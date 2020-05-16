'Tucker Carlson Tonight' obtains draft letter which would partially restore US funding of WHO

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," May 15, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: This is a Fox News Alert.

Just in moments ago, big changes could be coming in U.S. policy toward the

World Health Organization, the widely discredited World Health

Organization.

Good evening. Welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Documents obtained by this show moments ago suggest the Trump

administration will soon announce a major change in America's posture

toward W.H.O. We will have details for you. We're sorting through them

right now -- in just a moment.

But first, tonight, the country appears to be splitting into two

hemispheres even as we watch. There are those places where public officials

are allowing science to guide their decisions, states like that are

cautiously beginning to relax their lockdowns and finding no spike in

illness as they do it. Those are the free states.

And then there's the other half of the country, the places we are glad you

don't live right now. In those places, power drunk politicians crow about

science, but resolutely ignore its findings. They don't read the studies.

They don't care what the data say.

Their decisions are driven by ambition, political calculation, and the pure

animal joy of controlling other people's lives. Places like that are

tightening their lockdowns even now.

Maybe no place in the country represents the authoritarian approach, the

Chinese approach, more starkly than Los Angeles does.

LA County has more residents than New York City. But while New York has had

close to 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, LA has had only about

35,000 in the whole county.

Now, the real figure is certainly much higher than that. That's what we

find every time widespread testing takes place.

But that's the point. So few people in LA have died relatively speaking

that we're not certain how many are infected.

We know they're not sick enough to crowd hospitals. The city's healthcare

system has never come close to collapsing. In Los Angeles, the curve is now

flat, and it has been flat for weeks. It could reopen tomorrow, and it

should reopen, and it would if its leaders were following the science.

But it's not reopening, just the opposite is happening. Los Angeles Mayor

Eric Garcetti has now extended the lockdown through the end of July. That

means at least two and a half more months of it using law enforcement

liberally to make certain that his citizens obey his orders.

Police say they brought criminal charges against at least 60, quote,

"nonessential businesses" for the crime of going to work.

Countless other businesses have shut forever. They're not coming back.

The citizens who remain stuck in Los Angeles are effectively hostages of

the Mayor. Garcetti has demanded that anyone who goes outside for any

reason as the heat rises in LA must wear a mask.

That goes without saying there is no science to back up this order, or any

of Garcetti's so-called health decisions.

In fact, it's possible requiring masks outside will not prevent a single

person from being infected in Los Angeles. But Garcetti doesn't care.

Anyone who disobeys this order will be punished. It is nuts. But it's just

the beginning of Eric Garcetti's thoroughly bizarre restrictions.

The more you know, the weirder it is. Watch for example as Garcetti

explains that anyone who goes to the beach must make certain not to touch

dry sand. Wet sand is fine. Dry sand is now illegal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI (D-CA), LOS ANGELES: Beaches will open up this week for

exercise and active recreation only in the wet sand, I guess is a good way

of thinking about it, not hanging out in tanning in the dry sand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: What's the science behind this? Once again, of course, there is

none. None. This isn't reasoned, thoughtful policymaking. It's the

expression of an autocrat who decided he must look tough by doing something

or he won't get elected President which has always been Eric Garcetti's

primary goal.

It's scary if you think about what this means. It means that America's

second largest city has fallen under the total control of a neurotic

megalomaniac who is terrified of dry sand.

Eric Garcetti's personal phobias are now law in Los Angeles. It makes you

think of the final days of Nicolae Ceausescu in Romania ranting at his

subjects from the podium imposing his strange obsessions on helpless

population.

It would not be surprising to learn that Eric Garcetti is a compulsive hand

washer with a very strange personal life.

Guys like this are always the same once you scratch the surface.

So, how long will Los Angeles have to live like this? Possibly forever

Garcetti announced this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GARCETTI: We've never been fully closed. We'll never be completely open

until we have a cure. But I do believe that we can take steps, but monitor

those numbers, listen to the scientists and the medical professionals and

make the tough calls even when there's criticism.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, this can't go on. It's too crazy. Now you may mock Los

Angeles and in some cases, it's deserved. There are some flaky people who

live there Barbra Streisand is in Malibu.

But they're also an awful lot of normal decent people in Los Angeles,

millions of them, and some of them understand where Eric Garcetti is taking

them and their city and they've had enough.

A couple of days ago, a group of them came together. It's totally

bipartisan. Some of them are well-known Liberal Democrats, some are

Conservative Republicans and have been all their lives, others are labor

leaders, middle class voters.

The one thing they all have in common is the dead certain knowledge that

Mayor Eric Garcetti is poisoned. He is hurting their city. He is hurting

their families.

