would mandate our Federal government overstepping the police power restrictions that are on it to impose this type of a rule.



And so I very much am cheering for our client and other clients around the country, all of these cases are likely to be consolidated in front of one Federal Court of Appeals, so we're going to know that in about nine days to know where this case is going to be argued, and then hopefully we'll get a decision quickly because this rule goes into effect in 59 days, so we really have a very little time to act.



CAIN: Right. Harmeet, I keep up with your work. I watch you when you make appearances here on FOX. I know you've said this in the past and I think this is fascinating and worth mentioning.



Some of these mandates actually empower the biggest corporations. It helps them weed out some of their smaller competitors. What we see here is an unholy alliance of Big Government and Big Corporations to punish individual medical decisions, and that's something we need to focus on in the future.



Harmeet Dhillon, thank you so much for being with us tonight.



DHILLON: Thanks.



CAIN: All right, voters in Virginia just elected the first black woman Lieutenant Governor in the state and yet, absurdly and predictably, the left is calling her a white supremacist. I'm not sure -- do you know, how does that work? That's straight ahead.



CAIN: So Winsome Sears is the new Lieutenant Governor-elect of the State of Virginia. She is a black Republican who doesn't support the left's racial grievance politics. She is thinking for herself and that of course is intolerable on the left.



On MSNBC, a guy called Michael Eric Dyson, who is a professor at Georgetown University accused Winsome Sears of -- get this -- being a black white supremacist. Honestly, this is one of the most disturbing and to put it bluntly, racist attacks we've ever seen. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHAEL ERIC DYSON, PROFESSOR, GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY: They want white supremacy by ventriloquist effect. There is a black mouth moving, but a white idea through the running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.



We know that we can internalize in our own minds, in our own subconscious, and in our own bodies the very principles that are undoing us.



So, to have a black face speaking in behalf of a white supremacist legacy is nothing new.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Horace Cooper is the Co-Chair of Project 21 and he joins us now. Horace, great to see you tonight.



I don't think it's surprising to hear such vile and absurd rhetoric coming from the two individuals we just saw on that screen, but it is surprising, Horace, that MSNBC and their parent company Comcast seem okay with it.



HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIR, PROJECT 21: Well, it is very disappointing. You know, there was a time when cable companies, TV companies, radio networks, all had a code that said as we are going to voluntarily comply with this idea, we won't promote racism, we won't promote bigotry.



They apparently, at MSNBC, have walked completely away from that and if you just took the video off and just played the audio, you would assume some racist or segregationist from the 1940s was talking in the way that they attribute to race certain ideas and certain thoughts. That's really dangerous. It is actually quite evil.



CAIN: Oh, no doubt about it, Horace. Help me out, let me see if I translate it correctly.



If you are black, you must think one and only one way. That's what I heard and it's not the first time I've heard it from the likes of Michael Eric Dyson.



COOPER: If you are black, you can't be an astronaut. If you are black, you can't be an elected official. If you are black, you need to stay in your place. That's what the segregationists have said. Now, I'm going to remind the audience that in the 19th Century, one political party decided that it was going to make race the primary issue disparaging one group and promoting another.



When we had a Civil War and we thought that was settled, that one political party came back again in the 20th Century and they set up Jim Crow with the idea that race explains everything and your abilities and your talents don't.



We had Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Movement. Millions of people like myself grew up in this post-Martin Luther King period, but now, the woke racists are back in the 21st Century and once again, they posit your race determines your role, your function, and your options. That's bigotry 101, regardless of what century it comes from.



CAIN: Yes, Horace, everything is upside down. It seems that those who call themselves anti-racist are the most racist. Those who, today advocate for racial empathy are simultaneously advocating for racial segregation. How did -- and we don't have much time left together, Horace here, but how did we end up in this place where in order to be protected from being called a racist the best way to behave is to actually be a racist.



COOPER: Well, let's remember that in the 19th and the 20th Centuries, those advocates of bigotry said they weren't doing it to disparage anyone, they were doing it because it was great for everyone.



The same idea still obtained today, don't worry about what they say, look at what they are doing and what they're doing is separating people on the basis of race.



CAIN: Horace Cooper, really insightful stuff. The individual, how radical of an idea, celebrate, honor, look at the individual. Thanks for being with us tonight, Horace.



COOPER: Thank you.



CAIN: All right, we're going to bring you a live update on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, next. You may remember, he is being charged with shooting three men during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. It's not going well for the prosecution. You've got to hear about it.



We'll be right back.



CAIN: So if you'll remember, Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha, Wisconsin to defend businesses there during the BLM riots last year. He was attacked by several men. One of them, a registered sex offender named Joseph Rosenbaum who lunged for Rittenhouse's rifle. Rittenhouse then shot and killed Rosenbaum.



Then another man hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard and tried to take his gun. Rittenhouse shot and killed him as well. Rittenhouse also shot a third man who was armed with a weapon, and this case has now gone to trial. The prosecution's case by the way is totally collapsing.



Yesterday, the prosecution's own witness "Daily Caller" reporter Richie McGinnis dealt a major blow to the prosecution's case. He testified that he saw Rosenbaum try to take Rittenhouse's rifle.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean you have no idea what Mr. Rosenbaum was ever thinking at any point in his life? You have never been inside his head, you never met him before, you don't know --



RICHIE MCGINNIS, REPORTER, "DAILY CALLER": I've never even -- I've never exchanged words with him if that's what your question is.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So your interpretation of what he was trying to do or what he was intending to do or anything along those lines is complete guesswork, isn't it?



MCGINNISS: Well, he said [bleep] you and then he reached for the weapon.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAIN: Julio Rosas has been in the courtroom from the start and was in Kenosha when the shooting happened, he joins us now.



Julio, thanks for being with us. It doesn't look from a distance like this is going well for the prosecution and the defense hasn't even begun to put on their case yet.



JULIO ROSAS, SENIOR WRITER, TOWNHALL.COM: Right. Exactly, and not only does it sound like the prosecution's case is not going well at all, but it actually sounds like Rittenhouse has actually two defense teams working for him because it's not just Richie who I know personally that you know, had that kind of mic drop moment yesterday, but two other witnesses that the prosecution called up, they testified to the fact that Joseph Rosenbaum, the first person who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse was being very aggressive that evening.



And in fact, one of the witnesses said specifically that with Rittenhouse standing next to him, Rosenbaum told them that if I find you alone tonight, I will I will effing kill you. And so, this, you know, establishes uh the fact that Rosenbaum was being very aggressive and I should know because I saw him being aggressive with other people at the Ultimate Gas Station just off to my left over here.



And so, that's a key important fact to have established because it's because of that initial attack that then led to the chain of events for the second half of the shooting, which I was present for.



CAIN: So, Julio, help me out. The Rittenhouse team has asserted the affirmative defense of self-defense. They say the killings were done in the act of self-defense. That's why all these details about what Rosenbaum may or may not have said and who lunged for a gun are so important even in the third shooting where a man had a gun.



So help me out, Julio, in order for the prosecution to win their case, is it correct, they have to disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt? And they don't seem close to meeting that burden.



ROSAS: No, no. They really don't and again, it's partly because of the witnesses that they have themselves have called up, but it's also because of the video evidence and that's the thing that's really important with this case is that, you know, I filmed some of it. You know, other reporters that were on the ground filmed, so we have a pretty good picture, I mean despite the chaos that was happening, we have a pretty good picture of the timeline of events leading up to it and the instance where the shots were actually fired.



And one thing that is actually really important to keep in mind is that Rittenhouse wasn't the only person shooting that night. There were multiple gunshots happening around that area and so, when we actually look at the video evidence and the eyewitness statements even before the trial, I mean this was -- going into this, the prosecution did not have a strong case at all in terms of for the murder charges.



CAIN: Yes, if Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty, we will once again have to turn our eyes to the streets of Kenosha to see the response, but it looks like justice is headed in that direction.



Julio Rosas, thanks so much for filling us in tonight.



The left claims anyone who is white has an inherent advantage and it is called white privilege, but a new survey found that more than a third of white students lie about their race on college applications. Why would they do that if they had white privilege? Why would they pretend to be a minority? That's next.