Garcetti has allowed tens of thousands of mentally ill drug addicts to live

on Los Angeles sidewalks and under overpasses. If you've been there

recently, you know.

He has also tolerated flagrant corruption in his own administration. Now,

he has shut the entire city down simply because he feels like it.

This group of citizens is going to try and bounce Eric Garcetti from the

Mayor's Office and they can. Under California law, politicians can be

recalled by voters.

You remember that Californians did it to their Governor, Gray Davis 17

years ago. It worked. Now, recall petition in California requires 330,000

signatures. And that, unfortunately is where Eric Garcetti has the

advantage.

Thanks to Garcetti's extended shelter-in-place orders, citizens are not

allowed to gather these signatures. So, under the guise of public health,

Garcetti has stopped his political opponents from opposing him and he is

not the only one.

You've seen this happen in many states -- Michigan, New Jersey, others --

politicians around the country are doing this.

As long as there is no vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus. They can remain

in power unchallenged forever. It's nice for them, they're enjoying it.

But in Los Angeles, Garcetti may have gone too far. The future of the city

is at stake. The Recall Garcetti forces are taking this issue, the issue of

signatures to court trying to win the right to gather the signatures

online. We'll keep you posted on how they do because it's important.

But the bigger point is, these people are not passive. These are Americans

who understand what has been taken from them and they are trying to get it

back as they should.

We're seeing this happen around the country, thank God.

In New Jersey, for example, citizens are still banned from assembling to

worship together as they choose. That's a direct violation of the First

Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

We asked the Governor of Jersey, Phil Murphy about this when he came on our

show. He said he wasn't even really thinking about the Bill of Rights when

it comes to controlling his population because it's in the way.

Father Kevin Robinson is a priest in New Jersey. He has thought a lot about

the Bill of Rights. He is suing Governor Murphy to try and make this

America again.

Father Robinson joins us tonight. Father Robinson, thanks so much for

coming on. So explain, if you will, the grounds on which you're suing the

Governor of New Jersey.

FATHER KEVIN ROBINSON, PRIEST IN NEW JERSEY: Well, the First and the 14th

Amendment of the Constitution and the natural justice, the natural law that

gives the people the right to worship God as He wishes to be worshipped and

it's just commonsense that we should be able to worship God as He desires

and we need that worship of God.

There are so many suicides prevented from the counseling and confession in

the Catholic sacraments. It's a life-saving business we're in.

CARLSON: I think you're exactly right. Now, I can tell by your accent that

you probably didn't grow up in New Jersey, you probably came here.

ROBINSON: No.

CARLSON: From abroad. And when you came here --

ROBINSON: I came from Australia, yes.

CARLSON: From Australia -- you must have assumed because all immigrants I

think, certainly used to learn that this was a country governed by the Bill

of Rights and the primary freedoms, we have freedom of speech, freedom of

worship. Were you surprised to see it taken away so quickly?

ROBINSON: Oh, yes. So quickly in March of this year, it's totally different

from before this country that I have adopted. I became a citizen two years

ago. And the Patron Saint of our societies, St. Pius X, who a hundred years

ago gave great promise that responsible liberty of America will do great

things for the glory of God. So, I'm proud to be an American.

CARLSON: Amen. Well, we're grateful to have you. What do your parishioners

think of what you're doing?

ROBINSON: Well, they're very pleased with the effort to try and bring some

-- a little bit of holy pressure that the Governor will do the right thing

and allow us simply to open up.

See, I live in Connecticut, but drive to New Jersey every weekend. In

Connecticut and in Pennsylvania, we actually have 50 people allowed at

masses. So, from two, we now have six masses every Sunday, keeping all the

sanitary situation and the distancing.

And we have six instead of two masses and people are very grateful.

We cannot do that in New Jersey. There was a secret order that only 10

people could gather and even then, until he corrected that with this

Executive Order number 142, even with 10 people, the police could come and

interrupt and disperse.

So, completely unjust --

CARLSON: As far as I know, there are no restrictions at all on abortion

clinics in New Jersey. How does that make you feel?

ROBINSON: There is one four miles away -- yes -- a few miles from our

church, you can actually book in for an abortion, a life-ending procedure

and we're doing life-sustaining worship, counseling and outreach to the

community.

CARLSON: I don't want to put you in an uncomfortable position asking this,

but I can't resist. We had Governor Murphy on the show and we asked him the

obvious question, how can you shut down religious worship in a country in

which it is guaranteed and he said, religious leaders in New Jersey

welcomed this.

And I am wondering why it is fallen to you, an Australian immigrant priest

to sound the alarm? Again, I don't want to make you uncomfortable, but what

is this?