CAIN: The race hustler, Ibram X. Kendi, real name by the way, Henry Rogers accidentally posted a tweet a few days ago that completely undermines, well, his entire life's work. It undermined the narrative of systemic white supremacy.



Kendi cited a study that found 34 percent of white students who applied to universities have lied about being minorities, and 77 percent of those students were then accepted. Kendi deleted the tweet after he realized what it proved which is that white privilege narrative is a lie.



Vijay Jojo Chokal-Ingam is the author of "Almost Black." He chronicled how he got into Medical School with a subpar GPA by posing as a black man. Vijay joins us with his assessment.



Vijay, great to have you on the show. Tell me a little bit about you did to get into Medical School and what it proves?



VIJAY JOJO CHOKAL-INGAM, AUTHOR, "ALMOST BLACK": So, about 20 years ago, I posed as an African-American in order to gain admission to Medical School because if I -- well, I did some research which figured out that as an Asian-American, I was unlikely to get in. I succeeded in getting in to Medical School at Saint Louis University despite the fact that my 3.1 GPA was dramatically lower than their average of 3.7 at the time. And I got wait listed in Washington University and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Those are the third and fourth best Medical Schools in the country.



So, I found out that race has a huge impact on university admissions and there is a huge disadvantage to be either a white person or an Asian- American.



CAIN: You know, I like the story that you've told, Vijay, you talked about shaving your head and all of the different measures you took, changing your name or going by your middle name to impersonate a black man.



And you've talked about this that you actually experienced racism. You experienced some of the differences of walking through this country as a black man, but at the same time, also experienced the benefits of systemic racism, but the benefit of systemic racism works against actually the races you just laid out, right, those of Asian descent or white people.



CHOKAL-INGAM: Yes, absolutely. Asian-Americans are the major deficiencies of racial discrimination in the form of affirmative action in university admissions. That is one of the reasons why I was one of the great champions of opposing Proposition 16, which would have allowed racial discrimination in California State Universities and employment in the State of California.



CAIN: So what does this say then? What does it say about Kendi, his life's work, his tweet that he took it down what does it tell us about this idea of systemic racism?



CHOKAL-INGAM: Well, at least when it comes to college admissions, okay, there is systemic racism. There is systemic racism against white people and Asian-Americans and the universities admitted that in 2016 in the Fisher decision where all of them acknowledged very publicly that they discriminate on the basis of race and endorsed racial discrimination against Asian-American and white people in university admissions.



CAIN: Vijay, I have to ask, first of all are you a practicing doctor today? Did it all work out? Did you finish Medical School? Or how did it -- how did your future pan out with this admission?



CHOKAL-INGAM: Well, you know, Doctor, sorry, Justice Scalia had the famous mismatch theory, which said that you know unfortunately sometimes you don't -- people don't benefit from affirmative action. I actually ended up dropping out of Medical School, and today, I use my skills and knowledge to help people to apply for college and graduate school, though I certainly do not recommend that people lie about their race.



CAIN: Oh, that's fascinating, so what you're pointing out is Justice Scalia said that often affirmative action hurts those it is designed to help, because if you can't make it on the merits, you will eventually wash out and you're a testament to that it's what you're telling me.



You didn't have the merits, at least when it came to being a Medical Doctor.



CHOKAL-INGAM: At least when it comes to being a Medical Doctor, so you know the worst kind of racism is the racism of low expectations. That is the false belief that African-Americans and Hispanics need special help in the form of affirmative action in admissions.



Unfortunately, that is a portion of Dr. Kendi's critical race theory which he advocates in the Maryland-based critical race theory curriculum and it is certainly something that I oppose.



CAIN: Yes, I think many of us do, we oppose racism in essence -- systemic or individual and Kendi has been exposed as a fraud by his own words.



Vijay, thanks so much for joining us tonight.



That's about it for us tonight. All three episodes of Tucker's blockbuster investigation into the real events of January 6th are available right now on FOX Nation. It's called "Patriot Purge."



And check out "The Will Cain Podcast." I'd love for you to hang out with me.