ROBINSON: The answer -- no, no. I'll give you a simple answer. We are a

group of Catholics under the Pope through the Superior General of our

priestly societies in Pius X, so we are missionaries.

And I've been to 25 countries, China included and India giving the

traditional Latin mass, Catholic sacraments. We respect the local Bishops,

but we also know the limits of their jurisdiction just as the Governor has

the limits of his jurisdiction, so are the Bishops.

So there is no other Catholic priest in good standing in New Jersey that

our lawyer knows about. I am talking about the Christopher Ferrara who is

special counsel for the Society of St. Thomas More Society who is taking on

this cause.

There is no other priest he could find who would be willing to do this, and

even offer a public mass if the Bishops didn't want it. We are allowed

because we are a missionary order.

CARLSON: Well, I am glad that you are standing up and being counted.

Americans have a constitutional right to worship their God. Period.

So Father Robinson, thank you so much for standing up for that right. I

really appreciate it.

ROBINSON: Indeed. I appreciate what you do for the country as well, the

style and the content -- it is wonderful.

CARLSON: This is not a tough one. Good to see you.

ROBINSON: God bless you. Thank you for everything you do.

CARLSON: President Trump cut off funding from the United States to the

World Health Organization last month. Now, we have an exclusive update just

breaking on that story, which we will bring you right after this break.

One big fan of the World Health Organization leader, Tedros Adhanom by the

way is Dr. Tony Fauci. Does his praise square with what we now know about

Tedros?

It wasn't so long ago he was praising him. We have the tape. You'll want to

see it. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: This is a Fox News Alert. The Trump administration is on the

brink, but you didn't see this coming of resuming U.S. funding of the World

Health Organization.

Last month, you'll remember, the administration cut off U.S. funding at the

President's direction that amounts to about $400 million a year.

They did this as the President explained because the World Health

Organization badly mishandled and lied about the coronavirus pandemic and

is of course nauseatingly subservient to the government of China.

But tonight, this program has obtained a draft letter that would partly

restore that funding. We're told the President supposedly has agreed to

sign the letter if he hasn't already. It would be interesting to know who

convinced him to do that.

The letter says in part, quote, "Despite its shortcomings, I believe that

the World Health Organization still has tremendous potential and I want to

see the W.H.O. live up to this potential particularly now during this

global crisis."

"That is why I've decided the United States will continue to partner and

work with the World Health Organization, and agree to pay up to what China

pays in assessed contributions." End quote.

So if this does happen, if the State Department gets its way, and the U.S.

does match the contribution that China kicks in every year, we still won't

have the influence that China has, no one will, but we'd spend about one-

tenth of what we were contributing before.

We'll continue to follow this story.

Now, there are certainly many reasons that the President was deeply

skeptical of the World Health Organization in the first place and stopped

funding it.

Director Tedros Adhanom has thoroughly disgraced himself and his

organization for years, but particularly throughout this coronavirus

epidemic.

You'll remember, the World Health Organization attacked travel

restrictions, global restrictions as unnecessary and needless to say,

racist.

They then spread the boldest kind of Chinese propaganda. The virus could

not spread person-to-person. That killed people. And now according to

recent reports, Tedros took direct orders from the government of China and

delayed calling the virus a pandemic when it clearly was.

And yet, there is one person who has long, always through thick and thin

been a fervent fan of Tedros, and that's Dr. Anthony Fauci.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: So, Tedros is really an outstanding person. I've known him from

the time that he was the Minister of Health of Ethiopia.

I mean, obviously, over the years, anyone who says that the W.H.O. has not

had problems, has not been watching the W.H.O.

But I think under his leadership, they've done very well. He has been all

over this. I was on the phone with him a few hours ago, leading a W.H.O.

call.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, doubtless, Dr. Fauci will be thrilled with tonight's news

that we're going to continue to fund the World Health Organization. By the

way, that time in Ethiopia that he is gushing about, I've known him since

he was in Ethiopia.

That's when Tedros was helping to cover up multiple cholera outbreaks for

political reasons, not really what you want in a World Health Organization

Director, but what we have.

We're joined tonight by Fox medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel to assess

all of this. Now again, I don't want to seem, Dr. Siegel, like we're

pounding disproportionally on Anthony Fauci who I just want to say it

again, seems like a very nice man, and I think is trying.

But what should we make of his praise for Tedros? That seems a bit much.

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Tucker, I think that

Tony Fauci is a great virologist. But I question now his choice of friends,

and especially a friend who is running an organization like the World

Health Organization with what's happened here.

On January 21st, as you mentioned the other night, German Intelligence

reports that Chairman Xi called him and said delay warning the world. Well,

here's more evidence of that.

On February 3rd, Tedros, who is not a physician, by the way, praised after

visiting Beijing, he praised Chairman Xi's commitment -- commitment to

stopping this outbreak, and then on February 15th, he actually said, Tedros

said at the Munich Securities Conferences, Tedros said that the World

Health Organization believed that China's attempts to control this outbreak

had bought the world time -- bought the word time, Tucker, which is what we

really need right now is time.

And so, I have a message for President Trump tonight, too. Please don't

sign anything that restores funding to the World Health Organization before

there's a huge overhaul of the World Health Organization.

CARLSON: Yes.

SIEGEL: Now, I'm not talking about the worker bees. I'm not talking about

the scientists. I'm not talking about people that really toil hard, I'm

talking about from the top.

And I wanted to point to another top leader tonight, Dr. Ren. Dr. Ren is

the Assistant Director of the W.H.O., Tucker, in case you don't know who he

is. He's in charge of -- you probably do know who he is. He's in charge of

communicable diseases.

He was an official, a public health official for China for 30 years before

moving to the W.H.O.

Yesterday, Dr. Ren tweeted, he's very concerned about the mental health of

the world. He's very concerned that we put a huge investment into the

mental health of the world because of all the damage to our world psyche

that this pandemic is going to do.

So look, I agree with that. But I have a message for Dr. Ren, as well. Had

the W.H.O. done what they were supposed to do, had we gotten the correct

information, had you, Tony Fauci gotten the correct information, had the

C.D.C. known about this, had we been warned, maybe we wouldn't be dealing

with these ravages to our physical and our mental health.

CARLSON: That's right. That's exactly right. So yes, you made you make the

point really clearly. It wasn't simply they were bad at their jobs, that

they were negligent or incompetent. They lied and they imperiled our public

health.

Irony of ironies. The people in charge of guarding our public health made

us sicker. That's crazy. Why would we give them money?

SIEGEL: Tucker, I think they're thugs. I would call them international

villains. I think they should go before the World Court. I think this is an

unbelievable disgrace.

The World Health Organization aided and abetted the spread of this virus

around the world.

Look at what's happening in the United States. China allowed this virus to

spread to Europe and onto the United States. This is a total disgrace.

The President tried to stop travel from China. China got around it. China

stopped domestic travel, not international travel.

And the W.H.O. aided and abetted them, cut off their funding, President

Trump. Right move.

CARLSON: He wanted to. There are people around him whose instincts are

reliably bad as his are on target.

Dr. Siegel, thank you so much for that summation. Really interesting and

depressing.

SIEGEL: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, the people who do Joe Biden's thinking for him are outraged

that he has been revealed to have asked for the unmasking of Michael Flynn.

You shouldn't be allowed to know that.

And unmasking by the way is totally fine, but it wasn't that long ago that

Joe Biden was very upset about unmasking and we found him on tape being

upset about it. You're going to want to stay for that.

Plus, Venice Beach in California has finally reopened with restrictions.

Stay out of the dry sand, the Mayor said.

Here's a look at the beach via drone over the wet sand courtesy of Karl

Rothenberg.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: It's like late night at the County Fair. The clowns are drunk,

half the rides are broken. The weight guessers are catching a smoke behind

the outhouse. That's the Joe Biden presidential campaign. It's broken, but

it just keeps going.

During a Town Hall last night, Biden somehow confused the coronavirus death

toll with the number of jobs lost over it. Here's a hint. Those are very

different numbers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: This is not a moment for excuses or

deflections or blame game. We're in the middle of a pandemic that had cost

us more than 85,000 jobs as of today, lives of millions of people, millions

of people, millions of jobs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Millions. Millions have died. Look, you don't be too judgmental.

He's not a math guy. Most of us in journalism aren't math people either.

It's embarrassing, but how bad is it? I mean, it'd be far worse if Biden

say, tried to hold a conversation with a pre-recorded video.

Wait, that happened yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Let's listen to this.

BIDEN: Okay.

QUESTION: Hi, Vice President Biden. My name is Naveed.

BIDEN: Hi.

QUESTION: I'm from San Mateo, California. And thank you so much for

allowing me to participate in this Town Hall with you.

BIDEN: Thank you --

QUESTION: I've read your thinking about that quote from the famed Irish

poet Kierkegaard that you always recite.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Pretty embarrassing, but both of those tapes maybe less cringe

worthy than when Biden begins sucking up to the woman who has openly

demanded that she become Vice President, Stacey Abrams.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Stacey Abrams have done more to deal with the fair vote and making

sure there is a fair vote than anybody and she can -- I mean, she has a

great, great capacity to explain things.

Stacey knows what she is doing and she is an incredibly capable person.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Really? What does Stacey Abrams do for a living? What has she ever

done? Weird.

Robert Patillo is a Democratic attorney. He has been watching this unfold

very closely. We're happy to have him on tonight. Mr. Patillo, thanks so

much for coming on.

ROBERT PATILLO, ATTORNEY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So I don't want to be mean. I think like a lot of people, I

certainly don't hate Joe Biden or anything, and I feel bad for him.

He is where a lot of us will be in late middle age and it is sad. Can this

continue?

PATILLO: Well, let's understand that Joe Biden is running a full-fledged

national presidential campaign in a way that no candidate has ever had to

do in the history of this country, trying to campaign from his home for a

nationwide campaign.

So, the fact that he is doing video calls, you know, 12 and 15 hours a day,

where he is speaking with voters and dropping in on Town Halls. Yes,

eventually you're going to say something by mistake.

I don't think that it is a big of an issue if people are trying to turn

into that if you're doing as much talking on these video calls as he is and

then anybody who is now working from home, dealing with eight hours of

Skype calls a day, then you'd eventually have got a couple of slip up.

CARLSON: Right. I mean, you know as well as I do that the people around

Biden, people have given a lot of money to Biden over the years really

worry about his cognitive decline and I think it's pretty obvious.

But I do think you're making a fair point that, will voters care? I'm not

convinced they will care. So maybe you're right.

But the rest of us should care, I think, and we should care about who the

Vice President is because clearly, he is likely not to serve out a full

term if he is elected. So who should he pick? Who's he going to pick? Is he

really going to pick Stacey Abrams?

PATILLO: I doubt it will be Stacey Abrams. I do think he has a very strong

roster of Democratic women around the country and what we've seen in most

elections is the Vice President, regardless of who is the front runner is

usually a dark horse.

Not many people pick Mike Pence to be President Trump's Vice President.

People were talking about Rubio and many younger people. Nobody saw Tim

Kaine as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate in that campaign.

So, I think, Joe Biden is going to pick somebody who is geographically

distinct from him who can help him with swing states, also who has

executive and leadership experience because as you said, at his age and

with other issues, clearly you want somebody who can step in and has

experience running large organizations from day one.

And somebody also who has been able to carry the campaign's message into

the media and can be an effective surrogate.

So, I think someone like Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Mayor of Atlanta is a

strong dark horse candidate for that race because she has executive

experience running a very major city through this coronavirus pandemic. She

has been an effective surrogate.

She fits the geographical as Georgia is becoming a swing state and many

southeastern states are now trending purple, if not light blue. So, I think

that would be a great choice.

The issue that you have with the Abrams campaign --

CARLSON: Well, I don't know. I know a lot of people in in Atlanta. I don't

know a single person, not one person who thinks she is a good mayor. Is she

a good mayor? I don't think she is.

PATILLO: Oh, look. If you just look at the way she has stewarded the city

through this coronavirus outbreak, if you look at what she came into with

the deficits in the city and the balancing budgets, we're dealing with

crime and city, I think she has been a very effective surrogate for the

Biden campaign and she is starting to cut her teeth as a national figure.

And she comes out as that dark horse candidate who maybe isn't running

above the waves. The issue you're going to have with the Abrams candidacy

is that nobody really knows what she has been doing governmentally wise in

the last, you know, seven or eight years.

CARLSON: Forever really.

PATILLO: And we want somebody who can step in on day one. We want somebody

who has a clear executive experience. Also right now in Georgia, the main

thing people are talking about is the Ahmaud Arbery killing and we haven't

seen Abrams on the ground there.

Many community organizations have been working to get the Justice

Department to launch a Federal investigation into that as a hate crime.

We've sent letters to the President. We've sent letters to the Department

of Justice, but we need those national voices.

So, instead of going on "The View" and going on Oprah, we need you on the

ground and advocating for the needs of the families in those communities.

That's what sets you apart and that no matter how many times you go on TV

begging, we want to see you on the ground.

CARLSON: Right. I bet if you paid her a lot, she would. You should consider

that and maybe start a GoFundMe or something, get Stacey Abrams gainfully

employed and that might burnish her resume. I don't know. Just throwing

that out there.

Mr. Patillo, thank you so much. Great to see you.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PATILLO: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Joe Biden's campaign is outraged tonight. Earlier this week, this

show and others reported that during his last days as Vice President, Biden

requested the unmasking of Michael Flynn's name.

Now, there was no obvious legitimate reason for Biden doing that. Biden

wasn't leading any kind of investigation or interpreting Intelligence. In

fact, he was leaving in eight days.

It was clearly a political move, and that's wrong, if not illegal. There's

another explanation for what Biden did, we would like to hear it.

But Biden is not interested in telling us anything about this. Instead, his

flack denounced any story on the subject as quote, "dishonest media

manipulation."

In other words, exactly the kind of thing that should be banned by social

media, and likely will be if Joe Biden is ever elected President.

What's amazing, what tells you everything is that so many in the media

agree with Joe Biden's flack and with the Biden campaign. There's nothing

to see here.

Unmasking is routine. It's important. It's no big deal.

Well, you might ask then if it's no big deal then why are the names of

Americans caught up in foreign surveillance hidden from public view by law?

Be quiet. They tell us. No more questions. What's interesting, this

probably won't surprise you is that these very same people, very much

including Joe Biden, once had the opposite view of unmasking.

Fifteen years ago, they were fighting to oppose John Bolton's nomination as

United Nations Ambassador. There are good reasons to oppose that by the

way.

Bolton is a wild-eyed neocon who worships violence. His opponents never

said that though, they are neocon warmongers themselves.

So instead, they attacked Bolton -- and we're not joking -- for unmasking.

As Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, John

Bolton made a total of 10 unmasking requests over a four-year period. Ten

requests in four years.

To give this some context, U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power made seven

unmasking requests in less than two months just for Michael Flynn's name.

God knows how many others she unmasked. We still don't know the answer to

that.

Back in 2005, "The New York Times" called any unmasking at all, quote,

"unusual," and argued that John Bolton should be disqualified because he

had done it.

Meanwhile, the same man who would unmask Michael Flynn's name for political

reasons had this to say about John Bolton's crimes. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm even more concerned about the failure of the Committee to

receive information relating to Mr. Bolton's request for N.S.A. information

and to identify U.S. persons that he wanted to know in those intercepts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's just wrong what he did. Unmasking an American citizen in a

foreign surveillance transcript is just wrong.

But Biden had a solution, a way to make it all better, more transparency.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: It has been alleged as I said that Mr. Bolton has been spying on

rivals within the bureaucracy both inferior and superior to him.

While I doubt this, as I've said publicly for, we have a duty to be sure

that he did not misuse this data.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, he was spying on people by unmasking their names. Notice, by

the way, as you watch tape of Joe Biden just from 15 years ago, completely

different man, unfortunately.

Let us be on the record saying that we agree with the 2005 version of Joe

Biden on this question. Let's see the documents. Now. Release all of the

unmasking requests the Obama administration made against Mike Flynn and

others. Do it tomorrow and show us what they said.

What was the pretext under which they requested to see the names? If it was

this routine, as we're being told, then there's nothing to hide, obviously.

Francey Hakes is a former Federal prosecutor. She joins us tonight. So

Francey, you're hearing again and again and again unmasking is no big deal.

And by the way, if you ask too many questions, some creepy former Intel

official now being paid by MSNBC will shout at you about how you're

imperiling National Security. Do you think it's no big deal?

FRANCEY HAKES, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: It's not no big deal. And by the

way, I welcome him shouting at me. I'd love to be on and tell him the truth

of the matter, which is something that he should know himself as a former

Intel official, and that is how unusual, maybe even unprecedented it is,

for the Vice President of an outgoing administration, eight days before the

Inauguration of the incoming administration of the opposite party to

request unmasking the incoming National Security Adviser when he is not a

normal Intel official.

He's not the one who is doing the wiretaps. He is not the one who is

reviewing the transcripts. He is not writing the summaries. He is not

giving the briefings. He is receiving the briefings.

If those that are briefing him think that it's important that he, as the

ultimate consumer, the Vice President somehow know context of the

conversation that is who's talking to this foreign official who was

intercepted, then that Intelligence official can ask that it be unmasked

and give that information to the Vice President. This is incredibly

dangerous.

CARLSON: I couldn't agree with you more. Now, I should say, a second ago. I

said that U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, and of course, I met Samantha Power

because it's even more outrageous. Susan Rice, of course, was the National

Security Adviser, and at least had a plausible maybe reason to unmask.

Why would a U.N. Ambassador need to unmask the identity of an American

citizen in an Intel transcript?

HAKES: Well, again, these Intelligence Agencies provide briefings to all of

these ultimate consumers, including potentially the U.N. Ambassador who is

of course conducting the nation's diplomacy and so she can be expected to

need to know what it is the Israelis are thinking or what are the Russians

talking about as they go in to negotiate some U.N. resolution or another.

But that doesn't mean she needs to unmask it. She asks her briefers for

context, and they provide it. This is all incredibly unusual, and it is

nothing standard, and I agree with the 2005 Joe Biden myself.

CARLSON: I liked him better, more coherent for one thing, but more

reasonable, too. Francey Hakes, thanks so much for that context. We

appreciate it.

HAKES: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, we don't want to give you the impression that the World

Health Organization is the only organization in the West sucking up to the

Chinese government. Taxpayer funded U.S. television, PBS is doing it, too.

We'll have details after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: America has given billions of dollars over the years to the World

Health Organization, in return, we get a reliable Chinese puppet. It's

offensive, but it's not an exception. It turns out it's a trend.

Americans also give hundreds of millions every year to PBS stations, Public

Broadcast System stations. Right now, as America's economy is being crushed

by a virus that China hid from the world, many of those stations are

literally airing Chinese government propaganda.

The movie "Voices from the Frontline: China's War on Poverty" was co-

produced by PBS SoCal and CGTN, that's the Chinese media outlet owned by

the Communist Party of China.

The hour-long film never mentions that it is in effect Chinese government

propaganda. It goes on to praise the Chinese government and in particular,

its ever-wise dictator, quote, "To President Xi Jinping ending poverty is

his most important task," the film gushes. You're paying for this garbage

as the country goes broke. Why?

Meanwhile, the NBA and Nike have bounced back from last year's Hong Kong

fiasco in which they were scolded for defending pro-democracy

demonstrations, and now, they are another once again firmly tethered to

China, the Chinese government.

Nike is releasing a new sneaker, the Jordan Westbrook One Take that pays

homage to the City of Beijing. Hard to believe, but true.

Chris Fenton is a Hollywood executive, author of "Feeding the Dragon:

Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood," the dilemma of course

being how much Chinese propaganda we put in our films. He joins us tonight.

Chris, thanks so much for coming on. Is there any limit, I wonder -- let me

rephrase the question. After knowing what we know about where this pandemic

came from, and the lying that abetted its spread by the Chinese government,

can big companies in the U.S. continue to serve the Chinese government in

the way they have been?

CHRIS FENTON, HOLLYWOOD EXECUTIVE AND AUTHOR: Well, the short answer to

that is no. There needs to be a reset in the way the U.S. companies work

with China and that's obviously something that we're starting to look at as

a country moving forward.

In fact, I was talking to one other house right that's involved with the

China Taskforce this week and it's obviously a major, major, major

initiative moving into election season here to try to figure this out.

You bring up the PBS situation, I think one simple potential solution to

that because I don't have an issue necessarily with PBS taking money from

China. What I do have an issue with is the nondisclosure of who is involved

with the content that's on PBS, and CGTN, we have to remember in 2016, they

rebranded the CCTV global network that reaches outside of China's

boundaries to CGTN.

The D.O.J. then labeled it a foreign agent. When a foreign agent is

involved in co-producing content, we should somehow disclose that to

consumers here in the United States, the same way we would with some sort

of thing that looks like an actual article in "The New York Times" but it

says paid out advertisement at the top.

If we did something like that, at least consumers could watch that content

with a much clearer understanding of what angle is coming at them in that

content.

CARLSON: So, Russia Today, RT, which is a cable network paid for by the

Russian government had to register under FARA, Foreign Agent Registration

Act, or else they're going to go to jail.

Why shouldn't PBS which is taking Chinese government money have to do the

same?

FENTON: Well, PBS is not working for the CCP. Remember CGTN is a part of

the CCTV Broadcast Networks, which are in China, underneath what used to be

the state administration radio, film and television but now is directly

under the control of the Ministry of Propaganda which reports to the

politburo and the standing committee of the CCP.

So, when you look at that type of control coming out of that country, it's

obvious why that is a foreign -- considered a foreign agent. And that is

where PBS needs to differentiate itself.

It needs to say, hey look, we support the non-censorship of content here in

the United States and we are going to provide a platform for this content

to be aired. But we are letting you, the watcher or the viewer of our

program know that this is a foreign agent, coproduced program so it will

have angles that you need to be cognizant of.

CARLSON: Yes. Well, I don't know why the U.S. government has a TV anyway.

I've never understood that. I used to work there, and I never understood

that.

FENTON: Yes, the VOA?

CARLSON: No, I used to work at PBS and they're nice people. Totally nice

people, but I never understood why the government would be paying for it,

and I still don't.

Anyway, Chris, thanks so much for coming on tonight. I appreciate it.

FENTON: Yes, thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, golf courses were closed for an awful long time in

Massachusetts. A sports writer in the state says those closures were not

about public health, they were about fighting white privilege. He joins us

next to explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: You think golf would be the perfect sport for a pandemic. It's

played outdoors, there's no physical contact. In fact, by necessity,

players stay apart.

Yet, in the State of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth, golf courses had been

closed for almost two months. Why is that? Why did the Governor demand

that?

Well, there's no science behind it. Instead, he just didn't like the kind

of people who played golf and didn't think that their concerns mattered,

and he said that.

Bill Burt is the Sports Editor of "The Eagle Tribune" in Andover,

Massachusetts. He campaigned to reopen golf courses in the state and was

attacked for doing so. Bill Burt joins us tonight. We're happy to have him.

Bill, thanks so much for coming on. So, just to get the science out of the

way really quickly, what was the reason that Charlie Baker, your Governor

closed golf courses?

BILL BURT, SPORTS EDITOR, "THE EAGLE TRIBUNE": Well, that was part of the

problem. We never really got a reason. So for me, it was about a month into

the pandemic. You know, we've got a lot of courses in Massachusetts.

In fact, 1913, the golf started here when a caddy won the U.S. Open, and,

you know, golf boom took off.

So we've got all of these courses in our area. I drove by a couple of them

and they look beautiful in beautiful shape. And so it struck me, you know,

look, we're all doing our share. We're staying home, we're wearing masks.

And I said, well, about 30 other states have already opened, so it piqued

my interest. So, I called a bunch of courses and they all said the same

thing. This is stupid. We should be open. The courses are in perfect shape.

They've never been in better shape.

But they also said another thing, you can't print that. And I said, well,

why? Well, we don't want to tick off the Governor. We think he's going to

let us play soon. So their hands were tied.

My hands weren't. So, I wrote a story. I wrote a couple of stories. One of

them was, there was a date coming up. It was a date that they were talking

about opening some things up in the state, the central business. So, I

said, hey, let us play golf. We're adults. These businesses want to make

money. People want to have fun. They want to get out of the house.

And you know what, I got ripped for it.

CARLSON: So, it's so interesting. I followed this because I just thought it

was such a great case study. You were ripped for your white privilege, yet

another white rich guy wanting to play and just give us the minute-long

summary of how you responded to that, if you would.

BURT: So, look, I've been covering the Patriots for 20 years. I've been in

this business 35 years. I can take criticism.

CARLSON: Yes.

BURT: When people are calling me white rich man privilege that got to me

and I got ticked off. So, I basically told my story and briefly my story is

my dad, he grew up in Lynn, Mass. He was one of six kids, lived in a triple

decker and he ends up as a caddy at a local course, a little municipal

course in Lynn.

So, you know, five, six, seven years later, he marries my mother, they have

seven kids in eight years. I'm the first one of those eight kids -- seven

kids, and golf was something we both were connected with.

He took me golfing as a kid. We would use clubs, and lo and behold, I go

caddy just like he did. And he would drive me to the course, I'd caddy for

six, seven hours. He would pick me up. And guess what? When you caddy on

Mondays, you play for free?

That was a day I spent 10 hours at the course during the summer.

So, you know, when people said privilege that ticked me off. So, I said, I

wrote a story and I said, I'm going to tell you my story. It has nothing to

do with privilege. And I don't want you to judge me. You don't want me to

judge you, don't judge me.

CARLSON: What kind of reaction -- it was a great time and I hope that our

viewers will look it up because it is worth reading.

BURT: Thank you.

CARLSON: But what kind of reaction did you get to that?

BURT: Over the -- so like I said, I've been writing about the Patriots for

20 years. I've written Super Bowls, many pretty good stories, I think.

This story touched a nerve and probably the most overwhelming support I've

ever had. You know, when people send e-mails, they basically have got to go

to the computer, they've got to read the e-mail and they've got to get it

right.

So I got over a hundred e-mails, which is a lot for this probably even

closer to 150 which tells me this and all the same stories, Bill, my story

is like yours.

I am just a regular guy. I like to golf, my dad, we had no money. My Uncle

Louie gave me his clubs. You know, one of them was a lefty. So, I've got

these great stories, and it hit me.

You know, I'm not saying I'm right. But I know this issue. So, what

happened was this issue was really not real. We look at why were the

courses closed? You know, lo and behold, the Governor has an advisory

board, and we're finding out on the advisory board -- I am not sure but I

think it's 100 percent Democrats are on this advisory board.

CARLSON: It's just -- it's just bigotry and you pointed it out. I wish we

had more time. The Great Bill Burt. I appreciate your coming on tonight and

good for you for being honest. Thank you.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Fox News Network, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.